Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide

Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide5/6/2026
Des Moines seems to punch above its weight in almost every way. The Des Moines Art Festival has received national acclaim, and now local ones are continuing to pop up and showcase some of the best local talent the city has to offer. The local food scene is marveled at by foodies already. Now, with friendly weather, food festivals like the World Food and Music Festival bring cuisines from all over the world to our streets.
Speaking of the world, Des Moines is also home to several of the region’s best cultural celebrations. CelebrAsian, the Latino Heritage Festival and the Greek Food Festival, just to name a few, showcase the wonderful array of heritages that are worthy of celebrating each year.
Don’t worry, sports fans, the Menace and Iowa Cubs are two of the most respected and well-run sports organizations in their respective leagues and bring excellent performances and entertainment all summer long. And the sporting goodness doesn’t stop there, either.
Add in the award-winning theatre performances, live music on seemingly every corner, neighborhood festivals, the Iowa State Fair, and so much more. Des Moines has punched above its weight once again with its seemingly endless stream of Arts and Entertainment.
EDITOR’S NOTE: We strive for accuracy in these listings, but event details are subject to change. While many events are free, be sure to check event websites for any ticket and registration requirements before attending.
ART
DES MOINES ART FESTIVAL
June 26-28
Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines
www.desmoinesartsfestival.org
Nearly 200 artists from Iowa and around the country fill Western Gateway Park into an urban gallery. Des Moines’ own artistic marvel, the Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, serves as an ideal backdrop for the award-winning event that celebrates art, music and film.
ANKENY ART FESTIVAL
May 16
Historic Uptown Ankeny, Third Street and Walnut Street, Ankeny
www.ankenyartcenter.org/artfestival
Uptown Ankeny becomes flush with art for this outdoor festival. This year, more than 50 regional artists, live music, food trucks, hands-on activities and creative experiences for all ages will be available.
VALLEY JUNCTION ARTS FESTIVAL
May 17
100-200 Blocks of Fifth Street, West Des Moines
www.valleyjunction.com/valley-junction-events/valley-junction-arts-festival
Those who attend this festival can see the works done by local artists as part of the juried exhibition. More than 50 Iowa and other artists take over Valley Junction with their eye-popping creativity. There will be live entertainment, food, activities, demonstrations and much more. The shops in the area will also be open during the festival.
WAUKEE ARTS FESTIVAL
July 17-18
Centennial Park, Waukee
www.waukeearts.org/waukee-arts-festival
The Waukee Arts Festival features concerts on Friday and Saturday night, with Saturday being a full day of art-filled fun for the whole family — not to mention some of the best local artwork being on display.
DES MOINES ART CENTER
4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines
www.desmoinesartcenter.org
Upcoming exhibits:
- Through June 17: “Iowa Artists 2026: Henry Payer – Aagakinąk Haciwi: We Live Opposite Each Other ”
- Through May 17: “Honey, You’re a Wonderful Model – Maria Lassnig’s Animated Films”
- April 19 to Aug. 23: “Christine Rebet – Sound of Time”
- April 25 to Aug. 30: “Artists Around a Table – Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952”
- June 13 to Sept. 20: “Topographies – Mapping Being and Belonging”
ANKENY ART CENTER
1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny
www.ankenyartcenter.org
Upcoming exhibits:
- May 28 to July 21: Rachel Goebel and Christian D’Cruz
- Through June 4: Justin Young (Kirkendall Library)
- Through June 4: Holly Majerus (Porch Light Coffee House)
ANDERSON GALLERY
Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines
www.andersongallery.wp.drake.edu
Upcoming exhibits:
- Through May 16: “BFA Thesis Exhibitions”
FIRST FRIDAYS AT MAINFRAME STUDIOS
900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines
www.mainframestudios.org
First Fridays of the month: June 5, July 3, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4. See the creators behind the masterpieces while enjoying live music, food, and, of course, art.
OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES
542 Fifth St., West Des Moines
www.olsonlarsen.com
Upcoming exhibits:
- Through May 30: “Inked”
POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY
Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines
www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org
Upcoming exhibit:
- May 7 through mid-July: “Iowa Exhibited 2026”
STAGE
ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER
120 Abraham Drive, Ames
www.actorsinc.org
- June 11-13, 19, 20, 26-28: “Footloose”
ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE
1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny
www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com
- June 21-22: “Once Upon A Mattress”
- Aug. 7-16: “Osage County”
CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA
117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola
www.carouseltheatre.org
- July 17-19, 24-26: “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS
201 First Ave. S., Altoona
www.captheatre.org
- June 5-7, 12-14: “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.”
DES MOINES METRO OPERA
Pote Theatre, 513 N. D St., Indianola
www.desmoinesmetroopera.org
- June 26, 28, July 3, 8, 11, 16, 19: “Tosca”
- June 27, July 5, 10, 15, 18: “Of Mice and Men”
- July 4, 9, 12, 14, 17: “King Roger”
DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS
Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
www.dmpa.org
- May 9: “Aesop Bops!”
- May 16-17: “Ballot Des Moines: Cinderella”
- Sept. 2-6, 8-13, 15-20: “Wicked”
DES MOINES PLAYHOUSE
831 42nd St., Des Moines
www.dmplayhouse.com
- June 5-21: “Noises Off!”
