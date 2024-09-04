Fall Arts & Entertainment Guide

Fall Arts & Entertainment Guide9/4/2024
The leaves are changing, and temperatures are falling. But that doesn’t mean central Iowa stops being the place to see beautiful art galleries, watch jaw-dropping theatrical performances, hear live music from the area’s and world’s best musicians, cheer on the best up-and-coming young talents and experience community, cultural and food festivals… and so much more. Keep this guide with you all season long and see how much you can experience.
Art
From the stroke of a brush to a hand-sculpted statue, metro art exhibits never cease to amaze.
DES MOINES ART CENTER
4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines
desmoinesartcenter.org
Upcoming exhibits
- July 9 – Sept. 15: “Coexist”: “Coexist” delves into the rich, complicated relationship between humanity and nature, one based on both conflict and interdependence, revealing the connection between environmental activism and art.
- June 8 – Sept. 22: “Hurricane Season”: Fifty-eight works in a range of media by six artists from across the Caribbean archipelago and its diaspora.
- June 22 – Oct. 20: “Iowa Artists 2024.” b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Des Moines-based, Iowa-born artist b. Robert Moore is known for powerful, striking works of art that confront issues of social justice and Black identity.
- Sept. 20 – Jan. 5: “Minor Key”: This exhibition features photographs from “The Invisible Archive” alongside works from the Art Center’s permanent collections that build on the emotional tenor of Samantha Box’s series, one the artist likens to music in a minor key.
- Oct. 11 – Jan. 19: “Samantha Box, Caribbean Dreams”: “Caribbean Dreams” is a montage examining structures of exodus and diaspora, while articulating hybrid Jamaican and Trinidadian diaspora consciousness, from Samantha Box’s embodied perspective.
OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES
542 Fifth St., West Des Moines
olsonlarsen.com
Upcoming exhibits
- Through Sept. 21: “Summer Sampler”: Featuring Olson-Larsen Galleries’ represented artists: Karen Chesterman, Kim Hutchison, Rod Massey, Cathy Palmer, Justin Rogers, Ken Smith, April South-Olson, and Ana Žanić.
ANDERSON GALLERY
Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines
andersongallery.wp.drake.edu
Upcoming exhibits
- Sept. 5 – Oct. 20: Kim Uchiyama and Ken Buhler
- Nov. 7 – Jan. 17: “Acts of Projection: Magic Lantern Shows and the U.S. Civil War”
MAINFRAME STUDIOS
900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines
mainframestudios.org
Mainframe Studios hosts “First Fridays” every first Friday of the month with a changing theme, demonstrating and putting its artist’s works on display, alongside live music and food.
MOBERG GALLERY
2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines
moberggallery.com
Upcoming exhibits
- Through Sept. 7: Chuck Hipsher, “Everything’s Fine”
- Sept. 13: Teo Nguyen
- Oct. 11: Larassa Kabel
- Nov. 8: Scott Charles Ross
POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY
Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines
polkcountyheritagegallery.org
Upcoming exhibits
- Through Oct. 11: “Art/Work,” curated by Erin Mathisen
- Oct. 13 – Nov. 29: “Can of Hands,” hosted by Ethan Edvenson
- Dec. 5 – Jan. 24: “DSM Exhibited 2024 – Annual Juried Show”
ANKENY ART CENTER
1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny
ankenyartcenter.org
Upcoming exhibits
- • Oct. 1 – Nov. 27: Anita Jung, Josh Van Stippen and Thomas Christison
- • Oct. 1 – Nov. 27: Sarah Schroeder
Stage
Comedies to make you laugh, dramas to make you cry, and performances to remember from across central Iowa
ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER
120 Abraham Drive, Ames
actorsinc.org
- Sept. 12-14, 20-22: “Unnecessary Farce”
- Nov. 14-16, 22-24: “The Saloonkeeper’s Daughter”
ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE
1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny
ankenycommunitytheatre.com
- Sept. 27 – Oct. 6: “Arsenic and Old Lace”
CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS
201 First Ave. S., Altoona
captheatre.org
- Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-3, 8-10: “Anastasia, The Musical: Youth Edition”
DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS
Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
dmpa.org
- Sept. 13: “William Lee Martin: King of Cowtown Comedy Tour”
- Oct. 5: “Consider it Coral”
- Oct. 5: Santino Fontana
- Oct. 11-12: “Taylor Tomlinson: Save Me Tour”
- Oct. 15-20: “Back To The Future: The Musical”
- Oct. 29 – Nov. 3: “The Second City 65th Anniversary Tour”
- Nov. 26: “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”
- Dec. 3-21: “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”
- Dec. 5: Chelsea Handler
- Dec. 6-8: “Chicago”
- Dec. 22: “A Magical Cirque Christmas”
DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
831 42nd St., Des Moines
dmplayhouse.com
- Sept. 13-29: “Jersey Boys”
- Oct. 18 – Nov. 3: “Dracula, A Comedy of Horrors”
- Dec. 6-22: “Beauty and the Beast”
DMACC ANKENY CAMPUS THEATRE
2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny
dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny/Pages/welcome.aspx
- Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1, Oct. 5-8: “Playing With Fire (After Frankenstein)”
