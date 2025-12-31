Winter Arts & Entertainment Guide

Winter Arts & Entertainment Guide12/31/2025
Each winter, the desire to shut the doors, close the blinds and stay hunkered down while the wind, snow and cold weather creep in grows stronger. We would say we don’t blame you, but we do.
When winter comes, instead of staying under the blanket with a warm cup of cocoa, we get to work finding many of the best places, events and performances happening in the colder months. After all, award-winning artists are showcasing their creations consistently throughout the season. Broadway shows are showing at the Des Moines Performing Arts Center. World-class athletes are putting their skills on display on the ice and on the hardwood. Musical performances are bringing wonderful sounds to the strong variety of musical venues the city has to offer. If that wasn’t enough for you, we have a catch-all events section full of reasons to get out of the house and into the city.
Take it from us, your Arts & Entertainment experts, and peruse these pages to find something to do this winter. You won’t regret it.
Art
DES MOINES ART CENTER
4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines
- Through Jan. 11: Aliza Nisenbaum – “Día de los Muertos”
- Through Jan. 18: Manuel Álvarez Bravo – “Collaborations”
- Through March 29: Camille Henrot – “Tuesday”
- Through April 19: Bill Owens – “Work and Leisure”
- Jan. 17 to June 17: Iowa Artists 2026: Henry Payer - Aagakinąk Haciwi: “We Live Opposite Each Other ”
- Feb. 14 to May 17: “Honey, You’re a Wonderful Model” – Maria Lassnig’s Animated Films
OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES
542 Fifth St., West Des Moines
- Through Jan. 31: “The Animal Show 2025”
ANDERSON GALLERY
Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines
www.andersongallery.wp.drake.edu
- Feb. 5 to March 13: “Transformative Expressions: Richard Black International Juried Print Exhibition”
MAINFRAME STUDIOS
900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines
Mainframe Studios hosts “First Fridays” every first Friday of the month, featuring a changing theme, with the artist’s works on display alongside live music and food.
- Jan. 2: Bright Beginnings
- Feb. 6: Embodied
- March 6: Des Moines Public Schools
MOBERG GALLERY
2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines
- Through Jan. 3: Scott Charles Ross
- Jan. 9: Jeff Fleming
- Feb. 6: Edgard Camacho curated by Steven Vail
- March 6: Chris Vance
POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY
Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines
www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org
- Jan. 5 to Feb. 12: Greater Des Moines Exhibited – Annual Juried Show
ANKENY ART CENTER
1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny
- Through Jan. 14: Members Show
Stage
DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS
Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
- Jan. 13-18: “Six”
- Feb. 3-8: “Kimberly Akimbo”
- Feb. 24-28. March 1: “The Outsiders”
- March 20-22: “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man”
- March 28: “The Wizard of Oz In Concert”
ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER
120 Abraham Drive, Ames
- Jan. 29-31, Feb. 6-8: “Making God Laugh”
DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
831 42nd St., Des Moines
- Jan 9-25: “Red Riding Hood, Both Sides of the Story”
- Feb. 6 to March 1: “The Mousetrap”
- March 6-22: “The Lightning Thief”
CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS
201 First Ave. S., Altoona
- Feb. 20-22, 27-28, March 1, 6-8: “Oliver! Jr.”
IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY
Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
- March 13-22: “The Seagull”
TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY
2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines’
- Feb. 13 to March 1: “Disenchanted!”
DMACC ANKENY THEATRE
2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny
www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny/Pages/welcome.aspx
- March 6-8, 26-29: “Macbeth”
DES MOINES YOUNG ARTISTS’ THEATRE
Munro Building, Des Moines University Campus, 3380 Grand Ave., Des Moines
- Feb. 20 to March 1: “Winnie the Pooh”
Live music
DES MOINES SYMPHONY
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
- Feb. 14-15: “Love – Romeo & Juliet”
- Feb. 20-21: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert”
- March 14-15: “Reflection – Smetana & Beethoven”
CASEY’S CENTER
Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines
- March 15: Winter Jam ’26
HOYT SHERMAN PLACE
1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines
- Jan. 23: Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 7:30 p.m.
