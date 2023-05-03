Feature Story

Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide

Another Iowa winter passing marks the start of an Iowa summer that will have something for everyone. Looking for a music festival to enchant your weekend? We’ve got it. Searching for the surrounding area’s best festivals? Look no further. Hunting for the state’s best fair? It’s only a page away. Our comprehensive guide to all things entertainment in the metro area will take you on a journey to make the summer of 2023 the most memorable yet.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We strive for accuracy in these listings, but event details are subject to change. While many events are free, be sure to check event websites for any ticket and registration requirements before attending.

Art

Breathtaking exhibits on display of area artists’ works including sculptures, photography, prints and paintings.

VALLEY JUNCTION ARTS FESTIVAL

100-200 Blocks of Fifth Street, West Des Moines

May 21: The Valley Junction Art Committee has helped give the public the opportunity to meet, interact with and purchase original work by more than 50 artists.

13th Annual Garden Art Show

4320 Franklin Ave., Des Moines

June 4 at noon: mature shade trees and ornamental plantings provide a natural showcase for works in all types of media — pottery, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, tie-dye, metal, glass beads, mosaics and sculpture.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, www.desmoinesartcenter.org

“75 Years of Iowa Art,” through May 7: Hours vary by day. Take in historical artwork featured at the Des Moines Art Center throughout the institution’s memorable 75 years.

A brilliant painter, printmaker, and draughtsman, throughout his prolific career Rembrandt explored a wide range of subjects and styles. "Underneath Everything," June 3 – Sept. 10: Displaying humility and grandeur in contemporary ceramics.

A brilliant painter, printmaker, and draughtsman, throughout his prolific career Rembrandt explored a wide range of subjects and styles. “Underneath Everything,” June 3 – Sept. 10: Displaying humility and grandeur in contemporary ceramics.

Displaying humility and grandeur in contemporary ceramics. Des Moines Art Center Gala, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. The organization’s only fundraising event, the funds generated at the gala support free admission, community access and museum education-related programming.

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny, www.ankenyartcenter.org

May 30 – July 25: Group show of pastel art pieces by Iowa Pastel Society, reception on Thursday, June 1.

Fine art paintings from artist Robert Zeidler, reception on Thursday, June 1. Aug. 1 – Sept. 27: Artwork exhibit from artist Dina Bechman, reception on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Fine art paintings from artist Robert Zeidler, reception on Thursday, June 1. Aug. 1 – Sept. 27: Artwork exhibit from artist Dina Bechman, reception on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Artwork exhibit from artist Dina Bechman, reception on Thursday, Aug. 3. Aug. 1 – Sept. 27: Multi-media style art from artist Christine Hilbert, reception on Thursday, Aug. 3

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, www.mainframestudios.org

First Fridays of the month: See the creators behind the masterpieces while enjoying live music, food, and, of course, art.

See the creators behind the masterpieces while enjoying live music, food, and, of course, art. June: Take Up Space: an experience in mental health and neurodiversity

Open Studios August: 60 FPS

Open Studios August: 60 FPS

60 FPS September: Four Floors of Fashion

DES MOINES ART WEEK

www.artweekdesmoines.com

June 16-22: Des Moines Art Week returns for its ninth time of highlighting the city’s best artists.

Stage

Laugh, cry, listen and enjoy theatrical performances from around the city.

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames, www.actorsinc.org

June 8-10, 16-17, 23-25: “Pump Boys and Dinettes”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny, www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

June 9-18: “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong”

Aug. 4-13: "Twelfth Night"

CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA

117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola, www.carouseltheatre.org

July 28-30, Aug. 4-6: Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona, www.captheatre.org

June 2-4, 9-11: “Matilda the Musical JR.”

DES MOINES METRO OPERA

Pote Theatre, 513 N. D St., Indianola, www.desmoinesmetroopera.org

June 30, July 2, 7, 11, 13, 15, 23: “Carmen” by Bizet

“Carmen” by Bizet July 1, 9, 14, 22: “Bluebeard’s Castle” by Bartok

"Driving While Black" by Kander/Gumbel at Des Moines venue, TBD July 8, 16, 18, 21: "The Love for Three Oranges" by Prokofiev

"The Love for Three Oranges" by Prokofiev July 12: "Stars of Tomorrow Concert" at Sheslow Auditorium, Drake University

"Stars of Tomorrow Concert" at Sheslow Auditorium, Drake University July 20, 22: "The Falling and the Rising" by Redler/Dye at Freedom Center, Camp Dodge

“Stars of Tomorrow Concert” at Sheslow Auditorium, Drake University July 20, 22: “The Falling and the Rising” by Redler/Dye at Freedom Center, Camp Dodge

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines, www.dmpa.org

May 4: Ronald K Brown’s Evidence, a dance company

"A Bright New Boise" by Iowa Stage Theatre Company May 16-21: "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical"

"TINA: The Tina Turner Musical" June 6-11: "Dear Evan Hansen"

“TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” June 6-11: “Dear Evan Hansen”

"Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations" Sept. 15-24: "Persuasion" by Iowa Stage Theatre Company

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” Sept. 15-24: “Persuasion” by Iowa Stage Theatre Company

DES MOINES PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines, www.dmplayhouse.com

Through May 7: “How I Became a Pirate”

"Native Gardens" July 14-30: "Little Shop of Horrors"

"Little Shop of Horrors" Sept. 8-24: "Once"

“Little Shop of Horrors” Sept. 8-24: “Once”

DES MOINES YOUNG ARTISTS’ THEATRE

Various venues, www.dmyat.org

June 23-25: “The Wolves” at Tallgrass Theatre

“The Wolves” at Tallgrass Theatre Aug. 18-27: “Shrek: The Musical” at Stoner Theater

DMACC ANKENY THEATRE

Black Box Theatre, Building 5, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny

June 30: Summer Academy Performance

Summer Academy Performance July 25-30: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines, www.iowastage.org

May 12-21: “A Bright New Boise”

"A Bright New Boise" July 12-16: "Twelfth Night" (Shakespeare in the Park)

"Twelfth Night" (Shakespeare in the Park) Sept. 15-24: "Persuasion"

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines, www.tallgrasstheatre.org

Through May 7: “Wonder of the World”

URBANDALE COMMUNITY THEATRE

Urbandale High School Performing Arts Center, 7111 N.W. Aurora Ave., Urbandale, www.urbandaletheatre.com

July 22-30: "The Drowsy Chaperone"

IOWA STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND

Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Aug. 15: Jeff Dunham

Music

Musical events and artists from our local talent to the biggest names in the business

MAY

May 4: Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

May 4: Blackberry Smoke at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org May 5: Grayson DeWolfe, Salt Fox, Kickstart the Sun at 5 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

at 5 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com May 5: Pet Rock – 1970s tribute band at 7 p.m. Brenton Skating Plaza, 520 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.brentonskatingplaza.com

