Iowa State Fair concerts

Foreigner has delighted music fans’ eardrums with their sound and style since the band formed in 1976. One of the iconic groups of the golden age of rock and roll, the band is responsible for classics such as “Juke Box Hero,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time” and the worldwide No. 1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.” Understandably, a group that has been touring the world for decades would make some changes over the years. In steps keyboardist Michael Bluestein.

Bluestein began taking classical piano lessons at 9 years old. His love for music came, in part, from his mother’s vinyl record collection.

“It was the 1970s, and she was buying all kinds of great stuff. Stevie Wonder’s ‘Innervisions.’ Paul Simon’s ‘Still Crazy After All These Years,’ Cat Stevens, the Bee Gees, she exposed me to some jazz, too,” Bluestein said.

Those piano lessons led to Bluestein graduating from the Berklee College of Music in Boston. During his time in college, he took a semester off to perform on a cruise ship and picked up several gigs on Princess Cruises. He would later move to San Francisco and get involved with the local music scene, performing styles ranging from jazz to soul and funk.

“I really was doing all kinds of different stuff, and I think, early on, I learned to appreciate the value of being versatile as a musician, being able to play different styles and backup singing, to read a chart,” Bluestein said. “It started becoming clear that, the more different, the more versatile I was, and the more I could negotiate any song that someone threw at me, the better I would be at actually being able to make a living at it (music).”

Bluestein began releasing music on his own throughout the 2000s. He performed on several tours, which would lead to his audition for Foreigner in 2008. The keyboardist was both confident and nervous during the opportunity.

“I had a good amount of experience, but I was having to negotiate a lot of different parts that were on a keyboard rig that I was unfamiliar with. So, there was definitely some smoke coming out of my ears by the time I got out of the audition,” he said. “I was thrown into the fire, and they were like, ‘OK, so, you’re going to play this sound on this keyboard and, oh, could you also sing this background vocal,’ and everything was thrown at me all at once. But I guess I did well enough with it that they hired me.”

For a long while, Bluestein was the youngest in the group (39 when he joined, now 55), until rhythm guitarist Luis Maldanado was added in 2021. Bluestein’s youthful addition to the group brought some new unexpected roles to his place in the band.

“They called me the Whipper Snapper for a while. On the tour bus, I was always the one to fix the TV system and the DVDs and everything,” Bluestein said.

Mick Jones is the only original member remaining in the group. It took some time for Bluestein to see Jones as less of an iconic figure and more a co-worker, but the transition was a smooth one.

“It wasn’t overnight. I certainly felt like I had to prove myself. He was always welcoming, as long as I was playing the music right and giving it the attitude and the energy needed. I felt like a band member pretty quickly,” Bluestein said.

Joining a group with a plethora of easily recognizable songs, it can be a challenge deciding how much personal flair an artist can put into already-established music or if he or she should strictly stick to what was done beforehand.

“It’s really both. You know, at first, you might want to default to replicating what was before you, just so that everyone kind of feels secure, that you can at least deliver to them the baseline of what was happening before and what’s familiar to them. Then, over time, there’s room to weave your own personality in,” Bluestein said. “But I think that sort of unfolds over time. You’re not necessarily coming out of the gate blazing with a lot of your own personality, depending on the situation. I think, in this situation, that wasn’t a recommended path, you know, but, over the years, I’ve definitely had more and more of a chance to bring that into the music.”

When playing songs like “Waiting For a Girl Like You” or “Juke Box Hero,” Bluestein stresses the importance of nailing the parts of the songs that made them iconic in the first place.

“There’s all these sort of signature hooks and licks and sounds that really have to be consistent. But, then again, there’s area for improvisation and places where things are looser, where you can weave your own personality in,” Bluestein said.

Foreigner’s current tour that has brought the band to the Iowa State Fair is labeled the “Historic Farewell Tour.” The band performs on the grandstand on Aug. 9 with Melissa Etheridge as the opener. Bluestein is currently producing a Christmas album for several artists and is working on music with his girlfriend as part of a duo, “Tina Blue.”

