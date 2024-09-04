Feature Story

Fall Arts & Entertainment Guide

The leaves are changing, and temperatures are falling. But that doesn’t mean central Iowa stops being the place to see beautiful art galleries, watch jaw-dropping theatrical performances, hear live music from the area’s and world’s best musicians, cheer on the best up-and-coming young talents and experience community, cultural and food festivals… and so much more. Keep this guide with you all season long and see how much you can experience.

Art

From the stroke of a brush to a hand-sculpted statue, metro art exhibits never cease to amaze.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

desmoinesartcenter.org

Upcoming exhibits

July 9 – Sept. 15: “Coexist” : “Coexist” delves into the rich, complicated relationship between humanity and nature, one based on both conflict and interdependence, revealing the connection between environmental activism and art.

: “Coexist” delves into the rich, complicated relationship between humanity and nature, one based on both conflict and interdependence, revealing the connection between environmental activism and art. June 8 – Sept. 22: “Hurricane Season” : Fifty-eight works in a range of media by six artists from across the Caribbean archipelago and its diaspora.

: Fifty-eight works in a range of media by six artists from across the Caribbean archipelago and its diaspora. June 22 – Oct. 20: “Iowa Artists 2024.” b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Des Moines-based, Iowa-born artist b. Robert Moore is known for powerful, striking works of art that confront issues of social justice and Black identity.

Des Moines-based, Iowa-born artist b. Robert Moore is known for powerful, striking works of art that confront issues of social justice and Black identity. Sept. 20 – Jan. 5: “Minor Key” : This exhibition features photographs from “The Invisible Archive” alongside works from the Art Center’s permanent collections that build on the emotional tenor of Samantha Box’s series, one the artist likens to music in a minor key.

: This exhibition features photographs from “The Invisible Archive” alongside works from the Art Center’s permanent collections that build on the emotional tenor of Samantha Box’s series, one the artist likens to music in a minor key. Oct. 11 – Jan. 19: “Samantha Box, Caribbean Dreams”: “Caribbean Dreams” is a montage examining structures of exodus and diaspora, while articulating hybrid Jamaican and Trinidadian diaspora consciousness, from Samantha Box’s embodied perspective.

OLSON-LARSEN GALLERIES

542 Fifth St., West Des Moines

olsonlarsen.com

Upcoming exhibits

Through Sept. 21: “Summer Sampler”: Featuring Olson-Larsen Galleries’ represented artists: Karen Chesterman, Kim Hutchison, Rod Massey, Cathy Palmer, Justin Rogers, Ken Smith, April South-Olson, and Ana Žanić.

ANDERSON GALLERY

Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines

andersongallery.wp.drake.edu

Upcoming exhibits

Sept. 5 – Oct. 20: Kim Uchiyama and Ken Buhler

Kim Uchiyama and Ken Buhler Nov. 7 – Jan. 17: “Acts of Projection: Magic Lantern Shows and the U.S. Civil War”

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

mainframestudios.org

Mainframe Studios hosts “First Fridays” every first Friday of the month with a changing theme, demonstrating and putting its artist’s works on display, alongside live music and food.

MOBERG GALLERY

2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines

moberggallery.com

Upcoming exhibits

Through Sept. 7: Chuck Hipsher, “Everything’s Fine”

Chuck Hipsher, “Everything’s Fine” Sept. 13: Teo Nguyen

Teo Nguyen Oct. 11: Larassa Kabel

Larassa Kabel Nov. 8: Scott Charles Ross

POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY

Polk County Administration Building, 111 Court Ave., Des Moines

polkcountyheritagegallery.org

Upcoming exhibits

Through Oct. 11: “Art/Work,” curated by Erin Mathisen

“Art/Work,” curated by Erin Mathisen Oct. 13 – Nov. 29: “Can of Hands,” hosted by Ethan Edvenson

“Can of Hands,” hosted by Ethan Edvenson Dec. 5 – Jan. 24: “DSM Exhibited 2024 – Annual Juried Show”

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

ankenyartcenter.org

Upcoming exhibits

• Oct. 1 – Nov. 27: Anita Jung, Josh Van Stippen and Thomas Christison

Anita Jung, Josh Van Stippen and Thomas Christison • Oct. 1 – Nov. 27: Sarah Schroeder

Stage

Comedies to make you laugh, dramas to make you cry, and performances to remember from across central Iowa

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

actorsinc.org

Sept. 12-14, 20-22: “Unnecessary Farce”