- Jan. 30: The Rush Tribute Project at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 4: An Intimate Evening with JJ Grey & Mofro at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 21: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” at 7:30 p.m.
- March 5: Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m.
- March 9: Steven Curtis Chapman at 7 p.m.
- March 10: Jeff Tweedy with special guest Sima Cunningham at 7:30 p.m.
- March 11: An Evening With TOTO at 7:30 p.m.
- March 13: Trisha Yearwood: The Mirror Tour at 7:30 p.m.
- March 27: Jake Owen at 7:30 p.m.
WOOLY’S
504 E. Locust St., Des Moines
www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- Jan. 9: The Prince Experience at 8:30 p.m.
- Jan. 10: Smells Like Nirvana: A Tribute To Nirvana at 8 p.m.
- Jan. 17: Floyd: A Tribute To Pink Floyd at 8 p.m.
- Jan. 23: No Sleep at 8 p.m.
- Jan. 24: Elton & Billy: A Tribute To Billy Joel & Elton John at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 18: The Browning at 6:30 p.m.
- Feb. 20: Bayker Blankenship at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 27: Pecos & The Rooftops at 7 p.m.
- March 1: JUMP – America’s Van Halen Experience at 8 p.m.
- March 5: Tyler Farr at 7 p.m.
- March 9: The Floozies + Too Many Zooz: Too Many Flooz Tour at 7 p.m.
- March 11: Railroad Earth at 7 p.m.
- March 13: Wheatus at 7 p.m.
- March 14: Merkules at 7 p.m.
- March 17: Two Feet at 7 p.m.
- March 25: The Summer Set at 7 p.m.
- March 27: San Holo at 7 p.m.
XBK Live
1159 24th St., Des Moines
- Jan. 2: Beggars’ Bargain at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 2: Quinn Trilk, Mia Prosperi, Kelsie James at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 3: Doc Bullfrog at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 9: Blake Jack + South 35 at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 10: Bootcamp – Traffic Death – Skinned Alive – Wanderer at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 13: Rakuyo – Surfaced – Happy Thoughts – Do you Bleed? At 6 p.m.
- Jan. 16: Mr Roof & The Attitude at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 17: XOLEX at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 18: Andy Juhl & the Bluestem at 5 p.m.
- Jan. 19: Mountain Grass Unit at 6 p.m.
- Jan. 23: Dead of Winter featuring Winterland and Stringfield at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 24: Joe Stamm Band at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 25: The Toasters at 6 p.m.
- Jan. 30: Rhythm & Pep Presents: The Roaring Twenties – A Variety Show at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 31: The Flyover Sessions: Songwriter Round at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 1: Big Richard at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 3: Wayne “The Train” Hancock at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 6: Naughty Nerds Cabaret presents: Nerdstravaganza at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 7: Cupid’s Lounge at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 12: Elise Trouw presents: The Diary of Elon Lust Tour at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 13: The Last Revel at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 15: SosMula at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 20: Clay Street Unite and Jason Scott & The High Heat at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 21: Jinnouchi Power – Album Release at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 24: Camping in Alaska at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 25: Wheel at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 28: K-Winterland K-POP Dance Party at 7:30 p.m.
- March 3: Tinsley Ellis at 6 p.m.
- March 7: Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes at 7 p.m.
- March 10: Hudson Freeman at 6 p.m.
- March 11: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers at 6 p.m.
- March 19: LaMP at 6 p.m.
- March 20: Fust & Merce Lemon at 7 p.m.
- March 21: TWEN at 7 p.m.
- March 22: Charlie Parr at 6 p.m.
- March 28: Coyote Island at 7 p.m.
VIBRANT MUSIC HALL
2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee
- Jan. 25: Cheap Trick at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 7: Hairball at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 18: The Phil Collins Story at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 20: Nate Jackson: Big Dog Comedy Tour at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 21: NASH Presents – BRETT YOUNG: 2.0 TOUR at 7:30 p.m.
