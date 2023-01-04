Feature Story

Winter Arts & Entertainment Guide

The sun may set earlier, but the fun is just getting started. If the snow and sleet make you want to curl up in a quilt until springtime, don’t worry: CITYVIEW’s annual quest to quell hibernation is underway. Flip through the following pages and find hundreds of reasons to venture outside this winter: from live music and theatre, to sports games and art shows, and everything in between. And don’t you dare use this magazine as kindling! Tuck it away somewhere safe. It’ll come in handy — promise.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We strive for accuracy in these listings, but event details are subject to change. While many events are free, be sure to check event websites for any ticket and registration requirements before attending.

Art: Ongoing and upcoming exhibits at local art hubs

ANDERSON GALLERY

Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St., Des Moines | andersongallery.wp.drake.edu

Through Feb. 17: “A Thin But Powerful Difference: Race | Embodiment”

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny | ankenyartcenter.org

Through Jan. 17: Members Show

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines | desmoinesartcenter.org

Through Jan. 15: “The Sum of It” by Alison Elizabeth Taylor

“The Sum of It” by Alison Elizabeth Taylor Through Jan. 15: “Iowa Artists 2022” by Miriam Alarcón Avila

“Iowa Artists 2022” by Miriam Alarcón Avila Through April 16: “Postcards,” recent photography acquisitions

“Postcards,” recent photography acquisitions Feb. 10 – May 7: “75 Years of Iowa Art”

“75 Years of Iowa Art” Opening April 21: “Rembrandt and His World”

“Rembrandt and His World” Opening April 21: “Before Modern Art”

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines | mainframestudios.org

Jan. 6: “Keep it Mellow” First Friday open house, 5-8 p.m.

“Keep it Mellow” First Friday open house, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 3: “Celebrate Center” First Friday open house, 5-8 p.m. Celebrates the historically Black neighborhood of Center Street with live music, art exhibitions and more.

Theatre & dance: Featuring world-class performers and up-and-coming stars

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames | actorsinc.org

Jan. 26-28, Feb. 3-5: “The Importance of Being Earnest”

“The Importance of Being Earnest” March 23-25, March 31, April 1-2: “Always a Bridesmaid”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny | ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Jan. 20-29: “Exit Laughing”

“Exit Laughing” April 14-23: “Marjorie Prime”

BALLET DES MOINES

Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines | balletdesmoines.org

Feb. 24-25: “Balanchine+”

“Balanchine+” April 27-29: “She”

CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA

117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola | carouseltheatre.org

March 10-12, 17-19: “Rumors”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona | captheatre.org

Feb. 17-19, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5: “Singin’ in the Rain JR.”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines | dmpa.org

Jan. 3-8: “Cats”

“Cats” Feb. 7-19: “Six”

“Six” Feb. 18: “In the Year of the Boar & Jackie Robinson”

“In the Year of the Boar & Jackie Robinson” Feb. 24: Gibney Company dancers

Gibney Company dancers Feb. 25: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” March 14-19: “1776”

“1776” March 30 – April 16: Disney’s “The Lion King”

Disney’s “The Lion King” March 31 – April 9: “Trouble in Mind” by Iowa Stage Theatre Company; iowastage.org

“Trouble in Mind” by Iowa Stage Theatre Company; iowastage.org April 1: “Ugly Duckling”

“Ugly Duckling” May 4: Ronald K Brown’s Evidence dance company

DES MOINES PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines | dmplayhouse.com

Jan. 6-22: “Go, Dog. Go!”

