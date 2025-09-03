Feature Story

Fall Arts & Entertainment Guide

The leaves are changing, the days are getting shorter, and the weather is cooling off. What does not change is the array of things to do around central Iowa. From September to December, the metro area has countless activities for those of all ages.

Art galleries continue to display the best works from world-famous artists to those who make their art right here in the Hawkeye state and in Des Moines. The same goes for theatrical and musical performances. The wide range of theaters gives Iowans the chance to check out which local talents are showing their stuff, while also being able to see who is topping the charts. Our local sports teams do the same, with several high-level collegiate programs close by, as well as the ever-present Wild, Wolves and Buccaneers, ready to skate, shoot and entertain.

If that is not enough, we gathered a list of events from comedians, community festivals, pumpkin smashings, and even holiday celebrations to fill your schedules with.

ART

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Current and upcoming exhibits

Through Sept. 7: Light Within Ourselves – Haitian Art in Iowa

Through Sept. 21: Firelei Báez

Through Nov. 2: Iowa Artists 2025 – Ben Millett

OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES

542 Fifth St., West Des Moines

www.olsonlarsen.com

Current and upcoming exhibits

Through Sept. 20: Painted & Printed: Laura Berman & Jeanine Coupe Ryding

Oct. 10 to Nov. 29: The Female Gaze

Dec. 4 to Jan. 31: The Animal Show 2025

ANDERSON GALLERY

Harmon Fine Arts Center,

1310 25th St., Des Moines

www.andersongallery.wp.drake.edu

Upcoming exhibits

Sept. 4 to Oct. 17: Unfurling Garden. Featuring the work of Nikki Renee Anderson, artist and Drake University alumna.

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

www.mainframestudios.org

Mainframe Studios hosts “First Friday” every first Friday of the month, featuring a changing theme, with the artists’ works on display alongside live music and food.

First Fridays

Sept. 5: Bienvenidos A Iowa

Oct. 3: Pen & Ink

Nov. 7: State of the Arts: Iowa’s Artist Fellows

Dec. 5: Daulities

MOBERG GALLERY

2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.moberggallery.com

Upcoming exhibits

September: Ruben Sanchez

October: Sarah Grant and Scott Charles Ross

POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY

Polk County Administration Building,

111 Court Ave., Des Moines

www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org

Upcoming exhibits

Through Sept. 24: Notes from the Sea: Invitational Curated Show by Sara Sato

Oct. 9 to Nov. 13: TBD, curated by Larry Campbell

Nov. 20 to Dec. 31: The Invitational: Curated Show

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

www.ankenyartcenter.org

Upcoming exhibits

Through Sept. 23: John Hansen and Michael Hassig

Sept. 30 to Nov. 26: Iowa Watercolor Society – Susan Moore

Dec. 3 to Jan. 14: Members Show

Stage

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

www.actorsinc.org

Sept. 11-13, 19-21: “You Can’t Take It With You”

Nov. 6-8, 14-16: “Next to Normal”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Oct. 3-12: “Blithe Spirit”

Dec. 5-14: “Miracle on 34th Street, the play”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

www.captheatre.org

Oct. 24-26, 31, Nov. 1-2, 7-9: “Beetlejuice JR.”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.dmpa.org

Oct. 14-19: “Disenchanted! The Hit Musical Comedy”

Oct. 21-26: “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”

Nov. 3: “BODYTRAFFIC”

Nov. 7: “Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen”

Nov. 8: “SUGAR SKULL! A Día De Muertos Musical Adventure”

Nov. 12-16: “Les Misérables”

Nov. 18: “Earth After Dark”

Nov. 18-23, 25-26, 30, Dec. 3-7: “Triple Espresso”

Nov. 25: “A Drag Queen Christmas”

Dec. 2-7: “The Notebook”

Dec. 16-21: “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.iowastage.org

Oct. 17-26: “Buried Child”

Dec. 5-21: “A Christmas Carol”

DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

www.dmplayhouse.com

Sept. 7: “Runaway Train”

Sept. 19 to Oct. 5: “Bright Star”

Dec. 5-27: “Frozen”

