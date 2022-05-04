Feature Story

Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide

Ah, there’s nothing like summer in Des Moines. Concerts, exhibitions, sporting events, shows, markets, runs and rides, festivals, fairs… Attractions abound in central Iowa, and we’ve listed them all out for you. As many as we could find, anyway.

That temptation to hide in your air-conditioned living room all summer? Squash it. Des Moines has something for everyone, and you’re no exception. Do you enjoy watching world class Broadway shows right in the heart of Iowa? We’ve got that. Do you want to scream your face off at a professional baseball game, then sit back and watch a fireworks show? Check. Do you like people watching at a festival while you lose yourself in a powdered sugary mess of a funnel cake? We can make that happen. If you’re bored this summer, don’t blame us!

EDITOR’S NOTE: We strive for accuracy in these listings, but event details are subject to change. And while many events are free, be sure to check event websites for any ticket and registration requirements before attending.

ART: Thought-provoking and heartstring-tugging sculptures, photographs, prints, paintings and immersive exhibitions

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

ankenyartcenter.com

June 7 – July 27: Fine art prints by Robert Kennon. Reception on Thursday, June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

June 7 – July 27: Group show by Momentum Art Program. Reception on Thursday, June 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Aug. 2 – Sept. 28: Fine art wood sculpture by Bob Cooper. Reception on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Aug. 2 – Sept. 28: Fine art acrylic painting by Danielle Kelso. Reception on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.

ARTISAN GALLERY 218

218 Fifth St., West Des Moines

artisangallery218.com

Through June 30: The GAIA Project – A Climate Crisis Dialogue

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

desmoinesartcenter.org

Through June 5: “Immersive” experiential exhibition will walk viewers through darkened galleries livened with sound and light.

Through July 31: “Modern Concepts 1910-1960” examines modernist techniques in artists including Natalia Goncharova, Paul Klee and others.

June 24 – Sept. 25: “Images Unbound” follows the evolution of photography and its affect on visual culture.

Aug. 5 – Dec. 11: “Hold Me Closer” explores the emotion of intimacy in all its forms: romantic, platonic and familial.

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

mainframestudios.org

First Fridays of the month: Meet the artists and enjoy art, music and food at this monthly free event from 4 to 8 p.m. June’s event will have a printmaking theme.

June 17-23, July 1-4: “Putt Putt Art” utilizes mini golf greens in these interactive installations. Reception on Tuesday, June 21 at 12 p.m.

MOBERG GALLERY

2411 Grand Ave., Des Moines

moberggallery.com

Through May 24 : Chris Vance

Opening May 27: Contemporary Abstraction

Opening Sept. 9: Adele Renault & Pref

STAGE: Tragedy, comedy, opera, musicals — get cultured!

ACTORS, INC. – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames

actorsinc.org

June 9-11, 17-18, 24-26: “Legally Blonde”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

ankenycommunitytheatre.com

June 3-12: “Cry it Out”

Aug. 5-14: “Godspell”

CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA

117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola

carouseltheatre.org

July 15-17, July 22-24: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona

captheatre.org

June 3-5, 10-12: “Into the Woods Jr.”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center, Cowles Commons, Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines

dmpa.org

Through May 15: “Girls’ Weekend 2” by the Iowa Stage Theatre Company at the Stoner Theater

May 17 – June 5: “Hamilton” at the Des Moines Civic Center

June 9-12: “Pieces of My Heart” choreopoem in partnership with choreographer Sonia Dawkins at the Stoner Theater

June 10-12: “Riverdance” at the Des Moines Civic Center

Aug. 2-7: “My Fair Lady” by Lincoln Center Theater at the Des Moines Civic Center

Aug. 23-28: Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird” at the Des Moines Civic Center

DES MOINES PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

dmplayhouse.com

June 3 – June 19: “Calendar Girls” in the John Viars Theatre

June 19 – July 2: “Buffalo Women: A Black Cowgirl Musical Dramedy” co-produced by Pyramid Theatre Company and The Playhouse

July 8-31: Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” in the John Viars Theatre

Sept. 9-25: “Guys & Dolls” in the John Viars Theatre

Sept. 11: “with their eyes” depicting the view from a high school at Ground Zero

DES MOINES METRO OPERA

513 N. D St., Indianola

desmoinesmetroopera.org

June 11: Golden Gala at Krause Gateway Center in Des Moines

June 11: Threads & Trills at Des Moines Embassy Club Downtown

July 1, 3, 8, 14, 16, 21, 24: The Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess”

July 2, 10, 15, 23: Benjamin Britten’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

July 9, 13, 17, 19, 22: “A Thousand Acres”

July 20, 21, 23: “American Apollo”

PELLA OPERA HOUSE

611 Franklin St., Pella

pellaoperahouse.org

May 5: “The Reluctant Pioneer – the story of Maria Scholte” at 10 a.m.

THEATRE MIDWEST

Locations TBA

theatremidwest.org

Postponed, date TBD: “Kitchen Killers”

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines

tallgrasstheatre.org

Through May 15: “Tiny Beautiful Things”

June 16-18: Summer Concert Series “Into the Woods” at Jamie Hurd Amphitheater, 4100 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines

FILM: Highly anticipated blockbusters opening this summer

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Opens May 6

PG-13 | 126 minutes

Directed by Sam Raimi; starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez

The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues with the story of Doctor Strange, a neurosurgeon-turned-Master of the Mystic Arts. Strange teams up with the Scarlet Witch and other mystical allies to combat a mysterious new adversary in the multiverse.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Opens May 27

PG-13 | 131 minutes

Directed by Joseph Kosinski; starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jay Ellis, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro

Delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, “Top Gun” fans have waited long enough for this sequel — 36 years, to be exact. The film follows the story of a test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell preparing a group for a specialized mission. Among the trainees? The son of Maverick’s late best friend.

‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Opens June 10

PG-13 | 128 minutes

Directed by: Colin Trevorrow; starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda

Humans grapple with the reality of sharing their planet with dinosaurs. Original stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler. The sixth installment of the “Jurassic Park” saga is being marketed as the conclusion of the franchise — but who knows?

‘Lightyear’

Opens June 17

NYR | 100 minutes

Directed by: Angus MacLane; starring: Chris Evans, James Brolin, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba

Pixar presents the origin story of Buzz Lightyear from the beloved “Toy Story” franchise. Chris Evans voices the fictional “real” Buzz Lightyear, an astronaut whose feats of bravery against the evil Emperor Zurg become so renowned that he became an action figure.

‘Elvis’

Opens June 24

NYR | 157 minutes

Directed by: Baz Luhrmann; starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Gary Clark Jr., Kelvin Harrison Jr.

This biopic explores the life of legendary rock ’n’ roll star Elvis Presley in light of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, depicted by Tom Hanks. Austin Butler both portrays and sings as Elvis, with vocals that are surprisingly identical to those of The King.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Opens July 8

NYR | 133 minutes

Directed by: Taika Waititi; starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt

The MCU blesses us with not one, but two superhero films this summer. Following the events of fan favorite “Thor: Ragnarok,” the God of Thunder teams up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle Gorr the God Butcher, portrayed by Christian Bale. Characters Jane Foster and Valkyrie also return.

‘Bullet Train’

Opens July 29

NYR | 152 minutes

Directed by: David Leitch; starring: Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon

Brad Pitt plays an unwilling assassin named Ladybug who is tasked with retrieving a mysterious briefcase on a bullet train loaded with other assassins who… also want said briefcase. This comedy action thriller is based on a novel by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka.

MUSIC: Must-see live music events, from local indie artists to international pop stars

May

Thursdays through Saturdays, weekly: Jazz at Noce. You like jazz? You’re in luck! Des Moines’ well-loved jazz and cabaret club hosts musicians four evenings per week, starting at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome until 9 p.m., then 21 and over until 11 p.m. Attend cover-free shows during Jazz on the House every Thursday night. Check the events calendar on their website for a schedule of musicians. 1326 Walnut St., Des Moines; nocedsm.com

Thursdays through Sept. 29: Music in the Junction during the farmers market at Historic Valley Junction, 401 Railroad Place, West Des Moines; valleyjunction.com/events

May 5: Conner Lorre’s “Neil Diamond Tribute Show” at 4 p.m. Pella Opera House, 611 Franklin St., Pella; pellaoperahouse.org

May 7: Flying Pans Steel Band from Central College at 4 p.m. Pella Opera House, 611 Franklin St., Pella; pellaoperahouse.org

May 7-8: DM Symphony’s “Pictures At An Exhibit” season finale at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

May 10: NEEDTOBREATHE and special guest Patrick Droney play Stephens Auditorium for their “Into the Mystery” acoustic tour at 7 p.m. 1900 Center Drive, Ames; center.iastate.edu/events

May 10: Earth, Wind & Fire live in concert at 7:30 p.m. Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

May 12: Susan Werner at 7:30 p.m. Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

Thursdays, May 12 – Aug. 4: Summer Concert Series at Jasper Winery featuring Pianopalooza Band, The Nadas, Diary Rotten Scoundrels and others. 6-9 p.m. 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; jasperwinery.com

May 14: Pork Tornadoes at 7 p.m. Pella Opera House, 611 Franklin St., Pella; pellaoperahouse.org

May 14: Des Moines Choral Society concludes its 42nd season with “Choral Masterworks: Glory, Remembrance & Hope” at 7:30 pm. St. Ambrose Cathedral, 607 High St., Des Moines; dmchoral.org

May 15: Flower Moon Bloom at Briar Patch Amphitheater. Deadline Stringband will play during the total lunar eclipse. Gates open at 6 p.m. 2103 Warren Ave., Bevington; briarpatchamphitheater.com

May 16: Gordon Lightfoot at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

May 22: Des Moines Community Orchestra performs its spring concert at Sheslow Auditorium at 2 p.m. 2507 University Ave., Des Moines; desmoinescommunityorchestra.org

May 24: Indigo Girls play their “Look Long” tour at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

June

Thursdays, June – September: Music in the District features acoustic sets from local musicians every Thursday evening. The District at Prairie Trail, S.W. District Drive, Ankeny; thedistrictpt.com

Fridays in June and July: Rendezvous on Riverview free concert series at 5:30 p.m. at Riverview Park, 710 Corning Ave., Des Moines; riverviewevents.org

June 3-4: Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival at Sleepy Hollow Renaissance Park with Clozee, G Jones, Of the Trees and more. Join the pre-party on June 2. 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; kosmickingdom.com

June 9-11: Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus performs “The World is Your Runway” at the Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

Fridays, June 10 – Aug. 19: Sips & Songs takes place every Friday evening at the District at Prairie Trail. S.W. District Drive, Ankeny; thedistrictpt.com

June 12: New Kids on the Block in “The Mixtape Tour” at 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

Sundays, June 12 to July 10: Music Under the Stars free concert series at 7 p.m. at the West Capitol Mall, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; musicunderthestars.org

June 15: Buddy Guy with Tom Hambridge. Blues guitar tunes start at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

Thursdays, June 16 – Sept. 29: Des Moines Botanical Garden’s Summer Concert Series featuring local artists from 6 to 9 p.m. 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; dmbotanicalgarden.com

