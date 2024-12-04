Film Review

‘Red One’ misses the holiday film spirit

Despite its star-studded cast and ambitious premise, “Red One” feels like a movie caught in an identity crisis, relying too heavily on generic action formulas while missing the spirit that makes holiday films memorable.

The story revolves around the Mythological Oversight and Restoration Authority (MORA), a secretive organization tasked with (you guessed it) overseeing mythical figures. When Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) is kidnapped, MORA launches a rescue mission. Dwayne Johnson plays Callum Drift, Santa’s steadfast head of security, while Chris Evans stars as Jack O’Malley, a cynical freelance tracker with a murky past. Together, they embark on a globe-trotting mission to save Christmas. While the premise is pleasing on paper, “Red One” falters in execution, taking itself too seriously to fully embrace its campy potential.

One of the film’s biggest flaws is its uneven tone. “Red One” delivers a conventional action flick in a Christmas skin with sporadic, half-hearted stabs at comedy. Lines like “The North Pole has been taken” are delivered with such misplaced gravitas that they elicit unintended laughter. The humor, when it surfaces, is inconsistent, with only a handful of jokes landing.

The performances are similarly hit-or-miss. Johnson once again takes on his trademark role as the stoic, muscle-bound hero, but his portrayal lacks the vitality he’s known for. Evans fares a little better, leaning into his natural charm and comedic timing. However, the duo’s chemistry feels forced, and with the central buddy dynamic falling flat, the film struggles to find its footing. The supporting cast, including Kiernan Shipka as the villainous Gwyla and Lucy Liu in a minor role, adds little to the overall story.

The film’s pacing is another significant drawback. Clocking in at a little more than two hours, “Red One” feels overstuffed, with a sluggish middle act that saps momentum. A subplot involving Jack’s estranged son feels tacked on, adding little despite its attempts to provide depth. A leaner runtime and tighter storytelling could have greatly improved the film’s pacing and emotional engagement.

Perhaps the most puzzling aspect of “Red One” is its lack of a clear audience. While its fantastical elements and occasional humor suggest a family-friendly adventure, its coarse language and darker themes skew toward a PG-13 audience. This tonal inconsistency leaves the film stranded between being too edgy for children and too whimsical for adults.

That’s not to say this better-on-paper caper is devoid of redeeming qualities. J.K. Simmons is a delight. His rugged yet endearing Santa is a joy to watch, capturing a balance of toughness and warmth. Unfortunately, his screen time is limited, leaving audiences wanting more of his charismatic presence. The North Pole designed as a sleek, militarized hub, blending traditional holiday aesthetics with futuristic touches, featuring mythical creatures and folklore-inspired elements hint at a rich, unexplored world.

Some moments, particularly near the end, carry genuine emotional weight, offering glimpses of what the movie could have been if it had leaned harder into either its heartfelt or humorous elements. Unfortunately, it’s too little too late.

“Red One” is an uneven holiday movie that squanders its potential. It’s too serious to be genuinely fun, too formulaic to be thrilling, and too inconsistent to leave a lasting impression. While you might not turn it off if it’s already on in the background, you definitely won’t come back to it if you have to wait through a commercial. Though the concept and cast hold promise, the film’s lack of focus and weak execution consign it to the annals of the streaming services. Putting this on during your friends and family gathering won’t land you on anyone’s “Nice List” this holiday season.