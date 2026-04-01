Feature Story

Barnstormers 2026

The Iowa Barnstormers will begin the 2026 season with a new coach at the helm — Andre Coles.

Coles brings a diverse background, having played indoor football for nine seasons. He previously coached for the Frisco Fighters and the Tulsa Oilers.

Coles recognizes he has inherited a monumental task, as the Barnstormers won only one game during the 2025 season.

“Last year was a rough start. They struggled through a tough season,” he said.

Only four players returned to the roster, including Tyler Tate.

“Tyler was on the team last year. He didn’t have to come back, but he’s excited about the new coaching staff,” Coles said.

Coles wants to “start fresh” with the new players.

“We want to get back to our identity and what we do. We have a young group that is hungry to show what they are made of,” he said.

Coles grew up watching the Barnstormers and said he is thrilled to be named head coach.

“It’s legendary to have this opportunity and to get back to how the team used to be run. The Barnstormers have been around since 1995. I’m excited about the prospect and challenge of turning this team into a winner,” he said. “I want to thank Jeff Lamberti and Juli Pettit, owner and general manager, for the opportunity to lead this team.”

Coles said his passion for coaching is mentoring young men.

“Whatever they do — whether it’s going into the next phase of football or their careers — it’s my job to train, develop and mentor men who may have been overlooked,” he said. “That development piece is important.”

Coles said Barnstormers fans appreciate the fast-paced action and the ability to connect with players.

“With big-league teams, you can’t get to know the players. This team is centered around community,” he said. “It’s family-friendly fun. There’s no other place to be when we’re playing.”

He encourages new and longtime fans to return to Casey’s Center for a fresh start.

“We expect to win and will turn around the record,” he said. “I’m ready for the challenge.”

Theme nights

The Iowa Barnstormers will host eight home games at Casey’s Center in Des Moines during the 2026 regular season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., except for 5 p.m. start times on May 2 and July 11. Doors open one hour prior to game time.

Attending a Barnstormers game offers more than football, with entertainment for all ages. Theme nights include concession specials, giveaways and other promotions.

April 4 — Home Opener/Racing Night. The Barnstormers will host the Green Bay Blizzard in their home opener.

The Barnstormers will host the Green Bay Blizzard in their home opener. April 25 — Family Night. The evening will include family-friendly activities and specials for all ages.

The evening will include family-friendly activities and specials for all ages. May 2 — Kids Night. The game will feature activities for children, including appearances by Billy the Barnstormer and other entertainment. Giveaways will be announced.

The game will feature activities for children, including appearances by Billy the Barnstormer and other entertainment. Giveaways will be announced. May 22 — Military Night. The Barnstormers will host their annual Military Night, honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel. Additional details will be announced.

The Barnstormers will host their annual Military Night, honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel. Additional details will be announced. June 13 — First Responders Night. The Barnstormers will host their annual First Responders Night against the Quad City Steamwheelers, recognizing local first responders.

The Barnstormers will host their annual First Responders Night against the Quad City Steamwheelers, recognizing local first responders. July 11 — Halftime Corgi Chase. The Barnstormers will face the Green Bay Blizzard. The game will feature the annual Halftime Corgi Chase, presented by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The Barnstormers will face the Green Bay Blizzard. The game will feature the annual Halftime Corgi Chase, presented by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. July 24 — Fan Appreciation Night. The Barnstormers will host the San Antonio Gunslingers in their final regular-season home game. The team will highlight fans throughout the evening. Giveaways and promotions will be announced.

Ticket information

Season tickets for the 2026 Iowa Barnstormers season are available, with packages starting at $128 per seat. Packages include admission to all eight regular-season home games.

Individual game tickets start at $23. Tickets may be purchased online at Hy-VeeTix.com or theiowabarnstormers.com. For season tickets, call 515-633-2255. Tickets will also be available at the door. ♦

2026 Schedule