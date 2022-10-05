Feature Story

Fall Arts & Entertainment Guide

The school year is well underway, schedules have stabilized, and the frenzy of summer events and festivals is finally winding down. The calm may be a welcome relief to some, but for you adventure-seekers out there, fear not. If you’re itching for something fun to do, look no further than our comprehensive guide to Des Moines metro events from now through December. And don’t worry — we’ll be back in January with our Winter Arts & Entertainment guide. For now, get out there and enjoy the arts, theater, music, sports and community happenings.

Art

Because what is life without art?



ANDERSON GALLERY

Harmon Fine Arts Center

1310 25th St., Des Moines

andersongallery.wp.drake.edu

Through Oct. 14: “Vibrant Expressions” with five Iowa artists: Andrew Casto, Gyan Shrosbree, James Shrosbree, Aaron Tinder and Susan Chrysler White.

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

ankenyartcenter.com

Through Nov. 30: Josh Sorrell, fine art oil painting. Reception on Thursday, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m.

Josh Sorrell, fine art oil painting. Reception on Thursday, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m. Through Nov. 30: Lainey Beck, fine art oil and encaustic. Reception on Thursday, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m.

ARTISAN GALLERY 218

218 Fifth St., West Des Moines

artisangallery218.com

Through Dec. 31: “Local Impressions” with photographs by Victoria Herring and acrylic collage images by Marybeth Heikes. Reception on Friday, Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m.

“Local Impressions” with photographs by Victoria Herring and acrylic collage images by Marybeth Heikes. Reception on Friday, Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m. Through Dec. 31: “Tale of Kitsune” by Mary Kline-Misol

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

desmoinesartcenter.org

Through Dec. 11: “Hold Me Closer”

“Hold Me Closer” Oct. 15 – Jan. 15: “Alison Elizabeth Taylor: The Sum of It.” Artist lecture on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m.

“Alison Elizabeth Taylor: The Sum of It.” Artist lecture on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m. Oct. 28 – Jan. 15: “Iowa Artists 2022: Miriam Alarcón Avila.” Artist lecture and reception on Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:30 p.m.

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

mainframestudios.org

Oct. 7: “Works of Growth + Recovery,” 5-8 p.m. Momentum Art Program celebrates its 18th annual exhibition, honoring artists living with disabilities and mental health diagnoses.

“Works of Growth + Recovery,” 5-8 p.m. Momentum Art Program celebrates its 18th annual exhibition, honoring artists living with disabilities and mental health diagnoses. Nov. 4: First Friday open house, 5-8 p.m.

First Friday open house, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 26: Small Business Saturday open house, 1-5 p.m.

Small Business Saturday open house, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 2: Annual Ceramics Invitational, 5-8 p.m.

Annual Ceramics Invitational, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 17: Last Call shopping event, 1-5 p.m.

MOBERG GALLERY

2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines

moberggallery.com

Through Oct. 15: “Bananas” by Adele Renault

“Bananas” by Adele Renault Through Oct. 15: “TMI” by Pref

“TMI” by Pref Through Oct. 15: “Contemporary Abstraction”

“Contemporary Abstraction” Opening Oct. 21: “Human Nature” by Ruben Sanchez

“Human Nature” by Ruben Sanchez Opening Dec. 2: Winter Group Show

OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES

120 Fifth St., Suite C, West Des Moines

olsonlarsen.com

Currently displaced from their 43-year home due to needed repairs to the historic building, Olson-Larsen Galleries has been hosting collaborative pop-up events in the area. For updates, check facebook.com/olson.larsengalleries.

