Feature Story

Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide

That’s right Iowa; summer is back. With it comes a whole host of reasons to get out of the house and get out the sunscreen. Des Moines and the surrounding metro area become a destination in the steamy months with art, food, music and cultural festivals to satisfy most every craving.

Several communities have their neighborhood celebrations and Fourth of July fireworks displays. Looking to stay inside? Community theatre performances deliver the entertainment — with air conditioning. If your way of beating the heat is working up a sweat, there are also plenty of fun runs, walks and triathlons for you and your kids.

Des Moines is home to several sports teams that have games going all summer long, too. Catch a game at Principal Park and watch the iconic Iowa Cubs. Head to Valley Stadium and see one of the best USL2 teams in the Iowa Menace. And the Iowa Barnstormers keep the pigskin flying in the summer, too.

All these activities and more give us plenty to throw at you in this 2025 Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide. Keep this issue handy from May through September and see how many of these area events you can hit.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We strive for accuracy in these listings, but event details are subject to change. While many events are free, be sure to check event websites for any ticket and registration requirements before attending.

ART

ANKENY ART FESTIVAL

Uptown Ankeny, Third Street and Walnut Street, Ankeny

www.ankenyartcenter.org/artfestival

May 17: Free and open to the public, this festival will transform several streets of Ankeny’s Historic Uptown into a vibrant celebration of creativity and artistic expression. Fine art vendors will be working in mediums such as painting (acrylic, oil, pastel, etc.), ceramics, woodworking, jewelry, mixed media, metal works, glass, digital and many others.

VALLEY JUNCTION ARTS FESTIVAL

100-200 blocks of Fifth Street, West Des Moines

www.valleyjunction.com/valley-junction-events/valley-junction-arts-festival

May 18: More than 50 artists from Iowa and beyond will take over Fifth Street. Live entertainment will be part of the festivities as well. Art activities and artists’ demonstrations will take place throughout the day.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Upcoming exhibits:

Through May 18: “Time Travelers”

“Time Travelers” Through Aug. 31: “Life Mask: A Celebration of Gifts from the Dale Jansen Estate”

“Life Mask: A Celebration of Gifts from the Dale Jansen Estate” Through Sept. 7: “Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa”

“Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa” Through Sept. 21: “Firelei Báez”

POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY

Polk County Administration Building,

111 Court Ave., Des Moines

polkcountyheritagegallery.org

Upcoming exhibit:

May 8 to June 26: “Iowa Exhibited.” This is Polk County Heritage Gallery’s annual juried show for Iowa artists to showcase their work.

MOBERG GALLERY

2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines

moberggallery.com

Upcoming exhibits:

Through May 17: “Oh, Repetition!” Curated by Katherine Knight

OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES

542 Fifth St., West Des Moines

olsonlarsen.com

Upcoming exhibits:

Through May 31: “Art and Ecology.” A group show featuring Christine Carr, Sarah J. Conti, Tim Frerichs, Kirsten Furlong, Joe Tuggle Lacina, Ruth B. Loveland and Catherine Reinhart.

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

www.mainframestudios.org

First Fridays of the month: See the creators behind the masterpieces while enjoying live music, food and, of course, art.

May: “The Environment”

“The Environment” June: “Mainframe Nonprofit Highlights”

“Mainframe Nonprofit Highlights” August: “Mainframe in Motion”

“Mainframe in Motion” September: “Latin Art and Culture”

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

www.ankenyartcenter.org

Artist exhibitions:

May 27 to July 23: Olesya Maupin and Kristy Evans

Olesya Maupin and Kristy Evans July 30 to Sept 23: John Hansen and Michael Hassig

John Hansen and Michael Hassig Sept. 30 to Nov. 26: Iowa Watercolor Society and Suzan Moore

STAGE

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

www.actorsinc.org

June 12-14, 20-21, 27-29: “The Prom”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

June 6-15: “A Streetcar Named Desire”

“A Streetcar Named Desire” Aug. 8-17: “The Perfect Rendezvous The Musical”

CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA

117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org

July 24-27, 31, Aug. 1-3: “Anastasia”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

www.captheatre.org

June 6-8, 13-15: “Once Upon A Mattress: Youth Edition”

“Once Upon A Mattress: Youth Edition” July 24-27: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream | ’25 CAP Classic”

DES MOINES METRO OPERA

Pote Theatre, 513 N. D St., Indianola

www.desmoinesmetroopera.org

June 17, 29, July 4, 12, 15, 17, 20: “The Flying Dutchman”

“The Flying Dutchman” June 28, July 6, 8, 11, 19: “The Cunning Little Vixen”

“The Cunning Little Vixen” July 5, 10, 13, 18: “The Rake’s Progress”

“The Rake’s Progress” July 12, 18: “Goodbye, Mr. Chips”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.dmpa.org

May 1: “The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity”

“The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity” May 2-4, 7-11: “The Laramie Project”

“The Laramie Project” May 6-11: “& JULIET”

“& JULIET” June 3-8, 10-15: “Hamilton”

“Hamilton” July 29-31, Aug. 1-3: “Parade”

DES MOINES PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

www.dmplayhouse.com

May 2-18, Saturdays and Sundays: “Alice in Wonderland”

“Alice in Wonderland” July 11-27, Wednesdays through Saturdays: “Waitress”

DES MOINES YOUNG ARTISTS’ THEATRE

Various venues

www.dmyat.org

May 2-11: “The Laramie Project”

“The Laramie Project” July 25 to Aug. 3: “The Spongebob Musical”

DMACC ANKENY THEATRE

Black Box Theatre, Building 5, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny

www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny

July 18-19, 24-26: “Summer Short Shakespeare ‘25: The Two Noble Kinsmen”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.iowastage.org

June 6-15: “Torch Song”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines

www.tallgrasstheatre.org

Through May 4: “The Emerald Earring”

URBANDALE COMMUNITY THEATRE

Urbandale High School Performing Arts Center, 7111 N.W. Aurora Ave., Urbandale

www.urbandaletheatre.com

July 25-27, Aug. 1-3: “Hello, Dolly!”

LIVE MUSIC

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines, Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines

dmpa.org

May 9: Made in the Midwest Series: Abbie Sawyer

Made in the Midwest Series: Abbie Sawyer May 30: Made in the Midwest Series: The Finesse: Abraham – The Release

Made in the Midwest Series: The Finesse: Abraham – The Release June 7: Chelsey Greem & The Green Project

Chelsey Greem & The Green Project June 27 : “Weird Al” Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder Tour

: “Weird Al” Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder Tour July 20: Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration

Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration Aug. 20: Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmsymphony.org

May 17-18: Pine of Rome: Season Finale

Pine of Rome: Season Finale Sept. 27-28: Season Debut: Triumph – Tchaikovsky

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

hoytsherman.org

May 4: We the Kingdom Unplugged at 7:30 p.m.

We the Kingdom Unplugged at 7:30 p.m. May 5: Future Islands at 7:30 p.m.

Future Islands at 7:30 p.m. May 19: Abstract Citizen at 7:30 p.m.

Abstract Citizen at 7:30 p.m. May 31: Georgette Jones at 8 p.m.

