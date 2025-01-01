Feature Story

Winter Arts and Entertainment Guide

Get ready to bust out your winter boots, heavy coats, thick gloves and ice scrapers if you have not already. Some snow has started to fall, and so, too, has your ambition to get out of the house. There’s just one problem. Central Iowa is a hotbed for art galleries, theatrical performances, indoor sports teams and musicians all winter long. Keep this guide handy in the winter months and see how many events and activities you can attend.

ART

Several art galleries are spread throughout the metro for your viewing pleasure.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

desmoinesartcenter.org

Through April 13 : “Op Art – Abstract Illusion” by Bill Komodore

: “Op Art – Abstract Illusion” by Bill Komodore Jan. 10 to April 20: “Figments and Phantoms” by Kiki Smith

“Figments and Phantoms” by Kiki Smith Feb. 14 to May 11: “Time Travelers” by Tuan Andrew Nguyen

OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES

542 Fifth St., West Des Moines

olsonlarsen.com

Through Feb. 8: Winter Sampler. Featuring Michael Brangoccio, Christopher Chiavetta, Mary Merkel-Hess, Anna Lambrini Moisiadis, Jonathan and Allison Metzger, Tim Schiffer, Jim Sincock, Debra Smith and Molly Wood.

ANDERSON GALLERY

Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines

andersongallery.wp.drake.edu

Through Jan. 17: “Acts of Projection: Magic Lantern Shows and the U.S. Civil War”

MOBERG GALLERY

2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines

moberggallery.com

Jan. 10: Jeff Fleming

Jeff Fleming Feb. 7: Al Harris-Fernandez

Al Harris-Fernandez March 7: Chris Vance

POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY

Polk County Administration Building,

111 Court Ave., Des Moines

polkcountyheritagegallery.org

Through Jan. 24: DSM Exhibited 2024 – Annual Juried Show

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

ankenyartcenter.org

Jan. 21 to Feb. 13: Bondurant-Farrar Student Artwork Showcase

Bondurant-Farrar Student Artwork Showcase Feb. 19 to March 14: North Polk Student Artwork Showcase

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

mainframestudios.org

Mainframe Studios hosts “First Fridays” every first Friday of the month with a changing theme, demonstrating and putting its artists’ works on display, alongside live music and food.

THEATRE

Laugh, cry, listen and watch area theatrical performances

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

actorsinc.org

Jan. 23-25, 31, Feb. 1-2: “Angel Street”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Feb. 6-17: “Harvey”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

captheatre.org

Feb. 14 to March 2: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

desmoinesperformingarts.org

Jan. 9: Capital City Pride Presents: “V Spehar”

Capital City Pride Presents: “V Spehar” Jan. 25: “A Night of Magic and Comedy”

“A Night of Magic and Comedy” Jan. 28 to Feb. 2: “Shucked”

“Shucked” Feb. 1: “A Night At The Circus: Fatal Fairy Tales”

“A Night At The Circus: Fatal Fairy Tales” Feb. 13: Capital City Pride Presents: “Tee Franklin”

Capital City Pride Presents: “Tee Franklin” Feb. 17-19: “The Giver”

“The Giver” Feb. 21 to March 2: “Mary Poppins Jr.”

“Mary Poppins Jr.” Feb. 25 to March 2: “Life of Pi”

“Life of Pi” March 11-16: “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical”

“Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” March 14-23: “Grand Horizons”

“Grand Horizons” March 18-23: “Some Like It Hot”

“Some Like It Hot” March 20: Capital City Pride Presents: Jim Fielding

DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

dmplayhouse.com

Feb. 7 to March 2: “Men On Boats”

“Men On Boats” March 7-23: “Jesus Christ Superstar”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

iowastage.org

March 14-23: “Grand Horizons”

SIMPSON COLLEGE

513 N. D St., Indianola

simpson.edu/academics/departments/department-theatre-arts

Feb. 14-16 : “Working: A Musical”

“Working: A Musical” March 28-30: “Medea”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines

tallgrasstheatre.org

Jan. 31 to Feb. 16: “Ripcord”

STEPHENS AUDITORIUM

1900 Center Drive, Ames

center.iastate.edu/events

Jan. 8: MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute Jan. 24: Matt Mathews: Boujee On A Budget

Matt Mathews: Boujee On A Budget Feb. 2: “Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ ”

“Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ ” Feb. 7: “Barjche Entanglement: A Labyrinth of Shared Space – Youth Matinee Series”

“Barjche Entanglement: A Labyrinth of Shared Space – Youth Matinee Series” Feb. 7-8: “Barjche 25”

“Barjche 25” Feb. 11: “Voices8”

“Voices8” Feb. 13: Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With The Stars Feb. 15: Czech National Philharmonic of Moravia

Czech National Philharmonic of Moravia Feb. 17: “Hero: The Boy From Troy”

“Hero: The Boy From Troy” Feb. 28: Yamato – The Drummers of Japan – Youth Matinee Series

Yamato – The Drummers of Japan – Youth Matinee Series March 2: “See the Music (Hear the Dance)”

“See the Music (Hear the Dance)” March 6-9: “The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee”

“The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee” March 24: “Pete The Cat”

“Pete The Cat” March 25: “Shamrock Tenors”

“Shamrock Tenors” March 29: Dirty Dancing in Concert

Live Music

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

Jan. 31: Judy Carmichael

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmsymphony.org

Feb. 8-9: Chen conducts Rachmaninoff

Chen conducts Rachmaninoff Feb. 12: Youth Jazz Orchestra Winter Concert

Youth Jazz Orchestra Winter Concert Feb. 24: Youth Orchestras Winter Concert

Youth Orchestras Winter Concert Feb. 14-15: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert March 8-9: From the New World

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

hoytsherman.org

Jan. 10: Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 7:30 p.m.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11: Halestrom’s Lizzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions at 8 p.m.

Halestrom’s Lizzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions at 8 p.m. Feb. 4: Guster at 8 p.m.

Guster at 8 p.m. Feb. 7: Folsom Prison Experience at 8 p.m.

Folsom Prison Experience at 8 p.m. Feb. 19: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” at 8 p.m.

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” at 8 p.m. Feb. 22: The Salvation Army: Unmasking The Singer at 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army: Unmasking The Singer at 6 p.m. March 3: Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m.

Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m. March 4: Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes at 7 p.m.

Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes at 7 p.m. March 8: Chris Botti at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Botti at 7:30 p.m. March 16: Judy Collins at 7:30 p.m.

Judy Collins at 7:30 p.m. March 23: Madeleine Peyroux and Bettye Lavette at 8 p.m.

Madeleine Peyroux and Bettye Lavette at 8 p.m. March 26: Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at 8 p.m.

Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at 8 p.m. March 28: Sona Jobarteh at 7:30 p.m.

Sona Jobarteh at 7:30 p.m. March 30: Black Violin at 8 p.m.

NOCE

1326 Walnut St., Suite 100, Des Moines

nocedsm.com

Jan. 3: Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m.

Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m. Jan. 4: Follies: A Night of Broadway with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m.

Follies: A Night of Broadway with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m. Jan. 8: Swing Night with The Des Moines Big Band featuring Heartland Swing at 7 p.m.

Swing Night with The Des Moines Big Band featuring Heartland Swing at 7 p.m. Jan. 9: Jazz on the House with Nick Rueckert and Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with Nick Rueckert and Co. at 7 p.m. Jan. 10: The Fab 4: Gina Gedler sings Bette Midler, Peggy Lee, Barbra Streisand and Linda Ronstadt at 7 p.m.

The Fab 4: Gina Gedler sings Bette Midler, Peggy Lee, Barbra Streisand and Linda Ronstadt at 7 p.m. Jan. 11: Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra featuring Wave Cage at 7 p.m.

Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra featuring Wave Cage at 7 p.m. Jan. 15: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. Jan. 16: Jazz on the House with The Wayne Page Quartet at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with The Wayne Page Quartet at 7 p.m. Jan. 17: Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m.

Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m. Jan. 18: Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m.

Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m. Jan. 22: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. Jan. 24: The Art of the Trio with Mike Conrad at 7 p.m.

The Art of the Trio with Mike Conrad at 7 p.m. Jan. 25: Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m.

Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m. Jan. 29: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. Jan. 31: For Once in My Life: A Night of Stevie, Luther and more with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m.

For Once in My Life: A Night of Stevie, Luther and more with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m. Feb. 1: NOLA Jazz Band: Something Old, Something New, Something Bowered, Something Blues at 7 p.m.

