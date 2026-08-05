Feature Story

Jammin’ at the Iowa State Fair

At the 2026 Iowa State Fair, the Grandstand is once again being treated to national- and world-renowned performers. Some of the biggest names in country, rock and hip hop are taking the stage in Des Moines to give fairgoers shows they won’t forgot. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, fairgoers will be getting treated particularly well, as three of the most iconic female hip hop and rap groups of all time are teaming up to take the stage and perform their timeless tracks.

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, three pioneers of female hip hop, rap and RnB, have joined each other for the aptly named, “It’s Iconic” tour. Between the three groups, they have accumulated more than five billion streams despite producing music before the streaming era. Together, they have five Grammys and 24 total nominations. Bringing these three titans together to share the stage is almost unheard of.

To hear some of her own story, how this collaboration came together, and what concert attendees should expect, we spoke to TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

We started the conversation off with a question about some of the wacky foods that are found at the Iowa State Fair. Chilli, a workout fanatic, responded on if she would try the butter dipped ice cream.

“Listen, it sounds amazing, and like I’ll have a heart attack right after I eat all of it. It sounds delicious, and I know it is. But I will not partake,” Chilli said.

She said her early music inspirations were Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and Cyndi Lauper — three performers known from their stage presence.

“I love singing and dancing. You know, I always would have like a brush in my hand, pretending it’s the mic, singing like pretending I’m on stage,” Chilli said.

As for how the three major groups were able to come together, Chilli credits Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z.

“Roc Nation is the one who made the call, and everybody was like, yeah! En Vogue actually came on at the last minute, and then it was complete,” Chilli said. “We’re super fans of each other, you know, and we have so much love and respect for each other, and we’re so excited about this tour.”

Chilli said in another interview that she was going to be working hard to get everyone into the best shape possible for this tour. She said she was going to have everyone on a strict schedule but was kind enough to offer an hour for lunch.

“The days are long. Rehearsals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. I did tell them prior to us rehearsing to start getting ready and get yourself together for rehearsals because rehearsals is a lot. Especially for Tionne (“T-Boz” Watkins, her partner in TLC), because we’re dancers, too, so we really work very hard,” Chilli said. “In the past, you know, I have gotten some complaints from agents. They’ll call and be like, the dancers are saying Chilli is working everybody too hard. And, I promise you, I wasn’t working them alone. Like we’re working together. Like, OK, I gotta sing and dance. Y’all better come on. And you guys are like 10-plus years younger. No excuses.”

Many of the songs from TLC and their touring partners are still played in clubs, at dances, on the radio, even in grocery stores. Songs like “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” “Unpretty,” and “Red Light Special” remain in heavy rotation for the generation that grew up on them in 1990s and 2000s. But, with this tour, Chilli and T-Boz have the chance to introduce their songs to another generation.

“It’s beyond exciting to me because you love your day ones, right? They’ve just been there since the beginning. The younger generation has a different type of excitement in their eyes because it’s new to them. It is so amazing to look out in the audience and see like, 5- and 6-year-olds dressed like us and singing all the words to ‘No Scrubs.’ It’s crazy to see, as if the song had just come out. We’re very blessed to have our catalog. The other girls are, too, you know, because you just never know if your songs are gonna have longevity. Time tells you that,” Chilli said.

She says knowing that those songs have such a cultural impact means a great deal to her.

“Being in the studio and recording those songs, we were excited. Some of them were obvious. I was like, ‘All right, that’s a smash,’ you know. Then you just really hope that the listeners feel the same way, and that it touches them in some way,” Chilli said. “Most of our songs have been a good cushion for some people, because they’ve shared stories with us. You know, like ‘Unpretty’ and ‘Waterfalls.’ It’s funny to hear each song that somebody says that meant something to them, where they were in their lives, and what was going on with them at that time, and just how it made them feel better in whatever way. It’s always wonderful to hear those stories.”

Rapid-fire questions with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas

Q: What is your favorite song to perform?

A: I like the high-energy ones, probably “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg.”

Q: What is the most difficult song to perform?

A: “Way Back.” Because it is eight hours long, it’s like the longest song ever. After the hook, I’m like, that was five minutes right there. I’m serious. The song is great. The groove is crazy, and all the things — with singing — you don’t really have much room to catch your breath.

Q: What is your favorite city you’ve performed in?

A: I’m gonna be honest. I don’t have a favorite. I just love performing, going everywhere to see everybody.