“Go, Dog. Go!” Feb. 3-19: “The Piano Lesson” with Pyramid Theatre Company

“The Piano Lesson” with Pyramid Theatre Company Feb. 24 – March 12: “The Hundred Dresses”

“The Hundred Dresses” March 17 – April 2: “Kinky Boots”

DMACC ANKENY THEATRE

Black Box Theatre, Building 5, 2006 S. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny | dmacc.edu/theatre/ankeny

Feb. 24-26, March 2-5: “No Exit”

“No Exit” March 31, April 1-2, 5-7: *Title TBD*

DRAKE UNIVERSITY

Harmon Fine Arts Center, 1310 25th St.,

Des Moines | drake.edu/theatre

March 30 – April 2: “The Bacchae”

“The Bacchae” April 27-30: “The Theory of Relativity”

SIMPSON COLLEGE

513 N. D St., Indianola | simpson.edu/academics/departments/department-theatre-arts

Feb. 17-19: “Cabildo” and “Cendrillon”

“Cabildo” and “Cendrillon” March 24-26: “Twilight Bowl”

“Twilight Bowl” April 20-22: “Festival of Short Plays 2023: Commedia dell ‘arte and Molière”

STEPHENS AUDITORIUM

1900 Center Drive, Ames | center.iastate.edu/events

Jan. 15: “On Your Feet”

“On Your Feet” Feb. 3: “Hairspray”

“Hairspray” Feb. 3-4: “Barjché 23: Piece of Mind” by Orchesis I Dance Company at Fisher Theater

“Barjché 23: Piece of Mind” by Orchesis I Dance Company at Fisher Theater Feb. 13: “My Fair Lady”

“My Fair Lady” March 30 – April 2: “She Kills Monsters” at Fisher Theater

“She Kills Monsters” at Fisher Theater April 8: “Snow White” by the School of Classical Ballet & Dance; myscbd.com

“Snow White” by the School of Classical Ballet & Dance; myscbd.com April 17: “Annie”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines | tallgrasstheatre.org

Jan. 7: “Broadway Karaoke”

“Broadway Karaoke” Feb. 3-19: “God of Carnage”

“God of Carnage” April 21 – May 7: “Wonder of the Word”

Live music: Check websites often as concerts are added daily.

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines | dmsymphony.org

Des Moines | dmsymphony.org Jan. 27-28: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert”

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert” Feb. 4-5: “Mahler 5”

“Mahler 5” March 11-12: “St. Clair Conducts Tchaikovsky”

“St. Clair Conducts Tchaikovsky” April 22-23: “April in Paris”

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines | hoytsherman.org

Jan. 21: Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick Feb. 13: Bruce Cockburn

Bruce Cockburn March 2: Three Dog Night

Three Dog Night March 11: The Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors”

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors” March 20: Amy Grant

Amy Grant March 24: Chapel Hart

Chapel Hart March 25: Niko Moon

Niko Moon April 15: Gross Domestic Product music festival

Gross Domestic Product music festival April 22: HITS! The Musical

HITS! The Musical April 24: Chris Botti

Chris Botti April 29: Steven Curtis Chapman

TEMPLE THEATER

1011 Locust St., Des Moines | dmpa.org

Jan. 13: Somi Kakoma

Somi Kakoma Feb. 26: Larry McCray

Larry McCray March 15: Tuba Skinny

Tuba Skinny March 23: Shayna Steele

Shayna Steele April 15: Gina Chavez

Gina Chavez April 28: Benny Benack III Quartet

WELLS FARGO ARENA

223 Center St., Des Moines | iowaeventscenter.com

Feb. 10: Winter Jam 2023 headlined by We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp

Winter Jam 2023 headlined by We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp March 28: Journey’s “Freedom” tour with Toto

Journey’s “Freedom” tour with Toto May 4: Thomas Rhett’s “Home Team” tour with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith

XBK LIVE

1159 24th St., Des Moines | xbklive.com

Jan. 13: Danielle Nicole

Danielle Nicole Jan. 19: The Astronomers

The Astronomers Jan. 21: King Pari

King Pari Jan. 25: DSM Soundcheck

DSM Soundcheck Jan. 28: King Bartlett & The Royal Band

King Bartlett & The Royal Band Feb. 4: Ax and the Hatchetmen

Ax and the Hatchetmen Feb. 18: Dueling Fiddles

Dueling Fiddles March 12: Clem Snide

Clem Snide March 15: MIKE

MIKE April 28: Tenci with Annalibera

Events: Comedy, festivals, variety shows and some niche conventions

January

Weekends through March 31: Dome After Dark on Friday evenings, educational lectures during Learn on Saturdays and, on Sunday afternoons, the Botanical Blues concert series, all at the Des Moines Botanical Garden; dmbotanicalgarden.com

