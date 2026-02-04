Feature Story

Best of Des Moines

Traveling around Des Moines guarantees a few things. At some point, you will need to stop for food. Lucky for us, Des Moines has one of the most underrated food scenes in the entire country, but it’s certainly not underrated by its diners. You can shop in most any part of this city and find locally owned shops selling the metro’s finest creations. You can receive top-notch medical care from head to toe thanks to qualified professionals who grew up right next door.

How do those in the capital city know where to go when wanting the best of all things? The iconic, black and white, circular CITYVIEW Best of Des Moines logo tells them. The more than 12,000 voters signal locals that inside that business is the best service, best food, best doctors, best clothes, best drinks, even the best bathrooms.

So, do yourself a favor, and trust the people of Des Moines who have chosen the 2026 Best of Des Moines winners and runners-up. From CITYVIEW, thank you to the voters and readers, and congratulations to the winners and runners-up.

EATS

Best New Local Restaurant

Palms DSM

Palms DSM, an African-Caribbean style restaurant, took the metro and its taste buds by storm in 2026. Braised oxtail and honey suya wings deliver a flavor profile that had Best of Des Moines voters salivating. A delectable list of sides and sweets only enhance the meal, and a cocktail list that will make you stay longer, earned the Ingersoll restaurant its win. 1905 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-214-1213; http://www.eatpalms.com.

Runners-up: Judges; Masao

Best-Kept Secret on the Local Restaurant Scene

Simon’s

Simon’s selection in this category marks a decade that readers have chosen it as the Best-Kept Secret on the Local Restaurant scene. After 10 years in a row, we wonder if it’s much of a secret, yet Simon’s consistent excellence in food, customer service and attracting repeat customers is beyond doubt. 5800 Franklin Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-3725; http://www.simonsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Early Bird Brunch; Railroad Bill’s Dining Car

Best Local Restaurant Period

Simon’s

With a decade as the Best-Kept Secret, and now, four straight years as the Best Local Restaurant Period, Simon’s delicious dynasty in these two categories continues. The restaurant’s incredible selection of wines to pair with dishes such as steak deBurgo, lamb chops or one of their pastas makes this restaurant the best. 5800 Franklin Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-3725; http://www.simonsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Early Bird Brunch; Charlotte’s Kitchen

Best Local Fine Dining

Oak Park

Oak Park burst onto the scene last year, winning Best New Local Restaurant, as well as this category. It has once again been voted as the Best Local Fine Dining by Best of Des Moines voters. Oak Park features one of the best wine selections in the city, and with menu items such as duck raviolo, pappardelle and wonderful cuts of steak, this restaurant makes for a great choice for a special occasion — or when you feel like treating yourself. 3901 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-620-2185; http://www.oakparkdsm.com.

Runners-up: Simon’s; Harbinger

Best Valley Junction Restaurant

Cooper’s on 5th

Make that five years in a row for Cooper’s on 5th being chosen as Best Valley Junction Restaurant by Best of Des Moines voters. There are some great restaurants in this area, but this one continues to take the cake. Try tasty appetizers like the eggroll du jour, sandwiches such as their Junction Burger, which comes with a house bourbon glaze, crispy and white cheddar cheese, or get fancy with short ribs, filets or a seafood carbonara. 227 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-255-9895; http://www.cooperson5th.com.

Runners-up: Bix & Co.; G Mig’s 5th Street Pub

Best West Glen Restaurant

Anna Dolce Ristorante

Competing with the legacy Italian restaurants that dot Des Moines, Anna Dolce Ristorante makes its claim to join them, according to CITYVIEW readers. A staple in West Glen, the business boasts a great happy hour during the week and treats, such as their calamari fries, lobster arancini and a list of pastas, sure to please. 5585 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-223-2302; http://www.annadolceristorante.com.

Runners-up: El Fogon; Irina’s Steak & Seafood

Best East Village Restaurant

Lucca

Lucca, a fine dining Italian restaurant, has captured the favor of East Village diners and the votes of CITYVIEW readers. Come in for lunch if you work in or are visiting the area or make a reservation and sink your teeth into their prix-fixe dinner menu. Lucca has been serving the area for more than two decades, and another win in this category helps show they have staying power. 420 E. Locust St., Des Moines, 515-243-1115; http://www.luccadsm.com.

Runners-up: Early Bird Brunch; Alba

Best Prairie Trail Restaurant

District 36 Wine Bar & Grille

There has not been a single year in this category’s existence that District 36 Wine Bar & Grille has not won it. For seven years straight, this Ankeny establishment has wined and dined the local populace with its excellent selection of wines and cocktails and its brick oven pizzas and signature pastas from Creole to cavatelli. 1375 S.W. Vintage Parkway, Ankeny, 515-261-2502; http://www.district36winebar.com.

Runners-Up: 30hop; Early Bird Brunch

Best Ingersoll Area Restaurant

Eatery A

Also known for its incredible happy hour, Eatery A wins this award once again. With Spanish, Moroccan, Egyptian and Italian tastes melding together for crispy, flavorful wood-fired pizza options, bacon-wrapped dates, sweet potato muhammara, spinach rigatoni and so much more, the restaurant has been pleasing palates for more than a decade. 2932 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-8085; http://www.eateryadsm.com.

Runners-up: Sakari Sushi Lounge; Lachele’s Fine Foods

Best Beaverdale Area Restaurant

Christopher’s

There are not many restaurants in the area that can match Christopher’s longevity — 50-plus years. With its selection of traditional and classical Italian dinners, there is no need to mess with a good thing. Beaverdale residents know this lesson well enough, as they and CITYVIEW readers voted for Christopher’s for this award for another year. 2816 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-274-3694; http://www.christophersdsm.com.

Runners-up: The Dam Pub; Basic Bird

Best Drake Area Restaurant

Drake Diner

This restaurant, which shares its namesake with the neighborhood it feeds, has won the Best Drake Area Restaurant for another year running. The upscale retro Drake Diner has been family owned and operated since 1987 and has been bringing the metro some of the most welcoming and tasteful foods ever since. 1111 25th St., Des Moines, 515-277-1111; http://www.drakediner.com.

Runners-up: Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers; University Library Cafe

Best Local American Food

Lachele’s Fine Foods

When it comes to American food, specifically cheeseburgers, Lachele’s Fine Foods has dominated the local scene ever since it opened in 2021. Spoiler alert, this Ingersoll restaurant also won Best Local Burger once again. Their signature sauce, crispy fries and rotating specials give American food enjoyers plenty of reasons to return time and time again. So much so, that they opened a second location. 2716 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-330-6876; http://www.lacheles.com.

Runners-up: Drake Diner; Gastro Grub & Pub

Best Local Vegetarian/Vegan Food

Early Bird Brunch

Early Bird Brunch, as you might have noticed already, has made several runner-up appearances in 2026. It moves into the winner’s circle thanks to vegetarian and vegan CITYVIEW readers. Breakfast food is their specialty, serving up all kinds of interesting and tasty, meals. Locations in Ankeny, East Village and West Des Moines, 515-528-2212; http://www.earlybirdbrunch.com.

Runners-up: Gastro Grub & Pub; Lucky Lotus

Best Local Gluten-Free Food

Destination Grille

Nobody does gluten-free food quite like Destination Grille. One look at their menu, and you can quickly see how many of their menu items can be made without gluten. This is to the delight of CITYVIEW readers once again. Pizza, lobster mac and cheese, even creamy Cajun alfredo can all be made to suit your dietary needs. 2491 E. First St., Grimes, 515-355-1153; http://www.destinationgrille.com.

Runners-up: Louie’s Wine Dive; Early Bird Brunch

Best Local Italian Food

Cosi Cucina

Make that back-to-back selections for Cosi Cucina as Best of Des Moines voters’ choice for Best Local Italian Food. In a city with more award-winning Italian restaurants than one can imagine, Cosi Cucina serves up pastas, pizzas, calamari and other Italian favorites the best, say CITYVIEW readers. 1975 N.W. 86th St., Clive, 515-278-8148; http://www.cosicucina.com.

Runners-up: Tumea & Sons Restaurant; Baratta’s

Best Local Mexican Food

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is back again as CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Mexican Food. With multiple locations serving up classic, quality Mexican favorites like flautas, pozole and delicious slow braised birria beef, this restaurant is one to try, if you have not already. And, don’t forget their flavorful choices for margaritas as well. Put those together, and patrons are sure to have a memorable meal. Locations in West Des Moines, Adel and Pleasant Hill, 515-207-2577; http://www.fiestaiowa.com.

Runners-up: Faustinos Taqueria; Tasty Tacos

Best Local Thai Food

Thai Flavors

Thai Flavors has become Best of Des Moines voters’ consistent choice for Best Local Thai Food, as they win this award once more. They say, “Thai dishes are prepared fresh and require a skilled and patient hand to season and cook the ingredients in the proper sequence. Because of this, some dishes require a little more time to prepare, but are definitely worth the wait.” CITYVIEW readers agree. Locations on East 14th Street and Ingersoll Avenue; http://www.thaiflavorsiowa.com.

Runners-Up: Cool Basil; Eat Thai, Thai Eatery

Best Local Chinese Food

Tsing Tsao

Tsing Tsao offers its Best of Des Moines-award winning food at locations that serve several parts of the metro with Chinese favorites at reasonable prices. That’s a hard combo for the competition to beat, much like the combo specials on their menu from broccoli beef to sweet and sour shrimp. Locations in Urbandale, Waukee and Des Moines; http://www.tsingtsao.com.

Runners-up: Shanghai Restaurant; Lucky Bamboo

Best Local Japanese Food

Sakari Sushi Lounge

Ingersoll area restaurants have been a major feature in this year’s awards, and you can add Sakari Sushi Lounge to that list of winners, as they have been voted Best Local Japanese Food again. Sakari has Japanese favorites and classics while serving up, you guessed it, excellent sushi, bento boxes and much more. Not only that, but Sakari has a great list of cocktails and other adult beverages to make an already great meal better. 2605 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-288-3381; http://www.sakarisushilounge.com.

Runners-up: Wasabi; Akebono 515

Best Local Mediterranean Food

The Green Olive

The Green Olive has been serving delightful, traditional Mediterranean food since 2002. Meats such as steak, ground beef, chicken, lamb, salmon, shrimp and gyro bring you right to the Mediterranean coast with all of its regional flavors. Kabob wraps or plates are bright, fresh and tasty. Not to mention healthy salads, sides and sweet treats for dessert. Locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines, 515-285-9179; http://www.thegreenolivedsm.com.

Runners-up: Fresh Mediterranean Express; OPA! Italian & Greek

Best Local Seafood

Waterfront Seafood Market

Waterfront has had a vice grip on this category for years. Its reputation for getting fresh fish directly from fishers and brokers since its opening in 1984 is a big reason why. Its seafood market is elite if you’re looking to cook something at home, but everything they make in house from smoked salmon, clams and oysters to swordfish is what garners them the Best Local Seafood votes. Locations in West Des Moines, Ankeny, 515-223-5106; http://www.waterfrontseafoodmarket.com.

Runners-up: Splash; Laughing Crab

Best Local Sushi

Sakari Sushi Lounge

Doubling up for the second year in a row as both CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Japanese Food and Best Local Sushi is Sakari Sushi Lounge. Their sushi menu hits all of the favorites with various tempura, sashimi and maki. Sakari also gets creative with its Snake, Hawkeye and Godzilla rolls. Do not worry, no snakes, Hawkeyes or mythical creatures were harmed in the making of these tasty rolls. 2605 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-288-3381; http://www.sakarisushilounge.com.

Runners-up: Wasabi; Akebono 515

Best Local Steakhouse

Iowa Beef Steakhouse

This storied steakhouse opened in 1982, best known for huge cuts of steak cooked over charcoal. The wood that makes the restaurant cozy, and a majority of the décor, came from a southern Iowa barn. From New York strips to ribeyes, with plenty of great sides to choose from, Iowa Beef Steakhouse is sure to serve up a tasty and hardy dinner for any occasion. 1201 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, 515-262-1138; http://www.iowabeefsteakhouse.com.

Runners-up: The Big Steer; 801 Chophouse

Best Local Brunch/Breakfast

Early Bird Brunch

Early Bird Brunch has been capturing the brunch and breakfast afficionados who are Best of Des Moines voters for four years in a row. Whether you are visiting for a family meal after church, grabbing a bite to eat before a day of shopping, or trying to cure a hangover, Early Bird’s breakfast and cocktail menu gets creative while still providing the breakfast basics. Locations in Ankeny, East Village and West Des Moines, 515-528-2212; http://www.earlybirdbrunch.com.

Runners-up: HomeGrown; Waveland Cafe

Best Local Delicatessen

Manhattan Deli

Other local delicatessens have been aiming to knock off Manhattan Deli as the Best Local Delicatessen for some years now, but the leader takes home this award once more. This institution has been serving sandwiches and cold cuts since the 1980s. Sandwiches such as The Hula Girl and The Big Apple are new to the menu, offering neat twists to classics. But, have no fear, the original subs are here as well, and they are still great. 3705 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-274-1208; http://www.hansensmanhattandeli.com.

Runners-up: Palmer’s Deli & Market; A Taste of Italy

Best Local Burger

Lachele’s Fine Foods

Lachele’s burst onto the scene in 2021 and has not looked back, winning this award every year since its opening — and for good reason. Lachele’s signature smashed patty creates a lovely, salty crisp, while the patty still retains juice and flavor. A soft bun complements the meat. With rotating specials to create new tastes, it’s no wonder this restaurant quickly became, and has stayed, a local favorite. Two Des Moines locations, 2716 Ingersoll Ave., and 3621 Sixth Ave., 515-330-6876; http://www.lacheles.com.

Runners-up: B-Bop’s; Zombie Burger + Drink Lab

Best Local Pizza

Taste of New York Pizza

Taste of New York Pizza brings the world-renowned flavors of a slice from the Big Apple right into our backyards. The pizza gets cooked in a ripping hot 550-degree oven to give a crispy crust. Then, cut into large slices, it is easy to take on the go or enjoy at home with friends and family. They have got all the classics but get creative with lasagna and chicken pesto pizzas. Locations in Waukee, West Des Moines and Pleasant Hill, 515-223-8669; http://www.tasteofnypizza.com.

Runners-up: Pepp’s Pizzeria; The Tavern

Best Local Bakery

La Mie

La Mie Bakery brings the delectable world of French pastries to Des Moines much to the delight of its residents and CITYVIEW readers. Step inside and try out their other menu items ranging from Italian sandwiches to green quinoa and French toast. 841 42nd St., Des Moines, 515-255-1625; http://www.lamiebakery.com.

Runners-up: ChaCha’s Hiland Bakery; The Bake Shoppe

Best Local Cupcake Shop

Molly’s Cupcakes

Molly of Molly’s Cupcakes used to bake cupcakes for her students on their birthdays. Now, after being a runner-up last year, she returns with the 2026 Best Local Cupcake Shop. With locations spanning several states and awards from national outlets, Molly’s Cupcakes beg to be eaten in abundance. With a lineup featuring cookie monster, Samoa, churro and peanut butter Nutella, these cupcakes scratch most any sweet tooth’s craving. 215 East Third St., Suite 101, Des Moines, 515-244-0778; http://www.mollyscupcakes.com.