Q: What is something about you that people would be surprised to find out?

A: I’m a homebody. I’m like a little hermit. I like being outside. It’s cool and everything, but I’d rather be inside.

Grandstand Acts

HARDY

Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

$54-$109

Opener: McCoy Moore

Country artist HARDY has more than eight billion streams throughout his career, has won five ACM awards and two CMA awards, and has earned praise from some of the biggest names in country music. His songs have topped the charts, with 18 number ones. “Favorite Country Song,” three-time platinum “TRUCK BED,” and four-time platinum “ONE BEER” have all been in rotation among country music fans.

Rod Stewart

Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

$69-$134

Opener: Richard Marx

Rod Stewart is one of the most synonymous names in rock music history, selling more than 250 million albums and singles worldwide. He has 10 U.K. No. 1 albums, 31 U.K. top 10 singles and 17 top 10 albums in the U.S. Stewart is also a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is part of the U.K. Music Hall of Fame, and was even knighted at Buckingham Palace for his contributions to music and charity.

The Red Clay Strays

Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

$54-$109

Opener: The Bends

This country and rock group bonded over a shared love of Lynyrd Skynyrd and has gone on to be one of today’s fastest-growing rock groups. They self-released their debut album in 2022 and had a viral hit, “Wondering Why,” which helped propel them into the spotlight. Since then, the group has continued to hit the charts and catch the attention of the public.

Lainey Wilson

Sunday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

$69-$134

Opener: Tigirlily Gold

Lainey Wilson has been taking over the country music scene and popular culture since 2025. Her show was already sold out as of the writing of this entry, speaking to her name’s drawing power. Wilson is a 12-time Country Music Award winner, 16-time Academy of Country Music award winner and Grammy-winning artist. Best known for her No. 1 songs “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Heart Like a Truck,” Wilson is one of the biggest acts performing at the Grandstand this year.

Staind

Monday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

$54-$89

Opener: Hoobastank

Staind have been performing as a rock group since 1995, releasing seven studio albums and eight top 10 songs. Their 2001 album, “Break The Cycle,” went five times platinum and included their biggest song, and one of 2000’s rock music’s biggest, “It’s Been Awhile,” which spent 20 weeks at No. 1. The group reunited after a five-year hiatus in 2019 and is back to touring and regularly releasing music.

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue

Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

$44-$104

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue are three of the most recognizable artists from the original hip-hop and R&B booms from the 1990s and 2000s. TLC is the best-selling girl group of all time and has stuck together for more than 30 years. Salt-N-Pepa became the first all-female rap group to earn platinum certification. Hopefully, state fairgoers won’t go breaking any “Waterfalls” when they “Jump Up” out of their seats during this performance. En Vogue has also been credited as being one of the best-selling female groups of all time, with songs like “Hold On,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Free Your Mind,” “Whatta Man,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”

AJR

Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

$54-$94

Opener: Em Beihold

AJR has managed to top chart after chart since debuting in 2012, making them one of the most successful indie bands in the world for the past decade. AJR has amassed more than five billion streams, with songs like “Weak” and “Bang!” hitting more than 500 million each. Their songs are catchy and bouncy, and their latest album, “The Maybe Man,” has continued to keep them in the cultural spotlight.

Riley Green

Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

$54-$109

Opener: Mackenzie Carpenter

Another one of country music’s biggest names is hitting the Grandstand stage: Riley Green. Green has had his share of big hits like two-time platinum song “There Was This Girl” and three-time platinum “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” (us, too). He’s got several other chart toppers to his name — some fun, some sad, some heartbreaking and some heartwarming.

Alabama

Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

$31-$81

Opener: Exile

Not many bands can claim to have stayed together as long as Alabama has. Over the course of 40 years, the group from, you guessed it, Alabama, has sold more than 73 million albums of their country music. From their first breakthrough song, “My Home’s in Alabama,” to arguably their most popular, “Dixieland Delight,” they have 43 No. 1 singles and more than 178 awards from various organizations and already have a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

BigXthaPlug

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

$29-$69

Opener: XOLEX

He might not be the biggest, but he is certainly the largest, in his own words, of the performers at the Iowa State Fair this year. BigX has a voice unique to himself, deep and full of bass, that has helped him perform platinum songs such as “Texas,” “Mmhmm,” and “Levels.” He has taken over rap music the last two years due to his catchy songs and magnetic personality. He will feel comfortable among the large number of country artists performing at the fair, as BigX dabbled in country music himself with the chart-topping song “All The Way,” featuring Bailey Zimmerman.