“Unnecessary Farce” Nov. 14-16, 22-24: “The Saloonkeeper’s Daughter”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Sept. 27 – Oct. 6: “Arsenic and Old Lace”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

captheatre.org

Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-3, 8-10: “Anastasia, The Musical: Youth Edition”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, Temple Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmpa.org

Sept. 13: “William Lee Martin: King of Cowtown Comedy Tour”

“William Lee Martin: King of Cowtown Comedy Tour” Oct. 5: “Consider it Coral”

“Consider it Coral” Oct. 5: Santino Fontana

Santino Fontana Oct. 11-12: “Taylor Tomlinson: Save Me Tour”

“Taylor Tomlinson: Save Me Tour” Oct. 15-20: “Back To The Future: The Musical”

“Back To The Future: The Musical” Oct. 29 – Nov. 3: “The Second City 65th Anniversary Tour”

“The Second City 65th Anniversary Tour” Nov. 26: “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” Dec. 3-21: “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End”

“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” Dec. 5: Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Dec. 6-8: “Chicago”

“Chicago” Dec. 22: “A Magical Cirque Christmas”

DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

dmplayhouse.com

Sept. 13-29 : “Jersey Boys”

: “Jersey Boys” Oct. 18 – Nov. 3: “Dracula, A Comedy of Horrors”

“Dracula, A Comedy of Horrors” Dec. 6-22: “Beauty and the Beast”

DMACC ANKENY CAMPUS THEATRE

2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny

dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny/Pages/welcome.aspx

Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1, Oct. 5-8: “Playing With Fire (After Frankenstein)”

“Playing With Fire (After Frankenstein)” Nov. 10-12, 16-19: “Merge”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theatre, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

iowastage.org

Oct. 4-13: “Witch”

“Witch” Dec. 13 – 22: “A Christmas Carol”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines

tallgrasstheatre.org

Sept. 6-22: “It’s Only A Play”

“It’s Only A Play” Nov. 8-24: “Charlotte’s Web”

“Charlotte’s Web” Coming in December: “Holiday Cabaret”

Live Music

Dance around, sing your heart out, or just take in the lovely sounds at any of these live music performances.

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

221 Walnut St., Des Moines

dmpa.org

Sept. 13: Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert Nov. 15: The Queen’s Cartoonist

The Queen’s Cartoonist Nov. 23-24: Irish Christmas in America

Irish Christmas in America Nov. 30: Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Dec. 21: Mannheim Steamroller

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

hoytsherman.org

Sept. 12: Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at 7:30 p.m.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at 7:30 p.m.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15: The Ozark Mountain Daredevils at 8 p.m.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils at 8 p.m. Sept. 18: Chris Isaak at 8 p.m.

Chris Isaak at 8 p.m. Sept. 21: KC and The Sunshine Band at 7:30 p.m.

KC and The Sunshine Band at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25: Intocable: 30 Aniversario tour 2024 at 8 p.m.

Intocable: 30 Aniversario tour 2024 at 8 p.m. Oct. 3: An Evening With Cowboy Junkies at 7:30 p.m.

An Evening With Cowboy Junkies at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5: Celtic Thunder: Odyssey at 7:30 p.m.

Celtic Thunder: Odyssey at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10: Leonid & Friends at 7:30 p.m.

Leonid & Friends at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29: Theory of a Dream at 7 p.m.

Theory of a Dream at 7 p.m. Nov. 1: Vitamin String Quartet at 8 p.m.

Vitamin String Quartet at 8 p.m. Nov. 12: A Motown Christmas at 7 p.m.

A Motown Christmas at 7 p.m. Nov. 15: The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Elton John’s “Madman Across the Water” at 8 p.m.

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Elton John’s “Madman Across the Water” at 8 p.m. Nov. 16: Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy at 7:30 p.m.

Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23: Liverpool Legends “Beatles Experience!” at 8 p.m.

Liverpool Legends “Beatles Experience!” at 8 p.m. Nov. 25: Michael W. Smith – Every Christmas at 7 p.m.

Michael W. Smith – Every Christmas at 7 p.m. Dec. 5: Christmas with Lorie Line at 7 p.m.

Christmas with Lorie Line at 7 p.m. Dec. 22: In the Christmas Mood with the Glenn Miller Orchestra at 7 p.m.

