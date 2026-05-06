Feature Story

Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide

Des Moines seems to punch above its weight in almost every way. The Des Moines Art Festival has received national acclaim, and now local ones are continuing to pop up and showcase some of the best local talent the city has to offer. The local food scene is marveled at by foodies already. Now, with friendly weather, food festivals like the World Food and Music Festival bring cuisines from all over the world to our streets.

Speaking of the world, Des Moines is also home to several of the region’s best cultural celebrations. CelebrAsian, the Latino Heritage Festival and the Greek Food Festival, just to name a few, showcase the wonderful array of heritages that are worthy of celebrating each year.

Don’t worry, sports fans, the Menace and Iowa Cubs are two of the most respected and well-run sports organizations in their respective leagues and bring excellent performances and entertainment all summer long. And the sporting goodness doesn’t stop there, either.

Add in the award-winning theatre performances, live music on seemingly every corner, neighborhood festivals, the Iowa State Fair, and so much more. Des Moines has punched above its weight once again with its seemingly endless stream of Arts and Entertainment.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We strive for accuracy in these listings, but event details are subject to change. While many events are free, be sure to check event websites for any ticket and registration requirements before attending.

ART

DES MOINES ART FESTIVAL

June 26-28

Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartsfestival.org

Nearly 200 artists from Iowa and around the country fill Western Gateway Park into an urban gallery. Des Moines’ own artistic marvel, the Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, serves as an ideal backdrop for the award-winning event that celebrates art, music and film.

ANKENY ART FESTIVAL

May 16

Historic Uptown Ankeny, Third Street and Walnut Street, Ankeny

www.ankenyartcenter.org/artfestival

Uptown Ankeny becomes flush with art for this outdoor festival. This year, more than 50 regional artists, live music, food trucks, hands-on activities and creative experiences for all ages will be available.

VALLEY JUNCTION ARTS FESTIVAL

May 17

100-200 Blocks of Fifth Street, West Des Moines

www.valleyjunction.com/valley-junction-events/valley-junction-arts-festival

Those who attend this festival can see the works done by local artists as part of the juried exhibition. More than 50 Iowa and other artists take over Valley Junction with their eye-popping creativity. There will be live entertainment, food, activities, demonstrations and much more. The shops in the area will also be open during the festival.

WAUKEE ARTS FESTIVAL

July 17-18

Centennial Park, Waukee

www.waukeearts.org/waukee-arts-festival

The Waukee Arts Festival features concerts on Friday and Saturday night, with Saturday being a full day of art-filled fun for the whole family — not to mention some of the best local artwork being on display.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Upcoming exhibits:

Through June 17: “Iowa Artists 2026: Henry Payer – Aagakinąk Haciwi: We Live Opposite Each Other ”

“Iowa Artists 2026: Henry Payer – Aagakinąk Haciwi: We Live Opposite Each Other ” Through May 17: “Honey, You’re a Wonderful Model – Maria Lassnig’s Animated Films”

“Honey, You’re a Wonderful Model – Maria Lassnig’s Animated Films” April 19 to Aug. 23: “Christine Rebet – Sound of Time”

“Christine Rebet – Sound of Time” April 25 to Aug. 30: “Artists Around a Table – Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952”

“Artists Around a Table – Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” June 13 to Sept. 20: “Topographies – Mapping Being and Belonging”

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

www.ankenyartcenter.org

Upcoming exhibits:

May 28 to July 21: Rachel Goebel and Christian D’Cruz

Rachel Goebel and Christian D’Cruz Through June 4: Justin Young (Kirkendall Library)

Justin Young (Kirkendall Library) Through June 4: Holly Majerus (Porch Light Coffee House)

ANDERSON GALLERY

Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines

www.andersongallery.wp.drake.edu

Upcoming exhibits:

Through May 16: “BFA Thesis Exhibitions”

FIRST FRIDAYS AT MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

www.mainframestudios.org

First Fridays of the month: June 5, July 3, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4. See the creators behind the masterpieces while enjoying live music, food, and, of course, art.

OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES

542 Fifth St., West Des Moines

www.olsonlarsen.com

Upcoming exhibits:

Through May 30: “Inked”

POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY

Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines

www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org

Upcoming exhibit:

May 7 through mid-July: “Iowa Exhibited 2026”

STAGE

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

www.actorsinc.org

June 11-13, 19, 20, 26-28: “Footloose”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

June 21-22: “Once Upon A Mattress”

“Once Upon A Mattress” Aug. 7-16: “Osage County”

CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA

117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org

July 17-19, 24-26: “The Marvelous Wonderettes”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

www.captheatre.org

June 5-7, 12-14: “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.”

DES MOINES METRO OPERA

Pote Theatre, 513 N. D St., Indianola

www.desmoinesmetroopera.org

June 26, 28, July 3, 8, 11, 16, 19: “Tosca”

“Tosca” June 27, July 5, 10, 15, 18: “Of Mice and Men”

“Of Mice and Men” July 4, 9, 12, 14, 17: “King Roger”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.dmpa.org

May 9: “Aesop Bops!”

“Aesop Bops!” May 16-17: “Ballot Des Moines: Cinderella”

“Ballot Des Moines: Cinderella” Sept. 2-6, 8-13, 15-20: “Wicked”

DES MOINES PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

www.dmplayhouse.com

June 5-21: “Noises Off!”

“Noises Off!” July 10-26: “Legally Blonde: The Musical”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.iowastage.org

June 5-7, 10-14: “I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines

www.tallgrasstheatre.org

Through May 10: “For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday”

“For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday” Sept. 11-27: “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition”

URBANDALE COMMUNITY THEATRE

Urbandale High School Performing Arts Center, 7111 N.W. Aurora Ave., Urbandale

www.urbandaletheatre.com

Aug. 21-23: “The Melodies That Made Us”

DES MOINES YOUNG ARTISTS’ THEATRE

Munro Building, Des Moines University Campus, 3380 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.dmyat.org

July 24-26, 29-31, Aug. 1-2: “Rent: School Edition”

ABOUT TIME THEATRE COMPANY

www.abouttimetheatre.com

June 19-28: “Gutenberg! The Musical”

Sept. 25 to Oct. 4: “Building the Wall”

LIVE MUSIC

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

221 Walnut St., Des Moines, Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

May 15: “Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents: We Will Choir You”

“Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents: We Will Choir You” May 16: Karla Bonoff

Karla Bonoff June 1: Brit Floyd: “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond”

Brit Floyd: “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond” June 12: “Electric Eden”

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.dmsymphony.org

May 9-10: Season Finale: “Courage – Alpine Symphony”

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

www.hoytsherman.org

June 5: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at 8 p.m.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at 8 p.m. June 14: The Wallflowers at 8 p.m.

The Wallflowers at 8 p.m. June 18: Christopher Cross at 7:30 p.m.

Christopher Cross at 7:30 p.m. June 25: The Robert Cray Band at 8 p.m.

The Robert Cray Band at 8 p.m. June 28: I’m With Her: Sing Me Alive Tour at 7:30 p.m.

I’m With Her: Sing Me Alive Tour at 7:30 p.m. June 30: St. Paul & The Broken Bones at 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones at 7:30 p.m. July 7: Jazz in July 2026: Night 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Jazz in July 2026: Night 1 at 5:30 p.m. July 14: Jazz in July 2026: Night 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Jazz in July 2026: Night 2 at 5:30 p.m. July 21: Jazz in July 2026: Night 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Jazz in July 2026: Night 3 at 5:30 p.m. July 28: Jazz in July 2026: Night 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Jazz in July 2026: Night 4 at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11: Jefferson Starship Runaway Again Tour at 8 p.m.

NOCE

1326 Walnut St., Suite 100, Des Moines

www.nocedsm.com

May 8: A Night At Noce with Max & Napoleon at 7 p.m.

A Night At Noce with Max & Napoleon at 7 p.m. May 8: After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m.

After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m. May 9: Gina Gedler with The Soya Vista Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m.

Gina Gedler with The Soya Vista Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. May 9: Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. May 12: The Des Moines Big Band, in residence at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band, in residence at 7 p.m. May 13: Jazz on the House with Antonio Lopes & Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with Antonio Lopes & Co. at 7 p.m. May 14: National Act: Five-Time Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson at 7 p.m.

National Act: Five-Time Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson at 7 p.m. May 15: National Act: Five-Time Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson at 7 p.m.

National Act: Five-Time Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson at 7 p.m. May 15: After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m.

After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m. May 16: NOLA Does Disney at 7 p.m.