– 1970s tribute band at 7 p.m. Brenton Skating Plaza, 520 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.brentonskatingplaza.com May 6: Anvil at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com May 7: Logan Mize at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines;

www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

May 10: The Pilot in You at 7 p.m. Wooly's, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys May 11: Brother Trucker at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series May 11: Josh Meloy at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys May 12: Yoke Lore at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys May 14: Psychostick & Bit Brigade at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com May 16: Martin Sexton & KT Tunstall at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org May 16: Giovannie & The Hired Guns at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys May 17: Loudness at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com May 18: EmceeTv Presents One Night with Joey Cool at 5 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

at 5 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com May 18: Brian Herrin Band at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

May 19: The Nadas at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

May 19-20: Greenbelt Music Festival in Clive just off the Greenbelt Trail will feature headliners Jameson Rodgers and The Infamous Stringdusters to kick off warm weather returning to the state.

in Clive just off the Greenbelt Trail will feature headliners Jameson Rodgers and The Infamous Stringdusters to kick off warm weather returning to the state. May 21: An Evening with Machine Head at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys May 21: COLD Year of the Spider 20th anniversary tour at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

20th anniversary tour at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com May 21: Des Moines Community Orchestra performs its spring concert with a salute to the Big Bands and a tribute to Duke Ellington at 2 p.m. at Sheslow Auditorium, 2507 University Ave., Des Moines

performs its spring concert with a salute to the Big Bands and a tribute to Duke Ellington at 2 p.m. at Sheslow Auditorium, 2507 University Ave., Des Moines May 25: The Schmidt Brothers at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series May 26: Jungle Rot at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com May 26: Got the Life: A Tribute to Nu Metal at 9 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 9 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys May 28: Sleeping with Sirens at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys May 31: The Last Gang, Thanks, I Hate it, The Slow Retreat, The Getaways at 7:30 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

JUNE

June 1: Decoy at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series June 1: Lakeview at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com June 3: Wade Bowen at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys June 6: The Murder Junkies at 8 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

at 8 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com June 8: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series June 9: Charles Wesley Godwin at 5:30 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar

at 5:30 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar June 10: Waukee Palooza Music Festival, Tank Anthony Band, Suede and The Sons of Gladys Kravitz will take over Kinship Brewing Company for a summer night in June. 255 N.W. Sunrise Drive, Waukee; www.waukeepalooza.com

will take over Kinship Brewing Company for a summer night in June. 255 N.W. Sunrise Drive, Waukee; www.waukeepalooza.com June 14: Meet Me @ The Altar at 7:30 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7:30 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys June 15: The June Bugs at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events.

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events. June 15: Larry June at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys June 16-18: Bevington Bluegrass Festival featuring The Baberhood Bluegrass Band, Arkansauce, Deadline Stringband, Danny Spain Gang and others. Drive a half hour south from Des Moines to Briar Patch Amphitheater, Bevington; www.briarpatchamphitheater.com

featuring The Baberhood Bluegrass Band, Arkansauce, Deadline Stringband, Danny Spain Gang and others. Drive a half hour south from Des Moines to Briar Patch Amphitheater, Bevington; www.briarpatchamphitheater.com June 16: Tyler Booth Wooly’s at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

Wooly’s at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys June 17: K-Hôle: Drag Dance Party at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys June 18: The Blue Stones at 7:30 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7:30 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys June 18: The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour at 7:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

50th Anniversary Tour at 7:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com June 19: The Blue Stones at 7:30 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7:30 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys June 22: Damon Dotson Band at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series June 22: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show with special guests Marty Stuart and Allen Stone at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com June 23: Charley Crockett at 6:30 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar.

at 6:30 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar. June 28: Off With Their Heads at 8 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com.

at 8 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com. June 28: Young the Giant with Milky Chance and Talk at 6 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar.

at 6 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar. June 29: Brad & Kate at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events.

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events. June 29: T3R Elemento at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys.

at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys. June 30: Koe Wetzel at 7 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar

JULY

July 4: Afroman at Briar Patch Amphitheater, Bevington; briarpatchamphitheater.com.

at Briar Patch Amphitheater, Bevington; briarpatchamphitheater.com. July 5: The Mountain Goats at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys.

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys. July 6: 49 Winchester at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys July 6: Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org July 6: Adé & The Soul Brothers at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events July 6: Dueling Guitars at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series July 7-8: 80/35 offers two days of music and culture on both free and paid stages. Artists include headliners Big Boi and The War on Drugs, plus dozens of others. Proceeds support the nonprofit Des Moines Music Coalition and the local music economy. Western Gateway Park, Des Moines; www.80-35.com

offers two days of music and culture on both free and paid stages. Artists include headliners Big Boi and The War on Drugs, plus dozens of others. Proceeds support the nonprofit Des Moines Music Coalition and the local music economy. Western Gateway Park, Des Moines; www.80-35.com July 13: The Dead South with Corb Lund at 6:30 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar

at 6:30 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar July 13: NOLA Jazz Band at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events July 13: Pianopalooza at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series July 14: Styx at 7 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar

at 7 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar July 15: Walker Hayes concert at Iowa Events Center, Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

concert at Iowa Events Center, Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com July 19: Altın Gün at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys July 20: Whiskey Myers at 7 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar

at 7 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar July 20: The Sheet at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events July 20: B2wins at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series July 27: Dazy Head Mazy at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series July 27: Max Wellman at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events July 27-29: River Ruckus country music festival held in late July marks the event’s 15th anniversary featuring acts such as HARDY, Riley Green, Chase Rice, and 10 others at Guthrie County Fairgrounds W., 408 W. State St., Guthrie Center; www.guthriesriverruckus.com

country music festival held in late July marks the event’s 15th anniversary featuring acts such as HARDY, Riley Green, Chase Rice, and 10 others at Guthrie County Fairgrounds W., 408 W. State St., Guthrie Center; www.guthriesriverruckus.com July 29: Diana Krall at 8 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

AUGUST

Aug. 3: Not Quite Brothers at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series

at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series Aug. 3: Son Peruchos at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events Aug. 4: Kansas , Another Fork in the Road – 50th Anniversary Tour at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

, Another Fork in the Road – 50th Anniversary Tour at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org Aug. 4-6: Hinterland the largest music festival in Iowa makes its annual return to St. Charles, this time headlined by musical acts such as Bon Iver, Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers. These big stars will be accompanied by 20 plus musical acts throughout the weekend at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheatre, 3357 St. Charles Road, St. Charles; www.hinterlandiowa.com