- Nov. 10-12, 16-19: “Merge”
IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY
Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines
iowastage.org
- Oct. 4-13: “Witch”
- Dec. 13 – 22: “A Christmas Carol”
TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY
2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines
tallgrasstheatre.org
- Sept. 6-22: “It’s Only A Play”
- Nov. 8-24: “Charlotte’s Web”
- Coming in December: “Holiday Cabaret”
Live Music
Dance around, sing your heart out, or just take in the lovely sounds at any of these live music performances.
DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER
221 Walnut St., Des Moines
dmpa.org
- Sept. 13: Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert
- Nov. 15: The Queen’s Cartoonist
- Nov. 23-24: Irish Christmas in America
- Nov. 30: Joe Bonamassa
- Dec. 21: Mannheim Steamroller
HOYT SHERMAN PLACE
1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines
hoytsherman.org
- Sept. 12: Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 13: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 15: The Ozark Mountain Daredevils at 8 p.m.
- Sept. 18: Chris Isaak at 8 p.m.
- Sept. 21: KC and The Sunshine Band at 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 25: Intocable: 30 Aniversario tour 2024 at 8 p.m.
- Oct. 3: An Evening With Cowboy Junkies at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 5: Celtic Thunder: Odyssey at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 10: Leonid & Friends at 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 29: Theory of a Dream at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 1: Vitamin String Quartet at 8 p.m.
- Nov. 12: A Motown Christmas at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 15: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Elton John’s “Madman Across the Water” at 8 p.m.
- Nov. 16: Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy at 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 23: Liverpool Legends “Beatles Experience!” at 8 p.m.
- Nov. 25: Michael W. Smith – Every Christmas at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 5: Christmas with Lorie Line at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 22: In the Christmas Mood with the Glenn Miller Orchestra at 7 p.m.
DES MOINES SYMPHONY
Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St.,
Des Moines
dmsymphony.org
- Sept. 28-29: Season Debut: The Emperor
- Oct. 26-27: Lewis Plays Brahms
- Nov. 23-24: Parker Plays Gershwin
- Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Pops
NOCE
1326 Walnut St., Suite 100, Des Moines
nocedsm.com
- Sept. 6: The Nola Jazz Band at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 12: Jazz on the house with Vocalist Lauren Vilmain at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 13: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 14: The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 14: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- Sept. 19: Jazz on the House with Trumpeter Scott Davis & Co. at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 20: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 21: Saxophonist Damani Phillips at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 21: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- Sept. 26: Jazz on the house with Trombonist Jackson Churchill & Co. at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 27: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 28: Nap Sings Nat: Napoleon Douglas sings Nat King Cole with his band at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 4: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 6: Fever: Gina Gedler Sings Peggy Lee with her band at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 6: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 18: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 19: Bojangles: Napoleon Douglas sings the music of Sammy Davis Jr. with his orchestra at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 19: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- Oct. 25: Latin Night with Son Peruchos at 9 p.m.
- Oct. 26: Halloween with The Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 26: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- Nov. 1: Mike Conrad with the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 2: The Carson Parker Trio at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 2: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- Nov. 8: Pianist Ethan Iverson with his trio at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 9: One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show: Gina Gedler sings Bette Midler with her band at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 9: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- Nov. 15: Nowhere with Love: The Max Wellman Big Band plays Harry Connick Jr. at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 16: Gabriel Espinosa: A Brazilian Night Music of Jobim and More at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 16: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- Nov. 22: Classic Ladies of Country with Joyann Parker at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 23: The Joyann Parker Band at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 23: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
- Nov. 29: Latin Night with Son Peruchos at 9 p.m.
