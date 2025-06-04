Joe's Neighborhood

Al Capone’s vault and the unopened lockbox

“Directly beneath me, in this hotel’s rubble-strewn basement, a massive concrete chamber has been discovered and there is evidence to suggest that that vault once belonged to Al Capone, the richest and most powerful gangster of his time.”

So began Geraldo Rivera on April 21, 1986, in a much-watched live television show, as a sealed vault was opened in the basement of the Old Lexington Hotel in Chicago, the headquarters of “the notorious Al Capone.” I remember watching the two-hour special and loved the history and the drama. There was even a medical examiner present in case any dead bodies were discovered. But, ultimately, the vault revealed only a few empty bottles. Massive disappointment.

What about the unopened lockbox?

My mom collected things. A lot of things. From unique plates hand-painted by her mother, to grandma’s equally unique gallstones. Her five-bedroom home in Boone is a testament to the notion that one can’t quite live long enough to collect all the empty cottage cheese containers one might need. But my mom gave it her best shot before her “untimely” death at 98 (given the pamphlet found by my older sister, Carol, from the Harvard Medical School in mom’s belongings, “Living to 100: What’s the Secret?”).

My siblings and I are now left with the decaying remains of a long life spent squirreling things away — newspapers, mail, books, toys, clothes, pictures, notes, jars, medicine bottles, letters, furniture, and, yes, cottage cheese containers. Treasures one and all.

Unfortunately for my mom, my motto these days is — “Watch out, folks, the truck is backing up with another dumpster.”

But she did leave a lockbox at the local bank. And, of course, nary a lockbox key to be found. So, there’s the rub: What’s in the lockbox?

The family chat line weighed in quickly and decisively:

These are not bad guesses. For example, the notion that the lockbox might have evidence that my older sister and my father are in fact not dead is just a continuation of my family’s “fun” relationship with death. Fortunately for the family, there are no recordings of the inappropriate whispers at my dad’s funeral (“Did he just wink at me from the casket?”) or video of us while standing at my mom’s grave (“I’m going to ask the engraver to put in YOUR death date on the family tombstone”). Are there therapeutic issues involving avoidance of grief or anger or any emotion? Duh. But… what if the lockbox does reveal my sister and dad are still alive and living in Grimes working at a convenience store? See, you’re curious.

As for the crack about “Clem’s arm,” my uncle lost his arm as a young man in an accident while putting up a Ferris wheel at a county fair. No kidding. His arm was buried in the family plot at the cemetery. Many years later, my uncle was also buried in the family plot. After the funeral mass, but before my uncle’s burial, I noticed my aunt (a Catholic nun) and my mom digging in the ground with their bare hands. Bizarre. I went to tell them the burial was about to begin, they told me they were looking for Clem’s arm to join it with the rest of his body. Of course they were! The two women were unsuccessful that day, but, and this is the important question, is the arm now in the lockbox? Inquiring minds, right?

And the gallstones just speak for themselves. Obviously, they are collector items in my family. We had already found my grandma’s gallstones carefully saved and labeled in specimen tubes from the Mayo Clinic in 1949, so whose might be in the lockbox? I’m on pins and needles.

At last, it’s time for the big reveal…

[lower the lights stage left, softly begin playing “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, and then bring in the cranking sound of the wrench against the lockbox.]

At last, here’s the black long box sliding out of the narrow slot. Walk with it into the small private room. Flip open the too-long lid. And…

… it is jammed with papers. And more papers. And more papers. But no hidden bodies, no arm, and not one small gallstone. Zippo, nothing. Yup, massive disappointment.

When Al Capone’s vault turned up empty, Geraldo Rivera thought his career was over. It wasn’t. His career was just taking off. But the search of Al Capone’s vault did become a warning against staging a big buildup for ultimately nothing.

But, isn’t the big buildup what it’s all about? Aren’t we looking for the STORY of Al Capone’s life, which Rivera delivered? Aren’t the physical dead bodies and actual stolen money and houses and cars and property and, yes, even gallstones, just what’s left behind like the empty cicada shell hanging on the bark of a tree? We tell the story, and the objects left behind are just props for the story. And the props are even better if we have to make them up in our heads. Right?

At least that’s what you say when you find nothing.

OK, lights up. Time to go. Please watch out for the dumpster as you leave. Don’t trip over those cottage cheese containers. And, if you do find an arm, contact the undersigned during business hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. ♦

Joe Weeg spent 31 years bumping around this town as a prosecutor for the Polk County Attorney’s Office. Now retired, he writes about the frequently overlooked people, places and events in Des Moines on his blog: www.joesneighborhood.com.