NOLA Does Disney at 7 p.m. May 16: Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. May 19: The Des Moines Big Band, in residence at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band, in residence at 7 p.m. May 20: Jazz On The House with Napoleon Douglas & Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz On The House with Napoleon Douglas & Co. at 7 p.m. May 21: KC Vocalist Jackie Myers at 7 p.m.

KC Vocalist Jackie Myers at 7 p.m. May 22: The Next Ten Years: A Noce Soiree at 7 p.m.

The Next Ten Years: A Noce Soiree at 7 p.m. May 22: After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m.

After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m. May 23: Jazz Vocalist Marisa Cravero at 7 p.m.

Jazz Vocalist Marisa Cravero at 7 p.m. May 23: Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. May 26: The Des Moines Big Band, in residence at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band, in residence at 7 p.m. May 27: Jazz on the House with Trumpeter Scott Davis & Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with Trumpeter Scott Davis & Co. at 7 p.m. May 28: KC Trombonist Marcus Lewis with His Quintet at 7 p.m.

KC Trombonist Marcus Lewis with His Quintet at 7 p.m. May 29: Broadway Baby: A Night of Showtunes with Lauren Vilmain & Her Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m.

Broadway Baby: A Night of Showtunes with Lauren Vilmain & Her Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. May 29: After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m.

After Hours at Noce at 9:30 p.m. May 30: Joe & Jobim with Aviana Gedler at 7 p.m.

Joe & Jobim with Aviana Gedler at 7 p.m. May 30: Last Call with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

CASEY’S CENTER

223 Center St., Des Moines

www.iowaeventscenter.com

May 9: Cody Johnson at 7:30 p.m.

Cody Johnson at 7:30 p.m. June 19: Luke Bryan at 7 p.m.

Luke Bryan at 7 p.m. July 15: Tyler Childers at 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Childers at 7:30 p.m. July 16: Lil Wayne at 8 p.m.

IOWA STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND

3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.iowastatefair.org/entertainment/grandstand

Aug. 13: Hardy at 8 p.m.

Hardy at 8 p.m. Aug. 14: Rod Stewart at 8 p.m.

Rod Stewart at 8 p.m. Aug. 15: The Red Clay Strays at 8 p.m.

The Red Clay Strays at 8 p.m. Aug. 16: Lainey Wilson at 8 p.m.

Lainey Wilson at 8 p.m. Aug. 17: Staind at 8 p.m.

Staind at 8 p.m. Aug. 18: TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue at 8 p.m.

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue at 8 p.m. Aug. 19: AJR at 8 p.m.

AJR at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 : Riley Green at 8 p.m.

: Riley Green at 8 p.m. Aug. 22: BigXthaPlug at 8 p.m.

BigXthaPlug at 8 p.m. Aug. 23: Josiah Queen at 6 p.m.

WOOLY’S

504 E. Locust St., Des Moines

www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

May 8: Danny Brown at 7 p.m.

Danny Brown at 7 p.m. May 9: Brenn! At 7 p.m.

Brenn! At 7 p.m. May 10: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at 7 p.m.

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at 7 p.m. May 15: Emo Nite at 10 p.m.

Emo Nite at 10 p.m. May 16: Y Si Se Puede Tour 2026 at 9:30 p.m.

Y Si Se Puede Tour 2026 at 9:30 p.m. May 22: Stark Raving Madge: A Tribute To The 70’s at 7 p.m.

Stark Raving Madge: A Tribute To The 70’s at 7 p.m. May 23: Blade Rave at 9 p.m.

Blade Rave at 9 p.m. May 29: Alpha Wolf: Let It Rip USA Tour at 7 p.m.

Alpha Wolf: Let It Rip USA Tour at 7 p.m. May 30: Meet Me @ The Altar: at 7 p.m.

Meet Me @ The Altar: at 7 p.m. May 31: Spineshank at 6:30 p.m.

Spineshank at 6:30 p.m. June 3: Terror at 7 p.m.

Terror at 7 p.m. June 5: Satsang at 7 p.m.

Satsang at 7 p.m. June 6: Anders Colsefni at 8 p.m.

Anders Colsefni at 8 p.m. June 7: Kings Kaleidoscope at 8 p.m.

Kings Kaleidoscope at 8 p.m. June 8: Citizen Soldier: Secret Songs Tour II at 7 p.m.

Citizen Soldier: Secret Songs Tour II at 7 p.m. June 11: Dexter and The Moonrocks at 7 p.m.

Dexter and The Moonrocks at 7 p.m. June 12: High Fade at 7 p.m.

High Fade at 7 p.m. June 18 : Tigers Jaw at 7 p.m.

: Tigers Jaw at 7 p.m. June 19: Taylor Fest at 9 p.m.

Taylor Fest at 9 p.m. July 12: Benjamin Tod and the Inline Six 2026 Tour at 7 p.m.

Benjamin Tod and the Inline Six 2026 Tour at 7 p.m. July 13: Colony House at 7 p.m.

Colony House at 7 p.m. July 14: Jeff Rosenstock at 7 p.m.

Jeff Rosenstock at 7 p.m. Aug. 13: The Crane Wives – ACT III at 7 p.m.

The Crane Wives – ACT III at 7 p.m. Aug. 21: Umphrey’s McGee at 8 p.m.

Umphrey’s McGee at 8 p.m. Sept. 3: Ugly Kid Joe at 7:30 p.m.

Ugly Kid Joe at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4: Lakeview at 7 p.m.

WATERWORKS PARK

Lauridsen Amphitheater,

2251 George Flagg Parkway

www.waterworkspark.org

May 7: Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top at 7 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top at 7 p.m. May 21: Styx with Cheap Trick at 6 p.m.

Styx with Cheap Trick at 6 p.m. June 13: Billy Currington and Kip Moore at 6 p.m.

Billy Currington and Kip Moore at 6 p.m. June 14: Alison Krauss and Union Station at 7 p.m.

Alison Krauss and Union Station at 7 p.m. Aug. 27: Clay Walker with Blackhawk at 7 p.m.

Clay Walker with Blackhawk at 7 p.m. Sept. 10: Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors

XBK LIVE

1159 24th St., Des Moines

www.xbklive.com

May 7: Hang Your Hate with Happy Thoughts and Sundance at 7 p.m.

Hang Your Hate with Happy Thoughts and Sundance at 7 p.m. May 8: Bridges of Aloha: A Benefit Show for Hawai’i at 8 p.m.

Bridges of Aloha: A Benefit Show for Hawai’i at 8 p.m. May 9: Dickie with Joel Sires at 8 p.m.

Dickie with Joel Sires at 8 p.m. May 11: Call Me Karizma with Jady at 8 p.m.

Call Me Karizma with Jady at 8 p.m. May 13: Lowertown with Micah Preite at 7 p.m.

Lowertown with Micah Preite at 7 p.m. May 14: Ingrid Andress with Jake Simon at 7 p.m.

Ingrid Andress with Jake Simon at 7 p.m. May 14: Jazz Night at the Annex with the Austin Brown Trio at 8 p.m.

Jazz Night at the Annex with the Austin Brown Trio at 8 p.m. May 15: Jackie Venson at 8 p.m.

Jackie Venson at 8 p.m. May 16: Beggars’ Bargain at 8 p.m.

Beggars’ Bargain at 8 p.m. May 17: Iced Wrist / Nyhilist / Crucifilth / Wrath of Sanity at 7 p.m.

Iced Wrist / Nyhilist / Crucifilth / Wrath of Sanity at 7 p.m. May 20: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.

Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. May 20: Panic! At the Burlesque Show at 8 p.m.

Panic! At the Burlesque Show at 8 p.m. May 21: Caster Volor / Psycho X / Parabola at 7 p.m.

Caster Volor / Psycho X / Parabola at 7 p.m. May 22: Peter Roberts “It’s All Pastel” Album Release at 8 p.m.

Peter Roberts “It’s All Pastel” Album Release at 8 p.m. May 24: 80s kids at 7 p.m.

80s kids at 7 p.m. May 26: Jaguar Sun and Kurt Travis at 7 p.m.

Jaguar Sun and Kurt Travis at 7 p.m. May 26: John Till & John Waite at 7:30 p.m.

John Till & John Waite at 7:30 p.m. May 27: Kyle Smith with Rootz Within at 8 p.m.

Kyle Smith with Rootz Within at 8 p.m. May 28: Thelma and the Sleaze at 7 p.m.

