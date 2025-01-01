Winter Arts and Entertainment Guide

Winter Arts and Entertainment Guide1/1/2025
Get ready to bust out your winter boots, heavy coats, thick gloves and ice scrapers if you have not already. Some snow has started to fall, and so, too, has your ambition to get out of the house. There’s just one problem. Central Iowa is a hotbed for art galleries, theatrical performances, indoor sports teams and musicians all winter long. Keep this guide handy in the winter months and see how many events and activities you can attend.
ART
Several art galleries are spread throughout the metro for your viewing pleasure.
DES MOINES ART CENTER
4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines
desmoinesartcenter.org
- Through April 13: “Op Art – Abstract Illusion” by Bill Komodore
- Jan. 10 to April 20: “Figments and Phantoms” by Kiki Smith
- Feb. 14 to May 11: “Time Travelers” by Tuan Andrew Nguyen
OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES
542 Fifth St., West Des Moines
olsonlarsen.com
- Through Feb. 8: Winter Sampler. Featuring Michael Brangoccio, Christopher Chiavetta, Mary Merkel-Hess, Anna Lambrini Moisiadis, Jonathan and Allison Metzger, Tim Schiffer, Jim Sincock, Debra Smith and Molly Wood.
ANDERSON GALLERY
Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines
andersongallery.wp.drake.edu
- Through Jan. 17: “Acts of Projection: Magic Lantern Shows and the U.S. Civil War”
MOBERG GALLERY
2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines
moberggallery.com
- Jan. 10: Jeff Fleming
- Feb. 7: Al Harris-Fernandez
- March 7: Chris Vance
POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY
Polk County Administration Building,
111 Court Ave., Des Moines
polkcountyheritagegallery.org
- Through Jan. 24: DSM Exhibited 2024 – Annual Juried Show
ANKENY ART CENTER
1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny
ankenyartcenter.org
- Jan. 21 to Feb. 13: Bondurant-Farrar Student Artwork Showcase
- Feb. 19 to March 14: North Polk Student Artwork Showcase
MAINFRAME STUDIOS
900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines
mainframestudios.org
- Mainframe Studios hosts “First Fridays” every first Friday of the month with a changing theme, demonstrating and putting its artists’ works on display, alongside live music and food.
THEATRE
Laugh, cry, listen and watch area theatrical performances
ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER
120 Abraham Drive, Ames
actorsinc.org
- Jan. 23-25, 31, Feb. 1-2: “Angel Street”
ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE
1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny
ankenycommunitytheatre.com
- Feb. 6-17: “Harvey”
CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS
201 First Ave. S., Altoona
captheatre.org
- Feb. 14 to March 2: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.”
DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS
Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
desmoinesperformingarts.org
- Jan. 9: Capital City Pride Presents: “V Spehar”
- Jan. 25: “A Night of Magic and Comedy”
- Jan. 28 to Feb. 2: “Shucked”
- Feb. 1: “A Night At The Circus: Fatal Fairy Tales”
- Feb. 13: Capital City Pride Presents: “Tee Franklin”
- Feb. 17-19: “The Giver”
- Feb. 21 to March 2: “Mary Poppins Jr.”
