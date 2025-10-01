Feature Story

Raw talent

IOWA WILD

The Iowa Wild finished the 2024 regular season in sixth place in the Central Division with a 27-37 record on 62 points. Identical to the year before. At the conclusion of the season, then-head coach Brett McClean accepted a job with the Vancouver Canucks as an assistant.

The Wild’s job search landed Greg Cronin. Cronin was most recently managing the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks. Last season, under Cronin, the Ducks accrued an 80-point season, going 35-37-10. Those two seasons in charge for Cronin are a small blip compared to the entirety of his coaching career. The Arlington, Massachusetts, native has 38 years of coaching experience under his belt. Keep in mind, the oldest player in all of professional American hockey last season was 40 years old.

Cronin’s record as a coach in the AHL, the league the Wild play in, is impressive. His coaching stints across several teams have netted him a 242-165-51 record (.584) across 458 games. He also has had four Calder Cup playoff appearances, something the Wild have only done twice since 2018 (a COVID-canceled season in 2020 kept them out of the playoffs that season).

For Cronin, why come back to the AHL after two seasons coaching in the league above? The Iowa Wild front office was likely thrilled that a coach with his experience was available.

“I was trying to get a head job in the NHL, and I wasn’t given that opportunity. So, then I started to think about, do I sit the year out? There are coaches that will sit the year out and wait for an opportunity,” Cronin said. “But I’m a pretty active person. I love to coach. I really enjoy the American League. I think it’s a unique league in the sense that there’s certainly pressure to win. Everybody wants to win, but I think the priority is to develop these young men into good people, which certainly contributes to being a better hockey player and a better teammate.”

A third-year returning player, Bradley Marek, is looking forward to learning under a coach as experienced as Cronin.

“I’m super-excited, for one, to get out there and meet him. He’s got so many years of experience, and he’s had success at both levels. He came from working his way up in the background; he wasn’t just given the opportunities he’s had. He’s a guy who appreciates hard work. And, I think, for me, that really hits home. I’ve had to prove people wrong my whole career, and I’m still doing that, but I love it, right? That’s part of why we play the game,” Marek said. “I think he kind of embraces that style in his coaching, and he doesn’t put up with any crap, you know, which I think is good for us, being such a younger group. I’m super-stoked.”

That early feeling from one of Cronin’s players is good news for Wild fans who want to see the green and gold return to its winning ways after two seasons of finishing toward the bottom of the Central.

Cronin, who is approaching nearly four decades of professional coaching, has been around the block — and around the country — coaching various organizations. He has only been in Iowa a few short months but already has a solid impression of the team and the area’s culture.

“What I found is that it kind of mirrors the people here in the Midwest. The people are very genuine, and there’s an authentic nature to people here that I think is real special,” Cronin said.

Coaching is a difficult job in any sport. Coaching in a league like the AHL, which is subject to lots of roster turnover, is even more challenging. As someone with experience in both the NHL and AHL, coaching college teams and even new organizations, Cronin has seen it all.

“Every job is a challenge,” Cronin said. “It’s a different type of challenge. I think I’ve taken those skills I’ve learned, and I’ve been able to transfer them into these projects. I’ve had these kinds of rebuilds throughout my career.”

Pointing to his most recent coaching experience with the Ducks, his roster there was young. Younger than some AHL rosters. The Ducks improved their record by 20 points from Cronin’s first year to his second. He expects to now implement the same style and tactics he used in Anaheim.

“That’s really what the goal is going to be here, is to get these young kids to follow a process, be committed to it, compete to the highest level, and integrate detail into competitiveness,” Cronin said. “For me, we want to create a fairly predictable growth set, a growth trajectory, so that the collaboration between the Minnesota Wild and the Iowa Wild coaching, management and development staffs. I think that will create some transparency in how we evaluate people.”

As for who Cronin and his staff are looking to develop, a few Wild players with successful performances from 2024 stick out.

