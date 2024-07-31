Film Review

‘Fly Me to the Moon’ combines historical events with romantic and comedic elements

“Fly Me to the Moon” is a clever, high-concept screwball comedy set against the backdrop of one of the most significant moments in American history — the Apollo 11 mission. Directed by Greg Berlanti, the film presents a refreshing and comedic take on the events leading up to the moon landing, focusing not just on the scientific achievements but also on the behind-the-scenes PR strategies that were crucial to its success. With performances by Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, this film combines historical events with romantic and comedic elements, making for an entertaining cinematic experience.

Set in the first half of 1969, “Fly Me to the Moon” centers on Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), an honest-to-a-fault NASA launch director, and Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), a wily Madison Avenue spin doctor. Cole is responsible for sending Apollo 11 into orbit, and his straightforward, idealistic nature contrasts sharply with Kelly’s pragmatic approach. The film plays on the tension between these two characters, creating a dynamic that is both humorous and engaging.

Cole, a former Air Force pilot-turned-NASA team captain, is tasked with the monumental job of getting America to the moon. His dedication to the mission is unwavering, and he carries the weight of previous failures, such as the deaths of the three Apollo 1 astronauts, heavily on his conscience. Enter Kelly, who is brought in to handle the PR for the mission. Her assignment is not just to convince the American public of the mission’s importance but also to sway a handful of skeptical politicians on Capitol Hill. This sets the stage for a battle of wits between the idealistic Cole and the astute Kelly.

One of the film’s most intriguing aspects is Kelly’s involvement with Moe Burkus (Woody Harrelson), a shadowy government agent tasked with instigating conspiracies. Moe approaches Kelly at a Manhattan bar, offering her a chance to redeem herself by selling the Apollo 11 mission to America. This subplot delves into the more cynical aspects of the space race, highlighting the importance of media and public perception in achieving political and scientific goals. Kelly’s challenge is not just to market the mission but to stage-manage the entire event, ensuring that the moon landing is televised and accepted by the public.

Kelly’s methods are unconventional, to say the least. In one memorable scene, she appears at a pitch meeting wearing a fake pregnancy bump, showcasing her willingness to twist the truth to achieve her goals. Her relationship with Cole begins on a rocky note since he is focused solely on the mission and initially views Kelly as a distraction. However, as they are forced to work together, their mutual respect and attraction grow. This evolving relationship forms the heart of the film, adding depth to the comedic antics and historical references.

The film takes creative liberties with historical facts, offering an “alternative version” of events that plays on long-standing doubts and conspiracies about the moon landing. For instance, Kelly enlists the help of her flamboyant friend, director Lance Vespertine (Jim Rash), to stage parts of the moon landing in a controlled environment. This subplot not only adds a layer of intrigue and humor but also comments on the nature of truth and deception in media. The line “The truth is still the truth, even if nobody believes it. And a lie is still a lie, even if everybody believes it,” spoken by Kelly, encapsulates this theme.

“Fly Me to the Moon” is a delightful blend of history, romance and comedy that offers a fresh perspective on the Apollo 11 mission. By focusing on the lesser-known aspects of the mission and the importance of PR, the film captures a turning point in American history when spin became the coin of the realm. It’s a film that not only entertains but also invites viewers to reflect on the nature of truth, deception and the power of media. ♦