Thelma and the Sleaze at 7 p.m. May 29: Amelia Day with Rutabaga at 8 p.m.

Amelia Day with Rutabaga at 8 p.m. May 30: The Guilty Pleasures with Super 8 at 7 p.m.

The Guilty Pleasures with Super 8 at 7 p.m. May 31: TONK! at 7 p.m.

TONK! at 7 p.m. June 2: Troy Doherty at 8 p.m.

Troy Doherty at 8 p.m. June 3: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.

Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. June 5: KBong and Johnny Cosmic at 8 p.m.

KBong and Johnny Cosmic at 8 p.m. June 6: K-POP Demon Hunters Fan Fest at 12:30 p.m.

K-POP Demon Hunters Fan Fest at 12:30 p.m. June 6: Naughty Nerds Cabaret presents: Strip the Binary at 8 p.m.

Naughty Nerds Cabaret presents: Strip the Binary at 8 p.m. June 6: Tommy Doggett & Seth Hedquist at 8 p.m.

Tommy Doggett & Seth Hedquist at 8 p.m. June 7: S eason to Risk with Procedure and Quade at 7 p.m.

eason to Risk with Procedure and Quade at 7 p.m. June 10: Cory Waller and The Wicked Things with Collin Donley at 7 p.m.

Cory Waller and The Wicked Things with Collin Donley at 7 p.m. June 11: The Bones of J.R. Jones at 7 p.m.

The Bones of J.R. Jones at 7 p.m. June 11: Jazz Night at the Annex with the Austin Brown Trio at 8 p.m.

Jazz Night at the Annex with the Austin Brown Trio at 8 p.m. June 13: Desecration / Diezeleater / Doyoubleed? / Fear of Falling at 7 p.m.

Desecration / Diezeleater / Doyoubleed? / Fear of Falling at 7 p.m. June 15: Racing Mount Pleasant with Isobel at 8 p.m.

Racing Mount Pleasant with Isobel at 8 p.m. June 16: Sawyer Fredericks at 7 p.m.

Sawyer Fredericks at 7 p.m. June 17: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.

Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. June 22: Weary Ramblers, Ducharme-Jones, Chip Albright, Sam Pattison at 7 p.m.

Weary Ramblers, Ducharme-Jones, Chip Albright, Sam Pattison at 7 p.m. June 23: Elijah Scott at 7 p.m.

Elijah Scott at 7 p.m. June 27: Rhythm and Pep Presents: Y2GAY at 8 p.m.

Rhythm and Pep Presents: Y2GAY at 8 p.m. July 1: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.

Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. July 1: Carolina Liar with Andrew Hoyt at 7 p.m.

Carolina Liar with Andrew Hoyt at 7 p.m. July 4: Total Chaos with Noogy at 8 p.m.

Total Chaos with Noogy at 8 p.m. July 9: Keller Williams at 8 p.m.

Keller Williams at 8 p.m. July 9: Jazz Night at the Annex with the Austin Brown Trio at 8 p.m.

Jazz Night at the Annex with the Austin Brown Trio at 8 p.m. July 11: The Band Feel at 8 p.m.

The Band Feel at 8 p.m. July 12: Daniel Donato at 7 p.m.

Daniel Donato at 7 p.m. July 15: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.

Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. July 16: Dad Rock Night (2000s Rock Tribute) at 8 p.m.

Dad Rock Night (2000s Rock Tribute) at 8 p.m. July 21: DED with Dropout Kings, VRSTY, and SAFE SPACE at 7 p.m.

DED with Dropout Kings, VRSTY, and SAFE SPACE at 7 p.m. July 25: BELLES at 8 p.m.

BELLES at 8 p.m. July 27: Autumn Lies Buried with The Behest of Serpents at 7 p.m.

Autumn Lies Buried with The Behest of Serpents at 7 p.m. July 29: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.

Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5: Bug Hunter / The Narcissist Cookbook / Jam Mechanics at 7 p.m.

Bug Hunter / The Narcissist Cookbook / Jam Mechanics at 7 p.m. Aug. 11: Raynes at 7 p.m.

Raynes at 7 p.m. Aug. 12: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.

Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19: American Vanity at 8 p.m.

American Vanity at 8 p.m. Aug. 20: Psychostick with Apathy Syndrome and Safe Space at 7 p.m.

Psychostick with Apathy Syndrome and Safe Space at 7 p.m. Aug. 26: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.

Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.

Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30: Songwriter Lounge Open Mic Night at 6:30 p.m.

VIBRANT MUSIC HALL

2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee

www.vibrantmusichall.com

May 15: Cozy Worldwide: Throwback and Current R&B / Hip Hop at 9 p.m.

Cozy Worldwide: Throwback and Current R&B / Hip Hop at 9 p.m. May 19: George Thorogood and The Destroyers at 7:30 p.m.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers at 7:30 p.m. June 14: Todd Rundgren at 7:30 p.m.

Todd Rundgren at 7:30 p.m. June 27: The Dead South with Amigo the Devil at 7:30 p.m.

The Dead South with Amigo the Devil at 7:30 p.m. July 9: Ziggy Marley at 7:30 p.m.

Ziggy Marley at 7:30 p.m. July 19: Studio One Presents: Lord Huron at 7:30 p.m.

Studio One Presents: Lord Huron at 7:30 p.m. July 29: Cameron Whitcomb at 8 p.m.

JASPER WINERY

2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines

www.jasperwinery.com

When the warm weather rolls in, Jasper Winery welcomes all for their Summer Concert Series, occurring Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. Quench your thirst and appetite while enjoying live music under the summer sky. Bring your lawn chairs to this outdoor summer event, held from May through the end of July.

May 7: Kick

Kick May 14: Dueling Guitars featuring Brian and Brad

Dueling Guitars featuring Brian and Brad May 21: Birdchild

Birdchild May 28: Blake Jack with Jordan Beem

Blake Jack with Jordan Beem June 4: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels June 11: Damon Dotson Band

Damon Dotson Band June 18: Tyler Richton and The High Bank Boys with River City Opry

Tyler Richton and The High Bank Boys with River City Opry June 25: The Pork Tornadoes with Zachary Freedom

The Pork Tornadoes with Zachary Freedom July 2: The Nadas

The Nadas July 9: Pianopalooza Band

Pianopalooza Band July 16: Kris Lager Band

Kris Lager Band July 23: Rhino

Rhino July 30: Decoy

Decoy Aug. 6: Not Quite Brothers with Brian Congdon

LOCALS BAR AND STAGE

1433 Walnut St., Suite A, Des Moines

www.localsdsm.com

May 8: The High Bidders at 7 p.m.

The High Bidders at 7 p.m. May 9: Jon Q Public, More Cheese at 7 p.m.

Jon Q Public, More Cheese at 7 p.m. May 15: Polly Mall Cops, Mary Jam, The Gunshy, Clip Clop at 7 p.m.

Polly Mall Cops, Mary Jam, The Gunshy, Clip Clop at 7 p.m. May 16: Apollo’s Death at 7 p.m.

Apollo’s Death at 7 p.m. May 22: Stars Hollow at 7 p.m.

Stars Hollow at 7 p.m. May 23: Gh0stthekid, DSakota$lim, Fooch the MC at 7 p.m.

Gh0stthekid, DSakota$lim, Fooch the MC at 7 p.m. May 26: New Neighbors, Mrs Nezbitt, The Slow Retreat, On Hiatus at 7 p.m.

New Neighbors, Mrs Nezbitt, The Slow Retreat, On Hiatus at 7 p.m. May 29: Lady Revel at 7 p.m.

Lady Revel at 7 p.m. May 30: Star Funeral, Look at Me at 7 p.m.

DES MOINES BOTANICAL GARDEN

909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines

www.dmbotanicalgarden.com

Music in the Garden Series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

June 4: Diplomats of Solid Sound

Diplomats of Solid Sound June 11: Weary Ramblers

Weary Ramblers June 18: The Textures

The Textures June 25: Mango Soul

Mango Soul July 2: Son Peruchos

Son Peruchos July 9: June Bugs DSM

June Bugs DSM July 16: The NOLA Jazz Band

The NOLA Jazz Band July 23: The Feel Right

The Feel Right July 30: The Swallowtails

The Swallowtails Aug. 6: The Crowfoot Rakes

The Crowfoot Rakes Aug. 13: The Finesse

The Finesse Aug. 20: RetroSpect

BEAVERDALE BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

July 16

Tower Park, 4900 Hickman Road, Des Moines

www.beaverdalebluegrass.com

The Beaverdale Bluegrass Festival is a celebration of local music and community. It is free to the public and sponsored by the Beaverdale Neighborhood Association and local businesses. Some of the best bluegrass talents in Iowa pack the neighborhood park.