- Feb. 25 to March 2: “Life of Pi”
- March 11-16: “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical”
- March 14-23: “Grand Horizons”
- March 18-23: “Some Like It Hot”
- March 20: Capital City Pride Presents: Jim Fielding
DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
831 42nd St., Des Moines
dmplayhouse.com
- Feb. 7 to March 2: “Men On Boats”
- March 7-23: “Jesus Christ Superstar”
IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY
Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
iowastage.org
- March 14-23: “Grand Horizons”
SIMPSON COLLEGE
513 N. D St., Indianola
simpson.edu/academics/departments/department-theatre-arts
- Feb. 14-16 : “Working: A Musical”
- March 28-30: “Medea”
TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY
2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines
tallgrasstheatre.org
- Jan. 31 to Feb. 16: “Ripcord”
STEPHENS AUDITORIUM
1900 Center Drive, Ames
center.iastate.edu/events
- Jan. 8: MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
- Jan. 24: Matt Mathews: Boujee On A Budget
- Feb. 2: “Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ ”
- Feb. 7: “Barjche Entanglement: A Labyrinth of Shared Space – Youth Matinee Series”
- Feb. 7-8: “Barjche 25”
- Feb. 11: “Voices8”
- Feb. 13: Dancing With The Stars
- Feb. 15: Czech National Philharmonic of Moravia
- Feb. 17: “Hero: The Boy From Troy”
- Feb. 28: Yamato – The Drummers of Japan – Youth Matinee Series
- March 2: “See the Music (Hear the Dance)”
- March 6-9: “The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee”
- March 24: “Pete The Cat”
- March 25: “Shamrock Tenors”
- March 29: Dirty Dancing in Concert
Live Music
DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
www.desmoinesperformingarts.org
- Jan. 31: Judy Carmichael
DES MOINES SYMPHONY
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
dmsymphony.org
- Feb. 8-9: Chen conducts Rachmaninoff
- Feb. 12: Youth Jazz Orchestra Winter Concert
- Feb. 24: Youth Orchestras Winter Concert
- Feb. 14-15: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert
- March 8-9: From the New World
HOYT SHERMAN PLACE
1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines
hoytsherman.org
- Jan. 10: Big Head Todd and the Monsters at 7:30 p.m.
- Jan. 11: Halestrom’s Lizzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 4: Guster at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 7: Folsom Prison Experience at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 19: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 22: The Salvation Army: Unmasking The Singer at 6 p.m.
- March 3: Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m.
- March 4: Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes at 7 p.m.
- March 8: Chris Botti at 7:30 p.m.
- March 16: Judy Collins at 7:30 p.m.
- March 23: Madeleine Peyroux and Bettye Lavette at 8 p.m.
- March 26: Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at 8 p.m.
- March 28: Sona Jobarteh at 7:30 p.m.
- March 30: Black Violin at 8 p.m.
NOCE
1326 Walnut St., Suite 100, Des Moines
nocedsm.com
- Jan. 3: Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 4: Follies: A Night of Broadway with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 8: Swing Night with The Des Moines Big Band featuring Heartland Swing at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 9: Jazz on the House with Nick Rueckert and Co. at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 10: The Fab 4: Gina Gedler sings Bette Midler, Peggy Lee, Barbra Streisand and Linda Ronstadt at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 11: Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra featuring Wave Cage at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 15: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 16: Jazz on the House with The Wayne Page Quartet at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 17: Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 18: Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 22: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 24: The Art of the Trio with Mike Conrad at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 25: Fly Me To The Moon: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 29: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 31: For Once in My Life: A Night of Stevie, Luther and more with Napoleon Douglas at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 1: NOLA Jazz Band: Something Old, Something New, Something Bowered, Something Blues at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 6: Jazz on the House with the Carson Parker Trio at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 7: Bojangles: Napoleon Douglas sings Sammy Davis Jr. at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 12: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day with Max Wellman at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 15: Nap Sings Nat: Napoleon Douglas sings Nat King Cole at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 19: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 21: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 22: Robert Espe Presents: A Gentle Man – The Music of Kenny Wheeler at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 26: The Des Moines Big Band at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 27: Jazz on the House with Tanner Taylor at 7 p.m.
- Feb. 28: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.
WELLS FARGO ARENA
223 Center St., Des Moines
iowaeventscenter.com
- March 21: Winter Jam ’25
VIBRANT MUSIC HALL
2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee
www.vibrantmusichall.com
- Feb. 7: Wallows at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 8: R&B Only at 7:45 p.m.
- Feb. 14: Flatland Cavalry at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 25: The Price is Right Live at 7:30 p.m.
- March 18: Experience Hendrix at 7:30 p.m.
- March 19: The Drivers Era at 8 p.m.
- March 28: Killswitch Engage at 6:30 p.m.
