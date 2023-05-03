Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide

Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide5/3/2023
Another Iowa winter passing marks the start of an Iowa summer that will have something for everyone. Looking for a music festival to enchant your weekend? We’ve got it. Searching for the surrounding area’s best festivals? Look no further. Hunting for the state’s best fair? It’s only a page away. Our comprehensive guide to all things entertainment in the metro area will take you on a journey to make the summer of 2023 the most memorable yet.
Art
Breathtaking exhibits on display of area artists’ works including sculptures, photography, prints and paintings.
VALLEY JUNCTION ARTS FESTIVAL
- 100-200 Blocks of Fifth Street, West Des Moines
- May 21: The Valley Junction Art Committee has helped give the public the opportunity to meet, interact with and purchase original work by more than 50 artists.
13th Annual Garden Art Show
- 4320 Franklin Ave., Des Moines
- June 4 at noon: mature shade trees and ornamental plantings provide a natural showcase for works in all types of media — pottery, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, tie-dye, metal, glass beads, mosaics and sculpture.
DES MOINES ART CENTER
- Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, www.desmoinesartcenter.org
- “75 Years of Iowa Art,” through May 7: Hours vary by day. Take in historical artwork featured at the Des Moines Art Center throughout the institution’s memorable 75 years.
- “Rembrandt and His World,” through Aug. 27: A brilliant painter, printmaker, and draughtsman, throughout his prolific career Rembrandt explored a wide range of subjects and styles.
- “Underneath Everything,” June 3 – Sept. 10: Displaying humility and grandeur in contemporary ceramics.
- Des Moines Art Center Gala, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. The organization’s only fundraising event, the funds generated at the gala support free admission, community access and museum education-related programming.
ANKENY ART CENTER
- 1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny, www.ankenyartcenter.org
- May 30 – July 25: Group show of pastel art pieces by Iowa Pastel Society, reception on Thursday, June 1.
- May 30 – July 25: Fine art paintings from artist Robert Zeidler, reception on Thursday, June 1.
- Aug. 1 – Sept. 27: Artwork exhibit from artist Dina Bechman, reception on Thursday, Aug. 3.
- Aug. 1 – Sept. 27: Multi-media style art from artist Christine Hilbert, reception on Thursday, Aug. 3
MAINFRAME STUDIOS
- 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, www.mainframestudios.org
- First Fridays of the month: See the creators behind the masterpieces while enjoying live music, food, and, of course, art.
- June: Take Up Space: an experience in mental health and neurodiversity
- July: Open Studios
- August: 60 FPS
- September: Four Floors of Fashion
DES MOINES ART WEEK
- www.artweekdesmoines.com
- June 16-22: Des Moines Art Week returns for its ninth time of highlighting the city’s best artists.
Stage
Laugh, cry, listen and enjoy theatrical performances from around the city.
ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER
- 120 Abraham Drive, Ames, www.actorsinc.org
- June 8-10, 16-17, 23-25: “Pump Boys and Dinettes”
ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE
- 1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny, www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com
- June 9-18: “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong”
- Aug. 4-13: “Twelfth Night”
CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA
- 117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola, www.carouseltheatre.org
- July 28-30, Aug. 4-6: Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS
- 201 First Ave. S., Altoona, www.captheatre.org
- June 2-4, 9-11: “Matilda the Musical JR.”
DES MOINES METRO OPERA
- Pote Theatre, 513 N. D St., Indianola, www.desmoinesmetroopera.org
- June 30, July 2, 7, 11, 13, 15, 23: “Carmen” by Bizet
- July 1, 9, 14, 22: “Bluebeard’s Castle” by Bartok
- July 8, 15, 21: “Driving While Black” by Kander/Gumbel at Des Moines venue, TBD
- July 8, 16, 18, 21: “The Love for Three Oranges” by Prokofiev
- July 12: “Stars of Tomorrow Concert” at Sheslow Auditorium, Drake University
- July 20, 22: “The Falling and the Rising” by Redler/Dye at Freedom Center, Camp Dodge
DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS
- Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines, www.dmpa.org
- May 4: Ronald K Brown’s Evidence, a dance company
- May 12-21: “A Bright New Boise” by Iowa Stage Theatre Company
- May 16-21: “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical”
- June 6-11: “Dear Evan Hansen”
- June 27 – July 2: “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”
- Sept. 15-24: “Persuasion” by Iowa Stage Theatre Company
DES MOINES PLAYHOUSE
- 831 42nd St., Des Moines, www.dmplayhouse.com
- Through May 7: “How I Became a Pirate”
- June 2-18: “Native Gardens”
- July 14-30: “Little Shop of Horrors”
- Sept. 8-24: “Once”
DES MOINES YOUNG ARTISTS’ THEATRE
- Various venues, www.dmyat.org
- June 23-25: “The Wolves” at Tallgrass Theatre
- Aug. 18-27: “Shrek: The Musical” at Stoner Theater
DMACC ANKENY THEATRE
- Black Box Theatre, Building 5, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny
- June 30: Summer Academy Performance
- July 25-30: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY
- Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines, www.iowastage.org
- May 12-21: “A Bright New Boise”
- July 12-16: “Twelfth Night” (Shakespeare in the Park)
- Sept. 15-24: “Persuasion”
TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY
- 2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines, www.tallgrasstheatre.org
- Through May 7: “Wonder of the World”
URBANDALE COMMUNITY THEATRE
- Urbandale High School Performing Arts Center, 7111 N.W. Aurora Ave., Urbandale, www.urbandaletheatre.com
- July 22-30: “The Drowsy Chaperone”
IOWA STATE FAIR GRANDSTAND
- Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines
- Aug. 15: Jeff Dunham
Music
Musical events and artists from our local talent to the biggest names in the business
MAY
- May 4: Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- May 4: Blackberry Smoke at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org
- May 5: Grayson DeWolfe, Salt Fox, Kickstart the Sun at 5 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
- May 5: Pet Rock – 1970s tribute band at 7 p.m. Brenton Skating Plaza, 520 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.brentonskatingplaza.com
- May 6: Anvil at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
- May 7: Logan Mize at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines;
www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- May 10: The Pilot in You at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- May 11: Brother Trucker at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- May 11: Josh Meloy at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- May 12: Yoke Lore at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- May 14: Psychostick & Bit Brigade at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
- May 16: Martin Sexton & KT Tunstall at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org
- May 16: Giovannie & The Hired Guns at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- May 17: Loudness at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
- May 18: EmceeTv Presents One Night with Joey Cool at 5 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
-
May 18: Brian Herrin Band at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- May 19: The Nadas at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- May 19-20: Greenbelt Music Festival in Clive just off the Greenbelt Trail will feature headliners Jameson Rodgers and The Infamous Stringdusters to kick off warm weather returning to the state.