DMACC ANKENY CAMPUS THEATRE

2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny

www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny/Pages/welcome.aspx

Oct. 3-5, 9-12: “The Apiary”

Nov. 14-16, 20-23: “Kate and Sam Are Not Breaking Up”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines

www.tallgrasstheatre.org

Sept. 12 to Sept. 28: “Blithe Spirit”

Nov. 7 to Nov. 23: “The Boxcar Children”

Dec. 19-21: “The A Sisters & Friends at The Velvet Lounge”

Live music

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.dmpa.org

Sept. 5: The Power of Love

Sept. 12: Sharane Calister & The Feel Right Band

Oct. 23: The Lubben Brothers

Oct. 29: PlayStation | The Concert

Oct. 30: Twilight in concert

Nov. 4: Jordan Messerole

Nov. 5: Straight No Chaser

Dec. 13: Andrew Hoyt

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.dmsymphony.org

Sept. 27-28: Opening Night 2025 Celebration: Triumph – Tchaikovsky 5

Oct. 11: The Goonies in Concert

Oct. 18-19: Wisdom – Dvořák 6 & Chopin

Nov. 22-23: Strength – Scottish Highlands & Eroica

Dec. 20-21: Holiday Brass

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Pops: Crique

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

www.hoytsherman.org

Oct. 1: Leonid & Friends at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: AJ Croce presents Croce playing Croce at 8 p.m.

Oct. 5: Il Divo at 3 p.m.

Oct. 6: Johnnyswim: When the War is Over Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12: Evil Dead in Concert at 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: Mania: The ABBA Tribute at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: Girl Named Tom at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: Greensky Bluegrass at 8 p.m.

Nov. 2: Blue October at 8 p.m.

Nov. 5: Keb’ Mo’ at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band at

7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 15: The Black Jacket Symphony presents AC/DC’s “Back In Black” at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: A Motown Christmas at 7 p.m.

Dec. 3: Christmas with The Celts at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: Christmas with Lorie Line 2025 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 20: Shaun Johnson & The Big Band Experience at 7:30 p.m.

NOCE

1326 Walnut St., Suite 100, Des Moines

www.nocedsm.com

Sept. 5: The Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra, feat. Vocalist Annie Kemble at 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: The Road Scholars Spyro Gyra Tribute Band, feat. Dan Moore & Damani Phillips at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: Jazz on the House with Dave Atlemeier & Co. at 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: My Favorite Things: Amber Duimstra Sings with Her Band at 7 and 9 p.m.

Sept. 13: Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band Plays Sinatra & More at 7 and 9 p.m.

Sept. 18: Jazz Vocalist Stella Cole – National Act at 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show: Gina Gedler Sings Bette Midler with Her Band at 7 and

9 p.m.

9 p.m. Sept. 25: Jazz on the House with Zane Gedler & Co. at 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: For Once In My Life: A Night Of Stevie, Luther, & More with Napoleon Douglas at 7 and

9 p.m.

9 p.m. Oct. 3: Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band Plays Sinatra & More at 7 and 9 p.m.

Oct. 4: Hannah Marks, Michael Malis, & Jonathan Taylor – National Act at 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: Follies: A Night of Broadway with Napoleon Douglas at 7 and 9 p.m.

Oct. 11: Torch Songs: Lauren Vilmain with Her Jazz Orchestra at 7 and 9 p.m.

Oct. 17: MN Jazz Vocalist Leslie Vincent – National Act at 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: The Nola Jazz Band at 7 p.m.

Oct. 31: Halloween with The Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra at 7 and 9 p.m.

Nov. 1: Bojangles: Napoleon Douglas Sings The Music of Sammy Davis Jr. with His Jazz Orchestra at 7 and 9 p.m.

Nov. 6: Jazz on the House with Kyle Bachara & Co. at 7 p.m.

Nov. 7: Mike Conrad with The Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra at 7 p.m.

Nov. 8: Vocalist Aviana Gedler with Her Band – National Act at 7 and 9 p.m.

Nov. 13: Jazz on the House with Robert Espe & Co. at 7 p.m.

Nov. 14: Voix de Ville: A Noce Folly From Max Wellman at 7 and 9 p.m.