NOLA Jazz Band: Something Old, Something New, Something Bowered, Something Blues at 7 p.m. Feb. 6: Jazz on the House with the Carson Parker Trio at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with the Carson Parker Trio at 7 p.m. Feb. 7: Bojangles: Napoleon Douglas sings Sammy Davis Jr. at 7 p.m.

Bojangles: Napoleon Douglas sings Sammy Davis Jr. at 7 p.m. Feb. 12: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day with Max Wellman at 7 p.m.

Valentine’s Day with Max Wellman at 7 p.m. Feb. 15: Nap Sings Nat: Napoleon Douglas sings Nat King Cole at 7 p.m.

Nap Sings Nat: Napoleon Douglas sings Nat King Cole at 7 p.m. Feb. 19: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. Feb. 21: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.

Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m. Feb. 22: Robert Espe Presents: A Gentle Man – The Music of Kenny Wheeler at 7 p.m.

Robert Espe Presents: A Gentle Man – The Music of Kenny Wheeler at 7 p.m. Feb. 26: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m. Feb. 27: Jazz on the House with Tanner Taylor at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with Tanner Taylor at 7 p.m. Feb. 28: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.

WELLS FARGO ARENA

223 Center St., Des Moines

iowaeventscenter.com

March 21: Winter Jam ’25

VIBRANT MUSIC HALL

2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee

www.vibrantmusichall.com

Feb. 7: Wallows at 7:30 p.m.

Wallows at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8: R&B Only at 7:45 p.m.

R&B Only at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 14: Flatland Cavalry at 8 p.m.

Flatland Cavalry at 8 p.m. Feb. 25: The Price is Right Live at 7:30 p.m.

The Price is Right Live at 7:30 p.m. March 18: Experience Hendrix at 7:30 p.m.

Experience Hendrix at 7:30 p.m. March 19: The Drivers Era at 8 p.m.

The Drivers Era at 8 p.m. March 28: Killswitch Engage at 6:30 p.m.

VAL AIR BALLROOM

301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines

www.firstfleetconcerts.com/val-air-ballroom

Jan. 11: No Sleep with Dan Donohue at 8 p.m.

No Sleep with Dan Donohue at 8 p.m. Jan. 31: Ella Langley at 7:30 p.m.

Ella Langley at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1: Paul Cauthen at 7:30 p.m.

Paul Cauthen at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6: Zach Top at 8 p.m.

Zach Top at 8 p.m. Feb. 7: NOCAP at 8 p.m.

NOCAP at 8 p.m. Feb. 14: Parmalee at 7:30 p.m.

Parmalee at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15: The Warren Haynes Band at 8 p.m.

The Warren Haynes Band at 8 p.m. Feb. 28: Houndmouth at 7:30 p.m.

Houndmouth at 7:30 p.m. March 1: Gavin Adcock at 7:30 p.m.

Gavin Adcock at 7:30 p.m. March 23: Flipturn at 8 p.m.

WOOLY’S

504 E. Locust St., Des Moines

firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

Jan. 17: Tyler Richton and The High Bank Boys at 7 p.m.

Tyler Richton and The High Bank Boys at 7 p.m. Jan. 18: The Prince Experience at 8:30 p.m.

The Prince Experience at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24: Smells Like Nirvana: A Tribute to Nirvana at 8 p.m.

Smells Like Nirvana: A Tribute to Nirvana at 8 p.m. Jan. 26: Beach Bunny at 8 p.m.

Beach Bunny at 8 p.m. Jan. 30: Aaron Watson at 8 p.m.

Aaron Watson at 8 p.m. Feb. 1: Floyd: A Tribute to Pink Floyd at 8:30 p.m.

Floyd: A Tribute to Pink Floyd at 8:30 p.m. March 8: Folkfest of the North: Korpiklaani and Ensiferum at 6 p.m.

Folkfest of the North: Korpiklaani and Ensiferum at 6 p.m. March 14: Skegss at 8 p.m.

Skegss at 8 p.m. March 17: Armor For Sleep at 7:30 p.m.

Armor For Sleep at 7:30 p.m. March 26: Bumpin Uglies at 7:30 p.m.

Bumpin Uglies at 7:30 p.m. March 28: Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers at 7 p.m.