HINTERLAND

July 30 to Aug. 2

Avenue of the Saints Amphitheatre, 3357 Saint Charles Road, Saint Charles

www.hinterlandiowa.com

A short drive from Des Moines is where Iowa’s largest music festival resides. Each summer, world-renowned musical artists descend onto the small town of Saint Charles for a weekend full of music, camping and good times.

Headliners:

July 30: KATSEYE

KATSEYE July 31: Lorde

Lorde Aug. 1: Mumford and Sons

Mumford and Sons Aug. 2: Kali Uchis

BEVINGTON BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

June 19-20

Briar Patch Amphitheater, 2103 Warren Ave., Bevington

Mama Said String Band, Baberhood Bluegrass Band, Black Dirt Ramblers, Stringfield, Foggy Memory Boys, The Steppers, Mountain Alice

SPORTS

IHSAA AND IGHSAU FINALS

Various dates/locations

www.iahsaa.org and www.ighsau.org

Elite athletes from high schools across Iowa see their seasons culminate in state championship tournaments during the summer.

May 21-23: Boys and girls track and field state championships. Drake Stadium

Boys and girls track and field state championships. Drake Stadium May 26-27: Boys golf state tournament. Various locations

Boys golf state tournament. Various locations May 27-28, June 2-3, 9: Boys tennis state tournament, singles, team. Various locations

Boys tennis state tournament, singles, team. Various locations May 28-29, June 10: Girls golf state tournament, team and coed. Various locations

Girls golf state tournament, team and coed. Various locations June 8, 9, 11, 13: Girls soccer state tournament, Iowa State University, Ames

Girls soccer state tournament, Iowa State University, Ames June 3-5: Boys soccer state tournament, Mediacom Stadium, Des Moines

Boys soccer state tournament, Mediacom Stadium, Des Moines July 20-24: Boys baseball state tournament, various locations

Boys baseball state tournament, various locations July 20-24: Girls softball state tournament, Harlan Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

IOWA CUBS

Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines

www.iowacubs.com

Affiliated with the MLB’s Chicago Cubs, our very own minor league baseball team has been around since 1969, originally known as the Iowa Oaks. Cheer on the cubs all summer through September, with fireworks during Friday home games, plus the Fourth of July. Remaining home games this season:

May 7 vs. Columbus at 12:08 p.m.

vs. Columbus at 12:08 p.m. May 8 vs. Columbus at 7:08 p.m. | Outdoors Night

vs. Columbus at 7:08 p.m. | Outdoors Night May 9 vs. Columbus at 3:08 p.m. | Mental Health Awareness Day | Catch On The Field

vs. Columbus at 3:08 p.m. | Mental Health Awareness Day | Catch On The Field May 10 vs. Columbus at 1:08 p.m. | Mother’s Day

vs. Columbus at 1:08 p.m. | Mother’s Day May 19 vs. Memphis at 6:38 p.m.

vs. Memphis at 6:38 p.m. May 20 vs. Memphis at 12:08 p.m.

vs. Memphis at 12:08 p.m. May 21 vs. Memphis at 12:08 p.m. | Iowa Oaks

vs. Memphis at 12:08 p.m. | Iowa Oaks May 22 vs. Memphis at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks

vs. Memphis at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks May 23 vs. Memphis at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field

vs. Memphis at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field May 24 vs. Memphis at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases

vs. Memphis at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases June 2 vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m. | Lou Gehrig plus ALS Awareness Night

vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m. | Lou Gehrig plus ALS Awareness Night June 3 vs. Toledo at 12:08 p.m.

vs. Toledo at 12:08 p.m. June 4 vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m.

vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m. June 5 vs. Toledo at 7:08 p.m. | Star Wars Night | Friday Night Fireworks

vs. Toledo at 7:08 p.m. | Star Wars Night | Friday Night Fireworks June 6 vs. Toledo at 6:08 p.m. | BBQ Bootcamp

vs. Toledo at 6:08 p.m. | BBQ Bootcamp June 7 vs. Toledo at 1:08 p.m. | Sensory Friendly Day

vs. Toledo at 1:08 p.m. | Sensory Friendly Day June 16 vs. Indianapolis at 6:38 p.m.

vs. Indianapolis at 6:38 p.m. June 17 vs. Indianapolis at 12:08 p.m.

vs. Indianapolis at 12:08 p.m. June 18 vs. Indianapolis at 6:38 p.m. | American Sign Language Night | First Responders Night

vs. Indianapolis at 6:38 p.m. | American Sign Language Night | First Responders Night June 19 vs. Indianapolis at 7:08 p.m. | Pride Night | Friday Night Fireworks

vs. Indianapolis at 7:08 p.m. | Pride Night | Friday Night Fireworks June 20 vs. Indianapolis at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field

vs. Indianapolis at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field June 21 vs. Indianapolis at 1:08 p.m. | Father’s Day

vs. Indianapolis at 1:08 p.m. | Father’s Day June 23 vs. Buffalo at 6:38 p.m. | Dog Day

vs. Buffalo at 6:38 p.m. | Dog Day June 24 vs. Buffalo at 12:08 p.m.

vs. Buffalo at 12:08 p.m. June 25 vs. Buffalo at 6:38 p.m. | Citizenship Ceremony

vs. Buffalo at 6:38 p.m. | Citizenship Ceremony June 26 vs. Buffalo at 7:08 pm | Hawaiian Night | Friday Night Fireworks

vs. Buffalo at 7:08 pm | Hawaiian Night | Friday Night Fireworks June 27 vs. Buffalo at 6:08 p.m. | 10 Year Chicago Cubs World Series Anniversary Celebration

vs. Buffalo at 6:08 p.m. | 10 Year Chicago Cubs World Series Anniversary Celebration June 28 vs. Buffalo at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases

vs. Buffalo at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases July 7 vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m.

vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m. July 8 vs. St. Paul at 12:08 p.m.

vs. St. Paul at 12:08 p.m. July 9 vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m.

vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m. July 10 vs. St. Paul at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks

vs. St. Paul at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks July 11 vs. St. Paul at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field

vs. St. Paul at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field July 12 vs. St. Paul at 1:08 p.m. | Demonios de Des Moines | Kids Run The Bases

vs. St. Paul at 1:08 p.m. | Demonios de Des Moines | Kids Run The Bases July 28 vs. Scranton/WB at 6:38 p.m. | Dog Day

vs. Scranton/WB at 6:38 p.m. | Dog Day July 29 vs. Scranton/WB at 12:08 p.m.

vs. Scranton/WB at 12:08 p.m. July 30 vs. Scranton/WB at 6:38 p.m. | Iowa Oaks

vs. Scranton/WB at 6:38 p.m. | Iowa Oaks July 31 vs. Scranton/WB at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks

vs. Scranton/WB at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks Aug. 1 vs. Scranton/WB at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field

vs. Scranton/WB at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field Aug. 2 vs. Scranton/WB at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases

vs. Scranton/WB at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases Aug. 11 MILB Field of Dreams game vs. St. Paul at 6:30 p.m. (In Dyersville)

MILB Field of Dreams game vs. St. Paul at 6:30 p.m. (In Dyersville) Aug. 12 vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m.

vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m. Aug. 13 vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m.

vs. St. Paul at 6:38 p.m. Aug. 14 vs. St. Paul at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks

vs. St. Paul at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks Aug. 15 vs. St. Paul at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field

vs. St. Paul at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field Aug. 16 vs. St. Paul at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases

vs. St. Paul at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases Aug. 25 vs. Omaha at 6:38 p.m. | Dog Day

vs. Omaha at 6:38 p.m. | Dog Day Aug. 26 vs. Omaha at 12:08 p.m.

vs. Omaha at 12:08 p.m. Aug. 27 vs. Omaha at 6:38 p.m. | Iowa Oaks

vs. Omaha at 6:38 p.m. | Iowa Oaks Aug. 28 vs. Omaha at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks

vs. Omaha at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks Aug. 29 vs. Omaha at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field

vs. Omaha at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field Aug. 30 vs. Omaha at 1:08 p.m. | Demonios de Des Moines | Kids Run The Bases

vs. Omaha at 1:08 p.m. | Demonios de Des Moines | Kids Run The Bases Sept. 8 vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m.

vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. Toledo at 12:08 p.m.

vs. Toledo at 12:08 p.m. Sept. 10 vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m. | Iowa Oaks

vs. Toledo at 6:38 p.m. | Iowa Oaks Sept. 11 vs. Toledo at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks

vs. Toledo at 7:08 p.m. | Friday Night Fireworks Sept. 12 vs. Toledo at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field

vs. Toledo at 6:08 p.m. | Catch On The Field Sept. 13 vs. Toledo at 1:08 p.m. | Kids Run The Bases

IOWA BARNSTORMERS

Casey’s Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines

www.theiowabarnstormers.com

Home games:

May 22 vs. Jacksonville Sharks at 7 p.m.

vs. Jacksonville Sharks at 7 p.m. June 12 vs. Quad City Streamwheelers at 7 p.m.

vs. Quad City Streamwheelers at 7 p.m. June 27 vs. Tulsa Oilers at 7 p.m.

vs. Tulsa Oilers at 7 p.m. July 11 vs. Green Bay Blizzard at 5 p.m.

vs. Green Bay Blizzard at 5 p.m. July 24 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers at 7 p.m.