Nov. 15: KC Saxophonist Adam Larson – National Act at 7 p.m.

Nov. 20: Jazz on the House with The Carson Parker Trio at 7 p.m.

Nov. 21: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 7 p.m.

Nov. 28: The Domita Show, feat. Travis Ness at 7 and 9 p.m.

Nov. 29: The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 and 9 p.m.

Dec. 1, 21: Under The Mistletoe with Lauren Vilmain at 7 p.m.

Dec. 2, 4, 6, 12-14: Max Wellman’s 16th Annual Home for the Holidays at 7 p.m.

Dec. 3, 17: Sounds of the Season with The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

Dec. 5, 7, 23: All I Want For Christmas: Gina Gedler at 7 and 9 p.m.

Dec. 8, 10, 15, 22, 27: A Charlie Brown Christmas with The Tanner Taylor Trio at 7 p.m.

Dec. 9, 16, 26: A NOLA Christmas at 7 p.m.

Dec. 11, 19: A Swingin’ Christmas with Carson Parker, feat. Aviana Gedler at 7 p.m.

Dec. 18: Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O – National Act at 7 p.m.

Dec. 20: Christmas with/ The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 and 9 p.m.

CASEY’S CENTER

Casey’s Center, 223 Center St., Des Moines

www.iowaeventscenter.com

Sept. 19: Jason Aldean: Full Throttle Tour 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace at 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Eric Church Free the Machine Tour at

7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 5: Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: Brandon Lake: King of Hearts Tour at 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: Paul McCartney at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: Sexyy Red – Midwest Fall Jam at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27-30: Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto

Sports

IOWA WOLVES

Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines

iowa.gleague.nba.com

IOWA WILD

Casey’s Center, 233 Center St., Des Moines

www.iowawild.com

Home games:

Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Wolves at 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Rockford Icehogs (Chicago Blackhawks) at 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings) at 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs. Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Hockey Club) at 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 3 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Chicago Wolves at 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 9 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 vs. Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers) at 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte Checkers at 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) at 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 vs. Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) at 6 p.m.

Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba Moose at 3 p.m.

Dec. 10 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Chicago Wolves at 6 p.m.

Dec. 30 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Texas Stars at 5 p.m.

IOWA CUBS

Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines

www.iowacubs.com

Sept. 5 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha | Hockey Night, Friday Night Fireworks

Sept. 6 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

Sept. 7 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

Sept. 16 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo

Sept. 17 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo

Sept. 18 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo | Iowa Oaks

Sept. 19 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo | Fan Appreciation Weekend

Sept. 20 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo | Demonios De Des Moines

Sept. 21 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo

IOWA STATE BASKETBALL

Hilton Coliseum, 1705 Center Drive, Ames

www.cyclones.com

Men:

Non-conference home games (times TBA):

Oct. 26 vs. Farleigh Dickinson

Nov. 6 vs. Grambling State

Nov. 17 vs. Stonehill College

Dec. 3 vs. Alcorn State

Dec. 11 vs. Iowa

Dec. 14 vs. Eastern Illinois

Dec. 21 vs. Long Beach State

Dec. 29 vs. Houston Christian

Big 12 home games (dates and times TBA):

Arizona State, UCF, Colorado, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Baylor, Kansas and Oklahoma State

Women:

Dates and times TBA, https://cyclones.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule

IOWA STATE FOOTBALL

Jack Trice Stadium, 1732 S. Fourth St., Ames

www.cyclones.com

Home games:

Sept. 6 vs. Iowa

Sept. 27 vs. Arizona

Oct. 25 vs. BYU

Nov. 1 vs. Arizona State

Nov. 22 vs. Kansas

DRAKE BASKETBALL

Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines

www.godrakebulldogs.com

Men’s home games

Dates and times TBA

Women’s home games

Dates and times TBA

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS

MidAmerican Energy RecPlex,

6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines

www.bucshockey.com

The Tier 1 USHL developmental hockey franchise continues to serve up a chance for amateur hockey players to enhance their ability to succeed at the next level.