June 17: Cliff Wright’s “The Man in Black: Johnny Cash Tribute” at 7 p.m. Pella Opera House, 611 Franklin St., Pella; pellaoperahouse.org

June 17: Hank Williams Jr. with Riley Green at 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

June 17: Shaun Cassidy at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

June 24: Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Devon Gilfillian at 6 p.m. Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; dsmwaterworkspark.com

June 24-25: Bevington Bluegrass Festival at Briar Patch Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. Camping included. 2103 Warren Ave., Bevington; briarpatchamphitheater.com

June 26: Des Moines Community Orchestra performs its postponed fall 2021 concert at Sheslow Auditorium at 2 p.m. 2507 University Ave., Des Moines; desmoinescommunityorchestra.org

June 26: The Glenn Miller Orchestra at 3 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

July 28-30: Guthrie’s River Ruckus at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds. For its 14th year, the country music festival will feature headliners Clay Walker and Sawyer Brown, plus supporting artists that include Sara Evans, Blackhawk and The Cadillac Three. 408 W. State St., Guthrie Center; guthriesriverruckus.com

July

July 1: Mt. Joy with Madison Cunningham at 7 p.m. Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; dsmwaterworkspark.com

July 8: As I Lay Dying at 7 p.m., Val Air Ballroom, 301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines; valairdsm.com

July 8: Brothers Osborne at 8 p.m. Lauridsen Amphitheater, Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; dsmwaterworkspark.com

July 8-9: The 80/35 Music Festival returns to downtown Des Moines with free and paid concerts featuring indie and jam artists like Charli XCX, Future Islands, Father John Misty and more. 80-35.com

July 12: Yaala Ballin Trio headline the free Jazz in July concert series at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

July 15: Martina McBride at 8 p.m. during the Marion County Fair. 1000 N. Lincoln St., Knoxville; knoxvilleraceway.com

July 15: Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners at 8 p.m. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; center.iastate.edu/events

July 19: Gabriel Espinosa Band with Alyssa Allgood and Misha Tsiganov headline the free Jazz in July concert series at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

July 19: The Little Mermen singing “Songs of Disney” at 7 p.m. Pella Opera House, 611 Franklin St., Pella; pellaoperahouse.org

July 21: Three Days Grace with Wage War and Zero 9:36 at 7 p.m. Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; horizoneventscenter.com

July 21: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

July 22: Drive-By Truckers at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

July 22: Vince Gill with Wendy Moten at 8 p.m. Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

July 22-23: Briar Patch Reggae Festival at Briar Patch Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. Camping included. 2103 Warren Ave., Bevington; briarpatchamphitheater.com

July 24: Scotty McCreery benefiting the Iowa Catholic Radio Foundation at 7 p.m. Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, 833 Fifth Ave., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

July 26: Marilyn Maye headlines the free Jazz in July concert series at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

July 26: Daughtry with Black Stone Cherry at 7 p.m., Val Air Ballroom, 301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines; valairdsm.com

August

Date TBA: 515 Alive Music Festival at Des Moines Water Works Park with dozens of EDM and hip hop artists. 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; 515alive.com

Aug. 4-7: Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater. Get the full festival experience with endless camping options at the largest music festival in Iowa. Headliners are Billy Strings, Glass Animals, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Phoebe Bridges joined by more than 20 additional artists from across the nation. 3357 St. Charles Road, St. Charles; hinterlandiowa.com

Aug. 5: Steve Earle & The Dukes with The Whitmore Sisters at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

Aug. 9: Machine Gun Kelly with Travis Barker & Willow in the Mainstream Sellout Tour at 7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

Aug. 11-21: Iowa State Fair offers countless live music events — it is the single largest event in Iowa, after all. Watch for a feature story on State Fair concerts in an upcoming issue of CITYVIEW. From grandstand headliners to intimate acoustic concerts, the Fair is a music-junkie’s dream. E. 30th and E. University; iowastatefair.org

Aug. 12-13: Jerry Daze at Briar Patch Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. 2103 Warren Ave., Bevington; briarpatchamphitheater.com

Aug. 19: August Burns Red at 7 p.m., Val Air Ballroom, 301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines; valairdsm.com

Aug. 21: Pitbull with Iggy Azalea in the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour at 8 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

Aug. 25: Happy Together Tour featuring hits from the 60s and 70s at 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

Aug. 27: The Music of Randy Travis at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

Aug. 28: The Malpass Brothers at 3 p.m. Pella Opera House, 611 Franklin St., Pella; pellaoperahouse.org

September

Sept. 4: R.E.O. Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy at 6:45 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

Sept. 10: Yola plays the “Stand For Myself” tour at 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

Sept. 21: Greta Van Fleet with Houndmouth and Robert Finley in the “Dreams in Gold” tour at 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena, 223 Center St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

Sept. 24-25: DM Symphony’s Gershwin, Rodrigo & Ravel season debut at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

Sept. 28: Bernadette Peters with the DM Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

Sept. 30: The Fab Four Beatles tribute band at 8 p.m. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; center.iastate.edu/events

SPORTS: Baseball, football, soccer, horse racing, auto racing, golf — take your pick.

