Film Review

Th-th… that’s (not) all, folks!

The Warner Bros.-owned franchise began as a series of animated shorts that were released during the golden age of American animation between 1930 to 1969, and more than 1,000 episodes were released under Looney Tunes and spin-off banner Merrie Melodies.

Although no one director, writer or artist is ultimately responsible for the brilliant heights that Looney Tunes ultimately reached, key contributors obviously include Tex Avery, Bob Clampett, Chuck Jones, Friz Freleng (this critic’s favorite cartoonists) and a stable of unsung gag writers and animators. (Obviously, Mel Blanc is included, but we will get to him later.)

For those unaware, a little history lesson might shed light on these creative folks.

Tex Avery was the force who defined Looney Tunes’ signature style. He crammed cartoons with breakneck pacing, surreal gags (midair freezes, eye-popping reactions) and caricatures of Hollywood stars — his wild, boundary-pushing humor ensuring their cultural longevity.

Bob Clampett brought rubber-limbed chaos to cartooning with hyper-elastic animation and improvisational energy, characters melting, warping or lunging at the camera.

Chuck Jones experimented with storytelling, blending high art with slapstick, quickly becoming Looney Tunes’ most sophisticated auteur.

Friz Freleng was Warner Bros.’ steady craftsman, directing with metronomic precision — timing gags like musical compositions (even using sheet music instead of storyboards).

Despite their legendary status in animation, Looney Tunes struggled to transition successfully into full-length feature films. Aside from cameos in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and the first “Space Jam” — none of which truly captured the chaotic charm of the original shorts — “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie” stands out as a genuine triumph, a return to form.

The film opens with a creative montage tracing Daffy’s (Eric Bauza) and Porky’s (also Bauza) origins as adopted siblings under Farmer Jim, establishing their dynamic early on. They may bicker as friends do, but their relationship drives the story when a meteor crashes through their roof, leaving them with 10 days to repair the damage or face eviction. Desperate for cash, they land jobs at a bubblegum factory, where they uncover an alien conspiracy involving mind-controlling gum — leading to a zombified town and a full-blown invasion led by The Invader (Peter MacNicol).

What elevates the film beyond mere nostalgia is its focus on Daffy and Porky’s relationship. Daffy, portrayed here as a more unhinged screwball (rather than the greedy egomaniac of later shorts), is a well-meaning but disaster-prone force of nature. Porky, who maintains his lovable stutter, exhibits understandable frustration with Daffy’s antics, adding depth to their dynamic. Their emotional reconciliation — complete with over-the-top crying jets — balances sincerity and slapstick wonderfully.

Director Peter Browngardt and his team embrace traditional hand-drawn animation with lush backgrounds and fluid character movements that pop on the big screen. The film is packed with rapid-fire gags, sci-fi homages and meta-humor, including a fourth-wall-breaking jab at the film’s own existence (because every film today needs a fourth-wall break, wouldn’t you agree, dear reader?).

While the relentless energy is a strength, a few jokes fall flat, and the use of pop songs feels jarring against the movie’s excellent original score. Still, the humor’s hit rate is impressively high, culminating in a thrilling, inventive finale.

Eric Bauza, though no Mel Blanc (known as “The Man of a Thousand Voices,” who left an indelible legacy as the voice of nearly every major character in the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and many others), delivers spirited performances, while Candi Milo’s Petunia Pig adds charm. The lack of A-list voice actors works in the film’s favor, keeping the focus on the characters.

While the flick doesn’t quite have the timeless charm as the original Looney Tune shorts, it delivers something between a 1950s B-movie pastiche and nostalgia-fueled TV special, which makes sense since this was originally slated for HBO Max.

Check out this Daffy Duck and Porky Pig-led flick that defies expectations, delivering a wildly entertaining, hand-drawn love letter to classic Looney Tunes mayhem.