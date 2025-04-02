Feature Story

Iowa Barnstormers return key players for 2025

After a challenging season in 2024, the Iowa Barnstormers are looking to make a comeback for 2025.

Barnstormers Head Coach Dave Mogensen and his club entered the season after a 5-11 performance by the Indoor Football League team in 2024. They missed the playoffs by just two games last year.

“Several games we only lost by a few points,” he said.

Mogensen cites returning key players from last season’s team to provide the needed experience including wide receivers Quian Williams and Keshaun Taylor, defensive end Tyler Tate, and kicker Gabriel Rui.

Rui has been an all-league kicker for three years in a row. Tate was named defensive lineman on the all-rookie team. Taylor was named all-league player and returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his third season with the team and sixth season in the Indoor Football League.

Rookie quarterback Nile McGlaughlin is an Iowa native from Fort Dodge and played at Wartburg. Barnstormers also welcome rookies Joaquin Collazo III as quarterback and Rashad Colson, defensive end.

The roster includes nine rookies who were in NFL camps last summer.

“They didn’t make it to play in the NFL, and now they’re looking for the next best option.”

Players who go from college to pro were usually the best in college play, and Mogensen says it takes some time to adjust to indoor play.

“The game is faster and quicker,” he said. “It’s often a shock to come from college campus to indoor football.”

He says, because of the field size, technique plays an important role in indoor football.

“They may have been phenomenal athletes in college, but once they play in a confined space, it’s hard to do.”

Despite missing the playoffs last year, Mogensen says the players are motivated.

“Win or lose, it’s an awesome experience,” he said. “It’s really cool to have our own football team in Des Moines.”

Theme nights

The Iowa Barnstormers will host eight home games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines during the 2025 regular season. All games will kick off at 7:05 p.m. with doors open to the public at 6 p.m.

Attending a Barnstormers game is more than rooting on the team; it’s full of fun for all ages. Various theme nights scheduled for 2025 are listed below.

April 5 – Home Opener. The Iowa Barnstormers will be hosting the Quad City Steamwheelers in their home opener game. Fans can purchase $2 Busch Light and Coors Light beers throughout the first half of the game. Fans can purchase two Gridiron tickets to the game and an autographed football for just $100.

April 26 – Family Game Night. The Iowa Barnstormers will take on the Indoor Football League’s newest addition, Fishers Freight. The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive an Iowa Barnstormers playing card deck.

May 17 – Kids Night. It’s kids night as the Iowa Barnstormers take on the Green Bay Blizzard. Billy the Barnstormer and his friends will be roaming the concourse throughout the game. The first 1,000 kids 12 and younger will receive a youth jersey courtesy of Scrap Processors, Inc. Purchase $1 hot dogs through the first half of the game.

May 23 – Military Night. The Iowa Barnstormers will host their Annual Military Night as they take on the Tulsa Oilers. The evening will be dedicated to honoring and recognizing veterans and active-duty military personnel. Additional details coming soon.

June 14 – First Responders Night. The Iowa Barnstormers will host their Annual First Responders Night as they face the Massachusetts Pirates. The evening will be dedicated to honoring and recognizing local heroes. Additional details coming soon.

June 28 – Halftime Corgi Chase. The Iowa Barnstormers will face the Jacksonville Sharks on June 28. The game will feature the Annual Halftime Corgi Chase presented by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

July 12 – 90s Night. The Iowa Barnstormers step into the past during their Annual 90s Night. The game will feature throwback music, trivia and more from the decade that started it all for the Barnstormers. Fans are encouraged to dress in their best 1990s inspired attire. The best dressed will be awarded a special prize from the Iowa Barnstormers. Fans can purchase $2 Busch Light and Coors Light beers throughout the first half of the game. The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive an Iowa Barnstormers Tamagotchi-inspired digital pet courtesy of Fully Promoted.

July 19 – Fan Appreciation Night

The Iowa Barnstormers host the Quad City Steamwheelers in the final regular season home game. It’s Fan Appreciation Night, and the Barnstormers will be highlighting fans throughout the game. Giveaways and promotions to be announced soon. ♦

Ticket information

Individual Iowa Barnstormers game tickets cost from $18 to $70 for regular season games. Purchase single-game tickets for the 2025 season online at www.hyveetix.com or at www.theiowabarnstormers.com. Tickets also available at the door.

Note: Season tickets for the 2025 Barnstormers season are still available. Season ticket packages run from $128 per seat and include a ticket to all eight regular season home games. For more information about ticket options, call 515-633-2255 or visit online at www.theiowabarnstormers.com.