- July 10-26: “Legally Blonde: The Musical”
IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY
Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
www.iowastage.org
- June 5-7, 10-14: “I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire”
TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY
2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines
www.tallgrasstheatre.org
- Through May 10: “For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday”
- Sept. 11-27: “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition”
URBANDALE COMMUNITY THEATRE
Urbandale High School Performing Arts Center, 7111 N.W. Aurora Ave., Urbandale
www.urbandaletheatre.com
- Aug. 21-23: “The Melodies That Made Us”
DES MOINES YOUNG ARTISTS’ THEATRE
Munro Building, Des Moines University Campus, 3380 Grand Ave., Des Moines
www.dmyat.org
- July 24-26, 29-31, Aug. 1-2: “Rent: School Edition”
ABOUT TIME THEATRE COMPANY
www.abouttimetheatre.com
June 19-28: “Gutenberg! The Musical”
- Sept. 25 to Oct. 4: “Building the Wall”
LIVE MUSIC
DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER
221 Walnut St., Des Moines, Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines
www.desmoinesperformingarts.org
- May 15: “Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents: We Will Choir You”
- May 16: Karla Bonoff
- June 1: Brit Floyd: “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond”
- June 12: “Electric Eden”
DES MOINES SYMPHONY
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
www.dmsymphony.org
- May 9-10: Season Finale: “Courage – Alpine Symphony”
HOYT SHERMAN PLACE
1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines
www.hoytsherman.org
- June 5: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at 8 p.m.
- June 14: The Wallflowers at 8 p.m.
- June 18: Christopher Cross at 7:30 p.m.
- June 25: The Robert Cray Band at 8 p.m.
- June 28: I’m With Her: Sing Me Alive Tour at 7:30 p.m.
- June 30: St. Paul & The Broken Bones at 7:30 p.m.
- July 7: Jazz in July 2026: Night 1 at 5:30 p.m.
- July 14: Jazz in July 2026: Night 2 at 5:30 p.m.
- July 21: Jazz in July 2026: Night 3 at 5:30 p.m.
- July 28: Jazz in July 2026: Night 4 at 5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 11: Jefferson Starship Runaway Again Tour at 8 p.m.
NOCE
1326 Walnut St., Suite 100, Des Moines
www.nocedsm.com
- May 8: A Night At Noce with Max & Napoleon at 7 p.m.
- May 8: After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m.
- May 9: Gina Gedler with The Soya Vista Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m.
- May 9: Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- May 12: The Des Moines Big Band, in residence at 7 p.m.
- May 13: Jazz on the House with Antonio Lopes & Co. at 7 p.m.
- May 14: National Act: Five-Time Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson at 7 p.m.
- May 15: National Act: Five-Time Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson at 7 p.m.
- May 15: After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m.
- May 16: NOLA Does Disney at 7 p.m.
- May 16: Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- May 19: The Des Moines Big Band, in residence at 7 p.m.
- May 20: Jazz On The House with Napoleon Douglas & Co. at 7 p.m.
- May 21: KC Vocalist Jackie Myers at 7 p.m.
- May 22: The Next Ten Years: A Noce Soiree at 7 p.m.
- May 22: After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m.
- May 23: Jazz Vocalist Marisa Cravero at 7 p.m.
- May 23: Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- May 26: The Des Moines Big Band, in residence at 7 p.m.
- May 27: Jazz on the House with Trumpeter Scott Davis & Co. at 7 p.m.
- May 28: KC Trombonist Marcus Lewis with His Quintet at 7 p.m.
- May 29: Broadway Baby: A Night of Showtunes with Lauren Vilmain & Her Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m.
- May 29: After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m.
- May 30: Joe & Jobim with Aviana Gedler at 7 p.m.
- May 30: Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
CASEY’S CENTER
223 Center St., Des Moines
www.iowaeventscenter.com
- May 9: Cody Johnson at 7:30 p.m.
- June 19: Luke Bryan at 7 p.m.
- July 15: Tyler Childers at 7:30 p.m.
- July 16: Lil Wayne at 8 p.m.
IOWA STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND
3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines
www.iowastatefair.org/entertainment/grandstand
- Aug. 13: Hardy at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 14: Rod Stewart at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 15: The Red Clay Strays at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 16: Lainey Wilson at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 17: Staind at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 18: TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 19: AJR at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 20: Riley Green at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 22: BigXthaPlug at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 23: Josiah Queen at 6 p.m.
WOOLY’S
504 E. Locust St., Des Moines
www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- May 8: Danny Brown at 7 p.m.
- May 9: Brenn! At 7 p.m.
- May 10: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at 7 p.m.
- May 15: Emo Nite at 10 p.m.
- May 16: Y Si Se Puede Tour 2026 at 9:30 p.m.
- May 22: Stark Raving Madge: A Tribute To The 70’s at 7 p.m.
- May 23: Blade Rave at 9 p.m.
- May 29: Alpha Wolf: Let It Rip USA Tour at 7 p.m.
- May 30: Meet Me @ The Altar: at 7 p.m.
- May 31: Spineshank at 6:30 p.m.
- June 3: Terror at 7 p.m.
- June 5: Satsang at 7 p.m.
- June 6: Anders Colsefni at 8 p.m.
- June 7: Kings Kaleidoscope at 8 p.m.
- June 8: Citizen Soldier: Secret Songs Tour II at 7 p.m.
- June 11: Dexter and The Moonrocks at 7 p.m.
- June 12: High Fade at 7 p.m.
- June 18: Tigers Jaw at 7 p.m.
- June 19: Taylor Fest at 9 p.m.
- July 12: Benjamin Tod and the Inline Six 2026 Tour at 7 p.m.
- July 13: Colony House at 7 p.m.
- July 14: Jeff Rosenstock at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 13: The Crane Wives – ACT III at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 21: Umphrey’s McGee at 8 p.m.
- Sept. 3: Ugly Kid Joe at 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 4: Lakeview at 7 p.m.
WATERWORKS PARK
Lauridsen Amphitheater,
2251 George Flagg Parkway
www.waterworkspark.org
- May 7: Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top at 7 p.m.
- May 21: Styx with Cheap Trick at 6 p.m.
- June 13: Billy Currington and Kip Moore at 6 p.m.
- June 14: Alison Krauss and Union Station at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 27: Clay Walker with Blackhawk at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 10: Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors
XBK LIVE
1159 24th St., Des Moines
www.xbklive.com
- May 7: Hang Your Hate with Happy Thoughts and Sundance at 7 p.m.
- May 8: Bridges of Aloha: A Benefit Show for Hawai’i at 8 p.m.
- May 9: Dickie with Joel Sires at 8 p.m.