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St.,

Des Moines

dmsymphony.org

Sept. 28-29: Season Debut: The Emperor

Season Debut: The Emperor Oct. 26-27: Lewis Plays Brahms

Lewis Plays Brahms Nov. 23-24: Parker Plays Gershwin

Parker Plays Gershwin Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Pops

NOCE

1326 Walnut St., Suite 100, Des Moines

nocedsm.com

Sept. 6: The Nola Jazz Band at 7 p.m.

The Nola Jazz Band at 7 p.m. Sept. 12: Jazz on the house with Vocalist Lauren Vilmain at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the house with Vocalist Lauren Vilmain at 7 p.m. Sept. 13: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.

Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m. Sept. 14: The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m. Sept. 14: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19: Jazz on the House with Trumpeter Scott Davis & Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the House with Trumpeter Scott Davis & Co. at 7 p.m. Sept. 20: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.

Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m. Sept. 21: Saxophonist Damani Phillips at 7 p.m.

Saxophonist Damani Phillips at 7 p.m. Sept. 21: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 26: Jazz on the house with Trombonist Jackson Churchill & Co. at 7 p.m.

Jazz on the house with Trombonist Jackson Churchill & Co. at 7 p.m. Sept. 27: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.

Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m. Sept. 28: Nap Sings Nat: Napoleon Douglas sings Nat King Cole with his band at 7 p.m.

Nap Sings Nat: Napoleon Douglas sings Nat King Cole with his band at 7 p.m. Oct. 4: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.

Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m. Oct. 6: Fever: Gina Gedler Sings Peggy Lee with her band at 7 p.m.

Fever: Gina Gedler Sings Peggy Lee with her band at 7 p.m. Oct. 6: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.

Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m. Oct. 18: Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m.

Voix De Ville: A Noce Folly from Max Wellman at 7 p.m. Oct. 19: Bojangles: Napoleon Douglas sings the music of Sammy Davis Jr. with his orchestra at 7 p.m.

Bojangles: Napoleon Douglas sings the music of Sammy Davis Jr. with his orchestra at 7 p.m. Oct. 19: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25: Latin Night with Son Peruchos at 9 p.m.

Latin Night with Son Peruchos at 9 p.m. Oct. 26: Halloween with The Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m.

Halloween with The Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. Oct. 26: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1: Mike Conrad with the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra at 7 p.m.

Mike Conrad with the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 : The Carson Parker Trio at 7 p.m.

: The Carson Parker Trio at 7 p.m. Nov. 2: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8: Pianist Ethan Iverson with his trio at 7 p.m.

Pianist Ethan Iverson with his trio at 7 p.m. Nov. 9: One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show: Gina Gedler sings Bette Midler with her band at 7 p.m.

One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show: Gina Gedler sings Bette Midler with her band at 7 p.m. Nov. 9: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15: Nowhere with Love: The Max Wellman Big Band plays Harry Connick Jr. at 7 p.m.

Nowhere with Love: The Max Wellman Big Band plays Harry Connick Jr. at 7 p.m. Nov. 16: Gabriel Espinosa: A Brazilian Night Music of Jobim and More at 7 p.m.

Gabriel Espinosa: A Brazilian Night Music of Jobim and More at 7 p.m. Nov. 16: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 22: Classic Ladies of Country with Joyann Parker at 7 p.m.

Classic Ladies of Country with Joyann Parker at 7 p.m. Nov. 23: The Joyann Parker Band at 7 p.m.

The Joyann Parker Band at 7 p.m. Nov. 23: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 29: Latin Night with Son Peruchos at 9 p.m.

Latin Night with Son Peruchos at 9 p.m. Nov. 30: The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m.

The Nate Sparks Big Band at 7 p.m. Nov. 30: Standard Time with Max Wellman at 9:30 p.m.

WELLS FARGO ARENA

Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines

iowaeventscenter.com

Sept. 13: Cage The Elephant at 6:30 p.m.

Cage The Elephant at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5: For King + Country. The Unsung Hero Tour at 7 p.m.

For King + Country. The Unsung Hero Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 19: Alabama Roll on 2 North America Tour at 7 p.m.

Alabama Roll on 2 North America Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 24: P!nk Live 2024 at 7 p.m.

