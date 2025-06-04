Feature Story

Picture Perfect

Each year, Keep Iowa Beautiful holds its Annual Photography Contest, inviting photographers to showcase Iowa’s natural and environmental beauty through their lenses and capture the essence of their favorite seasons in a creative and engaging way.

CITYVIEW reached out to the winning photographers for permission to reprint their photos and are including the entries of those who granted permission in this issue.

“Keep Iowa Beautiful’s annual photo contest is a great opportunity for photographers to capture and share the essence of Iowa’s story,” Andy Frantz, Keep Iowa Beautiful executive director, said. “We were truly impressed by the incredible quality and creativity of this year’s submissions. This contest not only highlights the immense talent of photographers across our state, but this year, we introduced a new category, Hometown Pride, to celebrate the spirit and character of the communities involved in our Hometown Pride Program.”

More than 900 photos were entered in six categories in this year’s photo contest. Winners received monetary awards. Additionally, the prestigious Robert D. Ray Best of Show awards honored top photographers with prizes of $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. The Public Favorite award winner also received a $100 prize.

“As an avid photographer, my dad, Bob Ray, rarely went anywhere without his camera. Through his lens, he captured the faces and stories of Iowans he cared so deeply about. His passion for keeping Iowa beautiful extended far beyond its natural scenery; it was rooted in his love for the people who made this state so special,” said Randi Ray, Robert D. Ray’s daughter and a panelist in the photo contest.

Following are the winners in the six categories: Iowa Cities, Iowa Landscape, Iowa Water, Iowa Wildlife, Iowans in Action and Hometown Pride.

Iowa Cities:

Iowa Landscape:

PHOTO NOT AVAILABLE: Third place: “Surrounded by Corn” by Sharon Scarff of Wayland.

Iowa Water:

Iowa Wildlife:

PHOTO NOT AVAILABLE: First place: “Cliff Swallows Arguing” by Sharon Scarff of Wayland

Iowans in Action:

PHOTO NOT AVAILABLE: First place: “Rodeo” by Lee Navin of Ankeny

PHOTO NOT AVAILABLE: Second place: “Crop Duster” by Adam Orgler of Johnston

PHOTO NOT AVAILABLE: Honorable mention: “Fly Iowa Air Show” by Lee Navin of Ankeny

Hometown Pride:

The Robert D. Ray Best of Show winners:

First place: “Cliff Swallows Arguing,” Sharon Scarff of Wayland

Second place: “Little George Park,” Svitlana Kay of Harlan

Third Place: “Hazy Des Moines,” Scot Howe of Urbandale

Public Favorite winner: “Floating Dock,” William Beardsley of Spirit Lake