Runners-up: Crème; ChaCha’s Hiland Bakery

Best Local BBQ

Smokey D’s BBQ

For the eighth year in a row, Smokey D’s BBQ takes the top spot for Best Local BBQ. The local BBQ joint has racked up more than 1,000 awards over the years from various outlets and has been featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” but, most importantly, they serve up comforting, flavorful BBQ of all kinds. 5055 N.W. Second Ave., Des Moines, 515-243-2747; http://www.smokeydsbbq.com.

Runners-up: Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ & Brew; Kue’d Smokehouse

Best Local French Fries

B-Bop’s

B-Bop’s wins this award for another year running thanks to its salty, crispy fries. They are the perfect pairing to one of their cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or other sandwiches. Dunk them in a side of ranch or get the perfect mix of sweet and savory by dipping them into a milkshake. Don’t forget the ones at the bottom of the bag, either. Multiple locations; http://www.b-bops.com.

Runners-up: Francie’s Bar & Grill; Gastro Grub & Pub

Best Local Chicken Wings

Sakari Sushi Lounge

You might be scratching your head, saying the best sushi place also has the Best Local Chicken Wings? Well, stop scratching and taste their chicken wings for yourself. Wonderfully decorated and just as flavorful. 2605 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-288-3381; http://www.sakarisushilounge.com.

Runners-up: The Chicken Coop Sports Bar & Grill; The Station on Ingersoll

Best Local Nachos

University Library Cafe

Nachos are arguably the most sharable food on any restaurant menu. They are easy to grab, pass around and enjoy. University Library Cafe has perfected its Best Local Nachos over time, winning this award again thanks to Best of Des Moines voters. The old school bar in the Drake neighborhood serves nachos with pinto beans, shredded cheddar cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, salsa, mild banana pepper rings, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and your choice of hamburger, chicken, roast beef, bacon or corned beef for an extra $3. Yum. 3506 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-0433; http://www.thelibrarydm.com.

Runners-up: The Pelican Post Bar & Grille; Francie’s Bar & Grill

Best Local Tacos

Tasty Tacos

Tasty Tacos continues its reign in being voted the Best Local Tacos. Their signature fired flour shell puffs up into a pillowy, fluffy vessel to be filled with steak, beef, chicken or beans. Top that off with lettuce and cheese, and their house hot sauce, and it’s no wonder CITYVIEW readers turn to the local chain time and time again. Multiple locations; http://www.tastytacos.com.

Runners-up: Faustinos Taqueria; Tacos La Familia

Best Local Tenderloin

Smitty’s Tenderloin Shop

Smitty’s has been serving the original king tenderloin since 1952. With Iowa being known for its tenderloins across the nation, being voted the Best Local Tenderloin is no small feat. At Smitty’s, tenderloins are fried thin and crispy while still retaining plenty of juice and flavor. The king tenderloin might take up your entire plate, but CITYVIEW readers are not complaining. 1401 Army Post Road, Des Moines, 515-287-4742; http://www.facebook.com/smittystenderloins.

Runners-up: Goldie’s Bar & Grill; Bix & Co.

Best Local Bar Food

Francie’s Bar & Grill

Best of Des Moines voters have been hard pressed to find a place better than Francie’s when it comes to the Best Local Bar Food. A multi-time winner of this award for its burgers, sandwiches, hot wings and more, it is not difficult to see why. A classic neighborhood bar with a relaxed, inviting interior, TV screens all around to catch the game, cocktails, beers and attentive service all make for a great experience. 2100 Wakonda View Drive, Des Moines, 515-285-5207; http://www.franciesbarandgrill.com.

Runners-up: The Pelican Post Bar & Grille; The Station on Ingersoll

Best Local Coffee/Coffeehouse

Smokey Row Coffee Co.

Need a cup of joe to start your day? A latte or cappuccino as a little treat? An espresso to get you through that late-night study session? Or, even a place to open your books and laptop to study? Smokey Row, voters’ choice for Best Local Coffee/Coffeehouse, has connoisseurs covered on all these fronts at any of their locations. Multiple locations; http://www.smokeyrow.com.

Runners-up: Northern Vessel; Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure

Best Local Wine Selection at a Restaurant

Louie’s Wine Dive

We counted more than 60 on Louie’s Wine Dive’s online menu for the total number of wine options. Now, quantity is not the only factor in what makes Louie’s wine selection the best in the Best of Des Moines poll. The business also has high-end options. Cabernet, citrus, reds, whites, you name it. They offer affordable options, as well as pricier ones for any pocketbook. 4040 University Ave., Suite A, Des Moines, 515-777-3416; http://www.louieswinedive.com.

Runners-up: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant; Oak Park

Best Local Hangover Food

Early Bird Brunch

Early Bird pops up in the Best of Des Moines polling again — this time as a great place to cure a hangover. This brunch spot has cocktails for a little “hair of the dog,” if that’s your cure of choice, or red velvet pancakes if you like something sweet to cure what ails you. Breakfast sandies, omelets and so much more are also featured. Locations in Ankeny, East Village and West Des Moines, 515-528-2212; http://www.earlybirdbrunch.com.

Runners-up: Waveland Cafe; Mullets

Best Local First Date Spot

Sakari Sushi Lounge

Sakari Sushi Lounge wins the Best Local First Date Spot for another year in a row. Perhaps love is in the air at Sakari, creating relationships that last a lifetime while filling bellies with a sushi roll or two, or three. It could just be the award-winning cocktails, but Best of Des Moines voters seem to think it is a combination. 2605 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-288-3381; http://www.sakarisushilounge.com.

Runners-up: Gastro Grub & Pub; Early Bird Brunch

Best Local Restaurant Patio

Big Grove Brewery

Big Grove Brewery migrated to Des Moines in 2022, bringing with it an incredible patio to match its food and drink options. During the warmer months, and for the brave of heart during the chillier ones, Big Grove’s patio is spacious enough to hold events, a date night, or a fun night with friends. Multiple fireplaces set the mood but also keep you warm while enjoying one of their original brewed concoctions. 555 17th St., Des Moines, 515-777-2337; http://www.biggrove.com.

Runners-up: The Pelican Post Bar & Grille; Either/Or

Best Local Place to get a Donut

Donut Hut

Make that back-to-back wins for Donut Hut as the Best Local Place to Get a Donut. Just take a quick scroll through the photos of their donuts and try to keep your mouth from watering. Double chocolate, chocolate chip, strawberry frosted, long johns and apple fritters each look just as scrumptious as the last. 4941 Douglas Ave., Des Moines, 515-331-4205; http://www.thedonuthutdsm.com.

Runner-up: ChuChu Donuts; ChaCha’s Hiland Bakery

Best Local Caterer

Cyd’s Catering

Cyd’s Catering has won the Best Local Caterer award every year since 2021. Menu highlights include a Thanksgiving feast (keep that one in the back pocket for next year), three terrific trays of charcuterie and a thoroughly modern taco bar. That only scratches the surface of choices for your next special event. 5405 N.W. 78th Court, Johnston, 515-208-2091; http://www.cateringbycyd.com.

Runners-up: Destination Grille; Great Caterers of Iowa

Best Local Vietnamese Food

A Dong Restaurant

Menu items such as pork egg rolls, fried chicken cream cheese rolls, stir fried squid, simmered catfish and coconut curry stew speak to the wide-ranging yet wonderfully tasty options at A Dong Restaurant, winner of Best Local Vietnamese Food according to Best of Des Moines voters. Authentic meals are a big reason for the business’ continued success since 1989. 1511 High St., Des Moines, 515-284-5632; http://www.adongdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Pho 888; Snack & Go

Best Local Food Truck

Charlotte’s Kitchen

In addition to their food truck, Charlotte’s Kitchen has two brick and mortar locations in the metro serving up the same great food. The menu is kept short and simple. Choose an entrée of either a sandwich, wrap or salad with their crispy or grilled chicken options from original, Nashville hot, crab Rangoon or the weekly special, and dig in. Don’t forget a side of cheese curds while you are at it. Locations in Johnston, Altoona, 515-859-6257; http://www.charlotteskitchendsm.com/food-truck.

Runners-up: Pho Wheels & Sushi; Hot Off The Presses

Best Local Chocolate/Candy Store

Chocolatarie Stam

Chocolatarie Stam says, “We proudly offer the highest quality of delights, treating every patron and employee as an extension of our family.” Their luxe and jewel boxes have a variety of delectable sweets and even offer up a plethora of coffee options. Locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Altoona and Ames; http://www.stamchocolate.com.

Runners-up: Chocolate Storybook; Nan’s Nummies

Best Local Korean Food

DZÔ Korean BBQ

Another restaurant that has taken over its category since it came onto the local food scene is DZÔ Korean BBQ. With three years in town, it has racked up three Best Local Korean Food awards. The table-top grill has a large selection of meats for you to dress up your own way and plenty of flavorful sides to enhance the experience. You’ll leave feeling full, satisfied and wanting to return soon. 2611 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-216-1472; http://www.dzokoreanbbq.com.

Runners-up: Basic Bird; KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

Best Server

Denise Sullivan, Iowa Beef Steakhouse

Denise Sullivan takes home this year’s Best Server award thanks to CITYVIEW readers and Iowa Beef Steakhouse diners. When you’re serving at the Best Local Steakhouse, the excellent food might help, but, in the end, an attentive server can take any dining experience from good to great, and Denise Sullivan has been doing just that.

Runners-up: Ted Blackwood, The Big Steer; Zoey Osteen, Gastro Grub & Pub

Best Local Ice Cream or Gelato Shop

Black Cat Ice Cream

Black cats might be a sign of bad luck, but a Black Cat Ice Cream sign is a sure fire tell for great ice cream. Black Cat wins Best Local Ice Cream or Gelato Shop for the fourth year in a row thanks to its artisanal creamy delights. Fun flavors such as bananas foster, glazed cherry donut or killer bee have been found on their menu. Get a scoop and try one of them for yourself. Locations in Des Moines and West Des Moines, 515-689-7466; http://www.blackcaticecream.com.

Runners-up: Home Sweet Cone Ice Cream; Snookies Malt Shop

Best Local Boba Shop

Zenko Tea

Zenko Tea was runner-up last year but takes home Best Local Boba Shop this year. Boba shops have been sweeping the nation and Des Moines as of late, bringing delicious variations of milk tea. This year, Zenko Tea does it the best. Beverages ranging from Black Sugar Milk Tea, Honeydew Smoothie and Red Dragon (dragon fruit and raspberry) fruit tea have all satisfied customers. Locations in Waukee, Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny; http://www.zenkotea.com.

Runners-up: Ocha Bubble Tea; Pho Real Kitchen and Bar

SHOPPING

Best Local Store (Overall)

Bing’s

Bing’s appears to be the gift that keeps on giving, winning Best Local Store (Overall). The Valley Junction store becomes a favorite over the holidays for people shopping for Christmas presents. However, business does not slow down for the rest of the year, as their fun and wacky selection of toys and art excite customers, and their book selections satisfy. The store has something for most anyone. 213 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-279-3141; http://www.bingsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Tandem Brick Gallery; Josephs Jewelers

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Mr. B

With this year’s selection, Mr. B joins an exclusive club that has won 10 straight Best of Des Moines awards in a row — a decade of dominance for the men’s clothing store that helps guys look like gentlemen. Whether it be for a wedding, new job or fancy dinner, Mr. B’s selection ensures its patrons will be dressed to the nines. 1995 N.W. 86th St., Clive, 515-276-8589; http://www.mrbclothing.com.

Runners-up: Von Maur; Many Hands Thrift Market

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Von Maur

This Iowa-founded business made runner-up last year and wins Best Local Women’s Clothing Store this year. Von Maur was founded in the late 1800s in Davenport and has since expanded to have stores located all over the Midwest. Their women’s selection is extensive, with shoes, dresses, activewear, tops, bottoms and everything in between. 101 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-223-1311; http://www.vonmaur.com.

Runners-up: Tulip Bloom Boutique; Harlow + James

Best Local Thrift Shop

Many Hands Thrift Market

Thrifting has become a favorite for shopaholics, especially with stores like Many Hands Thrift Market providing great finds at affordable prices. Its various locations have recycled more than two million items over the years and raised more than $86,000 for local nonprofits. Items found inside include clothes, trinkets, dinner sets and much more. Multiple locations in Clive, Grimes, Merle Hay and Indianola; http://www.manyhandsthrift.com.

Runners-up: St. Vincent de Paul of Des Moines; Goodwill of Central Iowa

Best Ankeny Store

Real Deals – Ankeny

Real Deals – Ankeny has a great selection of items from cozy knit sweaters to jewelry, skirts, shoes and more. A visit to Real Deals makes for a great stop as part of a shopping spree, whether you’re treating yourself or looking for a gift for a loved one. 315 S.W. Maple St., Ankeny, 515-410-2106; http://ankeny.realdeals.net.

Runners-up: Jay’s CD & Hobby; Tanique

Best Local Frame Shop

Tandem Brick Gallery

We’re not sure which lasts longer: a frame from Tandem Brick Gallery or their reign as the Best Local Frame Shop. Either way, Best of Des Moines voters have chosen this store as their favorite for when they want to artfully display an award, degree, family photo or artwork. 2722 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-1031; http://www.tandembrickgallery.com.

Runner-up: The Great Frame Up; Dot’s Gallery & Frame Shop

Best Local Bridal Shop

Celebrations Couture

A bride’s big day can be made all the more special with a wedding dress from Celebrations Couture, which Best of Des Moines voters named the Best Local Bridal Shop. The Valley Junction store offers beauty and elegance in its bridal offerings. Check the store’s website for dress preservation services that ensure your gown is properly stored. 304 Fifth St., Suite 101, West Des Moines, 515-808-2531; http://www.celebrationscouturedsm.com.

Runner-up: Kalon Bridal Studio; Stacey’s Bridal

Best Local Tuxedo Shop

Skeffington’s Formal Wear

Skeffington’s Formal Wear is CITYVIEW readers’ top pick for Best Local Tuxedo Shop. Their website showcases a wide selection of tuxedos in various styles and colors, available to rent or buy, making it a great spot to get that classic, elegant tuxedo look. Multiple locations; http://www.skeffingtons.com.

Runners-up: Celebrations Couture; HENRY’S

Best Local Children’s Store

Janes – Family Shop

Janes – Family Shop, recognized by CITYVIEW readers as the Best Local Children’s Store, is operated by Sarah and Jennifer, a mother-daughter team. The store offers a wide selection of children’s clothing and toys, not to mention teethers, pacifiers and quilts. 350 E. Locust St., Suite 102, Des Moines; http://www.janesdsm.com.

Runners-up: Learning Post & Toys; Once Upon a Child

Best New Local Store

Celebrations Couture

It has been a great opening year for Celebrations Couture, winning both Best Local Bridal Shop and Best New Local Store. CITYVIEW readers who celebrated their special days must have been pleased with the fancy new kid on the block’s bridal services. 304 Fifth St., Suite 101, West Des Moines, 515-808-2531; http://www.celebrationscouturedsm.com.