SPORTS

IOWA WILD

Wells Fargo Arena

233 Center St., Des Moines

iowawild.com

Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs

at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs

at 6 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers

at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. vs. Texas Stars

at 6 p.m. vs. Texas Stars Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. vs. Texas Stars

at 3 p.m. vs. Texas Stars Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers

at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

at 6 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

at 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs

at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves March 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose

at 6 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose March 16 at 3 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose

at 3 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose March 22 at 6 p.m. vs. Ontario Reign

at 6 p.m. vs. Ontario Reign March 23 at 3 p.m. vs. Ontario Reign

at 3 p.m. vs. Ontario Reign March 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

IOWA WOLVES

Wells Fargo Arena

233 Center St., Des Moines

iowa.gleague.nba.com

Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors)

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors) Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Santa Cruz Warriors Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Rip City Remix (Portland Trailblazers)

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Rip City Remix (Portland Trailblazers) Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets)

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets) Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns)

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns) Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Valley Suns

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Valley Suns Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings)

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings) Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Stockton Kings

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Stockton Kings Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Greensboro Swarm

at 10:30 a.m. vs. Greensboro Swarm Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Rip City Remix

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Rip City Remix Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. vs. San Diego Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers)

at 3 p.m. vs. San Diego Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers) Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. vs. San Diego Clippers

at 6:30 p.m. vs. San Diego Clippers Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic)

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic) March 24 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks)

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks) March 25 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Texas Legends

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Texas Legends March 28 at 6:30 p.m. vs. South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers)

at 6:30 p.m. vs. South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers) March 29 at 6:30 p.m. vs. South Bay Lakers

IOWA STATE BASKETBALL

Hilton Coliseum

1705 Center Drive, Ames

cyclones.com

Men’s home games:

Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. vs. Baylor

at 1 p.m. vs. Baylor Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Utah

at 7 p.m. vs. Utah Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Kansas

at 6 p.m. vs. Kansas Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. vs. UCF

at 7 p.m. vs. UCF Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. vs. Kansas State

at 1 p.m. vs. Kansas State Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. vs. TCU

at 12 p.m. vs. TCU Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

at 3 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. vs. Colorado

at 7 p.m. vs. Colorado March 1 at 8 p.m. vs. Arizona

at 8 p.m. vs. Arizona March 4 at 8 p.m. vs. BYU

Women’s home games:

Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. vs. Utah

at 5 p.m. vs. Utah Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Texas Tech

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Texas Tech Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. vs. BYU

at 6:30 p.m. vs. BYU Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. vs. UCF

at 4 p.m. vs. UCF Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. vs. TCU

at 3 p.m. vs. TCU Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. vs. Colorado

at 5 p.m. vs. Colorado Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Houston

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Houston March 2 at 3 p.m. vs. Kansas State

DRAKE BASKETBALL

Knapp Center

2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines

Men’s home games:

Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. vs. Murray State

at 2 p.m. vs. Murray State Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. vs. Evansville

at 5 p.m. vs. Evansville Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. vs. Illinois State

at 8 p.m. vs. Illinois State Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Valparaiso

at 6:30 p.m. vs. Valparaiso Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. vs. UNI

at 6 p.m. vs. UNI Feb. 8 vs. Indiana State

vs. Indiana State Feb. 16 vs. Bradley

vs. Bradley Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. vs. UIC

at 6:30 p.m. vs. UIC March 2 vs. Missouri State

Women’s home games:

Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. Valparaiso

at 2 p.m. Valparaiso Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. vs. Belmont

at 6 p.m. vs. Belmont Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. vs. UNI

at 2 p.m. vs. UNI Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. vs. Illinois State

at 6 p.m. vs. Illinois State Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. vs. Bradley

at 2 p.m. vs. Bradley Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. vs. Southern Illinois

at 6 p.m. vs. Southern Illinois Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. vs. Missouri State

at 2 p.m. vs. Missouri State Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. vs. Indiana State

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS

The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines

bucshockey.com

Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

at 7 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. vs. Lincoln Stars

at 6 p.m. vs. Lincoln Stars Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Lincoln Stars

EVENTS

JANUARY

Sundays through February: Tour the Historic Jordan House Museum , 2001 Fuller Road, West Des Moines; www.wdmhs.org/visit

, 2001 Fuller Road, West Des Moines; www.wdmhs.org/visit Every Sunday January – March: Botanical Blues . Enjoy jazz music inside the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com