Aug. 10-20: Iowa State Fair is the host of a variety of musical acts that attend one of the country’s most high-profile state fairs and this year will be no different. From pop, country, boy bands to rock, the state fair will have any music fans taste covered at Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefair.org/entertainment/grandstand

is the host of a variety of musical acts that attend one of the country’s most high-profile state fairs and this year will be no different. From pop, country, boy bands to rock, the state fair will have any music fans taste covered at Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefair.org/entertainment/grandstand Aug. 10: Surf Zombies at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events Aug. 15: The Wallflowers at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines’ www.hoytsherman.org

at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines’ www.hoytsherman.org Aug. 17: Damon Dotson at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events Aug. 19: Spitalfield at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys Aug. 24: Tom’s Top 8 at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events Aug. 24: Sir Chloe at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys Aug. 25: An Evening with the Avett Brothers at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com Aug. 31: Cory Waller & The Wicked Things at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper on their Freaks on Parade Tour, with special guests Ministry and Filter at 6 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

on their Freaks on Parade Tour, with special guests Ministry and Filter at 6 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com Sept. 7: Birdchild at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events Sept. 14: Deafheaven at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys Sept. 14: Parranderos Latin Combo at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events Sept. 15: The Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org Sept. 15-16: Wild Cat Country Fest at Quarry Springs Park, 6232 County Highway S. 74 S, Newton; www.wildcatcountryfest.com

at Quarry Springs Park, 6232 County Highway S. 74 S, Newton; www.wildcatcountryfest.com Sept. 21: Gina Gedler at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events Sept. 24: Iowa Blues Challenge at 1 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

at 1 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com Sept. 28: The Feel Right at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events Sept. 29: Lauren Daigle on “The Kaleidoscope Tour” at 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

on “The Kaleidoscope Tour” at 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com Sept. 30: Eric Hutchinson at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys

Sports

Take to the stands with sporting events from baseball, soccer and football to racing horses and cars.

IHSAA & IGHSAU FINALS

Various dates/locations, www.iahsaa.org & www.ighsau.org

Watch the best of the best of Iowa’s high school athletes at these Des Moines-area Iowa high school championships and tournaments:

May 18-20: Boys and girls state track and field championships, Drake Stadium

Girls state tennis team tournament, various locations May 25-26: Girls state golf tournament, Marshalltown, Adel and Ankeny

Girls state golf tournament, Marshalltown, Adel and Ankeny May 26-27: Girls state singles and doubles tennis tournament, various locations

Girls state singles and doubles tennis tournament, various locations May 30 – June 3: Boys and girls state soccer tournaments, Cownie Soccer Complex

Girls state singles and doubles tennis tournament, various locations May 30 – June 3: Boys and girls state soccer tournaments, Cownie Soccer Complex

IOWA CUBS

Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines, www.iowacubs.com

Affiliated with the MLB’s Chicago Cubs, our very own minor league baseball team has been around since 1969, originally known as the Iowa Oaks. Cheer on the Cubs all summer through September, with fireworks during Friday home games, plus the Fourth of July. Remaining home games this season:

May 9 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) May 10 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens May 11 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens May 12 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens May 13 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens May 14 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens May 30 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Guardians)

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Guardians) May 31 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers June 1 at 12 :08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers

at 12 :08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers June 2 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers June 3 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers June 4 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers June 13 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates)

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) June 14 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians June 15 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians June 16 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians June 17 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians June 18 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians June 20 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) June 21 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds June 22 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds June 23 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds June 24 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds June 25 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds July 4 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) July 5 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints July 6 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints July 7 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints July 8 at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints July 9 at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints July 18 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates)

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) July 19 at 12:08 p.m. vs, Indianapolis Indians

at 12:08 p.m. vs, Indianapolis Indians July 20 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians July 21 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians July 22 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians July 23 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians Aug. 1 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) Aug. 2 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens Aug. 3 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens Aug. 4 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens Aug. 5 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens Aug. 6 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens Aug. 15 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Reds)

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) Aug. 16 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats Aug. 17 at 6:38 p.m. vs, Louisville Bats

at 6:38 p.m. vs, Louisville Bats Aug. 18 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats Aug. 19 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats Aug. 20 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats Sept. 5 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) Sept. 6 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers Sept. 7 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers Sept. 8 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers Sept. 9 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers Sept. 10 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers Sept. 12 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) Sept. 13 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints Sept. 14 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints Sept. 15 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints Sept. 16 at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints Sept. 17 at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints

IOWA BARNSTORMERS

Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines, www.theiowabarnstormers.com

Iowa’s professional indoor football team led by Head Coach Dave Mogensen plays its home games at “The Well.” This season’s remaining home games:

May 6 : at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers

: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers May 13 : at 7:05 p.m. vs. Massachusetts Pirates

: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Massachusetts Pirates May 26 : at 7:05 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Storm

: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Storm June 3 : at 7:05 p.m. vs. Green Bay Blizzard

: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Green Bay Blizzard June 17: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers

at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers July 8 : at 7:05 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Storm

: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Storm July 15: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Frisco Fighters

DES MOINES MENACE

Valley Stadium, 4440 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, www.menacesoccer.com

Iowa’s semi-professional soccer league is considered one of the nation’s top amateur soccer organizations. This season’s home games:

May 13: at 7 p.m. vs. FC Wichita

June 3 : at 7 p.m. vs. TBD (Exhibition)

: at 7 p.m. vs. TBD (Exhibition) June 10 : at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield A.S.C.

: at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield A.S.C. June 17 : at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Dutch Lions

: at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Dutch Lions July 1 : at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago City SC

: at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago City SC July 8: at 7 p.m. vs. St. Charles FC

at 7 p.m. vs. St. Charles FC July 15: at 7 p.m. vs. Peoria City

PRAIRIE MEADOWS

1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona, www.prairiemeadows.com

On top of endless entertainment and wagering opportunities, Prairie Meadows also offers live and simulcast horse racing. Stake your bet and giddy up at these events this racing season:

May 12-June 17: weekends: Live thoroughbred racing only

weekends: Live thoroughbred and quarter horse racing July 7-9: Festival of Racing

Festival of Racing Aug. 18-19: Regional challenge finals

Regional challenge finals Sept. 29: QH Championships

QH Championships Sept. 30: Iowa Classic

QH Championships Sept. 30: Iowa Classic

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY

Marion County Fairgrounds, 1000 N. Lincoln, Knoxville, www.knoxvilleraceway.com

Originally used for horse-racing, the Knoxville Raceway now hosts a different type of sport: sprint car racing. Join more than 200,000 fans each year and visit the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” at racing events scheduled on most weekends, or at one of the major events below:

May 6: 5:30 p.m. Knoxville Championship Series, Weekly Racing

at 6 p.m. Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash June 9-10: at 6 p.m. World of Outlaws presented by NOS Energy Drink

at 6 p.m. World of Outlaws presented by NOS Energy Drink July 29: at 5:30 p.m. Weiler Night with Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions

at 5:30 p.m. Weiler Night with Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions Aug. 3-5: 33rd 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

33rd 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Aug. 6: 12th Annual Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank

12th Annual Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank Aug. 9-12: at 7 p.m. 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey's

12th Annual Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank Aug. 9-12: at 7 p.m. 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

at 7 p.m. 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Sept. 14-16: 19th Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