Dome After Dark on Friday evenings, educational lectures during Learn on Saturdays and, on Sunday afternoons, the Botanical Blues concert series, all at the Des Moines Botanical Garden; dmbotanicalgarden.com Jan. 6: Taylor (Swift) Fest at Wooly’s at 9 p.m.; firstfleetconcerts.com/woolys

Taylor (Swift) Fest at Wooly’s at 9 p.m.; firstfleetconcerts.com/woolys Jan. 6-8: Iowa Home Expo at the Jacobson Exhibition Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowahomeexpo.com

Iowa Home Expo at the Jacobson Exhibition Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowahomeexpo.com Jan. 7-8: Iowa Diecast Toy Show at Elwell Family Food Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org

Iowa Diecast Toy Show at Elwell Family Food Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org Jan. 7-8: Iowa State Fair Flea Market at 4-H Exhibits Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org

Iowa State Fair Flea Market at 4-H Exhibits Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org Jan. 8: Game Day from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Central Library; dmpl.org/events

Game Day from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Central Library; dmpl.org/events Jan. 13-14: Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at Wells Fargo Arena; worldstoughestrodeo.com

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at Wells Fargo Arena; worldstoughestrodeo.com Jan. 14: Battle Zone Kickboxing at Elwell Family Food Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org

Battle Zone Kickboxing at Elwell Family Food Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org Jan. 20: Kids Night Out at Blank Park Zoo; blankparkzoo.com

Kids Night Out at Blank Park Zoo; blankparkzoo.com Jan. 20-21: Battle at the Barn XV Coke syrup racing at Jacobson Exhibition Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; battleatbarn.com

Battle at the Barn XV Coke syrup racing at Jacobson Exhibition Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; battleatbarn.com Jan. 21: Collision of Rhythm, a tap dancing and beatboxing duo at 11 a.m. at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org

Collision of Rhythm, a tap dancing and beatboxing duo at 11 a.m. at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org Jan. 21: Fire & Ice, CITYVIEW’s legendary interactive winter pub crawl in Historic Valley Junction. 1-4 p.m. Tickets at fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com

Fire & Ice, CITYVIEW’s legendary interactive winter pub crawl in Historic Valley Junction. 1-4 p.m. Tickets at fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com Jan. 22: Nate Bargatze in the “Be Funny” tour at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org

Nate Bargatze in the “Be Funny” tour at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org Jan. 25: Make Your Own Herbal Tea Blend at Forest Avenue Library; dmpl.org/events

Make Your Own Herbal Tea Blend at Forest Avenue Library; dmpl.org/events Jan. 27-28: Indulge – A Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Affair at West End Architectural Salvage; facebook.com/IndulgeDSM

Indulge – A Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Affair at West End Architectural Salvage; facebook.com/IndulgeDSM Jan. 27-29: Za Ga Zig Shrine Circus at Jacobson Exhibition Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; zagazigshrine.org

Za Ga Zig Shrine Circus at Jacobson Exhibition Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; zagazigshrine.org Jan. 31: Secret Life of Bears at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org

Secret Life of Bears at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org Jan. 31 – Feb. 2: Iowa Ag Expo at Iowa Events Center; iowaagexpo.com

Iowa Ag Expo at Iowa Events Center; iowaagexpo.com Jan. 31 – Feb. 5: “Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation” at Temple Theater; dmpa.org

February

Feb. 1-28: Explore Visual Black History at Forest Avenue Library; dmpl.org/events

Explore Visual Black History at Forest Avenue Library; dmpl.org/events Feb. 3-4: I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa, an African American Festival. Details TBA at worldiniowa.org