DES MOINES MENACE

Mediacom Stadium, 1427-1483 25th St., Des Moines

www.menacesoccer.com

One of the nation’s best semi-professional soccer organizations.

Home games:

May 9 vs. Capital City Roots (Friendly) at 7 p.m.

vs. Capital City Roots (Friendly) at 7 p.m. May 15 vs. Santafe Wanderers at 7 p.m.

vs. Santafe Wanderers at 7 p.m. May 20 vs. Sunflower State FC at 7 p.m.

vs. Sunflower State FC at 7 p.m. June 13 vs. Springfield FC at 7 p.m.

vs. Springfield FC at 7 p.m. June 20 vs. ICL All Stars (Friendly) at 7 p.m.

vs. ICL All Stars (Friendly) at 7 p.m. June 27 vs. Peoria City at 7 p.m.

vs. Peoria City at 7 p.m. July 3 vs. Santafe Wanderers at 7 p.m.

vs. Santafe Wanderers at 7 p.m. July 11 vs. FC Ambush at 7 p.m.

PRAIRIE MEADOWS

1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona

www.prairiemeadows.com

Among their already impressive amount of gambling and entertainment, Prairie Meadows also offers live and simulcast horse racing. Pick your winner and cross your fingers.

Fridays to Mondays, May 2 to June 7, July 10, 11: Thoroughbred only

Thoroughbred only Fridays to Mondays, June 8 to Sept. 26: Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse

Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse May 25: Memorial Day

Memorial Day July 3: Fireworks

Fireworks July 4: Independence Day

Independence Day July 10-11: Festival of Racing

Festival of Racing Aug 14-15: Regional Challenge

Regional Challenge Sept. 7: Labor Day

Labor Day Sept 25: Quarter horse championships

Quarter horse championships Sept. 26: Iowa Classic

BOONE SPEEDWAY

1481 223rd Place, Boone

www.raceboone.com

This 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval is known as “Iowa’s Action Track.” Catch their weekly Saturday night series through Aug. 19, or other special events:

May 9, 16, 23, 30: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series June 6, 13, 20, 27: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series June 23: IMCA Harris Clash

IMCA Harris Clash July 4: Eve of Destruction

Eve of Destruction July 4, 11, 18, 25: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series Aug. 1, 8, 15: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series Aug. 22: Season Championship

Season Championship Aug. 29: IMCA Super Nationals Tune-up

IMCA Super Nationals Tune-up Sept. 5-6: NAPA Double Down Prelude to the Super Nationals

NAPA Double Down Prelude to the Super Nationals Sept. 7-12: 2026 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals

IOWA SPEEDWAY

3333 Rusty Wallace Drive, Newton

www.iowaspeedway.com

The paved track at the Iowa Speedway is 7/8-mile long and entertaining all the way around. For those of you with an RV, bring it to the multi-tiered viewing area situated along the backstretch to watch in style. This season’s events include:

Aug. 7: ARCA Menards Series Race

ARCA Menards Series Race Aug. 8: Hy-Vee Perks 250

Hy-Vee Perks 250 Aug. 9: Iowa Corn 350

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY

Marion County Fairgrounds, 1000 N. Lincoln, Knoxville

www.knoxvilleraceway.com

The Knoxville Raceway, originally a horse-racing venue, is now known as the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” The raceway hosts sprint car racing events regularly:

May 9: Knoxville Championship Series

Knoxville Championship Series May 16: Dennison Racing Tee’s/Jersey Freeze Night

Dennison Racing Tee’s/Jersey Freeze Night May 23: World of Outlaws – Stars and Stripes Salute

World of Outlaws – Stars and Stripes Salute May 29-30: Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash – USAC Night

Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash – USAC Night June 6: Lakeside Hotel and Casino Knoxville Legends Night

Lakeside Hotel and Casino Knoxville Legends Night June 12-13: Premier Chevy Dealers Clash / World of Outlaws

Premier Chevy Dealers Clash / World of Outlaws June 20: NO RACING for Huset’s High Bank Nationals

NO RACING for Huset’s High Bank Nationals June 27: Farm Bureau Financial Services Night

Farm Bureau Financial Services Night July 4: Nolan Wren Memorial Higher View Enterprises Mid-Season Championship

Nolan Wren Memorial Higher View Enterprises Mid-Season Championship July 11: Vermeer Night / Marion County Fair Night

Vermeer Night / Marion County Fair Night July 18: 3M Night and 360 Shootout

3M Night and 360 Shootout July 25: VanWall Equipment Night

VanWall Equipment Night Aug. 1: Weiler Night and 410 Border Battle

Weiler Night and 410 Border Battle Aug. 6-8: 36th Annual Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals

36th Annual Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Aug. 9: Avanti Windows and Doors Capitani Classic

Avanti Windows and Doors Capitani Classic Aug. 12-15: 65th Knoxville Nationals

65th Knoxville Nationals Aug. 29: McKay Group Season Championship Night at N/A

McKay Group Season Championship Night at N/A Sept. 17-19: Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

SWEAT

Every Monday at 6 p.m., the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Iowa meets at the Lauridsen Amphitheater for a casual 16- to 17-mile bike ride around the Metro that features a scenic loop around Gray’s Lake; www.majortayloriowa.org/index.html

meets at the Lauridsen Amphitheater for a casual 16- to 17-mile bike ride around the Metro that features a scenic loop around Gray’s Lake; www.majortayloriowa.org/index.html May 9: 13th annual race to feed kids. Starting at the Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, the Des Moines Mary’s Meals Race to Feed Kids isn’t your average 5K run/walk. It’s a passion to end hunger for our world’s youth. Every race registration will feed one child at Mcheza Primary School in Malawi, Africa, for an entire school year. Participants must register; runsignup.com/Race/IA/DesMoines/DesMoinesMarysMeals5kWalkRun10K

Starting at the Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, the Des Moines Mary’s Meals Race to Feed Kids isn’t your average 5K run/walk. It’s a passion to end hunger for our world’s youth. Every race registration will feed one child at Mcheza Primary School in Malawi, Africa, for an entire school year. Participants must register; runsignup.com/Race/IA/DesMoines/DesMoinesMarysMeals5kWalkRun10K May 12: Gators on the Green. The Blank Park Zoo’s annual golf tournament helps raise funds for endangered animals. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Legacy Golf Club, 400 Legacy Parkway, Norwalk; www.blankparkzoo.com.

The Blank Park Zoo’s annual golf tournament helps raise funds for endangered animals. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Legacy Golf Club, 400 Legacy Parkway, Norwalk; www.blankparkzoo.com. May 16: Gary’s Ride. Starting at Waukee Raccoon River Valley Trailhead, Waukee. This ride is a fundraiser to increase awareness of glioblastoma and to support Richard Deming Cancer Center’s terminal brain cancer patients through their Integrative Medicine program, Iowa Oncology Research Association for Glioblastoma Clinical Trials, MercyOne Des Moines Foundation for gift cards for terminal brain cancer patients and their families, and Gary’s Compassion Fund for financial assistance for terminal brain cancer patients and their families. The ride ends at Dallas Center downtown Main Street. Registration and information is available at garysrideiowa.org.