- May 21: An Evening with Machine Head at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- May 21: COLD Year of the Spider 20th anniversary tour at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
- May 21: Des Moines Community Orchestra performs its spring concert with a salute to the Big Bands and a tribute to Duke Ellington at 2 p.m. at Sheslow Auditorium, 2507 University Ave., Des Moines
- May 25: The Schmidt Brothers at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- May 26: Jungle Rot at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
- May 26: Got the Life: A Tribute to Nu Metal at 9 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- May 28: Sleeping with Sirens at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- May 31: The Last Gang, Thanks, I Hate it, The Slow Retreat, The Getaways at 7:30 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
JUNE
- June 1: Decoy at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- June 1: Lakeview at 7 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
- June 3: Wade Bowen at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- June 6: The Murder Junkies at 8 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
- June 8: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- June 9: Charles Wesley Godwin at 5:30 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar
- June 10: Waukee Palooza Music Festival, Tank Anthony Band, Suede and The Sons of Gladys Kravitz will take over Kinship Brewing Company for a summer night in June. 255 N.W. Sunrise Drive, Waukee; www.waukeepalooza.com
- June 14: Meet Me @ The Altar at 7:30 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- June 15: The June Bugs at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events.
- June 15: Larry June at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- June 16-18: Bevington Bluegrass Festival featuring The Baberhood Bluegrass Band, Arkansauce, Deadline Stringband, Danny Spain Gang and others. Drive a half hour south from Des Moines to Briar Patch Amphitheater, Bevington; www.briarpatchamphitheater.com
- June 16: Tyler Booth Wooly’s at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- June 17: K-Hôle: Drag Dance Party at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- June 18: The Blue Stones at 7:30 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- June 18: The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour at 7:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- June 19: The Blue Stones at 7:30 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- June 22: Damon Dotson Band at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- June 22: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show with special guests Marty Stuart and Allen Stone at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- June 23: Charley Crockett at 6:30 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar.
- June 28: Off With Their Heads at 8 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com.
- June 28: Young the Giant with Milky Chance and Talk at 6 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar.
- June 29: Brad & Kate at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events.
- June 29: T3R Elemento at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys.
- June 30: Koe Wetzel at 7 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar
JULY
- July 4: Afroman at Briar Patch Amphitheater, Bevington; briarpatchamphitheater.com.
- July 5: The Mountain Goats at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys.