Stage

Drama, musicals, comedy and dance

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

actorsinc.org

Nov. 10-12, 18-20: “First Date”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Through Oct. 9: “Borrowed Beats”

“Borrowed Beats” Dec. 2-11: “She Loves Me”

CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA

117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola

carouseltheatre.org

Oct. 21-23, 28-30: “Steel Magnolias”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

captheatre.org

Nov. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center & Stoner Theater

221 Walnut St., Des Moines • dmpa.org

Oct. 7-9: “The Book of Mormon”

“The Book of Mormon” Oct. 7-16: “Sister Act Jr.” by Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre

“Sister Act Jr.” by Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre Oct. 25-30: “Fiddler on the Roof”

“Fiddler on the Roof” Oct. 25-30: “The Crown – Live!” at Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines

“The Crown – Live!” at Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines Nov. 5: “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical”

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical” Nov. 22-27: “Come from Away”

“Come from Away” Dec. 9-18: “A Christmas Carol” by Iowa Stage Theatre Company

“A Christmas Carol” by Iowa Stage Theatre Company Dec. 22: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” Dec. 27-28: “Bluey’s Big Play”

“Bluey’s Big Play” Jan. 3-8: “Cats”

DES MOINES PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

dmplayhouse.com

Oct. 14-16: “Annie Jr.” by the Penguin Project

“Annie Jr.” by the Penguin Project Oct. 28 – Nov. 13: “Harriet the Spy”

“Harriet the Spy” Dec. 2-18: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

DRAKE UNIVERSITY

Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines

drake.edu/theatre

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2: “The Bald Soprano”

“The Bald Soprano” Oct. 27-30: “Carrie – The Musical”

“Carrie – The Musical” Nov. 17-20: “Silent Sky”

SIMPSON COLLEGE

513 N. D St., Indianola

simpson.edu/academics/departments/department-theatre-arts

Oct. 28-30: “Trouble in Tahiti” and “Gallantry: A Soap Opera”

“Trouble in Tahiti” and “Gallantry: A Soap Opera” Nov. 18-20: “Little Women”

STEPHENS AUDITORIUM

1900 Center Drive, Ames

center.iastate.edu/events

Nov. 6: “STOMP”

“STOMP” Nov. 29: “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines

tallgrasstheatre.org

Nov. 4-20: “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” Dec. 16-18: “A Very Merry Tallgrass Holiday”

Live music

Just the highlights!

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

Des Moines Civic Center,

221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmpa.org

Nov. 13: Joe Bonamassa at 8 p.m.

Joe Bonamassa at 8 p.m. Dec. 23: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

DES MOINES COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA

desmoinescommunityorchestra.org

Oct. 30: John Williams iconic film scores will be honored. Pre-concert talk at noon and concert at 1 p.m., Sheslow Auditorium, 2507 University Ave., Des Moines

John Williams iconic film scores will be honored. Pre-concert talk at noon and concert at 1 p.m., Sheslow Auditorium, 2507 University Ave., Des Moines Dec. 4: Handel’s “Messiah” will be performed at 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 3700 Cottage Grove Ave., Des Moines

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmsymphony.org

Oct. 15: “The Music of Queen”

“The Music of Queen” Oct. 22-23: “The Firebird”

“The Firebird” Nov. 19-20: “The Planets”

“The Planets” Dec. 31: “New Year’s Eve Pops: Frank & The Great Ladies of Song”

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

hoytsherman.org

Oct. 2: Jeremy Camp in his “I Still Believe” tour at 7 p.m.

Jeremy Camp in his “I Still Believe” tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 7: Joe Satriani performs the “Earth Tour” at 8 p.m.

Joe Satriani performs the “Earth Tour” at 8 p.m. Oct. 13: The Manhattan Transfer with the DIVA Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.

The Manhattan Transfer with the DIVA Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27: We the Kingdom at 7 p.m.

We the Kingdom at 7 p.m. Oct. 29: Lindsay Buckingham at 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay Buckingham at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3: Craig Morgan in the “God, Family, Country Tour” with Ray Fulcher at 8 p.m.

Craig Morgan in the “God, Family, Country Tour” with Ray Fulcher at 8 p.m. Nov. 12: The Black Jacket Symphony performs Led Zeppelin IV at 8 p.m.

The Black Jacket Symphony performs Led Zeppelin IV at 8 p.m. Nov. 14: Indigo Girls with special guests Chapel Hart at 7:30 p.m.

Indigo Girls with special guests Chapel Hart at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17: Dropkick Murphys with Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern at 7:15 p.m.