Starting at Waukee Raccoon River Valley Trailhead, Waukee. This ride is a fundraiser to increase awareness of glioblastoma and to support Richard Deming Cancer Center’s terminal brain cancer patients through their Integrative Medicine program, Iowa Oncology Research Association for Glioblastoma Clinical Trials, MercyOne Des Moines Foundation for gift cards for terminal brain cancer patients and their families, and Gary’s Compassion Fund for financial assistance for terminal brain cancer patients and their families. The ride ends at Dallas Center downtown Main Street. Registration and information is available at garysrideiowa.org. May 9: Race for Hope DSM. Inspired by a local teen who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Since 2013, this race has raised more than $400,000 for brain tumor research. Races start at Water Works Park, Des Moines; www.iowahoperun.org

Inspired by a local teen who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Since 2013, this race has raised more than $400,000 for brain tumor research. Races start at Water Works Park, Des Moines; www.iowahoperun.org May 16: Pigtails Ride. A 48-mile bike ride in one day is designed exclusively for women of all riding levels, taking them along the scenic High Trestle Trail. Starting at 7:30 a.m. at the High Trestle Trail Trailhead, Woodward; https://iowabicyclecoalition.org

A 48-mile bike ride in one day is designed exclusively for women of all riding levels, taking them along the scenic High Trestle Trail. Starting at 7:30 a.m. at the High Trestle Trail Trailhead, Woodward; https://iowabicyclecoalition.org May 16-17: Gladiator Assault Challenge. This intense obstacle course features a mix of natural terrain and man-made hurdles for individuals or teams to tackle. Are you up for the challenge? Seven Oaks Recreation, 1086 222nd Drive, Boone; www.facebook.com/GladiatorAssault

This intense obstacle course features a mix of natural terrain and man-made hurdles for individuals or teams to tackle. Are you up for the challenge? Seven Oaks Recreation, 1086 222nd Drive, Boone; www.facebook.com/GladiatorAssault May 17: Pedal For Paws. The ARL’s annual ride to support homeless pets. Multiple stops along the way, starting at 11 a.m. at Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.arl-iowa.org/event/events/pedal-for-paws.

The ARL’s annual ride to support homeless pets. Multiple stops along the way, starting at 11 a.m. at Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.arl-iowa.org/event/events/pedal-for-paws. May 30: EMC Dam to DSM Half Marathon. For the 47th year, runners will take on the journey from the Saylorville Dam to Downtown Des Moines. With buses to the starting line, cold beer at the finish, and memorable rural and urban miles in the middle, this is one run you won’t want to miss. N.W. 78th Ave., Johnston; www.damtodsm.com.

For the 47th year, runners will take on the journey from the Saylorville Dam to Downtown Des Moines. With buses to the starting line, cold beer at the finish, and memorable rural and urban miles in the middle, this is one run you won’t want to miss. N.W. 78th Ave., Johnston; www.damtodsm.com. June 13: Capital City Pride Stride 5k. Show support for the LGBTQ+ community at the 2026 Pride Stride. For the most experienced of runners to the biggest newbies, this stride has a place for you. PrideFest Main Stage at E. Sixth and Locust St., Des Moines; www.capitalcitypride.org/event/pride-stride.

Show support for the LGBTQ+ community at the 2026 Pride Stride. For the most experienced of runners to the biggest newbies, this stride has a place for you. PrideFest Main Stage at E. Sixth and Locust St., Des Moines; www.capitalcitypride.org/event/pride-stride. June 20: 12th annual Bacoon Ride, May the Fork Be With You. The annual bike ride goes through several small towns along the Raccoon River Valley Trail. This year with a “Star Wars” theme, but still the same bacon. Starting at 7 a.m. Raccoon River Valley Trailhead, Waukee; www.facebook.com/bacoonrideiowa

The annual bike ride goes through several small towns along the Raccoon River Valley Trail. This year with a “Star Wars” theme, but still the same bacon. Starting at 7 a.m. Raccoon River Valley Trailhead, Waukee; www.facebook.com/bacoonrideiowa June 7: National Cancer Survivor Day Bike Ride. Join Above and Beyond Cancer in a celebration of life and living each day with passion and purpose. Get energized with a selection of coffee and snacks before heading off on the 25-mile ride to Woodward and back to Slater, on the High Trestle Trail. Starts in Earl Grimm Park, Slater; aboveandbeyondcancer.org/upcoming-events/national-cancer-survivor-day-bike-ride-1.

Join Above and Beyond Cancer in a celebration of life and living each day with passion and purpose. Get energized with a selection of coffee and snacks before heading off on the 25-mile ride to Woodward and back to Slater, on the High Trestle Trail. Starts in Earl Grimm Park, Slater; aboveandbeyondcancer.org/upcoming-events/national-cancer-survivor-day-bike-ride-1. July 11: Moonlight Classic. This nighttime ride supports Orchard Place’s commitment to children’s mental health and welcomes cyclists of all skill levels and includes fun contests like best helmet light and best costume. Captain Roy’s, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.orchardplace.org/orchard-place-moonlight-classic.

EVENTS

MAY

Recurring weekly until October, Wednesday through Sunday: Des Moines Biergarten. Local brews, bikes and bands descend on Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; https://desmoinesbiergarten.com.

Local brews, bikes and bands descend on Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; https://desmoinesbiergarten.com. MAY 8-10: Spring Garden Market. The Des Moines Botanical Garden hosts this market with hundreds of plant varieties and tried-and-true favorites selected by their horticulturists, especially plants that flourish in central Iowa. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com.

The Des Moines Botanical Garden hosts this market with hundreds of plant varieties and tried-and-true favorites selected by their horticulturists, especially plants that flourish in central Iowa. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com. MAY 13: Summer Nights. The annual car show will be held at Karl Kustoms, 5927 Northeast Industry Drive, Des Moines; www.karlkustoms.com.

The annual car show will be held at Karl Kustoms, 5927 Northeast Industry Drive, Des Moines; www.karlkustoms.com. MAY 14: Sensory Friendly Night at the Science Center of Iowa. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; www.sciowa.org.

at the Science Center of Iowa. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; www.sciowa.org. MAY 15: World Food Prize Foundation Spring Gala. Every dollar raised during this extraordinary evening stays right here at home, supporting the preservation and protection of the treasured landmark. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, 100 Locust St., Des Moines; www.worldfoodprize.org.

Every dollar raised during this extraordinary evening stays right here at home, supporting the preservation and protection of the treasured landmark. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, 100 Locust St., Des Moines; www.worldfoodprize.org. MAY 15: Smoke and Sip BBQ Festival. This event is just like a typical backyard BBQ hosted by a friend. Local pitmasters and BBQ experts, alongside plenty of live entertainment. Middlebrook Agrihood, 4300 Cumming Ave., Cumming; www.middlebrookfarm.com.

This event is just like a typical backyard BBQ hosted by a friend. Local pitmasters and BBQ experts, alongside plenty of live entertainment. Middlebrook Agrihood, 4300 Cumming Ave., Cumming; www.middlebrookfarm.com. MAY 22-23: Celebrasian. Celebrate a rich array of Asian culture with authentic food, music, exhibits, entertainment and more. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St, Des Moines; www.iowaasianalliance.com.

Celebrate a rich array of Asian culture with authentic food, music, exhibits, entertainment and more. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St, Des Moines; www.iowaasianalliance.com. MAY 23: Decoration Day and Historic Baseball. Memorial Day was once Decoration Day. Living History Farms remembers the 600,000 soldiers lost in the Civil War, capped off with historic baseball. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org.

Memorial Day was once Decoration Day. Living History Farms remembers the 600,000 soldiers lost in the Civil War, capped off with historic baseball. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org. MAY 24: Memorial Day Foam Paw-ty. A foam-filled day at Paws and Pints, great for dogs, and people, to cool off. Paws and Pints, 6218 Willowmere Drive, Des Moines; www.pawsandpintsdsm.com.

A foam-filled day at Paws and Pints, great for dogs, and people, to cool off. Paws and Pints, 6218 Willowmere Drive, Des Moines; www.pawsandpintsdsm.com. MAY 29-31: Des Moines Con. This annual convention welcomes some of the biggest names in voice acting, comic books and acting. There are also exhibitors, artists, and more entertainment throughout the weekend. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.desmoinescon.com.

This annual convention welcomes some of the biggest names in voice acting, comic books and acting. There are also exhibitors, artists, and more entertainment throughout the weekend. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.desmoinescon.com. MAY 30: CITYVIEW’s Midday Mixer. From 1-4 p.m., enjoy our Midday Mixer at participating locations in The District at Prairie Trail. For a ticket price of $25 ($35 at the door), attendees will receive 10 drink tickets that can be redeemed for sample cocktails. Plan for typical Iowa weather and be ready to have fun. El Presidente, 1465 S.W. Park Square Drive, Suite 102, Ankeny; middaymixer.dmcityview.com.