BOONE SPEEDWAY

1481 223rd Place, Boone, www.raceboone.com

This 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval is known as “Iowa’s Action Track.” Catch their weekly Saturday night series through Aug. 19, or other special events:

July 4: Eve of Destruction

World of Outlaws Late Models Aug. 26: ICMA Super Nationals Tune-Up

ICMA Super Nationals Tune-Up Sept. 2-3: Wild Rose Casino Prelude to the Super Nationals

Wild Rose Casino Prelude to the Super Nationals Sept. 4-9: 2023 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals

Wild Rose Casino Prelude to the Super Nationals Sept. 4-9: 2023 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals

IOWA SPEEDWAY

3333 Rusty Wallace Drive, Newton, www.iowaspeedway.com

More racing — this time, paved. The Iowa Speedway boasts a 7/8-mile track. If you don’t feel like sitting in a regular chair, bring your RV to the multi-tiered viewing area situated along the backstretch. This season’s events include:

July 15: ARCA Menards Series Race

ARCA Menards Series Race July 21-23: Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend, featuring concerts by Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran

Sweat

Get out and get active with your choice of fun runs, bike rides, hikes, games and more.

Every Monday at 6 p.m., the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Iowa meets at the Lauridsen Amphitheater for a casual 16– to 17-mile bike ride around the Metro that features a scenic loop around Gray’s Lake. www.sites.google.com/view/mtccdsm/rides

of Iowa meets at the Lauridsen Amphitheater for a casual 16– to 17-mile bike ride around the Metro that features a scenic loop around Gray’s Lake. www.sites.google.com/view/mtccdsm/rides May 6: High Trestle Trail Full Moon Ride. Leaving from the Flat Tire Lounge, the 14– to 28–mile long bike ride over the High Trestle Trail Bridge will give all participants a look at the full moon above starting at 8 p.m. Flat Tire Lounge 304 S. Madison St. Madrid; www.bikeiowa.com/Event/15413/high-trestle-trail-full-moon-rides

May 7: Sparkle Run at DMACC Ankeny Campus. The Sparkle Run helps raise funds in remembrance of Erin Moomey with this 5K walk/run at the DMACC Ankeny Campus, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd.; www.sparklerun.org

The Sparkle Run helps raise funds in remembrance of Erin Moomey with this 5K walk/run at the DMACC Ankeny Campus, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd.; www.sparklerun.org May 13: Grind for Life Contest Series will be hosted at the Lauridsen Skatepark. This will be the first time the event has made its way to Des Moines since its inception in 2004. You can register for the event at www.theboardr.com/events/3886/Grind_for_Life_Series_at_Des_Moines

will be hosted at the Lauridsen Skatepark. This will be the first time the event has made its way to Des Moines since its inception in 2004. You can register for the event at www.theboardr.com/events/3886/Grind_for_Life_Series_at_Des_Moines May 16: Gators On The Green annual golf tournament raises funds for the Blank Park Zoo’s conservation and education efforts by hitting greens and playing games with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. 400 Legacy Parkway, Norwalk; www.blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/gators-on-the-green

raises funds for the Blank Park Zoo’s conservation and education efforts by hitting greens and playing games with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. 400 Legacy Parkway, Norwalk; www.blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/gators-on-the-green May 20 – Sept. 24: Brewery Running Series: A series of 5k runs that spread across central Iowa at several breweries, including Coralville on May 20, Newton on June 10, Decorah on June 17, Clive on Aug. 26, Des Moines on Sept. 17 and Ankeny on Sept. 24. www.breweryrunningseries.com

A series of 5k runs that spread across central Iowa at several breweries, including Coralville on May 20, Newton on June 10, Decorah on June 17, Clive on Aug. 26, Des Moines on Sept. 17 and Ankeny on Sept. 24. www.breweryrunningseries.com June 3: Dam to DSM returns for its 44th year, taking half-marathon runners from the Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines starting at 7 a.m.; www.damtodsm.com

returns for its 44th year, taking half-marathon runners from the Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines starting at 7 a.m.; www.damtodsm.com June 3, July 24, Sept. 5, 24,: Iowa Trail Run Series boasts a tough challenge for anyone looking to test their trail running skills at parks scattered throughout Iowa including Boone at Ledges State Park on June 3, Ames at McFarland Park on July 24, Waubonsie State Park on Sept. 5 and Saylorville at Jester Park on Sept. 24. www.iowatrailruns.com

boasts a tough challenge for anyone looking to test their trail running skills at parks scattered throughout Iowa including Boone at Ledges State Park on June 3, Ames at McFarland Park on July 24, Waubonsie State Park on Sept. 5 and Saylorville at Jester Park on Sept. 24. www.iowatrailruns.com June 7-11: 37th annual Iowa Senior Games will host nearly 1,000 athletes ages 50 and older in 30 sports and nearly 100 events in various locations across the Des Moines Metro. www.iowaseniorgames.org

will host nearly 1,000 athletes ages 50 and older in 30 sports and nearly 100 events in various locations across the Des Moines Metro. www.iowaseniorgames.org June 11: IRONMAN. Athletes from all walks of life will start the Des Moines centered Ironman race with a 1.2 mile swim in Grays Lake followed by a 56-mile bike ride throughout the city with a finish line in the heart of downtown Des Moines. www.ironman.com/im703-des-moines

Athletes from all walks of life will start the Des Moines centered Ironman race with a 1.2 mile swim in Grays Lake followed by a 56-mile bike ride throughout the city with a finish line in the heart of downtown Des Moines. www.ironman.com/im703-des-moines June 17: 2023 Leprechaun Open a two-person best ball format, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa host the annual tournament at Toad Valley. 237 N.E. 80th St., Pleasant Hill; www.friendlysonsiowa.com/events.htm

a two-person best ball format, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa host the annual tournament at Toad Valley. 237 N.E. 80th St., Pleasant Hill; www.friendlysonsiowa.com/events.htm June 17: The Bacoon Ride makes its return, getting its namesake from the Racoon River Valley Trail that it rides upon and bacon-themed food and drinks to raise money for local charities. www.bacoonride.com

makes its return, getting its namesake from the Racoon River Valley Trail that it rides upon and bacon-themed food and drinks to raise money for local charities. www.bacoonride.com June 17-18: Iowa Father-Son/Parent-Child Championship at Jester Park Golf Club, 11949 N.W. 118 Ave., Granger; www.amateurgolf.com/amateur-golf-tournaments/2025/Iowa-Father-Son-Parent-Child-Championship

at Jester Park Golf Club, 11949 N.W. 118 Ave., Granger; www.amateurgolf.com/amateur-golf-tournaments/2025/Iowa-Father-Son-Parent-Child-Championship June 19-22, Aug. 19-21: The Des Moines Disc Golf Challenge is an A-tier disc golf tournament that will feature more than 300 competitors at several locations. www.desmoineschallenge.com/info

is an A-tier disc golf tournament that will feature more than 300 competitors at several locations. www.desmoineschallenge.com/info June 20: Pedal for Paws takes on the task of an 18-mile round trip bike ride including stops at local businesses to raise money for the Animal Rescue League, 11 a.m. 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines; www.arl-iowa.org/events

takes on the task of an 18-mile round trip bike ride including stops at local businesses to raise money for the Animal Rescue League, 11 a.m. 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines; www.arl-iowa.org/events Sept. 30: DMACC 5K Walk/Run around the DMACC Ankeny campus hosted by the DMACC Alumni Association starting off at 8 a.m. 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Parking Lot L2, Ankeny; www.dmacc.edu/alumni/5K/Pages/welcome.aspx

Events

Step out of your daily routine with these fairs, fundraisers, car shows, festivals and more.