MORE MUSIC VENUES

VIBRANT MUSIC HALL, 2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee, www.vibrantmusichall.com

2938 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee, www.vibrantmusichall.com LEFTY’S LIVE MUSIC, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines, www.leftyslivemusic.com

2307 University Ave., Des Moines, www.leftyslivemusic.com WOOLY’S, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines, firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

504 E. Locust St., Des Moines, firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys WATERWORKS PARK, Lauridsen Amphitheater, Des Moines, Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, dsmwaterworkspark.com

Lauridsen Amphitheater, Des Moines, Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, dsmwaterworkspark.com XBK, 1159 24th St., Des Moines, xbklive.com

1159 24th St., Des Moines, xbklive.com TEMPLE THEATRE, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines, desmoinesperformingarts.org/venues/temple-theater

1011 Locust St., Des Moines, desmoinesperformingarts.org/venues/temple-theater HORIZON EVENTS CENTER, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive, horizoneventscenter.com

2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive, horizoneventscenter.com SHESLOW AUDITORIUM, 2507 University Avenue, Des Moines, calendar.drake.edu/sheslow_auditorium

2507 University Avenue, Des Moines, calendar.drake.edu/sheslow_auditorium CAPTAIN ROYS, 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines, captainroys.com

1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines, captainroys.com GREENWOOD LOUNGE, 3707 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-277-1219

3707 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines, 515-277-1219 VAL AIR BALLROOM, 301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines, www.firstfleetconcerts.com/val-air-ballroom

Sports

Settle into your seat and watch the best basketball, hockey and football that central Iowa has to offer

IOWA WOLVES

Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines

iowa.gleague.nba.com

Dates and times TBA. Scan this code

IOWA WILD

Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines

iowawild.com

Home games:

Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose

Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose

Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. vs. San Jose Barracuda

Nov. 7 at 10:30 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Texas Stars

Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. vs. Texas Stars

Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs

Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs

Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs

Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs

Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs

Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers

Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. vs. Texas Stars

Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. vs. Texas Stars

Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers

Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Rockford Icehogs

Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

March 15 at 6 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose

March 16 at 3 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose

March 22 at 6 p.m. vs. Ontario Reign

March 23 at 3 p.m. vs. Ontario Reign

March 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

April 6 at 3 p.m. vs. San Diego Gulls

April 9 at 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals

April 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

April 19 at 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

IOWA CUBS

Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines

iowacubs.com

Sept. 10 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville

Sept. 11 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

Sept. 12 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville

Sept. 13 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

Sept. 14 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

Sept. 15 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Louisville

IOWA STATE BASKETBALL

Hilton Coliseum, 1705 Center Drive, Ames

cyclones.com

Men — non-conference home games (times TBA)

Nov. 4 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 11 vs. Kansas City

Nov. 18 vs. IU Indianapolis

Dec. 4 vs. Marquette

Dec. 8 vs. Jackson State

Dec. 15 vs. Omaha

Dec. 22 vs. Morgan State

Big 12 home games (dates and times TBA): Arizona, UCF, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Utah

Women — non-conference home games (times TBA)

Oct. 30 vs. Central College

Nov. 4 vs. Chicago State

Nov. 7 vs. Indiana State

Nov. 10 vs. Southern

Nov. 14 vs. Saint Thomas

Nov. 24 vs. Drake

Dec. 3 vs. USC-Upstate

Dec. 8 vs. Central Michigan

Dec. 15 vs. Eastern Illinois

Big 12 home games (dates and times TBA): UCF, Kansas, Kansas State, BYU, Colorado, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

IOWA STATE FOOTBALL

Jack Trice Stadium, 1732 S. Fourth St., Ames

cyclones.com

Home games:

Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m. vs. North Dakota

Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. vs. Arkansas State

Big 12 games (times TBA):

Oct. 5 vs. Baylor

Oct. 19 vs. UCF

Nov. 2 vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 16 vs. Cincinnati

Nov. 30 vs. Kansas State

DRAKE BASKETBALL

Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines

Men’s home games: Dates and times TBA. Scan this code

Women’s home games: Dates and times TBA. Scan this code

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS

The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, 6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines

bucshockey.com

The Tier 1 USHL developmental hockey franchise continues to serve up a chance for amateur hockey players to enhance their ability to succeed at the next level.

Home games:

Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Waterloo

Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks

Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Stampede

Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Fargo Force

Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Fargo Force

Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. vs. Waterloo Black Hawks

Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Madison Capitols

Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Steel

Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints

Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. vs. Lincoln Stars

Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Lincoln Stars

Events

A catch-all section for some of the area’s best markets, festivals, community celebrations and more.

