Feature Story

Love Stories — not all butterflies and romance

What is your favorite true-life love story? Always an interesting question when getting to know someone, it can solicit many different answers. Achilles and Patroclus’ love story has been both cherished and debated for 3,300 years. It was also far more honorable than the love “that launched a thousand ships,” between Helen and Paris.

The love of Peter Abelard and Heloise Argenteuil has become the prototype of tragic and forbidden love, inspiring literature as well as honor killings for 800 years.

Robert Browning and Elizabeth Barrett’s story is eternalized in their poetry and in their famous kiss under the Bridge of Sighs in Venice. That kiss inspired one of the greatest love story movies — George Roy Hill’s “A Little Romance” in which young teens run away from Paris to reenact that kiss.

We sought special love stories in Des Moines and found a few that involved extreme testing and dedication.

Puppy love, grown up

Syd Klise believes human attitudes are changing the way we treat other living things.

“Plants are the new pets. Pets are the new kids. And kids are the new exotic animals: You have to be crazy and rich to have one.”

The owner of Klise Dog Grooming in Johnston considers her dogs, and her customers’ dogs, her kids. That started before she was walking.

“My grandpa was a veterinarian. His clinic was my day care center. I have a picture of myself at 18 months cuddling a fawn Doberman. Because of its color, I called it a pig. That was love.

“Grandpa had a rainbow litter of Dobermans. That’s rare. That means one litter produced all four kinds of Doberman — black and rust, blue and rust, red and rust, and fawn and rust. I knew stuff like that before I started school. I wanted to join my grandfather in his practice when I grew up.”

Is puppy love real love?

“It’s not traditional love, that butterflies and romance thing that is marketed as love. It’s the essence of taking care of others, though, and that’s a form of love for sure. Dedication is love.”

How did her dedication to dogs progress after she was 2?

“My favorite gift growing up was the ‘Encyclopedia of Dogs.’ I read that book so many times that the cover fell off. I learned the history, genealogy of all the breeds. My parents gave me dogs at a young age. I had a standard poodle with the same birthday as mine. My first golden retriever was more of a kid than a pet. Same thing with my first Doberman. Those were all gifts from my parents.”

What was the first dog she bought herself?

“That developed out of a pique. I was playing golf with my family, and they were criticizing my swing. I got so mad I bought a papillon — Miko — to piss my mom off. She didn’t think she liked papillons, but when I came home after a year at college, she wouldn’t let me reclaim Miko.”

Puppy love is not all butterflies and romance.

“One young memory of helping at the clinic is when we were drawing blood from a boxer, but he was sedated and he vomited on me. That was the first of a long line of incidents most people would consider ugly. I have been the recipient of an extraordinary amount of canine excrement.

“When I started to think about my higher education, I asked to observe an operation to remove a bowel obstruction in a Labrador. I passed out. Suddenly, I realized I was not cut out to be a veterinarian.”

How did the golfer evolve into the groomer?

“I had to pitch my folks on an alternative education. I went to Texas to the Starmark Academy to become a certified trainer. When I was there, I became friends with a girl who was a groomer. Suddenly I realized that grooming could be a career.

“I went to Wisconsin School of Professional Pet Grooming. My next revelation was when I bought a Bernese mountain dog. They have short life spans, but I realized that meant I would have more dogs in my life. She made it to 11 and was my first kid of my own.”

After that Syd was determined to become a breeder like her grandfather.

“My first brood dog was Poochie, a red papillon and a bomb-proof dog. Kids could pull on her tail, and she never got fazed. My dad’s mom was a small lady who had been knocked over by big dogs as a child and didn’t like dogs until she met Poochie. She had to call her ‘Kitty,’ but she loved her. Now I have delivered nine years of litters.

“She had to deliver once by emergency C-section. It was a 24-hour operation. Two of the three pups didn’t make it. The third was a girl that I named Harvey, after Son of Sam’s dog, the lab he claimed was host to a demon who spoke to him. I figured that she and I had been to hell and back together.

“She only weighed 53 grams. She had to be bottle-fed, and I slept with her in the bathroom, which I could sterilize and humidify easier than other rooms. After a few days of that, she opened her eyes. She survived and weighs all of 3 pounds now. She thinks she’s a big dog, scared of nothing.”

That must have been expensive?

“Yeah, the price of a good used car.”

Syd has memorialized some of her dogs in unusual ways.

“Yeah, people think my shop is weird. Some people show up there and ask to take photos, but I keep the really weird stuff at home.”

She cleans the skulls of her dogs and has a room with all of them. One dog she had freeze-dried, and it now resides next to her bed. Her taxidermy collection is museum quality.

“I think I have a more complete collection than Cabela’s. Some of their works are replicas. Mine are all originals.”

She has a zebra, a gemsbok (South African antelope) with 38-inch horns, a Jacob ram with four horns, a Corsican ram, three bears and a Chinese antelope that “looks like a vampire.”

No buffalo or polar bears?

“Polar bears are protected now, so to have one it needs to be 100 years old. I will not own a buffalo. We white people killed hundreds of thousands of them just to starve and subdue Native Americans. I just won’t have one.”

What is Klise’s favorite dog story?

“ ‘Hachi-ko’ by Kaneto Shindo. Richard Gere made it into a movie. The dog is an Akito and follows his master to the train station every day and greets him there every evening on his return commute. After the master dies, the dog still makes the same treks daily. In Tokyo, the story is so revered that they built a statue to Hachi at one main station.”