- July 6: 49 Winchester at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- July 6: Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org
- July 6: Adé & The Soul Brothers at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- July 6: Dueling Guitars at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- July 7-8: 80/35 offers two days of music and culture on both free and paid stages. Artists include headliners Big Boi and The War on Drugs, plus dozens of others. Proceeds support the nonprofit Des Moines Music Coalition and the local music economy. Western Gateway Park, Des Moines; www.80-35.com
- July 13: The Dead South with Corb Lund at 6:30 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar
- July 13: NOLA Jazz Band at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- July 13: Pianopalooza at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- July 14: Styx at 7 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar
- July 15: Walker Hayes concert at Iowa Events Center, Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- July 19: Altın Gün at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- July 20: Whiskey Myers at 7 p.m. at Des Moines Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/event-calendar
- July 20: The Sheet at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- July 20: B2wins at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- July 27: Dazy Head Mazy at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- July 27: Max Wellman at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- July 27-29: River Ruckus country music festival held in late July marks the event’s 15th anniversary featuring acts such as HARDY, Riley Green, Chase Rice, and 10 others at Guthrie County Fairgrounds W., 408 W. State St., Guthrie Center; www.guthriesriverruckus.com
- July 29: Diana Krall at 8 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org
AUGUST
- Aug. 3: Not Quite Brothers at Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com/summer-concert-series
- Aug. 3: Son Peruchos at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- Aug. 4: Kansas, Another Fork in the Road – 50th Anniversary Tour at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org
-
Aug. 4-6: Hinterland the largest music festival in Iowa makes its annual return to St. Charles, this time headlined by musical acts such as Bon Iver, Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers. These big stars will be accompanied by 20 plus musical acts throughout the weekend at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheatre, 3357 St. Charles Road, St. Charles; www.hinterlandiowa.com
- Aug. 10-20: Iowa State Fair is the host of a variety of musical acts that attend one of the country’s most high-profile state fairs and this year will be no different. From pop, country, boy bands to rock, the state fair will have any music fans taste covered at Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefair.org/entertainment/grandstand
- Aug. 10: Surf Zombies at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- Aug. 15: The Wallflowers at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines’ www.hoytsherman.org
- Aug. 17: Damon Dotson at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- Aug. 19: Spitalfield at 8 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- Aug. 24: Tom’s Top 8 at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- Aug. 24: Sir Chloe at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- Aug. 25: An Evening with the Avett Brothers at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- Aug. 31: Cory Waller & The Wicked Things at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
SEPTEMBER
- Sept. 2: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper on their Freaks on Parade Tour, with special guests Ministry and Filter at 6 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com
- Sept. 7: Birdchild at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- Sept. 14: Deafheaven at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
- Sept. 14: Parranderos Latin Combo at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- Sept. 15: The Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org
- Sept. 15-16: Wild Cat Country Fest at Quarry Springs Park, 6232 County Highway S. 74 S, Newton; www.wildcatcountryfest.com
- Sept. 21: Gina Gedler at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- Sept. 24: Iowa Blues Challenge at 1 p.m. Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com
- Sept. 28: The Feel Right at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events
- Sept. 29: Lauren Daigle on “The Kaleidoscope Tour” at 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com
- Sept. 30: Eric Hutchinson at 7 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/woolys
Sports
Take to the stands with sporting events from baseball, soccer and football to racing horses and cars.
IHSAA & IGHSAU FINALS
- Various dates/locations, www.iahsaa.org & www.ighsau.org
- Watch the best of the best of Iowa’s high school athletes at these Des Moines-area Iowa high school championships and tournaments:
- May 18-20: Boys and girls state track and field championships, Drake Stadium
- May 20-22, May 30 – June 1: Girls state tennis team tournament, various locations
- May 25-26: Girls state golf tournament, Marshalltown, Adel and Ankeny
- May 26-27: Girls state singles and doubles tennis tournament, various locations
- May 30 – June 3: Boys and girls state soccer tournaments, Cownie Soccer Complex
IOWA CUBS
- Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines, www.iowacubs.com
- Affiliated with the MLB’s Chicago Cubs, our very own minor league baseball team has been around since 1969, originally known as the Iowa Oaks. Cheer on the Cubs all summer through September, with fireworks during Friday home games, plus the Fourth of July. Remaining home games this season:
- May 9 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)
- May 10 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- May 11 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- May 12 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- May 13 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- May 14 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- May 30 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Guardians)
- May 31 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers
- June 1 at 12 :08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers
- June 2 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers
- June 3 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers
- June 4 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers
- June 13 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates)
- June 14 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians
- June 15 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians
- June 16 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians
- June 17 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians
- June 18 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians
- June 20 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)
- June 21 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds
- June 22 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds
- June 23 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds
- June 24 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds
- June 25 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds
- July 4 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)
- July 5 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints
- July 6 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints
- July 7 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints
- July 8 at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints
- July 9 at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints
- July 18 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates)
- July 19 at 12:08 p.m. vs, Indianapolis Indians
- July 20 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians
- July 21 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians
- July 22 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians
- July 23 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians
- Aug. 1 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)
- Aug. 2 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- Aug. 3 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- Aug. 4 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- Aug. 5 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- Aug. 6 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- Aug. 15 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Reds)
- Aug. 16 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats
- Aug. 17 at 6:38 p.m. vs, Louisville Bats
- Aug. 18 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats
- Aug. 19 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats
- Aug. 20 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats
- Sept. 5 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)
- Sept. 6 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sept. 7 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sept. 8 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sept. 9 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sept. 10 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sept. 12 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)
- Sept. 13 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints
- Sept. 14 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints
- Sept. 15 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints
- Sept. 16 at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints
- Sept. 17 at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints
IOWA BARNSTORMERS
- Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines, www.theiowabarnstormers.com
- Iowa’s professional indoor football team led by Head Coach Dave Mogensen plays its home games at “The Well.” This season’s remaining home games:
- May 6: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers
- May 13: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Massachusetts Pirates
- May 26: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Storm
- June 3: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Green Bay Blizzard
- June 17: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers
- July 8: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Storm
- July 15: at 7:05 p.m. vs. Frisco Fighters
DES MOINES MENACE
- Valley Stadium, 4440 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, www.menacesoccer.com
- Iowa’s semi-professional soccer league is considered one of the nation’s top amateur soccer organizations. This season’s home games:
- May 13: at 7 p.m. vs. FC Wichita
- June 3: at 7 p.m. vs. TBD (Exhibition)
- June 10: at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield A.S.C.