- March 2: Sabaton: Legends on Tour at 7 p.m.
- March 14: Sam Barber – The American Route Tour at 7:30 p.m.
Sports
IOWA WOLVES
Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines
Home games:
- Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat) | Timberwolves-inspired Jersey
- Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce | Faith and Family Day
- Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. vs. Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) | Alpha’s Birthday
- Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. vs. Long Island Nets | MLK Day
- Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies) | Hoops for Hope
- Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets)
- Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Mexico City Capitanes
- Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics) | Basketball for All
- Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs) | Education Day
- Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Austin Spurs
- Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers | State Fair Day / State Fair-inspired Jersey
- Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Mexico City Capitanes | Get Lucky
- March 8 at 1 p.m. vs. Memphis Hustle | Women’s Empowerment Game / Lynx-inspired Jersey
- March 16 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz)
- March 18 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Salt Lake City Stars
- March 26 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder) | Cars-inspired Jersey Weekend
- March 28 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City Blue | Cars-inspired Jersey Weekend
IOWA WILD
Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines
Home games:
- Jan. 16 vs. Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. | Local Heroes Night
- Jan. 17 vs. Toronto Marlies at 6 p.m.
- Jan. 21 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 23 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 5 p.m.
- Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. | Throwback Threads Night
- Jan. 31 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 13 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. | Women In Sports Night
- Feb. 14 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds at 6 p.m. | Pink In The Rink
- Feb. 24 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m.
- March 20 vs. Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. | ALS Awareness Night
- March 21 vs. Ontario Reign at 5 p.m.
- March 25 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m.
- March 29 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 6 p.m. | Crash’s Birthday
IOWA STATE BASKETBALL
Hilton Coliseum, 1705 Center Drive, Ames
Home games:
Men:
- Jan. 2 vs. West Virginia
- Jan. 10 vs. Oklahoma State
- Jan. 20 vs. UCF
- Jan. 29 vs. Colorado
- Feb. 7 vs. Baylor
- Feb. 14 vs. Kansas
- Feb. 16 vs. Houston
- Feb. 28 vs. Texas Tech
- March 7 vs. Arizona State
Women:
- Jan. 4 vs. Baylor
- Jan. 11 vs. West Virginia
- Jan. 21 vs. Cincinnati
- Jan. 24 vs. Arizona
- Jan. 31 vs. UCF
- Feb. 15 vs. Kansas State
- Feb. 18 vs. Arizona State
- Feb. 25 vs. Oklahoma State
DRAKE BASKETBALL
Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines
Men’s home games:
- Jan. 4 vs. Indiana State
- Jan. 10 vs. Belmont
- Jan. 21 vs. Murray State
- Jan. 28 vs. Evansville
- Jan. 31 vs. Bradley
- Feb. 9 vs. Valparaiso
- Feb. 12 vs. UIC
- Feb. 18 vs. Southern Illinois
- March 1 vs. UNI
Women’s home games:
- Jan. 2 vs. Southern Illinois
- Jan. 16 vs. Bradley
- Jan. 23 vs. Evansville
- Jan. 25 vs. Murray State
- Feb. 1 vs. UNI
- Feb. 5 vs. Belmont
- Feb. 14 vs. Indiana State
- Feb. 19 vs. Valparaiso
- Feb. 22 vs. UIC
- March 5 vs. Illinois State
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS
MidAmerican Energy RecPlex, 6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines
Home games:
- Jan. 2 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m.
- Jan. 3 vs. Green Bay Gamblers at 6:35 p.m. | Farmers Appreciation
- Jan. 4 vs. Green Bay Gamblers at 3:05 p.m.
- Jan. 17 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m.
- Jan. 30 vs. Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m.
- Feb. 6 vs. Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m.
- Feb. 13 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. | Des Moines Barkaneers
- Feb. 27 vs. Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m.
- Feb. 28 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. | Guns N Hoses
- March 1 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 2:05 p.m.
- March 6 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m.
- March 7 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m.
- March 17 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 6:35 p.m.
- March 21 vs. Fargo Force at 7:05 p.m.