Home games:

Oct. 3 vs. Chicago Steel at 7:05 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Steel at 6:05 p.m.

Oct. 24 vs. USA NTDP at 7:05 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. USA NTDP at 7:05 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs. Tri-City Storm at 6:05 p.m.

Nov. 14 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m.

Nov. 21 vs. Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m.

Nov. 22 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 6:05 p.m.

Nov. 28 vs. Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 5 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 9 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 6:35 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Tri-City Storm at 7:05 p.m.

Events

SEPTEMBER

SEPTEMBER THROUGH OCTOBER: Des Moines Farmers Market. Residing in the Historic Court District, Iowa’s largest farmers’ market will cater to all of the local fall cravings every Saturday morning. www.dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket

Residing in the Historic Court District, Iowa’s largest farmers’ market will cater to all of the local fall cravings every Saturday morning. www.dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket SEPT. 5: First Friday in the East Village. Attendees cand do some shopping, have dinner and listen to free music in the streets. Historic East Village first through seventh blocks of East Grand, Locust and Walnut, Des Moines; www.eastvillagedesmoines.com/events

Attendees cand do some shopping, have dinner and listen to free music in the streets. Historic East Village first through seventh blocks of East Grand, Locust and Walnut, Des Moines; www.eastvillagedesmoines.com/events SEPT. 6: Monarch Day at the Blank Park Zoo, 7401 SW Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com

at the Blank Park Zoo, 7401 SW Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com SEPT. 6: Family Fun Day. The afternoon will offer many hands-on activities and events for kids and families of all ages. The Brenton Arboretum, 25141 260th St., Dallas Center; www.thebrentonarboretum.org

The afternoon will offer many hands-on activities and events for kids and families of all ages. The Brenton Arboretum, 25141 260th St., Dallas Center; www.thebrentonarboretum.org SEPT. 7: PorchFest. This year will have 19 bands with music to match everyone’s favorite genre. PorchFest DSM is an organic, walking music festival that takes place on the porches around Union Park in Des Moines, featuring talent from around Iowa. Union Park, 2009 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.porchfestdsm.org

This year will have 19 bands with music to match everyone’s favorite genre. PorchFest DSM is an organic, walking music festival that takes place on the porches around Union Park in Des Moines, featuring talent from around Iowa. Union Park, 2009 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.porchfestdsm.org SEPT. 6-7, 13-14: 20th anniversary celebration of the Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com

at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com SEPT. 6: Touchdown Tailgate. Watch the Cy-Hawk football game on two jumbotron TVs with food and drink vendors present at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/touchdown-tailgate

Watch the Cy-Hawk football game on two jumbotron TVs with food and drink vendors present at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/touchdown-tailgate SEPT. 7: 2025 Des Moines Concours d’Elegance . A premier automotive exhibition held at the internationally recognized John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines. John & Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Western Gateway Park, 1330 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesconcours.com

. A premier automotive exhibition held at the internationally recognized John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines. John & Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Western Gateway Park, 1330 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesconcours.com SEPT. 11: Music in the Junction – Red Dirt Renegade Historic Valley Junction, 100 to 300 Block of Fifth St., & Railroad Park; www.valleyjunction.com/events

Historic Valley Junction, 100 to 300 Block of Fifth St., & Railroad Park; www.valleyjunction.com/events SEPT. 11, 18, 25: Confluence Brewing Summer Concert Series. Free to attend at Confluence Brewing Company, 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines; www.confluencebrewing.com

Free to attend at Confluence Brewing Company, 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines; www.confluencebrewing.com SEPT. 12-14: GalaxyCon. This is a festival of fandom with celebrity appearances, artists, writers, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, creators and much more. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.galaxycon.com/pages/animate-des-moines

This is a festival of fandom with celebrity appearances, artists, writers, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, creators and much more. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.galaxycon.com/pages/animate-des-moines SEPT. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28: Apple and Pumpkin Festival. Enjoy wagon rides, a corn maze, and a corn pool, along with apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; www.willsfamilyorchard.com/apple-and-pumpkin-fest/

