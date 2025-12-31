Feature Story

Winter Arts & Entertainment Guide

Each winter, the desire to shut the doors, close the blinds and stay hunkered down while the wind, snow and cold weather creep in grows stronger. We would say we don’t blame you, but we do.

When winter comes, instead of staying under the blanket with a warm cup of cocoa, we get to work finding many of the best places, events and performances happening in the colder months. After all, award-winning artists are showcasing their creations consistently throughout the season. Broadway shows are showing at the Des Moines Performing Arts Center. World-class athletes are putting their skills on display on the ice and on the hardwood. Musical performances are bringing wonderful sounds to the strong variety of musical venues the city has to offer. If that wasn’t enough for you, we have a catch-all events section full of reasons to get out of the house and into the city.

Take it from us, your Arts & Entertainment experts, and peruse these pages to find something to do this winter. You won’t regret it.

Art

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Through Jan. 11: Aliza Nisenbaum – “Día de los Muertos”

Through Jan. 18: Manuel Álvarez Bravo – "Collaborations"

Through March 29: Camille Henrot – "Tuesday"

Through April 19: Bill Owens – "Work and Leisure"

Jan. 17 to June 17: Iowa Artists 2026: Henry Payer - Aagakinąk Haciwi: "We Live Opposite Each Other "

Feb. 14 to May 17: "Honey, You're a Wonderful Model" – Maria Lassnig's Animated Films

OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES

542 Fifth St., West Des Moines

www.olsonlarsen.com

Through Jan. 31: “The Animal Show 2025”

ANDERSON GALLERY

Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines

www.andersongallery.wp.drake.edu

Feb. 5 to March 13: “Transformative Expressions: Richard Black International Juried Print Exhibition”

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

www.mainframestudios.org

Mainframe Studios hosts “First Fridays” every first Friday of the month, featuring a changing theme, with the artist’s works on display alongside live music and food.

Jan. 2: Bright Beginnings

Feb. 6: Embodied

Embodied March 6: Des Moines Public Schools

MOBERG GALLERY

2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.moberggallery.com

Through Jan. 3: Scott Charles Ross

Jan. 9: Jeff Fleming

Feb. 6: Edgard Camacho curated by Steven Vail

Edgard Camacho curated by Steven Vail March 6: Chris Vance

POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY

Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines

www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org

Jan. 5 to Feb. 12: Greater Des Moines Exhibited – Annual Juried Show

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

www.ankenyartcenter.org

Through Jan. 14: Members Show

Stage

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.dmpa.org

Jan. 13-18: “Six”

“Six” Feb. 3-8: “Kimberly Akimbo”

"The Outsiders" March 20-22 : "Meredith Willson's The Music Man"

March 20-22 : "Meredith Willson's The Music Man"

: “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man” March 28: “The Wizard of Oz In Concert”

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

www.actorsinc.org

Jan. 29-31, Feb. 6-8: “Making God Laugh”

DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

www.dmplayhouse.com

Jan 9-25: “Red Riding Hood, Both Sides of the Story”

"The Mousetrap" Feb. 6 to March 1: "The Mousetrap"

Feb. 6 to March 1: "The Mousetrap"

“The Mousetrap” March 6-22: “The Lightning Thief”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

www.captheatre.org

Feb. 20-22, 27-28, March 1, 6-8: “Oliver! Jr.”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.iowastage.org

March 13-22: “The Seagull”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines’

www.tallgrasstheatre.org

Feb. 13 to March 1: “Disenchanted!”

DMACC ANKENY THEATRE

2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny

www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny/Pages/welcome.aspx

March 6-8, 26-29: “Macbeth”

DES MOINES YOUNG ARTISTS’ THEATRE

Munro Building, Des Moines University Campus, 3380 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.dmyat.org

Feb. 20 to March 1: “Winnie the Pooh”

Live music

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.dmsymphony.org

Feb. 14-15: “Love – Romeo & Juliet”

"Love – Romeo & Juliet" Feb. 20-21: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert"

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert” March 14-15: “Reflection – Smetana & Beethoven”

CASEY’S CENTER

Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines

www.iowaeventscenter.com

March 15: Winter Jam ’26

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

www.hoytsherman.org

Jan. 23: Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 7:30 p.m.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30: The Rush Tribute Project at 7:30 p.m.