- May 11: Call Me Karizma with Jady at 8 p.m.
- May 13: Lowertown with Micah Preite at 7 p.m.
- May 14: Ingrid Andress with Jake Simon at 7 p.m.
- May 14: Jazz Night at the Annex with the Austin Brown Trio at 8 p.m.
- May 15: Jackie Venson at 8 p.m.
- May 16: Beggars’ Bargain at 8 p.m.
- May 17: Iced Wrist / Nyhilist / Crucifilth / Wrath of Sanity at 7 p.m.
- May 20: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.
- May 20: Panic! At the Burlesque Show at 8 p.m.
- May 21: Caster Volor / Psycho X / Parabola at 7 p.m.
- May 22: Peter Roberts “It’s All Pastel” Album Release at 8 p.m.
- May 24: 80s kids at 7 p.m.
- May 26: Jaguar Sun and Kurt Travis at 7 p.m.
- May 26: John Till & John Waite at 7:30 p.m.
- May 27: Kyle Smith with Rootz Within at 8 p.m.
- May 28: Thelma and the Sleaze at 7 p.m.
- May 29: Amelia Day with Rutabaga at 8 p.m.
- May 30: The Guilty Pleasures with Super 8 at 7 p.m.
- May 31: TONK! at 7 p.m.
- June 2: Troy Doherty at 8 p.m.
- June 3: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.
- June 5: KBong and Johnny Cosmic at 8 p.m.
- June 6: K-POP Demon Hunters Fan Fest at 12:30 p.m.
- June 6: Naughty Nerds Cabaret presents: Strip the Binary at 8 p.m.
- June 6: Tommy Doggett & Seth Hedquist at 8 p.m.
- June 7: Season to Risk with Procedure and Quade at 7 p.m.
- June 10: Cory Waller and The Wicked Things with Collin Donley at 7 p.m.
- June 11: The Bones of J.R. Jones at 7 p.m.
- June 11: Jazz Night at the Annex with the Austin Brown Trio at 8 p.m.
- June 13: Desecration / Diezeleater / Doyoubleed? / Fear of Falling at 7 p.m.
- June 15: Racing Mount Pleasant with Isobel at 8 p.m.
- June 16: Sawyer Fredericks at 7 p.m.
- June 17: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.
- June 22: Weary Ramblers, Ducharme-Jones, Chip Albright, Sam Pattison at 7 p.m.
- June 23: Elijah Scott at 7 p.m.
- June 27: Rhythm and Pep Presents: Y2GAY at 8 p.m.
- July 1: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.
- July 1: Carolina Liar with Andrew Hoyt at 7 p.m.
- July 4: Total Chaos with Noogy at 8 p.m.
- July 9: Keller Williams at 8 p.m.
- July 9: Jazz Night at the Annex with the Austin Brown Trio at 8 p.m.
- July 11: The Band Feel at 8 p.m.
- July 12: Daniel Donato at 7 p.m.
- July 15: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.
- July 16: Dad Rock Night (2000s Rock Tribute) at 8 p.m.
- July 21: DED with Dropout Kings, VRSTY, and SAFE SPACE at 7 p.m.
- July 25: BELLES at 8 p.m.
- July 27: Autumn Lies Buried with The Behest of Serpents at 7 p.m.
- July 29: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 5: Bug Hunter / The Narcissist Cookbook / Jam Mechanics at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 11: Raynes at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 12: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 19: American Vanity at 8 p.m.
- Aug. 20: Psychostick with Apathy Syndrome and Safe Space at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 26: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.
- Sept. 16: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.
- Sept. 30: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.
VIBRANT MUSIC HALL
2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee
www.vibrantmusichall.com
- May 15: Cozy Worldwide: Throwback and Current R&B / Hip Hop at 9 p.m.
- May 19: George Thorogood and The Destroyers at 7:30 p.m.
- June 14: Todd Rundgren at 7:30 p.m.
- June 27: The Dead South with Amigo the Devil at 7:30 p.m.
- July 9: Ziggy Marley at 7:30 p.m.
- July 19: Studio One Presents: Lord Huron at 7:30 p.m.
- July 29: Cameron Whitcomb at 8 p.m.
JASPER WINERY
2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines
www.jasperwinery.com
When the warm weather rolls in, Jasper Winery welcomes all for their Summer Concert Series, occurring Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. Quench your thirst and appetite while enjoying live music under the summer sky. Bring your lawn chairs to this outdoor summer event, held from May through the end of July.
- May 7: Kick
- May 14: Dueling Guitars featuring Brian and Brad
- May 21: Birdchild
- May 28: Blake Jack with Jordan Beem
- June 4: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- June 11: Damon Dotson Band
- June 18: Tyler Richton and The High Bank Boys with River City Opry
- June 25: The Pork Tornadoes with Zachary Freedom
- July 2: The Nadas
- July 9: Pianopalooza Band
- July 16: Kris Lager Band
- July 23: Rhino
- July 30: Decoy
- Aug. 6: Not Quite Brothers with Brian Congdon
LOCALS BAR AND STAGE
1433 Walnut St., Suite A, Des Moines
www.localsdsm.com
- May 8: The High Bidders at 7 p.m.
- May 9: Jon Q Public, More Cheese at 7 p.m.
- May 15: Polly Mall Cops, Mary Jam, The Gunshy, Clip Clop at 7 p.m.
- May 16: Apollo’s Death at 7 p.m.
- May 22: Stars Hollow at 7 p.m.
- May 23: Gh0stthekid, DSakota$lim, Fooch the MC at 7 p.m.
- May 26: New Neighbors, Mrs Nezbitt, The Slow Retreat, On Hiatus at 7 p.m.
- May 29: Lady Revel at 7 p.m.
- May 30: Star Funeral, Look at Me at 7 p.m.
