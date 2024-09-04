Feature Story

99 counties

Iowa is divided into 99 parts, called counties. If 99 seems like a lot, it’s not compared to Texas with 254. In our neighborhood, Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois all have more.

More than 180 years ago, sentiment dictated county sizes so that no farmer would be more than a day’s trip from his county seat. In 1851, all of Iowa had been divided into 100 counties conforming to that sentiment. For the next 21 years, some lost land, others gained, and several names changed. In 1872, borders were finalized into the 99 that still comprise and divide the state.

There is still an argument about which county is smallest; more on that later. The biggest, Kossuth, looks huge on the map with 974 square miles, but San Bernardino County, California, encompasses 20,105 square miles. In fact, the 10 largest counties in America are all bigger than Vermont. Why is Kossuth double-sized? The short answer is that a second county was a little too small for the Iowa Constitution, so Kossuth absorbed it.

Polk contains the state’s capital and largest city. It is the most densely populated, and Adams is the least; its 3,704 population is less than Carlisle’s, the 14th largest town in Polk.

Iowa has one of the smallest percentages of counties whose boundaries were dictated by natural means rather than survey lines. That’s why so many are box shaped.

Hubris was remarkably missing in the naming of Iowa counties. Thirty of them are named for politicians, but only three of those were Iowans, several fewer than Kentuckians. Besides politicians, multiple counties are named for Native Americans (23), Mexican War heroes or battles (12), Revolutionary War heroes (11), trappers and/or explorers (eight), signers of the Declaration of Independence (sevent), foreign freedom fighters (five), women and bodies of water (four each). Three each are named for heroes of the War of 1812 and for writers or their words, two for Civil War heroes. One each were named for another state, an orator and a naturalist.

None were named for cows, pigs, birds, corn or beans — all essential to the state’s welfare. Several have undergone name changes. Lyon was originally Buncombe, but that was changed in 1862 for reasons that became obvious when they tried to secure bonds. That’s no bunk.

Avenging women, lumber kings, popcorn balls and such

Here are some random things about the 99 that are not well known, from the northwest corner and left to right, as they used to be numbered on license plates.

The first non-indigenous resident in Lyon was known as “Uncle Dan” before he moved west for better trapping. The second was “Old Tom” who was killed by a Sioux warrior who didn’t know his tribe had ceded the land to the U.S.

Osceola is the most recent. In 2018, county seat Sibley lost a First Amendment lawsuit after trying to stop Josh Harms from complaining about the “rancid dog food” smell coming from a pig blood processor. Dickinson claims to be the smallest. Osceola disputes that because it counts Dickinson’s water-covered land mass that includes the Iowa Great Lakes. Emmet was named for an Irish rebel hanged as a British traitor. County seat Estherville was named after the first white female settler.

In 1894, Kossuth seat Algona welcomed 100 orphans trained-in from New York City. It later hosted the Algona Brownies Negro baseball team and 10,000 German prisoners of war. Winnebago seat Forest City also occupies Worth County and was previously named “Puckerbrush.”

Worth was named for a hero of both the Seminole and Mexican Wars. Mitchell honors an anti-Jewish Irish patriot who was exiled to America where he became a pro-slavery secessionist. Howard seat Cresco is Latin for “I grow.” Its population is down one-third since 1900.

Winneshiek is home of Seed Savers, the world’s largest privately owned seed bank. Allamakee was named either for an Native American chief or a trader. It is the poster child of The Driftless Area where no ice invaded during the last Ice Age.

Sioux’s first seat was Calliope, now part of Hawarden, center of a once thriving but westward-blown lamb industry. O’Brien chose a vacant piece of prairie as county seat. That eventually became Primghar.

Clay is named for a son of “Great Compromiser” Henry Clay. County seat Spencer was settled by uncompromising Civil War veterans. Palo Alto is named for a battle of the Mexican War and county seat Emmetsburg for an Irish martyr. Hancock honors John Hancock, who invented cursive bold type font. The Duesenberg brothers operated a bicycle business in Garner before founding Duesenberg Automobile.

Cerro Gordo takes its name from the battle where Santa Ana fell. Buddy Holly fell in a field there “The Day the Music Died.” Floyd was named for the only member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition to die on the trail. County seat Charles City is where Hart-Parr Gasoline Engine Company coined the word “tractor” and built the first successful tractor line.

The vacuum cleaner was invented in Fayette seat West Union. Clayton seat Elkader is named after an Algerian freedom fighter. The Elkader Keystone Bridge is the largest stone arch bridge west of the Mississippi.