Events
JANUARY
- Jan. 3: Confluence Brewing Company Chili Cookoff. 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines; www.confluencebrewing.com
- Jan. 4 to March 29: Botanical Blues concerts every Sunday between January and March. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.cibs.org
- Jan. 3-4: 14th annual Iowa Diecast Toy Show. Located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.agfarmtoys.com
- Jan. 9: Family Fun Night Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.jesterparknaturecenter.com
- Jan. 9-10: Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Action-packed performance featuring some of the nation’s most talented rodeo athletes, livestock and specialty entertainers. Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- Jan. 10: Gatsby Gala: A Roaring 20’s Dance + Live Music. 1925 High St., Des Moines; www.heartlandswing.com
- Jan. 10: Indoor Garage Sale Extravaganza. For both shoppers and sellers looking to get rid of extra items, or turn someone else’s trash into treasure. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- Jan 17: ChewBOCKa Fest. Channel your inner Wookiee and get transported into this themed festival at Confluence Brewing Company, 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines; www.confluencebrewing.com
- Jan. 17: Waukee FamilyFest. Lutheran Church of Hope, 305 N.E. Dartmoor Drove, Waukee; waukee.org/472/FamilyFest
- Jan. 23-24: Splurge: West End Salvage’s Annual Wine, Cheese, Chocolate event. West End Architectural Salvage, 22 Ninth St., Des Moines; www.westendsalvage.com
- Jan. 24: CITYVIEW’s winter pub crawl, Fire and Ice. Historic Valley Junction, 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com
- Jan. 24: Winterfest Market. An indoor shopping event featuring your favorite local makers, artisans, and small businesses. EMC Expo Center, Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com/events/detail/winterfest-market
- Jan. 24: Comedian Charlie Berens: The Lost & Found Tour. Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org
FEBRUARY
- Feb. 3-5: Iowa Ag Expo. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines;
www.iowaeventscenter.com/wells-fargo-arena
- Feb. 4-5: IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament. Xtream Arena, 200 E. Ninth St., Suite 100, Coralville; www.ighsau.org/sports/wrestling
- Feb. 14-22: Iowa Beef Expo. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org
- Feb. 12-15: Des Moines Home and Garden Show. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- Feb. 12: Harlem Globetrotters. The 100th Year Tour. Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- Feb. 13-14: Winter Blues Fest 2025. Downtown Des Moines Marriott, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.cibs.org
- Feb. 7: A Celebration in Song. The fourth annual collegiate invitational concert, featuring the Des Moines Choral Society, Iowa State Singers, and The Luther College Nordic Choir. 607 High St., Des Moines; www.dmchoral.org
- Feb. 14: Shiver on the River. Turkey bowling, buck saw, tug of war and beer cooler curling are just a few of the fun events at the Shiver on the River hosted by Captain Roy’s, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.captainroys.com
- Feb. 18-21: 2025 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iahsaa.org/wrestling
- Feb. 28: 2026 MS Moments Orange Gala. An event dedicated to raising awareness and vital funds for MS Moments, a volunteer-led organization committed to supporting Iowa families affected by multiple sclerosis. Vibrant Music Hall, 2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee; www.charity.pledgeit.org/orangegala
- Feb. 28 – March 2: All Iowa Auto Show. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
MARCH
- March 2-7: IGHSAU Basketball State Tournament. Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iahsaa.org/basketball
- March 6: Wine, Beer and Food showcase. Fundraiser for the Des Moines Metro Opera. Des Moines Marriott Downtown, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines;
www.desmoinesmetroopera.org
- March 13-15: Iowa Home Expo. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowahomeexpo.com
- March 14: St. Paddy’s Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K. Iowa State Capitol, East Locust Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Des Moines; www.iowaruns.com/desmoinesstpaddys5k
- March 9-13: IHSAA Basketball Tournament. Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iahsaa.org/basketball
- March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Downtown Des Moines;
www.friendlysonsiowa.com/Parade/parade.htm
- March 6-8: Iowa Deer Classic. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- March 27-29: Capital City Card Con. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.sites.google.com/view/capcitycardcon/home ♦