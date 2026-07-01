Film Review

Back to the toy box — and worth the trip

When Pixar announced “Toy Story 5,” split feelings could be felt amongst the Millennials who grew up alongside Andy’s plastic companions. “Toy Story 3” (2010) was perfect. A tear-jerking trilogy closer that made adults ugly cry more than their kids. We watched as our beloved friends accepted the inevitable over an incinerator and a final childhood goodbye. While 2019’s “Toy Story 4” seemed unnecessary, it still managed to deliver a delightfully emotional send-off for Woody. Going into the theater, the burning question wasn’t whether Pixar COULD find value in their favorite toys-turned-collectables, but whether they SHOULD justify reopening the toy box a fifth time.

The answer is a surprising, but welcome, yes. Directed by Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris, “Toy Story 5” is better than it has any right to be. It introduces fresh ideas that still feel in-universe with the toy gang. While it doesn’t reach the heights of the original 1995 film or its ground-breaking sequels, it remains a charmingly thoughtful return to a beloved world.

This story marks the beginning of a distinct new chapter for the franchise. While audiences might be weary at first to find Woody’s (Tom Hanks) presence underwhelming, keeping him in a supporting role alongside Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) proves to be the right narrative decision. Woody’s arc concluded in the fourth film; his and Buzz’s purpose here is to step back and elevate someone else.

After all, this is Jessie’s movie, and Joan Cusack delivers an incredibly emotional, anchoring voice performance that carries the weight of the film.

As the new leader of Bonnie’s room, Jessie strives to be the best toy she can be amid Bonnie’s (Scarlett Spears) changing habits. The emotional core of the movie lands squarely on Jessie’s shoulders, punctuated by a deeply moving sequence where she rediscovers her poignant history with her previous owner, Emily.

The central conflict of “Toy Story 5” provides a fantastic existential crisis for the gang. This time, the characters aren’t competing with a rival toy or an eccentric collector; they are fighting against technology itself. Bonnie is struggling to make friends in real life, so, feeling the isolation, she finds comfort in a sleek new tablet device named Lilypad (Greta Lee).

This sets up a very relevant, real-world discussion about how digital media can replace imaginative play with virtual screens that offer more than you even could imagine with none of the creative effort. For audiences who grew up with the franchise since 1995, the film acts as a mirror to modern society. It targets the anxieties of contemporary parenting, highlighting how easily a screen offers parents a moment’s peace when it is placed in a child’s hands. Unfortunately, it also highlights how easy it is to forget screen time limits and the parents’ responsibility to set these to keep their child safe. Thankfully, the script avoids a purely binary “technology is evil” stance, exploring instead how digital and physical connectivity can coexist to form genuine friendships.

To counter Lilypad’s disruptive ideas, the movie introduces “The Double-A Team” — a hilarious gang of antiquated, battery-powered gadgets relegated to the margins. Conan O’Brien shines as SmartyPants, a toilet-training device who can only count to two, alongside Atlas (Craig Robinson), a highly questionable GPS, and Snappy (Shelby Rabara) a pixelated digital camera. Their inclusion yields brilliant comedic beats, including an internet-connected army of 50 defective Buzz Lightyears stuck in “demo mode,” allowing Tim Allen to unleash peak chaotic humor.

Visually, Pixar remains a gold standard of technical craftsmanship. The animation contrasts the matte, scuffed plastic of the classic toys with the modern, reflective glass of modern tablets. Whether the characters are navigating a suburban neighborhood, a barn outside the city, or a metaphorical deserted island, the production design is entirely immersive. Small details — like the fibers on Jessie’s yarn hair or the intricate wear on Woody’s new outfit — are stunning.

Ultimately, “Toy Story 5” is a worthy, highly entertaining installment that proves this franchise can still grow meaningfully alongside its multi-generational audience. While it lacks the devastating emotional climax of the third film, Jessie will leave you reaching for the tissues on more than one occasion. The message that “…we can’t control when they’ll leave us. What matters is that we were there to help them along the way” will leave some parents fighting back tears. ♦