- June 17: at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Dutch Lions
- July 1: at 7 p.m. vs. Chicago City SC
- July 8: at 7 p.m. vs. St. Charles FC
- July 15: at 7 p.m. vs. Peoria City
PRAIRIE MEADOWS
- 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona, www.prairiemeadows.com
- On top of endless entertainment and wagering opportunities, Prairie Meadows also offers live and simulcast horse racing. Stake your bet and giddy up at these events this racing season:
- May 12-June 17: weekends: Live thoroughbred racing only
- June 19-Sept. 30: weekends: Live thoroughbred and quarter horse racing
- July 7-9: Festival of Racing
- Aug. 18-19: Regional challenge finals
- Sept. 29: QH Championships
- Sept. 30: Iowa Classic
KNOXVILLE RACEWAY
- Marion County Fairgrounds, 1000 N. Lincoln, Knoxville, www.knoxvilleraceway.com
- Originally used for horse-racing, the Knoxville Raceway now hosts a different type of sport: sprint car racing. Join more than 200,000 fans each year and visit the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” at racing events scheduled on most weekends, or at one of the major events below:
- May 6: 5:30 p.m. Knoxville Championship Series, Weekly Racing
- June 2-3: at 6 p.m. Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash
- June 9-10: at 6 p.m. World of Outlaws presented by NOS Energy Drink
- July 29: at 5:30 p.m. Weiler Night with Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions
- Aug. 3-5: 33rd 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank
- Aug. 6: 12th Annual Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank
- Aug. 9-12: at 7 p.m. 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
- Sept. 14-16: 19th Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals
BOONE SPEEDWAY
- 1481 223rd Place, Boone, www.raceboone.com
- This 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval is known as “Iowa’s Action Track.” Catch their weekly Saturday night series through Aug. 19, or other special events:
- July 4: Eve of Destruction
- Aug. 1: World of Outlaws Late Models
- Aug. 26: ICMA Super Nationals Tune-Up
- Sept. 2-3: Wild Rose Casino Prelude to the Super Nationals
- Sept. 4-9: 2023 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals
IOWA SPEEDWAY
- 3333 Rusty Wallace Drive, Newton, www.iowaspeedway.com
- More racing — this time, paved. The Iowa Speedway boasts a 7/8-mile track. If you don’t feel like sitting in a regular chair, bring your RV to the multi-tiered viewing area situated along the backstretch. This season’s events include:
- July 15: ARCA Menards Series Race
- July 21-23: Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend, featuring concerts by Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran
Sweat
Get out and get active with your choice of fun runs, bike rides, hikes, games and more.
- Every Monday at 6 p.m., the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Iowa meets at the Lauridsen Amphitheater for a casual 16– to 17-mile bike ride around the Metro that features a scenic loop around Gray’s Lake. www.sites.google.com/view/mtccdsm/rides
-
May 6: High Trestle Trail Full Moon Ride. Leaving from the Flat Tire Lounge, the 14– to 28–mile long bike ride over the High Trestle Trail Bridge will give all participants a look at the full moon above starting at 8 p.m. Flat Tire Lounge 304 S. Madison St. Madrid; www.bikeiowa.com/Event/15413/high-trestle-trail-full-moon-rides
- May 7: Sparkle Run at DMACC Ankeny Campus. The Sparkle Run helps raise funds in remembrance of Erin Moomey with this 5K walk/run at the DMACC Ankeny Campus, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd.; www.sparklerun.org
- May 13: Grind for Life Contest Series will be hosted at the Lauridsen Skatepark. This will be the first time the event has made its way to Des Moines since its inception in 2004. You can register for the event at www.theboardr.com/events/3886/Grind_for_Life_Series_at_Des_Moines
- May 16: Gators On The Green annual golf tournament raises funds for the Blank Park Zoo’s conservation and education efforts by hitting greens and playing games with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. 400 Legacy Parkway, Norwalk; www.blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/gators-on-the-green
- May 20 – Sept. 24: Brewery Running Series: A series of 5k runs that spread across central Iowa at several breweries, including Coralville on May 20, Newton on June 10, Decorah on June 17, Clive on Aug. 26, Des Moines on Sept. 17 and Ankeny on Sept. 24. www.breweryrunningseries.com
- June 3: Dam to DSM returns for its 44th year, taking half-marathon runners from the Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines starting at 7 a.m.; www.damtodsm.com
- June 3, July 24, Sept. 5, 24,: Iowa Trail Run Series boasts a tough challenge for anyone looking to test their trail running skills at parks scattered throughout Iowa including Boone at Ledges State Park on June 3, Ames at McFarland Park on July 24, Waubonsie State Park on Sept. 5 and Saylorville at Jester Park on Sept. 24. www.iowatrailruns.com
- June 7-11: 37th annual Iowa Senior Games will host nearly 1,000 athletes ages 50 and older in 30 sports and nearly 100 events in various locations across the Des Moines Metro. www.iowaseniorgames.org
- June 11: IRONMAN. Athletes from all walks of life will start the Des Moines centered Ironman race with a 1.2 mile swim in Grays Lake followed by a 56-mile bike ride throughout the city with a finish line in the heart of downtown Des Moines. www.ironman.com/im703-des-moines
- June 17: 2023 Leprechaun Open a two-person best ball format, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa host the annual tournament at Toad Valley. 237 N.E. 80th St., Pleasant Hill; www.friendlysonsiowa.com/events.htm
- June 17: The Bacoon Ride makes its return, getting its namesake from the Racoon River Valley Trail that it rides upon and bacon-themed food and drinks to raise money for local charities. www.bacoonride.com
- June 17-18: Iowa Father-Son/Parent-Child Championship at Jester Park Golf Club, 11949 N.W. 118 Ave., Granger; www.amateurgolf.com/amateur-golf-tournaments/2025/Iowa-Father-Son-Parent-Child-Championship
- June 19-22, Aug. 19-21: The Des Moines Disc Golf Challenge is an A-tier disc golf tournament that will feature more than 300 competitors at several locations. www.desmoineschallenge.com/info
- June 20: Pedal for Paws takes on the task of an 18-mile round trip bike ride including stops at local businesses to raise money for the Animal Rescue League, 11 a.m. 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines; www.arl-iowa.org/events
- Sept. 30: DMACC 5K Walk/Run around the DMACC Ankeny campus hosted by the DMACC Alumni Association starting off at 8 a.m. 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Parking Lot L2, Ankeny; www.dmacc.edu/alumni/5K/Pages/welcome.aspx
Events
Step out of your daily routine with these fairs, fundraisers, car shows, festivals and more.