Georgette Jones at 8 p.m. June 6: I Love The 80s at 8 p.m.

I Love The 80s at 8 p.m. June 12: Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap at 7:30 p.m.

Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap at 7:30 p.m. June 16: Ryan Adams: Heartbreaker World Tour at 8 p.m.

Ryan Adams: Heartbreaker World Tour at 8 p.m. June 20: Boney James: Slow Burn Tour at 7:30 p.m.

Boney James: Slow Burn Tour at 7:30 p.m. July 8: Jazz in July: Night 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Jazz in July: Night 1 at 5:30 p.m. July 14: Robin Trower at 8 p.m.

Robin Trower at 8 p.m. July 15: Jazz in July: Night 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Jazz in July: Night 2 at 5:30 p.m. July 16: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox at 8 p.m.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox at 8 p.m. July 22: Jazz in July: Night 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Jazz in July: Night 3 at 5:30 p.m. July 29: Jazz in July: Night 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Jazz in July: Night 4 at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2: Buena Vista Orchestra at 8 p.m.

Buena Vista Orchestra at 8 p.m. Aug. 7: Three Dog Night at 7:30 p.m.

NOCE

1326 Walnut St., Suite 100, Des Moines

nocedsm.com

May 1: Jazz on the House with Bryan Schumacker & Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with Bryan Schumacker & Co. at 7 p.m. May 2: The Domita Sanchez Show, featuring Travis Ness at 7 p.m.

The Domita Sanchez Show, featuring Travis Ness at 7 p.m. May 7: Swing Night with the Des Moines Big Band featuring Heartland Swing at 7 p.m.

Swing Night with the Des Moines Big Band featuring Heartland Swing at 7 p.m. May 8: Jazz on the House with Dave Bohl at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with Dave Bohl at 7 p.m. May 9: Joyann Parker: The Music of Patsy Cline at 7 p.m.

Joyann Parker: The Music of Patsy Cline at 7 p.m. May 10: The Joyann Parker Band at 7 p.m.

The Joyann Parker Band at 7 p.m. May 14: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. May 15: Jazz on the House with Nick Rueckert & Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with Nick Rueckert & Co. at 7 p.m. May 16: Follies: A Night of Broadway with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m.

Follies: A Night of Broadway with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m. May 17: The Listening Room: An Album Release with Brother Trucker at 7 p.m.

The Listening Room: An Album Release with Brother Trucker at 7 p.m. May 21 : The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. May 22: Jazz on the House with Sean Kiefer & Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with Sean Kiefer & Co. at 7 p.m. May 23: For Once In My Life: A night of Stevie, Luther and more with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m.

For Once In My Life: A night of Stevie, Luther and more with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m. May 24: The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m. May 28: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. May 29: Jazz on the House with Christopher Jensen & Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with Christopher Jensen & Co. at 7 p.m. May 30: Nap sings Nat: Napoleon Douglas sings Nat King Cole at 7 p.m.

Nap sings Nat: Napoleon Douglas sings Nat King Cole at 7 p.m. May 31: The Fab 4: Gina Gedler sings Bette Midler, Peggy Lee, Barbara Streisand and Linda Ronstadt at 7 p.m.

The Fab 4: Gina Gedler sings Bette Midler, Peggy Lee, Barbara Streisand and Linda Ronstadt at 7 p.m. June 6: Nola Jazz Band at 7 p.m.

Nola Jazz Band at 7 p.m. June 13: The Domita Sanchez Show featuring Travis Ness at 7 p.m.

The Domita Sanchez Show featuring Travis Ness at 7 p.m. June 14: Jackson Churchill: An Album Release at 7 p.m.

Jackson Churchill: An Album Release at 7 p.m. June 20: Bojangles: Napoleon Douglas sings Sammy Davis Jr at 7 p.m.

Bojangles: Napoleon Douglas sings Sammy Davis Jr at 7 p.m. June 21: Torch Songs: Lauren Vilmain at 7 p.m.

Torch Songs: Lauren Vilmain at 7 p.m. June 27: Kansas City the Grand Marquis at 7 p.m.

Kansas City the Grand Marquis at 7 p.m. June 28: Steve Berry: 1974 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

WELLS FARGO ARENA

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines

iowaeventscenter.com

Sept. 19: Jason Aldean at 7:30 p.m.

Jason Aldean at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23: Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace at 7 p.m.

SHESLOW AUDITORIUM

2507 University Avenue, Des Moines

calendar.drake.edu/sheslow_auditorium

May 1: Drake Symphony Orchestra: Héctor Agüero at 7:30 p.m.

Drake Symphony Orchestra: Héctor Agüero at 7:30 p.m. May 2: Drake Opera Theater Scenes Concert at 7:30 p.m.

Drake Opera Theater Scenes Concert at 7:30 p.m. May 3: Junior Recital: Darby Allen and Lauren Cain

Junior Recital: Darby Allen and Lauren Cain May 4: Violin and Viola Studio Recital

Violin and Viola Studio Recital May 5: New Music Concert: Presented by the MUS 108 Class

IOWA STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND

Iowa State Fairgrounds 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

iowastatefair.org/entertainment/grandstand

Aug. 7: Forrest Frank at 8 p.m.

Forrest Frank at 8 p.m. Aug. 8: Parker McCollum at 8 p.m.

Parker McCollum at 8 p.m. Aug. 9: Megan Moroney at 8 p.m.

Megan Moroney at 8 p.m. Aug. 10: Pitbull at 8 p.m.

Pitbull at 8 p.m. Aug. 11: Lynyrd Skynyrd at 8 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd at 8 p.m. Aug. 12: Rascal Flatts at 8 p.m.

Rascal Flatts at 8 p.m. Aug. 13: Hairball’s Silver Anniversary Tour at 8 p.m.

Hairball’s Silver Anniversary Tour at 8 p.m. Aug. 14: Def Leppard at 8 p.m.

Def Leppard at 8 p.m. Aug. 15: Hank Williams Jr. at 8 p.m.

Hank Williams Jr. at 8 p.m. Aug. 16: T-Pain at 8 p.m.

T-Pain at 8 p.m. Aug. 17: Kidz Bop Live at 6 p.m.

WOOLY’S

504 E. Locust St., Des Moines

firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

May 2: Fool House at 8:30 p.m.

Fool House at 8:30 p.m. May 3: Petrock: A Tribute to the smooth rock of the 1970s at 8 p.m.

Petrock: A Tribute to the smooth rock of the 1970s at 8 p.m. May 4: Fozzy at 7:30 p.m.

Fozzy at 7:30 p.m. May 6: Eem Triplin at 7 p.m.

Eem Triplin at 7 p.m. May 7: Tenth Avenue North at 7 p.m.

Tenth Avenue North at 7 p.m. May 8: Pop Evil: The What Remains Tour at 8 p.m.

Pop Evil: The What Remains Tour at 8 p.m. May 9: Rock A La Carte Queen Tribute at 8 p.m.

Rock A La Carte Queen Tribute at 8 p.m. May 10: Squid at 8 p.m.

Squid at 8 p.m. May 14: The Funeral Portrait at 7 p.m.

