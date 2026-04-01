Feature Story

Rounding the bases

“For its root, root, root for the Cubbies,” has long been the motto of Des Moines baseball fans. Without a Major League Baseball team in the state, area fans of America’s pastime tie their allegiances to clubs across the Midwest and throughout the country. But when the sun comes out and the grass gets greener, those fans converge on Principal Park to cheer for the beloved Cubbies.

Even though the Iowa Cubs play a level below MLB, there is no lack of talent on the field or in the front office. The Chicago Cubs’ farm system has routinely produced stars who spend time in Iowa. Team officials say they aim to ensure a strong fan experience every season, and in 2026 they are again offering a look at what’s new, what to expect and what to be excited about.

Last season

The Iowa Cubs finished last season 35-40, identical to the previous year. It was not the record the team hoped for or expected.

At the start of last season, the Chicago Cubs were ranked as having the eighth-best farm system in the MLB, with seven players among the top 100 prospects. Many of those prospects spent time in Iowa, but several were promoted as the season progressed.

“We started the season with the top seven prospects in the organization,” Iowa Cubs General Manager Randy Wehofer said. “Baseball America said we were the most talented roster in minor league baseball to begin the year. But that often doesn’t lend itself to wins and losses because of specific player plans and getting them ready for the next step.”

Those prospects included Matt Shaw, Cade Horton, Owen Caissie, Moises Ballesteros, James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara and Jefferson Rojas. Shaw, Horton, Ballesteros and Alcántara are now on the Cubs’ major league roster, while Caissie was traded to the Miami Marlins.

“I think our coaching staff was a little disappointed that we finished just below .500,” broadcaster Jason Kempf said. “We got off to a really good start. Expectations were that it was going to be a really good team throughout the year.”

This season

Wehofer enters the season in a new role after being promoted from assistant general manager to general manager. Sam Bernabe, who had served as GM since 1987, remains with the organization as team president.

Wehofer has spent 18 seasons with the Iowa Cubs and 27 total in minor league baseball.

“I’m proud of the opportunity,” Wehofer said. “It’s now on me, rather than to advise, to make the final decisions.”

He said continuity remains strong, with staff retention and two new hires, and emphasized long-term planning for the organization and fan experience.

Kempf, entering his second season with the team, said the fan base exceeded expectations.

“When you’re actually part of it, it’s even beyond what you expect,” Kempf said. “Cubs fans are more invested in their minor league teams than any other fan base.”

The Cubs now rank 23rd in farm system rankings with two top-100 prospects: Ballesteros and Jaxon Wiggins. The drop reflects several players now contributing at the major league level.

Wehofer expects Ballesteros to spend most of the season in Chicago after hitting .316 with 13 home runs and 76 RBIs last year, though he could still appear in Iowa.

Both Wehofer and Kempf pointed to Triantos as a player to watch. In 102 games last season, he hit .258 with seven home runs, 43 RBIs and a team-high 28 stolen bases.

“He’s a really dynamic player,” Wehofer said.

Wiggins, the Cubs’ top pitching prospect, made three starts late last season, striking out 14 batters in nine innings.

“He throws 100 mph with his fastball,” Kempf said.

Fans may also see Jonathan Long, the Cubs’ minor league player of the year, who hit .305 with 20 home runs and 91 RBIs. Kempf said there is an outside chance Long could begin the season in Chicago.

Connor Noland and Will Sanders also return after leading the team in wins last season.

Stadium changes

Several upgrades are coming to Principal Park.

One of the most noticeable changes: The bullpens have been moved off the field and into the stands, reducing seating capacity by 734.

“We think there will be huge advantages for both the team and promotions,” Wehofer said.

The ballpark will also feature a new sound system designed to improve audio quality and control throughout the stadium.

Additionally, the video board has been rebuilt after a power issue damaged the previous system. The new board will feature improved resolution and updated technology.

Concessions and fan amenities have also been updated. Changes include a new Neighborhood Bar behind home plate, revamped food stands and a dedicated sensory-friendly room for fans who need a quieter space during games.

“I think fans will walk in and say, ‘I like it,’ ” Wehofer said.

Promotions

The Iowa Cubs’ promotions schedule blends tradition with new ideas.

“It’s a balance,” marketing director Elly Simpson said. “We want to remain authentic to our brand while continuing to innovate.”

Returning favorites include Star Wars Night and Friday night fireworks. New this season is Backyard Baseball Night, inspired by the popular 1990s video game series, featuring themed jerseys and interactive gaming opportunities.

The team will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series title with a replica trophy giveaway and special appearances.

Other promotions include Margaritaville Night, a bobblehead honoring Bernabe, Princess Day and the return of the Demonios de Des Moines identity as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión initiative. ♦

Iowa Cubs 2026 home games