FARMERS MARKETS
- Des Moines Farmers’ Market – Located in the Historic Court District, it’s the largest farmers market in the state and operates every Saturday morning from May to October.
- Ankeny Farmers Market – Operates every Saturday from May through September, located at the Market Pavilion in Uptown Ankeny.
- Valley Junction Farmers Market – Operates every Thursday evening from May to September, located in Historic Valley Junction.
- Altoona Farmers Market – Operates every Tuesday evening from June through August, located at Sam Wise Youth Complex.
- Johnston Farmers’ Market – Operates every Tuesday evening from June through September, located at Johnston Commons.
- Indianola Farmers Market – Operates every Saturday morning from June through September, located on the Indianola Square.
- BEAVERDALE FARMERS MARKET – Operates every Tuesday, June 6 through Sept. 12, 4-7 p.m., 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines.
MAY
- Through May 29: Wild Lights Festival at the Blank Park Zoo. Have your imagination captured by 50 handcrafted, illuminated Asian lanterns. Visit between 7:30 and 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday weekly, including Memorial Day. 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/wildlightsfestival.
-
May 4-6: Tulip Time. Downtown Pella will be in full bloom offering a look into Dutch heritage and 300,000 colorful tulips. www.visitpella.com/tulip-time-activities
- May 5: at 8:30 p.m. FOOL HOUSE: The Ultimate 1990s Dance Party at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines
- May 6: NANBF Natural Iowa Championships. The 29th annual competition highlighting natural bodybuilders returns hosted by the North American Natural Bodybuilding Foundation at Hoyt Sherman Place Theater, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.nanbf.net/nanbf-natural-iowa
- May 6: We Give A RAM Kentucky Derby Party. Experience the most exciting two minutes in sports while taking in signature cocktails, live music and games at Copper Creek Golf Club & Events Center, 4825 Copper Creek Drive, Pleasant Hill; www.facebook.com/groups/wegivearam.
- May 6: Kites on the Green. The annual festival will be held in the green space near the Johnston Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Johnston Commons; www.cityofjohnston.com/KitesontheGreen.
- May 6-7: Iowa State Fair Flea Market at 4-H Exhibits Building; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.
- May 7: Festival Cinco De Mayo. Starting at noon. Be prepared to celebrate Mexican heritage with food, artwork, live music and activities the whole family can enjoy. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com/event/festival-cinco-de-mayo
- May 9: Meghna Chakrabarti in conversation with Iowa Public Radio’s Charity Nebbe at 7 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.
- May 10: EMO NITE: Featuring Plain White T’s Tom Higgenson at 10 p.m. Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines.
- May 11-14: The Spring Garden Festival will include drinks, live music, food and, of course, plants on display for all those ready for a bloom-filled weekend at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events.
- monthly, May 11 through Aug. 20: Rise and Wine. Yoga and bottomless mimosas at Jasper Winery on May 11, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. Jasper Winery, 2400 George Flagg Parkway Des Moines; www.jasperwinery.com.
- May 12: 15th Annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival. Hard to get more Iowa than this. Beer, bacon and beautiful weather at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.blueribbonbaconfestival.com.
- Second Fridays, May – October: Architecture on the Move. The Iowa Architectural Foundation gives walking tours of the captivating architecture that paints downtown Des Moines. Dates are May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 6. Iowa Center for Architecture, 400 Locust St., No. 100, Des Moines; www.iowaarchfoundation.org.
- May 13: Fido on the Farms. Bring your dog to historic Living History Farms at 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org.
- May 13: Winterset Wine Walk. Visit county merchants and wineries in Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/special-events.
- May 14: Des Moines Regional Sports Card Show. The rarest cards and collections on display at Hilton Garden Inn West Des Moines, 205 S. 64th St., No. 8623, West Des Moines; www.facebook.com/groups/IowaCardShows.
- May 19: Sip and Stroll with a glass of wine through the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com.