The Funeral Portrait at 7 p.m. May 16: Lacuna Coil at 8 p.m.

Lacuna Coil at 8 p.m. May 18: Guardin at 7 p.m.

Guardin at 7 p.m. May 20: Drug Church Spring ‘25 at 7:30 p.m.

Drug Church Spring ‘25 at 7:30 p.m. May 23: Napalm Death and Melvins at 7 p.m.

Napalm Death and Melvins at 7 p.m. May 24: Oceano at 6 p.m.

Oceano at 6 p.m. May 30: Not Quite Brothers at 8 p.m.

Not Quite Brothers at 8 p.m. May 31: Emo Night at 9:45 p.m.

Emo Night at 9:45 p.m. June 13: honestav at 8 p.m.

honestav at 8 p.m. June 17: Merkules “The Survivor’s Guilt Tour” at 7 p.m.

Merkules “The Survivor’s Guilt Tour” at 7 p.m. June 20: Origami Angel at 7 p.m.

Origami Angel at 7 p.m. June 23: The Cat Empire at 7 p.m.

The Cat Empire at 7 p.m. J uly 11: Lakeview at 7 p.m.

Lakeview at 7 p.m. July 13: Heart Attack Man at 7 p.m.

Heart Attack Man at 7 p.m. July 15: Indigo De Souza at 8 p.m.

Indigo De Souza at 8 p.m. July 19 : Emery at 7 p.m.

: Emery at 7 p.m. July 20: Carnifex at 6 p.m.

Carnifex at 6 p.m. July 27: The Union Underground & Spineshank at 7 p.m.

The Union Underground & Spineshank at 7 p.m. Aug. 17: Black Stone Cherry at 7:30 p.m.

Black Stone Cherry at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30: Jean Dawson 8 p.m.

WATERWORKS PARK

Lauridsen Amphitheater, Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway www.waterworkspark.org

June 6: Whiskey Myers at 5 p.m.

Whiskey Myers at 5 p.m. June 27: Treaty Oak Revival at 7 p.m.

Treaty Oak Revival at 7 p.m. July 24: Beck with Des Moines Symphony at 5 p.m.

Beck with Des Moines Symphony at 5 p.m. Sept. 10: Lake Street Drive at 5 p.m.

Lake Street Drive at 5 p.m. Sept. 18: Cody Jinks at 6 p.m.

XBK

1159 24th St., Des Moines

xbklive.com

May 2: Carl Verheyen Band at 7 p.m.

Carl Verheyen Band at 7 p.m. May 3: Derry & the Dirty Dishes at 10 a.m.

Derry & the Dirty Dishes at 10 a.m. May 3: EXTC – XTC’s Terry Chambers & Friends at 7 p.m.

EXTC – XTC’s Terry Chambers & Friends at 7 p.m. May 4: Rolling Quartz at 6 p.m.

Rolling Quartz at 6 p.m. May 5: Restless Spirit – Abrams – Druids at 6 p.m.

Restless Spirit – Abrams – Druids at 6 p.m. May 9: Jackie Venson at 7 p.m.

Jackie Venson at 7 p.m. May 10: Flashforce University Graduation Show at 7 p.m.

Flashforce University Graduation Show at 7 p.m. May 11: Get Off My Lawn at 2 p.m.

Get Off My Lawn at 2 p.m. May 13: Jack Van Cleaf at 6 p.m.

Jack Van Cleaf at 6 p.m. May 14: Mr. Softheart – Blanky – Toon Smokes at 6 p.m.

Mr. Softheart – Blanky – Toon Smokes at 6 p.m. May 15: Jay Webb at 6 p.m.

Jay Webb at 6 p.m. May 16: Deb Talan at 7 p.m.

Deb Talan at 7 p.m. May 17: Lipstick Homicide and Polyachi at 7 p.m.

Lipstick Homicide and Polyachi at 7 p.m. May 18: The Sunday Sermon at 12 p.m.

The Sunday Sermon at 12 p.m. May 21: Friko at 6 p.m.

Friko at 6 p.m. May 22: Shannon Curtis – 80s kids at 6 p.m.

Shannon Curtis – 80s kids at 6 p.m. May 23: Panic at the Burlesque Show Vol. 4.5 at 7 p.m.

Panic at the Burlesque Show Vol. 4.5 at 7 p.m. May 24: DAVYN and Jack the Underdog at 7 p.m.

DAVYN and Jack the Underdog at 7 p.m. May 25: The Unlikely Candidates at 6 p.m.

The Unlikely Candidates at 6 p.m. May 29: Phoneboy with Inoha at 7 p.m.

Phoneboy with Inoha at 7 p.m. May 30: Lady Reveal – Album Release at 7 p.m.

Lady Reveal – Album Release at 7 p.m. May 31: BYOBrass – Album Release at 7 p.m.

BYOBrass – Album Release at 7 p.m. June 5: The Maytags at 6 p.m.

The Maytags at 6 p.m. June 7: Benefit for Iowa Abortion Access Fund at 4 p.m.

Benefit for Iowa Abortion Access Fund at 4 p.m. June 13: Jordan Messerole – Album Release at 7 p.m.

Jordan Messerole – Album Release at 7 p.m. June 14: Dead Posey at 7 p.m.

Dead Posey at 7 p.m. June 15: Rhythm & Pep Presents: Queer Icons at 5 p.m.

Rhythm & Pep Presents: Queer Icons at 5 p.m. June 22: Wayne Baker Brooks at 5 p.m.

Wayne Baker Brooks at 5 p.m. J uly 20: 40 Watt Sun and Serpentent at 6 p.m.

40 Watt Sun and Serpentent at 6 p.m. July 23: oso oso at 6:30 p.m.

oso oso at 6:30 p.m. July 27: Deep Sea Diver at 6 p.m.

Deep Sea Diver at 6 p.m. Aug. 9: Naughty Nerds Cabaret presents: Nerdtopia at 7 p.m.

Naughty Nerds Cabaret presents: Nerdtopia at 7 p.m. Aug. 23: Ira Grace with Fred Love at 7 p.m.

Ira Grace with Fred Love at 7 p.m. Sept. 11: Eric Hutchinson at 6 p.m.

VIBRANT MUSIC HALL

2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee

www.vibrantmusichall.com

May 10: Sorry Papi – The All Girl Rave at 10 p.m.

Sorry Papi – The All Girl Rave at 10 p.m. May 16: Rainbow Kitten Surprise at 7:30 p.m.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise at 7:30 p.m. May 17: Stan Society presents Best Song Ever Dance Party at 9 p.m.

Stan Society presents Best Song Ever Dance Party at 9 p.m. June 7: Cozy Worldwide: Throwback and current R&B / Hip Hop Party at 9 p.m.

Cozy Worldwide: Throwback and current R&B / Hip Hop Party at 9 p.m. June 8: Coheed and Cambria * Mastodon at 6:30 p.m.

Coheed and Cambria * Mastodon at 6:30 p.m. June 18: Key Glock at 8 p.m.

Key Glock at 8 p.m. July 9: 311 at 7:30 p.m.

