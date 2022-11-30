Des Moines Forgotten

The PS Lounge and The Blue Goose

I love the history of gay bars. One of my favorite films is “Cruising,” directed by William Friedkin, based on the book by Gerald Walker. Seedy gay bars in the New York City Underground blasted funk, disco and punk rock until the early hours in the morning. The uniform was Wranglers or Levis topped with leather or flannel. Blue-collar dudes worked hard during the day and then headed out on their motorcycles into the night. Sounds almost romantic.

Des Moines isn’t New York City or San Francisco. So, when it comes to our city’s gay bar history, we often hear only about Blazing Saddles, and rightfully so. The Saddle is a beautiful place with a story that couldn’t be 100% told before tomorrow’s sunrise. It opened in 1983 and spent the next four decades becoming the legend that it is today. But there were others before it.

Two bars that not many will remember were The PS Lounge (Peggy’s and Shirley’s), located on Second Avenue, where the fountain for the World Food Prize building is located; and The Blue Goose, which was originally on Court Avenue before it moved to Third Street. This is going back to the 1960s and 1970s (maybe even the 1950s?). Others have come and gone over the years, and, to be honest, nothing has been well documented. My barber, Rick Adkisson, told me in the chair last week that he drove a cab in 1972 and would take people down to The Blue Goose.

“The logo on the place had a goose in a tuxedo with his hand facing straight out,” he said. “It was classic.”

While doing some Internet sleuthing, I found this great message board discussion on the Des Moines Development Forum:

Hawk61401 wrote on June 4, 2008:

“The PS Lounge was in a building which is now the west parking lot in front of the old library. It had a pool table, dance floor, and it was the place for the young hip crowd. I started going there when I was in my mid-teens. I looked older because I was a big ol’ football player and good Catholic boy from Dowling. The Blue Goose was directly west across the street from the Federal Building. It had been around since the 1960s. Heck, maybe even the ’50s. The Blue Goose attracted the older crowd. Each bar had a jukebox that you fed money to play 45 rpm records. I preferred The Blue Goose because the older guys were more loose with their money. I never had to buy my own beer. And, just in case I did, I had a fake ID made by the best in Des Moines. The jukebox at The Blue Goose had the best selections. If I had enough beer to shake my booty, I dropped a quarter in the jukebox and played ‘Going to a Go-Go’ by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles.”

I fell down a rabbit hole with a now shutdown website on Ames/Iowa State’s LGBTQ history. It was created by Dennis Brumm in 2001 and shut down around 2011. Through the Internet Archive, I was able to pull this story about Dennis’ first account of discovering disco in the early 1970s:

“I first went to a gay bar during the summer of 1972. I began frequenting them regularly in the winter of 1973; generally, I would travel with a group of friends from Ames to what we knew as ‘the bars’ (or more often ‘the bar’) in Des Moines. The PS Lounge was the bar we usually visited, as it had a younger crowd, a pool table, and a dance floor. Most of the music featured sounds we didn’t hear on Iowa AM/FM radio of the day, soul music, not mostly the kind that crossed over to white audiences. It all had a regular good dance beat, which was, of course, why people liked it. Many weekend evenings (Friday and Saturday, for bars in Iowa were closed on Sunday) right before the drinking establishments across the state of Iowa closed at 2 a.m., the staff at the PS would announce an ‘after hours’ party, giving the patrons an address and suggesting they bring beer or whatever to the soirée. Lots of people who had been at the bar then flocked to those parties where dancing and socializing continued into the wee hours of the morning, essentially extending the bar into a private setting.”

There has been a lot of conversation from the recent shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Things haven’t always been friendly within our own community, but there has thankfully been nothing as tragic as what has happened there. This is why I see hope in Des Moines and in Iowa. Our community is our family, our neighbors, and the people we work with every day. Even when we feel like we are moving backwards as a whole, Iowans eventually show their common sense.

Decades ago and today, all we ask is to live our lives peacefully and without judgement. ♦

Kristian Day is a filmmaker and writer based in Des Moines. He also hosts the syndicated Iowa Basement Tapes radio program on 98.9 FM KFMG. Instagram: @kristianday Twitter: @kristianmday