- May 20: Spring into Action. The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation heads into the woods to improve the health of our forests by removing invasive plant species at Fort Des Moines Park. www.inhf.org
- May 20-21: Spring Fling Sleepy Hollow Renaissance Faire. A weekend in the past at Iowa’s only permanent renaissance village will see events of old such as jousting, circus acts and live music. Sleepy Hollow, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com.
- May 20 through Sept. 16: Cars and Coffee. Bring your favorite ride and see others from 8-11 a.m. at the REI parking lot, on May 20, June 10, July 8, July 22, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, West Des Moines; www.carsandcoffeedsm.com.
-
May 26-27: CelebrAsian. The largest Asian American event in Iowa, this festival will bring a wealth of Asian history, food, performances and other activities to Downtown that will allow all to experience much that Asian culture has to offer at Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.iowaasianalliance.com.
- May 26-27: John Wayne Birthday Celebration in Winterset; www.johnwaynebirthplace.museum.
- May 27: Decoration Day at Living History Farms reenacting America’s early Memorial Day traditions, concluding with a historic baseball game at 3 p.m.; www.lhf.org.
- May 27: Shrek Rave, 9p.m. at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.firstfleetconcerts.com/woolys.
- May 28: SpringFest with the Central Iowa Blues Society, location TBA; www.cibs.org.
- May 31 – June 3: Iowa Quilt Festival in Downtown Winterset, Madison County; www.iowaquiltmuseum.org.
- Last Sundays, May – August: Music in the Park concert series at Haines Park, Altoona; www.facebook.com/musicintheparkhainespark.
JUNE
- Fridays June-July: Chill on the Hill. Local bands perform while attendees enjoy the music, drinks and, hopefully, sunny weather. 4390 E. University Ave., Pleasant Hill; www.pleasanthillchamber.org.
- June through July: Movies under the Stars showcases movies for families to enjoy under the night sky at Ankeny’s Wagner Park Bandshell on June 9, 16, 23 and July 14, 21, 28. www.ankenyiowa.gov/464/Movies-Under-the-Stars
- Fridays in June: Rendevouz on Riverview features live musical performances at Riverview Park with more dates to be announced. www.facebook.com/riverviewparkdsm
- Wednesdays, June through August: Zoo Brew allows you to enjoy your brew at the Blank Park Zoo, 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com.
- June 1-4: Principal Charity Classic at Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines; www.principalcharityclassic.com.
- June 1: Indianola Summer Bash brings on food trucks, ice cream, bounce houses and live entertainment at the Indianola Public Library, 207 N. B St., Indianola; www.indianolaiowa.gov/832/Library.
- June 2: Altoona’s Wine and Craft Beer Fest. Craft brews, wine, whiskey and cigars with live music to boot. 119 Second St. S.E., Suite A, Altoona; www.altoonachamber.org.
- June 2-4: Greek Food Fair Festival. An inclusive weekend showcasing all the culture Greece has to offer. Greek Orthodox Church of St. George, 1110 35th St., Des Moines; www.stgeorge.ia.goarch.org.
- June 3-4: Des Moines Con celebrating, comics, film, art and all things nerdy with plenty of celebrity guests at Hy-Vee Hall, Des Moines; www.desmoinescon.com.
- June 3: Celebrate Bondurant. The city of Bondurant hosts its annual summer festival with family-friendly entertainment and live music at Bondurant City Park. www.cityofbondurant.com/community-events-and-festivals.
- June 3: Iowa Craft Brew Festival. A day filled with unlimited samples of all the craft beer Iowa has to offer including live music and local food vendors at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.iowacraftbrewfestival.com.
- June 7-9: World Pork Expo is the largest pork industry-specific trade show that brings together pork producers and professionals at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.worldpork.org.
- June 8-10: “Cages or Wings” PRIDE cabaret with Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus at the Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines; www.dmgmc.org.
- June 8-10: Governors Days festival in full bloom in Grimes including a talent show, parade and carnival held at the Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes; www.business.grimesiowa.com/events/details/governors-days-2023-1751.
- June 9: Summer Stir. Hosted by CITYVIEW, the traveling cocktail party returns to Downtown Des Moines. https://summerstirs.dmcityview.com.
- June 9-23: Juneteenth Week will have several events across several locations in the metro; www.iowajuneteenth.org.
- June 9-11: The 44th Capital City PrideFest marches into the Historic East Village during their parade alongside a celebration of pride throughout the weekend in Iowa’s capital. www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-fest.
- June 10: Emancipation Day: A Juneteenth Event including presentations, performances and hands-on activities with a historic baseball game played by 1876 rules at Living History Farms; www.lhf.org.
- June 10: The Children’s Charity Car and Bike Show. A fun little car show for a great cause at DMACC in Ankeny. www.web.ankeny.org/events
- June 10: The Barn Town Get Down. Held in the parking lot of Barn Town Brewing, 9500 S.E. University Ave., Suite 1110, West Des Moines; www.barntownbrewing.com.
- June 11, Aug. 27: The Iowa Reptile Show hosts thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders and invertebrates on display. Hilton Garden Inn West Des Moines, 205 S. 64th St., Des Moines; www.coldbloodedexpos.com/reptile-shows/category/iowa-city-reptile-shows/list.