FARMERS MARKETS

Des Moines Farmers’ Market – Located in the Historic Court District, it’s the largest farmers market in the state and operates every Saturday morning from May to October.

– Operates every Saturday from May through September, located at the Market Pavilion in Uptown Ankeny. Valley Junction Farmers Market – Operates every Thursday evening from May to September, located in Historic Valley Junction.

– Operates every Thursday evening from May to September, located in Historic Valley Junction. Altoona Farmers Market – Operates every Tuesday evening from June through August, located at Sam Wise Youth Complex.

– Operates every Tuesday evening from June through August, located at Sam Wise Youth Complex. Johnston Farmers' Market – Operates every Tuesday evening from June through September, located at Johnston Commons.

– Operates every Tuesday evening from June through September, located at Johnston Commons. Indianola Farmers Market – Operates every Saturday morning from June through September, located on the Indianola Square.

– Operates every Saturday morning from June through September, located on the Indianola Square. BEAVERDALE FARMERS MARKET – Operates every Tuesday, June 6 through Sept. 12, 4-7 p.m., 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines.

– Operates every Saturday morning from June through September, located on the Indianola Square. BEAVERDALE FARMERS MARKET – Operates every Tuesday, June 6 through Sept. 12, 4-7 p.m., 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines.

MAY

Through May 29: Wild Lights Festival at the Blank Park Zoo. Have your imagination captured by 50 handcrafted, illuminated Asian lanterns. Visit between 7:30 and 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday weekly, including Memorial Day. 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/wildlightsfestival.

May 4-6: Tulip Time. Downtown Pella will be in full bloom offering a look into Dutch heritage and 300,000 colorful tulips. www.visitpella.com/tulip-time-activities

May 5: at 8:30 p.m. FOOL HOUSE: The Ultimate 1990s Dance Party at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines

at 8:30 p.m. at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines May 6: NANBF Natural Iowa Championships. The 29th annual competition highlighting natural bodybuilders returns hosted by the North American Natural Bodybuilding Foundation at Hoyt Sherman Place Theater, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.nanbf.net/nanbf-natural-iowa

The 29th annual competition highlighting natural bodybuilders returns hosted by the North American Natural Bodybuilding Foundation at Hoyt Sherman Place Theater, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.nanbf.net/nanbf-natural-iowa May 6: We Give A RAM Kentucky Derby Party. Experience the most exciting two minutes in sports while taking in signature cocktails, live music and games at Copper Creek Golf Club & Events Center, 4825 Copper Creek Drive, Pleasant Hill; www.facebook.com/groups/wegivearam.

Experience the most exciting two minutes in sports while taking in signature cocktails, live music and games at Copper Creek Golf Club & Events Center, 4825 Copper Creek Drive, Pleasant Hill; www.facebook.com/groups/wegivearam. May 6: Kites on the Green. The annual festival will be held in the green space near the Johnston Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Johnston Commons; www.cityofjohnston.com/KitesontheGreen.

The annual festival will be held in the green space near the Johnston Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Johnston Commons; www.cityofjohnston.com/KitesontheGreen. May 6-7: Iowa State Fair Flea Market at 4-H Exhibits Building; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.

at 4-H Exhibits Building; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org. May 7: Festival Cinco De Mayo. Starting at noon. Be prepared to celebrate Mexican heritage with food, artwork, live music and activities the whole family can enjoy. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com/event/festival-cinco-de-mayo

Starting at noon. Be prepared to celebrate Mexican heritage with food, artwork, live music and activities the whole family can enjoy. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com/event/festival-cinco-de-mayo May 9: Meghna Chakrabarti in conversation with Iowa Public Radio’s Charity Nebbe at 7 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

at 7 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. May 10: EMO NITE: Featuring Plain White T’s Tom Higgenson at 10 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines.

at 10 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines. May 11-14: The Spring Garden Festival will include drinks, live music, food and, of course, plants on display for all those ready for a bloom-filled weekend at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events.

will include drinks, live music, food and, of course, plants on display for all those ready for a bloom-filled weekend at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events. monthly, May 11 through Aug. 20: Rise and Wine. Yoga and bottomless mimosas at Jasper Winery on May 11, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com.

Yoga and bottomless mimosas at Jasper Winery on May 11, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com. May 12: 15th Annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival. Hard to get more Iowa than this. Beer, bacon and beautiful weather at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.blueribbonbaconfestival.com.

Hard to get more Iowa than this. Beer, bacon and beautiful weather at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.blueribbonbaconfestival.com. Second Fridays, May – October: Architecture on the Move. The Iowa Architectural Foundation gives walking tours of the captivating architecture that paints downtown Des Moines. Dates are May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 6. Iowa Center for Architecture, 400 Locust St., No. 100, Des Moines; www.iowaarchfoundation.org.

The Iowa Architectural Foundation gives walking tours of the captivating architecture that paints downtown Des Moines. Dates are May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 6. Iowa Center for Architecture, 400 Locust St., No. 100, Des Moines; www.iowaarchfoundation.org. May 13: Fido on the Farms. Bring your dog to historic Living History Farms at 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org.

Bring your dog to historic Living History Farms at 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org. May 13: Winterset Wine Walk. Visit county merchants and wineries in Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events.

Visit county merchants and wineries in Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events. May 14: Des Moines Regional Sports Card Show. The rarest cards and collections on display at Hilton Garden Inn West Des Moines, 205 S. 64th St., No. 8623, West Des Moines; www.facebook.com/groups/IowaCardShows.

The rarest cards and collections on display at Hilton Garden Inn West Des Moines, 205 S. 64th St., No. 8623, West Des Moines; www.facebook.com/groups/IowaCardShows. May 19: Sip and Stroll with a glass of wine through the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com.

with a glass of wine through the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com. May 20: Spring into Action. The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation heads into the woods to improve the health of our forests by removing invasive plant species at Fort Des Moines Park. www.inhf.org

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation heads into the woods to improve the health of our forests by removing invasive plant species at Fort Des Moines Park. www.inhf.org May 20-21: Spring Fling Sleepy Hollow Renaissance Faire. A weekend in the past at Iowa’s only permanent renaissance village will see events of old such as jousting, circus acts and live music. Sleepy Hollow, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com.