Dropkick Murphys with Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 22: Steve Vai performs the “Inviolate Tour” at 8 p.m.

Steve Vai performs the “Inviolate Tour” at 8 p.m. Dec. 15: An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line at 7 p.m.

An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line at 7 p.m. Dec. 16: Shaun Johnson & the Big Band Experience at 7:30 p.m.

Shaun Johnson & the Big Band Experience at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17: Tonic Sol-fa a capella quartet at 7:30 p.m.

Tonic Sol-fa a capella quartet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22: Michael W. Smith at 7 p.m.

WELLS FARGO ARENA

223 Center St., Des Moines

iowaeventscenter.com

Oct. 27: Jason Aldean’s “Rock & Roll Cowboy” tour with Chase Rice, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver at 7:30 p.m.

Jason Aldean’s “Rock & Roll Cowboy” tour with Chase Rice, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16: Hillsong United and Chris Tomlin at 7 p.m.

Hillsong United and Chris Tomlin at 7 p.m. Nov. 17: Eagles in the “Hotel California 2022 Tour” at 8 p.m.

Eagles in the “Hotel California 2022 Tour” at 8 p.m. Dec. 7: Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert with special guest Cory Marks at 6:30 p.m.

Sports

Home game details for your favorite local sports, through the end of the year

IOWA WOLVES

Wells Fargo Arena

233 Center St. in Des Moines

iowa.gleague.nba.com

Des Moines’ pro basketball team plays in the Western Conference of the NBA G League. They were known as the Iowa Energy until their purchase by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017.

Home games:

Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce

Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce

Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Gold

Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Gold

Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. vs. Motor City Cruise

Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Charge

Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Raptors 905

Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. vs. Raptors 905

Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. vs. Texas Legends

IOWA STATE FOOTBALL

Jack Trice Stadium

1732 S. Fourth St., Ames

cyclones.com

Iowa State plays NCAA Division-1 FBS football, coached by Matt Campbell. This season’s home games, times to be announced:

Oct. 8 vs. Kansas State

Oct. 29 vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 5 vs. West Virginia

Nov. 19 vs. Texas Tech

IOWA STATE BASKETBALL

Hilton Coliseum

1705 Center Drive, Ames

cyclones.com

The Cyclones basketball teams compete in the Big 12 Conference. The men are coached by T.J. Otzelberger and women by Bill Fennelly. This season’s home games (men):

Nov. 7 vs. IUPUI

Nov. 13 vs. North Carolina A&T

Nov. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Nov. 30 vs. North Dakota

Dec. 4 vs. St. John’s

Dec. 11 vs. McNeese State

Dec. 18 vs. Western Michigan

Dec. 21 vs. Omaha

This season’s home games (women’s):

Nov. 2 vs. Winona State

Nov. 7 vs. Cleveland State

Nov. 10 vs. Southern

Nov. 20 vs. Columbia

Nov. 29 vs. SIUE

Dec. 11 vs. Jacksonville

Dec. 22 vs. Drake

DRAKE BASKETBALL

Knapp Center

2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines

godrakebulldogs.com

The Drake University Bulldogs compete in NCAA Division-1 basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Men’s home games:

Nov. 3 vs. Minnesota Duluth

Nov. 9 vs. IUPUI

Nov. 14 vs. Wofford

Nov. 26 vs. Louisiana

Dec. 7 vs. Omaha

Dec. 22 vs. St. Ambrose

Women’s home games:

Oct. 30 vs. Northwest Missouri State

Nov. 7 vs. Green Bay

Nov. 13 vs. Iowa

Nov. 19 vs. Nebraska

Dec. 1 vs. Lindenwood

Dec. 18 vs. Southwest Baptist

Events

Community festivals, holiday happenings, comedy, fun runs and more

October

• Wednesday through Saturday evenings: Cocktails and live jazz at Noce from 7-11 p.m., or until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. No cover charge during “Jazz on the House” on Thursdays. Open to all ages until 9 p.m. 1326 Walnut St.; nocedsm.com