- June 13-17: Des Moines Latino Film Festival returns to Valley Junction’s Railroad Park for its third year to celebrate all aspects of Latino culture. www.latinocenterofiowa.org
- June 15-18: Green Days Festival is a community celebration involving a beverage tent, parade and live entertainment for the whole family located at Terra Park, 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston; www.johnstongreendays.org.
- June 16: Impractical Jokers comedy show on The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour at 7:30 p.m.; Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com.
- June 17: SpiceFest vendors will offer samples and be judged to see who has the city’s favorite spices, including the hottest hot sauce. Hosted by the Iowa International Center at Exile Brewing, 514 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.iowainternationalcenter.org.
- June 17: Macksburg National Skillet Throw. A pedal tractor pull, parade and skillet throw at Macksburg city park, Macksburg; www.macksburgskilletthrow.com.
- June 17: Authors on the Riverwalk showcases talented authors from all genres from across the country for a one-day book signing at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 120 S.W. Water St., Des Moines.
- June 17: Cajun Fest. All things Cajun make their way into Downtown Des Moines including a spicy food contest, mask making, costume contest, live music and all the Cajun food your heart desires at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. www.cajunfestiowa.com/cajun-fest-2023.
- June 24: Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike brings together humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide. World War II Memorial Plaza, 1305 E. Walnut St., Des Moines; www.vetsguardian.com.
- June 30 – July 2: Goodguys 32nd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals (a.k.a. America’s Favorite Car Show) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.good-guys.com.
JULY
- July 1: Independence Day at Living History Farms. Parade, family fun and games, and a game of historic baseball played by the Walnut Hill Bluestockings; www.lhf.org.
- July 1: Dude Perfect’s Panda-Monium Tour at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com.
- July 1-4: Celebrate America at Adventureland Resort with live music, food, fireworks, and of course, fun rides and attractions. 305 34th Ave., N.W., Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com.
- July 2-4: Urbandale 4th of July Celebration. The long-standing tradition will include a 2-mile long parade, a premier carnival, entertainment garden, live music and a variety of other family friendly activities at Lions Park. www.urbandale4thofjuly.org
- July 3: Yankee Doodle Pops holds their annual Independence Day concert at the Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.dmsymphony.org.
- July 3-4: Celebrate Norwalk 4th of July, with breakfast at the Norwalk Fire Station on Sunday followed by Monday’s events and a parade, party in City Park, and live music with fireworks when dusk falls at City Park, 907 North Ave.; www.norwalkchamber.org/fourth-of-july.
- July 3-4: Waukee’s Celebration of Independence includes a sand volleyball and bags tournament, a movie in the park, pancake breakfast, parade, live music, the Des Moines Skydivers and fireworks at the end of the night at Centennial Park. www.waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence
- July 4: Altoona Fourth of July. Enjoy a day of rides, mini golf, food trucks, and live music with fireworks at Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona. www.visitaltoona.com/event/altoona-fourth-of-july-parade
- July 7-9: Ankeny Chamber SummerFest will include a grand parade, carnival rides, an entertainment garden and live music at The District at Prairie Trail. www.ankenysummerfest.com
- July 8: Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love comedy show at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.
- July 12-16: Dallas County Fair in Adel; www.dallascountyfair.com.
- July 14-15: Four Seasons Festival at the Polk City town square. Last year’s festival included family activities over the weekend including balloon artists, a petting zoo, carnival games, miniature golf, a photo booth, inflatables and a ring toss. www.fourseasonsfestival.com
- July 14-15: Waukee Arts Festival is one of the area’s fastest growing summer events with over 100 artists, food trucks, beer garden and concert at Waukee Centennial Park; www.waukeeartsfestival.org.
- July 14-20: Marion County Fair in Knoxville; www.knoxvilleraceway.com/Pages/Marion-County-Fair.
- July 14-20: Jasper County Fair in Colfax; www.jaspercofair.com
- July 15: Bags Tournament with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa at Sully’s Irish Pub, West Des Moines; www.friendlysonsiowa.com.
- July 15: Moonlight Classic, a nighttime bike ride through downtown Des Moines for children’s mental health; www.orchardplace.org/moonlight-classic.
- July 15: Polo on the Green hosted by Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa at Powder River Ranch, Cumming; www.poloonthegreen.com.
- July 15: Water Lantern Festival at Riverview Park, Des Moines; www.waterlanternfestival.com.
- July 15: #IMomSoHard: Ladies’ Night comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.
- July 15-21: Polk County Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines; www.polkcountyfairiowa.com.
- July 15: Bondu Blues & Brews Festival. Enjoy the blues and other family-friendly activities at the Bondurant Regional Trailhead, 2 Main St. S.E., Bondurant; www.cityofbondurant.com.
- July 19-23: Madison County Fair in Winterset; www.madisoncountyfair.net.
- July 19-23: Story County Fair in Nevada; www.sc-fair.com.
- July 20-23: Boone County Fair in Boone; www.boonecountyfairia.com.
- July 21: Summer Stir. Traveling cocktail party hosted by CITYVIEW in the historic East Village from 5-9 p.m. https://summerstirs.dmcityview.com.