Enjoy wagon rides, a corn maze, and a corn pool, along with apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; www.willsfamilyorchard.com/apple-and-pumpkin-fest/ SEPT. 13: Pickle for a Purpose. Pickleball tournament to help support Dorothy’s House. 1000 S.E. 68th St., Pleasant Hill; www.dorothyshouse.org

SEPT. 13: Botanical Bash. Reiman Garden’s 30th anniversary celebration. Reiman Gardens, Iowa State University, 1407 University Boulevard, Ames; www.reimangardens.com

Reiman Garden’s 30th anniversary celebration. Reiman Gardens, Iowa State University, 1407 University Boulevard, Ames; www.reimangardens.com SEPT. 13: Adventureland’s Oktoberfest. This event is the 11th installment at the amusement park and is 21-plus. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/oktoberfest

This event is the 11th installment at the amusement park and is 21-plus. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/oktoberfest SEPT. 14: Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Charity Car Show with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa at Charlie’s Filling Station, 305 Grand Ave, West Des Moines; www.friendlysonsiowa.com

with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa at Charlie’s Filling Station, 305 Grand Ave, West Des Moines; www.friendlysonsiowa.com SEPT. 19-20: Beaverdale Fall Festival. Celebrate Beaverdale’s rich history at this family-friendly event. Enjoy live music, thrilling carnival rides, and delicious offerings from local food vendors, all in the heart of Beaverdale. Beaver Avenue and Urbandale Avenue; www.fallfestival.org

Celebrate Beaverdale’s rich history at this family-friendly event. Enjoy live music, thrilling carnival rides, and delicious offerings from local food vendors, all in the heart of Beaverdale. Beaver Avenue and Urbandale Avenue; www.fallfestival.org SEPT. 20: 2025 Iowa Outdoor Expo . Attendees will have the opportunity to try out virtual skeet shooting, cast a line, shoot a bow, try the slingshot range, shoot on the BB gun range, experience animal presentations and participate in the minnow races. 4343 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines www.desmoines-ikes.com

. Attendees will have the opportunity to try out virtual skeet shooting, cast a line, shoot a bow, try the slingshot range, shoot on the BB gun range, experience animal presentations and participate in the minnow races. 4343 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines www.desmoines-ikes.com SEPT. 20: Hot Rods for Heroes. All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa, who send care packages to Iowans serving in the military. Des Moines Area Community College, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny; www.bluestarmothersofiowa.com

All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa, who send care packages to Iowans serving in the military. Des Moines Area Community College, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny; www.bluestarmothersofiowa.com SEPT. 20: Iowa State Armwrestling Championship. $30 entry fee. Enter if you’re feeling lucky. Big Grove Brewery, 555 17th St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/events/1272994067127516

$30 entry fee. Enter if you’re feeling lucky. Big Grove Brewery, 555 17th St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/events/1272994067127516 SEPT. 20: Downtown Des Moines End of Summer Block Party. The Downtown Neighborhood Association celebrates the end of the summer with this free event. HubSpot, 215 Water St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/desmoinesdna

The Downtown Neighborhood Association celebrates the end of the summer with this free event. HubSpot, 215 Water St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/desmoinesdna SEPT. 21: Big Grove Vinyl Market. Several record vendors from around the Midwest will be on hand from 1-4 p.m., selling hundreds of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes and more. The event will be held inside the Crescent Room. Admission is free to the public. Big Grove Brewery, 555 17th St., Des Moines; www.biggrove.com

Several record vendors from around the Midwest will be on hand from 1-4 p.m., selling hundreds of vinyl records, CDs, cassettes and more. The event will be held inside the Crescent Room. Admission is free to the public. Big Grove Brewery, 555 17th St., Des Moines; www.biggrove.com SEPT. 21: IRIS Peace Day International Festival. This free public event celebrates diverse global cultures through local art, dance, and music performances. Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines; www.iris-center.org/peace-day

This free public event celebrates diverse global cultures through local art, dance, and music performances. Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines; www.iris-center.org/peace-day SEPT 25-27: Des Moines Area Quilters Guild annual show . Iowa State Fairgrounds 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmaqg.org