• Oct. 7, Nov. 18, Dec. 16: Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. at Jester Park Outdoor Recreation and Wellness Center; 12112 N.W. 128th St., Granger; polkcountyiowa.gov/conservation/events

• Oct. 7-8: Halloweenapalooza film festival at the Bridge View Center of Ottumwa. 5-11 p.m. on Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday. 102 Church St., Ottumwa; halloweenapalooza.com

• Oct. 8: Cars and Coffee from 8-11 a.m. at 5901 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines; carsandcoffeedsm.com

• Oct. 8: Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes; grimesiowa.gov

• Oct. 8: Community Table: Storytelling & Local Food Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Franklin Avenue Library, 5000 Franklin Ave., Des Moines; dmpl.org/events

• Oct. 8: Raccoon River Rally festival with cardboard boat races, fun zone, food trucks, beverage tent, business expo and live music. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; wdmchamber.org/raccoon-river-rally

• Oct. 8: Bill Burr (Slight Return) comedy tour at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

• Oct. 8: Moonlight Seed Harvest. 4-7:30 p.m. at Chichaqua Bottoms Greenbelt, 11204 N.E. 118th Ave., Maxwell; inhf.org/events

• Oct. 8: High Trestle Hawk Watch guided by expert birders at the High Trestle Trail’s main viewing platform. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closest parking is 2335 QF Lane, Madrid; inhf.org/events

• Oct. 8: Eat.Drink.Architecture, a three-hour tour through the Drake Neighborhood, starting at the University Library Cafe, 3506 University Ave., Des Moines; www.iowaarchfoundation.com

• Oct. 8: Wauktoberfest from 5-11 p.m. Downtown Triangle at Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street, Waukee; facebook.com/WaukeeAreaHistoricalSociety

• Oct. 8-9: Madison County Covered Bridge Festival in Winterset; madisoncounty.com/covered-bridge-festival-2

• Oct. 13: Sip, Shop & Stroll at The District at Prairie Trail, S.W. District Drive, Ankeny; thedistrictpt.com

• Oct. 14: Gallery Night at Valley Junction, 5-9 p.m. along 100 to 300 blocks of Fifth Street, West Des Moines; valleyjunction.com/events

• Oct. 14: ​​Whose Live Anyway? improv comedy at 8 p.m. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; center.iastate.edu/events

• Oct. 14-16: Iowa Home Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Varied Industries Building, 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowahomeexpo.com

• Oct. 14-15: Fall Bulb Market. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com

• Oct. 15-16: Great Iowa Pet Expo. 4-H Exhibits Building, Logan Ave., Des Moines; greatiowapetexpo.com

• Oct. 15-29: Family Halloween at Living History Farms. Check website for dates and times. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

• Oct. 16: IMT DSM Marathon and Half-Marathon, plus the Bankers Trust Marathon Relay, Principal 5K Road Race and MercyOne Children’s Hospital Kids Run; desmoinesmarathon.com

• Oct. 16: Geocache Pumpkin Hunt at 1 p.m. at Yellow Banks Park, Prairieview Shelter, 6801 S.E. 32nd Ave. Pleasant Hill; polkcountyiowa.gov/conservation/events

• Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3: Sip & Shop after work hours. Along Fifth Street in Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines; valleyjunction.com/events

• Oct. 22: Iowa Inferno natural bodybuilding championships at Franklin High School, 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines; nattyrevolution.com

• Oct. 22: Bondu Spooktacular. 2-4 p.m. at City Park, 201 Main St. S.E., Bondurant; cityofbondurant.com/community-events-and-festivals

• Oct. 22: The Salvation Army: Unmasking the Singer. Costumed local celebrities will entertain to raise funds starting at 7 p.m.; Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

• Oct. 23: Trunk or Treat with Waukee Public Safety from 4-6 p.m., 1300 S.E. LA Grant Parkway, Waukee; waukee.org

• Oct. 23: Community Jazz Center honors local jazz heroes at its Annual Hall of Fame and Special Recognition Awards at Noce. Reception and dinner at 5 p.m.; awards and performances at 6 p.m. 1326 Walnut St., No. 100, Des Moines; cjc-dsm.org