- Nov. 30: The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m.
- Nov. 30: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.
WELLS FARGO ARENA
Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines
iowaeventscenter.com
- Sept. 13: Cage The Elephant at 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 5: For King + Country. The Unsung Hero Tour at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 19: Alabama Roll on 2 North America Tour at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 24: P!nk Live 2024 at 7 p.m.
MORE MUSIC VENUES
- VIBRANT MUSIC HALL, 2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee, www.vibrantmusichall.com
- LEFTY’S LIVE MUSIC, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines, www.leftyslivemusic.com
- WOOLY’S, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines, firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- WATERWORKS PARK, Lauridsen Amphitheater, Des Moines, Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, dsmwaterworkspark.com
- XBK, 1159 24th St., Des Moines, xbklive.com
- TEMPLE THEATRE, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines, desmoinesperformingarts.org/venues/temple-theater
- HORIZON EVENTS CENTER, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive, horizoneventscenter.com
- SHESLOW AUDITORIUM, 2507 University Avenue, Des Moines, calendar.drake.edu/sheslow_auditorium
- CAPTAIN ROYS, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines, captainroys.com
- GREENWOOD LOUNGE, 3707 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-277-1219
- VAL AIR BALLROOM, 301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines, www.firstfleetconcerts.com/val-air-ballroom
Sports
Settle into your seat and watch the best basketball, hockey and football that central Iowa has to offer
IOWA WOLVES
Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines
iowa.gleague.nba.com
Dates and times TBA. Scan this code
IOWA WILD
Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines
iowawild.com
Home games:
- Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose
- Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose
- Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals
- Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda
- Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda
- Nov. 7 at 10:30 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
- Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Texas Stars
- Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. vs. Texas Stars
- Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals
- Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals
- Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs
- Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs
- Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves
- Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs
- Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs
- Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs
- Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
- Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. vs. Texas Stars
- Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. vs. Texas Stars
- Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
- Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
- Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
- Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
- Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
- Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs
- Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves
- March 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose
- March 16 at 3 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose
- March 22 at 6 p.m. vs. Ontario Reign
- March 23 at 3 p.m. vs. Ontario Reign
- March 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves
- April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls
- April 6 at 3 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls
- April 9 at 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals
- April 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves
- April 19 at 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
IOWA CUBS
Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines
iowacubs.com
- Sept. 10 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville
- Sept. 11 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Louisville
- Sept. 12 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville
- Sept. 13 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Louisville
- Sept. 14 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Louisville
- Sept. 15 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Louisville
IOWA STATE BASKETBALL
Hilton Coliseum, 1705 Center Drive, Ames
cyclones.com
Men — non-conference home games (times TBA)
- Nov. 4 vs. Mississippi Valley State
- Nov. 11 vs. Kansas City
- Nov. 18 vs. IU Indianapolis
- Dec. 4 vs. Marquette
- Dec. 8 vs. Jackson State
- Dec. 15 vs. Omaha
- Dec. 22 vs. Morgan State
- Big 12 home games (dates and times TBA): Arizona, UCF, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Utah
Women — non-conference home games (times TBA)
- Oct. 30 vs. Central College
- Nov. 4 vs. Chicago State
- Nov. 7 vs. Indiana State
- Nov. 10 vs. Southern
- Nov. 14 vs. Saint Thomas
- Nov. 24 vs. Drake
- Dec. 3 vs. USC-Upstate
- Dec. 8 vs. Central Michigan
- Dec. 15 vs. Eastern Illinois
- Big 12 home games (dates and times TBA): UCF, Kansas, Kansas State, BYU, Colorado, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah
IOWA STATE FOOTBALL
Jack Trice Stadium, 1732 S. Fourth St., Ames
cyclones.com
Home games:
- Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m. vs. North Dakota
- Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. vs. Arkansas State
- Big 12 games (times TBA):
- Oct. 5 vs. Baylor
- Oct. 19 vs. UCF
- Nov. 2 vs. Texas Tech
- Nov. 16 vs. Cincinnati
- Nov. 30 vs. Kansas State
DRAKE BASKETBALL
Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines
Men’s home games: Dates and times TBA. Scan this code
Women’s home games: Dates and times TBA. Scan this code
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS
The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, 6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines
bucshockey.com
The Tier 1 USHL developmental hockey franchise continues to serve up a chance for amateur hockey players to enhance their ability to succeed at the next level.