The Rush Tribute Project at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4: An Intimate Evening with JJ Grey & Mofro at 8 p.m.

An Intimate Evening with JJ Grey & Mofro at 8 p.m. Feb. 21: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Pink Floyd's "The Wall" at 7:30 p.m.

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Pink Floyd's "The Wall" at 7:30 p.m. March 5: Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m.

Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m. March 9: Steven Curtis Chapman at 7 p.m.

Steven Curtis Chapman at 7 p.m. March 10: Jeff Tweedy with special guest Sima Cunningham at 7:30 p.m.

Jeff Tweedy with special guest Sima Cunningham at 7:30 p.m. March 11: An Evening With TOTO at 7:30 p.m.

An Evening With TOTO at 7:30 p.m. March 13: Trisha Yearwood: The Mirror Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Trisha Yearwood: The Mirror Tour at 7:30 p.m. March 27: Jake Owen at 7:30 p.m.

WOOLY’S

504 E. Locust St., Des Moines

www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

Jan. 9: The Prince Experience at 8:30 p.m.

The Prince Experience at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10: Smells Like Nirvana: A Tribute To Nirvana at 8 p.m.

Smells Like Nirvana: A Tribute To Nirvana at 8 p.m. Jan. 17: Floyd: A Tribute To Pink Floyd at 8 p.m.

Floyd: A Tribute To Pink Floyd at 8 p.m. Jan. 23: No Sleep at 8 p.m.

No Sleep at 8 p.m. Jan. 24: Elton & Billy: A Tribute To Billy Joel & Elton John at 8 p.m.

Elton & Billy: A Tribute To Billy Joel & Elton John at 8 p.m. Feb. 18: The Browning at 6:30 p.m.

The Browning at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20: Bayker Blankenship at 8 p.m.

Bayker Blankenship at 8 p.m. Feb. 27: Pecos & The Rooftops at 7 p.m.

Pecos & The Rooftops at 7 p.m. March 1: JUMP – America's Van Halen Experience at 8 p.m.

JUMP – America's Van Halen Experience at 8 p.m. March 5: Tyler Farr at 7 p.m.

Tyler Farr at 7 p.m. March 9: The Floozies + Too Many Zooz: Too Many Flooz Tour at 7 p.m.

The Floozies + Too Many Zooz: Too Many Flooz Tour at 7 p.m. March 11: Railroad Earth at 7 p.m.

Railroad Earth at 7 p.m. March 13: Wheatus at 7 p.m.

Wheatus at 7 p.m. March 14: Merkules at 7 p.m.

Merkules at 7 p.m. March 17: Two Feet at 7 p.m.

Two Feet at 7 p.m. March 25: The Summer Set at 7 p.m.

The Summer Set at 7 p.m. March 27: San Holo at 7 p.m.

XBK Live

1159 24th St., Des Moines

www.xbklive.com

Jan. 2: Beggars’ Bargain at 7 p.m.

Beggars' Bargain at 7 p.m. Jan. 2: Quinn Trilk, Mia Prosperi, Kelsie James at 7 p.m.

Quinn Trilk, Mia Prosperi, Kelsie James at 7 p.m. Jan. 3: Doc Bullfrog at 7 p.m.

Doc Bullfrog at 7 p.m. Jan. 9: Blake Jack + South 35 at 7 p.m.

Blake Jack + South 35 at 7 p.m. Jan. 10: Bootcamp – Traffic Death – Skinned Alive – Wanderer at 7 p.m.