. Enjoy jazz music inside the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com January through June: Free Hoyt Sherman Place self-guided tours. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org Jan. 4-5: 13th annual Iowa Diecast Toy Show. Located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.agfarmtoys.com

Located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.agfarmtoys.com Jan. 10: Family Fun Night. Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; jesterparknaturecenter.com

Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; jesterparknaturecenter.com Jan. 10-11: Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Action-packed performance featuring some of the nation’s most talented rodeo athletes, livestock and specialty entertainers. Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

Action-packed performance featuring some of the nation’s most talented rodeo athletes, livestock and specialty entertainers. Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com Jan. 11: Indoor Garage Sale Extravaganza. For both shoppers and sellers looking to get rid of extra items or turn someone else’s trash into treasure. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

For both shoppers and sellers looking to get rid of extra items or turn someone else’s trash into treasure. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com Jan. 12: Time Travel-themed 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon. 1200 Venbury Drive, Altoona; runsignup.com/Race/IA/Altoona/TimeTravelHalfMarathonand5k10kDesMoines

1200 Venbury Drive, Altoona; runsignup.com/Race/IA/Altoona/TimeTravelHalfMarathonand5k10kDesMoines Jan. 12: Harlem Globetrotters. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com Wednesdays January through March: Music Bingo . Iowa Distilling Company, 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming; iowadistilling.com

. Iowa Distilling Company, 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming; iowadistilling.com Jan. 17-18: Comedy Xperiment. Live improv comedy dictated by the audience. 2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines; tallgrasstheatre.org

Live improv comedy dictated by the audience. 2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines; tallgrasstheatre.org Jan. 18: Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Asking For Trouble. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org Jan. 18: Waukee FamilyFest. Lutheran Church of Hope, 305 N.E. Dartmoor Drive, Waukee; waukee.org/472/FamilyFest

Lutheran Church of Hope, 305 N.E. Dartmoor Drive, Waukee; waukee.org/472/FamilyFest Jan. 24-25: Splurge: West End Salvage’s Annual Wine, Cheese, Chocolate event. West End Architectural Salvage, 22 Ninth St., Des Moines; westendsalvage.com

West End Architectural Salvage, 22 Ninth St., Des Moines; westendsalvage.com Jan. 25: Sal Vulcano: Everything’s Fine Tour. 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; desmoinesperformingarts.org

221 Walnut St., Des Moines; desmoinesperformingarts.org Jan. 28: Sip and Stroll. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com Jan. 18: Fire and Ice, CITYVIEW’s winter pub crawl. Historic Valley Junction, 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2: Galentine’s paint-and-sip. Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway; paintingwithatwist.com

Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway; paintingwithatwist.com Feb. 4-6: Iowa Ag Expo. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com/wells-fargo-arena

Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com/wells-fargo-arena Feb. 8-16: Iowa Beef Expo. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowastatefairgrounds.org

Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowastatefairgrounds.org Feb. 13-16: Des Moines Home and Garden Show. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com Feb. 14: Marc Maron. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org Feb. 14-15: Winter Blues Fest 2025. Downtown Des Moines Marriott, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; cibs.org

Downtown Des Moines Marriott, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; cibs.org Feb. 15: A Celebration in Song. The fourth annual collegiate invitational concert, featuring the Des Moines Choral Society, Iowa State Singers, and The Luther College Nordic Choir. 607 High St., Des Moines; dmchoral.org

The fourth annual collegiate invitational concert, featuring the Des Moines Choral Society, Iowa State Singers, and The Luther College Nordic Choir. 607 High St., Des Moines; dmchoral.org Feb. 15: Shiver on the River. Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; captainroys.com

Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; captainroys.com Feb. 19-22: 2025 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iahsaa.org/wrestling

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iahsaa.org/wrestling Feb. 22: Brick Fest Live. LEGO-themed event with life-size models made from tens of thousands of bricks. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

LEGO-themed event with life-size models made from tens of thousands of bricks. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com Feb. 22: Coldest Night of the Year Fun Run/Walk. Held by Central Iowa Shelter and Services at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; centraliowashelter.org

Held by Central Iowa Shelter and Services at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; centraliowashelter.org Feb. 28: Comedy Xperiment. Live improv comedy dictated by the audience. 2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines; tallgrasstheatre.org

Live improv comedy dictated by the audience. 2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines; tallgrasstheatre.org Feb. 28 – March 2: All Iowa Auto Show. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

MARCH