Home games:
- Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Waterloo
- Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Stampede
- Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Fargo Force
- Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Fargo Force
- Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. vs. Waterloo Black Hawks
- Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Madison Capitols
- Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Steel
- Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. vs. Lincoln Stars
- Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Lincoln Stars
Events
A catch-all section for some of the area’s best markets, festivals, community celebrations and more.
SEPTEMBER
SEPTEMBER THROUGH OCTOBER: Des Moines Farmers Market. Residing in the Historic Court District, Iowa’s largest farmers market will cater to all your fall cravings every Saturday morning. dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket
- SEPT. 5:Music in the Junction – Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Historic Valley Junction, 100 to 300 Block of Fifth Street and Railroad Park; valleyjunction.com/events
- SEPT. 6:Savannah Bananas bring their unique style of baseball to Des Moines. Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.thesavannahbananas.com
- SEPT. 6: First Friday in the East Village. Attendees can do some shopping, have dinner and listen to free music in the streets. Historic East Village, First through Seventh blocks of East Grand, Locust and Walnut, Des Moines; www.eastvillagedesmoines.com/events
- SEPT. 7: Flea Market. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org/event-calendar/september-flea-market
- SEPT. 7-8, 14-15:17th annual Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com
- SEPT. 7: Touchdown Tailgate. Watch the Cy-Hawk football game on two jumbotron TVs at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/touchdown-tailgate
- SEPT. 8: 2024 Des Moines Concours d’Elegance. Automotive showcasing of the finest vintage, classic and exotic cars from around the world. John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Western Gateway Park, 1330 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesconcours.com
- SEPT. 13: Hero Day at Paws & Pints. A day dedicated to honoring military members, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, firefighters, EMS and teachers, who will receive 25% off food and beverages. Paws & Pints, 6218 Willowmere Drive, Des Moines; www.pawsandpintsdsm.com
- SEPT. 14: Woodland Cemetery tour. 2019 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.dsm.city
- SEPT. 14: All things apple, from cider, pie bobbing and everything in-between at Applefest. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org
- SEPT. 14: Oktoberfest. Adventureland’s tenth installment of their version of Oktoberfest. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/oktoberfest
- SEPT. 14: 10th anniversary Blood Sweat & Beers 5K. Runners and walkers are welcome to help create support for families battling cancer. 1417 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.adventuresignup.com/Race/IA/DesMoines/BloodSweatBeers5kRunWalk
- SEPT. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29: Apple and Pumpkin Festival. Wagon rides, corn maze, corn pool and, of course, apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; willsfamilyorchard.com/apple-pumpkin-fest
- SEPT. 15, 21: 5K Fun Run. The 2023 Iowa Brewery Running series continues through the fall at various breweries in central Iowa. All beginning at noon; breweryrunningseries.com
- SEPT. 19-21: Des Moines Streetstyle Open. Multi-day street skateboarding competition held at Lauridsen Skatepark, 901 Second Ave., Des Moines; www.skatedsm.org/streetstyleopen
- SEPT. 20:CITYVIEW’S Wine and Whiskey Walk. Attendees will receive 10 drink tickets that can be redeemed at participating stops for a sample-size whiskey cocktail or a sample of wine. West Glen Town Center 5465 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines; www.whiskeywalk.dmcityview.com
- SEPT. 20:Exhibition match between Brazil and Mexico’s indoor soccer teams. Hy-Vee Hall at Iowa Events Center, 730 Fourth St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com/events/detail/brazil-vs-mexico
- SEPT. 20-21: Beaverdale Fall Festival. Enjoy live music, carnival rides and local food vendors as Beaverdale celebrates its history with this family-friendly event in the heart of Beaverdale. Beaver Avenue and Urbandale Avenue; www.fallfestival.org
- SEPT. 21: 4th annual Pedal for a Moment bike ride to help Iowa families living with multiple sclerosis. 7118 Horton Ave., Urbandale; www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTk3MTUz
- SEPT. 21:KNOTFEST. The lineup includes Slipknot, Till Lindemann, Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, Gwar, Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth, SPINE and Dose. Des Moines Water Works Park Lauridsen Amphitheater, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.knotfest.com/pages/iowa
- SEPT. 21-22:Latino Heritage Festival. Music, food, clothing and more from an array of Latino cultures. Western Gateway Park, 100 Grand Ave., Des Moines; latinoheritagefestival.org.