A weekend in the past at Iowa’s only permanent renaissance village will see events of old such as jousting, circus acts and live music. Sleepy Hollow, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com. May 20 through Sept. 16: Cars and Coffee. Bring your favorite ride and see others from 8-11 a.m. at the REI parking lot, on May 20, June 10, July 8, July 22, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, West Des Moines; www.carsandcoffeedsm.com.

Bring your favorite ride and see others from 8-11 a.m. at the REI parking lot, on May 20, June 10, July 8, July 22, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, West Des Moines; www.carsandcoffeedsm.com. May 26-27: CelebrAsian. The largest Asian American event in Iowa, this festival will bring a wealth of Asian history, food, performances and other activities to Downtown that will allow all to experience much that Asian culture has to offer at Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.iowaasianalliance.com.

May 26-27: John Wayne Birthday Celebration in Winterset; www.johnwaynebirthplace.museum.

in Winterset; www.johnwaynebirthplace.museum. May 27: Decoration Day at Living History Farms reenacting America’s early Memorial Day traditions, concluding with a historic baseball game at 3 p.m.; www.lhf.org.

at Living History Farms reenacting America’s early Memorial Day traditions, concluding with a historic baseball game at 3 p.m.; www.lhf.org. May 27: Shrek Rave, 9p.m. at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/woolys.

9p.m. at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/woolys. May 28: SpringFest with the Central Iowa Blues Society , location TBA; www.cibs.org.

, location TBA; www.cibs.org. May 31 – June 3: Iowa Quilt Festival in Downtown Winterset, Madison County; www.iowaquiltmuseum.org.

in Downtown Winterset, Madison County; www.iowaquiltmuseum.org. Last Sundays, May – August: Music in the Park concert series at Haines Park, Altoona; www.facebook.com/musicintheparkhainespark.

JUNE

Fridays June-July: Chill on the Hill. Local bands perform while attendees enjoy the music, drinks and, hopefully, sunny weather. 4390 E. University Ave., Pleasant Hill; www.pleasanthillchamber.org.

Local bands perform while attendees enjoy the music, drinks and, hopefully, sunny weather. 4390 E. University Ave., Pleasant Hill; www.pleasanthillchamber.org. June through July: Movies under the Stars showcases movies for families to enjoy under the night sky at Ankeny’s Wagner Park Bandshell on June 9, 16, 23 and July 14, 21, 28. www.ankenyiowa.gov/464/Movies-Under-the-Stars

showcases movies for families to enjoy under the night sky at Ankeny’s Wagner Park Bandshell on June 9, 16, 23 and July 14, 21, 28. www.ankenyiowa.gov/464/Movies-Under-the-Stars Fridays in June: Rendevouz on Riverview features live musical performances at Riverview Park with more dates to be announced. www.facebook.com/riverviewparkdsm

features live musical performances at Riverview Park with more dates to be announced. www.facebook.com/riverviewparkdsm Wednesdays, June through August: Zoo Brew allows you to enjoy your brew at the Blank Park Zoo, 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com.

allows you to enjoy your brew at the Blank Park Zoo, 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com. June 1-4: Principal Charity Classic at Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines; www.principalcharityclassic.com.

at Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines; www.principalcharityclassic.com. June 1: Indianola Summer Bash brings on food trucks, ice cream, bounce houses and live entertainment at the Indianola Public Library, 207 N. B St., Indianola; www.indianolaiowa.gov/832/Library.

brings on food trucks, ice cream, bounce houses and live entertainment at the Indianola Public Library, 207 N. B St., Indianola; www.indianolaiowa.gov/832/Library. June 2: Altoona’s Wine and Craft Beer Fest. Craft brews, wine, whiskey and cigars with live music to boot. 119 Second St. S.E., Suite A, Altoona; www.altoonachamber.org.

Craft brews, wine, whiskey and cigars with live music to boot. 119 Second St. S.E., Suite A, Altoona; www.altoonachamber.org. June 2-4: Greek Food Fair Festival. An inclusive weekend showcasing all the culture Greece has to offer. Greek Orthodox Church of St. George, 1110 35th St., Des Moines; www.stgeorge.ia.goarch.org.

An inclusive weekend showcasing all the culture Greece has to offer. Greek Orthodox Church of St. George, 1110 35th St., Des Moines; www.stgeorge.ia.goarch.org. June 3-4: Des Moines Con celebrating, comics, film, art and all things nerdy with plenty of celebrity guests at Hy-Vee Hall, Des Moines; www.desmoinescon.com.

celebrating, comics, film, art and all things nerdy with plenty of celebrity guests at Hy-Vee Hall, Des Moines; www.desmoinescon.com. June 3: Celebrate Bondurant. The city of Bondurant hosts its annual summer festival with family-friendly entertainment and live music at Bondurant City Park. www.cityofbondurant.com/community-events-and-festivals.

The city of Bondurant hosts its annual summer festival with family-friendly entertainment and live music at Bondurant City Park. www.cityofbondurant.com/community-events-and-festivals. June 3: Iowa Craft Brew Festival. A day filled with unlimited samples of all the craft beer Iowa has to offer including live music and local food vendors at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com.

A day filled with unlimited samples of all the craft beer Iowa has to offer including live music and local food vendors at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com. June 7-9: World Pork Expo is the largest pork industry-specific trade show that brings together pork producers and professionals at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.worldpork.org.

is the largest pork industry-specific trade show that brings together pork producers and professionals at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.worldpork.org. June 8-10: “Cages or Wings” PRIDE cabaret with Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus at the Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines; www.dmgmc.org.

at the Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines; www.dmgmc.org. June 8-10: Governors Days festival in full bloom in Grimes including a talent show, parade and carnival held at the Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes; www.business.grimesiowa.com/events/details/governors-days-2023-1751.

festival in full bloom in Grimes including a talent show, parade and carnival held at the Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes; www.business.grimesiowa.com/events/details/governors-days-2023-1751. June 9: Summer Stir. Hosted by CITYVIEW, the traveling cocktail party returns to Downtown Des Moines. https://summerstirs.dmcityview.com.

Hosted by CITYVIEW, the traveling cocktail party returns to Downtown Des Moines. https://summerstirs.dmcityview.com. June 9-23: Juneteenth Week will have several events across several locations in the metro; www.iowajuneteenth.org.

will have several events across several locations in the metro; www.iowajuneteenth.org. June 9-11: The 44th Capital City PrideFest marches into the Historic East Village during their parade alongside a celebration of pride throughout the weekend in Iowa’s capital. www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-fest.

marches into the Historic East Village during their parade alongside a celebration of pride throughout the weekend in Iowa’s capital. www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-fest. June 10: Emancipation Day: A Juneteenth Event including presentations, performances and hands-on activities with a historic baseball game played by 1876 rules at Living History Farms; www.lhf.org.

including presentations, performances and hands-on activities with a historic baseball game played by 1876 rules at Living History Farms; www.lhf.org. June 10: The Children’s Charity Car and Bike Show. A fun little car show for a great cause at DMACC in Ankeny. www.web.ankeny.org/events

A fun little car show for a great cause at DMACC in Ankeny. www.web.ankeny.org/events June 10: The Barn Town Get Down. Held in the parking lot of Barn Town Brewing, 9500 S.E. University Ave., Suite 1110, West Des Moines; www.barntownbrewing.com.