• Oct. 25: Trick or Treat Around the Lake from 5-7 p.m. Copper Creek Lake Park; 4390 E. University Ave., Pleasant Hill; pleasanthillchamber.org

• Oct. 25: Des Moines Storytellers Project: Obsessions as told by Des Moines Register journalists. 7 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

• Oct. 28: Wine, Witches & Brews, hosted by the Indianola Downtown Association. 5-9 p.m. in the Indianola Downtown Square

• Oct. 29: 5K Boos & Brews. Noon at Fox Brewing, 103 S. 11th St., West Des Moines; breweryrunningseries.com/iowa

• Oct. 29: Trick AND Treat with the Animal Rescue League. 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines; arl-iowa.org/events

• Oct. 29: Trick or Trees at the Greater Des Moines BOOtanical Garden. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com

• Oct. 29: Halloween Hikes: The Great Migration & Day of the Dead Festival. Register at eventbrite.com. 5-8 p.m. at Pammel Park Lodge; 1818 Pammel Park Road, Winterset

• Oct. 29: Charlie Berens comedy show at 8 p.m. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; center.iastate.edu/events

• Oct. 29-30: Reggie’s Sleepout. Gather a team and sleep on the field of the Drake Stadium in solidarity with homeless youth in Iowa. 2719 Forest Ave., Des Moines; reggiessleepout.org

• Oct. 30: Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration of Mexican traditions. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; desmoinesartcenter.org

• Oct. 31: Halloween on the Hill. Walk or drive through horrifically decked out historic homes in the Sherman Hill neighborhood. 6:30-8:30 p.m. shermanhilldsm.org/events/halloween-on-the-hill

November

• Nov. 3: All Access Live! A live broadcast and taping of the Avey Grouws Band for Iowa Public Radio at xBk Live, 1159 24th St., Des Moines; xbklive.com

• Nov. 3: Discover Ankeny from 5-8 p.m. at FFA Enrichment Center, 1055 S.W. Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny

• Nov. 4-6: Des Moines Holiday Boutique at Hy-Vee Hall; 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

• Nov. 5: 5K Beer Run at 11 a.m. at Twisted Vine Brewery, 112 S.E. Fourth St., Des Moines; breweryrunningseries.com/iowa

• Nov. 10: 2022 Morsel Combat. 5:30-9 p.m. at Prairie Meadows Event Center, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona; mealsfromtheheartland.org

• Nov. 11: Iliza Shlesinger’s “Back in Action” comedy tour at 7 p.m. Des Moines Civic Center; 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

• Nov. 11: JP Sears comedy show at 8 p.m. 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; horizoneventscenter.com

• Nov. 12: Living History Farms Race returns after two years. Registration at 9 a.m. or online. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

• Nov. 12: 5K Beer Run at 11 a.m. at Mistress Brewing Company, 1802 N. Ankeny Blvd., Suite 108, Ankeny; breweryrunningseries.com/iowa

• Nov. 12: Wine & Clay, a new event by the Des Moines Arts Festival. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Valley Junction Activity Center, 217 Fifth St., West Des Moines; desmoinesartsfestival.org

• Nov. 12: Bert Kreischer’s “The Berty Boy Relapse” comedy tour at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Des Moines Civic Center; 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

• Nov. 13: Girls on the Run festival at 12:30 p.m. and 5K at 2 p.m. Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; gotrcentraliowa.org

• Nov. 17, Dec. 1, 8, 15: Jingle in the Junction. 5-9 p.m. along 100 to 300 blocks of Fifth Street, West Des Moines; valleyjunction.com/events

• Nov. 18-19: Des Moines Whiskey Festival at The River Center, 340 S.W. Third St., Des Moines; dsmwhiskeyfest.com

• Nov. 19: North Pole Craft & Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adventureland Inn, 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona

• Nov. 19: Champagne & Chocolate at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. 6-9 p.m. at 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com

• Nov. 19-20: Taylor Tomlinson in “The Have It All” comedy tour at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