Top point-getter from last season, Travis Boyd, is now with the Toronto Maple Leafs. That makes youngster Liam Öhgren the highest returning point-getter for the Wild. Öhgren scored 19 goals and had 18 assists last season. Cronin expects him to spend most of his time in Minnesota.

As for youth he plans on having for a majority of the season, Cronin mentioned Hunter Haight, a rookie last season who scored 20 goals and had 14 assists in 67 games.

Caeden Bankier played in 68 games, scoring 14 goals and dishing out 12 assists for the Wild last season.

Riley Heidt, who played in the Western Hockey League last season, scored 31 goals and provided 59 assists.

Cronin also mentioned Rasmus Kumpulainen as another solid young prospect who played in Finland last season.

“They’re raw, you know, we’ve got to work with them,” Cronin said. “They’ve been drafted because there’s some potential there that may help the Minnesota Wild in a year or two.

Cronin says everybody controls the speed of their process and their development.

“There’s patience, too,” he said. “Everybody develops at a different rate. That goes back to making sure that all these players are being coached the right way, so that when they do get the opportunity. They do well, and they play with confidence. They’re not surviving shifts. They’re going in there to impact a shift.”

In 50 games last season, Marek scored eight goals and provided five assists. This was his second year with the organization after playing in San Jose.

“I think we learned a lot with the guys coming back,” Marek said. “We know that we have to have a good start to the year. It’s so important, especially in such a good league. We went 0-7 our first seven games, like you’re not done, but it’s so hard to come back from.”

Marek is excited to have a coach like Cronin come into the locker room with a wealth of experience

“I think Coach Cronin is going to be on us, and he’s got such a good reputation, not only in this league but in the NHL. And, I think, being one of the older guys now, just keep telling the group that, you know, we need to just trust him and do what he says, because he’s had so much success and we can get off to the good start we need,” Marek said.

Marek’s profile page on the Iowa Wild website shows him punching another opponent. We asked if that is something that Wild fans can expect from him in 2025.

“I mean, I’ll do it if it’s necessary,” he said. “You know, this is a game of some violence and some tough play. But I don’t think of myself as a goon or anything like that. I can play a 200-foot game. I just go into the year saying the same things to coaches and staff. I’ll do whatever you need me to do. So if I gotta go fight somebody, to get some energy for the guys, or get the crowd into it a little bit more, that’s what I’ll do. If I gotta block a shot. I’ll block shots or try my best to score goals. I think I’m more of just a 200-foot player that just does whatever it takes.”

It sounds like the players are fired up already. As for Cronin, his goals and ambitions for this team are clear.

“I want to maximize the group, and I’m confident that if we can do that, we can make a playoff,” Cronin said. “They’ve been struggling to make the playoffs for 12 years. I think they’ve only made it twice. So, our goal is to make the playoffs, and then, at the same time, develop these young kids and give the Minnesota Wild some depth.” ♦

IOWA WILD HOME GAMES

Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Wolves at 6 p.m. | Opening night

Oct. 12 vs. Rockford Icehogs (Chicago Blackhawks) at 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) at 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs. Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Hockey Club) at 6 p.m. | Hockeyween

Nov. 2 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 3 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Chicago Wolves at 10:30 a.m. | School Day Game

Nov. 9 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 6 p.m. | Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Nov. 14 vs. Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte Checkers at 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) at 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 vs. Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) at 6 p.m. | Teddy Bear Toss

Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba Moose at 3 p.m. | Kids Takeover Day

Dec. 10 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. | Winter Wonderland

Dec. 27 vs. Chicago Wolves at 6 p.m.

Dec. 30 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Texas Stars at 5 p.m. | New Year’s Eve Bash

Jan. 16 vs. Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. | Local Heroes Night

Jan. 17 vs. Toronto Marlies at 6 p.m.

Jan. 21 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 5 p.m.

Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. | Throwback Threads Night

Jan. 31 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m.

Feb. 13 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. | Women In Sports Night

Feb. 14 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds at 6 p.m. | Pink In The Rink

Feb. 24 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m.