Held in the parking lot of Barn Town Brewing, 9500 S.E. University Ave., Suite 1110, West Des Moines; www.barntownbrewing.com. June 11, Aug. 27: The Iowa Reptile Show hosts thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders and invertebrates on display. Hilton Garden Inn West Des Moines, 205 S. 64th St., Des Moines; www.coldbloodedexpos.com/reptile-shows/category/iowa-city-reptile-shows/list.

hosts thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders and invertebrates on display. Hilton Garden Inn West Des Moines, 205 S. 64th St., Des Moines; www.coldbloodedexpos.com/reptile-shows/category/iowa-city-reptile-shows/list. June 13-17: Des Moines Latino Film Festival returns to Valley Junction’s Railroad Park for its third year to celebrate all aspects of Latino culture. www.latinocenterofiowa.org

returns to Valley Junction’s Railroad Park for its third year to celebrate all aspects of Latino culture. www.latinocenterofiowa.org June 15-18: Green Days Festival is a community celebration involving a beverage tent, parade and live entertainment for the whole family located at Terra Park, 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston; www.johnstongreendays.org.

is a community celebration involving a beverage tent, parade and live entertainment for the whole family located at Terra Park, 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston; www.johnstongreendays.org. June 16: Impractical Jokers comedy show on The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour at 7:30 p.m.; Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com.

comedy show on The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour at 7:30 p.m.; Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com. June 17: SpiceFest vendors will offer samples and be judged to see who has the city’s favorite spices, including the hottest hot sauce. Hosted by the Iowa International Center at Exile Brewing, 514 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.iowainternationalcenter.org.

vendors will offer samples and be judged to see who has the city’s favorite spices, including the hottest hot sauce. Hosted by the Iowa International Center at Exile Brewing, 514 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.iowainternationalcenter.org. June 17: Macksburg National Skillet Throw. A pedal tractor pull, parade and skillet throw at Macksburg city park, Macksburg; www.macksburgskilletthrow.com.

A pedal tractor pull, parade and skillet throw at Macksburg city park, Macksburg; www.macksburgskilletthrow.com. June 17: Authors on the Riverwalk showcases talented authors from all genres from across the country for a one-day book signing at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 120 S.W. Water St., Des Moines.

showcases talented authors from all genres from across the country for a one-day book signing at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 120 S.W. Water St., Des Moines. June 17: Cajun Fest. All things Cajun make their way into Downtown Des Moines including a spicy food contest, mask making, costume contest, live music and all the Cajun food your heart desires at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. www.cajunfestiowa.com/cajun-fest-2023.

All things Cajun make their way into Downtown Des Moines including a spicy food contest, mask making, costume contest, live music and all the Cajun food your heart desires at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. www.cajunfestiowa.com/cajun-fest-2023. June 24: Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike brings together humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide. World War II Memorial Plaza, 1305 E. Walnut St., Des Moines; www.vetsguardian.com.

brings together humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide. World War II Memorial Plaza, 1305 E. Walnut St., Des Moines; www.vetsguardian.com. June 30 – July 2: Goodguys 32nd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals (a.k.a. America’s Favorite Car Show) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.good-guys.com.

JULY

July 1: Independence Day at Living History Farms. Parade, family fun and games, and a game of historic baseball played by the Walnut Hill Bluestockings; www.lhf.org.

Parade, family fun and games, and a game of historic baseball played by the Walnut Hill Bluestockings; www.lhf.org. July 1: Dude Perfect’s Panda-Monium Tour at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com.

at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com. July 1-4: Celebrate America at Adventureland Resort with live music, food, fireworks, and of course, fun rides and attractions. 305 34th Ave., N.W., Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com.

at Adventureland Resort with live music, food, fireworks, and of course, fun rides and attractions. 305 34th Ave., N.W., Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com. July 2-4: Urbandale 4th of July Celebration. The long-standing tradition will include a 2-mile long parade, a premier carnival, entertainment garden, live music and a variety of other family friendly activities at Lions Park. www.urbandale4thofjuly.org

The long-standing tradition will include a 2-mile long parade, a premier carnival, entertainment garden, live music and a variety of other family friendly activities at Lions Park. www.urbandale4thofjuly.org July 3: Yankee Doodle Pops holds their annual Independence Day concert at the Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmsymphony.org.

holds their annual Independence Day concert at the Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmsymphony.org. July 3-4: Celebrate Norwalk 4th of July, with breakfast at the Norwalk Fire Station on Sunday followed by Monday’s events and a parade, party in City Park, and live music with fireworks when dusk falls at City Park, 907 North Ave.; www.norwalkchamber.org/fourth-of-july.

with breakfast at the Norwalk Fire Station on Sunday followed by Monday’s events and a parade, party in City Park, and live music with fireworks when dusk falls at City Park, 907 North Ave.; www.norwalkchamber.org/fourth-of-july. July 3-4: Waukee’s Celebration of Independence includes a sand volleyball and bags tournament, a movie in the park, pancake breakfast, parade, live music, the Des Moines Skydivers and fireworks at the end of the night at Centennial Park. www.waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence

includes a sand volleyball and bags tournament, a movie in the park, pancake breakfast, parade, live music, the Des Moines Skydivers and fireworks at the end of the night at Centennial Park. www.waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence July 4: Altoona Fourth of July. Enjoy a day of rides, mini golf, food trucks, and live music with fireworks at Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona. www.visitaltoona.com/event/altoona-fourth-of-july-parade

Enjoy a day of rides, mini golf, food trucks, and live music with fireworks at Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona. www.visitaltoona.com/event/altoona-fourth-of-july-parade July 7-9: Ankeny Chamber SummerFest will include a grand parade, carnival rides, an entertainment garden and live music at The District at Prairie Trail. www.ankenysummerfest.com

will include a grand parade, carnival rides, an entertainment garden and live music at The District at Prairie Trail. www.ankenysummerfest.com July 8: Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love comedy show at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. July 12-16: Dallas County Fair in Adel; www.dallascountyfair.com.

in Adel; www.dallascountyfair.com. July 14-15: Four Seasons Festival at the Polk City town square. Last year’s festival included family activities over the weekend including balloon artists, a petting zoo, carnival games, miniature golf, a photo booth, inflatables and a ring toss. www.fourseasonsfestival.com

at the Polk City town square. Last year’s festival included family activities over the weekend including balloon artists, a petting zoo, carnival games, miniature golf, a photo booth, inflatables and a ring toss. www.fourseasonsfestival.com July 14-15: Waukee Arts Festival is one of the area’s fastest growing summer events with over 100 artists, food trucks, beer garden and concert at Waukee Centennial Park; www.waukeeartsfestival.org.

is one of the area’s fastest growing summer events with over 100 artists, food trucks, beer garden and concert at Waukee Centennial Park; www.waukeeartsfestival.org. July 14-20: Marion County Fair in Knoxville; www.knoxvilleraceway.com/Pages/Marion-County-Fair.

in Knoxville; www.knoxvilleraceway.com/Pages/Marion-County-Fair. July 14-20: Jasper County Fair in Colfax; www.jaspercofair.com

in Colfax; www.jaspercofair.com July 15: Bags Tournament with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa at Sully’s Irish Pub, West Des Moines; www.friendlysonsiowa.com.

with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa at Sully’s Irish Pub, West Des Moines; www.friendlysonsiowa.com. July 15: Moonlight Classic , a nighttime bike ride through downtown Des Moines for children’s mental health; www.orchardplace.org/moonlight-classic.

