Fall Arts & Entertainment Guide

Fall Arts & Entertainment Guide9/3/2025
The leaves are changing, the days are getting shorter, and the weather is cooling off. What does not change is the array of things to do around central Iowa. From September to December, the metro area has countless activities for those of all ages.
Art galleries continue to display the best works from world-famous artists to those who make their art right here in the Hawkeye state and in Des Moines. The same goes for theatrical and musical performances. The wide range of theaters gives Iowans the chance to check out which local talents are showing their stuff, while also being able to see who is topping the charts. Our local sports teams do the same, with several high-level collegiate programs close by, as well as the ever-present Wild, Wolves and Buccaneers, ready to skate, shoot and entertain.
If that is not enough, we gathered a list of events from comedians, community festivals, pumpkin smashings, and even holiday celebrations to fill your schedules with.
ART
DES MOINES ART CENTER
4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines
www.desmoinesartcenter.org
Current and upcoming exhibits
- Through Sept. 7: Light Within Ourselves – Haitian Art in Iowa
- Through Sept. 21: Firelei Báez
- Through Nov. 2: Iowa Artists 2025 – Ben Millett
OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES
542 Fifth St., West Des Moines
www.olsonlarsen.com
Current and upcoming exhibits
- Through Sept. 20: Painted & Printed: Laura Berman & Jeanine Coupe Ryding
- Oct. 10 to Nov. 29: The Female Gaze
- Dec. 4 to Jan. 31: The Animal Show 2025
ANDERSON GALLERY
Harmon Fine Arts Center,
1310 25th St., Des Moines
www.andersongallery.wp.drake.edu
Upcoming exhibits
- Sept. 4 to Oct. 17: Unfurling Garden. Featuring the work of Nikki Renee Anderson, artist and Drake University alumna.
MAINFRAME STUDIOS
900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines
www.mainframestudios.org
Mainframe Studios hosts “First Friday” every first Friday of the month, featuring a changing theme, with the artists’ works on display alongside live music and food.
First Fridays
- Sept. 5: Bienvenidos A Iowa
- Oct. 3: Pen & Ink
- Nov. 7: State of the Arts: Iowa’s Artist Fellows
- Dec. 5: Daulities
MOBERG GALLERY
2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines
www.moberggallery.com
Upcoming exhibits
- September: Ruben Sanchez
- October: Sarah Grant and Scott Charles Ross
POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY
Polk County Administration Building,
111 Court Ave., Des Moines
www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org
Upcoming exhibits
- Through Sept. 24: Notes from the Sea: Invitational Curated Show by Sara Sato
- Oct. 9 to Nov. 13: TBD, curated by Larry Campbell
- Nov. 20 to Dec. 31: The Invitational: Curated Show
ANKENY ART CENTER
1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny
www.ankenyartcenter.org
Upcoming exhibits
- Through Sept. 23: John Hansen and Michael Hassig
- Sept. 30 to Nov. 26: Iowa Watercolor Society – Susan Moore
- Dec. 3 to Jan. 14: Members Show
Stage
ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER
120 Abraham Drive, Ames
www.actorsinc.org
- Sept. 11-13, 19-21: “You Can’t Take It With You”
- Nov. 6-8, 14-16: “Next to Normal”
ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE
1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny
www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com
- Oct. 3-12: “Blithe Spirit”
- Dec. 5-14: “Miracle on 34th Street, the play”
CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS
201 First Ave. S., Altoona
www.captheatre.org
- Oct. 24-26, 31, Nov. 1-2, 7-9: “Beetlejuice JR.”
DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS
Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
www.dmpa.org
- Oct. 14-19: “Disenchanted! The Hit Musical Comedy”
- Oct. 21-26: “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”
- Nov. 3: “BODYTRAFFIC”
- Nov. 7: “Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen”
- Nov. 8: “SUGAR SKULL! A Día De Muertos Musical Adventure”
- Nov. 12-16: “Les Misérables”
- Nov. 18: “Earth After Dark”
- Nov. 18-23, 25-26, 30, Dec. 3-7: “Triple Espresso”
- Nov. 25: “A Drag Queen Christmas”
- Dec. 2-7: “The Notebook”
- Dec. 16-21: “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”
IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY
Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
www.iowastage.org
- Oct. 17-26: “Buried Child”
- Dec. 5-21: “A Christmas Carol”
DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
831 42nd St., Des Moines
www.dmplayhouse.com
- Sept. 7: “Runaway Train”
- Sept. 19 to Oct. 5: “Bright Star”
- Dec. 5-27: “Frozen”
DMACC ANKENY CAMPUS THEATRE
2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny
www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny/Pages/welcome.aspx
- Oct. 3-5, 9-12: “The Apiary”
- Nov. 14-16, 20-23: “Kate and Sam Are Not Breaking Up”
TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY
2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines
www.tallgrasstheatre.org
- Sept. 12 to Sept. 28: “Blithe Spirit”
- Nov. 7 to Nov. 23: “The Boxcar Children”
- Dec. 19-21: “The A Sisters & Friends at The Velvet Lounge”
Live music
DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
www.dmpa.org
- Sept. 5: The Power of Love
- Sept. 12: Sharane Calister & The Feel Right Band
- Oct. 23: The Lubben Brothers
- Oct. 29: PlayStation | The Concert
- Oct. 30: Twilight in concert
- Nov. 4: Jordan Messerole
- Nov. 5: Straight No Chaser
- Dec. 13: Andrew Hoyt
DES MOINES SYMPHONY
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
www.dmsymphony.org
- Sept. 27-28: Opening Night 2025 Celebration: Triumph – Tchaikovsky 5
- Oct. 11: The Goonies in Concert
- Oct. 18-19: Wisdom – Dvořák 6 & Chopin
- Nov. 22-23: Strength – Scottish Highlands & Eroica
- Dec. 20-21: Holiday Brass
- Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Pops: Crique
HOYT SHERMAN PLACE
1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines
www.hoytsherman.org
- Oct. 1: Leonid & Friends at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 2: AJ Croce presents Croce playing Croce at 8 p.m.
- Oct. 5: Il Divo at 3 p.m.
- Oct. 6: Johnnyswim: When the War is Over Tour at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 12: Evil Dead in Concert at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 14: Mania: The ABBA Tribute at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 18: Girl Named Tom at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 23: Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 29: Greensky Bluegrass at 8 p.m.
- Nov. 2: Blue October at 8 p.m.
- Nov. 5: Keb’ Mo’ at 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 9: Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band at
7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 15: The Black Jacket Symphony presents AC/DC’s “Back In Black” at 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 16: A Motown Christmas at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 3: Christmas with The Celts at 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 4: Christmas with Lorie Line 2025 at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 20: Shaun Johnson & The Big Band Experience at 7:30 p.m.
NOCE
1326 Walnut St., Suite 100, Des Moines
www.nocedsm.com
- Sept. 5: The Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra, feat. Vocalist Annie Kemble at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 6: The Road Scholars Spyro Gyra Tribute Band, feat. Dan Moore & Damani Phillips at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 11: Jazz on the House with Dave Atlemeier & Co. at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 12: My Favorite Things: Amber Duimstra Sings with Her Band at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Sept. 13: Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band Plays Sinatra & More at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Sept. 18: Jazz Vocalist Stella Cole – National Act at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 19: One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show: Gina Gedler Sings Bette Midler with Her Band at 7 and
9 p.m.
- Sept. 25: Jazz on the House with Zane Gedler & Co. at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 26: For Once In My Life: A Night Of Stevie, Luther, & More with Napoleon Douglas at 7 and
9 p.m.
- Oct. 3: Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band Plays Sinatra & More at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Oct. 4: Hannah Marks, Michael Malis, & Jonathan Taylor – National Act at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 10: Follies: A Night of Broadway with Napoleon Douglas at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Oct. 11: Torch Songs: Lauren Vilmain with Her Jazz Orchestra at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Oct. 17: MN Jazz Vocalist Leslie Vincent – National Act at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 24: The Nola Jazz Band at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31: Halloween with The Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Nov. 1: Bojangles: Napoleon Douglas Sings The Music of Sammy Davis Jr. with His Jazz Orchestra at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Nov. 6: Jazz on the House with Kyle Bachara & Co. at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 7: Mike Conrad with The Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 8: Vocalist Aviana Gedler with Her Band – National Act at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Nov. 13: Jazz on the House with Robert Espe & Co. at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 14: Voix de Ville: A Noce Folly From Max Wellman at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Nov. 15: KC Saxophonist Adam Larson – National Act at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 20: Jazz on the House with The Carson Parker Trio at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 28: The Domita Show, feat. Travis Ness at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Nov. 29: The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Dec. 1, 21: Under The Mistletoe with Lauren Vilmain at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 2, 4, 6, 12-14: Max Wellman’s 16th Annual Home for the Holidays at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 3, 17: Sounds of the Season with The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 5, 7, 23: All I Want For Christmas: Gina Gedler at 7 and 9 p.m.