Runners-up: Tulip Bloom Boutique; Black Sheep Craft Shop

Best Local Record Store

Vinyl Cup Records

Records have been making a comeback as of late. These days, you can find records and record players at major retailers, but, thankfully for Best of Des Moines voters, local businesses like Vinyl Cup Records are available to scratch that vinyl itch. This store is consistently bringing in new records while still supplying the classics to make your own collection one worth browsing. 2702 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-207-9738; http://www.vinylcup.com.

Runners-up: Jay’s CD & Hobby; Raccoon Forks Trading Company

Best Local New or Used Book Store

Reading in Public Bookstore + Cafe

There is something special about sipping on a freshly brewed beverage while perusing the aisles and shelves in search of your next favorite mystery, thriller, sci-fi, fantasy or non-fiction bestseller. At Reading in Public Bookstore + Cafe, you can find your next best read as well as signature drinks like the Rosebud, a matcha latte infused with rose milk, or the Lavender Fog, a Hugo grey tea, with rotating specials to match the season. 315 Fifth St., Suite 100, West Des Moines, 515-864-9089; http://www.readinginpublic.com.

Runners-up: Beaverdale Books; Half Price Books

Best Local Car Dealership (Domestic)

Stivers Ford Lincoln

Purchasing a new or used car can be a stressful experience for some, but not for the CITYVIEW readers who got their new ride at Stivers Ford Lincoln. Since 1980, this dealership has been providing drivers with a great selection of vehicles. As of writing this entry, their website stated they have more than 1,000 new, used and certified vehicles for sale. No wonder Stivers was voted Best Local Car Dealership (Domestic). 1450 E. Highway 6, Waukee, 1-800-747-2744; http://www.stivers-waukee-ford.com.

Runners-up: Willis Automotive; Karl Chevrolet

Best Local Car Dealership (Foreign)

Willis Automotive

In a city with as many worthwhile car dealerships as we have, it is a testament to Willis Automotive’s selection and service that they win the award for Best Local Car Dealership (Foreign) once again. Choose from Lexus, Mini, Volvo and more for your next sweet ride. 2121 N.W. 100th St., Des Moines, 515-253-9600; http://www.willisauto.com.

Runners-up: Toyota of Des Moines; Ramsey Subaru

Best Local Motorcycle Shop

Big Barn Harley-Davidson

Fair weather can be short and sweet in the metro, but when the weather does behave, the motorcycles come out. Big Barn Harley-Davidson is a big supplier of those choppers, cruisers, various touring and sport models that keep them winning Best Local Motorcycle Shop time and time again. 81 N.W. 49th Place, Des Moines, 515-265-4444; http://www.bigbarnhd.net.

Runners-up: Mean Machine Cycles; Stroom Powersports

Best Local Bicycle Shop

Bike World

Central Iowa features some of the nation’s best bike trails. Countless miles of trails, whether they be dirt and surrounded by woods, or paved, circling a lake, are begging to be traversed. CITYVIEW readers vote for Bike World as their optimal choice for their biking needs to make this happen. Locations in Urbandale, West Des Moines and Clive; http://www.bikeworldiowa.com.

Runners-up: Kyle’s Bikes; Ichi Bike

Best Local Liquor Store

Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits

Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits is aptly named. Step inside and it’s a paradise for those looking to make their next best cocktail at home, find a delicious red wine to pair with a home-cooked meal, or a case of beer to bring to the tailgate. 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-341-9900; http://www.walltowallwine.com/pages/west-des-moines-location.

Runners-up: Liquor Lovers; Central City Liquors

Best Local Wine Store

Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits

For another year, Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits wins both Best Local Liquor Store and Best Local Wine Store. Step into the wine aisle and begin perusing. It might take you a while to narrow down your choice, but, in the end, Best of Des Moines voters find what they want from white to red to dry to sweet. 375 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-341-9900; http://www.walltowallwine.com/pages/west-des-moines-location.

Runners-up: WineStyles; Gateway Market

Best Local Grocery Store

Fareway

This Iowa-grown grocery has won Best Local Grocery Store for the fourth year in a row. Fareway first opened in 1938 and has since expanded into several states with more than 140 stores. It’s a major employer in the state but also provides hungry patrons a place to grab their grocery needs at great prices. Multiple locations; http://www.fareway.com.

Runners-up: Hy-Vee; Gateway Market

Best Local Jewelry Store

Josephs Jewelers

With an extensive selection of rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, Josephs is chosen as CITYVIEW readers’ choice for Best Local Jewelry Store. The local jeweler has won this award multiple times. Treat yourself or a loved one to one of their finely crafted accessories. 5425 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-440-2991; http://www.josephsjewelers.com.

Runners-up: Prysm Jewelry & Piercing; Christopher’s Fine Jewelry

Best Local Antique Store

Brass Armadillo Antique Mall

A trip to Brass Armadillo Antique Mall could be considered its own shopping spree. The massive, sprawling store is chock full of antiques, clothing, furniture, lights and about 1,000 other things that could take up this entire magazine if listed out. The awesome selection is one worth browsing many times over. We challenge you to leave without buying at least one item. 701 N.E. 50th Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-0082; http://www.brassarmadillo.com/desmoines.

Runners-up: Raccoon Forks Trading Company; The Picker Knows

Best Local Art Gallery

Liz Ledgett Gallery and Design

Liz Ledgett has committed to keeping a diverse portfolio within this gallery, with at least 50% women’s artists being represented. Art can be purchased at the gallery from anywhere between $150 to $15,000. New shows are consistently on display and, according to Best of Des Moines voters, worth a visit. 2921 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-288-8990; http://www.lizlidgett.com.

Runners-up: Moberg Gallery; Olsen-Larsen Galleries

Best Local Hardware Store

Ace Hardware

Need to replace a window? Fix a floorboard? Change a light fixture? Do you need to replace some old, worn down tools for something new? Ace Hardware, according to CITYVIEW readers, is the place to go for all those needs and more. Multiple locations; http://www.acehardware.com.

Runners-up: True Value; Porter Do It Best Hardware & Rental

Best Shopping District

Valley Junction

Hitting the top spot for Best Shopping District again is Valley Junction. The area covers most every need for a day’s shopping spree. Boutiques, antiques, candles, outdoor gear and almost anything in between can be found on Fifth Steet. The district is home to the Best Local Store (Overall), Bing’s, as well as plenty of bars and restaurants to break up the day. Fifth Street in West Des Moines, 515-222-3642; http://www.valleyjunction.com.

Runners-up: East Village; Jordan Creek

Best Local Flower Shop

Boesen The Florist

Three generations of Boesens have run the flower shop, with each of them delivering some of the freshest and brightest flowers in the city. Head to Boesen The Florist for all your floral needs, whether it be a Valentine’s gift for your significant other, or a birthday or anniversary bouquet. There are many great occasions to take in the sights and smells of one of the area’s longest-running businesses. Multiple locations; http://www.boesen.com.

Runners-up: Wildflower; Camen’s Flowers

Best Local Gift Shop

Bing’s

It is eight years in a row now for Bing’s being voted the Best Local Gift Shop by Best of Des Moines voters. Also the Best Local Store (Overall), Bing’s has clearly been a top destination for shoppers in 2026. 213 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-279-3141; http://www.bingsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Tandem Brick Gallery; The Boho Vase

Best Local Place to Purchase a Musical Instrument

Rieman Music

Since 1953, Rieman Music has been serving the metro area’s musical needs. Their extensive range of instruments, equipment and accessories help make a musician’s life easier. Plus, they have lessons and instruments for the newbies. Locations in Des Moines and Urbandale; http://www.riemanmusic.com.

Runners-up: Uptempo Music; Guitar Center

Best Local Computer Repair Shop

Little Dog Tech

Tech issues can stress out even the smartest people. Sometimes the solutions are simple, like a cracked screen. Other issues, like a problem with your Bluetooth, are more complicated. Either way, the team at Little Dog Tech has the fix. Does your computer have a nasty virus you can’t seem to shake? They’re the best doctors in town according to CITYVIEW readers. 5946 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines, 515-422-1995; http://www.littledogtech.com.

Runners-up: Mobile Spot; Dymin

Best Local Phone Repair Shop

Mobile Spot

Mobile phones have become quintessential to modern day life. Most people carry around a smart phone with them everywhere they go. The magical devices do make life easier but sure make it difficult when they’re on the fritz. Mobile Spot has the capabilities to fix your phone’s ailments thanks to their savvy techs. Locations in Clive and Ankeny; http://www.mymobilespot.com.

Runners-up: CPR Cell Phone Repair; uBreakiFix

Best Local Convenience Store

Kwik Star

Convenience is defined as “the state of being able to proceed with something with little effort or difficulty.” Being able to stride into a Kwik Star, grab a bite to eat, buy something to sip on, or perhaps pick up a few essentials and fill your tank up as well — all while receiving friendly service — well, that’s about as convenient as convenient gets. Multiple locations; http://www.kwiktrip.com.

Runners-up: Casey’s; QuikTrip

Best Local Place to Buy Cigars/Tobacco

Tobacco Hut

Tobacco Hut has been a family-owned business for more than 20 years, offering more than 500 premium products. Cigars to pipes to hookah, all the way to E-cigs, Tobacco Hut covers the bases. Locations in Des Moines and Ankeny; http://www.tobaccohuts.com.

Runners-up: David’s Fine Tobaccos; Leaf Brothers Cigars

Best Local E-Cigarette Shop

Central Iowa Vapors + Alternatives

The range of products at Central Iowa Vapors + Alternatives includes vapes, cannabis (hemp-derived) products, nootropics products, and alternative lifestyle products. The teams at each location are willing and able to help new customers find the products that best suit their needs or provide returning patrons with what they are searching for. Multiple locations; http://www.civplus.com.

Runners-up: Greenleaf Tobacco & Vape; Atomic Vape CBD + THC

Best Valley Junction Store

Bing’s

Bing’s adds Best Valley Junction Store to its list of accolades. You are sure to lose track of time looking for a gift, as they have a myriad of items such as felted coasters, lazy Susans, and just about any wacky style of sock you can imagine. 213 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-279-3141; http://www.bingsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Reading in Public Bookstore + Cafe; MoMere

Best West Glen Store

Josephs Jewelers

Not only does Josephs have one of the best collections of jewelry in the city, but the Best West Glen Store also has the ability to clean and check jewelry, as well as provide jewelry and watch repair, diamond upgrades, and even custom designs. 5425 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-440-2991; http://www.josephsjewelers.com.

Runners-up: WineStyles; WORN

Best East Village Store

RAYGUN

CITYVIEW readers once again select RAYGUN as the Best East Village Store. Several of their snarky designs and slogans have gone viral over the years, most of them related to what’s happening locally and around the Midwest. 505 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-288-1323; http://www.raygunsite.com.

Runners-up: Raccoon Forks Trading Company; KIN

Best Beaverdale Area Store

Beaverdale Books

Its neighborhood is in its name, after all. Beaverdale Books helps support local authors with their Iowa Author section but always makes sure to have the current bestsellers stocking the shelves as well. The cozy, warm and inviting store welcomes any and all to find what page-turner best suits them. 2629 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-5400; http://www.beaverdalebooks.com.

Runners-up: Beaverdale Confections; Vinyl Cup Records

Best Drake Area Store

Huckleberry Home

Huckleberry Home is locally owned and operated, providing customers with home décor, local art, houseplants and plenty more. Runner-up in this category last year, Huckleberry Home in the Drake Area is a must stop in the neighborhood. 1141 42nd St., Des Moines; http://www.facebook.com/HuckleberryHome515/.

Runners-up: Nos Books; Shelf Love DSM

Best Ingersoll Area Store

Tandem Brick Gallery

Like very few others in our Best of Des Moines awards, Tandem Brick Gallery has now won this award for the ninth straight year, one shy of a decade straight. Much like their dominance with the Best Local Frame Shop award, this Ingersoll institution, much like its frames, will be a difficult one to take down. 2722 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-1031; http://www.tandembrickgallery.com.

Runners-up: Renovation Jungle; Zzz Records

Best Local Furniture Store

Homemakers

Best of Des Moines voters turn to Homemakers when it comes to their furnishing needs. The local furnishing giant has its roots in the Cyclone state, with Carl and Ina Merschman’s first store opening in St. Paul, Iowa, in the 1940s. In 1974, Homemakers was opened in Urbandale, and the rest is history. 10215 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, 515-276-2772; http://www.homemakers.com.

Runners-up: Amish Haus Furniture; Redekers

Best Local Home Decor Store

CKD HOME

Decorating a home presents many challenges and opportunities. There are far more moving pieces than one might think: chairs, couches, pillows, coffee tables, end tables, rugs, book shelfs, etc. Finding a way to blend all of them together can take a home to the next level. CITYVIEW readers chose CKD HOME as the best place to help accomplish that task. 520 S.W. Ninth St., Unit 114, Des Moines; http://www.shopckdhome.com.

Runners-up: Huckleberry Home; Homemakers

Best Jordan Creek Area Store

Scheels

Known for its incredible array of sporting goods, with shoes to help play most any sport, as well as the equipment and other necessary clothing, Scheels is also a retail destination inside Jordan Creek Mall. Candy, toys and fashionable clothing make it a one-stop shop for many of your retail needs. 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, Building 4000, West Des Moines, 515-727-4065; http://www.scheels.com.

Runners-up: Von Maur; Costco

Best Local Appliance Store

Metro Appliance

They’re called appliances, but they should be called necessities. Any home worth its weight has an oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and more. With more than 30 years of local experience, Metro Appliance’s selection and repair skills have garnered the favor of CITYVIEW readers, who have voted it the Best Local Appliance Store. 2905 Delaware Ave., Des Moines, 515-271-8870; http://www.metro-appliance.com.

Runners-up: Appliance Warehouse; Warners’ Stellian

Best Local Shoe Store

Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.

Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. is the shoe that fits for Best of Des Moines voters. The company takes home this award again for offering an extensive selection of all things footwear and outstanding customer service, as they have been doing for more than a century. Locations in West Des Moines, Ankeny and Dallas Center; http://www.brownsshoefitcompany.com.

Runners-up: Von Maur; Fleet Feet

Best Local Pool and Spa Store

Valley Pool & Hot Tubs

The warmer months are fleeting in Des Moines, but when they are here, there’s nothing quite like taking a dip in the pool to cool off. Valley Pools says, “Reasonable prices, competitive services and products, and a staff that knows what they’re talking about.” Sounds like a recipe for success — and for being voted the Best Local Pool and Spa Store. 1417 Fuller Road, West Des Moines, 515-225-2431; http://www.valleypoolandhottubs.com.

Runners-up: Central Iowa Pool & Spa; WCI Pools & Spas

Best Local Greenhouse

Goode Greenhouses

Goode Greenhouses has been a longstanding fixture at its location since 1905. If you are looking to elevate your garden or flowerbed, their extensive plant catalogue offers plenty of inspiration. Visitors will enjoy vivid blooms, delightful fragrances and expert assistance from the friendly staff. These reasons and more are why CITYVIEW readers have chosen it as the Best Local Greenhouse. 1050 N.E. 50th Ave., Des Moines, 515-262-6504; http://www.goodegreenhouses.com.