• Nov. 24: Des Moines Turkey Trot with 5K, 5 Mile and Tot Trot runs. Register online or on race day, 7-8:15 a.m. at Renaissance Savery Hotel, 401 Locust St., Des Moines; desmoinesturkeytrot.com

• Nov. 24-27: Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto at Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

• Nov. 25: Festival of Lights starting at 5 p.m. in Winterset, 112 N. John Wayne Drive, Winterset; madisoncounty.com/special-events

• Friday evenings, Nov. 25 to March 31: Dome After Dark. The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will be illuminated with unique lighting displays and luminarias. (No Dome After Dark on Dec. 9.) 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com

• Nov. 25-27: Festival of Trees & Lights at Iowa Events Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; unitypoint.org/blankchildrens/festival-of-trees.aspx

• Nov. 26: Small business Saturday. Support local shops and restaurants around the metro.

• Nov. 26: Entirely Kids Day at the Des Moines Art Center. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; desmoinesartcenter.org

• Nov. 27: Norwalk Tree Lighting & Santa Drive-Thru from 5-6 p.m. at O’Leary’s Celebration of Life, 1020 Main St., Norwalk; norwalkchamber.org/calendar

• Nov. 30: The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays at 7:30 p.m. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; center.iastate.edu/events

• Dates TBD: Holiday Promenade in the Historic East Village. Find updates at dsmpartnership.com/downtowndsmusa/experiencing-downtown/festivals-and-markets/holiday-promenade

December

• Dec. 1-4: Christkindlmarket. Experience a centuries-old European holiday tradition at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines. christkindlmarketdsm.com

• Dec. 2: Light Up Polk City from 6-8 p.m. in the Polk City town square; gopolkcity.com/light-up-polk-city

• Dec. 2: WinterFest from 6-8 p.m. at Waukee’s Downtown Triangle, Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street; waukee.org/476/WinterFest

• Dec. 2-3: Hometown Holiday Celebration in Adel; adelpartners.org/signature-events

• Dec. 3: Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics Iowa at Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; soiowa.org/ways-to-give/fundraising-events

• Dec. 3: Windsor Wonderland at Hy-Vee, 7101 University Ave., Windsor Heights; windsorheights.org

• Dec. 3: Dazzling in the District at Prairie Trail, S.W. District Drive, Ankeny; thedistrictpt.com

• Dec. 3: Family Christmas at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

• Dec. 3: Merry & Bright Parade starting at 5 p.m. in Bondurant’s downtown area; cityofbondurant.com/community-events-and-festivals

• Dec. 3: Holidays at the Town Center from 6-8 p.m., Merle Hay Road and N.W. 62nd Avenue, Johnston; johnstontowncenter.com

• Dec. 4: 3K Winter Beer Run at noon at Confluence Brewing Company, 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines; breweryrunningseries.com/iowa

• Dec. 4: Grimes Holiday Celebration. 5-7 p.m. at Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes; grimesiowa.com

• Dec. 6: Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant at 7:30 p.m. Des Moines Civic Center; 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

• Dec. 8: “Wheel of Fortune Live!” at 7:30 p.m. Des Moines Civic Center; 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

• Dec. 9-10: Bells, Bows & Boutiques Tour, a self-guided shopping and dining road trip through four communities; madisoncounty.com/special-events

• Dec. 10: Santa Fun Run. 521 E. Locust St., Des Moines; fleetfeet.com/s/desmoines/events

• Dec. 10: Home for the Holidays. 5-8 p.m. in the Indianola Downtown Square; indianolachamber.com

• Dec. 10-11: Winter Solstice Market runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 116 S. First Ave., Winterset; madisoncounty.com/special-events

• Dec. 13: Des Moines Storytellers Project: Generosity as told by Des Moines Register journalists. 7 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

• Dec. 16-17: Light the Night and celebrate the arrival of winter with a hike, bonfire and cocoa. Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; polkcountyiowa.gov/conservation/events

• Dec. 31: Ultimate NYE 2k22 Gala. Holiday Inn, 6111 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. Tickets at eventbrite.com. ♦