Bootcamp – Traffic Death – Skinned Alive – Wanderer at 7 p.m. Jan. 13: Rakuyo – Surfaced – Happy Thoughts – Do you Bleed? At 6 p.m.

Rakuyo – Surfaced – Happy Thoughts – Do you Bleed? At 6 p.m. Jan. 16: Mr Roof & The Attitude at 7 p.m.

Mr Roof & The Attitude at 7 p.m. Jan. 17: XOLEX at 7 p.m.

XOLEX at 7 p.m. Jan. 18: Andy Juhl & the Bluestem at 5 p.m.

Andy Juhl & the Bluestem at 5 p.m. Jan. 19: Mountain Grass Unit at 6 p.m.

Mountain Grass Unit at 6 p.m. Jan. 23: Dead of Winter featuring Winterland and Stringfield at 7 p.m.

Dead of Winter featuring Winterland and Stringfield at 7 p.m. Jan. 24: Joe Stamm Band at 7 p.m.

Joe Stamm Band at 7 p.m. Jan. 25: The Toasters at 6 p.m.

The Toasters at 6 p.m. Jan. 30: Rhythm & Pep Presents: The Roaring Twenties – A Variety Show at 7 p.m.

Rhythm & Pep Presents: The Roaring Twenties – A Variety Show at 7 p.m. Jan. 31: The Flyover Sessions: Songwriter Round at 7 p.m.

The Flyover Sessions: Songwriter Round at 7 p.m. Feb. 1: Big Richard at 6 p.m.

Big Richard at 6 p.m. Feb. 3: Wayne "The Train" Hancock at 6 p.m.

Wayne "The Train" Hancock at 6 p.m. Feb. 6: Naughty Nerds Cabaret presents: Nerdstravaganza at 7 p.m.

Naughty Nerds Cabaret presents: Nerdstravaganza at 7 p.m. Feb. 7: Cupid's Lounge at 7:30 p.m.

Cupid's Lounge at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12: Elise Trouw presents: The Diary of Elon Lust Tour at 7 p.m.

Elise Trouw presents: The Diary of Elon Lust Tour at 7 p.m. Feb. 13: The Last Revel at 7 p.m.

The Last Revel at 7 p.m. Feb. 15: SosMula at 6 p.m.

SosMula at 6 p.m. Feb. 20: Clay Street Unite and Jason Scott & The High Heat at 7 p.m.

Clay Street Unite and Jason Scott & The High Heat at 7 p.m. Feb. 21: Jinnouchi Power – Album Release at 6 p.m.

Jinnouchi Power – Album Release at 6 p.m. Feb. 24: Camping in Alaska at 6 p.m.

Camping in Alaska at 6 p.m. Feb. 25: Wheel at 7 p.m.

Wheel at 7 p.m. Feb. 28: K-Winterland K-POP Dance Party at 7:30 p.m.

K-Winterland K-POP Dance Party at 7:30 p.m. March 3: Tinsley Ellis at 6 p.m.

Tinsley Ellis at 6 p.m. March 7: Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes at 7 p.m.

Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes at 7 p.m. March 10: Hudson Freeman at 6 p.m.

Hudson Freeman at 6 p.m. March 11: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers at 6 p.m.

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers at 6 p.m. March 19: LaMP at 6 p.m.

LaMP at 6 p.m. March 20: Fust & Merce Lemon at 7 p.m.

Fust & Merce Lemon at 7 p.m. March 21: TWEN at 7 p.m.

TWEN at 7 p.m. March 22: Charlie Parr at 6 p.m.

Charlie Parr at 6 p.m. March 28: Coyote Island at 7 p.m.

VIBRANT MUSIC HALL

2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee

www.vibrantmusichall.com

Jan. 25: Cheap Trick at 7:30 p.m.

Cheap Trick at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7: Hairball at 7:30 p.m.

Hairball at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18: The Phil Collins Story at 7:30 p.m.