- Dec. 8, 10, 15, 22, 27: A Charlie Brown Christmas with The Tanner Taylor Trio at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 9, 16, 26: A NOLA Christmas at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 11, 19: A Swingin’ Christmas with Carson Parker, feat. Aviana Gedler at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18: Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O – National Act at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 20: Christmas with/ The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 and 9 p.m.
CASEY’S CENTER
Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines
www.iowaeventscenter.com
- Sept. 19: Jason Aldean: Full Throttle Tour 2025 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 23: Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 27: Eric Church Free the Machine Tour at
7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 5: Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 9: Brandon Lake: King of Hearts Tour at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 14: Paul McCartney at 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 24: Sexyy Red – Midwest Fall Jam at 6:30 p.m.
- Nov. 27-30: Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto
Sports
IOWA WOLVES
Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines
iowa.gleague.nba.com
IOWA WILD
Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines
www.iowawild.com
Home games:
- Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Wolves at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 12 vs. Rockford Icehogs (Chicago Blackhawks) at 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 1 vs. Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Hockey Club) at 6 p.m.
- Nov. 2 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 3 p.m.
- Nov. 3 vs. Chicago Wolves at 10:30 a.m.
- Nov. 9 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 6 p.m.
- Nov. 14 vs. Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers) at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte Checkers at 6 p.m.
- Nov. 18 vs. Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 6 vs. Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba Moose at 3 p.m.
- Dec. 10 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 17 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 27 vs. Chicago Wolves at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 30 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 31 vs. Texas Stars at 5 p.m.
IOWA CUBS
Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines
www.iowacubs.com
- Sept. 5 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha | Hockey Night, Friday Night Fireworks
- Sept. 6 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha
- Sept. 7 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha
- Sept. 16 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo
- Sept. 17 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo
- Sept. 18 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo | Iowa Oaks
- Sept. 19 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo | Fan Appreciation Weekend
- Sept. 20 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo | Demonios De Des Moines
- Sept. 21 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo
IOWA STATE BASKETBALL
Hilton Coliseum, 1705 Center Drive, Ames
www.cyclones.com
Men:
Non-conference home games (times TBA):
- Oct. 26 vs. Farleigh Dickinson
- Nov. 6 vs. Grambling State
- Nov. 17 vs. Stonehill College
- Dec. 3 vs. Alcorn State
- Dec. 11 vs. Iowa
- Dec. 14 vs. Eastern Illinois
- Dec. 21 vs. Long Beach State
- Dec. 29 vs. Houston Christian
Big 12 home games (dates and times TBA):
- Arizona State, UCF, Colorado, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Baylor, Kansas and Oklahoma State
Women:
- Dates and times TBA, https://cyclones.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule
IOWA STATE FOOTBALL
Jack Trice Stadium, 1732 S. Fourth St., Ames
www.cyclones.com
Home games:
- Sept. 6 vs. Iowa
- Sept. 27 vs. Arizona
- Oct. 25 vs. BYU
- Nov. 1 vs. Arizona State
- Nov. 22 vs. Kansas
DRAKE BASKETBALL
Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines
www.godrakebulldogs.com
Men’s home games
- Dates and times TBA
Women’s home games
- Dates and times TBA
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS
MidAmerican Energy RecPlex,
6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines
www.bucshockey.com
The Tier 1 USHL developmental hockey franchise continues to serve up a chance for amateur hockey players to enhance their ability to succeed at the next level.
Home games:
- Oct. 3 vs. Chicago Steel at 7:05 p.m.
- Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Steel at 6:05 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. USA NTDP at 7:05 p.m.
- Oct. 25 vs. USA NTDP at 7:05 p.m.
- Nov. 1 vs. Tri-City Storm at 6:05 p.m.
- Nov. 14 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m.
- Nov. 21 vs. Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m.
- Nov. 22 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 6:05 p.m.
- Nov. 28 vs. Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m.
- Dec. 5 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m.
- Dec. 9 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 6:35 p.m.
- Dec. 13 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m.
- Dec. 27 vs. Tri-City Storm at 7:05 p.m.