. Iowa State Fairgrounds 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmaqg.org SEPT. 26: Comedy Revival at The Station: Stand-up Comedy Showcase. A night of comedy by local comedians. The Station on Ingersoll, 3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines. www.thestationdsm.com/des-moines-ingersoll-the-station-on-ingersoll-party

at The Station: Stand-up Comedy Showcase. A night of comedy by local comedians. The Station on Ingersoll, 3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines. www.thestationdsm.com/des-moines-ingersoll-the-station-on-ingersoll-party SEPT 26-27: Oktoberfest. Celebrate with authentic German traditions: enjoy German beers, delicious German food, and much more. The District at Prairie Trail, S.W. District Drive, Ankeny; www.oktoberfestdsm.com

Celebrate with authentic German traditions: enjoy German beers, delicious German food, and much more. The District at Prairie Trail, S.W. District Drive, Ankeny; www.oktoberfestdsm.com SEPT. 26-28: Iowa’s Largest Arts and Crafts Show. More than 250 creators bring their best handmade products to the Iowa State Fairgrounds, E. 30th Street and E. University Avenue, Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org/event-calendar/iowa-largest-arts-and-crafts-show

More than 250 creators bring their best handmade products to the Iowa State Fairgrounds, E. 30th Street and E. University Avenue, Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org/event-calendar/iowa-largest-arts-and-crafts-show SEPT. 27-28: Latino Heritage Festival. This is the only two-day Latino Heritage festival in the state. The exclusive Sabor Latino event features everything, meaning there’s something for everyone during the action-packed weekend. Western Gateway Park, 100 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.latinoheritagefestival.org.

This is the only two-day Latino Heritage festival in the state. The exclusive Sabor Latino event features everything, meaning there’s something for everyone during the action-packed weekend. Western Gateway Park, 100 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.latinoheritagefestival.org. SEPT. 27: Applefest. The historic Living History Farms celebrate the apple harvest season apple treats, such as apple butter, cake or pie, and cider. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

The historic Living History Farms celebrate the apple harvest season apple treats, such as apple butter, cake or pie, and cider. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org SEPT. 27: Wild Boar Challenge. An off-road obstacle course designed to push participants through a series of challenges that will test both their speed and agility as they navigate through the course. Wildwood Hills Ranch, 2552 Union Lane Street, St. Charles; www.wildboarchallenge.org

An off-road obstacle course designed to push participants through a series of challenges that will test both their speed and agility as they navigate through the course. Wildwood Hills Ranch, 2552 Union Lane Street, St. Charles; www.wildboarchallenge.org SEPT. 27: Log Cabin Days Festival. The annual festival brings you in for a taste of Indianola’s history. Warren County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Second Ave., Indianola; www.warrencountyhistory.org

OCTOBER

RECURRING WEEKLY THROUGH NOVEMBER: The Haunting at Exile. This pop-up includes both the upstairs dining room and beer hall spaces. Halloween-themed drinks, dishes and decor create a unique and memorable experience for anyone looking to enjoy the holiday. Exile Brewing Company, 1514 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.exilebrewing.com

This pop-up includes both the upstairs dining room and beer hall spaces. Halloween-themed drinks, dishes and decor create a unique and memorable experience for anyone looking to enjoy the holiday. Exile Brewing Company, 1514 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.exilebrewing.com RECURRING DAILY THROUGH NOV. 2: Scarecrow Festival. A farm-wide celebration filled with colorful displays, playful scarecrows, and the warm spirit of the season. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge; www.centergroveorchard.com

A farm-wide celebration filled with colorful displays, playful scarecrows, and the warm spirit of the season. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge; www.centergroveorchard.com OCT. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26: Apple and Pumpkin Festival. Wagon rides, corn maze and corn pool and of course, apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; www.willsfamilyorchard.com

Wagon rides, corn maze and corn pool and of course, apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; www.willsfamilyorchard.com OCT. 4: Spooky Sprint – Des Moines. A Halloween-themed event that is perfect for the whole family. Big Creek State Park, 8550 NW 142nd Ave., Polk City; www.runsignup.com/Race/IA/PolkCity/SpookySprintDesMoines