Runners-up: Canoyer Garden Center; Piney Ridge Greenhouses

NIGHTLIFE

Best Whiskey

Prairie Fire

For the eighth year in a row, Iowa Distilling Company’s Prairie Fire whiskey has won Best Whiskey thanks to Best of Des Moines voters. The hot cinnamon flavored spirit is perfect for cocktails, like one of the 29 listed on Iowa Distilling Company’s website. Give them all a try, maybe not in one night, but we don’t think you’ll be disappointed. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; http://www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: Revelton; Jack Daniel’s

Best Vodka

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tito’s was the most consumed spirit in the state last year with sales topping $31 million. That’s a whole lot of Tito’s for bars, restaurants and homes. The smooth, crystal clear spirit goes great as the base for vodka cocktails. http://www.titosvodka.com.

Runner-up: Zone Vodka; Grey Goose

Best Rum

Steel Drum Rum

Another one of Iowa Distilling Company’s creations, Steel Drum Rum, wins its category once again. This spirit is on the sweeter side and made from pure Caribbean molasses, sourced from Caribbean sugar cane. As with Prairie Fire, Iowa Distilling Company has a list of recipes to try. Try the Drunkin’ Pumpkin, made with the aforementioned rum, pumpkin syrup, orange juice, and orange bitters, strained over ice and topped with ginger beer. Yum. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; http://www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: RUMCOQUI; Captain Morgan

Best Local Craft Beer

Confluence Brewing Company

Located on the south side of Des Moines, Confluence Brewing Company takes home the Best Local Craft Beer for another year. This year, the brewery has been doing a “Beer-A-Week” initiative, where they bring back an old favorite or present a brand-new beer for a week, all year long. A beer enjoyer’s personal heaven. 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines, 515-285-9005; http://www.confluencebrewing.com.

Runners-up: Barn Town Brewing; Exile Brewing Company

Best New Local Bar

Monsterama Pubcade

Self-proclaimed “your newest hangout,” Monsterama Pubcade has had a monstrous (in a good way) first year. Inside the fantastical-themed bar are tons of arcade games, darts and pool to be played. Add in a bevy of great drinks and a short and simple menu of good eats, and it makes sense why CITYVIEW readers dubbed Monsterama Pubcade as the Best New Local Bar. 3108 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines, 515-528-2015; http://www.monsteramapubcade.com.

Runners-up: The Contrary; Shirley’s Bar & Grill

Best Local Patio Bar

Big Grove Brewery

The downtown brewery sweeps both Best Local Patio Bar and Best Local Restaurant Bar, for all the reasons mentioned before. Their beer list ranges from light and refreshing, to hoppy, sours and dark and malty. Not only that, but the fully stocked bar can craft up most any cocktail you can imagine. Stop in for a drink on their best in class patio. 555 17th St., Des Moines, 515-777-2337; http://www.biggrove.com.

Runners-up: The Pelican Post Bar & Grille; Destination Grille

Best Local Irish Pub

Sully’s Irish Pub

Make that another year as the Best Local Irish Pub for Sully’s. They claim to be the number one seller of Guiness in the state of Iowa. We can confirm they serve the Irish drink and serve it well. With great specials occurring all week long, metro bargoers are treated well by this popular pub. 860 First St., West Des Moines, 515-255-9970; http://www.sullysdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Magee’s Irish Pub & Eatery; Mickey’s Irish Pub

Best Local Dive Bar

Toad’s Tavern

This east side bar has made runner-up several times in this category but takes home the title as the Best for 2026. Toad’s has all the classic staples of a neighborhood dive bar: unassuming, dimly lit, pool contests, a solid food menu, and drinks at great prices. Spend an evening here and you’ll quickly see why Best of Des Moines voters made this selection. 3002 State Ave., Des Moines, 515-264-8623; http://www.facebook.com/toadstavern/.

Runners-up: Carl’s Place; Doc’s Lounge

Best Local Fancy-Pants Bar

Winchester Public House

When searching for an upscaled cocktail in a fancy-pants environment, Winchester Public House in Valley Junction is the choice for CITYVIEW readers. Just listen to some of these cocktail names: Butterfly Effect, Dude Abides and Banana Chai Affair. Sounds fancy, doesn’t it? There are also plenty of brews on tap and a sharables menu to keep your belly full. 224 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-499-4002; http://www.winchester.pub.

Runners-up: Hello, Marjorie; The Cork 50131

Best Local Sports Bar

The Station on Ingersoll

Catching a game at your local sports bar with the drinks flowing, the food hot and tasty, and the vibes unmatched is an experience worth having. Spend an NFL Sunday at The Station on Ingersoll and watch the hours fly by. Take in a day of baseball, a night of basketball, whichever sport is your favorite, and The Station is going to make it a memorable one. 3124 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-381-0052; http://www.thestationdsm.com.

Runners-up: Bix & Co.; Doc’s Lounge

Best Local Bar (Overall)

Toad’s Tavern

Toad’s Tavern clearly made a positive push last year, taking the top spot in another category after being runner-up the year before. With recurring pool tournaments, friendly service and beer as cold as it is cheap, Toad’s wins Best Local Bar (Overall). 3002 State Ave., Des Moines, 515-264-8623; http://www.facebook.com/toadstavern/.

Runners-up: Doc’s Lounge; Iowa Distilling Company

Best Ankeny Bar

Jake’s Pub

A casual bar in Ankeny, Jake’s Pub takes the Best Ankeny Bar honor. Ankeny residents adore this bar, as it reminds them of Ankeny before its rapid growth. A dive bar in a city full of bright, glistening, brand new toys, it stands out in a good, down-home way. 605 N Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny; http://www.instagram.com/jakespub_ankeny/.

Runners-up: Yankee Clipper; Whiskey River

Best Drake Area Bar

University Library Cafe

University Library Café captures the same two awards it took home last year with Best Local Nachos and, now, Best Drake Area Bar. Someone has to serve up cold drinks and great food to the college students of the area, and, sure, there are plenty to choose from, but Best of Des Moines voters choose University Library Café once more. 3506 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-255-0433; http://www.thelibrarydm.com.

Runners-up: Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers; Peggy’s Tavern

Best Beaverdale Area Bar

The Dam Pub

The Dam Pub is nestled between buildings in Beaverdale with bright colors and art adorning the walls. Lights illuminate the patio, and drinks and food satisfy hunger and deliver great times. Stop in for brunch for “where’s my dam breakfast,” or dinner for a chicken goat cheese pizza. Wacky? Sure. Tasty? No doubt. Worth a stop in one of Des Moines’ coziest neighborhhoods? According to our readers, absolutely. 2710 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-4449; http://www.dampubdsm.com.

Runners-up: Beaver Tap; GoodSons

Best Downtown Bar

The Stuffed Olive

It has been a full year since The Stuffed Olive got an upgrade and moved across the street. Court Avenue bar goers enjoyed it last year, and that sentiment remains this year as it wins Best Downtown Bar. We counted more than 100 different types of martinis on their menu. The classics remain, but why not be adventurous and try the Drunkey Monkey, which comes with peanut butter whiskey, Crème de Banana, and caramel, arnished with a monkey. 216 Court Ave., Suite 100, Des Moines, 515-243-4456; http://www.stuffedolivedsm.com.

Runners-up: Hello, Marjorie; The Lift

Best West Side Bar

Shotgun Betty’s

Winning this award for another year is Shotgun Betty’s. For those who like to attend a bar on the rowdier side, the Best West Side Bar is your destination. Country music blasts, line dances ensue, and the cold beer flows. 5535 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 100, West Des Moines, 515-309-0744; http://www.facebook.com/shotgunbettys.

Runners-up: Doc’s Lounge; The Pelican Post Bar & Grille

Best East Village Bar

The Blazing Saddle

Opening in 1983, The Blazing Saddle is the oldest gay bar in the city. Their motto is, “Where it’s always a double and never a cover!” Two things that are hard to beat. Add in The Saddle Gurls performances and lively music, all located in the heart of the East Village, and it is a recipe for a great time. 416 E Fifth St., Des Moines, 515-246-1299; http://www.theblazingsaddle.com.

Runners-up: 85 Bar; The Republic on Grand

Best East Bar

Toad’s Tavern

Toad’s Tavern adds another award to its 2026 list; this time it’s a spot where it reigns: the Best East Bar. With happy hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (that’s a lot of hours of happiness, but we’re not complaining), the bar welcomes patrons to enjoy drinks, play pool, catch the game, or even make some new friends. 3002 State Ave., Des Moines, 515-264-8623; http://www.facebook.com/toadstavern.

Runners-up: Gerri’s Bar & Grill; Kelly’s Little Nipper

Best South Bar

Francie’s Bar & Grill

Also home to the Best Local Bar Food is the Best South Bar, Francie’s. This bar and grill has been treating the southside to satisfying food and drink since 1987. They have domestics, including local favorites on tap, bottles, cans, seltzers, cocktails and even a solid wine selection — not something you often find at bar and grills. 2100 Wakonda View Drive, Des Moines, 515-285-5207; http://www.franciesbarandgrill.com.

Runners-up: Angry Goldfish Pub & Eatery; Monsterama Pubcade

Best Local Winery

Jasper Winery

Jasper Winery has reached a decade atop the Best Local Winery chart, a feat few others have been able to accomplish any and all categories. Jasper’s grapes are grown in full display, making some excellent bottles like their sweet Front Porch or their dry Behind the Shed Red. The winery also has a killer sangria recipe that can be tasted at its weekly summer concert series, which continues to grow in popularity. 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines, 515-282-9463; http://www.jasperwinery.com.

Runners-up: Covered Bridges Winery; Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Best Local Brewery

Confluence Brewing Company

That is back-to-back years for Confluence as the recipient of the Best Local Craft Beer and the Best Local Brewery. Step into this brewery, which also boasts an inviting patio next to Gray’s Lake, and start sampling some of their award-winning beers. CITYVIEW readers certainly have. 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines, 515-285-9005; http://www.confluencebrewing.com.

Runners-up: Barn Town Brewing; Lua Brewing

Best Local Moscow Mule

The Copper Cup

Moscow Mules are most often served in copper cups, so it makes sense that the aptly named Copper Cup in downtown Des Moines serves the best of them, according to Best of Des Moines voters. At this bar, they have plenty of twists on the sweet cocktail. We challenge you to try them all… just not in one sitting. 207 Fourth St., Des Moines, 515-554-2606; http://www.thecoppercupdm.com.

Runners-up: Gastro Grub & Pub; The Big Steer

Best Local Bloody Mary

Early Bird Brunch

There are five Bloody Marys on the menu at Early Bird Brunch: the Mary Me, the Big Flocking Bloody, the Triple Bacon Bloody, the Spicy Chili Mary and the E.B. Bloody Mary. Try them all and see which is your favorite. Locations in Ankeny, East Village and West Des Moines, 515-528-2212; http://www.earlybirdbrunch.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Distilling Company; Mullets

Best Local Bar to Play Games

Up-Down

It’s hard to beat Up-Down for the Best Local Bar to Play Games. After all, the East Village barcade boasts more than 60 classic arcade games for patrons to enjoy. Hit the favorites from your childhood like Donkey Kong or Pac-Man, or take on some of the new games that make appearances in the sprawling landscape of bright flashing 8-bit lights that is Up-Down’s basement. There are also video game-themed cocktails and large, tasty slices of pizza to complete the experience. 500 E. Locust St., Des Moines, 515-243-4322; http://www.updownarcadebar.com/des-moines.

Runners-up: Monsterama Pubcade; Ricochet

Best Local Place to See Beautiful People

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Des Moines is a beautiful city, from its skyline to its sunsets to its murals and back again. It’s only natural that plenty of beautiful people reside here, too. According to CITYVIEW readers, the best place to find those beautiful people is at Coachlight Clinic & Spa. 6420 Coachlight Drive, Suite 200, West Des Moines, 515-221-9999; http://www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: ReNew You Spa & Suites; Doc’s Lounge

Best Local Happy Hour

Eatery A

Happy hours are aplenty around this city full of elite bars and restaurants, but Eatery A continues to dominate this category for its hard-to-beat deal. From 2-6 p.m., the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant serves half-price wood-fired pizza, beer and wine. 2932 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-8085; http://www.eateryadsm.com.

Runners-up: Toad’s Tavern; Doc’s Lounge

Best Local Bartender

Jake Weller, Shotgun Betty’s

The Best West Side Bar is once again home to the Best Local Bartender, Jake Weller of Shotgun Betty’s. Bartenders have the cure to a broken heart or the jumpstart to a great time when serving up vibes and drinks. Best of Des Moines voters agree on Weller for the second year in a row. 5535 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 100, West Des Moines, 515-309-0744; http://www.facebook.com/shotgunbettys.

Runners-up: Zoey Osteen, Gastro Grub and Pub; Cycrena Eischeid, The Cork 50131

Best Local Martini Menu

The Stuffed Olive

We mentioned the more than 100 specialty martinis at The Stuffed Olive in its win for the Best Downtown Bar, so it isn’t surprising that CITYVIEW readers would also choose it for Best Local Martini Menu. Here is another random selection from the almost endless martini menu: The Pineapple Basil, with New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka, New Amsterdam Mango Vodka, basil, lime, pineapple and orange juice. We’ll take two, please. 216 Court Ave., Suite 100, Des Moines, 515-243-4456; http://www.stuffedolivedsm.com.

Runners-up: The Lift; The Big Steer

Best Local Margarita

Coa Cantina

Coa Cantina wins this award for the second year in a row. Margaritas at Coa Cantina take many different forms, with sweet and spicy options, and even combinations of the two. Give the watermelon margarita a taste, made with Blanco Tequila, house made watermelon puree, lime, tajin and, of course, fresh watermelon. 425 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-280-3097; http://www.coacantinadsm.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Distilling Company; Mi Mexico

Best Local Dance Club

Denny Arthur’s

Denny Arthur’s recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. The cash-only bar brings a more mature crowd to the dance floor if you are wanting to avoid the jumping and shouting found at some other clubs in the city. 2400 86th St. Apt. 7, Urbandale, 515-561-6420; http://www.facebook.com/over30danceclub/.

Runners-up: Nightengale Cocktail; Shotgun Betty’s

Best Local Drag Queen

Domita DeBaun Sanchez

Domita DeBaun Sanchez is a veteran of the local drag scene. Sanchez has developed a large following over the years thanks to her incredible outfits, performances and personality. For the second year in a row, this Saddle Gurl wins the Best Local Drag Queen award as chosen by Best of Des Moines voters. http://www.solo.to/domitasanchez.

Runners-up: Tyona Diamond; Peaches Diamond

Best Local Place to Karaoke

AJ’s on East Court

Karaoke is not everyone’s idea of a great time, but with the right environment, even the most sheepish of introverts can be turned into rockstars when the microphone hits their hands. Such is the case at AJ’s on East Court. CITYVIEW readers prefer this bar to deliver their favorite shower, car or empty-home ballad to the stage. 419 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, 515-282-1888; http://www.ajsbar.com.