- SEPT. 22: Halfway to St. Pat’s Charity Car Show. The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick are holding a fundraising car show to benefit the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Bring your classic or unique vehicle. Registration is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. at Charlie’s Filling Station, 305 Grand Ave., West Des Moines. www.friendlysonsiowa.com
- SEPT. 22: IRIS Peace Day International Festival. Free to the public, the event will have art, dance, music and other celebrations from local groups of different cultures around the globe. Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines; www.iris-center.org/peace-day
- SEPT. 22: Des Moines Community Classic. Catch this preseason NHL game. Utah Hockey Club vs. St. Louis Blues. Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- SEPT. 25: Summer Music Series. Free event featuring the Damon Dotson Band and Brick and Ember Pizza food truck. Gray’s Station, 470 S.W. 12th St., Des Moines; www.graysstation.com
- SEPT. 26-28: Des Moines Area Quilters Guild annual show. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.woodsidequilting.com
- SEPT. 27-28: Oktoberfest. Many of your favorite authentic German activities, German beers, delicious German food and more. Lauridsen Amphitheater, Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway; www.oktoberfestdsm.com
- SEPT. 27-29:GalaxyCon presents Animate! & Nightmare Weekend. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; galaxycon.com/pages/animate-des-moines
- SEPT. 27-29:Iowa’s Largest Arts and Crafts Show. More than 250 creators bring their best handmade products to the Iowa State Fairgrounds, E. 30th Street and E. University Avenue, Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org/event-calendar/iowa-largest-arts-and-crafts-show
- SEPT. 28-29: Log Cabin Days Festival. The annual festival brings you in for a taste of Warren County history. Warren County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Second Ave., Indianola; www.warrencountyhistory.org/events/festival2024/lcf2024.php
- SEPT. 29: Flannel Fest. Local vendors inside the Dogpatch Urban Gardens will be stocked with all things Fall. Dogpatch Urban Gardens, 4600 N.W. 51st St., Des Moines; www.dogpatchurbangardens.com
OCTOBER
- OCT. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20: Apple and Pumpkin Festival. Wagon rides, corn maze, corn pool and, of course, apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; willsfamilyorchard.com/apple-pumpkin-fest
- OCT. 5: Middlebrook Fall Festival. Food trucks, free face painting, farmers market and adult beverages. Middlebrook Farm, 4300 Cumming Ave., Cumming; www.middlebrookfarm.com
- OCT. 5: Worldwide Food Truck Tour. The food-filled tour stops in Des Moines with a wide range of food trucks and entertainment for the whole family. Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; worldwidefoodtrucktours.com
- OCT. 5: Wauketoberfest. Put on by the Waukee Area Historical Society for a day full of fun with live music, delicious German food, beer and an exciting stein-holding contest. Don’t forget to wear traditional attire if you can. Downtown Waukee Triangle, Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street; www.waukeechamber.com
- OCT. 7, 14: Zoo Brew. Have a brew at the zoo. Blank Park Zoo, 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com
- OCT. 11: Preseason NBA game. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers. Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowa.gleague.nba.com/preseason24
- OCT. 11-13: Capital City Gaming Con. Back with a new name is Des Moines’ very own board game convention. Buy, play, test and enjoy board games of all types. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64 St., West Des Moines; www.cardboardcaucus.com
- OCT. 12:Indigenous Iowans Day. Explore the early cultures that shaped Iowa. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org
- OCT. 13, 26:5K Fun Run. The 2023 Iowa Brewery Running series continues through the fall at various breweries in central Iowa. All beginning at noon; www.breweryrunningseries.com
- OCT. 12-13:Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. Celebrate Madison County’s history while also taking in its iconic covered bridges alongside food and art vendors, a car show, a parade and more. Starting at 9 a.m. at the Winterset Square, Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/covered-bridge-festival-2
- OCT. 18-20, 25-27:Living History Farms Family Halloween. Various start times, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org/event/halloween
- OCT. 19-20: Great Iowa Pet Expo. Adopt, shop, learn and contests for all pet lovers to enjoy. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.greatiowapetexpo.com
- OCT. 20:IMT Des Moines Marathon. Since 2002, the annual marathon has been taking participants on a run throughout Iowa’s capital. 1001 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; desmoinesmarathon.com
- OCT. 26-27: Des Moines Comic and Toy Show. This Halloween-themed event starts at 10 a.m. at Merle Hay Mall, 3800 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines; www.quadcitycon.com
- OCT. 27: Des Moines Jazz Hall of Fame Gala. Celebrate some of the city’s jazz heroes from over the years, including John Krantz, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Community Jazz Center of Greater Des Moines, 1326 Walnut, Des Moines; www.cjc-dsm.org
- THROUGH OCT. 27: Phantom Fall Festival. Every weekend in October, Adventureland hosts its fall festival with several haunted houses, ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/Phantom-Fall-Fest
- OCT. 30:Beggars Night. The night before Halloween is Beggars Night. Children in many communities will be out and about performing tricks or asking for treats. In most neighborhoods, from 6-8 p.m.