Events
SEPTEMBER
- SEPTEMBER THROUGH OCTOBER: Des Moines Farmers Market. Residing in the Historic Court District, Iowa’s largest farmers’ market will cater to all of the local fall cravings every Saturday morning. www.dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket
- SEPT. 5: First Friday in the East Village. Attendees cand do some shopping, have dinner and listen to free music in the streets. Historic East Village first through seventh blocks of East Grand, Locust and Walnut, Des Moines; www.eastvillagedesmoines.com/events
- SEPT. 6: Monarch Day at the Blank Park Zoo, 7401 SW Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com
- SEPT. 6: Family Fun Day. The afternoon will offer many hands-on activities and events for kids and families of all ages. The Brenton Arboretum, 25141 260th St., Dallas Center; www.thebrentonarboretum.org
- SEPT. 7: PorchFest. This year will have 19 bands with music to match everyone’s favorite genre. PorchFest DSM is an organic, walking music festival that takes place on the porches around Union Park in Des Moines, featuring talent from around Iowa. Union Park, 2009 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.porchfestdsm.org
- SEPT. 6-7, 13-14: 20th anniversary celebration of the Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com
- SEPT. 6: Touchdown Tailgate. Watch the Cy-Hawk football game on two jumbotron TVs with food and drink vendors present at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/touchdown-tailgate
- SEPT. 7: 2025 Des Moines Concours d’Elegance. A premier automotive exhibition held at the internationally recognized John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines. John & Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Western Gateway Park, 1330 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesconcours.com
- SEPT. 11: Music in the Junction – Red Dirt Renegade Historic Valley Junction, 100 to 300 Block of Fifth St., & Railroad Park; www.valleyjunction.com/events
- SEPT. 11, 18, 25: Confluence Brewing Summer Concert Series. Free to attend at Confluence Brewing Company, 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines; www.confluencebrewing.com
- SEPT. 12-14: GalaxyCon. This is a festival of fandom with celebrity appearances, artists, writers, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, creators and much more. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.galaxycon.com/pages/animate-des-moines
- SEPT. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28: Apple and Pumpkin Festival. Enjoy wagon rides, a corn maze, and a corn pool, along with apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; www.willsfamilyorchard.com/apple-and-pumpkin-fest/
-
SEPT. 13: Pickle for a Purpose. Pickleball tournament to help support Dorothy’s House. 1000 S.E. 68th St., Pleasant Hill; www.dorothyshouse.org
- SEPT. 13: Botanical Bash. Reiman Garden’s 30th anniversary celebration. Reiman Gardens, Iowa State University, 1407 University Boulevard, Ames; www.reimangardens.com
- SEPT. 13: Adventureland’s Oktoberfest. This event is the 11th installment at the amusement park and is 21-plus. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/oktoberfest
- SEPT. 14: Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Charity Car Show with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa at Charlie’s Filling Station, 305 Grand Ave, West Des Moines; www.friendlysonsiowa.com
- SEPT. 19-20: Beaverdale Fall Festival. Celebrate Beaverdale’s rich history at this family-friendly event. Enjoy live music, thrilling carnival rides, and delicious offerings from local food vendors, all in the heart of Beaverdale. Beaver Avenue and Urbandale Avenue; www.fallfestival.org
- SEPT. 20: 2025 Iowa Outdoor Expo. Attendees will have the opportunity to try out virtual skeet shooting, cast a line, shoot a bow, try the slingshot range, shoot on the BB gun range, experience animal presentations and participate in the minnow races. 4343 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines www.desmoines-ikes.com
- SEPT. 20: Hot Rods for Heroes. All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa, who send care packages to Iowans serving in the military. Des Moines Area Community College, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny; www.bluestarmothersofiowa.com
- SEPT. 20: Iowa State Armwrestling Championship. $30 entry fee. Enter if you’re feeling lucky. Big Grove Brewery, 555 17th St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/events/1272994067127516
- SEPT. 20: Downtown Des Moines End of Summer Block Party. The Downtown Neighborhood Association celebrates the end of the summer with this free event. HubSpot, 215 Water St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/desmoinesdna
- SEPT. 21: Big Grove Vinyl Market. Several record vendors from around the Midwest will be on hand from 1-4 p.m., selling hundreds of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes and more. The event will be held inside the Crescent Room. Admission is free to the public. Big Grove Brewery, 555 17th St., Des Moines; www.biggrove.com
- SEPT. 21: IRIS Peace Day International Festival. This free public event celebrates diverse global cultures through local art, dance, and music performances. Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines; www.iris-center.org/peace-day
- SEPT 25-27: Des Moines Area Quilters Guild annual show. Iowa State Fairgrounds 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmaqg.org
- SEPT. 26: Comedy Revival at The Station: Stand-up Comedy Showcase. A night of comedy by local comedians. The Station on Ingersoll, 3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines. www.thestationdsm.com/des-moines-ingersoll-the-station-on-ingersoll-party
- SEPT 26-27: Oktoberfest. Celebrate with authentic German traditions: enjoy German beers, delicious German food, and much more. The District at Prairie Trail, S.W. District Drive, Ankeny; www.oktoberfestdsm.com
- SEPT. 26-28: Iowa’s Largest Arts and Crafts Show. More than 250 creators bring their best handmade products to the Iowa State Fairgrounds, E. 30th Street and E. University Avenue, Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org/event-calendar/iowa-largest-arts-and-crafts-show
- SEPT. 27-28: Latino Heritage Festival. This is the only two-day Latino Heritage festival in the state. The exclusive Sabor Latino event features everything, meaning there’s something for everyone during the action-packed weekend. Western Gateway Park, 100 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.latinoheritagefestival.org.