Grandstand acts

Lauren Daigle

Thursday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.

$35 to $65

Opener: Blessing Offor

Kicking off the Grandstand acts this year will be Christian music artist Lauren Daigle. Diagle is a two-time Grammy, seven-time Billboard Music Award, and four-time American Music Award winner with hit songs such as “Thank God I Do,” which reached No. 1 on several music stations. Daigle also founded The Price Fund in 2018. She has distributed more than $2.5 million to 42 nonprofits around the world through the charity program.

Jelly Roll

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

$60 to $125

Opener: Dax

Tickets for the ascending music star sold out quickly — and for good reason. Jelly Roll’s music style is hard to define, listed as country and rock and roll country pop rap. He has been releasing music since the early 2010s but has recently exploded in popularity, winning three Country Music Television awards in 2023 and this year’s New Artist of the Year award. Some of his most popular tracks are “Son of A Sinner,” “Save Me” and “Need a Favor.”

Greta Van Fleet

Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.

$45 to $90

Opener: The Beaches

Rock fans looking for a newer band that captures that old-school, high vocal and piercing instrumental sound are in for a treat with Greta Van Fleet. The group of four has three brothers who have produced major hits such as “Black Smoke Rising,” “Light My Love” and “Highway Tune.” Their EP, “From The Fires,” won the 2017 Grammy award for Best Rock Album, and their sophomore album, “The Battle at Gardens Gate,” made several No. 1 spots upon its release in 2021.

Brett Young

Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

$35 to $60

Opener: Needtobreathe

Not your traditional country artist, Brett Young mixes his California roots with the southern music style, which he dubs, Caliville style. Young has seven No. 1 songs in his discography, including “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Mercy,” “Sleep Without You,” “Like I Loved You,” “Here Tonight,” “Catch” and “Lady.”

Thomas Rhett

Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

$45 to $100

Opener: Priscilla Block

The country music star has released 21 No. 1 hits during his career and amassed 15 billion streams across various platforms thanks in part to tracks such as “Die a Happy Man,” “Marry Me” and “Unforgettable.” Rhett has been nominated for five Grammys and has continued to grow his accolades cabinet with ACM, CMT, Billboard awards and more.

Mötley Crüe

Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

$60 to $125

Opener: Pop Evil

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, multiple platinum albums and double-digit Top 40 heavy metal hits, Mötley Crüe has more than made its mark on the music industry. When the amps are at their highest and vocals are being belted, it would be a shock if this iconic band doesn’t kick-start your heart. If the crowd is filled with “Girls, Girls, Girls,” you might see their “Wild Side.”

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias

Thursday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

$30 to $65

Gabriel Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful comedians. He is the second highest grossing tour comedian of all time and finds his name among many funniest comedian lists. His act has seen him sell out some of the most famous venues of all time including Madison Square Garden, Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) and the Sydney Opera House.

The Avett Brothers

Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

$35 to $70

Opener: G. Love & Special Sauce

Three-time Grammy award nominees, The Avett Brothers, have been making top 10 hits consistently since their debut in 2019. The group of brothers has seen their fair share of No. 1 hits on several charts with songs such as “High Steppin’ ” and “Victory” from the group’s album, “The Third Gleam,” which debuted at No. 1 on several Billboard charts.

Ne-Yo

Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

$35 to $60

Opener: Eric Bellinger

Ne-Yo’s song catalog includes a treasure trove of platinum records, chart-toppers and more than 23 billion streams. His song, “So Sick,” went quadruple platinum in 2005. An icon of the 2000s R&B era, Ne-Yo’s other hits, such as “Closer,” “Because of You” and “Miss Independent,” will likely continue to be in the ears of the genre’s listeners for many years to come.

KIDZ BOP

Sunday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

$20 to $35

No opener is necessary for the final Grandstand act at the 2024 Iowa State Fair. KIDZ BOP, sung by kids, turns the hit songs of today into songs appropriate for, you guessed it, kids. The family-friendly music has achieved legendary status since its inception. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Barbra Streisand have had more.

Susan Knapp Amphitheatre

The Steel Woods

Thursday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.