NOVEMBER
- NOV. 2: Junkin’ Market Days. Clive’s craft, vendor and boutique shopping event. Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com
- NOV. 2: 25th annual Red Tie Gala. A benefit for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa. Don’t forget to dress to impress. Community Choice Convention Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; www.rmhdesmoines.org
- NOV. 3: Pumpkin Destruction. Smash ’em, toss ’em, break ’em and bust ’em. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge; www.centergroveorchard.com
- NOV. 11:Living History Farms race. Run for five miles and see 300 years of history. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org
- NOV. 15-17: Des Moines Holiday Boutique. More than 200 vendors come together to create a fun, unique environment with the chance to purchase jewelry, gifts, food and more. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesholidayboutique.com
- NOV. 20: Fall Makers Market. Local vendors, crafters, artisans and more will be available for your shopping needs right before the holidays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.jesterparknaturecenter.com/calendar-events/fall-makers-market
- NOV. 26: Christmas in Olde Town. A holiday celebration in the heart of downtown Altoona. S.E. Second Street, Altoona; www.visitaltoona.com
- NOV. 28:Des Moines Turkey Trot. The 5K and 5-mile race takes over Des Moines on Thanksgiving and is regarded as one of the top trots in the country. Starting at 9 a.m. on Court Avenue; www.desmoinesturkeytrot.com
- NOV. 29:Winterset Festival of Lights. Start the holiday season off right with live music, hot food and drinks, and an enchanting display of lights. From 5-8 p.m. at 73 Jefferson St., Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events
- NOV. 29 – DEC. 1: Festival of Trees and Lights. Expertly decorated trees, local music, dance groups and a visit from Santa himself, all in the name of supporting Blank Children’s Hospital. Iowa Events Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; www.unitypoint.org/giving/blank-childrens-hospital-foundation/ways-to-give/events/festival-of-trees-and-lights
DECEMBER
- DEC. 6: Light Up Polk City from 6-8 p.m. in the Polk City town square; gopolkcity.com/light-up-polk-city
- DEC. 5-8: ChristkindlMarket. Regional vendors selling old-world, hand-crafted products from wooden vendor stalls, lively performances of polka music, traditional dance and choirs in Yuletide Hall; children’s activities; Glühwein (warm, mulled wine) and European beer. All at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.christkindlmarketdsm.com
- DEC. 7: Family Christmas at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org
- DEC. 13-14:Winter Solstice Market. Two-day indoor holiday shopping experience. 116 S. First Ave., Winterset Courthouse Square; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events
- DEC. 14: Santa 5K run. 521 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.fleetfeet.com/s/desmoines
- DEC. 14: Peppermint Trail. Winter festival located along Ingersoll Avenue; www.theavenuesdsm.com/peppermint-trail
- DEC. 14-15: QuadCon. Comic convention featuring video games, comics, vintage magazines and more. Free entry after 2:30 p.m. at Merle Hay Mall, 3800 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines; www.quadcitycon.com
- NOV. 29 through DEC. 29: Holiday Hullabaloo. Experience a family-friendly holiday event with festivities and entertainment every weekend through the dates posted. Horizon Events Center, 10320 Hickman Road, Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com