Center Stage

New Year, new offerings, new opportunities

While most performing arts presenters take a well-deserved post-holiday break, there still are some shows beckoning January audiences. This is also a great time to add an enticing resolution to your list: Consider how to become involved in an upcoming stage production. The backbone of central Iowa’s vibrant performing arts scene is its volunteer core, and this is an excellent time to consider how to test such waters. In the Greater Des Moines region, in 2020 (the most recent statistics compiled by Americans for the Arts), 47.1% of Iowans volunteered regularly, ranking Iowa as fourth in the nation for volunteerism. A total of 7,590 volunteers donated a combined 277,644 hours in the Greater Des Moines region. This donated time represents the equivalence of $6.5 million. That has a powerful and positive impact for organizations that need to maximize their resources to continue serving their mission — and their community.

Planting the volunteer seed early

Engaging central Iowa youth in theatre programming will yield a lifetime harvest of benefits. Performing arts organizations in the Bravo! footprint that offer youth programs (up through high school) include Des Moines Performing Arts, Des Moines Community Playhouse, Tallgrass Theatre Company, and CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. The companies each provide programming that encourages youth to explore their creative and technical curiosities. Benefits include building confidence, fostering of creativity, developing empathy, improving communication skills, improving memorization skills, and developing quick thinking. Even if children don’t continue performing, what they’ve experienced will positively influence their futures. Bolstering a sense of self and identity and learning to work with peers is a positive way to influence children as they weather the tumult of youth.

A stellar youth program

Class Act Productions Community Theatre (CAP) in Altoona continues its well-planned path for developing programming for youth ages 7-17. CAP’s first production was “Cinderella” in 2006, quickly establishing their niche as producers of children’s versions of major musicals. CAP is a nonprofit and 100% run by volunteers with admirable parental and community support. Adult involvement is part of their equation for success, and CAP is a proven “safe place” for creative expressiveness.

“CAP’s mission statement is quite literally ‘theatre BY children, FOR children,’ shares Mark Mangum, president of the board of directors. “So, not only are our kids the stars of the show, they are also members of the creative and technical teams that produce it, and the target audience. Being part of CAP is a very rewarding experience, and once kids and their families get involved, they keep coming back show after show and are part of the CAP Family.”

Mangum shared that he is savoring every moment as he and his wife are co-directing their next production, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” opening Feb. 14.

“There is nothing else I have done in my professional life that has felt as important or impactful to as many people than the work of making CAP Theatre a great place for kids.

“If acting and singing isn’t a kid’s cup of tea, there are other opportunities, including backstage set crew, running the lights and sound in the tech booth, or student director, costumer, choreographer, and more. Many times, there are children responsible for creating props, painting set pieces, and in our recent CAP Radio Hour, they even created and recorded original sound effects, commercials and music.”

A January children’s show awaits

The Des Moines Playhouse brings what will be a most engaging family show to its stage with “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” This Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre production pulls from the popular book, giving families the chance to see their favorite characters and story line come to life on stage.

Broadway comes to Des Moines

Des Moines Performing Arts continues its leadership role in presenting the best of Broadway on tour when “Shucked” stops for a week-long run on the Civic Center stage. This is the Tony Award-winning corn-fed, corn-bred American musical from the hottest names on Broadway and Nashville, and sure to bring welcomed heat to Iowa’s usual winter weather. The storyline is, “An unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con man, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town.” ♦

John Busbee is a creative project developer, critic, playwright, author, producer and media professional. He has produced his weekly show, The Culture Buzz, on KFMG since 2007.