Josiah Queen

Sunday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

$19-$59

Opener: Ben Fuller

Christian music artist Josiah Queen has been blowing up in the genre recently. With more than 744 million streams, his breakout song “The Prodigal” catapulted him to prominence among his peers. His debut album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Album Charts, the first time this has occurred in Christian music history.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

Josh Baldwin

Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Josh Baldwin is a songwriter and worship leader known for his songs “Praises” and “You deserve it all.”

Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery

Friday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

Eddie Montgomery has been inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and has five No. 1 country radio songs under his belt.

Moon Taxi

Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

The group has garnered more than 500 million streams across platforms, with “Two High” being their highest at more than 166 million.

La Sonora Dinamita

Sunday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

This group of artists make 100% Colombian music and performs that country’s classics.

Hairball

Monday, Aug. 17 to Tuesday, Aug. 18, both at 8 p.m.

We interviewed a singer from the hair-raising, pyro-shooting and rock-singing group last year, who said, “I wear more makeup than your aunt, your mom and your sister combined. I wear higher heels, too, and I blow fire. We play the greatest hits in the history of rock and roll.”

Asleep at the Wheel

Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Asleep at the Wheel has had more than 100 members come and go during its time making music and has been releasing albums consistently since the 1970s.

The SugarHill Gang

Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

SugarHill Gang had one of rap music’s first major hits with “Rapper’s Delight,” which was arguably the first major commercially successful rap song.

Eli Young Band

Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

Eli Young Band has three Billboard top-five albums to its name, and back-to-back No. 1 songs in 2011 to 2012 with “Crazy Girl” and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.”

Chancey Williams

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

Chancey Williams might be the only artist at this year’s fair who would be equally comfortable inside of the 4-H building, as he comes with a history of competing on horseback in the rodeo.

Aaron Watson

Sunday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

Aaron Watson has had his tracks hit the Billboard Country Album top 10 five times including his album, “The Underdog,” which was the first independent album to debut at No. 1.

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

Tonic Sol-fa

Thursday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Aug. 14 at

7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Emmy-award-winning touring group making pop, gospel and Christmas music.

Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

The annual Iowa State Fair Queen competition is between county queens from across the state.

Tribute to the Troops

Sunday, Aug. 16 through Monday, Aug. 17 at

7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A salute to the stars and stripes performed by a female trio performing American classics.

The Britins

Tuesday, Aug. 18 through Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

One of the longest-running Beatles tribute bands in the country, performing since 1977.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Bringing classic hits from the likes of Johnny Cash to Chuck Berry to Jerry Lewis, all on one stage.

Ron Diamond

Friday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 23 at

5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Ron Diamond returns once more to perform his magical act, adding to the 22,000 career shows he has done.

MidAmerican Energy Stage

Jake Worthington

Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Country artist inspired by Ray Price, Merle Haggard and George Jones.

The Nadas

Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Nadas are one of Des Moines’ most well-known bands performing over the last three decades.

Jammy Buffet

Saturday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

Picking up right where the famous Margaritaville artist left off.

PetRock

Monday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

No, this isn’t your child’s favorite stone; it’s an acoustic-based group ready to bring listeners back to the 1970s.

Tyler Halverson

Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Tyler Halverson bucks Nashville polish for South Dakota grit.

Colt Ford

Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Colt Ford has five consecutive top 10 debuts on the Billboard Country Albums Chart.

Slaughter

Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

Slaughter topped the charts in the 1990s and has been steadily performing and releasing music ever since.

Not Quite Brothers

Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

This local group is becoming Iowa’s fastest-growing cover band with an eclectic setlist.

Jason Brown

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

Jason Brown has seen songs of his like “Momma Was A Rebel” hit Billboard charts.

Dwayne Gretzky

Sunday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

This party band plays classic hits from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Fun Forest Stage

Brad Weston

Thursday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 23

Clean, fast-paced show full of surprises.

The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee

Thursday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 23

Greg Frisbee makes rubber chickens the star of his comedy show.

Other Entertainment

Chainsaw Carvers

ShenaniGuns! Comedy Wild West Show

Hot Glass Academy

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

The AmirrorCAN Men

Bandaloni

Hillbilly Bob

Visit www.iowastatefair.org/entertainment/free-entertainment or scan the QR code for more information. n