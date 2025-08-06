Film Review

‘Superman’ re-establishes a symbol of hope

James Gunn’s “Superman” is a fantastical reimagining of the iconic hero, delivering a film that is at once emotional, comical, campy and visually dazzling. While not without its flaws — chiefly an overstuffed plot and a few too many characters — the movie succeeds in re-establishing Superman as a symbol of hope in an otherwise cynical world. Anchored by David Corenswet’s curl-perfect performance and Gunn’s blend of heart and spectacle, this is a Superman classic, one that embraces both the character’s sci-fi roots and his humanity.

Sidestepping yet another origin retelling, Gunn thrusts audiences into a world already coming to terms with Superman’s existence. Metas have been around for 300 years while Superman is entering his third year in the world’s eye. This approach allows the film to explore deeper themes — media manipulation, political strife and the moral weight of power — without getting bogged down in more exposition.

Corenswet’s Clark Kent is charming, earnest and refreshingly relatable, embodying the farm-raised boy who just wants to do good. His Superman is not an invincible god but a man struggling to balance his extraordinary abilities with his innate kindness. It is the most human portrayal since Christopher Reeve, and Corenswet nails it.

Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is equally compelling — a sharp, no-nonsense reporter whose chemistry with Clark crackles with authenticity. Their romance, while slightly rushed, feels organic.

Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor is another standout, a chillingly rational villain who despises Superman not out of madness but out of a cold ideology. Nicolas Hoult as Lex Luthor was superb. He is violent, malicious and pure evil — a chillingly rational villain who despises Superman. The realism of his actions is what made this Lex even more scary. His hate for Superman is rather simple, albeit misunderstood: Superman’s physiology means he does not have to try to be great while Lex worked his entire life for every advantage he has.

And do not forget Krypton’s doggo. Krypto is a super-powered scene-stealing (and super-poorly trained) dog in a cape, and he is awesome. He gets several cheerable moments, bless his floofy ears.

One of the film’s biggest challenges is its dense worldbuilding. From the outset, we are introduced to a fully realized DC Universe, complete with heroes like Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). While this approach lends the film a lived-in quality, it also contributes to its biggest weakness: narrative bloat. The political subplot involving the war-torn nations of Boravia and Jarhanpur (a clear allegory for real-world conflicts) is intriguing but underdeveloped, often told rather than shown. Similarly, while the supporting cast is excellent — Fillion’s Gardner is a hilarious blowhard, and Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific nearly steals the show — their presence sometimes distracts from Superman’s own journey.

Gunn’s signature humor is present but restrained, allowing quieter moments to shine. A scene where Clark tears up at a simple word from Pa Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince) carries more weight than any CGI-laden battle. Yet, the film’s pacing struggles to balance these intimate beats with its larger plot, resulting in a story that occasionally feels rushed.

Bursting with vibrant colors, kinetic action and a sense of grandeur missing from recent superhero films, “Superman” shines in the daylight. In terms of visual iconography, Gunn not only returns the classic red trunks to the Superman costume, he doubles down on them. He makes sure they evoke an old-school circus strongman, as the character’s original illustrator Joe Shuster intended.

Thematically, the film excels in portraying Superman not just as a powerhouse but as a beacon of hope. His heroism is not defined by strength alone but by his willingness to save even the smallest lives — a poignant reminder of the character’s core ideals. In an era of moral ambiguity, this Superman’s unwavering belief in doing good feels both nostalgic and necessary.

“Superman” is a refreshingly earnest take on the character, one that embraces hope without shying away from complexity. It is a movie that captures the feeling of flipping through a comic book — it is bright, it is colorful, it is crammed with characters who do not get quite enough to do, but it is inviting you into a universe that you may want to spend more time in.

In a world that often feels divided and cynical, “Superman” reminds us why the Man of Steel still matters. He is not just about strength; he is about kindness, empathy and the belief that doing good is its own reward.