IOWA CUBS

Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines

iowacubs.com

Iowa’s minor league baseball team affiliated with the Chicago Cubs. This season’s remaining home games:

Tuesday, May 10 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Wednesday, May 11 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Thursday, May 12 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Friday, May 13 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Saturday, May 14 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Sunday, May 15 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Tuesday, May 17 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Wednesday, May 18 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Thursday, May 19 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Friday, May 20 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Saturday, May 21 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Sunday, May 22 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Tuesday, May 31 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Wednesday, June 1 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Thursday, June 2 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Friday, June 3 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Saturday, June 4 at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Sunday, June 5 at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Tuesday, June 14 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Wednesday, June 15 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Thursday, June 16 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Friday, June 17 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Saturday, June 18 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Sunday, June 19 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Tuesday, June 28 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Wednesday, June 29 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Thursday, June 30 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Friday, July 1 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Saturday, July 2 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Sunday, July 3 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Tuesday, July 12 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Wednesday, July 13 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Thursday, July 14 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Friday, July 15 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Saturday, July 16 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Sunday, July 17 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

Saturday, Aug. 6 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

Sunday, Aug. 7 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Reds)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Reds)

Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Reds)

Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Reds)

Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Reds)

Sunday, Aug. 14 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Reds)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 12:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6:38 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1:08 p.m. vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:08 p.m. vs. Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:38 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 12:08 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

IOWA BARNSTORMERS

Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines

theiowabarnstormers.com

Iowa’s professional indoor football team. This season’s remaining home games:

Saturday, May 7 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad City Steamwheelers

Saturday, May 14 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Bismarck Bucks

Friday, May 27 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Green Bay Blizzard

Saturday, June 4 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Sioux Falls Storm

Saturday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m. vs Frisco Fighters

Saturday, July 2 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Mass Pirates

DES MOINES MENACE

Valley Stadium, 4440 Mills Civic Parkway,

West Des Moines

menacesoccer.com

Iowa’s semi-professional soccer league and current USL League Two champions. This season’s remaining home games:

Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m. vs. St. Croix SC

Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Minneapolis City SC

Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. vs. FC Manitoba

Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Thunder Bay Chill

Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m. vs. St. Croix SC

Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Peoria City

PRAIRIE MEADOWS

1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona

prairiemeadows.com

What better way to spend your weekend than watching and wagering on live horse racing? Catch these events at Prairie Meadows this racing season:

Fridays, May 13 – June 17: Live thoroughbred racing at 6 p.m.

Sundays, June 19 – Sept 25: Live thoroughbred and quarter horse racing at 4 p.m.

Aug. 20-21: Regional challenge finals

Oct. 1: Iowa Classic

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY

Marion County Fairgrounds,

1000 N. Lincoln, Knoxville

knoxvilleraceway.com

Originally used for horse racing, the Knoxville Raceway now hosts a different type of sport: sprint car racing. Visit the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” for racing events scheduled on most weekends, or at one of the major events below:

July 10: Brandt Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Clash

Aug. 4-6: 32nd 360 Knoxville Nationals

Aug. 7: 11th Annual Capitani Classic

Aug. 10-13: 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals

Sept. 15-17: 18th Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

BOONE SPEEDWAY

1481 223rd Place, Boone

raceboone.com

This 1/3-mile high-banked dirt oval is known as “Iowa’s Action Track.” Catch the weekly Saturday night series through Aug. 13, or other special events:

June 11: Hawkeye Challenge

July 4: Eve of Destruction

July 8-9: Hawkeye 100 World of Outlaws Late Models

Aug. 6: Watermelon Classic

Aug. 27: ICMA Super Nationals Tune-Up

Sept. 3-4: Wild Rose Casino Prelude to the Super Nationals

Sept. 5-10: 2022 IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals

IOWA SPEEDWAY

3333 Rusty Wallace Drive, Newton

iowaspeedway.com

More racing — this time, paved. The Iowa Speedway boasts a 7/8-mile track. If you don’t feel like sitting in a regular chair, bring your RV to the multi-tiered viewing area situated along the backstretch. This season’s events include:

June 11: ARCA Menards Series Race 150

July 22-24: Hy-Vee IndyCar Weekend

LIVING HISTORY FARMS

11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale

lhf.org

Historic baseball at Living History Farms, included in general admission. The Walnut Hill Bluestockings will play by 1876 rules in four games this summer:

May 28 at 3 p.m.

June 18 at 3 p.m.

July 2 at 3 p.m.

Sept. 17 at 3 p.m.

PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC

Wakonda Club, 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines

principalcharityclassic.com

June 1-5: PGA Tour champions will play to raise funds for children’s charities, with 100% of proceeds donated. Players of note include Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and others. The event will mark its 10th consecutive year at the Wakonda Club.

SWEAT: Get your fitness on at these fun runs, rides, games and competitions.



May 17: Gators on the Green. Blank Park Zoo’s annual golf tournament will raise funds to save animals in the wild. Legacy Golf Club, 400 Legacy Parkway, Norwalk; blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/gators-on-the-green

May 19: IHYC Golf Classic at Otter Creek Golf Club. Join Iowa Youth Homeless Centers (IHYC) in the fight against youth homelessness — and have fun while doing it. 4100 N.E. Otter Creek Drive., Ankeny; yss.org/events/ihycgolfclassic

May 21: ARL Pedal for Paws supporting homeless pets at the Animal Rescue League (ARL). Win prizes and enjoy fun activities during this 18-mile round trip party bike ride around Des Moines. arl-iowa.org/events

May 21: Pigtails Ride on HTT. This women-specific 48-mile bike ride starts and ends in Ankeny’s The District at Prairie Trail and travels the High Trestle Trail; pigtailsride.com

June 3, 8-12, July 10, 16, 30-31: Iowa Senior Games welcomes athletes ages 50 and older to compete in 30 sports and nearly 100 events. The games take place in various locations across the Des Moines Metro. iowaseniorgames.com

June 4: Dam to DSM half marathon from Saylorville Dam to Downtown Des Moines; damtodsm.com