SEPTEMBER

SEPTEMBER THROUGH OCTOBER: Des Moines Farmers Market. Residing in the Historic Court District, Iowa’s largest farmers market will cater to all your fall cravings every Saturday morning. dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket

SEPT. 5: Music in the Junction – Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Historic Valley Junction, 100 to 300 Block of Fifth Street and Railroad Park; valleyjunction.com/events

– Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Historic Valley Junction, 100 to 300 Block of Fifth Street and Railroad Park; valleyjunction.com/events SEPT. 6: Savannah Bananas bring their unique style of baseball to Des Moines. Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.thesavannahbananas.com

bring their unique style of baseball to Des Moines. Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.thesavannahbananas.com SEPT. 6: First Friday in the East Village. Attendees can do some shopping, have dinner and listen to free music in the streets. Historic East Village, First through Seventh blocks of East Grand, Locust and Walnut, Des Moines; www.eastvillagedesmoines.com/events

Attendees can do some shopping, have dinner and listen to free music in the streets. Historic East Village, First through Seventh blocks of East Grand, Locust and Walnut, Des Moines; www.eastvillagedesmoines.com/events SEPT. 7: Flea Market. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org/event-calendar/september-flea-market

Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org/event-calendar/september-flea-market SEPT. 7-8, 14-15: 17th annual Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com

at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com SEPT. 7: Touchdown Tailgate. Watch the Cy-Hawk football game on two jumbotron TVs at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/touchdown-tailgate

Watch the Cy-Hawk football game on two jumbotron TVs at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/touchdown-tailgate SEPT. 8: 2024 Des Moines Concours d’Elegance . Automotive showcasing of the finest vintage, classic and exotic cars from around the world. John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Western Gateway Park, 1330 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesconcours.com

. Automotive showcasing of the finest vintage, classic and exotic cars from around the world. John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Western Gateway Park, 1330 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesconcours.com SEPT. 13: Hero Day at Paws & Pints. A day dedicated to honoring military members, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, firefighters, EMS and teachers, who will receive 25% off food and beverages. Paws & Pints, 6218 Willowmere Drive, Des Moines; www.pawsandpintsdsm.com

A day dedicated to honoring military members, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, firefighters, EMS and teachers, who will receive 25% off food and beverages. Paws & Pints, 6218 Willowmere Drive, Des Moines; www.pawsandpintsdsm.com SEPT. 14: Woodland Cemetery tour. 2019 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.dsm.city

2019 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.dsm.city SEPT. 14: All things apple, from cider, pie bobbing and everything in-between at Applefest . Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org SEPT. 14: Oktoberfest. Adventureland’s tenth installment of their version of Oktoberfest. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/oktoberfest

Adventureland’s tenth installment of their version of Oktoberfest. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/oktoberfest SEPT. 14: 10th anniversary Blood Sweat & Beers 5K. Runners and walkers are welcome to help create support for families battling cancer. 1417 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.adventuresignup.com/Race/IA/DesMoines/BloodSweatBeers5kRunWalk

Runners and walkers are welcome to help create support for families battling cancer. 1417 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.adventuresignup.com/Race/IA/DesMoines/BloodSweatBeers5kRunWalk SEPT. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29: Apple and Pumpkin Festival. Wagon rides, corn maze, corn pool and, of course, apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; willsfamilyorchard.com/apple-pumpkin-fest

Wagon rides, corn maze, corn pool and, of course, apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; willsfamilyorchard.com/apple-pumpkin-fest SEPT. 15, 21: 5K Fun Run. The 2023 Iowa Brewery Running series continues through the fall at various breweries in central Iowa. All beginning at noon; breweryrunningseries.com

The 2023 Iowa Brewery Running series continues through the fall at various breweries in central Iowa. All beginning at noon; breweryrunningseries.com SEPT. 19-21: Des Moines Streetstyle Open. Multi-day street skateboarding competition held at Lauridsen Skatepark, 901 Second Ave., Des Moines; www.skatedsm.org/streetstyleopen

Multi-day street skateboarding competition held at Lauridsen Skatepark, 901 Second Ave., Des Moines; www.skatedsm.org/streetstyleopen SEPT. 20: CITYVIEW’S Wine and Whiskey Walk. Attendees will receive 10 drink tickets that can be redeemed at participating stops for a sample-size whiskey cocktail or a sample of wine. West Glen Town Center 5465 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines; www.whiskeywalk.dmcityview.com