I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa, an African American Festival. Details TBA at worldiniowa.org Feb. 4: Hairball and The Pork Tornadoes at the Jacobson Exhibition Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org

Hairball and The Pork Tornadoes at the Jacobson Exhibition Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org Feb. 4-5: Iowa State Fair Flea Market at 4-H Exhibits Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org

Iowa State Fair Flea Market at 4-H Exhibits Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org Feb. 9: Drew Lynch stand-up comedy at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org

Drew Lynch stand-up comedy at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org Feb. 10: Mixology: Paleontology Party for adults 21 and older at the Science Center of Iowa; sciowa.org

Mixology: Paleontology Party for adults 21 and older at the Science Center of Iowa; sciowa.org Feb. 10-11: Winter Blues Fest at the Downtown Des Moines Marriott; cibs.org

Winter Blues Fest at the Downtown Des Moines Marriott; cibs.org Feb. 10-11: Comedy XPeriment improv at the Stoner Theater; dmpa.org

Comedy XPeriment improv at the Stoner Theater; dmpa.org Feb. 10-12: Jurassic Quest for dino enthusiasts at Hy-Vee Hall; jurassicquest.com

Jurassic Quest for dino enthusiasts at Hy-Vee Hall; jurassicquest.com Feb. 11: The Greater Des Moines Heart Ball at Iowa Events Center; iowaeventscenter.com

The Greater Des Moines Heart Ball at Iowa Events Center; iowaeventscenter.com Feb. 17: Ancient Aliens Live: Project Earth at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org

Ancient Aliens Live: Project Earth at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org Feb. 23: Raise Your Paw Basket Party with the Animal Rescue League; arl-iowa.org/events

Raise Your Paw Basket Party with the Animal Rescue League; arl-iowa.org/events Feb. 23-26: Des Moines Home + Garden Show at Hy-Vee Hall; desmoineshomeandgardenshow.com

Des Moines Home + Garden Show at Hy-Vee Hall; desmoineshomeandgardenshow.com Feb. 25: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” concert-style theatre show at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” concert-style theatre show at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org February, date TBA: CITYVIEW’s Chocolate Walk, featuring sample cocktails and chocolate dessert samples around West Glen Town Center; chocolatewalk.dmcityview.com

March

March 3: Wine, Food & Beer Showcase supporting the Des Moines Metro Opera at the Downtown Des Moines Marriott; dmmo.org/wfbs

Wine, Food & Beer Showcase supporting the Des Moines Metro Opera at the Downtown Des Moines Marriott; dmmo.org/wfbs March 3: Shane Gillis stand-up comedy at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org

Shane Gillis stand-up comedy at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org March 3-5: Iowa Deer Classic at Hy-Vee Hall; iowadeerclassic.com

Iowa Deer Classic at Hy-Vee Hall; iowadeerclassic.com March 10-12: Iowa Spring Home Expo at the Jacobson Exhibition Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowahomeexpo.com

Iowa Spring Home Expo at the Jacobson Exhibition Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowahomeexpo.com March 10-12: All Iowa Auto Show at Hy-Vee Hall; alliowaautoshow.com

All Iowa Auto Show at Hy-Vee Hall; alliowaautoshow.com March 17-18: Comedy XPeriment improv at the Stoner Theater; dmpa.org

Comedy XPeriment improv at the Stoner Theater; dmpa.org March 18: Bored Teachers “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up!” comedy tour at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org

Bored Teachers “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up!” comedy tour at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org March 21: Improbable Ascent with paraclimber Maureen Beck at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org

Improbable Ascent with paraclimber Maureen Beck at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org March 21: Harlem Globetrotters at Wells Fargo Arena; iowaeventscenter.com

Harlem Globetrotters at Wells Fargo Arena; iowaeventscenter.com March 24: Mixology: Shocking Science for adults 21 and older at the Science Center of Iowa; sciowa.org

