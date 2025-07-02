Center Stage

Great shows offered in June

The Des Moines Playhouse has developed a strong tradition of a summer musical, adding a roster of collegiate talent home for the summer to their shows. Their summer musical tradition continues with “Waitress,” the multiple 2016 Tony Award nominee in a year when it was up against a rich pool of shows, including “Hamilton” and “The Color Purple.”

The Broadway musical “Waitress” was written by Sara Bareilles, who also starred in a live filmed performance of the stage show, with a book by Jessie Nelson. It tells the story of Jenna, a pie-making waitress who is unhappy in her marriage and dreams of opening her own pie shop. She sees winning the grand prize in a pie-baking contest as her ticket out of her troubles.

These summer productions provide an opportunity for young people who have connected with the Playhouse but have ventured off to college to return home and re-engage.

“It does give college-aged students a chance to perform,” Katy Merriman, the show’s director as well as the Playhouse Artistic Director, said. “Some are home for the summer, and others are staying here so they can be part of a show or do an internship and don’t go back to their hometowns. Our summer musicals aren’t just for college-aged students either. We have a ‘Waitress’ cast with ages 18 to over 65. There are also two young girls who will split the role of Lulu in the final minutes of the show.”

The Playhouse’s strong production values are anchored with continual influx of fresh talent, both on and off stage. Derek Phelps, volunteer and production coordinator, talks about this cornerstone at the Playhouse.

“Here are some volunteer facts for ‘Waitress’: The backstage crew for this production includes eight returning members. Our set was brought to life over two weeks by 13 dedicated volunteers who handled both building and painting. In the costume shop, seven volunteers have been hard at work constructing the costumes for the show. During the run, it will take 129 guest services volunteers to welcome guests, usher and operate the photo booth.

“We’re also proud to provide closed captioning for our deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Our captioning transcriber spent 28 hours programming the show into the GalaPro system. (It took) approximately 3,600 volunteer hours (to produce this show) — an incredible demonstration of passion, talent and dedication to the arts.”

That is an amazing contribution to a nationally recognized legacy operation. Besides those involved in the production process, the real beneficiaries are the patrons who attend Playhouse shows. With a stellar track record for high production values and excellent talent, live theatre experiences are savored by tens of thousands each season.

Indianola becomes America’s operatic epicenter

The Des Moines Metro Opera is a perfectly scored performance organization. Rich in tradition, fiscally solid, this company’s summer festivals are a rare blend of classic, bold and new works. DMMO has built their 50-plus-year legacy on a solid foundation of building and growing relationships with patrons, talent and unique positioning.

The Bard at Salisbury House — and in Altoona

Another anchor tradition enlivens the Salisbury House and Gardens when Iowa Stage Theatre Company presents “A Comedy of Errors.” Iowa Stage has a stellar reputation for creating a cathartic theatrical experience in the garden grove on Salisbury House’s south side. Regardless of the heat, the mighty oaks form a sublime atmosphere, and ISTC has mastered amplifying its productions to audio perfection.

Bringing a different perspective on Shakespearean works is CAP Theatre, the enterprising and energetic company featuring young performers ages 7-17. They will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Altoona’s Haines Park, transforming it into a magical world of romances, rustics, and royalty in this well-known story.

John Busbee produces The Culture Buzz, a weekly arts and culture radio show on www.kfmg.org, covering Iowa’s arts scene with an inclusive sweep of the cultural brush. He is the recipient of the 2014 Iowa Governor’s Arts Award for Partnership and Collaboration.