JUNE

THURSDAYS IN JUNE: Ankeny Beats and Eats. Featuring drinks, food and entertainment for all ages. Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St.; www.ankenyiowa.gov.

Featuring drinks, food and entertainment for all ages. Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St.; www.ankenyiowa.gov. JUNE 3-4: World Pork Expo. Iowans are more than familiar with pork and all of its deliciousness, but if you want to learn even more, the National Pork Producers have you covered with this event. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave.; www.worldpork.org.

Iowans are more than familiar with pork and all of its deliciousness, but if you want to learn even more, the National Pork Producers have you covered with this event. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave.; www.worldpork.org. JUNE 4-6: Governors Days. A three-day festival in Grimes with food trucks, live music, car show, parade, talent show and plenty more. Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes; www.governorsdays.com.

A three-day festival in Grimes with food trucks, live music, car show, parade, talent show and plenty more. Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes; www.governorsdays.com. JUNE 5: Senior Fishing Day. Free fishing weekend for those 60-plus. There will be prizes for the biggest, smallest and most fish caught. Easter Lake Park, 2830 Easter Lake Drive, Des Moines; www.polkcountyiowa.gov.

Free fishing weekend for those 60-plus. There will be prizes for the biggest, smallest and most fish caught. Easter Lake Park, 2830 Easter Lake Drive, Des Moines; www.polkcountyiowa.gov. JUNE 5: Wine and Craft Beer Fest. Wine, beer and live music. What’s not to like? Civic Plaza, 360 Center Place, Altoona; www.altoonachamber.org.

Wine, beer and live music. What’s not to like? Civic Plaza, 360 Center Place, Altoona; www.altoonachamber.org. JUNE 5-7: Greek Food Fair Festival. Enjoy the sights, sounds and most importantly, tastes, of Greek culture. 1110 35th St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/StGeorgeDSM.

Enjoy the sights, sounds and most importantly, tastes, of Greek culture. 1110 35th St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/StGeorgeDSM. JUNE 6: Raccoon River Palooza. This free family event goes on rain or shine and is packed full of activities that all families can enjoy. Just like the name, the festival is at Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.wdmchamber.org.

This free family event goes on rain or shine and is packed full of activities that all families can enjoy. Just like the name, the festival is at Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.wdmchamber.org. JUNE 6: Central Iowa Trans Lives Festival. This is the sixth annual event held in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility. 1800 Bell Ave., Des Moines; www.ucdsm.org/trans-lives-festival.

This is the sixth annual event held in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility. 1800 Bell Ave., Des Moines; www.ucdsm.org/trans-lives-festival. JUNE 6: Iowa Craft Brew Festival. Iowans love a cold one, and you will be hard pressed to find another event this summer with more brews of all hops and sizes this summer. Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com.

Iowans love a cold one, and you will be hard pressed to find another event this summer with more brews of all hops and sizes this summer. Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com. JUNE 6: Family Fest. Alpacas, fire engine climbs, activities, shaved ice and other treats all at this family-friendly event. Starting at 11 a.m. The Yard, 6221 Merle Hay Road, Johnston; www.johnstontowncenter.com.

Alpacas, fire engine climbs, activities, shaved ice and other treats all at this family-friendly event. Starting at 11 a.m. The Yard, 6221 Merle Hay Road, Johnston; www.johnstontowncenter.com. JUNE 6: Waukee Palooza. Eighth Annual Music Festival with an online silent auction with items donated to raise funds for the local and international service projects supported by the Rotary Club of Waukee. Three local music groups will provide live entertainment, along with brews and wine from local breweries and wineries. 1005 East Hickman Road, Waukee; www.waukeepalooza.com.

Eighth Annual Music Festival with an online silent auction with items donated to raise funds for the local and international service projects supported by the Rotary Club of Waukee. Three local music groups will provide live entertainment, along with brews and wine from local breweries and wineries. 1005 East Hickman Road, Waukee; www.waukeepalooza.com. JUNE 7: Classic Car Show. Bring your classic car to show or just show up and marvel at the classic beauties lining the lot and grounds. Iowa Arboretum, 1875 Peach Ave., Madrid; www.iowaarboretum.org.

Bring your classic car to show or just show up and marvel at the classic beauties lining the lot and grounds. Iowa Arboretum, 1875 Peach Ave., Madrid; www.iowaarboretum.org. JUNE 9: Sensory Friendly Night at the Science Center of Iowa. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; www.sciowa.org.

at the Science Center of Iowa. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; www.sciowa.org. JUNE 10-14: The Principal Charity Classic. This PGA Tour event right in Des Moines’ backyard has raised more than $62 million in support of Iowa youth since 2007. Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines; www.principalcharityclassic.com.

This PGA Tour event right in Des Moines’ backyard has raised more than $62 million in support of Iowa youth since 2007. Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines; www.principalcharityclassic.com. JUNE 11-13: Johnston Green Days 2026. Johnston’s community celebrates its 30th year with all the typical fan faire of food, music and activities. Terra Park, 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston; www.johnstongreendays.com.

Johnston’s community celebrates its 30th year with all the typical fan faire of food, music and activities. Terra Park, 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston; www.johnstongreendays.com. JUNE 12, 19, 26, JULY 3: Rock Around the Clock: Fall Concert Series. Every Friday, enjoy live music, food and a fun community atmosphere. From classic rock to modern hits, there is something for everyone. Grimes Sports Complex, 410 S.E. Main St., Grimes; www.facebook.com/grimesparksandrec.

Every Friday, enjoy live music, food and a fun community atmosphere. From classic rock to modern hits, there is something for everyone. Grimes Sports Complex, 410 S.E. Main St., Grimes; www.facebook.com/grimesparksandrec. JUNE 12-14: PrideFest 2026. Celebrate PrideFest for the 47th time in its history. The event draws national acts. Plenty of food and other vendors line the streets of the East Village for a weekend of Pride. Des Moines Historic East Village; www.capitalcitypride.org/pridefest.

Celebrate PrideFest for the 47th time in its history. The event draws national acts. Plenty of food and other vendors line the streets of the East Village for a weekend of Pride. Des Moines Historic East Village; www.capitalcitypride.org/pridefest. JUNE 13-14: 36th annual Iowa Metaphysical Fair. Ever wondered what it would be like to see the spiritual side of things, metaphysics, holistic health and more? It’s all at this fair. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iametaphysicalfair.com.

Ever wondered what it would be like to see the spiritual side of things, metaphysics, holistic health and more? It’s all at this fair. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iametaphysicalfair.com. JUNE 20: Macksburg Skillet Toss. Ever wondered how far you could throw a skillet? Of course you have. Test your skillet tossing skills against the best of the best at the 50th National Skillet Throw. Macksburg City Park, Macksburg; www.macksburgskilletthrow.com.

Ever wondered how far you could throw a skillet? Of course you have. Test your skillet tossing skills against the best of the best at the 50th National Skillet Throw. Macksburg City Park, Macksburg; www.macksburgskilletthrow.com. JUNE 20: Cajun Fest. The south finds its way into West Des Moines with all of the requisite flavors and celebrations. 7001 Westown Parkway, Suite 100, West Des Moines; www.cajunfestiowa.com.

The south finds its way into West Des Moines with all of the requisite flavors and celebrations. 7001 Westown Parkway, Suite 100, West Des Moines; www.cajunfestiowa.com. JUNE 20: Neighbor’s Day Celebration. Hosted by the Iowa Juneteenth Organization. From noon to 6 p.m. at Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Ave., ​Des Moines; www.iowajuneteenth.org.

Hosted by the Iowa Juneteenth Organization. From noon to 6 p.m. at Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Ave., ​Des Moines; www.iowajuneteenth.org. JUNE 20: Ankeny Pride Parade. This will be the fifth Ankeny Pride Celebration, bringing community, visibility and joy to the area. From 4-9 p.m., Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St.; www.ankenypride.org.

This will be the fifth Ankeny Pride Celebration, bringing community, visibility and joy to the area. From 4-9 p.m., Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St.; www.ankenypride.org. JUNE 26: CITYVIEW’S Downtown Summer Stir. Our traveling cocktail party is back in downtown Des Moines. Sample many of summer’s finest drinks at some of the area’s best bars and restaurants. Try 10 different drinks for only $25 with your online order ($35 at the door). Court Avenue District, Des Moines; summerstirs.dmcityview.com.