March 20 vs. Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. | ALS Awareness Night

March 21 vs. Ontario Reign at 5 p.m.

March 25 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m.

March 29 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 6 p.m. | Crash’s Birthday

April 1 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m.

April 3 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 7 p.m. | Racing Night

April 15 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.

April 17 vs. Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.

April 18 vs. Manitoba Moose at 6 p.m. | Fan Appreciation Night

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS

After a mechanical issue before last season prevented the Des Moines Buccaneers from playing at Buccaneer Arena last season, the Buccaneers will once again call the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex in West Des Moines home for the 2025-2026 season.

The Bucs missed out on the playoffs, finishing the season on 55 points with a 25-32 record. The team made several changes to its staff following the season.

Derek Damon was named the 18th head coach in Des Moines Buccaneers history, as well as president of hockey operations.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named head coach and president of hockey operations of the Des Moines Buccaneers. This organization has a proud history, and I’m excited to build on that tradition with a commitment to development, culture, and championship-level hockey. I want to thank our lead owner, Michael Devlin, for his trust and support. I’m proud to be part of the Buccaneers family,” Damon said in a Buccaneers statement.

Damon was previously coaching the Iowa Heartlanders, a team in the ECHL in Coralville. The team is an affiliate of the Minnesota and Iowa Wild. Damon set and/or tied franchise records for longest winning streak and the longest home winning streak, and he coached the Heartlanders to their first Kelly-Cup Playoff appearance in 2024-2025.

The Bucs also hired Kevin Schmidt as the new associate head coach and director of player development. Schmidt has chosen to follow Damon, as Schmidt was an assistant coach and goalie coach for the Heartlanders under Damon last season. Schmidt, similar to Damon, had an extensive career, bringing plenty of recent playing experience to the coaching staff.

Another addition to the coaching staff is Tommy Cogan, who joins as an assistant coach. Cogan was the assistant coach on the bronze medal-winning U.S. Men’s U18 National Team at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

The Bucs will be without their three highest point scorers from a season ago: Jack Kernan, Andrew Clark and Ben Kevan.

Ryan Seelinger returns after an impressive campaign in 2024. The forward scored 13 goals and provided 19 assists while playing in all 62 games. His 33 points ranked 87th among all USHL players.

Blake Zielinski also returns after a successful season, similar to Seelinger’s. In 41 games, the New Jersey native scored 13 goals and had 19 assists for 32 points.

Max Weilandt returns in goal. The Bucs were an above .500 team with Weilandt between the sticks, winning 19 games and losing 12. He finished the season with a 3.17 average of goals against and a save percentage of 88.7%.

The Bucs signed Ryland Rooney for the upcoming season as well. Rooney scored 33 goals and provided 36 assists in the Minnesota State High School League at just 16 years old. ♦

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS HOME GAMES

Oct. 3 vs. Chicago Steel at 7:05 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Steel at 6:05 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. USA NTDP at 7:05 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. USA NTDP at 7:05 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs. Tri-City Storm at 6:05 p.m. | School Spirit Night

Nov. 14 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m. | Veterans’ Appreciation

Nov. 21 vs. Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m.

Nov. 22 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 6:05 p.m.

Nov. 28 vs. Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m. | Black Out | Teddy Bear Toss

Dec. 5 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. | Bucs Fight Cancer

Dec. 9 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 6:35 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Tri-City Storm at 7:05 p.m. | Hat and Mitten Drive

Jan. 2 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs. Green Bay Gamblers at 6:35 p.m. | Farmers Appreciation

Jan. 4 vs. Green Bay Gamblers at 3:05 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m.

Jan. 30 vs. Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 6 vs. Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 13 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. | Des Moines Barkaneers

Feb 27 vs. Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. | Guns N Hoses

March 1 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 2:05 p.m.

March 6 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m.

March 7 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m.

March 17 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 6:35 p.m.

March 21 vs. Fargo Force at 7:05 p.m.

April 4 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 6:05 p.m. | Fan Appreciation Night