311 at 7:30 p.m. July 24: KJJY Presents: Wynonna Judd at 7:30 p.m.

KJJY Presents: Wynonna Judd at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26: Alice Cooper at 7:30 p.m.

DES MOINES METRO OPERA

Pote Theatre, 513 N. D St., Indianola

www.desmoinesmetroopera.org

July 29: 2024 Stars of Tomorrow Concert

JASPER WINERY

2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines

www.jasperwinery.com

When the warm weather rolls in, Jasper Winery welcomes all for its Summer Concert Series, occurring Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. Quench your thirst and appetite while enjoying live music under the summer sky. Bring your lawn chairs to this outdoor summer event, held May through the end of July.

​ May 8: Birdchild

Birdchild May 15: Dueling Guitars featuring. Brian and Brad

Dueling Guitars featuring. Brian and Brad May 22: The Schmidt Brothers

The Schmidt Brothers May 29: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels June 5: The Stolen Winnebagos

The Stolen Winnebagos June 12: Decoy

Decoy June 19: Rhino

Rhino June 26: Damon Dotson Band

Damon Dotson Band July 3: The Nadas

The Nadas July 10: B2wins

B2wins July 17: Pianopalooza Band

Pianopalooza Band July 24: Dazy Head Mazy

Dazy Head Mazy July 31: Not Quite Brothers with Emma Butterworth

DES MOINES BOTANICAL GARDEN

909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines

www.dmbotanicalgarden.com

Music in the Garden Series:

June 5: RetroSpect

RetroSpect June 12: Surf Zombies

Surf Zombies June 19: Son Peruchos

Son Peruchos July 26: June Bugs

June Bugs July 3: Weary Ramblers

Weary Ramblers July 10: NOLA Jazz

NOLA Jazz July 17: Flash in a Pan

Flash in a Pan July 24: The Crowfoot Rakes

The Crowfoot Rakes July 31: Mango Soul

Mango Soul Aug. 7: Diplomats of Solid Sound

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS

www.musicunderthestars.org

Each Sunday in June, the ensemble will perform on the Iowa State Capitol West Mall. On July 7, they will perform at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park.

Summer concert series:

June 2: New Orleans Masquerade

New Orleans Masquerade June 9: Going for Gold

Going for Gold June 16: Music In Our Schools

Music In Our Schools June 23: Piano Men

Piano Men June 30: U.S. Coast Guard Band

U.S. Coast Guard Band July 7: Mama Mia

SPORTS

IHSAA & IGHSAU FINALS

Various dates/locations

www.iahsaa.org & www.ighsau.org

Elite athletes from high schools across Iowa see their seasons culminate in state championship tournaments during the summer.

May 22-24: Boys and girls track and field state championships, Drake Stadium

Boys and girls track and field state championships, Drake Stadium May 24-27, 30-31, June 10: Girls tennis state tournaments, singles and team, various locations

Girls tennis state tournaments, singles and team, various locations May 27-28: Boys golf state tournament, locations TBA

Boys golf state tournament, locations TBA May 27-28, June 3-4, 10: Boys tennis state tournament, singles, team and coed. Various locations

Boys tennis state tournament, singles, team and coed. Various locations May 29-30, June 10: Girls golf state tournament, team and coed. Various locations

Girls golf state tournament, team and coed. Various locations May 19, 21, 27, 29: Girls soccer state tournament, Iowa State University, Ames

Girls soccer state tournament, Iowa State University, Ames June 4-6: Boys soccer state tournament, Mediacom Stadium, Des Moines

Boys soccer state tournament, Mediacom Stadium, Des Moines July 21-25: Boys baseball state tournament, various locations

Boys baseball state tournament, various locations July 21-25: Girls softball state tournament, Harlan Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

IOWA CUBS

Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines

www.iowacubs.com

Affiliated with the MLB’s Chicago Cubs, our very own minor league baseball team has been around since 1969, originally known as the Iowa Oaks. Cheer on the Cubs all summer through September, with fireworks during Friday home games, plus the Fourth of July. Remaining home games this season:

May 1 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo May 2 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo May 3 at 3:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo

at 3:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo May 4 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo May 13 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul May 14 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul May 15 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul May 16 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul May 17 at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul May 18 at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul

at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul May 27 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Syracuse

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Syracuse May 29 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Syracuse

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Syracuse May 30 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Syracuse

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Syracuse May 31 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Syracuse

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Syracuse June 1 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Syracuse

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Syracuse June 10 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville June 11 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Louisville June 12 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville June 13 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Louisville June 14 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Louisville June 15 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Louisville June 24 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus June 25 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus June 26 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus June 27 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus June 28 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus June 29 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus July 1 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha July 2 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha July 3 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha July 18 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus July 19 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus July 20 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus July 29 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis July 30 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis July 31 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Aug. 1 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Aug. 2 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Aug. 3 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Aug. 12 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Worcester

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Worcester Aug. 13 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Worcester

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Worcester Aug. 14 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Worcester

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Worcester Aug. 15 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Worcester

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Worcester Aug. 16 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Worcester

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Worcester Aug. 17 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Worcester

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Worcester Aug. 19 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Sugar Land

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Sugar Land Aug. 20 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Sugar Land

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Sugar Land Aug. 21 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Sugar Land

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Sugar Land Aug. 22 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Sugar Land

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Sugar Land Aug. 23 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Sugar Land

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Sugar Land Aug. 24 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Sugar Land

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Sugar Land Sept. 2 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Sept. 3 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Sept. 4 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Sept. 5 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Sept. 6 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Sept. 7 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Sept. 16 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Sept. 17 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Sept. 18 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Sept. 19 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Sept. 20 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Sept. 21 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo

IOWA BARNSTORMERS

Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines

www.theiowabarnstormers.com

Iowa’s professional indoor football team led by Head Coach Dave Mogensen.

Home games:

May 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Green Bay Blizzard

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Green Bay Blizzard May 23 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Tulsa Oilers

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Tulsa Oilers June 14 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Massachusetts Pirates

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Massachusetts Pirates June 28 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Sharks

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Sharks July 12 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Fishers Freight

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Fishers Freight July 19 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Streamwheelers

DES MOINES MENACE

Valley Stadium, 4440 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines

www.menacesoccer.com

One of the nation’s best semi-professional soccer organizations, the Menace celebrate their 30th season this year. This season’s home games:

May 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Santa Fe Wanderers

at 7 p.m. vs. Santa Fe Wanderers May 31 at 7 p.m. vs. Sunflower State FC

at 7 p.m. vs. Sunflower State FC June 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield FC

at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield FC June 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Peoria City

at 7 p.m. vs. Peoria City June 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Iowa Champions League All-Stars

at 7 p.m. vs. Iowa Champions League All-Stars July 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Sunflower State FC

at 7 p.m. vs. Sunflower State FC July 12 at 7 p.m. vs. St. Louis Ambush

PRAIRIE MEADOWS

1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona

www.prairiemeadows.com

Among its already impressive amount of gambling and entertainment, Prairie Meadows also offers live and simulcast horse racing. Pick your winner and cross your fingers.