DES MOINES BOTANICAL GARDEN
909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines
www.dmbotanicalgarden.com
Music in the Garden Series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- June 4: Diplomats of Solid Sound
- June 11: Weary Ramblers
- June 18: The Textures
- June 25: Mango Soul
- July 2: Son Peruchos
- July 9: June Bugs DSM
- July 16: The NOLA Jazz Band
- July 23: The Feel Right
- July 30: The Swallowtails
- Aug. 6: The Crowfoot Rakes
- Aug. 13: The Finesse
- Aug. 20: RetroSpect
BEAVERDALE BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL
July 16
Tower Park, 4900 Hickman Road, Des Moines
www.beaverdalebluegrass.com
The Beaverdale Bluegrass Festival is a celebration of local music and community. It is free to the public and sponsored by the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association and local businesses. Some of the best bluegrass talents in Iowa pack the neighborhood park.
HINTERLAND
July 30 to Aug. 2
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheatre, 3357 Saint Charles Road, Saint Charles
www.hinterlandiowa.com
A short drive from Des Moines is where Iowa’s largest music festival resides. Each summer, world-renowned musical artists descend onto the small town of Saint Charles for a weekend full of music, camping and good times.
Headliners:
- July 30: KATSEYE
- July 31: Lorde
- Aug. 1: Mumford and Sons
- Aug. 2: Kali Uchis
BEVINGTON BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL
June 19-20
Briar Patch Amphitheater, 2103 Warren Ave., Bevington
Mama Said String Band, Baberhood Bluegrass Band, Black Dirt Ramblers, Stringfield, Foggy Memory Boys, The Steppers, Mountain Alice
SPORTS
IHSAA AND IGHSAU FINALS
Various dates/locations
www.iahsaa.org and www.ighsau.org
Elite athletes from high schools across Iowa see their seasons culminate in state championship tournaments during the summer.
- May 21-23: Boys and girls track and field state championships. Drake Stadium
- May 26-27: Boys golf state tournament. Various locations
- May 27-28, June 2-3, 9: Boys tennis state tournament, singles, team. Various locations
- May 28-29, June 10: Girls golf state tournament, team and coed. Various locations
- June 8, 9, 11, 13: Girls soccer state tournament, Iowa State University, Ames
- June 3-5: Boys soccer state tournament, Mediacom Stadium, Des Moines
- July 20-24: Boys baseball state tournament, various locations
- July 20-24: Girls softball state tournament, Harlan Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
IOWA CUBS
Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines
www.iowacubs.com
Affiliated with the MLB’s Chicago Cubs, our very own minor league baseball team has been around since 1969, originally known as the Iowa Oaks. Cheer on the cubs all summer through September, with fireworks during Friday home games, plus the Fourth of July. Remaining home games this season:
- May 7 vs. Columbus at 12:08 p.m.
- May 8 vs. Columbus at 7:08 p.m. | Outdoors Night
- May 9 vs. Columbus at 3:08 p.m. | Mental Health Awareness Day | Catch On The Field
- May 10 vs. Columbus at 1:08 p.m. | Mother’s Day
- May 19 vs. Memphis at 6:38 p.m.
- May 20 vs. Memphis at 12:08 p.m.
- May 21 vs. Memphis at 12:08 p.m. | Iowa Oaks
- May 22 vs. Memphis at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks
- May 23 vs. Memphis at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field
- May 24 vs. Memphis at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases
- June 2 vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m. | Lou Gehrig plus ALS Awareness Night
- June 3 vs. Toledo at 12:08 p.m.
- June 4 vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m.
- June 5 vs. Toledo at 7:08 p.m. | Star Wars Night | Friday Night Fireworks
- June 6 vs. Toledo at 6:08 p.m. | BBQ Bootcamp
- June 7 vs. Toledo at 1:08 p.m. | Sensory Friendly Day
- June 16 vs. Indianapolis at 6:38 p.m.
- June 17 vs. Indianapolis at 12:08 p.m.
- June 18 vs. Indianapolis at 6:38 p.m. | American Sign Language Night | First Responders Night
- June 19 vs. Indianapolis at 7:08 p.m. | Pride Night | Friday Night Fireworks
- June 20 vs. Indianapolis at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field
- June 21 vs. Indianapolis at 1:08 p.m. | Father’s Day
- June 23 vs. Buffalo at 6:38 p.m. | Dog Day
- June 24 vs. Buffalo at 12:08 p.m.
- June 25 vs. Buffalo at 6:38 p.m. | Citizenship Ceremony
- June 26 vs. Buffalo at 7:08 pm | Hawaiian Night | Friday Night Fireworks
- June 27 vs. Buffalo at 6:08 p.m. | 10 Year Chicago Cubs World Series Anniversary Celebration
- June 28 vs. Buffalo at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases
- July 7 vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m.
- July 8 vs. St. Paul at 12:08 p.m.
- July 9 vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m.
- July 10 vs. St. Paul at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks
- July 11 vs. St. Paul at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field
- July 12 vs. St. Paul at 1:08 p.m. | Demonios de Des Moines | Kids Run The Bases
- July 28 vs. Scranton/WB at 6:38 p.m. | Dog Day
- July 29 vs. Scranton/WB at 12:08 p.m.
- July 30 vs. Scranton/WB at 6:38 p.m. | Iowa Oaks
- July 31 vs. Scranton/WB at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks
- Aug. 1 vs. Scranton/WB at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field
- Aug. 2 vs. Scranton/WB at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases
- Aug. 11 MILB Field of Dreams game vs. St. Paul at 6:30 p.m. (In Dyersville)
- Aug. 12 vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m.
- Aug. 13 vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m.
- Aug. 14 vs. St. Paul at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks
- Aug. 15 vs. St. Paul at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field
- Aug. 16 vs. St. Paul at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases
- Aug. 25 vs. Omaha at 6:38 p.m. | Dog Day
- Aug. 26 vs. Omaha at 12:08 p.m.
- Aug. 27 vs. Omaha at 6:38 p.m. | Iowa Oaks
- Aug. 28 vs. Omaha at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks
- Aug. 29 vs. Omaha at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field
- Aug. 30 vs. Omaha at 1:08 p.m. | Demonios de Des Moines | Kids Run The Bases
- Sept. 8 vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m.