June 6, 25, Aug. 6, Sept. 18, 25: Iowa Trail Run Series through various trail systems. Ledges State Park on June 6, McFarland Park on June 25, Waubonsie State Park on Aug. 6, Yellow River State Park on Sept. 18, Jester Park on Sept. 25. iowatrailruns.com

June 11: Leprechaun Open hosted by The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa. Two person best ball format, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. at Toad Valley Golf Course, 237 N.E. 80th St., Pleasant Hill; friendlysonsiowa.com

June 11: Ride to Break the Stigma through downtown Des Moines. Scavenger hunt ride with several stops, prizes, music, food and drink discounts, hosted by Stories for Tomorrow. stories4tomorrow.com/upcoming-events

June 11 – Oct. 8: Brewery Running Series brings its popular 5K beer run to several cities across the metro throughout the summer: Newton on June 11, Clive on Aug. 27, Polk City on Sept. 10, Winterset on Sept. 24, Ankeny on Sept. 25, Indianola on Oct. 8. breweryrunningseries.com/iowa

June 12: IRONMAN triathlon , starting with a 2.4-mile swim through Gray’s Lake, followed by a 112-mile ride, concluding with a city tour and downtown finish line. ironman.com/im-des-moines

June 18: BACooN Ride. No, that wasn’t a typo. This annual 71-mile bike ride along the Raccoon River Valley Trail features bacon specialty foods along the way. Recoup those calories you burned! Presented by RAGBRAI, the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival and Iowa Bicycle Coalition. bacoonride.com

June 24: Break the Cycle 200. This 200-mile ride to Okoboji raises funds and awareness to end modern slavery. Starts at Valley Community Center, 4444 Fuller Road, West Des Moines. Note: if you don’t feel like riding 200 miles, you can still participate in the BTC 200: Challenge on June 11 in Waukee along the Raccoon River Valley Trail — choose between 25, 50 or 100 miles. breakthecycle200.com

July 16: Clive Running Festival through Greenbelt Trail and Clive neighborhoods. 5K, mile run and tadpole trot. facebook.com/CliveRunningFest

July 16: Moonlight Classic. This unique night-time bike ride takes riders through downtown Des Moines near landmarks like the Iowa Capitol building, East Village, Mary & John Pappajohn Sculpture Park and Gray’s Lake. Orchard Place’s signature fundraiser supporting children’s mental health. orchardplace.org/moonlight-classic

July 23-30: RAGBRAI. The 2022 Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will travel through Sergeant Bluff, Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City, West Union and Lansing; ragbrai.com

Aug. 5-7, 19-21: Des Moines Challenge takes place at various disc golf courses. desmoineschallenge.com

Aug. 6: Disc Tournament hosted by The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa. All proceeds will benefit the Iowa Food Bank. friendlysonsiowa.com

Sept. 18: ARL Dog Jog supporting homeless pets at 5452 N.E. 22nd St., Des Moines; iowadogjog.com

Sept. 24: NAMIWalks Your Way Iowa 5K at Terra Lake Park, 6300 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston; namiiowa.org

EVENTS: Festivals, fairs, comedians, car shows, fundraisers, shows — and so much more

May

Through May 30: Wild Lights Festival at the Blank Park Zoo. Be enchanted by a spectacular festival of mystical light and culture. Visit between 7:30 and 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday weekly, plus Memorial Day. blankparkzoo.com/wildlights; 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines

Second Fridays, May – October: Architecture on the Move . The Iowa Architectural Foundation provides architect-guided walking tours of downtown Des Moines. Dates are May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14. Check in 5-5:30 p.m. Tours leave from the Iowa Center for Architecture, 400 Locust St., Suite 100, Des Moines; iowaarchfoundation.org

May 5-7: Tulip Time. Experience a taste of the Netherlands with Dutch history, foods, shopping and activities — all surrounded by vibrant tulips. Downtown Pella; pellahistorical.org/tuliptime

May 7: NANBF Natural Iowa Championships. The 28th annual competition by the North American Natural Bodybuilding Federation (NANBF) at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

May 7: Kites on the Green from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Johnston Commons, 6700 Merle Hay Road, Johnston; cityofjohnston.com/kitesonthegreen

May 7: Festival Cinco de Mayo at Valley Junction. Mexican food, artwork, live music, dancing and activities for the whole family from noon to 10 p.m. along Fifth Street, West Des Moines; valleyjunction.com

May 7: Fight for Air Climb at Principal Park. Join hundreds of climbers across the state in raising awareness and funds to eliminate lung cancer and disease. 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; fightforairclimb.org/desmoines

May 7-8: Celebration of Mother Earth and all Mothers at Sleepy Hollow, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; sleepyhollowrenfaire.com

May 7, 21-22, June 11: Greater Des Moines Soap Box Derby kicks off its 2022 events. Rookie Training Day on May 7, followed by 4 Race Rally Weekend on May 21-22 and Local Championship Race on June 11 at 701 Main St., Norwalk; soapboxderby.org/greater-des-moines

May 12: DMARC’s Spring Greens Fundraiser supporting those who struggle with food insecurity in central Iowa. 6-9 p.m. at Scottish Rite Conservatory, 519 Park St., Des Moines; dmarcunited.org/spring-greens

May 13-15: Middle of the Map Tattoo Convention at HyVee Hall, 730 Third St., Des Moines; middleofthemaptattoo.com

May 14: Iowa’s Lost History from the Titanic at the Waukee Public Library. Learn about Iowa connections to this fateful day during an in-person presentation at 1 p.m., 950 Warrior Lane, Waukee; waukeepubliclibrary.org

May 14: Steve Martin & Martin Short’s “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” show at 7 p.m. Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

