Feature Story

Menace returns for 2026 season, debuts new home at Mediacom Stadium

The Des Moines Menace returns for the 2026 soccer season, looking to defend its Great Plains Division title from 2025.

After posting a 10-1-1 record, Charlie Latshaw III returns as head coach. Kyle Davy, Des Moines Menace club manager, is excited for Latshaw’s return.

“Coach Latshaw led one of the most potent offensive attacks in the league,” he said. “He’s looking to do the same in 2026. We’re ready to kick off a new season, building on last year’s success.”

As the player roster is being finalized, Davy is pleased to announce local Des Moines metro players who have signed on for this year’s team.

Iowa native and Ankeny Centennial graduate Ty Duax returns to the Menace for his second season.

Preston Kipnusu, the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year and West Des Moines Valley High School graduate, joins the Menace for his first season. Kipnusu attends Drake University and is a standout on the Drake men’s soccer team.

Cole Schrage, a three-time state champion with Waukee Northwest High School, joins the 2026 Menace team for his first season. Schrage also attends Drake University and is a standout defender for the Drake men’s soccer team.

Games move to Mediacom Stadium at Drake

This year, the Menace will play all home games at Mediacom Stadium on the Drake University campus. Previously, games were played at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. The move allows the club to create a live-work-play environment for players, which Davy sees as a competitive advantage.

“Players will live, train and compete on Drake University’s campus, creating major efficiencies for the club,” Davy said. “Mediacom Stadium is regarded as the top soccer venue in the state. Fans can expect an exciting atmosphere with seating close to the action surrounding the field.”

The Menace will host eight regular-season home matches from May 9 through July 11. All matches will be played on Friday or Saturday nights with 7 p.m. kickoff times.

What’s a soccer match without a pregame party? New this year, the Menace will offer official pregame parties outside the stadium.

Parties begin at 6 p.m. before each home match on the plaza outside Mediacom Stadium. Fans can purchase beer, wine, seltzers and nonalcoholic drinks in the Schickler Club. Other activities include a DJ, lawn games and face painting.

Alcohol is not allowed inside Mediacom Stadium and is permitted only on the adjacent plaza.

Fan promotions and giveaways, along with high-level soccer, are reasons the public is invited to experience one of the top clubs in USL League Two.

“With a fresh home in the heart of Des Moines, fans can expect an elevated matchday atmosphere paired with the club’s most dynamic promotional lineup yet,” Davy said. “This season marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as the Menace officially kicks off its first season at Mediacom Stadium. We look to add a third championship to the club’s history this summer.”

Menace 2026 theme nights and giveaways

Attending a Menace game is more than watching a top-level soccer match; it’s family-friendly fun. From cultural celebrations and community impact nights to giveaways, these traditions deliver a memorable fan experience. Theme nights are presented by Fully Promoted Urbandale.

Giveaways are available for the first 500 fans through the gates starting at 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted. All matches kick off at 7 p.m. at Mediacom Stadium. Visit the Menace promotion schedule for more details.