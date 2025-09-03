Film Previews

“Caught Stealing”

R | 107 minutes

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Writer: Charlie Huston

Stars: Austin Butler, Carol Kane, Bad Bunny

Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going OK. He has got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant. When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is, he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he has got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out.

“The Roses”

Director: Jay Roach

Writers: Warren Adler, Tony McNamara

Stars: Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate McKinnon

This is a “reimagining” of the 1989 film “The War of the Roses.” Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch). They have successful careers, a loving marriage and great kids. But beneath the facade of their ideal life, a storm is brewing. As Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.

“The Toxic Avenger”

R | 102 minutes

Director: Macon Blair

Writers: Macon Blair, Lloyd Kaufman, Joe Ritter

Stars: Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige

When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze (Peter Dinklage), is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he is transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant, justice is best served radioactive.