Fridays to Mondays, May 9 to June 14: Thoroughbred only

Thoroughbred only Fridays to Mondays, June 15 to Sept. 27: Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse

Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse July 4-5: Festival of Racing

Festival of Racing Aug 16-17: Regional Challenge

Regional Challenge Sept 26: Quarter horse championships

Quarter horse championships Sept. 27: Iowa Classic

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY

Marion County Fairgrounds, 1000 N. Lincoln, Knoxville

www.knoxvilleraceway.com

The Knoxville Raceway, originally a horse-racing venue, is now known as the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” The raceway hosts sprint car racing events regularly:

Saturdays in May: Knoxville Championship Series

May 30-31: Corn Belt Clash Night 1 and 2

Corn Belt Clash Night 1 and 2 June 7: Vermeer Night

Vermeer Night June 13-14: World of Outlaws Night 1 and 2

World of Outlaws Night 1 and 2 July 5: Midseason Championship

Midseason Championship Aug. 1-3: 34th annual 360 Knoxville Nationals

34th annual 360 Knoxville Nationals Aug. 3: 13th annual Capitani Classic

13th annual Capitani Classic Aug. 6-9: 64th annual Knoxville Nationals

64th annual Knoxville Nationals Aug. 23: McKay Group Season Championship Night

McKay Group Season Championship Night Sept. 18-20: 20th annual Late Model Knoxville Nationals

BOONE SPEEDWAY

1481 223rd Place, Boone

www.raceboone.com

This 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval is known as “Iowa’s Action Track.” Catch the weekly Saturday night series through Aug. 19, or other special events:

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series June 7, 21, 28: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series July 4: Eve of Destruction

Eve of Destruction July 5, 12, 19, 26: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series Aug. 2, 9, 16: Saturday night weekly series

Saturday night weekly series Aug. 23: IMCA Super Nationals tune-up

IMCA Super Nationals tune-up Sept. 1-6: 2024 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals

IOWA SPEEDWAY

3333 Rusty Wallace Drive, Newton

www.iowaspeedway.com

The paved track at the Iowa Speedway is 7/8-mile long and entertaining all the way around. For those of you with an RV, bring it to the multi-tiered viewing area situated along the backstretch to watch in style. This season’s events include:

June 15-18: WHO Newsradio 1040 Tractor Ride

WHO Newsradio 1040 Tractor Ride July 11-13: Hy-Vee Indycar race weekend

Hy-Vee Indycar race weekend Aug. 1: Atlas Roofing 150

Atlas Roofing 150 Aug. 2: Hy-Vee Perks 250

Hy-Vee Perks 250 Aug. 3: Iowa Corn 350

SWEAT

Every Monday at 6 p.m., the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Iowa meets at the Lauridsen Amphitheater for a casual 16- to 17-mile bike ride around the Metro that features a scenic loop around Gray’s Lake; www.sites.google.com/view/mtccdsm/rides

May 3: 2025 Des Moines Mayor’s annual ride. Join Des Moines Parks and Recreation and Mayor Connie Boesen for the 2025 Mayor’s Annual Ride. Go to the website to register and see the bike route; www.dsm.city/departments/parks_and_recreation-division/programs/mayors_annual_ride_and_run.php

May 3-4: Des Moines Women’s half marathon, 10k, 5k, team relay. Packet pickup is at Jasper Winery to enhance the wine-themed vibe of these runs that also come with a purpose. Start times vary, race line at Bell Avenue Business Center/Thomas Beck Road; www.desmoineswomenshalf.com

May 4: Iowa Kidney’s awareness walk. Thousands of people across the country walk to raise awareness for the National Kidney Foundation. Starts at Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.kidneywalk.org/iowa

May 10: 12th annual race to feed kids. Starting at the Women of Achievement Bridge in Downtown, the Des Moines Mary’s Meals Race to Feed Kids isn’t your average 5K run/walk. It is a passion to end hunger for our world’s youth. Every race registration will feed one child at Mcheza Primary School in Malawi, Africa, for an entire school year. For many of the youth, this may be their only meal of the day, and you are helping to feed them. Participants must register; www.runsignup.com/marysmealsracetofeedkids.

May 13: Gators on the Green. The Blank Park Zoo’s annual golf tournament helps raise funds for endangered animals. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Legacy Golf Club, 400 Legacy Parkway, Norwalk;

www.blankparkzoo.com

May 17: Gary’s Annual Brain Cancer Bike Ride. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this ride starts at the Waukee Raccoon River Valley Trail Head and ends in Dallas Center at the HandleBar Restaurant. This ride is a fundraiser to increase awareness of glioblastoma and support the Richard Deming Cancer Center’s terminal brain cancer patients through their Integrative Medicine program. The ride also supports Iowa Oncology Research Association for clinical trials for terminal brain cancer patients, especially glioblastoma.

May 17: Race for Hope DSM. Inspired by a local teen who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Since 2013, this race has raised more than $700,000 for brain tumor research. Races start at Water Works Park, Des Moines; https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/DesMoines/DSMRaceforHope

May 17: Pigtails Ride. A 48-mile bike ride in one day is designed for women along the scenic High Trestle Trail. Starting at 7:30 a.m. at the District at Prairie Trail, S.W. District Drive, Ankeny; iowabicyclecoalition.org

May 17-18: Gladiator Assault Challenge. Individuals or teams navigate this extreme obstacle course with some natural and other man-made challenges. Do you have what it takes? Seven Oaks Recreation, 1086 222nd Drive, Boone;

www.facebook.com/GladiatorAssault

May 17: Pedal For Paws. The ARL’s annual ride to support homeless pets. Multiple stops along the way, starting at 11 a.m. at Captain Roy’s, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.arl-iowa.org/events/eid/1fcb0f640d445c2c/events/pedal-for-paws-2024

May 30 to June 1: The Principal Charity Classic. This PGA Tour event right in Des Moines’ backyard has raised more than $62 million in support of Iowa youth since 2007. Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive,

Des Moines; www.principalcharityclassic.com

May 31: Dam to DSM Half Marathon. For the 46th year, this famous run takes participants from Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines. A daunting challenge for sure, but do not worry, cold beverages are at the finish line. Starting at Saylorville dam spillway, N.W. 78th Ave., Johnston; www.damtodsm.com

June 7: Capital City Pride Stride 5k. Show support for the LGBTQ+ community at the Pride Stride — a celebration of diversity and acceptance. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a casual walker, or somewhere in between. Brenton Skating Plaza, 520 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.capitalcitypride.org/event/pride-stride.

June 14: 11th annual Bacoon Ride, Riders of Hogwarts. The annual bike ride goes through several small towns along the Raccoon River Valley Trail. Riders of Hogwarts is this year’s theme. Starting between 7-10 a.m. at Mickey’s Irish Pub, 50 Southeast Laurel St., Waukee; www.facebook.com/bacoonrideiowa

June 27-29: 2025 Discmania Challenge. The 2025 DMC Am/Age-Protected side will feature more than 300 competitors of all skill levels across the Des Moines Metro. This marks the 21st year the DMC has been an A-tier event and the 35th year of the event in total. Various locations;

www.desmoineschallenge.wordpress.com.