Sounds like something Syd will do someday.

Love will keep us together

Irina Kharchenko laughs at the old Yiddish joke, “You know how to make God laugh? Tell Him your plans.” A wildly unpredictable combination of setbacks and serendipities led her and husband Dmitri Iakovilev to their new home in central Iowa.

The couple met in the Black Sea resort Sochi, the host of the 2014 Olympics. Irina moved there with her family from Moscow when she was in second grade.

“Sochi has a semitropical climate; it’s Russia’s Florida. So, I thought I was done with cold winters,” she laughed.

Everyone in her family had been teachers, pilots or engineers, but Irina wanted something more adventurous.

“I got my college degrees in international finance and accounting,” she recalled, adding that, in 1996, she and Dmitri won a lottery for temporary work visas to Canada. The process of entering Canada was so cumbersome that they spent most of their savings before they even got to Quebec.

“We were just starting out, and we were broke, homeless and carless,” Karchenko recalled. “Neither of us spoke any French and hardly any English. One time, I remember we were painting ceilings, and I would push Dmitri in a shopping cart — to work faster. That kind of work kept us eating.

“Then one day we got dressed up, Dmitri in a suit and tie and me in a black dress with stockings and 3-inch heels. I am sure I came off like a crazy European woman. This guy tells us he has a job for both of us and drives us out of town to the middle of nowhere. Then he tells us the job is to clear a field of stones. So, there we are, me driving a tractor in high heels and a cocktail dress with Dmitri running behind tossing stones in a cart wearing a business suit.”

The couple moved on from Montreal to Vancouver and then Calgary in the next two years.

“We went through half a dozen $100 and $200 cars because that was all we could afford,” she said. However, three applications to renew their visas were denied.

“We were going to be deported to Russia unless the U.S. accepted us as refugees. Fortunately, that’s what happened,” she recalled. They entered the U.S. in Montana and spent two years there and in Los Angeles.

“We always both worked two or three jobs, mainly trying to pay immigration attorneys. We owed $40,000 at one time. At least in Los Angeles, it was warm enough to sleep in the car. Our last $200 car took us from Montana to L.A. and on to Iowa. When we bought that car, there was grass growing on the dashboard,” she recalled.

They also worked their first “good job” in Los Angeles, caring for a house and children of a well-connected medical family.

“We cooked, cleaned and babysat. The lady of the family was very nice to us. She invited us to every big medical event in Hollywood,” Kharchenko recalled.

Los Angeles was fun and comfortable, until Irina became pregnant. They then began looking for a place more suitable for starting a family.

“We heard that Iowa was good for that. We also knew that there was a community of Russians in Postville, so we moved to northeast Iowa.

“Postville was a scary place then (seven years before the infamous Postville raid) with so many different immigrant groups in a small town including lots of former prisoners. It was depressing — not what we had in mind for starting a family. The transmission finally blew on our old car, too,” she said.

They moved to the Des Moines area where both landed jobs at an Ankeny fiberglass company. Dmitri worked the assembly line, and Irina operated a forklift, stacking 50-pound boxes, without the 3-inch heels. “I had to hide my pregnancy to keep that job,” she recalled.

After that, Dmitri became a project manager for a construction company and Irina a jewelry manager for Younkers. She became pregnant with her second child while working for Hubbell Homes in new construction sales.

“Our entire department got laid off on New Year’s Eve. Happy New Year,” she remembered.

Irina says those were scary times because they had just bought a house. However, serendipity came to the rescue, and she began her favorite job ever, working at Homemakers in sales.

In 2006, the couple quit their jobs and opened Irina’s restaurant at 50th and E.P. True Parkway. Business grew well, but there were problems with infrastructure crumbling. The couple began looking for a new building, and a strange opportunity popped up.

Razzmatazz in Urbandale had an illicit image and at least one shooting.

“We visited one night, and all they sold was Heineken and Hennessy. The smoke was so thick that we got high on second-hand smoke. The VIP Club smelled like sex,” Irina recalled.

Despite the building being on a one-year liquor license ban, the couple bought it in 2008. “There was mold growing in the coolers and refrigerators. There was a strange green goo all over,” she recalled.

The couple decided they had to gut the place to its studs. Inside one piece of drywall, they found stashes of what looked like illegal drugs.

“We made some homeless dumpster diver very happy, if he found it,” Irina laughed. Maybe because of that stash, the place was vandalized one night.

To drum up business for six months without a liquor license, they offered a “pay what you want” service. That got publicity from Europe and England as well as across the U.S. They actually increased their revenue during the offer, by 46%.

Then came the flood of 2010. While a new roof was being installed, a roofer failed to secure plastic covering during a rain.

“There were 12 inches of water on the floor. Everything turned moldy, even the inside of wine corks. We had to gut the entire place again. We were closed another five months,” she said.

It’s been 23 years since the couple became U.S. citizens and 14 years since the last biblical-sized setback. The couple now owns Irina’s Steak & Seafood in West Des Moines.

“I still don’t love the weather, but the people are so nice and so supportive. I get tired of hearing people complain. This is the land of opportunity. If you come to work hard, you can make a very good life here. I also believe Iowa is a lucky place. If you do a kindness, it comes back to reward you 10 times,” she concluded. ♦