Feature Story

Through Iowa’s lens

Beauty can be found among the landscape, wildlife, people, events and communities of Iowa. If anyone has doubts about that, they simply need to peruse the winning photographs of the 16th Annual Keep Iowa Beautiful photography contest, which invites photographers to showcase Iowa’s natural and environmental beauty through their lenses and capture the essence of their favorite seasons in a creative and engaging way.

With the blessing of Keep Iowa Beautiful and the permission of photographers, CITYVIEW again features the works of the talent behind the cameras.

“Keep Iowa Beautiful’s annual photo contest is a great opportunity for photographers to capture and share the essence of Iowa’s story,” Keep Iowa Beautiful Executive Director Andy Frantz said. “We were truly impressed by the incredible quality and creativity of this year’s submissions. This contest highlights the immense talent of photographers across our state.”

More than 500 photos were entered in six categories in this year’s photo contest, with first, second and third-place recipients in each category receiving $100, $75 and $50, respectively. Additionally, the prestigious Robert D. Ray Best of Show awards honor top photographers with prizes of $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. The Public Favorite award winner also received a $100 prize. New this year, Keep Iowa Beautiful highlighted a Youth Winner, selected from submissions by photographers who are 18 and younger.

“As an avid photographer, my dad, Bob Ray, rarely went anywhere without his camera. Through his lens, he captured the faces and stories of Iowans he cared so deeply about. His passion for keeping Iowa beautiful extended far beyond its natural scenery; it was rooted in his love for the people who made this state so special,” Randi Ray, Robert D. Ray’s daughter and a panelist in the photo contest, said.

To ensure fairness and objectivity, all entries were judged blindly without the names of the submitters visible to the judges, emphasizing the quality and creativity of the photos themselves.

Iowa Cities

Photo not available: Second place: “Davenport, Iowa,” by Brian Abeling of West Des Moines

Iowa Landscape

Photo not available — Second place: “The Best Campsite in Iowa,” by Cody Davis of Grinnell

Iowa Water

Photo not available — Honorable mention: “Pikes Peak State Park overlooking the Mississippi River,” by Brian Abeling of West Des Moines

Iowa Wildlife

Iowans in Action

Hometown Pride

Photo not available — Third place: “Nite Glow in Indianola, Iowa,” Brian Abeling of West Des Moines (taken in Indianola)

The Robert D. Ray Best of Show winners:

First place: “Heaven With a Zip Code,” Scott Hoag of DeWitt

Second place: “Juniper Tree overlooking Fall Colors Along the Mississippi,” Suhaib Khan of Glendale, Illinois

Third place: “Great Blue Heron Shakes off the Morning Dew,” Peyton Renning of Des Moines

Youth winner: “Driftless Falls,” Zane Raza of West Des Moines

Public Favorite: “Glitter City,” Scott Hoag of DeWitt