June 21: Above and Beyond Cancer ride in the park. This six-hour-long ride is a challenge, but all in the name of a good cause. Plus, there will be live entertainment in the park all day long. Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; https://aboveandbeyondcancer.org/upcoming-events/ride-in-the-park

June 28: RipRoar Youth Triathlon. Get your little one excited for this, and see if they can pass one of the athletic world’s toughest tests. Gray’s Lake, 2100 Fleur Drive, Des Moines; www.riproarevents.com/des-moines#des-moines-iowa-1

July 12: Moonlight Classic. Cycle through the streets of downtown Des Moines in support of vital youth mental health programs. This nighttime ride welcomes cyclists of all skill levels and includes fun contests like best helmet light and best costume. Starting at The Iowa Taproom, 215 E, Third St., Suite 100, Des Moines; www.orchardplace.org/moonlight-classic.

EVENTS

FARMERS MARKETS

Des Moines Farmers’ Market – Located in the Historic Court District, it is the largest farmers market in the state and operates every Saturday morning May to October.

– Located in the Historic Court District, it is the largest farmers market in the state and operates every Saturday morning May to October. Ankeny Farmers’ Market – Operates every Saturday May through September, located at the Market Pavilion in Uptown Ankeny.

– Operates every Saturday May through September, located at the Market Pavilion in Uptown Ankeny. Valley Junction Farmers’ Market – Operates every Thursday evening May to September, located in Historic Valley Junction.

– Operates every Thursday evening May to September, located in Historic Valley Junction. Altoona Farmers’ Market – Operates every Thursday evening May to September, located at the Brightside Aleworks parking lot.

– Operates every Thursday evening May to September, located at the Brightside Aleworks parking lot. Beaverdale Farmers’ Market – Operates every Tuesday evening June through September, located in the Franklin Junior High parking lot.

– Operates every Tuesday evening June through September, located in the Franklin Junior High parking lot. Johnston Farmers’ Market – Operates every Tuesday evening June through September, located on the north side of the Johnston Town Center.

– Operates every Tuesday evening June through September, located on the north side of the Johnston Town Center. Indianola Farmers’ Market – Operates every Saturday morning May through October, located on the Indianola Square.

– Operates every Saturday morning May through October, located on the Indianola Square. Waukee Farmers’ Market – Operates every Wednesday evening, June through September, located in the downtown triangle.

MAY

Through May 26: Blank Park Zoo’s Wild Lights Festival. Recurring Wednesday through Sunday, featuring nearly 50 handcrafted, larger-than-life, illuminated Asian lanterns. Blank Park Zoo 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/wild-lights-festival.

Recurring Wednesday through Sunday, featuring nearly 50 handcrafted, larger-than-life, illuminated Asian lanterns. Blank Park Zoo 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/wild-lights-festival. Recurring weekly until October, Wednesday through Sunday : Des Moines Biergarten. Local brews, bikes and bands descend on Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.facebook.com/DesMoinesBiergarten.

: Des Moines Biergarten. Local brews, bikes and bands descend on Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.facebook.com/DesMoinesBiergarten. MAY 1-3: Tulip Time Festival. Pella’s Dutch heritage will be celebrated with a floral display of more than 300,000 blooming tulips. 507 Franklin St., Pella; www.visitpella.com/tulip_time.

Pella’s Dutch heritage will be celebrated with a floral display of more than 300,000 blooming tulips. 507 Franklin St., Pella; www.visitpella.com/tulip_time. MAY 2-4: DemiCon. The 36th installment of Des Moines’ longest-running science fiction and fantasy convention. With several special guests, authors, artists and an art show. All at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 4800 Merle Hay Road, Urbandale; https://demicon.org/35/.

The 36th installment of Des Moines’ longest-running science fiction and fantasy convention. With several special guests, authors, artists and an art show. All at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 4800 Merle Hay Road, Urbandale; https://demicon.org/35/. MAY 5-6: Spring Sip N’ Thrift. Grab a drink and grab a bag. It is time to sip and shop with a great view of the Des Moines River. Captain Roy’s, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.captainroys.com.

Grab a drink and grab a bag. It is time to sip and shop with a great view of the Des Moines River. Captain Roy’s, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.captainroys.com. MAY 3: Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market opening day. The state’s largest farmers market is back for 2025 on the first Saturday in May, starting at 7 a.m. Historic Court District, Des Moines; www.dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket.

The state’s largest farmers market is back for 2025 on the first Saturday in May, starting at 7 a.m. Historic Court District, Des Moines; www.dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket. MAY 3: Kites on the Green. This will be the 12th installment of the family-friendly event. Held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Johnston Public Library, 6050 Morningside Drive, Johnston; www.cityofjohnston.com.

This will be the 12th installment of the family-friendly event. Held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Johnston Public Library, 6050 Morningside Drive, Johnston; www.cityofjohnston.com. MAY 3: Cinco De Mayo Festival. Visitors are invited to enjoy Mexican foods, artwork, live music, dancing and family activities. Valley Junction, noon to 10 p.m.; www.valleyjunction.com.

Visitors are invited to enjoy Mexican foods, artwork, live music, dancing and family activities. Valley Junction, noon to 10 p.m.; www.valleyjunction.com. MAY 3: Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival. The 17th installment of the all things bacon festival. Music, vendors and a whole lot of bacon. For them, bacon is a lifestyle, and it can be yours for a day, too. Iowa State Fair Agricultural Building, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.blueribbonbaconfestival.com.

The 17th installment of the all things bacon festival. Music, vendors and a whole lot of bacon. For them, bacon is a lifestyle, and it can be yours for a day, too. Iowa State Fair Agricultural Building, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.blueribbonbaconfestival.com. MAY 3-4: Flea Market. All types of goods to purchase from antiques to collectibles, home décor and so much more. 4-H building, Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.

All types of goods to purchase from antiques to collectibles, home décor and so much more. 4-H building, Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org. MAY 14: Summer Nights. The annual car show will be held at Karl Kustoms, 5927 N.E. Industry Drive, Des Moines; www.karlkustoms.com.

The annual car show will be held at Karl Kustoms, 5927 N.E. Industry Drive, Des Moines; www.karlkustoms.com. MAY 10-11, 17-18: Spring Fling Renaissance Faire. The Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow returns. Put on your best Renaissance-style outfit and fully immerse yourself in times of olde. Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com.

The Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow returns. Put on your best Renaissance-style outfit and fully immerse yourself in times of olde. Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com. MAY 17-18: 35th annual Iowa Metaphysical Fair. Services and goods related to spirituality at one of the country’s largest and oldest metaphysical fairs. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iametaphysicalfair.com.

Services and goods related to spirituality at one of the country’s largest and oldest metaphysical fairs. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iametaphysicalfair.com. MAY 23-24: Celebrasian. Asian cultures, cuisine and music take over downtown. The weekend is packed full of entertainment for the entire family. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.iowaasianalliance.com.

Asian cultures, cuisine and music take over downtown. The weekend is packed full of entertainment for the entire family. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.iowaasianalliance.com. MAY 24: Decoration Day and Historic Baseball. Living History Farms celebrates the beginnings of Memorial Day with interpreters and demonstrators. A game of historical baseball ends the day. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org.