Attendees will receive 10 drink tickets that can be redeemed at participating stops for a sample-size whiskey cocktail or a sample of wine. West Glen Town Center 5465 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines; www.whiskeywalk.dmcityview.com SEPT. 20: Exhibition match between Brazil and Mexico’s indoor soccer teams. Hy-Vee Hall at Iowa Events Center, 730 Fourth St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com/events/detail/brazil-vs-mexico

Hy-Vee Hall at Iowa Events Center, 730 Fourth St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com/events/detail/brazil-vs-mexico SEPT. 20-21: Beaverdale Fall Festival. Enjoy live music, carnival rides and local food vendors as Beaverdale celebrates its history with this family-friendly event in the heart of Beaverdale. Beaver Avenue and Urbandale Avenue; www.fallfestival.org

Enjoy live music, carnival rides and local food vendors as Beaverdale celebrates its history with this family-friendly event in the heart of Beaverdale. Beaver Avenue and Urbandale Avenue; www.fallfestival.org SEPT. 21: 4th annual Pedal for a Moment bike ride to help Iowa families living with multiple sclerosis. 7118 Horton Ave., Urbandale; www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTk3MTUz

to help Iowa families living with multiple sclerosis. 7118 Horton Ave., Urbandale; www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTk3MTUz SEPT. 21: KNOTFEST. The lineup includes Slipknot, Till Lindemann, Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, Gwar, Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth, SPINE and Dose. Des Moines Water Works Park Lauridsen Amphitheater, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.knotfest.com/pages/iowa

The lineup includes Slipknot, Till Lindemann, Knocked Loose, Hatebreed, Poison The Well, Gwar, Vended, Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth, SPINE and Dose. Des Moines Water Works Park Lauridsen Amphitheater, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.knotfest.com/pages/iowa SEPT. 21-22: Latino Heritage Festival. Music, food, clothing and more from an array of Latino cultures. Western Gateway Park, 100 Grand Ave., Des Moines; latinoheritagefestival.org.

Music, food, clothing and more from an array of Latino cultures. Western Gateway Park, 100 Grand Ave., Des Moines; latinoheritagefestival.org. SEPT. 22: Halfway to St. Pat’s Charity Car Show. The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick are holding a fundraising car show to benefit the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Bring your classic or unique vehicle. Registration is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. at Charlie’s Filling Station, 305 Grand Ave., West Des Moines. www.friendlysonsiowa.com

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick are holding a fundraising car show to benefit the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Bring your classic or unique vehicle. Registration is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. at Charlie’s Filling Station, 305 Grand Ave., West Des Moines. www.friendlysonsiowa.com SEPT. 22: IRIS Peace Day International Festival. Free to the public, the event will have art, dance, music and other celebrations from local groups of different cultures around the globe. Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines; www.iris-center.org/peace-day

Free to the public, the event will have art, dance, music and other celebrations from local groups of different cultures around the globe. Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines; www.iris-center.org/peace-day SEPT. 22: Des Moines Community Classic . Catch this preseason NHL game. Utah Hockey Club vs. St. Louis Blues. Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

. Catch this preseason NHL game. Utah Hockey Club vs. St. Louis Blues. Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com SEPT. 25: Summer Music Series. Free event featuring the Damon Dotson Band and Brick and Ember Pizza food truck. Gray’s Station, 470 S.W. 12th St., Des Moines; www.graysstation.com

Free event featuring the Damon Dotson Band and Brick and Ember Pizza food truck. Gray’s Station, 470 S.W. 12th St., Des Moines; www.graysstation.com SEPT. 26-28: Des Moines Area Quilters Guild annual show. Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.woodsidequilting.com

Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.woodsidequilting.com SEPT. 27-28: Oktoberfest. Many of your favorite authentic German activities, German beers, delicious German food and more. Lauridsen Amphitheater, Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway; www.oktoberfestdsm.com

Many of your favorite authentic German activities, German beers, delicious German food and more. Lauridsen Amphitheater, Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway; www.oktoberfestdsm.com SEPT. 27-29: GalaxyCon presents Animate! & Nightmare Weekend. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; galaxycon.com/pages/animate-des-moines

Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; galaxycon.com/pages/animate-des-moines SEPT. 27-29: Iowa’s Largest Arts and Crafts Show. More than 250 creators bring their best handmade products to the Iowa State Fairgrounds, E. 30th Street and E. University Avenue, Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org/event-calendar/iowa-largest-arts-and-crafts-show