A Halloween-themed event that is perfect for the whole family. Big Creek State Park, 8550 NW 142nd Ave., Polk City; www.runsignup.com/Race/IA/PolkCity/SpookySprintDesMoines OCT 4: Wauketoberfest. Join the Waukee Area Historical Society for a day of fun, featuring live music, delicious German food beer, and an exciting stein-holding contest. Traditional attire is encouraged. Downtown Waukee Triangle, Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street; www.waukeehistory.org

Join the Waukee Area Historical Society for a day of fun, featuring live music, delicious German food beer, and an exciting stein-holding contest. Traditional attire is encouraged. Downtown Waukee Triangle, Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street; www.waukeehistory.org OCT. 4: Little Giant Beer Summit at El Bait Shop. El Bait Shop’s love letter to local craft breweries, held in its parking lot. El Bait Shop, 200 S.W. Second St., Des Moines; www.elbaitshop.com

at El Bait Shop. El Bait Shop’s love letter to local craft breweries, held in its parking lot. El Bait Shop, 200 S.W. Second St., Des Moines; www.elbaitshop.com OCT. 4: Adam Sandler. Casey’s Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

Casey’s Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com OCT. 11: Indigenous Iowans Day. Explore the native cultures that have shaped our state. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

Explore the native cultures that have shaped our state. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org OCT. 11-12: Madison County Covered Bridges Festival. Discover Madison County’s rich history and iconic covered bridges. Enjoy food and art vendors, a car show, a parade and more. Starting at 9 a.m. in Winterset Square, Winterset; www.exploremadisoncounty.com

Discover Madison County’s rich history and iconic covered bridges. Enjoy food and art vendors, a car show, a parade and more. Starting at 9 a.m. in Winterset Square, Winterset; www.exploremadisoncounty.com OCT 17-19: Capital City Gaming Con. Des Moines’ very own board game convention. Buy, play, test and enjoy board games of all types. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines; www.capitalcitygamingcon.com

Des Moines’ very own board game convention. Buy, play, test and enjoy board games of all types. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines; www.capitalcitygamingcon.com OCT. 17-19 and 24-26: Family Halloween at Living History Farms. Various start times, at 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org/event/halloween

at Living History Farms. Various start times, at 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org/event/halloween OCT. 18: SCI’s Big Blast: 55 Years of Science, Wonder and Community. Celebrate the past and present of one of Des Moines’ best attractions. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines; www.sciowa.org

Celebrate the past and present of one of Des Moines’ best attractions. Science Center of Iowa, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines; www.sciowa.org OCT. 18-19: Des Moines Lapidary Society 2025 Gem, Jewelry, Mineral and Fossil show. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmlapidary.org

Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmlapidary.org OCT. 18-19: Great Iowa Pet Expo. Including trade show, education and entertainment. 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.greatiowapetexpo.com

Including trade show, education and entertainment. 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.greatiowapetexpo.com OCT. 19: Gabriel Iglesias. Casey’s Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

Casey’s Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com OCT. 19: IMT Des Moines Marathon. Since 2002, the annual marathon has been taking participants on a run throughout Iowa’s capital. 1001 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.desmoinesmarathon.com

Since 2002, the annual marathon has been taking participants on a run throughout Iowa’s capital. 1001 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.desmoinesmarathon.com OCT 19: Ehud Asherie performs at the Caspe Terrace, 33158 Ute Ave., Waukee; www.jazzatcaspe.weebly.com

performs at the Caspe Terrace, 33158 Ute Ave., Waukee; www.jazzatcaspe.weebly.com OCT. 25: Des Moines Whiskey Festival. Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com

Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com OCT. 26: Des Moines Jazz Hall of Fame Gala. Hall of Fame honors for 2025 will be awarded to trombonist/educator/arranger Paul McKee and guitarist Willie Shay, with other honors presented throughout the night. Community Jazz Center of Greater Des Moines, 1326 Walnut, Des Moines; www.cjc-dsm.org

Hall of Fame honors for 2025 will be awarded to trombonist/educator/arranger Paul McKee and guitarist Willie Shay, with other honors presented throughout the night. Community Jazz Center of Greater Des Moines, 1326 Walnut, Des Moines; www.cjc-dsm.org THROUGH OCT. 26: Phantom Fall Festival. Every weekend in October, Adventureland hosts its fall festival with several haunted houses, ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/Phantom-Fall-Fest

Every weekend in October, Adventureland hosts its fall festival with several haunted houses, ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/Phantom-Fall-Fest OCT. 30: Beggars’ night. The night before Halloween is Beggars’ Night, and children across many communities will be out and about performing tricks or asking for treats. In many neighborhoods, from 6-8 p.m.