VAL AIR BALLROOM
301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines
www.firstfleetconcerts.com/val-air-ballroom
- Jan. 11: No Sleep with Dan Donohue at 8 p.m.
- Jan. 31: Ella Langley at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 1: Paul Cauthen at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 6: Zach Top at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 7: NOCAP at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 14: Parmalee at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 15: The Warren Haynes Band at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 28: Houndmouth at 7:30 p.m.
- March 1: Gavin Adcock at 7:30 p.m.
- March 23: Flipturn at 8 p.m.
WOOLY’S
504 E. Locust St., Des Moines
firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- Jan. 17: Tyler Richton and The High Bank Boys at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 18: The Prince Experience at 8:30 p.m.
- Jan. 24: Smells Like Nirvana: A Tribute to Nirvana at 8 p.m.
- Jan. 26: Beach Bunny at 8 p.m.
- Jan. 30: Aaron Watson at 8 p.m.
- Feb. 1: Floyd: A Tribute to Pink Floyd at 8:30 p.m.
- March 8: Folkfest of the North: Korpiklaani and Ensiferum at 6 p.m.
- March 14: Skegss at 8 p.m.
- March 17: Armor For Sleep at 7:30 p.m.
- March 26: Bumpin Uglies at 7:30 p.m.
- March 28: Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers at 7 p.m.
SPORTS
IOWA WILD
Wells Fargo Arena
233 Center St., Des Moines
iowawild.com
- Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs
- Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs
- Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
- Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. vs. Texas Stars
- Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. vs. Texas Stars
- Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
- Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
- Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
- Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
- Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
- Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs
- Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves
- March 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose
- March 16 at 3 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose
- March 22 at 6 p.m. vs. Ontario Reign
- March 23 at 3 p.m. vs. Ontario Reign
- March 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves
IOWA WOLVES
Wells Fargo Arena
233 Center St., Des Moines
iowa.gleague.nba.com
- Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors)
- Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Rip City Remix (Portland Trailblazers)
- Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets)
- Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns)
- Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Valley Suns
- Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings)
- Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Stockton Kings
- Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Greensboro Swarm
- Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Rip City Remix
- Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. vs. San Diego Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. vs. San Diego Clippers
- Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic)
- March 24 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks)
- March 25 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Texas Legends
- March 28 at 6:30 p.m. vs. South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers)
- March 29 at 6:30 p.m. vs. South Bay Lakers
IOWA STATE BASKETBALL
Hilton Coliseum
1705 Center Drive, Ames
cyclones.com
Men’s home games:
- Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. vs. Baylor
- Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Utah
- Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Kansas
- Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. vs. UCF
- Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. vs. Kansas State
- Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. vs. TCU
- Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
- Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. vs. Colorado
- March 1 at 8 p.m. vs. Arizona
- March 4 at 8 p.m. vs. BYU
Women’s home games:
- Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. vs. Utah
- Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Texas Tech
- Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. vs. BYU
- Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. vs. UCF
- Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. vs. TCU
- Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. vs. Colorado
- Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Houston
- March 2 at 3 p.m. vs. Kansas State
DRAKE BASKETBALL
Knapp Center
2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines
Men’s home games:
- Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. vs. Murray State
- Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. vs. Evansville
- Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. vs. Illinois State
- Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Valparaiso
- Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. vs. UNI
- Feb. 8 vs. Indiana State
- Feb. 16 vs. Bradley
- Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. vs. UIC
- March 2 vs. Missouri State
Women’s home games:
- Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. Valparaiso
- Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. vs. Belmont
- Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. vs. UNI
- Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. vs. Illinois State
- Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. vs. Bradley
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. vs. Southern Illinois
- Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. vs. Missouri State
- Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. vs. Indiana State
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS
The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex
6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines
bucshockey.com
- Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. vs. Lincoln Stars
- Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Lincoln Stars
EVENTS
JANUARY
- Sundays through February: Tour the Historic Jordan House Museum, 2001 Fuller Road, West Des Moines; www.wdmhs.org/visit
- Every Sunday January – March: Botanical Blues. Enjoy jazz music inside the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com
- January through June: Free Hoyt Sherman Place self-guided tours. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org
- Jan. 4-5: 13th annual Iowa Diecast Toy Show. Located at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.agfarmtoys.com
- Jan. 10: Family Fun Night. Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; jesterparknaturecenter.com
- Jan. 10-11: Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Action-packed performance featuring some of the nation’s most talented rodeo athletes, livestock and specialty entertainers. Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- Jan. 11: Indoor Garage Sale Extravaganza. For both shoppers and sellers looking to get rid of extra items or turn someone else’s trash into treasure. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- Jan. 12: Time Travel-themed 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon. 1200 Venbury Drive, Altoona; runsignup.com/Race/IA/Altoona/TimeTravelHalfMarathonand5k10kDesMoines
- Jan. 12: Harlem Globetrotters. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- Wednesdays January through March: Music Bingo. Iowa Distilling Company, 4349 Cumming Ave., Cumming; iowadistilling.com
- Jan. 17-18: Comedy Xperiment. Live improv comedy dictated by the audience. 2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines; tallgrasstheatre.org
- Jan. 18: Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Asking For Trouble. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org
- Jan. 18: Waukee FamilyFest. Lutheran Church of Hope, 305 N.E. Dartmoor Drive, Waukee; waukee.org/472/FamilyFest
- Jan. 24-25: Splurge: West End Salvage’s Annual Wine, Cheese, Chocolate event. West End Architectural Salvage, 22 Ninth St., Des Moines; westendsalvage.com
- Jan. 25: Sal Vulcano: Everything’s Fine Tour. 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; desmoinesperformingarts.org
- Jan. 28: Sip and Stroll. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com
- Jan. 18: Fire and Ice, CITYVIEW’s winter pub crawl. Historic Valley Junction, 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com
FEBRUARY
- Feb. 2: Galentine’s paint-and-sip. Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway; paintingwithatwist.com
- Feb. 4-6: Iowa Ag Expo. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com/wells-fargo-arena
- Feb. 8-16: Iowa Beef Expo. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowastatefairgrounds.org
- Feb. 13-16: Des Moines Home and Garden Show. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- Feb. 14: Marc Maron. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org
- Feb. 14-15: Winter Blues Fest 2025. Downtown Des Moines Marriott, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; cibs.org
- Feb. 15: A Celebration in Song. The fourth annual collegiate invitational concert, featuring the Des Moines Choral Society, Iowa State Singers, and The Luther College Nordic Choir. 607 High St., Des Moines; dmchoral.org
- Feb. 15: Shiver on the River. Captain Roys, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; captainroys.com
- Feb. 19-22: 2025 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iahsaa.org/wrestling
- Feb. 22: Brick Fest Live. LEGO-themed event with life-size models made from tens of thousands of bricks. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- Feb. 22: Coldest Night of the Year Fun Run/Walk. Held by Central Iowa Shelter and Services at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; centraliowashelter.org
- Feb. 28: Comedy Xperiment. Live improv comedy dictated by the audience. 2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines; tallgrasstheatre.org
- Feb. 28 – March 2: All Iowa Auto Show. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
MARCH
- March 1, 28-29: Comedy Xperiment. Live improv comedy dictated by the audience. 2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines; tallgrasstheatre.org
- March 3-8: IGHSAU Basketball State Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; ighsau.org
- March 7-9: Iowa Home Expo. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowahomeexpo.com
- March 8: St. Paddy’s Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K. Iowa State Capitol, E. Locust Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Des Moines; iowaruns.com/desmoinesstpaddys5k
- March 9: Patton Oswalt: Effervescent. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org
- March 10-14: IHSAA Basketball Tournament. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iahsaa.org/basketball
- March 14-16: Showstopper Dance Competition. Youth dance competitions performed since 1978 comes to Des Moines. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowastatefairgrounds.org
- March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Downtown Des Moines; friendlysonsiowa.com/Parade/parade.htm
- March 21-23: Iowa Deer Classic. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- March 28-30: Capital City Card Con. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- March 29: Rob Schneider: Rescue Husband. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org n