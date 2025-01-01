Civic Skinny

Tourism grants total $300,000. Great Iowa Treasure Hunt returns $386,701,365. Don’t speed in Des Moines. State Fair wins 21 awards. And Iowans love Tito’s.

Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek tells CITYVIEW the speed camera story is “challenging,” “long” and “complex.” And he is right.

A little background: In 2011, the Des Moines Police Department began its Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) program, which included speed cameras and red light cameras. The legislature passed a regulatory bill in 2024 that applies to speed cameras only and states they can only be deployed at locations approved by the Department of Transportation (DOT). Prior to the legislation, three mobile cameras were deployed at different locations throughout the city during weekdays based on citizen complaints of speeding, proximity to school zones, and known problem areas. The mobile units were supplemented by three fixed speed cameras: the I-235 camera, one in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue (westbound one-way street), and one at Ninth Street and Grand Avenue (southbound one-way street). Of the fixed cameras, only I-235 was approved by DOT.

As a result, the only camera issuing citations today is the I-235 camera. In compliance with the legislation, the mobile cameras are only issuing warnings. Parizek says, on Jan. 6, citations will resume.

How much over the speed limit does the driver have to go to be issued a citation? According to Parizek, the threshold to trigger an excessive speed citation is 11 mph over the posted speed limit.

And how much will a citation cost a driver? Prior to the most recent legislation, that citation was $65 in Des Moines. Legislation now mandates a $75 fine. Parizek notes that these citations are civil, not criminal. Getting a criminal traffic ticket means you may face a misdemeanor or felony charge. The consequences of being convicted may include jail or prison time and hefty fines.

According to data supplied by Parizek, a total of 97,700 speed enforcement citations were issued in 2023, which was down 12% from 2022. Even so, that’s more than 375 citations issued, on average, for each of the 260 workdays per year. More than 70% of these citations came from the I-235 camera.

Bottom line: If you want to roll the dice and speed in Des Moines, do so on the weekend and don’t go more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit. And while you may pull one over on the mobile cameras, don’t expect the same results from the officers on duty. …

Travel Iowa released its list of Iowa Tourism Grant recipients for 2025. A total of $300,000 will be distributed to organizations across the state that will use the funds for implementation of a tourism-related marketing initiative, meeting or event that can be incurred within the calendar year. The grants are distributed in increments of $100. The largest amount received was $10,000 with 22 different organizations receiving this including the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Ingersoll-Grand Self Supported Municipal Improvement District, the Iowa Latino Festivals, the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, Latino Resources Inc., and the Covered Bridges Scenic Byway in Madison County. Nearly $400,000 in grants were distributed last year. The Destination Iowa Fund Grant Program is tax-funded through a legislative appropriation of $6.5 million. …

The Central Iowa Planning Committee released its findings from the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Notable findings include 42% of respondents replying “yes” to being “always, usually, or sometimes worried about paying rent/mortgage in the past year.” For food insecurity, 37.1% responded yes to having “experienced or worried about food insecurity in the past year.” For financial stability 35.5% said they “do not have cash on hand to cover a $400 emergency expense.” The assessment is a collaborative effort from health organizations and community partners in Dallas, Polk and Warren counties to address the needs of their residents. It was conducted over a four-month period, collecting information through stakeholder meetings, primary and secondary data analysis and nearly 3,000 online and over-the-phone surveys. …

Iowans enjoy the Iowa State Fair, and for good reason. The fair isn’t just about the best food on a stick or fried piece of who-knows-what. It has also become a benchmark for state fairs and festivals around the country. The Iowa State Fair won 21 awards at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions convention. The “Fair Fever” 2024 theme won the award for Best Marketing Campaign. The fair also earned first-place awards in promotional advertising poster, social media, and other categories. And, the food on a stick is good, too. …

Who says our government only keeps taking? State Treasurer Roby Smith says the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has resulted in a running total of $386,701,365 in unclaimed property returned to Iowans. OK, it was the recipients’ money to begin with, but we will still take it. Or at least we should. This past year alone, more than $68 million of unclaimed property was reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. The number of individuals and businesses having unclaimed money almost doubled from last year, from 268,000 to 486,000. Some of this money could be yours. Each November, businesses and entities are required to report money and other assets, collectively called unclaimed property, to the State Treasurer’s Office if they have lost contact with the owner for a specific period of time. Assets range from funds from inactive checking and savings accounts, uncashed checks, lost stocks and bonds, utility security refunds, insurance benefits, or valuables from abandoned safe deposit boxes. Whether you have a business or are seeking a personal return, check out www.greatiowatreasurehunt.gov, where you can search to see if you have unclaimed money to your name. We just did, and we MIGHT get $27.96. …

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division is now part of the Iowa Department of Revenue, which recently released its Fiscal Year 2024 report. This is where we search to find the liquors and brands Iowans most prefer to fill their cups and cabinets with. Total liquor sales in FY 2024 totaled $444,896,579, a 0.21% decrease from 2023. In terms of gallons sold, Iowans overwhelmingly favored vodka over whiskey. A total of 2,013,881 gallons of vodka were sold compared to second-place Canadian whiskey, which sold 1,052,339 gallons. Third place was domestic whiskey, which sold 858,701 gallons. Rum (717,965) and Cordials (570,155) rounded out the top five. In last place was Cachaça, a Brazilian white rum made from sugar cane that sold 392 gallons.

Tito’s once again topped the list of the top five brands in terms of gallons sold with 431,672. In second place was Black Velvet with 401,336. Captain Morgan (274,314), Crown Royal (248,956) and Fireball (243,698) rounded out the top five. In native brands, Blue Ox led the way with 79,957 gallons sold. Gotcha (24,784), Cedar Ridge (20,210), Revelton (11,572) and Swell (4,954) rounded out the native brands top five. ♦