- Sept. 9 vs. Toledo at 12:08 p.m.
- Sept. 10 vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m. | Iowa Oaks
- Sept. 11 vs. Toledo at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks
- Sept. 12 vs. Toledo at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field
- Sept. 13 vs. Toledo at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases
IOWA BARNSTORMERS
Casey’s Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines
www.theiowabarnstormers.com
Home games:
- May 22 vs. Jacksonville Sharks at 7 p.m.
- June 12 vs. Quad City Streamwheelers at 7 p.m.
- June 27 vs. Tulsa Oilers at 7 p.m.
- July 11 vs. Green Bay Blizzard at 5 p.m.
- July 24 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers at 7 p.m.
DES MOINES MENACE
Mediacom Stadium, 1427-1483 25th St., Des Moines
www.menacesoccer.com
One of the nation’s best semi-professional soccer organizations.
Home games:
- May 9 vs. Capital City Roots (Friendly) at 7 p.m.
- May 15 vs. Santafe Wanderers at 7 p.m.
- May 20 vs. Sunflower State FC at 7 p.m.
- June 13 vs. Springfield FC at 7 p.m.
- June 20 vs. ICL All Stars (Friendly) at 7 p.m.
- June 27 vs. Peoria City at 7 p.m.
- July 3 vs. Santafe Wanderers at 7 p.m.
- July 11 vs. FC Ambush at 7 p.m.
PRAIRIE MEADOWS
1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona
www.prairiemeadows.com
Among their already impressive amount of gambling and entertainment, Prairie Meadows also offers live and simulcast horse racing. Pick your winner and cross your fingers.
- Fridays to Mondays, May 2 to June 7, July 10, 11: Thoroughbred only
- Fridays to Mondays, June 8 to Sept. 26: Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse
- May 25: Memorial Day
- July 3: Fireworks
- July 4: Independence Day
- July 10-11: Festival of Racing
- Aug 14-15: Regional Challenge
- Sept. 7: Labor Day
- Sept 25: Quarter horse championships
- Sept. 26: Iowa Classic
BOONE SPEEDWAY
1481 223rd Place, Boone
www.raceboone.com
This 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval is known as “Iowa’s Action Track.” Catch their weekly Saturday night series through Aug. 19, or other special events:
- May 9, 16, 23, 30: Saturday night weekly series
- June 6, 13, 20, 27: Saturday night weekly series
- June 23: IMCA Harris Clash
- July 4: Eve of Destruction
- July 4, 11, 18, 25: Saturday night weekly series
- Aug. 1, 8, 15: Saturday night weekly series
- Aug. 22: Season Championship
- Aug. 29: IMCA Super Nationals Tune-up
- Sept. 5-6: NAPA Double Down Prelude to the Super Nationals
- Sept. 7-12: 2026 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals
IOWA SPEEDWAY
3333 Rusty Wallace Drive, Newton
www.iowaspeedway.com
The paved track at the Iowa Speedway is 7/8-mile long and entertaining all the way around. For those of you with an RV, bring it to the multi-tiered viewing area situated along the backstretch to watch in style. This season’s events include:
- Aug. 7: ARCA Menards Series Race
- Aug. 8: Hy-Vee Perks 250
- Aug. 9: Iowa Corn 350
KNOXVILLE RACEWAY
Marion County Fairgrounds, 1000 N. Lincoln, Knoxville
www.knoxvilleraceway.com
The Knoxville Raceway, originally a horse-racing venue, is now known as the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” The raceway hosts sprint car racing events regularly:
- May 9: Knoxville Championship Series
- May 16: Dennison Racing Tee’s/Jersey Freeze Night
- May 23: World of Outlaws – Stars and Stripes Salute
- May 29-30: Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash – USAC Night
- June 6: Lakeside Hotel and Casino Knoxville Legends Night
- June 12-13: Premier Chevy Dealers Clash / World of Outlaws
- June 20: NO RACING for Huset’s High Bank Nationals
- June 27: Farm Bureau Financial Services Night
- July 4: Nolan Wren Memorial Higher View Enterprises Mid-Season Championship
- July 11: Vermeer Night / Marion County Fair Night
- July 18: 3M Night and 360 Shootout
- July 25: VanWall Equipment Night
- Aug. 1: Weiler Night and 410 Border Battle
- Aug. 6-8: 36th Annual Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals
- Aug. 9: Avanti Windows and Doors Capitani Classic
- Aug. 12-15: 65th Knoxville Nationals
- Aug. 29: McKay Group Season Championship Night at N/A
- Sept. 17-19: Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals
SWEAT
- Every Monday at 6 p.m., the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Iowa meets at the Lauridsen Amphitheater for a casual 16- to 17-mile bike ride around the Metro that features a scenic loop around Gray’s Lake; www.majortayloriowa.org/index.html
- May 9: 13th annual race to feed kids. Starting at the Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, the Des Moines Mary’s Meals Race to Feed Kids isn’t your average 5K run/walk. It’s a passion to end hunger for our world’s youth. Every race registration will feed one child at Mcheza Primary School in Malawi, Africa, for an entire school year. Participants must register; runsignup.com/Race/IA/DesMoines/DesMoinesMarysMeals5kWalkRun10K
- May 12: Gators on the Green. The Blank Park Zoo’s annual golf tournament helps raise funds for endangered animals. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Legacy Golf Club, 400 Legacy Parkway, Norwalk; www.blankparkzoo.com.
- May 16: Gary’s Ride. Starting at Waukee Raccoon River Valley Trailhead, Waukee. This ride is a fundraiser to increase awareness of glioblastoma and to support Richard Deming Cancer Center’s terminal brain cancer patients through their Integrative Medicine program, Iowa Oncology Research Association for Glioblastoma Clinical Trials, MercyOne Des Moines Foundation for gift cards for terminal brain cancer patients and their families, and Gary’s Compassion Fund for financial assistance for terminal brain cancer patients and their families. The ride ends at Dallas Center downtown Main Street. Registration and information is available at garysrideiowa.org.