Runners-up: Doc’s Lounge; Spare Time Entertainment

Best Local Place for a Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

Your Private Bar

The mobile bartender service keeps busy all year long, working an event for nearly every single day of the year. But, for this category, it is their own venue that gets to shine. The team at Your Private Bar can serve most any event’s needs. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; http://www.yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Spare Time Entertainment; AJ’s on East Court

Best Local Trivia Night

Doc’s Lounge

Doc’s Lounge has found itself as runner-up on several of these awards, but, for the second straight year, they are able to claim Best Local Trivia Night, thanks to Best of Des Moines voters. Trivia night at Doc’s is every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. Show up with your thinking cap on and see if you can be the best, at the best. 8805 Chambery Blvd., Johnston, 515-278-7090; http://www.docsinjohnstoniowa.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Distilling Company; Smash Park

Best Local Distillery

Iowa Distilling Company

The third and final award for Iowa Distilling Company makes sense, after all, this is the distillery responsible for the Best Whiskey (Prairie Fire) and Best Rum (Steel Drum Rum). What helps their case, besides the delightful spirits they produce, are the events at their bar. Trivia nights and live music are aplenty here just a short drive south of Des Moines. 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-4216; http://www.iowadistilling.com.

Runners-up: Revelton Distilling Company; Foundry Distilling Company

Best Local LGBTQ Hangout

The Blazing Saddle

In addition to The Blazing Saddle’s Best East Village Bar award, they also take home the Best Local LGBTQ Hangout award as voted by CITYVIEW readers. As mentioned previously, The Saddle is the city’s original gay bar, pours the drinks strong, and brings the vibe to the East Village. 416 E. Fifth St., Des Moines, 515-246-1299; http://www.theblazingsaddle.com.

Runners-up: The Garden; AJ’s on East Court

Best Whiskey Menu

Winchester Public House

Winning this year’s Best Whiskey Menu for the second year in a row is also the winner of this year’s Best Fancy Pants Bar award: Winchester Public House. The warm, friendly and inviting bar has an excellent selection of whiskeys for the dark spirit drinkers in your life. 224 Fifth St., West Des Moines, 515-499-4002; http://www.winchester.pub.

Runners-up: Gastro Grub & Pub; Fresko

Best Local Rooftop Bar

Destination Grille

Destination Grille earned runner-up for Best Local Restaurant Patio, among several wins and runners-up, but its rooftop seating is one desired most by CITYVIEW readers. Comfortable seating, TVs to keep your attention, and great food and drink to keep the good times rolling. 2491 E. First St., Grimes, 515-355-1153; http://www.destinationgrille.com.

Runners-up: The Republic on Grand; The Garden

Best Local Dog-Friendly Bar

Paws & Pints

Plenty of DSM bargoers also have furry friends at home. When these pet owners would normally have to leave man’s best friend behind, at Paws & Pints, the dogs are the main guests, and humans are an afterthought. The massive outdoor area can tucker out the most energetic of dogs, all while you sip on a brew or cocktail. 6218 Willowmere Drive, Des Moines, 515-969-2275; http://www.pawsandpintsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Big Grove Brewery; Sully’s Irish Pub

Best Local Mobile Bar Service

Your Private Bar

Planning a party can be difficult for even the most seasoned of hosts. Take one of the party-planning aspects off of your plate with Your Private Bar. A multi-time award winner in this category thanks to Best of Des Moines voters, they bring the bar to you. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; http://www.yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Top It Off Liquid Catering; Apres Bar Co.

Best Speakeasy

Chicago Speakeasy

Good news for metro area diners, this speakeasy is not difficult to find. Prime rib is a favorite here, hand-cut steaks make the mouth water, and classic cocktails make the night all the more enjoyable. Weeknight specials outside of the prime rib include spaghetti and meatballs, BBQ pork ribs and crispy fried chicken. 1520 Euclid Ave., Des Moines, 515-243-3141; http://www.chicagospeakeasyrestaurant.com.

Runners-up: In Confidence; Good News, Darling

CULTURE & RECREATION

Best Local Place to Play Golf

Waveland Golf Course

Golf. A game of patience and skill, paired with the sights of rolling hills and forests. Or, if you’re like us, sand traps, lakes and the wrong fairways. Either way, metro golfers and CITYVIEW readers voted for Waveland Golf Course as the Best Local Place to Play Golf for another year. With more than 40,000 rounds played here a year, the numbers appear to match up. 4908 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-248-6302; http://www.golfwaveland.com.

Runners-up: Topgolf; Jester Park Golf Course

Best Local Community to Live In

West Des Moines

The neighbor of Iowa’s capital may have a similar name, but it also has its fair share of differences. West Des Moines, incorporated in 1893, is home to plenty of its own local legacy restaurants and businesses, as well as the state’s largest shopping mall, Jordan Creek, and one of the city’s best shopping districts in Valley Junction. Its school district is one that has received plenty of acclaim, and the area hosts family-friendly events all year long, helping to make it Best Local Community to Live In, according to Best of Des Moines voters. http://www.wdm.iowa.gov/home.

Runners-up: Beaverdale; Ankeny

Best Local Place to Worship

Lutheran Church of Hope

Lutheran Church of Hope has churches throughout central Iowa, with branches in West Des Moines, Ankeny, Des Moines, Grimes, Waukee, Ames and several other communities. The church also has an active presence online, where you can catch up on a service or watch from home if you are not able to attend. Main location at 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-222-1520; http://www.hopewdm.org.

Runners-up: Plymouth United Church of Christ; Eternity Church

Best Local Nonprofit

Animal Rescue League of Iowa

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa wins the Best Local Nonprofit award thanks to CITYVIEW readers. This year, the ARL of Iowa set a record for most adoptions in a single year. The nonprofit is constantly posting tips to help you take care of your pets, success stories from the furry friends they have helped rescue, and information about several other pet services. 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines, 515-262-9503; http://www.arl-iowa.org.

Runners-up: ChildServe; Many Hands Thrift Market

Best Local School District

Waukee Community School District

The Waukee Community School District has 19 facilities under its watch, fostering the youth of one of Iowa’s, and the country’s, fastest growing communities. With 14,000 students, it makes the back-to-back winner of this category as the third-largest school district in the state. http://www.waukeeschools.org.

Runners-up: Des Moines Public Schools; West Des Moines Community Schools

Best Local Party/Event Transportation

515 Party Bus

Drinking and driving is never the right choice. Thanks to 515 Party Bus, you can enjoy your libations and keep the vibes high without having to stress about the drive home. The company has a fleet of party busses from the King Limo Bus to the Kodiak Limo Bus, holding you and up to 40 friends in certain vehicles. 515-650-7463; http://www.515partybus.com.

Runners-up: Front Row Transportation; Charters on Vine

Best Local Place to Hold a Corporate Event/Party

Animal Rescue League of Iowa

It may surprise you that the Best Local Nonprofit also hosts an excellent party. The ARL of Iowa has indoor and outdoor event spaces for meetings, trainings, wedding receptions, holiday parties and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward the animals in their care, so getting a little too tipsy at your work Christmas party was actually a good thing. 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines, 515-262-9503; http://www.arl-iowa.org.

Runners-up: Iowa Wild; Spare Time Entertainment

Best Local Place for a Wedding Reception

Destination Grille

Destination Grille has several event spaces to cater (literally) most any wedding reception size. Spaces range from the Boardroom that fits 25 cocktail guests, all the way up to the entire seven-level buyout, which can hold more than 300 guests. With the excellent food and drink already there, that was enough for Best of Des Moines voters to select it the winner for Best Local Place for a Wedding Reception. 2491 E. First St., Grimes, 515-355-1153; http://www.destinationgrille.com.

Runners-up: Willow on Grand; The Monroe

Best Local Place to Gamble

Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack & Hotel

From 1996 to 2024, Prairie Meadows has given $2.3 billion to Iowa through taxes and charitable giving to promote economic development, agriculture, job creation and tourism. Not only that, but you could win a few bucks playing table games, slots or at the racetrack. Whether Best of Des Moines voters chose them for the first, or the second, reason is not clear, but both are solid reasons why. 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona, 515-967-1000; http://www.prairiemeadows.com.

Runners-up: Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel; Lakeside Hotel Casino

Best Local Musician

Damon Dotson

Damon Dotson is known to perform at venues across the metro often. A quick look on his socials show performances at The Yankee Clipper, Striking Sparrow Lounge, Wellman’s Pub and Doc’s Lounge. He has several albums to his name and can be found all around the city performing his tunes. http://www.facebook.com/damondotsonmusicpage.

Runners-up: Jordan Beem; Sierra Griggs

Best Local Band

Damon Dotson Band

Here he is again, this time winning the Best Local Band category. The Damon Dotson Band performs his style of pop and rock that brings an upbeat tempo, mixing original songs with covers. His band includes talented musicians playing on guitar, bass, drums and the saxophone. http://www.facebook.com/damondotsonmusicpage.

Runners-up: The Nadas; The Sierra Griggs Band

Best Local Place to Go for a Comedy Show

Funny Bone Comedy Club

Who doesn’t enjoy a good, belly-clutching, tear-inducing laugh every once in a while? Those hearty laughs can be found at West Des Moines’ own Funny Bone Comedy Club. This club has hosted some of the biggest names in comedy over the years and consistently has shows throughout the year for standup comedy fans. West Des Moines, 560 S. Prairie View Drive, Suite 100, West Des Moines, 515-270-2100; http://www.desmoines.funnybone.com.

Runners-up: Hoyt Sherman Place; Teehee’s Comedy Club

Best Local Artist

Tanner Saltzman

Tanner Saltzman takes home this year’s Best Local Artist award thanks to CITYVIEW readers. Saltzman is a tattoo artist at Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing. He regularly posts his work online and where you can find the pieces he’s selling. http://www.facebook.com/tanner.saltzman/.

Runners-up: Amy Ross; Tiara Young

Best Local Live Music Venue

Wooly’s

An even rarer feat than winning for a decade in a row is winning 15 years in a row. Wooly’s could be considered one of the longest-reigning winners thanks to Best of Des Moines voters. Wooly’s books a wide range of artists and genres. Some of their selections have gone on to become the biggest names in music. 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines, 515-244-0550; http://www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys.

Runners-up: xBk Live; Hoyt Sherman Place

Best Local Theatrical Venue

Des Moines Playhouse

Theatre fans in Des Moines are lucky to be treated to as many local theatre options as the area has. CITYVIEW readers’ favorite? The Des Moines Playhouse. The Playhouse regularly hosts musicals, comedies and dramas for all ages. This community stalwart has been in operation since 1919. Today, the venue averages 45,000 attendees through the year thanks to a staff of 13 and more than 750 volunteers. 831 42nd St., Des Moines, 515-277-6261; http://www.dmplayhouse.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Civic Center; Hoyt Sherman Place

Best Local Place to Catch a Flick

The Palms Theatres & IMAX

Much ado has been made of the death of movie theaters. A new streaming service seems to pop up every other week. You wouldn’t be able to tell at The Palms Theaters & IMAX during the opening weekend of a blockbuster, though. Catching a movie at The Palms means comfy seats, salty popcorn, a sweet drink, and even a full dinner menu. 200 N.E. Westgate Drive, Waukee, 515-444-5006; http://www.fridleytheatres.com.

Runners-up: Varsity Cinema; Flix Brewhouse

Best Local Museum

Des Moines Art Center

The Des Moines Art Center is a cultural gem in Des Moines. Its shows are carefully curated, installed and admired by thousands. At any given moment, for free, visitors have the chance to view some of the world’s best art. Not only that, but the Art Center is consistently hosting classes and demonstrations. 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-277-4405; http://www.desmoinesartcenter.org.

Runners-up: State Historical Museum of Iowa; Science Center of Iowa

Best Local Place to Have a Kid’s Birthday Party

Animal Rescue League of Iowa

The ARL is racking up the awards this year thanks to Best of Des Moines voters. Adding to its trophy haul this year is a category they won last year as well. If your child is a fan of furry friends, and, let’s face it, most are, the ARL can host with the best of them. You might just take home your next pet while you are at it. 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines, 515-262-9503; http://www.arl-iowa.org.

Runners-up: Let’s Slumber It; Iowa Wild

Best Local Place to Take Your Kids

Blank Park Zoo

When Abraham Harry Blank donated the money for a children’s zoo in the 1960s, he had no idea that it would one day be the Best Local Place to Take Your Kids. That’s probably every local philanthropist’s goal, right? Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the zoo houses animals from across the globe, educates the area, and makes for one great afternoon. 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines, 515-285-4722; http://www.blankparkzoo.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Wild; Spare Time Entertainment

Best Local Place to Take Visitors

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

The sights, smells and overall friendly and welcoming vibe inside the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden helped CITYVIEW readers make this choice. Add in their signature events like Dome after Dark, Botanical Blues, Dome for the Holidays, and several others, and we can understand why this landmark was chosen Best Local Place to Take Visitors. 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines, 515-323-6290; http://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com.

Runners-up: Pappajohn Sculpture Park; Iowa State Capitol

Best Local Annual Event

ARL Raise Your Paw Auction

Did you miss them? Here is the ARL being honored again, this time for their Raise Your Paw Auction. It is the nonprofit’s largest event of the year and helps support the thousands of pets in their care. There is food, live music, and plenty of silent auction items, typically held in April each year. 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines, 515-262-9503; http://www.arl-iowa.org.

Runners-up: Iowa State Fair; Des Moines Arts Festival

Best Local Sports Team

Iowa Cubs

The Cubbies are once more the area’s Best Local Sports Team as voted by CITYVIEW readers. The Iowa Cubs are the longest running affiliated AAA team with its pro franchise, the Chicago Cubs. Each year brings the chance to see who the next brightest and best future MLB player will be right here at home. One Line Drive, Des Moines, 515-243-6111; http://www.milb.com/iowa.

Runners-up: Iowa Wild; Des Moines Buccaneers

Best Local Place to Go Swimming

Clive Aquatic Center

Each summer brings the opportunity to get out of the sun and into the water. Iowans will be hard pressed to find better relief from the heat than a nice afternoon spent at the pool. The pool of choice in 2026 for CITYVIEW readers? The Clive Aquatic Center. 1801 N.W. 114th St., Clive, 515-440-0599; http://www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/aquatic_center/index.php.

Runners-up: Life Time; Ashworth Swimming Pool

Best Local Place to Bowl

Spare Time Entertainment

Spare Time Entertainment wins the Best Local Place to Bowl award for another year. Whether you roll a strike, spare, split or even a gutter ball doesn’t matter here, as good times are aplenty. Also at Spare Time is a full menu, arcade, escape rooms and more. 340 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, 515-414-2824; http://www.sparetimeentertainment.com/desmoines.