May 14: RAD (Renaissance Park After Dark) at Sleepy Hollow, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; renparkafterdark.com

May 14-15: Pillage the Village Pirate Festival at Sleepy Hollow, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; sleepyhollowrenfaire.com

May 15: Valley Junction Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Fifth St., West Des Moines; valleyjunction.com

May 21: End of School Year Bash from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Pioneer Columbus Community Recreation Center. Animals from the Blank Park Zoo, obstacle course, magician, face painting, laser tag, fire truck tour and refreshments. 2100 S.E. Fifth St., Des Moines; dmparks.org

May 21-22: Des Moines Con at the Iowa Events Center. Celebrate your inner (or not so inner) geek with fellow lovers of comics, toys, TV, film, art, cosplay, games and other geeky pursuits. 730 Third St., Des Moines; desmoinescon.com

May 27-28: CelebrAsian at Western Gateway Park. The largest Asian American event in Iowa promises to be a delight to the senses. Enjoy more than a dozen Asian Villages of authentic food, drink, music, dance, activities, cultural demonstrations and entertainment for the entire family. 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowaasianalliance.com

May 28: The Barn Town Get Down beer festival at Barn Town Brewing, 9500 University Ave., West Des Moines; barntownbrewing.com/thegetdown

May 28: Decoration Day at Living History Farms reenacting America’s early Memorial Day traditions, plus historic baseball at 3 p.m. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

May 30: WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Des Moines for the first time in three years. Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

June

Thursdays, June 9 – July 28: Beats and Eats from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ankeny Market & Pavilion. Food trucks, family activities, games, beer truck and more. Located at 715 W. First St., Ankeny; ankenyiowa.gov/our-city/departments/parks-and-recreation

Fridays in June and July: Chill on the Hill at Copper Creek Lake Park. Local bands will play every Friday except July 1, with food trucks and beer offerings. 4390 E. University Ave., Pleasant Hill; pleasanthillchamber.org

June 3-4: Raccoon River Days with family activities, fireworks, a 5K run, water parade, food and live music in Van Meter; vanmeteria.gov/RaccoonRiverDays.aspx

June 4: Pizza Fest features all things pizza: taste tests, kids dough-tossing contests, pizza vendors, spirits, music and more. Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m. at Town Square Park in The District at Prairie Trail, 1500 S.W. Main St. Ankeny; thedistrictpt.com

June 4: Cajun Fest returns for its fourth year. Southern hospitality combines with Iowa nice at this Saturday event celebrating Louisiana’s cultural heritage. Tickets include unlimited Cajun cuisine, live music, entertainment and activities for kids. Proceeds benefit local youth charities. Rock Island Ave., Des Moines; cajunfestiowa.com

June 4: Park PALOOZA in various West Des Moines parks. Mayor’s bike ride, cops and bobbers, arts and crafts, free boat rentals and inflatables, and food trucks. wdm.iowa.gov/government/parks-recreation/special-events-holiday-celebrations/park-palooza

June 4: Celebrate Bondurant hosted by the Bondurant Chamber of Commerce. Car show, bike ride, live music and more at Bondurant City Park, Main Street S.E. and Second Street S.E.; bondurantchamber.com

June 4: Iowa Craft Brew Festival from noon to 4 p.m. at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, 410 Fleur Drive, Des Moines; iowabeer.org

June 4: Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for veterans, active duty, National Guard and reservists. 1305 E. Walnut St., Des Moines; irreverentwarriors.com/events/des-moines-ia

June 4: Celebrate North Polk, 5:30 p.m. at the FFA Enrichment Center, 1055 S.W. Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny; celebratenorthpolk.org

June 5: Mustang and Ford Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. along Fifth Street, West Des Moines; valleyjunction.com

June 5: Garden Art Show from noon to 5 p.m. presented by Whirlythings. Central Iowa artists offer a range of works: pottery, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, tie-dye, mandala stones, glass beads and more. 4320 Franklin Ave, Des Moines; whirlythings.com

June 6-11: Des Moines Latino Film Festival returns for its second year. latinocenterofiowa.org

June 8: Juneteenth History at 6:30 p.m. during Iowa Juneteenth Week. South Side Library, 1111 S.W. Porter Ave., Des Moines; iowajuneteenth.org

June 8-10: World Pork Expo at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Yup, it’s definitely Iowa. 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; worldpork.org

June 9: Juneteenth History at 6:30 p.m. during Iowa Juneteenth Week. Forest Avenue Library, 1326 Forest Ave., Des Moines; iowajuneteenth.org

June 9-11: Grimes Governors Days at the Grimes South Sports Complex. Parades, fun runs, talent shows, bags tournament, live entertainment, vendors and fun for the whole family. 750 S. James St., Grimes; governorsdays.com

June 10-11: Homeschool Iowa Conference at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, 6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; homeschooliowa.org

June 10-12: Capital City PrideFest returns for its 44th year. Festivities include a parade and headliners Todrick Hall and Matt and Kim. More details posted at capitalcitypride.org

June 11: Prairie Walk with an expert from the Iowa Prairie Network, hosted by the West Des Moines Public Library at 10 a.m. Meet in the parking lot of Southwoods Park, across 35th Street from the Learning Resource Center. wdmlibrary.org

June 11: Emancipation Day: A Juneteenth Event at Living History Farms, featuring expert presenters, dramatic performances, music, hands-on activities and a pie and ice cream social. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

June 11: Chelcie Lynn’s comedy show “The Tammy Tour” at 7 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

June 12: Pride Fashion Show at the Des Moines Central Library. This family-friendly event starts at 3 p.m. 1000 Grand Ave. Des Moines; dmpl.org/event/pride-fashion-show