Plymouth was home to Farmers Holiday Group, which tried to hang a judge they kidnapped from his courthouse over farm foreclosures. Cherokee native sons Adam Timmerman and T.J. Hockenson both made the NFL Pro Bowl. Buena Vista seat Storm Lake’s ethnic diversity has drawn the New York Times, Fox News and NBC to town.

Alaskan baker/serial killer Robert Hansen grew up working in his parents’ Pocahontas Home Bakery. Humboldt is home to Unique, which is not the only ghost town. It produced two amazing guys both named Frank A. Gotch. One was world heavyweight wrestling champion for eight years. The other derived the mathematical expressions that quantify and prescribe dialysis therapy for kidney failure.

Wright drew the largest protest (more than 1,000 people) ever of a Confined Animal Feeding Operation in 1994. Iowa Select Farms was draining pig poop directly into a wetland. Franklin seat Hampton raised Jack Bailey, longtime host of “Queen for a Day.”

Butler claims to be the only county that “does not have any stop lights, four-lane roads, a hospital, a movie theatre, or a fast food chain.” Bremer is the only one named for a Swedish feminist writer. County seat Waverly is the only one named for a place in Sir Walter Scott novels.

Woodbury renamed Wahkaw County to honor a politician from New Hampshire. County seat Sioux City’s legendary Tastee Inn & Out invented onion chips, which are so good they’re worth the drive from any county. Ida is named after the first white girl born there. She was named after Mount Ida in Greece.

Sac volunteers built a popcorn ball weighing 9,370 pounds, a world record. It has its own house. Calhoun was renamed from Fox to honor a slave-owning secessionist from South Carolina. You couldn’t do that in Johnson County, as you will learn later.

Webster is named for orator Daniel Webster, a famous friend of the devil. It is “the drywall capital of America” where Fort Dodge Plaster Mills mines, grinds and prepares gypsum for new wall glory. Hamilton seat Webster City was originally called Newcastle, but Irish settlers didn’t like living in an English-named town, according to a theory we heard in Karpy’s Bar.

Hardin is named for a Mexican War martyr. County seat Eldora was named after a local woman’s dead baby. Such death awareness likely inspired U.S. Poet Laureate Mona Van Duyn, who grew up in Eldora and wrote most famously about dread.

Grundy was named for a Tennessee filibustering politician whose bloviations subconsciously inspired Ed Wilson to become a weatherman and comedian while growing up in Grundy Center. Bank robber Tommy Carroll, of the Carroll-Dillinger Gang, lost a shootout with the FBI and died in a hospital in Black Hawk seat Waterloo. Iowa State Hospital for the Insane changed its name to honor Buchanan seat Independence. Delaware is home to Edgewood Locker, the state’s biggest, processing half a million pounds of deer a year.

Dubuque is named for French trader Julien Dubuque, the first European settler of Iowa and a lead mining pioneer. County seat Dubuque is Iowa’s oldest city. Monona was named for a character in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s “Song of Hiawatha.”

Crawford seat Denison argues with Storm Lake about having the most booming diversity. It launched contemporary meat packing and is why your round steak no longer includes marrow bone. Carroll famously flaunted Prohibition, particularly in Templeton.

Greene was named after Nathaniel Greene, Revolutionary War superstar. George Gallup grew up in county seat Jefferson before quantifying word-of-mouth advertising. Boone’s seat was originally named “Montana” but was changed to Boone, where Casey’s original store evolved. Story is home to the geographical center of Iowa, five miles northeast of Ames. Infamous racist and baseball superstar Cap Anson was Marshall’s firstborn white child.

Tama’s Meskwaki Casino and Hotel houses the best collection of Native American art in the state. Benton seat Vinton’s library got its 15 minutes of fame for its collection of LBGTQ books and male librarians wearing dresses. Linn is center of Czech and Slovak Iowa, and its Houby Festival is tribute to Iowa mushrooms and their hunters. Jones seat Anamosa is named after a Native American girl who charmed the town.

Nebraskan Anthony Sherwin traveled all the way across Iowa to murder a family in Jackson’s Maquoketa Caves State Park. Harrison’s legendary Loess Hills soil is looted to build foundations for Omaha buildings.

Shelby seat Harlan’s Westside Lounge claimed to be the oldest continuously operating bar west of the Mississippi — because it ignored Prohibition. Democrat Party chief Charles Taylor Manatt made his Audubon lodge a famed destination for hunt-loving Arab sheiks and worldly statesmen.