Runners-up: Val Lanes; B&B Theatres Ankeny & B-Roll Bowling

Best Local Indoor Sporting Event

Iowa Wild

While the hockey players do their thing on the ice, the rest of the Iowa Wild staff are also hard at work making sure the gameday experience is one to remember. Often recognized around the American Hockey League as having some of the league’s best marketing, it’s no wonder Best of Des Moines voters have a great time with the Iowa Wild. 233 Center St., Des Moines, 515-564-8700; http://www.iowawild.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Buccaneers; Iowa Barnstormers

Best Local Outdoor Sporting Event

Iowa Cubs

The snow melts, the sun comes out, the I-Cubs hit the field, and the fans take to the stands. Each summer, the Iowa Cubs give the fans 144 chances to watch the Best Local Sports Team play in the Best Local Outdoor Sporting Event. That’s a lot of chances. Don’t take them for granted, CITYVIEW readers sure aren’t. 1 Line Drive, Des Moines, 515-243-6111; http://www.iowacubs.com.

Runners-up: Iowa State Football; Principal Charity Classic

Best Local Farmers Market

Des Moines Downtown Farmers Market

This year will be the 50th season of the Des Moines Downtown Farmers Market. While it may not have 50 Best Local Farmers Market awards to its name (though it might have, had we been around then), it is once again voted the best. The Court Avenue district is jam packed every Saturday with jellies, arts and crafts, foods of all kinds, flowers and more from May until October. 300 Court Ave., Des Moines, 515-286-4950; http://www.dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket.

Runners-up: Valley Junction Farmers Market; Uptown Ankeny Farmers Market

Best Local Camping Spot

Jester Park

Just outside of Des Moines, a camper’s dream awaits at Jester Park. There are 148 campsites along the lakeshore, 80 with electric, and more than 1,500 acres of land to explore in the area. Whether you set up shop in a massive RV, or like to rough in tents, Jester Park has what you need right here in central Iowa. 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger, 515-323-5338; http://www.polkcountyiowa.gov/conservation/parks-trails/jester-park.

Runners-up: Cutty’s Des Moines Camping Club; Prairie Flower Campground

Best Local Place to Have an Adult Birthday Party

Your Private Bar

Just because you turn 21, 30, 40, 50 or 60 (wow, you are getting old), and beyond does not mean the party has to stop. There are plenty of reasons to celebrate yourself, a friend, or a loved one, but birthdays are arguably the best. And Your Private Bar is the place for the party, according to CITYVIEW readers. 1701 25th St., West Des Moines, 515-599-1205; yourprivatebar.com.

Runners-up: Spare Time Entertainment; Let’s Slumber It

Best Local Wedding Venue

Magnolia Farms

Just a few minutes outside the hustle and bustle of Des Moines, one will find Magnolia Farms. This modern, charming farmhouse was built from scratch in 2020 and has been celebrating brides and grooms alike with success ever since. 34386 Old Portland Road, Adel, 515-443-3393; http://www.magnoliafarmsia.com.

Runners-up: Rollins Mansion; The Monroe

Best Local Event Decor/Rental Company

Let’s Slumber It

Let’s Slumber It has more than 50 themes for your sleepover extravaganza. Have a Taylor Swift fan in your life? There’s a theme for that. Big on Squishmallows? There’s a theme for that. A purveyor of mermaids? There’s a theme for that. http://www.letsslumberit.com.

Runners-up: Bella Flora Event Design; Wildflower Vault

Best Local Special Events Venue (non-wedding)

Destination Grille

Best Local Gluten-Free Food, Best Local Rooftop Bar, Best Local Place for a Wedding Reception, and, now, the Best Local Special Events Venue (non-wedding) honor for Destination Grille. A big year for them, and a great spot for celebrating special occasions, according to Best of Des Moines voters. 2491 E. First St., Grimes, 515-355-1153; http://www.destinationgrille.com.

Runners-up: Your Private Bar; The Loft

Best Local Spot to Pop the Question

Greater Des Moines Botanical Center

Could there be a better backdrop for a proposal than some of the jaw-dropping flora at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden? Not according to Best of Des Moines voters. 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines, 515-323-6290; http://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com.

Runners-up: AJ’s on East Court; Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Best Local Landmark

Iowa State Capitol

While there may be plenty of disagreements going on inside of this building, there is little disagreement when discussing the wonder that is the Iowa State Capitol. It is consistently dubbed one of the best capitol buildings in the nation, and within it can be found one of the country’s most stunning libraries. 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, 515-281-5591; http://www.legis.iowa.gov/resources/tourCapitol.

Runners-up: Pappajohn Sculpture Park; Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

HEALTH & BEAUTY

Best Local Pharmacy

Hy-Vee

There are helpful smiles in at least one of those aisles. Picking up a prescription at the Best Local Pharmacy while also grabbing the rest of your essentials makes running those errands just a little bit easier. With Hy-Vees located all over the metro, that helps even more. Multiple locations; http://www.hy-vee.com.

Runners-up: Medicap Pharmacy; Adel HealthMart

Best Local Place to get LASIK Eye Surgery

Wolfe Eye Clinic

According to Wolfe Eye Clinic, more than 140 million Americans have a refractive disorder causing near and farsightedness or astigmatism. LASIK eye surgery can help rectify those disorders, and CITYVIEW readers say Wolfe Eye Clinic is the Best Local Place to get LASIK Eye Surgery. Locations in West Des Moines, Ankeny and Pleasant Hill; http://www.wolfeeyeclinic.com.

Runners-up: Associated Ophthalmologists; Des Moines Eye Surgeons

Best Local Place to Kickbox

Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping

Whether you are trying to learn self-defense or just get a great workout in, Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping is the choice for Best Local Place to Kickbox for Best of Des Moines voters. If you are in the market for some lessons, take a swing or a kick at theirs. Multiple locations; http://www.extremebodyshaping.com.

Runners-up: Krave Gym; NLXF

Best Local Martial Arts Studio

Bishops Elite Martial Arts Academy

Bishops Elite Martial Arts Academy has lessons for kids, teens and adults alike who are looking to master martial arts. The practice is one that can not only teach great self-defense techniques but also serve as a good workout while meeting new people. The academy also has White Tiger Kung Fu and Tai Chi classes. 2706 Beaver Ave., Des Moines, 515-858-0455; http://www.bishopselitemartialartsacademy.com.

Runners-up: Black Eagle Martial Arts; Two Rivers Martial Arts

Best Local Group Fitness

Life Time

Life Time has a little something for everyone on their fitness journey. There are indoor and outdoor pools, eight indoor tennis courts, spaces for kids, and a spacious workout floor with all the gym equipment you need to get that summer bod. When it comes to Best Local Group Fitness, readers say Life Time offers it. 11911 Hickman Road, Urbandale, 515-362-3500; http://www.lifetime.life/locations/ia/des-moines.html.

Runners-up: Power Life Yoga Barre Fitness; Rooted Yoga + Fitness

Best Local Running Event

Des Moines Marathon

The Des Moines Marathon has been held since 2002. The run takes over the city, almost serving as a tour of the downtown area, running through Court Avenue, hitting the East Village, winding through the Drake neighborhood, crossing through Water Works Park and going along Gray’s Lake. Sign up and see if you have what it takes to complete this year’s Best Local Running Event. http://www.desmoinesmarathon.com.

Runners-up: EMC DAM to DSM; Drake Relays

Best Local Personal Trainer

Ashley Wilson, Iron Chapel Barbell

Ashely Wilson of Iron Chapel Barbell wins this award for the second year in a row. A personal trainer can be critical to one’s fitness journey. Having a professional to guide one through proper techniques and workout plans can often make all the difference. Plus, it helps having someone encourage you along the way. It looks like she has got tough competition in her own gym, as two other trainers from Iron Chapel Barbell are runners-up. 812 S.W. Cherry St., Suite 102, Ankeny, 641-275-5987; http://www.ironchapelbb.com.

Runners-up: Anthony Wilson, Iron Chapel Barbell; Jake Harre, Iron Chapel Barbell

Best Local Orthodontist

Stork Orthodontics

The stork used to symbolize a newborn baby. In the metro area, Storks signify healthy teeth. First impressions are often influenced by one’s smile, and Best of Des Moines voters say Stork Orthodontics has their smiles radiant and their teeth healthy. 4090 Westown Parkway, Suite 101, West Des Moines, 515-608-8722; http://www.storkorthodontics.com.

Runners-up: Ankeny Orthodontics; Smile Orthodontics

Best Local Place to Work Out

Iron Chapel Barbell

With a clean sweep of the Best Personal Trainer category, we are not surprised that the buffest of CITYVIEW readers also chose Iron Chapel Barbell as their Best Local Place to Work Out. Just try not to tear these pages as you turn them, Iron Chapel Barbell goers. 812 S.W. Cherry St., Suite 102, Ankeny, 641-275-5987; http://www.ironchapelbb.com.

Runners-up: Bishop’s Elite Martial Arts Academy; Life Time

Best Local Yoga Studio

Power Life Yoga Barre Fitness

For those of you not looking to pump iron but still wanting challenging workouts, look no further than a power or hot yoga session at Power Life Yoga Barre Fitness. This studio wins the award for another year and has plenty of options to help you get started. Multiple locations; http://www.powerlife.com.

Runners-up: Rooted Yoga + Fitness; DM Wellness & Yoga

Best Local Maternity Care or Birthing Center

Broadlawns Medical Center

The birthing center at Broadlawns Medical Center includes services such as care for low- and high-risk pregnancies; a C-section suite; breastfeeding, pumping and postpartum support; and more, all with experienced labor and delivery nurses.1801 Hickman Road, Des Moines, 515-282-2200; http://www.broadlawns.org.

Runners-up: UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center; MercyOne Des Moines Maternity & Infants’ Care

Best Local Place to Get Your Eyelashes Done

Nova MedSpa

Best of Des Moines voters chose the lash extensions and lash lift and tints at Nova MedSpa as their Best Local Place to Get Your Lashes Done for 2026. 320 S.E. Delaware Ave., Ankeny; 563-599-7422; http://www.novamedspa.org.

Runners-up: Ethereal Beauty Lounge; Simple Beauty with Laura

Best Local Place to Get a Massage

Nova MedSpa

At the end of a long year, month, week or even a long day, the thing someone might need the most is a massage. Put on the robe, grab a cup of tea and get a deep tissue, sports, Swedish or even prenatal massage to melt away all your aches and pains. 320 S.E. Delaware Ave., Ankeny; 563-599-7422; http://www.novamedspa.org.

Runners-up: Massages by Andrea; East Village Spa

Best Local Place to Get Your Nails Done

4 Seasons Nails & Spa

Winning this category once again thanks to Best of Des Moines voters is 4 Seasons Nails & Spa. Manicures, enhancements, powder dipped, polished, you name it, they nail it. Locations in Grimes, Windsor Heights and Norwalk; http://www.4seasonnailsandspa.com.

Runners-up: Oscar Nail Bar; East Village Spa

Best Local Herbal/Nutritional Supplement Store

Campbell’s Nutrition

Campbell’s is just a decade away from being in business for a century. At first, they were a local juice and lunch counter. These days, they provide groceries, supplements, body care, home goods, books, and a kids corner. Locations in Des Moines and Urbandale; http://www.campbellsnutrition.com.

Runners-up: Natural Health Improvement Center; Fit Pharm Nutrition

Best Local Tattoo Studio

Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing

Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing is the 2026 winner for Best Local Tattoo Studio. With multiple locations across the metro, those looking to get inked have ample selection for their tattoo needs. With as many locations and artists as they have, it is likely you’ll be able to find someone who matches your desired style. Locations in Ankeny, Clive and Des Moines; http://www.luckygaltattoo.com.

Runners-up: Empire Tattoo; Warrior Tattoo

Best Local Body Piercing Shop

Mint Piercing Studio

Piercings, much like tattoos, can be scary for first timers. But, also just like tattoos, once you get one, you likely won’t want to stop there. The professionals at Mint Piercing Studio will provide insight and knowledge beforehand to help ensure you are getting the piercing you desire. Locations in West Des Moines and Ankeny; http://www.mintpiercing.com.

Runners-up: Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing; Prysm Jewelry & Piercing

Best Local Place for Cosmetic Surgery

Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa

The list of cosmetic surgery options at Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa should meet the needs of most anyone in search of some fine tuning. Their providers are highly skilled and board certified. Whether one is looking for face, breast or other body surgeries, Koch & Carlisle are the ones that Best of Des Moines voters chose for 2026. 4855 Mills Civic Parkway No. 100, West Des Moines, 515-277-5555; http://www.kochandcarlisle.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Plastic Surgery; The Iowa Clinic

Best Local Tanning Salon

Tanique

Tanique takes home the Best Local Tanning Salon honor for a second year in a row. Tanning in central Iowa, especially once we exit the summer months, is nearly impossible without salons such as Tanique providing the rays. Locations in Ankeny and West Des Moines; http://www.tanique.com.

Runners-up: Sun Tan City; That Tanning Place

Best Local Waxing Salon

MetroWaxx

MetroWaxx joins the select club of businesses who have reached a decade atop of their category with their 2026 selection by CITYVIEW readers as Best Local Waxing Salon. Most people assume waxing is just for the ladies, but fear not, fellas, they have services for you, too. If you want to hold someone’s hand when you go, we won’t judge. Locations in West Des Moines, Ankeny and Johnston; http://www.metrowaxx.com.

Runners-up: Coachlight Clinic & Spa; Nova MedSpa

Best Local Place for Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatment

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

It is three in a row for Coachlight Clinic & Spa atop this category. Their non-surgical cosmetic treatments are one of several reasons why Best of Des Moines voters return to them time and time again. Locations in West Des Moines and Ankeny; http://www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery; Nova MedSpa

Best Local Spa

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Being able to relax for a day, even for a couple of hours, at a spa, is an excellent way to distract yourself from the stressors of life. Coachlight Clinic & Spa offers traditional spa facials, body scrubs, day spa packages and amenities, soaks and scrubs and more. Locations in West Des Moines and Ankeny; http://www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery; Nova MedSpa

Best Local Holistic Health Center

Vero Health Center

“Vero Health Center has been rated the top West Des Moines, Iowa, medical clinic for helping our patients live the life they deserve through a natural, effective and state-of-the-art approach to pain management,” says Vero Health Center, readers’ choice for Best Local Holistic Health Center. They attempt to master the control system of the body, starting at the nervous system. 630 S 50th St., West Des Moines, 515-422-9552; http://www.verohealthcenter.com.

Runners-up: Nova MedSpa; Thrive Family Chiropractic

Best Local Hair Salon

Neon Heart Salon

Extensions, color and blonding, head spa, treatments, special occasion styles and, of course, haircuts, are all available at Neon Heart Salon. The business is operated by the husband and wife duo of Jacob and Erin Poindexter, aiming to bring the best hairstyles possible to their customers. 6110 N.W. 86th St., No. 104, Johnston, 515-577-4448; http://www.neonheartsalon.com.

Runners-up: Serenity Couture Salon & Spa; Hair by Ashley Haack

Best Local Health Food Store

Campbell’s Nutrition

Taking a look at Campbell’s specials in January, we found organic kombucha, keto-friendly cereal, organic sparkling water, grain-free tortillas, and even a recipe for pumpkin corn soup. That all sounds healthy to us, and it appears it did to CITYVIEW readers, who voted for Campbell’s for this honor for another year. Locations in Des Moines and Urbandale; http://www.campbellsnutrition.com.