The Phil Collins Story at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20: Nate Jackson: Big Dog Comedy Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Nate Jackson: Big Dog Comedy Tour at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21: NASH Presents – BRETT YOUNG: 2.0 TOUR at 7:30 p.m.

NASH Presents – BRETT YOUNG: 2.0 TOUR at 7:30 p.m. March 2: Sabaton: Legends on Tour at 7 p.m.

Sabaton: Legends on Tour at 7 p.m. March 14: Sam Barber – The American Route Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Sports

IOWA WOLVES

Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines

iowa.gleague.nba.com

Home games:

Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat) | Timberwolves-inspired Jersey

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat) | Timberwolves-inspired Jersey Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce | Faith and Family Day

at 3 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce | Faith and Family Day Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. vs. Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) | Alpha's Birthday

at 3 p.m. vs. Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) | Alpha's Birthday Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. vs. Long Island Nets | MLK

at 1 p.m. vs. Long Island Nets | MLK Day Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies) | Hoops for Hope

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies) | Hoops for Hope Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets)

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets) Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Mexico City Capitanes

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Mexico City Capitanes Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics) | Basketball for All

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics) | Basketball for All Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs) | Education Day

at 10:30 a.m. vs. Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs) | Education Day Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Austin Spurs

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Austin Spurs Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers | State Fair Day / State Fair-inspired Jersey

at 3 p.m. vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers | State Fair Day / State Fair-inspired Jersey Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Mexico City Capitanes | Get Lucky

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Mexico City Capitanes | Get Lucky March 8 at 1 p.m. vs. Memphis Hustle | Women’s Empowerment Game / Lynx-inspired Jersey

at 1 p.m. vs. Memphis Hustle | Women’s Empowerment Game / Lynx-inspired Jersey March 16 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz)

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz) March 18 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Salt Lake City Stars

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Salt Lake City Stars March 26 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder) | Cars-inspired Jersey Weekend

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder) | Cars-inspired Jersey Weekend March 28 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City Blue | Cars-inspired Jersey Weekend

IOWA WILD

Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines

www.iowawild.com

Home games:

Jan. 16 vs. Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. | Local Heroes Night

vs. Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. | Local Heroes Night Jan. 17 vs. Toronto Marlies at 6 p.m.

vs. Toronto Marlies at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 5 p.m.

vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 5 p.m. Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. | Throwback Threads Night

vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. | Throwback Threads Night Jan. 31 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m.

vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. | Women In Sports Night

vs. Springfield Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. | Women In Sports Night Feb. 14 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds at 6 p.m. | Pink In The Rink

vs. Springfield Thunderbirds at 6 p.m. | Pink In The Rink Feb. 24 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m.

vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. March 20 vs. Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. | ALS Awareness Night

vs. Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. | ALS Awareness Night March 21 vs. Ontario Reign at 5 p.m.

vs. Ontario Reign at 5 p.m. March 25 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m.

vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. March 29 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 6 p.m. | Crash’s Birthday

IOWA STATE BASKETBALL

Hilton Coliseum, 1705 Center Drive, Ames

www.cyclones.com

Home games:

Men:

Jan. 2 vs. West Virginia

vs. West Virginia Jan. 10 vs. Oklahoma State

vs. Oklahoma State Jan. 20 vs. UCF

vs. UCF Jan. 29 vs. Colorado

vs. Colorado Feb. 7 vs. Baylor

vs. Baylor Feb. 14 vs. Kansas

vs. Kansas Feb. 16 vs. Houston

vs. Houston Feb. 28 vs. Texas Tech

vs. Texas Tech March 7 vs. Arizona State

Women:

Jan. 4 vs. Baylor

vs. Baylor Jan. 11 vs. West Virginia

vs. West Virginia Jan. 21 vs. Cincinnati

vs. Cincinnati Jan. 24 vs. Arizona

vs. Arizona Jan. 31 vs. UCF

vs. UCF Feb. 15 vs. Kansas State

vs. Kansas State Feb. 18 vs. Arizona State

vs. Arizona State Feb. 25 vs. Oklahoma State

DRAKE BASKETBALL

Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines

www.godrakebulldogs.com

Men’s home games:

Jan. 4 vs. Indiana State

vs. Indiana State Jan. 10 vs. Belmont

vs. Belmont Jan. 21 vs. Murray State

vs. Murray State Jan. 28 vs. Evansville

vs. Evansville Jan. 31 vs. Bradley

vs. Bradley Feb. 9 vs. Valparaiso

vs. Valparaiso Feb. 12 vs. UIC

vs. UIC Feb. 18 vs. Southern Illinois

vs. Southern Illinois March 1 vs. UNI

Women’s home games:

Jan. 2 vs. Southern Illinois

vs. Southern Illinois Jan. 16 vs. Bradley

vs. Bradley Jan. 23 vs. Evansville

vs. Evansville Jan. 25 vs. Murray State

vs. Murray State Feb. 1 vs. UNI

vs. UNI Feb. 5 vs. Belmont

vs. Belmont Feb. 14 vs. Indiana State

vs. Indiana State Feb. 19 vs. Valparaiso

vs. Valparaiso Feb. 22 vs. UIC

vs. UIC March 5 vs. Illinois State

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS

MidAmerican Energy RecPlex, 6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines

bucshockey.com

Home games:

Jan. 2 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m.

vs. Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 3 vs. Green Bay Gamblers at 6:35 p.m. | Farmers Appreciation

vs. Green Bay Gamblers at 6:35 p.m. | Farmers Appreciation Jan. 4 vs. Green Bay Gamblers at 3:05 p.m.

vs. Green Bay Gamblers at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 17 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m.

vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 30 vs. Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m.

vs. Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m. Feb. 6 vs. Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m.

vs. Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m. Feb. 13 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. | Des Moines Barkaneers

vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. | Des Moines Barkaneers Feb. 27 vs. Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m.

vs. Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m. Feb. 28 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. | Guns N Hoses

vs. Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. | Guns N Hoses March 1 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 2:05 p.m.

vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 2:05 p.m. March 6 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m.

vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. March 7 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m.

vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. March 17 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 6:35 p.m.

vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 6:35 p.m. March 21 vs. Fargo Force at 7:05 p.m.

Events

JANUARY

Jan. 3: Confluence Brewing Company Chili Cookoff. 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines; www.confluencebrewing.com

Confluence Brewing Company Chili Cookoff. 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines; www.confluencebrewing.com Jan. 4 to March 29: Botanical Blues concerts every Sunday between January and March. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.cibs.org

Botanical Blues concerts every Sunday between January and March. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.cibs.org Jan. 3-4: 14th annual Iowa Diecast Toy Show. Located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.agfarmtoys.com

14th annual Iowa Diecast Toy Show. Located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.agfarmtoys.com Jan. 9: Family Fun Night Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.jesterparknaturecenter.com

Family Fun Night Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.jesterparknaturecenter.com Jan. 9-10: Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Action-packed performance featuring some of the nation’s most talented rodeo athletes, livestock and specialty entertainers. Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Action-packed performance featuring some of the nation’s most talented rodeo athletes, livestock and specialty entertainers. Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com Jan. 10: Gatsby Gala: A Roaring 20’s Dance + Live Music. 1925 High St., Des Moines; www.heartlandswing.com

Gatsby Gala: A Roaring 20’s Dance + Live Music. 1925 High St., Des Moines; www.heartlandswing.com Jan. 10: Indoor Garage Sale Extravaganza. For both shoppers and sellers looking to get rid of extra items, or turn someone else’s trash into treasure. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

Indoor Garage Sale Extravaganza. For both shoppers and sellers looking to get rid of extra items, or turn someone else’s trash into treasure. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com Jan 17: ChewBOCKa Fest. Channel your inner Wookiee and get transported into this themed festival at Confluence Brewing Company, 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines; www.confluencebrewing.com