Mixology: Shocking Science for adults 21 and older at the Science Center of Iowa; sciowa.org March 24-26: Capital City Card Convention at Iowa Events Center; theiowashow.com

Capital City Card Convention at Iowa Events Center; theiowashow.com March 25: DSM Book Festival at Capital Square in downtown Des Moines; dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival

DSM Book Festival at Capital Square in downtown Des Moines; dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival March 29: “Once Upon this Stage” at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org

April

April 1: Rickey Smiley and Friends present an “April Fools Comedy Show” at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org

Rickey Smiley and Friends present an “April Fools Comedy Show” at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org April 1-2: Iowa State Fair Flea Market at 4-H Exhibits Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org

Iowa State Fair Flea Market at 4-H Exhibits Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds; iowastatefairgrounds.org April 14-16: Middle of the Map Tattoo Convention at Hy-Vee Hall; middleofthemaptattoo.com

Middle of the Map Tattoo Convention at Hy-Vee Hall; middleofthemaptattoo.com April 15-16: Monster Jam at Wells Fargo Arena; monsterjam.com

Monster Jam at Wells Fargo Arena; monsterjam.com April 18-23: “The Second City Swipes Right” at Temple Theater; dmpa.org

“The Second City Swipes Right” at Temple Theater; dmpa.org April 21-22: Comedy XPeriment improv at the Stoner Theater; dmpa.org

Comedy XPeriment improv at the Stoner Theater; dmpa.org April 22: Raise Your Paw Auction, the Animal Rescue League’s largest annual event at Prairie Meadows; arl-iowa.org/events

Raise Your Paw Auction, the Animal Rescue League’s largest annual event at Prairie Meadows; arl-iowa.org/events April 28: Rob Schneider in the “I Have Issues” comedy tour at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org

Rob Schneider in the “I Have Issues” comedy tour at Hoyt Sherman Place; hoytsherman.org April 29: Air Play, a theatrical adventure utilizing comedy, circus and sculpture at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org

Air Play, a theatrical adventure utilizing comedy, circus and sculpture at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org April 30: Invisible Wonders with Nat Geo photographer Anand Varma at Des Moines Civic Center; dmpa.org

Sports: Home games for hockey, football, basketball and more

IOWA WILD

Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines | iowawild.com

Iowa’s professional ice hockey team is the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild. Scan the QR code to find this season’s remaining home games, from Jan. 7 through April 12.

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS

Buccaneer Arena, Urbandale | bucshockey.com

The Bucs are a member of the United States Hockey League (USHL), the only Tier 1 Junior Hockey League in the country. Scan the QR code to find this season’s remaining home games, from Jan. 7 through April 22.

IOWA WOLVES

Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines | iowa.gleague.nba.com

Des Moines’ pro basketball team plays in the Western Conference of the NBA G League. Scan the QR code to find this season’s remaining home games, from Jan. 15 through March 25.

DRAKE BASKETBALL

Knapp Center, Des Moines | godrakebulldogs.com

godrakebulldogs.com The Drake University Bulldogs compete in NCAA Division-1 basketball in the Missouri Valley Conference. Scan the QR codes to find this season’s remaining home games.

IOWA STATE BASKETBALL

Hilton Coliseum, Ames | cyclones.com

The Cyclones basketball teams compete in the Big 12 Conference. The men are coached by T.J. Otzelberger and women by Bill Fennelly. Scan the QR codes to find this season’s remaining home games.

IHSAA & IGHSAU FINALS

Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines | iahsaa.org & ighsau.org

iahsaa.org & ighsau.org Watch the best of the best of Iowa’s high school athletes at these Des Moines-area Iowa high school championships and tournaments:

Feb. 15-18: Boys state wrestling championships. NOTE: Girls state wrestling championships are Feb. 2-3 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville

Boys state wrestling championships. NOTE: Girls state wrestling championships are Feb. 2-3 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville Feb. 27 – March 4: Girls state basketball tournament

Girls state basketball tournament March 6-10: Boys state basketball tournament

DRAKE RELAYS