- July 21-22: Clive Festival at Greenbelt Landing will have fun for everyone including “Thunder Over Clive” fireworks, live music, the popular Clive Fire Department Slip-N-Slide, a running festival, food trucks and more on the east side of N.W. 114th Street in Clive. www.cityofclive.com/parkandrecreation/programs_and_events/clive_festival.php.
- July 25-30: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” DMACC Ankeny Campus, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny; www.dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny/Pages/welcome.aspx.
- July 26: Des Moines-Apalooza sees RAGBRAI cyclists enter Des Moines after attempting a record-setting ride for a night of music, food and celebration for a festival-style event at Water Works Park, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.ragbrai.com.
- July 26-31: Warren County Fair in Indianola; www.warrencofair.com.
- Tuesdays June 27 – Aug. 1: Nights in the Heights acts will include Jana West & Retrospect, Faculty Lounge, Bob Pace and the Muddy Walter Band, Burnin’ Sensations, Get off My Lawn and Sons of Glady Kravitz at Colby Park in Windsor Heights; www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057307606688.
- July 28 – Aug. 5: National Balloon Classic takes your eyes to the skies as pilots from all over the world suspend more than 100 hot air balloons accompanied by live music, food vendors, balloon rides, fireworks and much more. Memorial Balloon Field, 15335 Jewell St., Indianola; www.nationalballoonclassic.com.
AUGUST
- Aug. 3-4: Over the Edge fundraiser. Get your adrenaline pumping as participants get the chance to rappel off the Wells Fargo Arena; www.iowaeventscenter.com.
- Aug. 4-6: Pufferbilly Days celebrating the railroad history of Boone with live music from Blessid Union of Souls, art in the park and food vendors in various locations; www.boonecountychamber.com/pufferbilly-days.
- Aug. 10-20: Iowa State Fair. Widely considered one of the best state fairs in the country, the Iowa State Fair has everything and then some to offer all comers. More than a million visitors each year attend to try out the newest food trend, live music on the grand stand, award winning animals and carnival. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a first-time visitor to Iowa, the State Fair is an event that simply can’t be missed at the Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.iowastatefairgrounds.org.
- Aug. 12: Sweet Corn Festival in Adel features an Iowa staple, corn, alongside family fun entertainment including a 5K run, car show, street party and the largest parade In Dallas County; 28057 Fairground Road, Adel; www.adelpartners.org/sweet-corn-festival.
- Aug. 25-26: Savannah Bananas bring their unique style of baseball to the home of the Iowa Cubs for two nights that the whole family can enjoy at Principal Park, Des Moines; www.thesavannahbananas.com/ontheroad.
- Aug. 25-27 World Food & Music Festival. A weekend of international cuisine, live music and performances Downtown Des Moines at Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust St., Des Moines; www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival.
- Aug. 26: Ingersoll Live is a family-friendly block party from 3-10 p.m. featuring live music, food and art in Des Moines along the 2800 block on Ingersoll Ave.; www.theavenuesdsm.com.
SEPTEMBER
- Sept. 1-2: Taste of the Junction, a multicultural festival entering its 10th year features live bands, food trucks and a pop up museum at Historic Valley Junction; www.tasteofthejunction.org.
- Sept. 2-3: Kids Fest brings family-friendly activities and entertainment to Adventureland Resort to celebrate the end of summer. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com.
- Sept. 2-4, 9-10, 16-17: Fall Renaissance Faire. Missed it in the spring? Experience it in the fall at Sleepy Hollow, Des Moines; www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com.
- Sept. 10: Des Moines Concours d’Elegance car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Des Moines; www.desmoinesconcours.com.
- Sept. 15-16: Beaverdale Fall Festival. Enjoy live music, carnival rides and local food vendors as Beaverdale celebrates their history with this family friendly event in the heart of Beaverdale; on Beaver Avenue and Urbandale Avenue; www.fallfestival.org.
- Sept. 16: Applefest at Living History Farms will have all things apple, from cider, pie bobbing and everything in-between, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org.
- Sept. 16: Woodland Cemetery, from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. there will be a metro-wide celebration of the 175th anniversary of the Woodland Cemetery.
- Sept. 16: Glow Wild celebrates public land in Iowa at Jester Park Nature Center with plenty of family-friendly activities including performances by local bands. 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; www.glowwildiowa.com.
- Sept. 17: Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Car Show with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa at Mugsy’s, 1225 Copper Creek Drive, Unit A, Pleasant Hill; www.friendlysonsiowa.com.
- Sept. 22-23: Oktoberfest returns for the 18th year with all your favorite authentic celebrations including a huge selection of German and craft beers, delicious German food, beer puppeteer, live music, bier maiden and stein holding competitions, a silent disco featuring 11 DJs over three days, and much more. Along Fourth Street, downtown Des Moines; www.oktoberfestdsm.com.
-
Sept. 23: Log Cabin Days Festival. The annual festival brings you in for a taste of Indianola history that will include craft booths, quilt exhibit, an antique car show and classic car show at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 1400 W. Second Ave., Indianola; www.lasr.net/travel/city.php?Indianola+Events&TravelTo=IA0712009&VE=Y.
- Sept. 23-24: Latino Heritage Festival presents a taste of Latin America with more than 20 food vendors and tons of live music over the weekend at Western Gateway Park, 100 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.latinoheritagefestival.org
- Sept. 30: Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All comedy show at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. ♦