June 12: Iowa Juneteenth Gospel Celebration with Bishop J. Drew Sheard at 5 p.m. Franklin Junior High, 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines; iowajuneteenth.org

June 13-14: Summerfest in Bondurant by the Bondurant Men’s Club, located in downtown Bondurant; facebook.com/BonduMensClub

June 14: Storytellers Project: “Voyages” at 7 p.m. by journalists from the Des Moines Register. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

June 15: “Virtually Free” documentary screening at 6 p.m. during Iowa Juneteenth Week. Tallgrass Theatre Company, 2019 Grand Ave., Suite 100, West Des Moines; iowajuneteenth.org

June 16-19: Johnston Green Days at Terra Park. Carnival, parade, live entertainment, beverage garden, fireworks, car show, meat smoking competition, Jammin’ in Johnston business expo, garden walk and activities for kids and adults alike. 6400 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston; johnstongreendays.org

June 16, July 21, Aug. 18: UpCycle Stewards. Volunteer event removing invasive plant species around Des Moines to be upcycled into food for zoo animals. Located at Grays Lake Park in Des Moines; use entrance north of Thomas Beck Road. inhf.org/events

June 17: Culture of Colors at 6 p.m. during Iowa Juneteenth Week. Bella Love Events, 8801 University Ave., Suite 29, Clive; iowajuneteenth.org

June 18: Macksburg National Skillet Throw at Macksburg City Park, West Street, and South Street, Macksburg; macksburgskilletthrow.com

June 18: En Plein Air Painting at Centennial Park’s open shelter. Artist Amanda Arthur-Struss will teach watercolor basics at 10 a.m. Beginners welcome and supplies provided. 1255 Warrior Lane, Waukee; waukeepubliclibrary.org

June 18: Neighbors Day at Western Gateway Park during Iowa Juneteenth Week. 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowajuneteenth.org

June 24: Summer Stir . Traveling cocktail party hosted by CITYVIEW at the historic Court District from 5 to 9 p.m. summerstirs.com

June 24-26: Des Moines Arts Festival at Western Gateway Park. Juried art fair featuring 190 of the country’s best artists, live music on multiple stages, interactive activities, demonstrations, food and drink. 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; desmoinesartsfestival.org

June 24-26: Interrobang Film Festival at the Des Moines Central Library, screening an average of 50 films per year. 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; desmoinesartsfestival.org/p/about/film

July

July 1: Rendezvous on Riverview’s summer concert series will feature Standing Hampton playing 70s and 80s classic rock, followed by fireworks. 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 710 Corning Ave., Des Moines; riverviewevents.org

July 1: Yankee Doodle Pops annual Independence Day concert at the Iowa State Capitol at 8:30 p.m. 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; dmsymphony.org

July 1-3: Goodguys 31st Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. If you’re a fan of hot rods, classic cars, custom cars, muscle cars and trucks, this is for you — there’ll be more than 4,000 of them. Saturday night will feature a Fireworks Extravaganza. 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; good-guys.com/hln

July 2: Independence Day at Living History Farms. Celebrate the old-fashioned way in the 1876 town of Walnut Hill. Parade, family fun and games, and a game of historic baseball played by the Walnut Hill Bluestockings at 3 p.m. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

July 2-4: Urbandale 4th of July Festival in various locations. Carnival, food vendors, fireworks, live entertainment, beer garden, fun run, bags and cribbage tournaments, car show, pie eating contest and kids events. urbandale4thofjuly.org

July 3: All Iowa Bash featuring live music, food and drink from 6 to 10 p.m. along Fifth Street, West Des Moines; valleyjunction.com

July 4: Altoona Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m., starting from the Altoona Public Library, 700 Eighth St. S.W. Fireworks in the evening at Adventureland, 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona.

July 4: Celebrate Norwalk 4th of July activities include a parade at 10 a.m. from Norwalk High School (1201 North Ave.), party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at city park (907 North Ave.), and fireworks at dusk at McAninch Park (200 Wright Road).

July 4: Waukee’s Celebration of Independence includes a parade at 10:30 a.m., then ice cream social, inflatables, food vendors and entertainment. Skydivers at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane; waukee.org/777/Celebration-of-Independence

July 4: Home Base Iowa’s fireworks show at dusk at the Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S. James St., Grimes

July 8-10: Ankeny Summerfest will have a carnival, live music, food and drink, coloring contest and will conclude with fireworks. This is the festival’s first year in its new location in The District at Prairie Trail, 1500 S.W. Main St. Ankeny; ankeny.org/summerfest-2022

July 9: Taco and Margarita Festival at noon, Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; milb.com/iowa

July 11: Iowa State University Insect Zoo brings 100 species of critters to the West Des Moines Public Library. Come and go between 1 and 4 p.m. at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines; wdmlibrary.org

July 13-17: Dallas County Fair at 28057 Fairground Road, Adel; dallascountyfair.com

July 14-17: Boone County Fair at 1601 Industrial Park Road, Boone; boonecountyfairia.com

July 15-17: Marion County Fair at the Knoxville Raceway; 1000 N. Lincoln St., Knoxville; knoxvilleraceway.com/Pages/Marion-County-Fair

July 15-16: St. Charles Old Settlers Days in St. Charles. Food, cars, sports, food, parade and good old-fashioned small-town fun. scoldsettlers.org

July 15-16: Waukee Arts Festival at Centennial Park featuring five bands, more than 100 artists, food trucks and family activities. 1255 Warrior Lane, Waukee; waukeeartsfestival.org