- May 9: Race for Hope DSM. Inspired by a local teen who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Since 2013, this race has raised more than $400,000 for brain tumor research. Races start at Water Works Park, Des Moines; www.iowahoperun.org
- May 16: Pigtails Ride. A 48-mile bike ride in one day is designed exclusively for women of all riding levels, taking them along the scenic High Trestle Trail. Starting at 7:30 a.m. at the High Trestle Trail Trailhead, Woodward; https://iowabicyclecoalition.org
- May 16-17: Gladiator Assault Challenge. This intense obstacle course features a mix of natural terrain and man-made hurdles for individuals or teams to tackle. Are you up for the challenge? Seven Oaks Recreation, 1086 222nd Drive, Boone; www.facebook.com/GladiatorAssault
- May 17: Pedal For Paws. The ARL’s annual ride to support homeless pets. Multiple stops along the way, starting at 11 a.m. at Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.arl-iowa.org/event/events/pedal-for-paws.
- May 30: EMC Dam to DSM Half Marathon. For the 47th year, runners will take on the journey from the Saylorville Dam to Downtown Des Moines. With buses to the starting line, cold beer at the finish, and memorable rural and urban miles in the middle, this is one run you won’t want to miss. N.W. 78th Ave., Johnston; www.damtodsm.com.
- June 13: Capital City Pride Stride 5k. Show support for the LGBTQ+ community at the 2026 Pride Stride. For the most experienced of runners to the biggest newbies, this stride has a place for you. PrideFest Main Stage at E. Sixth and Locust St., Des Moines; www.capitalcitypride.org/event/pride-stride.
- June 20: 12th annual Bacoon Ride, May the Fork Be With You. The annual bike ride goes through several small towns along the Raccoon River Valley Trail. This year with a “Star Wars” theme, but still the same bacon. Starting at 7 a.m. Raccoon River Valley Trailhead, Waukee; www.facebook.com/bacoonrideiowa
- June 7: National Cancer Survivor Day Bike Ride. Join Above and Beyond Cancer in a celebration of life and living each day with passion and purpose. Get energized with a selection of coffee and snacks before heading off on the 25-mile ride to Woodward and back to Slater, on the High Trestle Trail. Starts in Earl Grimm Park, Slater; aboveandbeyondcancer.org/upcoming-events/national-cancer-survivor-day-bike-ride-1.
- July 11: Moonlight Classic. This nighttime ride supports Orchard Place’s commitment to children’s mental health and welcomes cyclists of all skill levels and includes fun contests like best helmet light and best costume. Captain Roy’s, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.orchardplace.org/orchard-place-moonlight-classic.
EVENTS
MAY
- Recurring weekly until October, Wednesday through Sunday: Des Moines Biergarten. Local brews, bikes and bands descend on Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; https://desmoinesbiergarten.com.
- MAY 8-10: Spring Garden Market. The Des Moines Botanical Garden hosts this market with hundreds of plant varieties and tried-and-true favorites selected by their horticulturists, especially plants that flourish in central Iowa. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com.
- MAY 13: Summer Nights. The annual car show will be held at Karl Kustoms, 5927 Northeast Industry Drive, Des Moines; www.karlkustoms.com.
- MAY 14: Sensory Friendly Night at the Science Center of Iowa. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; www.sciowa.org.
- MAY 15: World Food Prize Foundation Spring Gala. Every dollar raised during this extraordinary evening stays right here at home, supporting the preservation and protection of the treasured landmark. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, 100 Locust St., Des Moines; www.worldfoodprize.org.
- MAY 15: Smoke and Sip BBQ Festival. This event is just like a typical backyard BBQ hosted by a friend. Local pitmasters and BBQ experts, alongside plenty of live entertainment. Middlebrook Agrihood, 4300 Cumming Ave., Cumming; www.middlebrookfarm.com.
- MAY 22-23: Celebrasian. Celebrate a rich array of Asian culture with authentic food, music, exhibits, entertainment and more. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St, Des Moines; www.iowaasianalliance.com.
- MAY 23: Decoration Day and Historic Baseball. Memorial Day was once Decoration Day. Living History Farms remembers the 600,000 soldiers lost in the Civil War, capped off with historic baseball. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org.
- MAY 24: Memorial Day Foam Paw-ty. A foam-filled day at Paws and Pints, great for dogs, and people, to cool off. Paws and Pints, 6218 Willowmere Drive, Des Moines; www.pawsandpintsdsm.com.
- MAY 29-31: Des Moines Con. This annual convention welcomes some of the biggest names in voice acting, comic books and acting. There are also exhibitors, artists, and more entertainment throughout the weekend. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.desmoinescon.com.
- MAY 30: CITYVIEW’s Midday Mixer. From 1-4 p.m., enjoy our Midday Mixer at participating locations in The District at Prairie Trail. For a ticket price of $25 ($35 at the door), attendees will receive 10 drink tickets that can be redeemed for sample cocktails. Plan for typical Iowa weather and be ready to have fun. El Presidente, 1465 S.W. Park Square Drive, Suite 102, Ankeny; middaymixer.dmcityview.com.
JUNE
- THURSDAYS IN JUNE: Ankeny Beats and Eats. Featuring drinks, food and entertainment for all ages. Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St.; www.ankenyiowa.gov.
- JUNE 3-4: World Pork Expo. Iowans are more than familiar with pork and all of its deliciousness, but if you want to learn even more, the National Pork Producers have you covered with this event. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave.; www.worldpork.org.
- JUNE 4-6: Governors Days. A three-day festival in Grimes with food trucks, live music, car show, parade, talent show and plenty more. Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes; www.governorsdays.com.
- JUNE 5: Senior Fishing Day. Free fishing weekend for those 60-plus. There will be prizes for the biggest, smallest and most fish caught. Easter Lake Park, 2830 Easter Lake Drive, Des Moines; www.polkcountyiowa.gov.