The duo of Wes Bayliss and Jason Cope have been making headway in the country music scene. Their songs “Axe,” “Blind Lover” and “Out of The Blue” have been featured on hit TV shows such as “Yellowstone” and “Tulsa King,” and the group has accumulated more than 200 million streams of their music.

Restless Road

Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m.

Made up of Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols and Colton Pack, the group released its debut album “Last Rodeo” in 2023. This country band has had popular songs including “Growing Old With You” and “Bar Friends.” Restless Road will begin touring later this year with country star Tim McGraw.

The War and Treaty

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

Husband and wife Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter formed their duo in 2014 and recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song. The song, “Blank Page,” also received several award nominations. Their style of music blends country, soul, blues and folk.

Kelsey Hart

Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.

Kentucky native Kelsey Hart is an accomplished singer and songwriter. He’s written for the likes of Dylan Scott, Trace Adkins and Jake Owen. His music has piled up more than 40 million streams including favorites such as “Life With You,” “Burn My Summer” and “Country In Business.”

49 Winchester

Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

With a music style described as “tear-in-your-beer alt-country, sticky-barroom-floor rock-n-roll, and high-octane Appalachian folk,” 49 Winchester is sure to bring a unique brand of music to the Susan Knapp Amphitheater. Top songs include “Hays, Kansas,” “Veruca Salt” and “Damn Darlin.”

Hairball

Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 13-14 at 8 p.m.

Returning to the fair once again, Hairball puts on a one-of-a-kind show, paying homage to some of the greatest rock groups of all time, such as Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith and more.

Shaylen

Thursday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

Drawing comparisons to the early years of Taylor Swift, Shaylen has been making waves in the country music scene for the past two years. Her debut single, “What If I Don’t,” went viral and amassed more than 29 million streams. She currently boasts more than 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Blake Guyre

Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

The colorful visuals, incredible voice, top-notch piano skills and jaw-dropping costumes audiences witness during one of Blake Guyre’s performances are a sight to behold. He dedicates his act to honoring the legacies of legendary performers Elton John and Billy Joel.

Ella Langley

Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

Singer and songwriter Ella Langley uses her powerful vocals and excellent songwriting abilities to craft rock and roll songs with hints of pop from true stories from her life. Her debut album is expected to come out this year as she goes on tour with the likes of Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and others.

Matt Snell

Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Country music artist Matt Snell will be the final performer at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater. In three years, Matt Snell has several No. 1 hits to his name including “Prayed For You” and “Everywhere But On.” “Prayed For You” went two times platinum, which saw Snell receive the first virtual plaque from RIAA.

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

The Little Mermen (Disney Movie Hits)

Thursday – Friday, Aug. 8-9 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Disney tribute concert covering nearly a century of family-friendly hits.

Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

Annual Iowa State Fair Queen competition between county queens from across the state.

Salsa Del Soul Production

Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Twin Cities-based musical ensemble performing high-energy Latin dance music.

Country Gold with Leroy Van Dyke and the Malpass Brothers

Monday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Leroy Van Dyke is a country music legend with more than 500 songs in his discography.

Ron Diamond

Tuesday – Saturday, Aug. 13-17 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

After working as a performer and show designer for Walt Disney Productions, Ron Diamond built the show of his dreams around magic and hypnosis.

Cochren & Co.

Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

The group blurs the lines between American pop/rock and soul/blues to create a classic sound.

MidAmerican Energy Stage

The Family Stone

Thursday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.

The rock and roll band had its song “STAND” inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Nadas

Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 and 9 p.m.

This Des Moines-based band, inducted into the Iowa Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, is known for its folk-Americana style.

Good To Be King

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

Tom Petty Tribute band.

Austin Snell

Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.

Fusion of hard-rocking sonic aggression with deep-feeling confessions of a country troubadour.

Transit Authority

Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Tribute band to the iconic group “Chicago.”

Fuel

Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum rock band.

Tayler Holder

Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

TikTok star turned country music artist.

Fun Forest Stage

The Chipper Experience

Aug. 8-18

Children’s magic show

The Dollipops

Aug. 8-18

Children’s music ♦