More than 250 creators bring their best handmade products to the Iowa State Fairgrounds, E. 30th Street and E. University Avenue, Des Moines; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org/event-calendar/iowa-largest-arts-and-crafts-show SEPT. 28-29: Log Cabin Days Festival. The annual festival brings you in for a taste of Warren County history. Warren County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Second Ave., Indianola; www.warrencountyhistory.org/events/festival2024/lcf2024.php

The annual festival brings you in for a taste of Warren County history. Warren County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Second Ave., Indianola; www.warrencountyhistory.org/events/festival2024/lcf2024.php SEPT. 29: Flannel Fest. Local vendors inside the Dogpatch Urban Gardens will be stocked with all things Fall. Dogpatch Urban Gardens, 4600 N.W. 51st St., Des Moines; www.dogpatchurbangardens.com

OCTOBER

OCT. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20: Apple and Pumpkin Festival. Wagon rides, corn maze, corn pool and, of course, apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; willsfamilyorchard.com/apple-pumpkin-fest

Wagon rides, corn maze, corn pool and, of course, apple and pumpkin picking. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Wills Family Orchard 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel; willsfamilyorchard.com/apple-pumpkin-fest OCT. 5: Middlebrook Fall Festival. Food trucks, free face painting, farmers market and adult beverages. Middlebrook Farm, 4300 Cumming Ave., Cumming; www.middlebrookfarm.com

Food trucks, free face painting, farmers market and adult beverages. Middlebrook Farm, 4300 Cumming Ave., Cumming; www.middlebrookfarm.com OCT. 5: Worldwide Food Truck Tour. The food-filled tour stops in Des Moines with a wide range of food trucks and entertainment for the whole family. Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; worldwidefoodtrucktours.com

The food-filled tour stops in Des Moines with a wide range of food trucks and entertainment for the whole family. Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; worldwidefoodtrucktours.com OCT. 5: Wauketoberfest. Put on by the Waukee Area Historical Society for a day full of fun with live music, delicious German food, beer and an exciting stein-holding contest. Don’t forget to wear traditional attire if you can. Downtown Waukee Triangle, Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street; www.waukeechamber.com

Put on by the Waukee Area Historical Society for a day full of fun with live music, delicious German food, beer and an exciting stein-holding contest. Don’t forget to wear traditional attire if you can. Downtown Waukee Triangle, Ashworth Drive and Sixth Street; www.waukeechamber.com OCT. 7, 14: Zoo Brew. Have a brew at the zoo. Blank Park Zoo, 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com

Have a brew at the zoo. Blank Park Zoo, 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com OCT. 11: Preseason NBA game. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers. Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowa.gleague.nba.com/preseason24

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers. Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowa.gleague.nba.com/preseason24 OCT. 11-13: Capital City Gaming Con. Back with a new name is Des Moines’ very own board game convention. Buy, play, test and enjoy board games of all types. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64 St., West Des Moines; www.cardboardcaucus.com

Back with a new name is Des Moines’ very own board game convention. Buy, play, test and enjoy board games of all types. Hilton Garden Inn, 205 S. 64 St., West Des Moines; www.cardboardcaucus.com OCT. 12: Indigenous Iowans Day. Explore the early cultures that shaped Iowa. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

Explore the early cultures that shaped Iowa. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org OCT. 13, 26: 5K Fun Run. The 2023 Iowa Brewery Running series continues through the fall at various breweries in central Iowa. All beginning at noon; www.breweryrunningseries.com

The 2023 Iowa Brewery Running series continues through the fall at various breweries in central Iowa. All beginning at noon; www.breweryrunningseries.com OCT. 12-13: Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. Celebrate Madison County’s history while also taking in its iconic covered bridges alongside food and art vendors, a car show, a parade and more. Starting at 9 a.m. at the Winterset Square, Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/covered-bridge-festival-2

Celebrate Madison County’s history while also taking in its iconic covered bridges alongside food and art vendors, a car show, a parade and more. Starting at 9 a.m. at the Winterset Square, Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/covered-bridge-festival-2 OCT. 18-20, 25-27: Living History Farms Family Halloween. Various start times, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org/event/halloween

Various start times, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org/event/halloween OCT. 19-20: Great Iowa Pet Expo. Adopt, shop, learn and contests for all pet lovers to enjoy. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.greatiowapetexpo.com

Adopt, shop, learn and contests for all pet lovers to enjoy. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.greatiowapetexpo.com OCT. 20: IMT Des Moines Marathon. Since 2002, the annual marathon has been taking participants on a run throughout Iowa’s capital. 1001 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; desmoinesmarathon.com