Our traveling cocktail party is back in downtown Des Moines. Sample many of summer’s finest drinks at some of the area’s best bars and restaurants. Try 10 different drinks for only $25 with your online order ($35 at the door). Court Avenue District, Des Moines; summerstirs.dmcityview.com. JUNE 26-28: Interrobang Film Festival. This includes a juried show, verified by IMDb, featuring public showings and talkbacks with directors. Filmmaker submissions are accepted in nine categories and are juried by a panel of peers. The 2025 Festival featured 24 juried films from nine countries. Des Moines Public Library 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartsfestival.org.

This includes a juried show, verified by IMDb, featuring public showings and talkbacks with directors. Filmmaker submissions are accepted in nine categories and are juried by a panel of peers. The 2025 Festival featured 24 juried films from nine countries. Des Moines Public Library 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartsfestival.org. JUNE 28: The Yellow Chair Project: Close Call – A Storytelling Event at 7 p.m. 1159 24th St., Des Moines; www.xbklive.com.

JULY

JULY 2-4: Urbandale 4th of July Celebration. Urbandale goes all out for its Fourth of July event every year, and this one is no different. 7404 Prairie Ave., Urbandale; www.urbandale4thofjuly.org.

Urbandale goes all out for its Fourth of July event every year, and this one is no different. 7404 Prairie Ave., Urbandale; www.urbandale4thofjuly.org. JULY 3: Junction Street Party. Enjoy live music, great food from local trucks, and a relaxed beverage garden under the Fifth Street arch in Historic Valley Junction. The West Des Moines parade will roll through the area, but the party will stay. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com.

Enjoy live music, great food from local trucks, and a relaxed beverage garden under the Fifth Street arch in Historic Valley Junction. The West Des Moines parade will roll through the area, but the party will stay. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. JULY 3-4: Waukee Celebration of Independence. Waukee’s celebration includes a fireworks display, food vendors, a pie-eating contest, volleyball tournaments and much more. Centennial Park in Waukee; waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence.

Waukee’s celebration includes a fireworks display, food vendors, a pie-eating contest, volleyball tournaments and much more. Centennial Park in Waukee; waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence. JULY 3-5: Goodguys 35th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals. One of the premier events for car junkies for the summer. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.good-guys.com.

One of the premier events for car junkies for the summer. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.good-guys.com. JULY 7-11: Dallas County Fair in Adel; www.dallascountyfair.com.

in Adel; www.dallascountyfair.com. JULY 10-16: Marion County Fair in Knoxville; www.marioncofair.com.

in Knoxville; www.marioncofair.com. JULY 10-12: Ankeny Summerfest. Three days of music, carnival rides, local food and plenty of other fun activities for all to enjoy. The District at Prairie Trail, 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny; www.ankenysummerfest.com.

Three days of music, carnival rides, local food and plenty of other fun activities for all to enjoy. The District at Prairie Trail, 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny; www.ankenysummerfest.com. JULY 14: Sensory Friendly Night at the Science Center of Iowa. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; www.sciowa.org.

at the Science Center of Iowa. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway; www.sciowa.org. JULY 15-19: Madison County Fair in Winterset; www.madisoncountyfair.net.

in Winterset; www.madisoncountyfair.net. JULY 15-19: Story County Fair in Nevada; www.sc-fair.weebly.com.

in Nevada; www.sc-fair.weebly.com. JULY 15-19: Boone County Fair in Boone; www.boonecountyfairia.com.

in Boone; www.boonecountyfairia.com. JULY 17-23: Jasper County Fair in Colfax; www.jaspercofair.com.

in Colfax; www.jaspercofair.com. JULY 17-18: Clive Festival. The metro is full of fun community celebrations, and Clive’s is no exception. Fireworks, events, live music and more all at N.W. 114th St., Clive; www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/programs_and_events/clive_festival.php.

The metro is full of fun community celebrations, and Clive’s is no exception. Fireworks, events, live music and more all at N.W. 114th St., Clive; www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/programs_and_events/clive_festival.php. JULY 18-24: Polk County Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines; www.polkcountyfairiowa.com.

at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines; www.polkcountyfairiowa.com. JULY 19: Iowa Reptile Show. Engage with premier reptile experts and explore a vast selection of amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates and supplies available for purchase by the general public. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines; www.coldbloodedexpos.com.

Engage with premier reptile experts and explore a vast selection of amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates and supplies available for purchase by the general public. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines; www.coldbloodedexpos.com. JULY 18-25: RAGBRAI. Iowa’s ’ largest bicycle ride takes over the entire state during its weeklong trek across Iowa. Overnight stops in Onawa, Harlan, Boone, Marshalltown, Independence, Dyersville and Dubuque. www.ragbrai.com.

Iowa’s largest bicycle ride takes over the entire state during its weeklong trek across Iowa. Overnight stops in Onawa, Harlan, Boone, Marshalltown, Independence, Dyersville and Dubuque. www.ragbrai.com. JULY 22-27: Warren County Fair in Indianola; www.warrencofair.com.

in Indianola; www.warrencofair.com. JULY 24-25: Polk City Four Seasons Festival in Polk City Square; www.4seasonsfest.com.

JULY 31: CITYVIEW’S East Village Summer Stir. Our traveling cocktail party is back in downtown Des Moines. Sample many of summer’s finest drinks at some of the area’s best bars and restaurants. Try 10 different drinks for only $25 with your online order ($35 at the door). AJs on Court, 419 E. Court Ave., Des Moines; summerstirs.dmcityview.com.

Our traveling cocktail party is back in downtown Des Moines. Sample many of summer’s finest drinks at some of the area’s best bars and restaurants. Try 10 different drinks for only $25 with your online order ($35 at the door). AJs on Court, 419 E. Court Ave., Des Moines; summerstirs.dmcityview.com. JULY 31 to AUG. 8: National Balloon Classic. The skies over Indianola will be filled with a colorful display of floating balloons. The nationally recognized event is one of the most widely known in the state and will have more than 100 hot air balloons in the air. Memorial Balloon Field, 1136 150th Ave., Indianola; www.nationalballoonclassic.com.

AUGUST

AUG. 7-8: Adel Sweet Corn Festival. In a state that is mostly known for growing corn, it only makes sense one of its city’s builds a festival around it. From 7:30 a.m. to midnight, Adel City Hall, 301 S. 10th St., Adel; www.adelpartners.org.

In a state that is mostly known for growing corn, it only makes sense one of its city’s builds a festival around it. From 7:30 a.m. to midnight, Adel City Hall, 301 S. 10th St., Adel; www.adelpartners.org. AUG. 7-9: 2026 Discmania Challenge. The Discmania Challenge is an official stop on the Disc Golf Pro Tour and has been played in and won by some of the most premier names in the sport. Pickard Disc Golf Course, Indianola; www.dgpt.com/event/2026-discmania-challenge

The Discmania Challenge is an official stop on the Disc Golf Pro Tour and has been played in and won by some of the most premier names in the sport. Pickard Disc Golf Course, Indianola; www.dgpt.com/event/2026-discmania-challenge AUG. 13-23: Iowa State Fair – America250. National acts hit the grandstand, the best livestock in the state is shown off, and fried food from most every corner of the world is all found in one place. This year, the fair’s theme is America250, celebrating the country’s 250th birthday. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefair.org.

National acts hit the grandstand, the best livestock in the state is shown off, and fried food from most every corner of the world is all found in one place. This year, the fair’s theme is America250, celebrating the country’s 250th birthday. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefair.org. AUG. 28-30: World Food and Music Festival. A city often defined by its food shows its stuff at the World Food and Music Festival. Food stalls reach nearly every corner of the world all while music from equal lengths is played, much to the delight of its attendees. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival.

A city often defined by its food shows its stuff at the World Food and Music Festival. Food stalls reach nearly every corner of the world all while music from equal lengths is played, much to the delight of its attendees. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival. AUG. 29: Ingersoll Live. One of Des Moines most well know street’s hosts its own block party. Complete with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food, and more. Along 2300 Ingersoll Ave.; www.theavenuesdsm.com.

One of Des Moines most well know street’s hosts its own block party. Complete with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food, and more. Along 2300 Ingersoll Ave.; www.theavenuesdsm.com. AUG. 29: Wine and Cider Festival. Jasper Winery celebrates Iowa’s grape and apple harvest with tastings from over 20 Iowa wineries and cideries. Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com

SEPTEMBER