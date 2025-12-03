Des Moines Forgotten

Ingersoll Wine & Spirits

I was in Ingersoll Wine & Spirits back in October to pick up a couple bottles of wine as a treat to myself for getting through a challenging commercial project. Full disclosure: I am not much of a drinker these days. My brother in-law loves to talk about whiskeys with me, but it is difficult for me to pretend to be interested. I think IPA’s taste gross, and my only preferences with wine are that it is not from Iowa and has a cork. The only time drinking becomes a priority is if I am attending a wedding, and I am trying to forget that I am there. But, that night I walked into Ingersoll, I was feeling proud. They had a wine tasting happening, and the ambassador from the Okoboji distributor got me for $60 on two bottles of wine. It reminded me of the few wine-tasting events that Ingersoll used to throw around the holiday season.

When I moved to Des Moines in 2007 from Golden, Colorado, I was 22 years old. The craft beer boom had just happened in the Denver Metropolitan area. Every corner you turned, there was another craft brewery that was owned and operated by a couple of bros with beards and work shirts with their names stitched in cursive on them. In the moment, I was totally amazed by it all of the wild beers with high alcohol content and “flavors” outside of your standard lager. I would go to this small liquor store off what was called Old Golden Road. Golden City Liquors was my go-to, as I felt like I was able to sample beers from all around this floating rock.

When I arrived in Des Moines, the craft beer boom had not happened yet. There were whispers about Fat Tire coming to Iowa, and everyone was losing their minds. But, what I was missing in my life was that small independently owned liquor store that wasn’t also a smoke shop (because good liquor stores don’t need to sell strawberry flavored vape pens). I found Ingersoll Wine & Spirits, and I remember the first day I walked in there. It reminded me so much of the little place back in Golden, Colorado.

Ingersoll quickly became my place and for the last 18 years. I have paid them a visit for every holiday that I had some type of family gathering. When I read about owner Inbo Jung’s passing in the paper this past September, I admit that my heart hurt a little. I never knew the man personally, but I would see him in there looking over the inventory and walking the aisles.

InBo Jung was born in Pyongyang in 1937, served in the Korean military, spent time in Germany, and immigrated to the United States in 1967, when he settled permanently in Des Moines. He first worked as a Pepsi deliveryman before founding Jung’s Oriental Food Store (located at East Ninth and University), Iowa’s first Asian grocery store, which became an important gathering place for Korean and Asian immigrants. In 1987, when Iowa first allowed private liquor stores, he launched Ingersoll Wine & Spirits. His life was also deeply rooted in faith, as he was one of the founding members and longtime elder of the Korean United Methodist Church where he and his wife found community for more than 50 years.

With all the changes happening on Ingersoll Avenue, the news of his passing sent a chill through me with the thought that someday the store might not exist in the neighborhood. I was told by the staff that there was no plan to close, but you never know. It would be a shame to see it disappear. Businesses are getting bought left and right. Renovations are in full swing, and some places are getting demolished to make room for new developments. I consider launched Ingersoll Wine & Spirits place an institution just like Jesse’s Embers, The Greenwood Lounge and the Alpine. ♦

Kristian Day is a filmmaker and writer based in Des Moines. He also hosts the syndicated Iowa Basement Tapes radio program on 98.9 FM KFMG. Instagram: @kristianday | Twitter: @kristianmday