- JUNE 5: Wine and Craft Beer Fest. Wine, beer and live music. What’s not to like? Civic Plaza, 360 Center Place, Altoona; www.altoonachamber.org.
- JUNE 5-7: Greek Food Fair Festival. Enjoy the sights, sounds and most importantly, tastes, of Greek culture. 1110 35th St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/StGeorgeDSM.
- JUNE 6: Raccoon River Palooza. This free family event goes on rain or shine and is packed full of activities that all families can enjoy. Just like the name, the festival is at Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.wdmchamber.org.
- JUNE 6: Central Iowa Trans Lives Festival. This is the sixth annual event held in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility. 1800 Bell Ave., Des Moines; www.ucdsm.org/trans-lives-festival.
- JUNE 6: Iowa Craft Brew Festival. Iowans love a cold one, and you will be hard pressed to find another event this summer with more brews of all hops and sizes this summer. Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com.
- JUNE 6: Family Fest. Alpacas, fire engine climbs, activities, shaved ice and other treats all at this family-friendly event. Starting at 11 a.m. The Yard, 6221 Merle Hay Road, Johnston; www.johnstontowncenter.com.
- JUNE 6: Waukee Palooza. Eighth Annual Music Festival with an online silent auction with items donated to raise funds for the local and international service projects supported by the Rotary Club of Waukee. Three local music groups will provide live entertainment, along with brews and wine from local breweries and wineries. 1005 East Hickman Road, Waukee; www.waukeepalooza.com.
- JUNE 7: Classic Car Show. Bring your classic car to show or just show up and marvel at the classic beauties lining the lot and grounds. Iowa Arboretum, 1875 Peach Ave., Madrid; www.iowaarboretum.org.
- JUNE 9: Sensory Friendly Night at the Science Center of Iowa. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; www.sciowa.org.
- JUNE 10-14: The Principal Charity Classic. This PGA Tour event right in Des Moines’ backyard has raised more than $62 million in support of Iowa youth since 2007. Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines; www.principalcharityclassic.com.
- JUNE 11-13: Johnston Green Days 2026. Johnston’s community celebrates its 30th year with all the typical fan faire of food, music and activities. Terra Park, 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston; www.johnstongreendays.com.
- JUNE 12, 19, 26, JULY 3: Rock Around the Clock: Fall Concert Series. Every Friday, enjoy live music, food and a fun community atmosphere. From classic rock to modern hits, there is something for everyone. Grimes Sports Complex, 410 S.E. Main St., Grimes; www.facebook.com/grimesparksandrec.
- JUNE 12-14: PrideFest 2026. Celebrate PrideFest for the 47th time in its history. The event draws national acts. Plenty of food and other vendors line the streets of the East Village for a weekend of Pride. Des Moines Historic East Village; www.capitalcitypride.org/pridefest.
- JUNE 13-14: 36th annual Iowa Metaphysical Fair. Ever wondered what it would be like to see the spiritual side of things, metaphysics, holistic health and more? It’s all at this fair. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iametaphysicalfair.com.
- JUNE 20: Macksburg Skillet Toss. Ever wondered how far you could throw a skillet? Of course you have. Test your skillet tossing skills against the best of the best at the 50th National Skillet Throw. Macksburg City Park, Macksburg; www.macksburgskilletthrow.com.
- JUNE 20: Cajun Fest. The south finds its way into West Des Moines with all of the requisite flavors and celebrations. 7001 Westown Parkway, Suite 100, West Des Moines; www.cajunfestiowa.com.
- JUNE 20: Neighbor’s Day Celebration. Hosted by the Iowa Juneteenth Organization. From noon to 6 p.m. at Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowajuneteenth.org.
- JUNE 20: Ankeny Pride Parade. This will be the fifth Ankeny Pride Celebration, bringing community, visibility and joy to the area. From 4-9 p.m., Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St.; www.ankenypride.org.
- JUNE 26: CITYVIEW’S Downtown Summer Stir. Our traveling cocktail party is back in downtown Des Moines. Sample many of summer’s finest drinks at some of the area’s best bars and restaurants. Try 10 different drinks for only $25 with your online order ($35 at the door). Court Avenue District, Des Moines; summerstirs.dmcityview.com.
- JUNE 26-28: Interrobang Film Festival. This includes a juried show, verified by IMDb, featuring public showings and talkbacks with directors. Filmmaker submissions are accepted in nine categories and are juried by a panel of peers. The 2025 Festival featured 24 juried films from nine countries. Des Moines Public Library 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartsfestival.org.
- JUNE 28: The Yellow Chair Project: Close Call – A Storytelling Event at 7 p.m. 1159 24th St., Des Moines; www.xbklive.com.
JULY
- JULY 2-4: Urbandale 4th of July Celebration. Urbandale goes all out for its Fourth of July event every year, and this one is no different. 7404 Prairie Ave., Urbandale; www.urbandale4thofjuly.org.
- JULY 3: Junction Street Party. Enjoy live music, great food from local trucks, and a relaxed beverage garden under the Fifth Street arch in Historic Valley Junction. The West Des Moines parade will roll through the area, but the party will stay. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com.
- JULY 3-4: Waukee Celebration of Independence. Waukee’s celebration includes a fireworks display, food vendors, a pie-eating contest, volleyball tournaments and much more. Centennial Park in Waukee; waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence.
- JULY 3-5: Goodguys 35th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals. One of the premier events for car junkies for the summer. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.good-guys.com.
- JULY 7-11: Dallas County Fair in Adel; www.dallascountyfair.com.
- JULY 10-16: Marion County Fair in Knoxville; www.marioncofair.com.
- JULY 10-12: Ankeny Summerfest. Three days of music, carnival rides, local food and plenty of other fun activities for all to enjoy. The District at Prairie Trail, 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny; www.ankenysummerfest.com.
- JULY 14: Sensory Friendly Night at the Science Center of Iowa. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; www.sciowa.org.
