Go on a cosmic misadventure with Pixar’s ‘Elio’

Blast off for a vibrant, heartwarming adventure that proves original storytelling still has a place in today’s entertainment landscape. While it may not reach the emotional heights of Pixar’s very best like “Inside Out” or “Coco,” “Elio” delivers a thoroughly entertaining experience that will delight younger audiences with that childhood sense of wonder about the universe while telling a relatable story about finding where you belong.

From the opening scenes, the movie establishes its cosmic aspirations with a beautiful nod to space exploration history. A Carl Sagan voiceover speaks about the significance of Voyager I and how it was, among many things, the first spacecraft that was specifically designed to send out and receive messages from extraterrestrial life, which immediately sets a thoughtful tone that elevates the material.

Returning Earthbound, we are introduced to 11-year-old Elio Solis (Yonas Kibreab), an alien-obsessed boy struggling with feelings of alienation in his everyday life. The early scenes beautifully establish Elio’s character — his bedroom cluttered with astronomy posters and homemade spacecraft models speaks volumes about his passions before any dialogue does. These quiet, observational moments showcase Pixar at its best, demonstrating how animation can convey complex emotions without extensive exposition.

Elio’s story blasts off when he is unexpectedly (though very willingly) abducted and transported to the Communiverse, an interplanetary paradise that is home to intelligent life from galaxies far and wide where he is mistaken for Earth’s official representative. This fish-out-of-water premise holds tremendous potential, recalling the imaginative world-building of classics like “Monsters, Inc.”

Visually, “Elio” is everything we have come to expect from Pixar. The animation is stunning with the alien Communiverse bursting with imaginative designs, rich colors and dazzling light effects that go supernova. The gelatinous OOOOO (a shimmering, shape-shifting supercomputer) and the slug-like Grigon (whose mechanical exoskeleton belies his fatherly instincts) demonstrate the animators’ incredible attention to detail, with most alien species exhibiting distinct physicality and movement patterns.

Humor and heart, like many Pixar movies, are where “Elio” truly succeeds. The comedy lands consistently with jokes that work for both kids and adults without relying on pop culture references or cheap gags. There is a classic Pixar sensibility to the humor here — clever, character-driven and never undermining the emotional stakes. The film is not afraid to get silly when it needs to but knows exactly when to dial it back for more serious moments.

While the film has many strengths, some elements feel underdeveloped. At its core, “Elio” wants to be a story about finding one’s place in the universe — both literally and metaphorically. This is fertile ground for exploration, especially through the lens of childhood imagination. However, the film introduces multiple compelling ideas (cultural differences, diplomatic responsibility, personal identity) without developing any of them satisfactorily. A subplot about Elio’s deceased parents is hinted at but never properly explored; the military subplot also adds little to the overall story; and some of the alien characters — while visually interesting — do not get much personality beyond their designs. The pacing occasionally feels rushed, particularly in the final act where some emotional beats could have used more room to breathe.

But, in a decade dominated by sequels and remakes, this original IP feels like a breath of fresh air. The core message about self-acceptance and finding your place in the universe is delivered with sincerity and without heavy-handedness. Kids will relate to Elio’s feelings of being different, while parents will appreciate the film’s emotional intelligence.

Compared to some of Disney’s recent output (particularly their live-action remakes), “Elio” represents a welcome return to classic, character-driven storytelling. It is not trying to reinvent the wheel but rather to tell a solid, emotionally grounded story with visual flair and genuine heart.

While it may not join the very top tier of Pixar classics, “Elio” is exactly the kind of original, well-crafted family film we need more of. It’s visually stunning, emotionally satisfying and, most importantly, fun. For families looking for an alternative to superhero movies or tired franchises, “Elio” offers a refreshing change of pace that entertains while leaving you with something to think about.