- SEPT. 27: Applefest. The historic Living History Farms celebrate the apple harvest season apple treats, such as apple butter, cake or pie, and cider. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org
- SEPT. 27: Wild Boar Challenge. An off-road obstacle course designed to push participants through a series of challenges that will test both their speed and agility as they navigate through the course. Wildwood Hills Ranch, 2552 Union Lane Street, St. Charles; www.wildboarchallenge.org
- SEPT. 27: Log Cabin Days Festival. The annual festival brings you in for a taste of Indianola’s history. Warren County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Second Ave., Indianola; www.warrencountyhistory.org
OCTOBER
- RECURRING WEEKLY THROUGH NOVEMBER: The Haunting at Exile. This pop-up includes both the upstairs dining room and beer hall spaces. Halloween-themed drinks, dishes and decor create a unique and memorable experience for anyone looking to enjoy the holiday. Exile Brewing Company, 1514 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.exilebrewing.com
- RECURRING DAILY THROUGH NOV. 2: Scarecrow Festival. A farm-wide celebration filled with colorful displays, playful scarecrows, and the warm spirit of the season. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge; www.centergroveorchard.com
- OCT. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26: Apple and Pumpkin Festival. Wagon rides, corn maze and corn pool and of course, apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; www.willsfamilyorchard.com
- OCT. 4: Spooky Sprint – Des Moines. A Halloween-themed event that is perfect for the whole family. Big Creek State Park, 8550 NW 142nd Ave., Polk City; www.runsignup.com/Race/IA/PolkCity/SpookySprintDesMoines
- OCT 4: Wauketoberfest. Join the Waukee Area Historical Society for a day of fun, featuring live music, delicious German food beer, and an exciting stein-holding contest. Traditional attire is encouraged. Downtown Waukee Triangle, Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street; www.waukeehistory.org
- OCT. 4: Little Giant Beer Summit at El Bait Shop. El Bait Shop’s love letter to local craft breweries, held in its parking lot. El Bait Shop, 200 S.W. Second St., Des Moines; www.elbaitshop.com
- OCT. 4: Adam Sandler. Casey’s Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- OCT. 11: Indigenous Iowans Day. Explore the native cultures that have shaped our state. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org
- OCT. 11-12: Madison County Covered Bridges Festival. Discover Madison County’s rich history and iconic covered bridges. Enjoy food and art vendors, a car show, a parade and more. Starting at 9 a.m. in Winterset Square, Winterset; www.exploremadisoncounty.com
- OCT 17-19: Capital City Gaming Con. Des Moines’ very own board game convention. Buy, play, test and enjoy board games of all types. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines; www.capitalcitygamingcon.com
- OCT. 17-19 and 24-26: Family Halloween at Living History Farms. Various start times, at 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org/event/halloween
- OCT. 18: SCI’s Big Blast: 55 Years of Science, Wonder and Community. Celebrate the past and present of one of Des Moines’ best attractions. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines; www.sciowa.org
- OCT. 18-19: Des Moines Lapidary Society 2025 Gem, Jewelry, Mineral and Fossil show. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmlapidary.org
- OCT. 18-19: Great Iowa Pet Expo. Including trade show, education and entertainment. 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.greatiowapetexpo.com
- OCT. 19: Gabriel Iglesias. Casey’s Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- OCT. 19: IMT Des Moines Marathon. Since 2002, the annual marathon has been taking participants on a run throughout Iowa’s capital. 1001 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.desmoinesmarathon.com
- OCT 19: Ehud Asherie performs at the Caspe Terrace, 33158 Ute Ave., Waukee; www.jazzatcaspe.weebly.com
- OCT. 25: Des Moines Whiskey Festival. Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com
- OCT. 26: Des Moines Jazz Hall of Fame Gala. Hall of Fame honors for 2025 will be awarded to trombonist/educator/arranger Paul McKee and guitarist Willie Shay, with other honors presented throughout the night. Community Jazz Center of Greater Des Moines, 1326 Walnut, Des Moines; www.cjc-dsm.org
- THROUGH OCT. 26: Phantom Fall Festival. Every weekend in October, Adventureland hosts its fall festival with several haunted houses, ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/Phantom-Fall-Fest
- OCT. 30: Beggars’ night. The night before Halloween is Beggars’ Night, and children across many communities will be out and about performing tricks or asking for treats. In many neighborhoods, from 6-8 p.m.