Living History Farms celebrates the beginnings of Memorial Day with interpreters and demonstrators. A game of historical baseball ends the day. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org. MAY 30 to JUNE 1: Des Moines Con. Des Moines Con brings in critically acclaimed artists, actors, superheroes, cartoons and all things nerdy to downtown Des Moines. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St.; www.desmoinescon.com.

Des Moines Con brings in critically acclaimed artists, actors, superheroes, cartoons and all things nerdy to downtown Des Moines. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St.; www.desmoinescon.com. MAY 30: Touch A Truck. From dump trucks to fire trucks, you won’t find a “NO TOUCHING” sign here. From 5-7 p.m. at Windsor Heights Colby Park, 6900 School St.; www.windsorheights.org.

From dump trucks to fire trucks, you won’t find a “NO TOUCHING” sign here. From 5-7 p.m. at Windsor Heights Colby Park, 6900 School St.; www.windsorheights.org. MAY 31: Shane Gillis. Gillis has been blowing up in popularity in the standup comedy scene. Two years ago, he performed at Hoyt Sherman Place; now, Gillis will be at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com.

JUNE

THURSDAYS IN JUNE: Ankeny Beats and Eats. Featuring drinks, food and entertainment for all ages. Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St.; www.ankenyiowa.gov.

Featuring drinks, food and entertainment for all ages. Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St.; www.ankenyiowa.gov. JUNE 1: Cooper DeJean All-Star Charity Softball Game. Iowa native and now Super Bowl champion returns to Des Moines to host a charity softball game. Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.milb.com/iowa.

Iowa native and now Super Bowl champion returns to Des Moines to host a charity softball game. Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.milb.com/iowa. JUNE 1: 15th annual Whirleythings Garden Art Show. An exciting evening for local art enthusiasts. Several mediums will be on display starting at noon at 4320 Franklin Ave., Des Moines; www.whirlythings.com.

An exciting evening for local art enthusiasts. Several mediums will be on display starting at noon at 4320 Franklin Ave., Des Moines; www.whirlythings.com. JUNE 4-5: World Pork Expo. In a state with many more pigs than people, it makes sense that the expo about all things pork would set up shop here. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave.; www.worldpork.org.

In a state with many more pigs than people, it makes sense that the expo about all things pork would set up shop here. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave.; www.worldpork.org. JUNE 7: Iowa Craft Brew Festival. Three things on the schedule for the Iowa Craft Brew Festival: craft brews, food trucks and good times. Sounds good to us. Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com.

Three things on the schedule for the Iowa Craft Brew Festival: craft brews, food trucks and good times. Sounds good to us. Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com. JUNE 7: Family Fest. Varying dance and magic performances, an alpaca visit, and even more fun for the whole family, all in one place. Starting at 11 a.m. City of Johnston, 6245 Merle Hay Road, Johnston; www.johnstontowncenter.com.

Varying dance and magic performances, an alpaca visit, and even more fun for the whole family, all in one place. Starting at 11 a.m. City of Johnston, 6245 Merle Hay Road, Johnston; www.johnstontowncenter.com. JUNE 6: Wine and Craft Beer Fest. Altoona’s kickoff event for the summer at the Enabling Garden, 1050 First Ave. S., Altoona; www.altoonachamber.org.

Altoona’s kickoff event for the summer at the Enabling Garden, 1050 First Ave. S., Altoona; www.altoonachamber.org. JUNE 6-8: Greek Food Fair Festival. A weekend celebration of delicious food, music and dancing. 1110 35th St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/StGeorgeDSM.

A weekend celebration of delicious food, music and dancing. 1110 35th St., Des Moines; www.facebook.com/StGeorgeDSM. JUNE 5-7: Governors Days. A three-day festival in Grimes with food trucks, live entertainment and parade. Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes; www.governorsdays.com.

A three-day festival in Grimes with food trucks, live entertainment and parade. Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes; www.governorsdays.com. JUNE 6-8: Pride Fest. Des Moines 46th annual Pride celebration is back. Live music and dance performances, food vendors and drink tents take over Des Moines Historic East Village for the weekend; www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-fest.

Des Moines 46th annual Pride celebration is back. Live music and dance performances, food vendors and drink tents take over Des Moines Historic East Village for the weekend; www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-fest. JUNE 7: Raccoon River Palooza. This free family event goes on rain or shine and is packed full of activities that all families can enjoy. Just like the name, the festival is at Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.wdmchamber.org.

This free family event goes on rain or shine and is packed full of activities that all families can enjoy. Just like the name, the festival is at Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.wdmchamber.org. JUNE 21: Pride Drag Brunch. A buffet-style drag brunch with the option to add on unlimited mimosas or bloody mary drinks? Just bring some extra cash for tips. The Garden, 525 East Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.grdn.com/index.html.

A buffet-style drag brunch with the option to add on unlimited mimosas or bloody mary drinks? Just bring some extra cash for tips. The Garden, 525 East Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.grdn.com/index.html. JUNE 12: Iowa High School Sports Awards. Recognizing Iowa athletics by honoring the state’s top-performing athletes, coaches and teams. 7-9 p.m. Iowa Event Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

Recognizing Iowa athletics by honoring the state’s top-performing athletes, coaches and teams. 7-9 p.m. Iowa Event Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. JUNE 19-21: Johnston Green Days. Johnston’s annual community celebration, complete with parade, carnival, tournaments and more. Terra Park, 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston; www.johnstongreendays.org.

Johnston’s annual community celebration, complete with parade, carnival, tournaments and more. Terra Park, 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston; www.johnstongreendays.org. JUNE 21: Macksburg Skillet Toss. Grab your best throwin’ skillet and travel to Macksburg to see how you stack up against the best of the best. Macksburg City Park, Macksburg; www.macksburgskilletthrow.com.

Grab your best throwin’ skillet and travel to Macksburg to see how you stack up against the best of the best. Macksburg City Park, Macksburg; www.macksburgskilletthrow.com. JUNE 21: Neighbor’s Day Celebration. Hosted by the Iowa Juneteenth Organization. From noon to 6 p.m. at Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Ave., ​Des Moines; www.iowajuneteenth.org.

Hosted by the Iowa Juneteenth Organization. From noon to 6 p.m. at Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Ave., ​Des Moines; www.iowajuneteenth.org. JUNE 21: Ankeny Pride Parade. The fourth annual Ankeny Pride Parade returns with food, fun and festivities throughout the evening. From 4-9 p.m., Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St.; www.ankenypride.org.

The fourth annual Ankeny Pride Parade returns with food, fun and festivities throughout the evening. From 4-9 p.m., Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St.; www.ankenypride.org. JULY 13: Iowa Reptile Show. Gain access to thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies, and more available to the public. Starting at 10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines; www.coldbloodedexpos.com.

Gain access to thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies, and more available to the public. Starting at 10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64th St., West Des Moines; www.coldbloodedexpos.com. JUNE 22: All Ages Drag Brunch. Close out Pride Month with the entire family. Starting at 11 a.m. The River Center, 340 S.W. Third St., Des Moines; www.servdevents.com.