July 15-16: Clive Festival at the Greenbelt Landing just outside the Clive Aquatic Center. Activities for everyone including “Thunder Over Clive” fireworks, live music, a Slip-N-Slide from the Clive Fire Department, a running festival, food trucks and more. On the east side of N.W. 114th Street, Clive; clivefestival.com

July 15-16: Summer Screams Camp Out at Sleepy Hollow, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; sleepyhollowevents.com

July 15-21: Jasper County Fair at 359 N. Walnut St., Colfax; at 359 N. Walnut St., Colfax; www.jaspercofair.com

July 16: Four Seasons Fest at the Polk City Town Square will include family activities from 2 to 6 p.m. balloon artists, a petting zoo, carnival games, miniature golf, a photo booth, inflatables and ring toss. Live music by The Punching Pandas starts at 8 p.m. at the American Legion outdoor stage. gopolkcity.com/four-seasons-fest

July 16: Pioneer Wedding at Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

July 16-22: Polk County Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; polkcountyfairiowa.com

July 20-24: Madison County Fair at 1146 W. Summit St., Winterset; madisoncountyfair.net

July 20-24: Story County Fair at 220 H Ave., Nevada; sc-fair.com

July 22: Summer Stir. Traveling cocktail party hosted by CITYVIEW at the historic East Village from 5 to 9 p.m. summerstirs.com

July 23: Albaugh Classic Car Show at Town Square Park in The District at Prairie Trail. Showcasing the collections of Dennis Albaugh and Carl Moyer, with original and modified Chevrolets from as early as the 1900s, plus vehicles from hundreds of other participants. 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny; thedistrictpt.com

July 27 – Aug. 1: Warren County Fair at 1400 W. Second Ave., Indianola; warrencofair.com

July 28: Tom Segura’s “I’m Coming Everywhere” world tour at 7 p.m. Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; dmpa.org

July 29-31: The 48 hour film project challenges filmmakers to make the best short film in 48 hours. Films will be premiered Aug. 8-11, with the best screened on Aug. 25 in the State Historical Building, 600 E. Locust St., Des Moines; 48hourfilm.com/desmoines/48hfp

July 29 – Aug. 6: National Balloon Classic at Memorial Balloon Field in Indianola. Look up in awe as the sky is filled with more than 100 hot air balloons. Live music every night, plus food and beverages, fireworks and other family activities. Yes, you can ride the balloons, too. 15335 Jewell St., Indianola; nationalballoonclassic.com

August

Aug. 5-6: Highway 141 Garage Sale covering more than 20 towns across west central Iowa. Browse through 177 miles of garage sales in one weekend. 141sale.org

Aug. 6: Grain Harvest at Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

Aug. 11-22: Iowa State Fair. If you haven’t been to the State Fair — where have you been? More than one million people visit this event every year. Enjoy every type of food you can imagine on a stick, carnival rides and games, the best of agriculture, live music and endless sights to see. 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; iowastatefair.org

Aug. 12-13: Sweet Corn Festival draws thousands of visitors each year with its free sweet corn — toothpicks provided — and myriad of activities: 5K run, parade, Sweet Corn Princess pageant, vendors, music, car show, bags tournament and street party. Downtown Adel, adelpartners.org/sweet-corn-festival

Aug. 20: Shine a Light NF Walk at Raccoon River Park benefiting the Children’s Tumor Foundation. 2500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; shinealightwalk.org/iowa2022

Aug. 27: Ingersoll Live. Family-friendly block party along 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines; theavenuesdsm.com

Aug. 30: Storytellers Project: “Bad Advice” at 7 p.m. by journalists from the Des Moines Register. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; hoytsherman.org

September

Sept. 3: Water Lantern Festival at Water Works Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. with food trucks and music. Lantern designing at 7:30 p.m. and launch at 8 p.m. 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; waterlanternfestival.com/desmoines.php

Sept. 3-5, 10-11, 17-18: Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow, 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; sleepyhollowrenfaire.com

Sept. 8: Zoobilation 2022. Blank Park Zoo’s annual fundraising gala will celebrate the zoo’s accomplishments of the past year. 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/zoobilation2022

Sept. 10: Authors on the Riverwalk featuring 30+ authors from around the country at HyVee Hall, 730 Third St., Des Moines; authorsontheriverwalk.com

Sept. 16-18: World Food & Music Festival at Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival

Sept. 18: Henry Gregor Felsen Tribute Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. along Fifth Street, West Des Moines; valleyjunction.com

Sept. 23: Wine & Whiskey Walk hosted by CITYVIEW, 5-9 p.m. at West Glen Town Center; whiskeywalk.dmcityview.com

Sept. 23-24: Oktoberfest returns to Downtown Des Moines for its 18th year. German and craft biers, authentic German eats, music, bier maiden and stein holding competitions, polka dancing, a silent disco and more. From 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on both days. Fourth Street, south of Court Avenue; oktoberfestdsm.com

Sept. 24: Oktoberfest at Adventureland, if the Des Moines version just wasn’t enough for you. 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona; adventurelandresort.com

Sept. 24: Illumifest: A Fall Festival of Light in West Des Moines; wdm.iowa.gov/government/parks-recreation/special-events-holiday-celebrations

Sept. 24: Indigenous Iowans Day at Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

Sept 24: Glow Wild at the Jester Park Nature Center celebrating National Public Lands Day. Family-friendly festival including activities, vendors and music from local musicians. Hosted by Polk County Conservation and Cumulus Media. 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger; glowwildiowa.com

Sept. 24-25: Latino Heritage Festival at Western Gateway Park, 1000 Grand Ave., Des Moines; latinoheritagefestival.org

Sept. 30: Farmtasia fundraising dinner and auction at 5 p.m., Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; lhf.org

Recurring events