, a nighttime bike ride through downtown Des Moines for children’s mental health; www.orchardplace.org/moonlight-classic. July 15: Polo on the Green hosted by Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa at Powder River Ranch, Cumming; www.poloonthegreen.com.

hosted by Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa at Powder River Ranch, Cumming; www.poloonthegreen.com. July 15: Water Lantern Festival at Riverview Park, Des Moines; www.waterlanternfestival.com.

at Riverview Park, Des Moines; www.waterlanternfestival.com. July 15: #IMomSoHard: Ladies’ Night comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. July 15-21: Polk County Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines; www.polkcountyfairiowa.com.

at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines; www.polkcountyfairiowa.com. July 15: Bondu Blues & Brews Festival. Enjoy the blues and other family-friendly activities at the Bondurant Regional Trailhead, 2 Main St. S.E., Bondurant; www.cityofbondurant.com.

Enjoy the blues and other family-friendly activities at the Bondurant Regional Trailhead, 2 Main St. S.E., Bondurant; www.cityofbondurant.com. July 19-23: Madison County Fair in Winterset; www.madisoncountyfair.net.

in Winterset; www.madisoncountyfair.net. July 19-23: Story County Fair in Nevada; www.sc-fair.com.

in Nevada; www.sc-fair.com. July 20-23: Boone County Fair in Boone; www.boonecountyfairia.com.

in Boone; www.boonecountyfairia.com. July 21: Summer Stir. Traveling cocktail party hosted by CITYVIEW in the historic East Village from 5-9 p.m. https://summerstirs.dmcityview.com.

Traveling cocktail party hosted by CITYVIEW in the historic East Village from 5-9 p.m. https://summerstirs.dmcityview.com. July 21-22: Clive Festival at Greenbelt Landing will have fun for everyone including “Thunder Over Clive” fireworks, live music, the popular Clive Fire Department Slip-N-Slide, a running festival, food trucks and more on the east side of N.W. 114th Street in Clive. www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/programs_and_events/clive_festival.php.

at Greenbelt Landing will have fun for everyone including “Thunder Over Clive” fireworks, live music, the popular Clive Fire Department Slip-N-Slide, a running festival, food trucks and more on the east side of N.W. 114th Street in Clive. www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/programs_and_events/clive_festival.php. July 25-30: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” DMACC Ankeny Campus, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny; www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny/Pages/welcome.aspx.

DMACC Ankeny Campus, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny; www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny/Pages/welcome.aspx. July 26: Des Moines-Apalooza sees RAGBRAI cyclists enter Des Moines after attempting a record-setting ride for a night of music, food and celebration for a festival-style event at Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.ragbrai.com.

sees RAGBRAI cyclists enter Des Moines after attempting a record-setting ride for a night of music, food and celebration for a festival-style event at Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.ragbrai.com. July 26-31: Warren County Fair in Indianola; www.warrencofair.com.

in Indianola; www.warrencofair.com. Tuesdays June 27 – Aug. 1: Nights in the Heights acts will include Jana West & Retrospect, Faculty Lounge, Bob Pace and the Muddy Walter Band, Burnin’ Sensations, Get off My Lawn and Sons of Glady Kravitz at Colby Park in Windsor Heights; www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057307606688.

acts will include Jana West & Retrospect, Faculty Lounge, Bob Pace and the Muddy Walter Band, Burnin’ Sensations, Get off My Lawn and Sons of Glady Kravitz at Colby Park in Windsor Heights; www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057307606688. July 28 – Aug. 5: National Balloon Classic takes your eyes to the skies as pilots from all over the world suspend more than 100 hot air balloons accompanied by live music, food vendors, balloon rides, fireworks and much more. Memorial Balloon Field, 15335 Jewell St., Indianola; www.nationalballoonclassic.com.

AUGUST

Aug. 3-4: Over the Edge fundraiser. Get your adrenaline pumping as participants get the chance to rappel off the Wells Fargo Arena; www.iowaeventscenter.com.

Get your adrenaline pumping as participants get the chance to rappel off the Wells Fargo Arena; www.iowaeventscenter.com. Aug. 4-6: Pufferbilly Days celebrating the railroad history of Boone with live music from Blessid Union of Souls, art in the park and food vendors in various locations; www.boonecountychamber.com/pufferbilly-days.

celebrating the railroad history of Boone with live music from Blessid Union of Souls, art in the park and food vendors in various locations; www.boonecountychamber.com/pufferbilly-days. Aug. 10-20: Iowa State Fair. Widely considered one of the best state fairs in the country, the Iowa State Fair has everything and then some to offer all comers. More than a million visitors each year attend to try out the newest food trend, live music on the grand stand, award winning animals and carnival. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a first-time visitor to Iowa, the State Fair is an event that simply can’t be missed at the Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.

Widely considered one of the best state fairs in the country, the Iowa State Fair has everything and then some to offer all comers. More than a million visitors each year attend to try out the newest food trend, live music on the grand stand, award winning animals and carnival. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a first-time visitor to Iowa, the State Fair is an event that simply can’t be missed at the Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org. Aug. 12: Sweet Corn Festival in Adel features an Iowa staple, corn, alongside family fun entertainment including a 5K run, car show, street party and the largest parade In Dallas County; 28057 Fairground Road, Adel; www.adelpartners.org/sweet-corn-festival.

in Adel features an Iowa staple, corn, alongside family fun entertainment including a 5K run, car show, street party and the largest parade In Dallas County; 28057 Fairground Road, Adel; www.adelpartners.org/sweet-corn-festival. Aug. 25-26: Savannah Bananas bring their unique style of baseball to the home of the Iowa Cubs for two nights that the whole family can enjoy at Principal Park, Des Moines; www.thesavannahbananas.com/ontheroad.

bring their unique style of baseball to the home of the Iowa Cubs for two nights that the whole family can enjoy at Principal Park, Des Moines; www.thesavannahbananas.com/ontheroad. Aug. 25-27 World Food & Music Festival. A weekend of international cuisine, live music and performances Downtown Des Moines at Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival.

A weekend of international cuisine, live music and performances Downtown Des Moines at Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival. Aug. 26: Ingersoll Live is a family-friendly block party from 3-10 p.m. featuring live music, food and art in Des Moines along the 2800 block on Ingersoll Ave.; www.theavenuesdsm.com.

SEPTEMBER