Since 2002, the annual marathon has been taking participants on a run throughout Iowa’s capital. 1001 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; desmoinesmarathon.com OCT. 26-27: Des Moines Comic and Toy Show. This Halloween-themed event starts at 10 a.m. at Merle Hay Mall, 3800 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines; www.quadcitycon.com

This Halloween-themed event starts at 10 a.m. at Merle Hay Mall, 3800 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines; www.quadcitycon.com OCT. 27: Des Moines Jazz Hall of Fame Gala. Celebrate some of the city’s jazz heroes from over the years, including John Krantz, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Community Jazz Center of Greater Des Moines, 1326 Walnut, Des Moines; www.cjc-dsm.org

Celebrate some of the city’s jazz heroes from over the years, including John Krantz, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Community Jazz Center of Greater Des Moines, 1326 Walnut, Des Moines; www.cjc-dsm.org THROUGH OCT. 27: Phantom Fall Festival. Every weekend in October, Adventureland hosts its fall festival with several haunted houses, ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/Phantom-Fall-Fest

Every weekend in October, Adventureland hosts its fall festival with several haunted houses, ghosts, ghouls, goblins and more. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com/discover-adventureland-resort/Phantom-Fall-Fest OCT. 30:Beggars Night. The night before Halloween is Beggars Night. Children in many communities will be out and about performing tricks or asking for treats. In most neighborhoods, from 6-8 p.m.

NOVEMBER

NOV. 2: Junkin’ Market Days. Clive’s craft, vendor and boutique shopping event. Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com

Clive’s craft, vendor and boutique shopping event. Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com NOV. 2: 25th annual Red Tie Gala. A benefit for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa. Don’t forget to dress to impress. Community Choice Convention Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; www.rmhdesmoines.org

A benefit for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa. Don’t forget to dress to impress. Community Choice Convention Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; www.rmhdesmoines.org NOV. 3: Pumpkin Destruction. Smash ’em, toss ’em, break ’em and bust ’em. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge; www.centergroveorchard.com

Smash ’em, toss ’em, break ’em and bust ’em. Center Grove Orchard, 32835 610th Ave., Cambridge; www.centergroveorchard.com NOV. 11: Living History Farms race. Run for five miles and see 300 years of history. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

Run for five miles and see 300 years of history. Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org NOV. 15-17: Des Moines Holiday Boutique. More than 200 vendors come together to create a fun, unique environment with the chance to purchase jewelry, gifts, food and more. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesholidayboutique.com

More than 200 vendors come together to create a fun, unique environment with the chance to purchase jewelry, gifts, food and more. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.desmoinesholidayboutique.com NOV. 20: Fall Makers Market. Local vendors, crafters, artisans and more will be available for your shopping needs right before the holidays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.jesterparknaturecenter.com/calendar-events/fall-makers-market

Local vendors, crafters, artisans and more will be available for your shopping needs right before the holidays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jester Park Nature Center, 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.jesterparknaturecenter.com/calendar-events/fall-makers-market NOV. 26: Christmas in Olde Town. A holiday celebration in the heart of downtown Altoona. S.E. Second Street, Altoona; www.visitaltoona.com

A holiday celebration in the heart of downtown Altoona. S.E. Second Street, Altoona; www.visitaltoona.com NOV. 28: Des Moines Turkey Trot. The 5K and 5-mile race takes over Des Moines on Thanksgiving and is regarded as one of the top trots in the country. Starting at 9 a.m. on Court Avenue; www.desmoinesturkeytrot.com

The 5K and 5-mile race takes over Des Moines on Thanksgiving and is regarded as one of the top trots in the country. Starting at 9 a.m. on Court Avenue; www.desmoinesturkeytrot.com NOV. 29: Winterset Festival of Lights. Start the holiday season off right with live music, hot food and drinks, and an enchanting display of lights. From 5-8 p.m. at 73 Jefferson St., Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events

Start the holiday season off right with live music, hot food and drinks, and an enchanting display of lights. From 5-8 p.m. at 73 Jefferson St., Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events NOV. 29 – DEC. 1: Festival of Trees and Lights. Expertly decorated trees, local music, dance groups and a visit from Santa himself, all in the name of supporting Blank Children’s Hospital. Iowa Events Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; www.unitypoint.org/giving/blank-childrens-hospital-foundation/ways-to-give/events/festival-of-trees-and-lights

DECEMBER