Film Review

Nostalgia for the 1990s hits an all-time high in ‘Y2K’

Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter’s “Y2K” is a throwback to the dope show that was the late 1990s — packed with outrageous humor, absurd situations and a hefty dose of nostalgia. It’s a movie that knows its audience — those who lived through dial-up internet, pop-up-filled monitor screens, Sharpie-covered mix discs, and Millennium Bug hysteria. Forget Easter eggs; audiences are treated to a plateful of “member berries” that feel like a warm, chaotic hug.

The idea behind “Y2K” is simple: A group of high school misfits finds themselves at the epicenter of Y2K panic when a supernatural event, triggered by the infamous computer glitch, spirals their quiet suburban town into comedic carnage. Mooney and Winter clearly have an eye for absurdity, and the setup provides fertile ground for their blend of over-the-top comedy and outlandish scares.

“Y2K” excels in its meticulous recreation of the era. The film is a love letter to the quirks of late-1990s culture, from the ritualistic blowing on video game cartridges to the unmistakable buzz of a dial-up modem. The soundtrack, featuring the likes of Limp Bizkit, Mandy Moore, and Fatboy Slim, doesn’t just set the tone — it transports viewers back in time. Every detail, from Fred Durst roasting his own legacy to panicked teens burning mix CDs for social survival, feels crafted with loving precision. For anyone looking to revel in the oddities of Y2K panic, the film delivers in spades.

Much like classic Sam Rami horror, “Y2K” also leans heavily into humor, and for the most part, it works. The film is packed with shrewd sight gags, ridiculous plot beats, and over-the-top kills that keep the energy high. Death by compact discs? A possessed Tamagotchi? The absurdity is relentless, with each scene attempting to outdo the last in sheer chaos. These moments highlight the filmmakers’ knack for blending gore and laughs.

Yet, beneath the glow of CRT monitors and open button-down shirts, “Y2K” stumbles when it comes to delivering characters and an emotional core as strong as its aesthetic, leaving viewers entertained but ultimately uninvested. Even the film’s attempts at heartfelt moments fall flat. Eli (Jaeden Martell) and Laura (Rachel Zegler) lead the pack of high school misfits, but their archetypes — the awkward nobody and the cool kid with a geeky side — are all too familiar. Their romance, which should serve as the emotional heart of the film, feels underdeveloped, overshadowed by the film’s constant barrage of gags and references.

An epilogue featuring Eli visiting a friend’s grave aims for poignancy but lacks the weight to land effectively. These moments feel like obligatory beats in a story more concerned with its spectacle than its soul. As a result, the characters come across as props to support the film’s nostalgia-fueled antics rather than fully realized individuals.

The double-edged sword of the movie’s fun frenetic energy is pacing, with some sequences dragging on too long and scene transitions that feel jarring, making the narrative feel more like a series of sketches than a cohesive story.

While the dedication of “Y2K” to its setting is admirable, it occasionally works to the film’s detriment. The barrage of cultural references, though entertaining, sometimes feels like a crutch, propping up a story that struggles to deliver meaningful character arcs or emotional depth. It’s clear the filmmakers poured their love for the late 1990s into every frame, but this focus on aesthetic and era leaves the narrative hollow at times.

An ambitious, chaotic love letter to a bygone era, “Y2K” is filled with laugh-out-loud moments, absurd set pieces, and meticulous attention to its late-1990s setting. It’s a film that thrives on its nostalgia and comedic energy, offering plenty for fans of the era to enjoy. However, its flaws — uneven pacing, underdeveloped characters, and a lack of emotional resonance — keep it from reaching its full potential.

If you’re looking for a perfectly crafted story, “Y2K” might leave you stalled. But if you’re in the mood for a nostalgia-soaked comedy with a gleefully absurd streak, it’s a ride worth taking — quirks, glitches and all. ♦