NOVEMBER

NOV. 1: 25th annual Red Tie Gala. Help support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa. Dress to impress for this special benefit. Community Choice Convention Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; www.rmhdesmoines.org

Help support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa. Dress to impress for this special benefit. Community Choice Convention Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; www.rmhdesmoines.org NOV. 1-2: Pumpkin Destruction. Sick and tired of pumpkin spice season? See pumpkins smashed in a variety of ways at this event. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge; www.centergroveorchard.com

Sick and tired of pumpkin spice season? See pumpkins smashed in a variety of ways at this event. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge; www.centergroveorchard.com NOV. 7-9: Des Moines Holiday Boutique. More than 200 businesses join together to create the shopping event of the season. Discover unique, high-quality vendors showcasing the latest trends in jewelry, gifts, children’s items, gourmet foods and more for the holiday season. EMC Expo Center, Iowa Events Center, 730 Fourth St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesholidayboutique.com

More than 200 businesses join together to create the shopping event of the season. Discover unique, high-quality vendors showcasing the latest trends in jewelry, gifts, children’s items, gourmet foods and more for the holiday season. EMC Expo Center, Iowa Events Center, 730 Fourth St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesholidayboutique.com NOV. 8: Living History Farms race. Race across the grounds and see 300 years of Iowa history in the process. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

Race across the grounds and see 300 years of Iowa history in the process. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org NOV. 9: Girls on the Run 5K. Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.gotrcentraliowa.org/5k

Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.gotrcentraliowa.org/5k NOV. 9: Frank Basile and Jeb Patton perform at the Caspe Terrace, 33158 Ute Ave., Waukee; www.jazzatcaspe.weebly.com

perform at the Caspe Terrace, 33158 Ute Ave., Waukee; www.jazzatcaspe.weebly.com NOV. 23: Fall Makers Market . Local vendors, crafters, artisans and more will be available for your shopping needs right before the holidays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jester Park Nature Center 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.jesterparknaturecenter.com/calendar-events/fall-makers-market

. Local vendors, crafters, artisans and more will be available for your shopping needs right before the holidays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jester Park Nature Center 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.jesterparknaturecenter.com/calendar-events/fall-makers-market NOV. 29: Christmas in Olde Town. A holiday celebration in the heart of Downtown Altoona. S.E. Second Street, Altoona; www.visitaltoona.com

A holiday celebration in the heart of Downtown Altoona. S.E. Second Street, Altoona; www.visitaltoona.com NOV. 27: Des Moines Turkey Trot. The 5K plus 5-mile race takes over Des Moines on Thanksgiving and is regarded as one of the top trots in the country. Starting at 9 a.m. on Court Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesturkeytrot.com

The 5K plus 5-mile race takes over Des Moines on Thanksgiving and is regarded as one of the top trots in the country. Starting at 9 a.m. on Court Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesturkeytrot.com NOV. 28: Winterset Festival of Lights. Kick off the holiday season with an enchanting display of lights, live music and delicious food and drinks. From 5-8 p.m. at Winterset Courthouse, 112 S. John Wayne Drive, Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events

Kick off the holiday season with an enchanting display of lights, live music and delicious food and drinks. From 5-8 p.m. at Winterset Courthouse, 112 S. John Wayne Drive, Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events NOV. 28-30: 42nd annual Festival of Trees and Lights. Expertly decorated trees, local music, dance groups and a visit from Santa himself, all in the name of supporting Blank Children’s Hospital. Iowa Events Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; www.unitypoint.org/giving/blank-childrens-hospital-foundation/ways-to-give/events/festival-of-trees-and-lights

DECEMBER