Close out Pride Month with the entire family. Starting at 11 a.m. The River Center, 340 S.W. Third St., Des Moines; www.servdevents.com. JUNE 27-29: Interrobang Film Festival. Verified by IMDb, it includes a juried show, public showings and talkbacks with directors. Des Moines Public Library, 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines;

www.desmoinesartsfestival.org.

JULY

JULY 2-4: Urbandale 4th of July Celebratio n. Celebrating America, in Urbandale, all weekend long. 7404 Prairie Ave., Urbandale; www.urbandale4thofjuly.org.

n. Celebrating America, in Urbandale, all weekend long. 7404 Prairie Ave., Urbandale; www.urbandale4thofjuly.org. JULY 3: Junction Street Party. Historic Valley Junction will host food, drinks and activities during the West Des Moines July 3 Parade. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com.

Historic Valley Junction will host food, drinks and activities during the West Des Moines July 3 Parade. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. JULY 3-4: Waukee Celebration of Independence. Annual celebration with parade, entertainment, fireworks display and more. Centennial Park in Waukee; waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence.

Annual celebration with parade, entertainment, fireworks display and more. Centennial Park in Waukee; waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence. JULY 4-6: Goodguys 34th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals. A weekend with more than 5,000 of the Midwest’s finest 1999 and older hot rods, trucks, customs, muscle cars and classics. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.good-guys.com.

A weekend with more than 5,000 of the Midwest’s finest 1999 and older hot rods, trucks, customs, muscle cars and classics. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.good-guys.com. JULY 8-12: Dallas County Fair in Adel; dallascountyfair.com.

in Adel; dallascountyfair.com. JULY 11-17: Marion County Fair in Knoxville; www.marioncofair.com.

in Knoxville; www.marioncofair.com. JULY 11-13: Ankeny SummerFest. Enjoy fun in the sun with three days of music, carnival rides and delicious local food. The District at Prairie Trail, 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny; www.ankenysummerfest.com.

Enjoy fun in the sun with three days of music, carnival rides and delicious local food. The District at Prairie Trail, 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny; www.ankenysummerfest.com. JULY 16-20: Madison County Fair in Winterset; madisoncountyfair.net.

in Winterset; madisoncountyfair.net. JULY 16-20: Story County Fair in Nevada; www.sc-fair.weebly.com.

in Nevada; www.sc-fair.weebly.com. JULY 17-20: Boone County Fair in Boone; www.boonecountyfairia.com.

in Boone; www.boonecountyfairia.com. JULY 18-24: Jasper County Fair in Colfax; www.jaspercofair.com.

in Colfax; www.jaspercofair.com. JULY 18-19: Clive Festival. Clive’s community festival schedule is packed full of events, from music, fireworks, food, fun and, most importantly, a giant slip n’ slide. N.W. 114th Street in Clive; www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/programs_and_events/clive_festival.php.

Clive’s community festival schedule is packed full of events, from music, fireworks, food, fun and, most importantly, a giant slip n’ slide. N.W. 114th Street in Clive; www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/programs_and_events/clive_festival.php. JULY 27-28: Polk City Four Seasons Festival in Polk City Square; www.4seasonsfest.com.

in Polk City Square; www.4seasonsfest.com. JULY 18-19: Waukee Arts Festival. Four fantastic local music acts will perform at Waukee’s Arts Festival. ​​Centennial Park, Waukee; www.waukeeartsfestival.org.

Four fantastic local music acts will perform at Waukee’s Arts Festival. ​​Centennial Park, Waukee; www.waukeeartsfestival.org. JULY 19-26: RAGBRAI. Des Moines’ largest bicycle ride takes over the entire state during its weeklong trek across Iowa. Overnight stops in Milford, Estherville, Forest City, Iowa Falls, Cedar Falls, Oelwein and Guttenberg. www.ragbrai.com.

Des Moines’ largest bicycle ride takes over the entire state during its weeklong trek across Iowa. Overnight stops in Milford, Estherville, Forest City, Iowa Falls, Cedar Falls, Oelwein and Guttenberg. www.ragbrai.com. JULY 23-28: Warren County Fair in Indianola; warrencofair.com.

in Indianola; warrencofair.com. JULY 12-18: Polk County Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines; polkcountyfairiowa.com.

at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines; polkcountyfairiowa.com. JULY 25 to AUG. 2: National Balloon Classic. Thousands of beautifully colored hot air balloons dot the skies of Indianola. Be sure to bring a camera to capture the spectacle. Memorial Balloon Field, 1136 150th Ave., Indianola; www.nationalballoonclassic.com.

Thousands of beautifully colored hot air balloons dot the skies of Indianola. Be sure to bring a camera to capture the spectacle. Memorial Balloon Field, 1136 150th Ave., Indianola; www.nationalballoonclassic.com. JULY 26: Polo on the Green hosted by Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. Powder River Ranch, 7988 Adams St., Cumming; www.poloonthegreen.com.

hosted by Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. Powder River Ranch, 7988 Adams St., Cumming; www.poloonthegreen.com. JULY 27: Parking Lot Madness. The fifth installment of this event will feature more than 50 vintage vendors, as well as local food vendors, entertainment, and giveaways. The Picker Knows​ Antiques & Collectibles, 1208 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.facebook.com/ThePickerKnows

AUGUST

AUG. 7-17: Iowa State Fair. The biggest names in music hit the grandstand, award-winning livestock is yours to see, the giant slide begs to be ridden and, best of all, crazy fair food creations are on every corner. More than a million attend each year for good reason. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.

The biggest names in music hit the grandstand, award-winning livestock is yours to see, the giant slide begs to be ridden and, best of all, crazy fair food creations are on every corner. More than a million attend each year for good reason. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org. AUG. 8-9: Adel Sweet Corn Festival. Corn. Corn. Corn. Hard to beat and great to eat. Get some here while experiencing some family fun. From 7:30 a.m. to midnight, downtown Adel; www.adelpartners.org.

Corn. Corn. Corn. Hard to beat and great to eat. Get some here while experiencing some family fun. From 7:30 a.m. to midnight, downtown Adel; www.adelpartners.org. AUG. 22-24: World Food and Music Festival. This festival has received national acclaim on more than one occasion. Food and music from around the world are gathered in Des Moines for this cultural festival. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St, Des Moines; www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival.

This festival has received national acclaim on more than one occasion. Food and music from around the world are gathered in Des Moines for this cultural festival. Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St, Des Moines; www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival. AUG. 23: Ingersoll Live. Ingersoll’s block party is back with live entertainment, family-friendly fun, local vendors, food and drink and more. From 3-10 p.m. Along 2300 Ingersoll Ave.; www.theavenuesdsm.com.

Ingersoll’s block party is back with live entertainment, family-friendly fun, local vendors, food and drink and more. From 3-10 p.m. Along 2300 Ingersoll Ave.; www.theavenuesdsm.com. AUG. 23: Wine and Cider Festival. Jasper Winery hosts the Wine and Cider Festival, much to the fruity beverage drinkers’ delight. Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com

SEPTEMBER