- JULY 15-19: Madison County Fair in Winterset; www.madisoncountyfair.net.
- JULY 15-19: Story County Fair in Nevada; www.sc-fair.weebly.com.
- JULY 15-19: Boone County Fair in Boone; www.boonecountyfairia.com.
- JULY 17-23: Jasper County Fair in Colfax; www.jaspercofair.com.
- JULY 17-18: Clive Festival. The metro is full of fun community celebrations, and Clive’s is no exception. Fireworks, events, live music and more all at N.W. 114th St., Clive; www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/programs_and_events/clive_festival.php.
- JULY 18-24: Polk County Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines; www.polkcountyfairiowa.com.
- JULY 19: Iowa Reptile Show. Engage with premier reptile experts and explore a vast selection of amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates and supplies available for purchase by the general public. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines; www.coldbloodedexpos.com.
- JULY 18-25: RAGBRAI. Iowa’s’ largest bicycle ride takes over the entire state during its weeklong trek across Iowa. Overnight stops in Onawa, Harlan, Boone, Marshalltown, Independence, Dyersville and Dubuque. www.ragbrai.com.
- JULY 22-27: Warren County Fair in Indianola; www.warrencofair.com.
- JULY 24-25: Polk City Four Seasons Festival in Polk City Square; www.4seasonsfest.com.
- JULY 31: CITYVIEW’S East Village Summer Stir. Our traveling cocktail party is back in downtown Des Moines. Sample many of summer’s finest drinks at some of the area’s best bars and restaurants. Try 10 different drinks for only $25 with your online order ($35 at the door). AJs on Court, 419 E. Court Ave., Des Moines; summerstirs.dmcityview.com.
- JULY 31 to AUG. 8: National Balloon Classic. The skies over Indianola will be filled with a colorful display of floating balloons. The nationally recognized event is one of the most widely known in the state and will have more than 100 hot air balloons in the air. Memorial Balloon Field, 1136 150th Ave., Indianola; www.nationalballoonclassic.com.
AUGUST
- AUG. 7-8: Adel Sweet Corn Festival. In a state that is mostly known for growing corn, it only makes sense one of its city’s builds a festival around it. From 7:30 a.m. to midnight, Adel City Hall, 301 S. 10th St., Adel; www.adelpartners.org.
- AUG. 7-9: 2026 Discmania Challenge. The Discmania Challenge is an official stop on the Disc Golf Pro Tour and has been played in and won by some of the most premier names in the sport. Pickard Disc Golf Course, Indianola; www.dgpt.com/event/2026-discmania-challenge
- AUG. 13-23: Iowa State Fair – America250. National acts hit the grandstand, the best livestock in the state is shown off, and fried food from most every corner of the world is all found in one place. This year, the fair’s theme is America250, celebrating the country’s 250th birthday. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefair.org.
- AUG. 28-30: World Food and Music Festival. A city often defined by its food shows its stuff at the World Food and Music Festival. Food stalls reach nearly every corner of the world all while music from equal lengths is played, much to the delight of its attendees. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival.
- AUG. 29: Ingersoll Live. One of Des Moines most well know street’s hosts its own block party. Complete with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food, and more. Along 2300 Ingersoll Ave.; www.theavenuesdsm.com.
- AUG. 29: Wine and Cider Festival. Jasper Winery celebrates Iowa’s grape and apple harvest with tastings from over 20 Iowa wineries and cideries. Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com
SEPTEMBER
- SEPT 5-6, 12-13, 19-20: Fall Faire Renaissance Faire. The Renaissance Faire hosts two events, one in the spring and one in the fall. You had better go to both, just in case. Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com.
- SEPT 6: Norwalk Music Fest. Local musicians descend onto Norwalk for this local music festival. Norwalk City Park, 907 North Ave., Norwalk; www.norwalkhometownpride.org/home.
- SEPT 12-13: Flea Market. No fleas but plenty of good finds at this market. 4-H building, Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.
- SEPT 18-19: Beaverdale Fall Festival. One of the cities nicest neighborhoods puts on its own community festival, complete with live entertainment, food, drinks, art, and lots more. Downtown Beaverdale; www.fallfestival.org
- SEPT. 18-20: Pufferbilly Days 2026. This year’s theme is Through the Decades. Festival organizers say this year will be bigger and better than ever, featuring a diverse range of activities and entertainment for all ages. Downtown Boone, 903 Story St.; www.boonecountychamber.com.
- SEPT. 19: Des Moines Art Center Gala. A night of art, music and celebration and support of Des Moines Art Center. Jazz syncopation meets punk disruption, elegance meets edge, and rhythm sparks connection at this event. Val Air Ballroom, 301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org.
- SEPT. 20: Halfway to St. Pat’s Charity Car Show. The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick are holding a fundraising car show to benefit the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Charlie’s Filling Station, 305 Grand Ave., West Des Moines. Bring your classic or unique vehicle. Registration is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. Vendors and food will be available. See more at www.friendlysonsiowa.com.
- SEPT 24-26: Des Moines Area Quilt Guild Quilt Show. There’s nothing like a handmade quilt. The Des Moines Area Quilters Guild hosts its annual quilt show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. 3000 E. Grand Ave.; www.woodsidequilting.com/dmaqg-quilt-show.htm.
- SEPT 25-26: Oktoberfest. Celebrate Oktoberfest traditions in true German style at Des Moines’ Original 22nd Annual Oktoberfest. The District at Prairie Trail, Ankeny; www.oktoberfestdsm.com.
- SEPT. 26-27: Latino Heritage Festival. As Iowa’s largest celebration of Latin culture, this event provides plenty of excellent food, music and performances. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.latinoheritagefestival.org.
- SEPT 26: Applefest. Delicious apples shown how they were once prepared, eaten and enjoyed in the days of old. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org.
- SEPT 27: Iowa Reptile Show. Engage with premier reptile experts and explore a vast selection of amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates, and supplies available for purchase by the general public. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines; www.coldbloodedexpos.com. ♦