Center Stage

‘Hamilton’ begins extended run at DMPA

Thanks to its strategic development, Des Moines Performing Arts is able to accommodate the needs of Broadway’s biggest national touring shows. “Hamilton” is such a show and returns after its inaugural three-week run in 2018 for an eagerly anticipated two-week run in June.

A tradition of being able to bring Broadway’s best to Des Moines

DMPA CEO and President Jeff Chelesvig shared what it takes to host such large productions. Their first such show was the 1997 production of “Phantom of the Opera.” Its five-week run had more than 100,000 patrons experience it.

“There are very few national tours that require more than a full week of performances in each city,” shared Chelesvig, Iowa’s only Tony Award-voter. The two factors that contribute to the decision for a minimum of two playing weeks are: First, the anticipated demand for the show in each market. Secondly, number of days required to load the show into the theater, as well as the anticipated labor costs.

For “The Phantom of the Opera,” it was such a large production that it required nine days to load the show into the theater and two additional days after the engagement to load the show out of the theater.

“The labor costs of the load-in and load-out were very high and, thus, were amortized over each of the five playing weeks,” Chelesvig shared. “This was also true for ‘The Lion King’ in 2006, which played for six weeks.”

Des Moines Performing Arts has built a solid reputation for successful marketing of its shows. It has consistently ranked in the Top 30 ticket sales for performing halls internationally. Chelesvig and his team, along with key associations DMPA belongs to for investing in shows, gives DMPA opportunities to be a leader in presenting new touring shows.

From Nala to Angelica

Marja Harmon returns to Des Moines after first visiting as Nala in Disney’s “The Lion King.” Now feeling blessed to be part of “Hamilton” as Angelica Schuyler, she shared some of her thoughts about this dream role in a recent telephone interview.

“I love having people walk out of the theatre impacted… ‘Hamilton’ is one of those shows that just leaves you spellbound. When I first saw this show, I was completely captivated by the show and especially Angelica Schuyler…it was one of the first times I saw something and I said, ‘Oh, I want to be her, I want to do that.’ So, doing it now is such a joy. It’s like being a kid in a candy store every single night.”

When Harmon first stopped in Des Moines as Nala in “The Lion King,” it was midwinter. She recalls the cast being confined to their hotel because of Iowa’s unkind winter weather. She is looking forward to experiencing a much better time of year.

“Wait, it’s going to be summer in Des Moines. Are there lovely farmers markets, because that’s my favorite thing.” This writer assured her that the Des Moines Farmers Market would not disappoint. “OK, that makes be very happy” was her response.

Harmon shared a quick overview of the “Hamilton” story and this dynamic cast.

“ ‘Hamilton’ is a story about humanity and the duality of humanity. It really explores those themes in depth. We have people who play dual characters; we even culminate in a duel. I think it’s about seeing every human being at their best and at their worst…take our founding fathers and look at all they contributed, yet they participated in slavery. All of these things are existing at the same time and how we make peace with it. It’s a show that reflects the human experience at its core. I think that’s what makes it so culturally relevant no matter where we are.”

Dramas, musicals and a premiere — “Anything Goes” this month

There will be plenty of other shows to consider, from the classic “A Streetcar Named Desire” to Iowa Stage’s “Torch Song,” the two-act revival of Harvey Fierstein’s award-winning Torch Song Trilogy – the life of Arnold Beckoff, a torch song-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City.

The Jamie Hurd Amphitheatre in West Des Moines becomes a musical theatre epicenter when Tallgrass presents its new tradition: open air musicals, this time “Anything Goes,” with another stellar cast.

Add a world premiere musical with “A Perfect Rendezvous: The Musical” in Ankeny, and the monthly offerings lead up to the June 27 opening of Des Moines Metro Opera’s Summer Festival. ♦

John Busbee is a creative project developer, critic, playwright, author, producer and media professional. He has produced his weekly show, The Culture Buzz, on KFMG since 2007.