ChewBOCKa Fest. Channel your inner Wookiee and get transported into this themed festival at Confluence Brewing Company, 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines; www.confluencebrewing.com Jan. 17: Waukee FamilyFest. Lutheran Church of Hope, 305 N.E. Dartmoor Drove, Waukee; waukee.org/472/FamilyFest

Waukee FamilyFest. Lutheran Church of Hope, 305 N.E. Dartmoor Drove, Waukee; waukee.org/472/FamilyFest Jan. 23-24: Splurge: West End Salvage’s Annual Wine, Cheese, Chocolate event. West End Architectural Salvage, 22 Ninth St., Des Moines; www.westendsalvage.com

Splurge: West End Salvage’s Annual Wine, Cheese, Chocolate event. West End Architectural Salvage, 22 Ninth St., Des Moines; www.westendsalvage.com Jan. 24: CITYVIEW’s winter pub crawl, Fire and Ice. Historic Valley Junction, 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com

CITYVIEW’s winter pub crawl, Fire and Ice. Historic Valley Junction, 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com Jan. 24: Winterfest Market. An indoor shopping event featuring your favorite local makers, artisans, and small businesses. EMC Expo Center, Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com/events/detail/winterfest-market

Winterfest Market. An indoor shopping event featuring your favorite local makers, artisans, and small businesses. EMC Expo Center, Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com/events/detail/winterfest-market Jan. 24: Comedian Charlie Berens: The Lost & Found Tour. Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

FEBRUARY

Feb. 3-5: Iowa Ag Expo. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines;

www.iowaeventscenter.com/wells-fargo-arena

Iowa Ag Expo. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com/wells-fargo-arena Feb. 4-5: IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament. Xtream Arena, 200 E. Ninth St., Suite 100, Coralville; www.ighsau.org/sports/wrestling

IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament. Xtream Arena, 200 E. Ninth St., Suite 100, Coralville; www.ighsau.org/sports/wrestling Feb. 14-22: Iowa Beef Expo. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org

Iowa Beef Expo. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org Feb. 12-15: Des Moines Home and Garden Show. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

Des Moines Home and Garden Show. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com Feb. 12: Harlem Globetrotters. The 100th Year Tour. Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

Harlem Globetrotters. The 100th Year Tour. Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com Feb. 13-14: Winter Blues Fest 2025. Downtown Des Moines Marriott, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.cibs.org

Winter Blues Fest 2025. Downtown Des Moines Marriott, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.cibs.org Feb. 7: A Celebration in Song. The fourth annual collegiate invitational concert, featuring the Des Moines Choral Society, Iowa State Singers, and The Luther College Nordic Choir. 607 High St., Des Moines; www.dmchoral.org

A Celebration in Song. The fourth annual collegiate invitational concert, featuring the Des Moines Choral Society, Iowa State Singers, and The Luther College Nordic Choir. 607 High St., Des Moines; www.dmchoral.org Feb. 14: Shiver on the River. Turkey bowling, buck saw, tug of war and beer cooler curling are just a few of the fun events at the Shiver on the River hosted by Captain Roy’s, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.captainroys.com

Shiver on the River. Turkey bowling, buck saw, tug of war and beer cooler curling are just a few of the fun events at the Shiver on the River hosted by Captain Roy’s, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.captainroys.com Feb. 18-21: 2025 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iahsaa.org/wrestling

2025 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iahsaa.org/wrestling Feb. 28: 2026 MS Moments Orange Gala. An event dedicated to raising awareness and vital funds for MS Moments, a volunteer-led organization committed to supporting Iowa families affected by multiple sclerosis. Vibrant Music Hall, 2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee; www.charity.pledgeit.org/orangegala

2026 MS Moments Orange Gala. An event dedicated to raising awareness and vital funds for MS Moments, a volunteer-led organization committed to supporting Iowa families affected by multiple sclerosis. Vibrant Music Hall, 2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee; www.charity.pledgeit.org/orangegala Feb. 28 – March 2: All Iowa Auto Show. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

MARCH