Runners-up: Gateway Market; Natural Grocers

Best Local Family Planning Services

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood offers many services from health care options to education and more. This winner of Best Local Family Planning Services in the Best of Des Moines poll offers expert sexual and reproductive health care in a safe and welcoming environment. 2304 University Ave., Des Moines, 877-859-0542; http://www.plannedparenthood.org.

Runners-up: InnerVisions HealthCare; AGAPE

Best Local Chiropractor

Vero Health Center

Testimonials for Vero Health Center about their ability to care for back pain range from individuals from all walks of life. Whether you pulled a disc in your back at the gym or just woke up feeling off, their chiropractic services can bring you back to normal. 630 S. 50th St., West Des Moines, 515-422-9552; http://www.verohealthcenter.com.

Runners-up: True Roots Chiropractic; Thrive Family Chiropractic

Best Local Doctor’s Clinic

UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine

Going to the doctor can feel like a chore at times. But when you have a broken bone, sprained ankle or a cold you just can’t seem to shake, it is best to leave it to the professionals at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine, which Best of Des Moines voters chose as the 2026 Best Local Doctor’s Clinic. Multiple locations; http://www.unitypoint.org.

Runners-up; The Iowa Clinic; MercyOne Family Medicine

Best Local Eye Clinic

Wolfe Eye Clinic

Wolfe Eye Clinic’s eye surgeons are fellowship-trained and provide excellent eye care for issues ranging from cataracts to cornea disease, LASIK eye surgery, retina disease and more. Locations in West Des Moines, Ankeny and Pleasant Hill; http://www.wolfeeyeclinic.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Eye Surgeons; Elite Eye Care

Best Local Hearing Center

Iowa Ear Center

We heard Best of Des Moines voters loud and clear on this one. They chose Iowa Ear Center, with its various audiology resources and professionals, as the Best Local Hearing Center. 12499 University Ave., No. 200, Clive, 515-418-9960; http://www.iowaearcenter.com.

Runners-up: Merit Hearing; Wolfe Audiology

Best Local Hospital

UnityPoint Health Iowa Methodist Medical Center

UnityPoint Health Iowa Methodist Medical Center has been voted the Best Local Hospital for the eighth year in a row by CITYVIEW readers. The hospital got its start in 1993, and, since then, has served almost eight million patients, perform roughly 100,000 surgeries and delivered upwards of 20,000 babies. Maybe some of those babies went on to vote for them this year. 1200 Pleasant St., Des Moines, 515-241-6212; http://www.unitypoint.org/desmoines/iowa-methodist-medical-center.aspx.

Runners-up: MercyOne Medical Center; Broadlawns Medical Center

Best Local Physical Therapy Clinic

Kaizen Health and Wellness

Coming back from a major injury or surgery is a tall task for even the strongest people and best of athletes. Kaizen Health and Wellness helps them to do so, as well as helping those with chronic pain. Treatments range from ACL rehab to treating balance and gait disorders, foot and ankle pain, neck pain, shoulder pain and more. 11119 Plum Drive, Urbandale, 515-207-2450; http://www.kaizendsm.com.

Runners-up: Core Physical Therapy; Rock Valley Physical Therapy

Best Local Dentist Office

Fleur Dentistry

CITYVIEW readers seem to keep their teeth bright, shining and lacking cavities thanks to Fleur Dentistry. Knowing one size does not fit all when it comes to teeth, Fleur Dentistry treats their patients with respect and care. Their team of dentists can fix a tooth, get them clean, help with at home care and plenty more. And, they do it all with a smile. 4551 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, 515-287-2493; http://www.fleurdentistry.com.

Runners-up: Lush Family Dentist; Furrow Family Dentistry

Best Local Pediatric Clinic

Waggoner Pediatrics

Not many businesses in the area can claim 12 selections in their respective category, but thanks to their 25 years of children’s health services, Waggoner Pediatrics can. Whether it be getting your child up to date on vaccines or being provided resources for newborns, Waggoner’s services delight Best of Des Moines voters. 2555 Berkshire Parkway, Suite A, Clive, 515-987-0051; http://www.waggonerpediatrics.org.

Runners-up: The Iowa Clinic; Be Well Pediatrics

Best Local Dermatology Clinic

Dermatology P.C.

Sure, living in central Iowa has its perks. One of the downfalls is the rough elements we encounter on a regular basis. Extreme cold, winds that blow semi-trucks over, heat that bakes everything it touches, the list goes on. Taking care of one’s skin in such conditions is crucial to one’s overall health. Dermatology P.C. helps alleviate all of those challenges. Locations in Ankeny, Indianola and West Des Moines; http://www.dermatologypc.com.

Runners-up: Greater Des Moines Dermatology; Central Iowa Dermatology

Best Place for Laser Hair Removal

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Coachlight Clinic & Spa walks away with another 2026 award, this one for being the Best Place for Laser Hair Removal. 6420 Coachlight Drive, Suite 200, West Des Moines, 515-221-9999; http://www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: Nova MedSpa; Koch & Carlisle Plastic Surgery & Spa

Best Local Orthopedic Clinic

DMOS Orthopaedic Centers

For 65 years, the mission of DMOS Orthopaedic Centers has been “to help our patients get back to living pain and injury free.” Their specialized care has served countless Iowans, and, apparently, CITYVIEW readers, who voted DMOS the Best Local Orthopedic Clinc. Locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Urbandale and Ankeny; http://www.dmos.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Ortho; Capital Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

Best Local Mental Health Clinic

Optimae Behavioral Health Services

Mental health challenges, just like physical health challenges, do not come with simple solutions. Anxiety, stress, depression, relationship issues, trauma and psychotic disorders require specialized treatment. Treatments for those afflictions can make all the difference in a loved one’s life. 600 E. Court Ave., No. 200, Des Moines, 515-243-3525; http://www.optimaelifeservices.com/our-services/behavioral-health.

Runners-up: Diamond Heart Therapy; Magnolia Connections

Best Local CBD Store

CBD American Shaman

Oils, gummies, skincare, capsules and more are available at the CBD American Shaman locations in the metro. CBD benefits are believed to include helping balance, managing physical and emotional stress, aiding in sleep and much more. Locations in West Des Moines and Altoona; http://www.cbdamericanshaman.com.

Runners-up: Your CBD Store | SUNMED; Bud & Mary’s

Best Local Allergy or Immunology Clinic

Iowa Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

A sneeze here, a cough there, a runny nose, puffy eyes — allergies get to the best of us. Voted Best Local Allergy or Immunology Clinic for another year by Best of Des Moines readers, Iowa Allergy, Asthma & Immunology helps get to the bottom of many ailments. Locations in West Des Moines and Ankeny; http://www.iowaallergyclinic.com.

Runners-up: Allergy Institute P.C.; The Iowa Clinic

Best Local Home Health Provider

Infinity Home Care

Infinity Home Care wins Best Local Home Health Care Provider. Their services include non-medical care services, such as bathing, dressing, homemaking, meal planning and more, as well as nursing services, such as lab collection, skin and wound management. Care management services such as medication management and advanced planning are also available. 7524 Hickman Road, Windsor Heights, 515-414-8787; http://www.infinityhomecareia.com.

Runners-up: Optimate Home Health Services; Innovive Health of Iowa

BEST OF THE REST

Best Elected Official

Rob Sand

State Auditor Rob Sand wins the Best Elected Official honor as chosen by CITYVIEW readers. Sand is in the middle of a campaign for Governor of Iowa, a position held by previous seven-time winner of this award, Gov. Kim Reynolds. Office of Auditor of State Room 111, State Capitol Building, Des Moines, 515-281-5834; http://www.auditor.iowa.gov.

Runners-up: Kim Reynolds; Sarah Trone Garriott

Best Local Home Painter

Budget Pro Painting & Remodeling

They can paint the inside and they can paint the outside. The team at Budget Pro Painting knows how to get the job done. They can also stain and provide commercial painting. 5729 Holcomb Ave., Des Moines, 515-505-6429; http://www.budgetpropainter.com.

Runners-up: GLS Painting; Peterson Painting

Best State University in Iowa

Iowa State University

Matt Campbell may have left, but the legions of proud ISU alum and Cyclone fans sure have not, voting for Iowa State University as the Best State University in Iowa once more. With several excellent departments under its wings, the Cardinal and Gold school has put graduates at the top of career fields all around the world. Ames, 515-294-4111; http://www.iastate.edu.

Runners-up: University of Iowa; University of Northern Iowa

Best Private College or Private University in Iowa

Drake University

The Bulldogs are voted the 2026 Best Private College or Private University in Iowa by CITYVIEW readers. Drake University’s journalism school is one of the most well-regarded in the country, and the Drake Relays are one of the area’s best outdoor events — just two of the many reasons Drake is so well regarded. 2507 University Ave., Des Moines, 1-800-44-DRAKE; http://www.drake.edu.

Runners-up: Grand View University; Simpson College

Best Community College in Iowa

Des Moines Area Community College

DMACC has campuses in several cities in central Iowa, providing more than 220 programs, certificates and transfer degrees. It has served as a solid alternative for continuing education for those young and old. Locations in Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Des Moines and West Des Moines with additional learning centers around the metro; http://www.dmacc.edu.

Runners-up: Iowa Central Community College; Kirkwood Community College

Best Local Doggy Daycare/Boarding

Raccoon River Kennels

Raccoon River Kennels has overnight and doggy daycare services for your furry loved one. Having a space with five outdoor play yards and two indoor play rooms offering 15,000 square feet of space helps keep your pup mentally and socially engaged when you cannot take it with you. 7502 Raccoon River Drive, West Des Moines, 515-987-9794; http://www.raccoonriverkennels.com.

Runners-up: Dogwoods Lodge; Amore Pets

Best Local Employer

Vero Health Center

The winner of this year’s Best Local Employer is also the Best Local Holistic Health Center and Best Local Chiropractic Clinic. Vero Health Center receives the nod from Best of Des Moines voters. 630 S 50th St., West Des Moines, 515-422-9552; http://www.verohealthcenter.com.

Runners-up: Scottish Rite Park; Optimae LifeServices

Best Local Home Improvement Company

Right Roofing & Siding

Home improvement comes in all shapes and sizes: laying carpet, remodeling a bathroom, or replacing a light fixture. All that, however, would be for naught, without a solid roof above your head. And that is where Right Roofing & Siding comes in, providing commercial and residential services. 3250 99th St., Urbandale, 515-305-3113; http://www.rightroofing.com.

Runners-up: TMJ Construction Services; Shepherd Construction

Best Local Dog Groomer

Tribe of Paws

Owner Brittnie has been working with animals for more than two decades. Starting as a kennel assistant, she eventually discovered that grooming was her passion. That bodes well for the fuzzy friends who step through her doors and leave looking — and smelling — better than ever. 5480 N.E. First St., Des Moines, 505-331-7777; http://www.tribeofpaws.com.

Runners-up: Dogwoods Lodge; Amore Pets

Best Local Moving Company

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Sometimes, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is all you need when moving. With more than 10 million moves completed, they certainly have more than just two men and one truck. According to CITYVIEW readers, their services are often desired by those moving around the metro. 2601 104th St., Suite 400, Urbandale, 515-216-3654; http://www.twomenandatruck.com.

Runners-up: The Affordable Movers; Adamantine Spine Moving

Best Local Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union

This is another one of those awards that has been dominated by one business: Veridian Credit Union. The credit union offers excellent services for both personal and business finances. What was once the John Deere Employees Credit Union has become one of the metro’s most trusted businesses. Multiple locations; http://www.veridiancu.org.

Runners-up: GreenState Credit Union; Community Choice Credit Union

Best Local Bank

Central Bank

Central Bank has more than 140 locations across the Midwest and plenty of them in central Iowa. It is often recognized as one of the Top 25 Banks according to Forbe’s. And, now, it can add to its accolades Best Local Bank, according to CITYVIEW readers. Multiple locations; http://www.centralbank.net.

Runners-up: West Bank; Bankers Trust

Best Local Internet Provider

Metronet

Metronet provides services for those needing internet at home and services for small businesses. It is one of the growing fiber-to-the-home builders in the country, and, in a world where working from home and having internet access for school work and socializing has become even more vital, having a reliable provider is more important than ever. 1311 Buckeye Ave., Suite A, Ames. 855-595-1006; http://www.metronet.com.

Runners-up: Mediacom; Google Fiber

Best Local Auto Shop

Shade Tree Auto

What was once relegated to one small garage has grown into a thriving group of shops as well as the Best Local Auto Shop, according to Best of Des Moines voters. Shade Tree Auto’s list of services covers most anything you would need to get your car back to running as smooth as possible. Locations in Urbandale, Grimes and Ankeny; http://www.shadetreeauto.biz.

Runners-up: FinishLine Auto Works; Scott’s Automotive Service

Best TV Station for News

KCCI 8

Winning this category for another year running is KCCI 8. Having a reliable news network is as important as ever in today’s society, and CITYVIEW readers trust KCCI 8 with their votes for the Best TV Station for News. http://www.kcci.com.

Runners-up: WHO 13; WOI 5

Best TV Station for Sports

WHO 13

Athletics in Iowa are incredibly popular. State high school championships fill arenas, the Cubs, Wild, Barnstormers and Wolves draw fans, and local university clashes often have sellout crowds. WHO 13 sports coverage gets the best out of all of those events and more according to Best of Des Moines voters. http://www.who13.com.

Runners-up: KCCI 8; ESPN

Best TV Station for Weather

KCCI 8

It’s no secret to anyone who has lived in Des Moines for more than a few days that the weather here can turn on a dime. Blizzards, derechos, hail, burning heat and everything in between finds its way to metro doorsteps. The weather team of Jason Sydejko, David Koeller, Jon Rivas and Zane Satre at KCCI 8 keep the area up to date best, according to Best of Des Moines votes. http://www.kcci.com.

Runners-up: WHO 13

Best Local TV Anchor

Erin Kiernan, WHO 13

Erin Kiernan was a stalwart in Des Moines news, specifically for WHO 13, since 2005. Kiernan is stepping down from her post as the main anchor at the station, but thankfully for WHO 13 fans, she will still be contributing in a limited capacity. She leaves on a high as Best Local TV Anchor.

Runners-up: Stacey Horst, KCCI 8; Andy Fales, WHO 13

Best Local Sports Commentator or Columnist

Keith Murphy, WHO 13

CITYVIEW readers love Keith Murphy, and who can blame them? Murphy is an icon in the local sports media scene and has been with WHO 13 since 1996. The sports anchor also helps lead “SoundOFF,” which recently had its 1,200th show.

Runners-up: Scott Reister, KCCI 8; Andy Fales, WHO 13

Best Meteorologist

Ed Wilson, WHO 13

In searching for the first year of the Best of Des Moines, one of the CITYVIEW covers featured the several-time Best Meteorologist Ed Wilson. That old copy of CITYVIEW might have faded a tad, but Ed Wilson’s skills as a meteorologist sure haven’t. http://www.who13.com.