NOVEMBER
- NOV. 1: 25th annual Red Tie Gala. Help support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa. Dress to impress for this special benefit. Community Choice Convention Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; www.rmhdesmoines.org
- NOV. 1-2: Pumpkin Destruction. Sick and tired of pumpkin spice season? See pumpkins smashed in a variety of ways at this event. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge; www.centergroveorchard.com
- NOV. 7-9: Des Moines Holiday Boutique. More than 200 businesses join together to create the shopping event of the season. Discover unique, high-quality vendors showcasing the latest trends in jewelry, gifts, children’s items, gourmet foods and more for the holiday season. EMC Expo Center, Iowa Events Center, 730 Fourth St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesholidayboutique.com
- NOV. 8: Living History Farms race. Race across the grounds and see 300 years of Iowa history in the process. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org
- NOV. 9: Girls on the Run 5K. Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.gotrcentraliowa.org/5k
- NOV. 9: Frank Basile and Jeb Patton perform at the Caspe Terrace, 33158 Ute Ave., Waukee; www.jazzatcaspe.weebly.com
- NOV. 23: Fall Makers Market. Local vendors, crafters, artisans and more will be available for your shopping needs right before the holidays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jester Park Nature Center 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.jesterparknaturecenter.com/calendar-events/fall-makers-market
- NOV. 29: Christmas in Olde Town. A holiday celebration in the heart of Downtown Altoona. S.E. Second Street, Altoona; www.visitaltoona.com
- NOV. 27: Des Moines Turkey Trot. The 5K plus 5-mile race takes over Des Moines on Thanksgiving and is regarded as one of the top trots in the country. Starting at 9 a.m. on Court Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesturkeytrot.com
- NOV. 28: Winterset Festival of Lights. Kick off the holiday season with an enchanting display of lights, live music and delicious food and drinks. From 5-8 p.m. at Winterset Courthouse, 112 S. John Wayne Drive, Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events
- NOV. 28-30: 42nd annual Festival of Trees and Lights. Expertly decorated trees, local music, dance groups and a visit from Santa himself, all in the name of supporting Blank Children’s Hospital. Iowa Events Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; www.unitypoint.org/giving/blank-childrens-hospital-foundation/ways-to-give/events/festival-of-trees-and-lights
DECEMBER
- DEC. 4-6, 11-14: ChristkindlMarket. Discover regional vendors showcasing handcrafted products from charming wooden stalls. Enjoy lively performances of polka music, traditional dances and choirs in Yuletide Hall. Engage in children’s activities and savor Glühwein (warm, mulled wine) and European beers. All at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.christkindlmarketdsm.com
- DEC. 5: Light Up Polk City from 6-8 p.m. in the Polk City town square; www.gopolkcity.com/light-up-polk-city
- DEC. 5: City of Clive Mayor’s Tree Lighting. Clive Public Library, 1900 N.W. 114th St., Clive; www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation
- DEC. 6: Family Christmas at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org
- DEC. 11: Bert Kreischer. Casey’s Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- DEC. 12-13: Winter Solstice Market. Get some holiday shopping done for your friends, family or yourself. 116 S. 1st Ave., Winterset Courthouse Square; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events
- DEC. 13: Santa 5K run. Bring your best Santa suit, but leave the milk and cookies at home. 521 E. Locust St., Des Moines; fleetfeet.com/s/desmoines
- DEC. 13: Peppermint Trail. Winter festival located along Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines; theavenuesdsm.com/peppermint-trail
- DEC. 5 through DEC. 28: Holiday Hullabaloo. Experience a family-friendly holiday event with festivities and entertainment every weekend through the dates posted. Southridge Event Center, 1111 Army Post Road, Des Moines; www.holidayhullabaloo.com ♦