Guthrie’s Sheeder Prairie launched several of Iowa’s natural foods renaissances. Dallas is Iowa’s fastest growing county and home to Stine Seed, the world’s largest private seed company, in Adel.

Polk was second choice to host the new state capital but beat Jasper out because of the political savvy of William Alexander Scott for whom little is named, not even Scott County. Jasper hosts Iowa’s only sculpture festival. Poweshiek seat Grinnell is home to the best endowed and most liberal Iowa college, a modern 1921 hotel, and a café that was won in a contest. It’s not normal, in a good way.

Iowa is home to the Amana Colonies, a group of settlements of the Ebenezer Society or the Community of True Inspiration. Johnson was originally named for the rapist slave owner Richard M. Johnson but was changed to honor Lulu Merle Johnson, the first black woman in Iowa to earn a doctorate. Cedar was a brave underground railroad refuge.

Clinton was “The Lumber Capital of the World” in the last half of the 19th century, boasting the most millionaires per capita in America. Muscatine was either named for an island in the Mississippi River or for a Native American tribe. Chief Keokuk gave land to founding explorer Antoine Le Claire’s Native American wife. That became Davenport, the Scott County seat named for Le Claire’s canoe partner.

Pottawattamie seat Council Bluffs was previously Kanesville, ferry port for more wagon trains than anywhere else. Cass seat Atlantic was named to settle a bet over which ocean was closer. Adair seat Greenfield raised Hugh Sidey, one of the great reporters of the 20th century and confidante of JFK. Madison is home to the only highway tunnel in Iowa.

Warren seat Indianola was named after a Texas ghost town. Marion’s Number 5 coal mine was Iowa’s most productive. Mahaska seat Oskaloosa is named for a Creek princess who married Seminole Chief Osceola when such intermarriage was problematic.

Keokuk has two county fairs, in What Cheer and in Sigourney. Washington’s State Theatre is “the world’s oldest continually operating cinema.” New York Times speculated that Kalona is the center of the most organic farms in America clustered within a 50-mile-wide circle.

Louisa was named after a woman who shot a man who killed her brother. Mills seat Glenwood prospered during the California Gold Rush due to its grain mill on Keg Creek, now one of Iowa’s best breweries.

Montgomery seat Red Oak spawned Fred Whipple of “Please. Don’t squeeze the Charmin” fame. Adams is Iowa’s least-populous county. Union seat Creston was home to annual Bluegrass Palaces made of sod and baled hay on a wood frame, holding exhibits of wood, coal, sandstone and marble.

The great Kickapoo artist Pahponee developed her famous white buffalo pottery while living in a Clarke County tipi, mining her clay from a riverbed and firing it with her own buffaloes’ dung. Labor union firebrand John L. Lewis was raised in a Lucas coal mining ghost town. Monroe was originally called Kishkekosh but was renamed for the fifth president.

Wapello seat Ottumwa’s Canteen Lunch in the Alley is so beloved that the city built a parking garage around and over it. Jefferson is home to Maharishi Vedic City, the only new town in Iowa in the last 42 years. Upset about his backed-up sewer, Ralph Orin Davis shot Mount Pleasant Mayor Edward King dead at a city council meeting in Henry.

Des Moines coined the motto “The Hawkeye State” after James Fennimore Cooper novels. County seat Burlington was Iowa’s steamboats and railroads center in the 19th century. Fremont’s Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo claims to be the “world’s largest continuous outdoor rodeo.”

Page seat Clarinda was birthplace to writer Norman MacLean and bandmaster Glenn Miller. It also hosted the most diverse POW camp in Iowa with Germans, Italians and Japanese. Taylor seat Bedford is the only town located along the East Fork of the One Hundred and Two River. Ringgold seat Mount Ayr was named in honor of poet Robert Burns’ birthplace in Scotland, for the auld lang syne.

Decatur’s seat was named Leon in honor of “Jewish Fighting Doctor” David Camden de Leon. Wayne was named after war hero “Mad” Anthony Wayne. Appanoose honors a Meskwaki chief and conscientious objector who sat out the Black Hawk War. In 1924, Henry “Dare-Devil” Roland, “The Human Fly,” attempted to climb the Davis County courthouse and failed, breaking his hip. He died 12 years later after a trapeze accident.

“The Honey War” between Iowa and Missouri was mostly fought in Van Buren after Missouri tried to tax residents and stole their honey when they refused to pay. Iowa won that war in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lee was named for one of three different people. Obviously confused, the county has two different county seats — Fort Madison and Keokuk. n