Runners-up: Jason Sydejko, KCCI 8; Jeriann Ritter, WHO 13

Best Radio Voice that Turns You On

Gary Monte, KFMG

We’re not sure how KFMG listeners get anything done during a day of listening, considering the station swept this category. The best of them all? Gary Monte, who hosts The Morning Show, The Overnight and Sittin’ With The Blues. http://www.kfmg.org/staff/gary-monte.

Runners-up: Ron Sorensen, KFMG; Don “T-Bone” Erickson, KFMG

Best Radio Station

KFMG 98.9 FM

Are you surprised that the CITYVIEW readers who were turned on all day listening to KFMG also voted for it as the Best Radio Station? We’re not. With its great lineup of programs, the station has plenty to offer listeners.

http://www.kfmg.org.

Runners-up: Life 107.1; LAZER 103.3

Best Radio Personality

Ron Sorensen, KFMG

It’s a clean sweep in the winner’s circle for KFMG. They add the Best Radio Personality to their awards haul with Ron Sorensen’s Sunday Acoustic Brunch and the aptly named Ron Sorensen Show. http://www.kfmg.org/staff/marty-enslow

Runners-up: Simon Conway, WHO 1040 AM; Jeff Angelo, WHO 1040 AM

Best Local Real Estate Agent

Tim Scheib

Tim Scheib wins Best Local Real Estate Agent in this year’s Best of Des Moines poll. Real estate is a tricky business, but Scheib rises to the top. http://www.scheibrealestate.com.

Runners-up: Cathy Stevermer; Bob Eisenlauer

Best Local Automotive Salesperson

Heidi Brickman, Stew Hansen Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep

A runner-up two years ago, and now a back-to-back winner, is this year’s Best Local Automotive Salesperson: Heidi Brickman at Stew Hansen Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep. Buying a car presents all sorts of challenges, but the CITYVIEW readers who bought a car from Brickman appear to more than satisfied.

Runners-up: Tim Kapsch, Karl Chevrolet; AJ Highsmith, Volkswagen of Des Moines

Best Local Photographer

Tracy Marie Photography

Tracy Marie is a natural light photographer who specializes in high school seniors, couples, maternity and small family portraits. When you want to capture a significant family moment, a wonderful portrait can keep the memory alive for a life time. http://www.tracymariephotography.org.

Runners-up: Belma Photography; Ivory House Photography

Best Local Financial Planner

Loren Merkle, Merkle Retirement Planning

Loren Merkle wins the award for Best Local Financial Planner for another year thanks to CITYVIEW readers’ votes. Having a plan for retirement is crucial, and having the help of a professional is vital. After all, when you are done with the 9-5 life, don’t you want to be as stress free as possible? 1860 S.E. Princeton Drive, Grimes, 515-278-1006; http://www.merkleretirementplanning.com.

Runners-up: Jeff Lohmeier, Edward Jones; Aaron Plaskas, Inspire Finance DSM

Best Local Insurance Agent

AnnaMarie Morrow, Merkle Retirement Planning

Merkle Retirement Planning also hosts the multi-time winner of the Best Local Insurance Agent: AnnaMarie Morrow. Morrow helps with coordinating enrollment and helps with key decisions along the way. http://www.merkleretirementplanning.com.

Runners-up: Blake Newton, Newton Insurance Group; Matt Reed, COUNTRY Financial

Best Local Mortgage Company

Central Bank

Also voted the Best Local Bank is the 2026 Best Local Mortgage Company, Central Bank. Central Bank will review your unique financial situation and goals to get you ready for your home search. Multiple locations; http://www.centralbank.net.

Runners-up: Midwest Family Lending; Key Mortgage Group

Best Local Vet Clinic

Starch Pet Hospital

Starch Pet Hospital entered the Drake neighborhood in 1948 and never looked back. A new clinic, built in its current location in 1996, brought forth all kinds of new equipment, continuously meeting the growing needs of metro pet owners and their health. They care for dogs, cats, birds, ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs, hedgehogs and rodents. 2222 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-283-1576; http://www.starchpethospital.com.

Runners-up: Ashworth Road Animal Hospital; Value Vet

Best Local Home Builder

Claman Custom Homes

Their five-step home-building process makes it simple for the Best of Des Moines voters who had their home built by Claman Custom Homes: Meet, plan, design, build, finish. Sounds easy enough. Polk City, 515-290-7840; http://www.clamancustomhomes.com.

Runners-up: Showtime Homes; KRM Development

Best Local Landscaper

Ted Lare Design Build

If the online gallery is any indication of their landscaping ability, then it comes as little surprise to us that CITYVIEW readers chose Ted Lare Design Build for Best Local Landscaper. 2701 Cumming Ave., Cumming, 515-981-1073; http://www.tedsgardens.com.

Runners-up: Plant Life Designs; Solid Rock Landscaping

Best Local Chamber of Commerce

Urbandale Chamber of Commerce

New businesses in the area, as well as those that have their roots planted, benefit from the offerings of an effective chamber of commerce. The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce has been voted Best Local Chamber of Commerce for its support of businesses both big and small. 2830 100th St., Suite 110, Urbandale, 515-331-6855; http://www.uniquelyurbandale.com.

Runners-up: West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce; Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce

Best Local Customer Service (Overall)

Stork Orthodontics

Let’s face it, going to the dentist may not be an enjoyable experience. One way that can improve? Having great customer service. And the Best Local Customer Service (Overall) belongs to Stork Orthodontics, leaving customers smiling as they walk out of the door for more reasons than one. 4090 Westown Parkway, Suite 101, West Des Moines, 515-608-8722; http://www.storkorthodontics.com.

Runners-up: Merkle Retirement Planning; Vero Health Center

Best Local Law Firm

VanDerGinst Law

Personal injury lawyers are dedicated to helping victims. Collecting national, and now local acclaim, VanDerGist Law steps in when you’ve been injured to make sure your receive the settlement you deserve. 2742 Hubbell Ave., Des Moines, 866-797-4529; http://www.vlaw.com/locations/des-moines/.

Runners-up: Baer Law Office; Wasker, Dorr, Wimmer & Marcouiller, P.C.

Best Local Daycare

Vine Street Child Care

Facing limited child care centers in the neighborhood, the Vine Street Child Care team took a leap and opened a center, much to the delight of area residents. With plenty of space including gym, music room and plenty of classrooms in the former school building, they are well-equipped to serve the needs of little ones. 2501 Vine St., West Des Moines, 515-327-0101; http://www.vinestreetchildcare.com

Runners-up: Generation Next Child Development Center & Preschool; KinderCare

Best Local Marketing Agency

TH MEDIA

New to the marketing scene but already making waves is TH Media. Their services include video production, photography, website and branding design and social media services. They have already worked with some other Best of Des Moines winners like Charlotte’s Kitchen and Destination Grille. Who knows who might be next? 4308 University Ave., Des Moines, 515-423-3221; http://www.thmediacreates.com.

Runners-up: Flynn Wright; Social Nickel

Best Local Apartment Complex

Tempo East Village Living

Also the winner of this category last year as a brand-new apartment complex is Tempo East Village Living. Designed with luxury, sustainability and community in mind, all in one of the best entertainment districts that Des Moines has to offer, and we can see why Best of Des Moines voters have made the apartment comples back-to-back winners. 317 E. Sixth St., Des Moines, 515-335-6484; http://www.tempoeastvillage.com.

Runners-up: LINC at Gray’s Station; Cityville on 9th

Best Local HVAC Company

Modern Heating and Air

Modern Heating and Air has four guarantees: 12 years of comfort, no surprises, first service and competency. With a list of services sure to make home or business owners swoon, the team at Modern Heating and Air is determined to give their customers the best product possible. 675 N.E. 45th Place, Des Moines, 515-635-5525; http://www.modernhvacservices.com.

Runners-up: Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical; Bell Brothers Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Best Local Senior Living Community

Scottish Rite Park

Scottish Rite Park reigns supreme in this category. Also a runner-up for Best Local Employer, it makes sense their residents and CITYVIEW readers are fond of this senior living community. 2909 Woodland Ave., Des Moines, 515-274-4614; http://www.scottishritepark.com.

Runners-up: Copper Shores Village; WesleyLife

Best Local Place for Tax Preparation

Ann M. Hartz, CPA and Associates

Few things in life are certain. Death, taxes and Ann M. Hartz, CPA and Associates winning Best Local Place for Tax Preparation. Everyone says that, right? Best of Des Moines voters do and stay out of tax trouble in the meantime. 7109 Hickman Road, Urbandale, 515-259-7779; http://www.cpadesmoines.com.

Runners-up: The Vroman Group; Mansheim & Associates

Best Local Bathroom Facility

Shade Tree Auto

One might think the bathroom facility at an auto shop would be the messiest bathroom you could find. That’s not the case at Shade Tree. If you want to check it out, at least get a headlight replaced. Locations in Urbandale, Grimes and Ankeny; http://www.shadetreeauto.biz.

Runners-up: Prysm Jewelry & Piercing; Von Maur

Best Local Hotel

Hotel Fort Des Moines

Not many hotels around the entire country can make the claim that Elvis, Johnny Cash and John F. Kennedy once made a stop at their place. Hotel Fort Des Moines can. With all its class and elegance, it is this year’s Best Local Hotel. Inside you can also find incredible dining options such as Proudfoot & Bird, Hobnob Coffee and Wine Bar, and In Confidence. Perfect for a night away from home inside the city.1000 Walnut St., Des Moines, 515-528-7733; http://www.hotelfortdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Des Lux Hotel; Surety Hotel

Best Local Plumber

H & H Plumbing

Trust the experts when it comes to your plumbing. Sometimes the help of YouTube doesn’t quite cut it. Trust CITYVIEW readers’ opinion and call H & H Plumbing. 32411 170th St., Granger, 515-277-5755; http://www.handhplumbing.net.

Runners-up: Modern Heating and Air; Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical

Best Local Electric Company

B & L Electric

Not just specializing in fixing your home or businesses electrical woes, B & L Electric can also install a charging station for numerous types of electric vehicles. They also offer 24/7 emergency services when that unexpected outage strikes your home. 10861 Douglas Ave., Suite B, Urbandale, 515-212-3277; http://www.bandlelectriciowa.com.

Runners-up: Tesdall Electric; Baker Electric

Best Local Flooring Company

Louie’s Floor Covering

It’s only a matter of time before one gets tired of looking at scuffed up, scratched floors and fruit-punch-stained carpets. When that time comes, CITYVIEW readers say it is Louie’s Floor Covering to the rescue, whether it be carpet, tile or hardwood. 2709 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-243-8608; http://www.louiesfloorcovering.com.

Runners-up: Royal Flooring; Flooring Coverings International

Best Local Roofing Company

Right Roofing & Siding

“Roof it once — roof it Right!” That’s what the Best Local Home Improvement and Best Local Roofing Company says. Best of Des Moines voters agree. 3250 99th St., Urbandale, 515-305-3113; http://www.rightroofing.com.

Runners-up: Andrew’s Roofing Company; TMJ Construction Services

Best Local Contractor

Right Roofing & Siding

Thought they were done at the last award? You thought wrong. Add Best Local Contractor to Right Roofing & Siding’s list of awards for 2026. Their list of services has satisfied the metro for more than 28 years at this point. 3250 99th St., Urbandale, 515-305-3113; http://www.rightroofing.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Plains Signing; TMJ Construction Services

Best Local Interior Designer

Erin Feddersen, Claman Custom Homes

The Idea Book at Claman Custom Homes, voted the Best Local Home Builder, shows their innovative designs that bring a great look together with the latest trends. Erin Feddersen, director of design and marketing, helps bring those great ideas to life. 1302 N.W. Arbor Drive, Ankeny, 515-800-7490; http://www.clamancustomhomes.com.

Runners-up: Alex Retallick, Showtime Homes; Lynsy Anderson, Royal Flooring

Best Local Pest Control Company

Pro-Staff Termite & Pest Control

The creepy crawlies can make even the nicest of homes feel like a nightmare. Keep them out of sight and out of mind with the help of the multi-time Best Local Pest Control Company, as chosen by Best of Des Moines voters, Pro-Staff Termite & Pest Control. 3601 Douglas Ave., Des Moines, 515-279-7378; http://www.desmoinespestservice.com.

Runners-up: Diam Pest Control; Preferred Pest Control

Best Local Cleaning Company

phClean

The team of cleaners at phClean offers home, commercial and disinfectant cleaning services. Coming home to a house feeling, looking and smelling brand new can help you feel on top of your game. Put those house chores in the hands of the experts. Locations in West Des Moines and Ankeny; http://www.phclean.net.

Runners-up: The Queen of Clean; Two Mops and a Bucket

Best Local Preschool

Vine Street Child Care

Chosen by CITYVIEW readers as the Best Local Daycare, Vine Street Child Care also wins Best Local Preschool. 2501 Vine St., West Des Moines, 515-327-0101; http://www.vinestreetchildcare.com/index.html.

Runners-up: Plymouth Nursey School; Grace Preschool

Best Local Swim School

Natavi Swim School

Learning how to swim at Natavi Swim School is about more than just being able to jump into the lake or pool on a hot day. Being able to swim can save your life. Enjoy Iowa’s cool bodies of water and pools by learning to swim at the Best Local Swim School. 275 S.W. Brookside Drive, Grimes, 515-300-3282; http://www.nataviswim.com.

Runners-up: Goldfish Swim School; Foss Swim School

Best Local Home Inspection Company

Wiemann Home Inspection

Wiemann Home Inspection goes beyond the American Society of Home Inspectors’ standards to ensure that the home you are buying is up to snuff. First-time home buyers should have plenty of questions for what is likely their largest ever purchase, and Wiemann has the answers, according to Best of Des Moines voters. 515-865-0346; http://www.wiemannhomeinspection.com.

Runners-up: HomeMasters Inspection Services; Residential Recon Home Inspections

Best Local Foundation Repair Company

BAM! Basements and Masons

Mark Williams founded BAM! Basements and Masons in 2012 after working with several other basement repair companies. He decided he could bring better value and customer service to the game. BAM! Basements and Masons returns to the top spot thanks to CITYVIEW readers’ votes. 5327 N.W. Second St., Des Moines, 515-963-0226; http://www.bambasements.com.

Runners-up: Thrasher Foundation Repair; Rock Solid Foundations

Best Local Sign Company

Lashier Graphics & Signs

Lashier Graphics & Signs wins the 2026 title of Best Local Sign Company. This is not the company’s first rodeo, as their work can be found all over the metro and all over the country. High schools, local businesses and events use their work to make their brands pop. 1601 S.E. Gateway Drive, No. 130, Grimes, 515-518-6100; http://www.lashier.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Plains Signing; Signarama

Best Local Place to Get Gas

Casey’s

We all know about Casey’s breakfast pizza, cake donuts, and growing list of Casey’s branded snack options. Even though gas stations in Iowa are basically mini grocery stores, they all offer one thing: gas. Best of Des Moines voters prefer to fill their tanks up at Casey’s. Multiple locations; http://www.caseys.com.

Runners-up: Kwik Star; Hy-Vee ♦