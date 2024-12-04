Center Stage

Erma leads a holiday parade of shows

Buckle up for a month of diverse, engaging cultural adventurism. December offers a true cornucopia of performing arts. A Disney musical, a classic musical, an iconic comedic voice re-envisioned, and a new adaptation of the seasonal Dickensian delight, plus concerts galore, fill the monthly finale for 2024 with a beckoning array of options to consider.

Erma Bombeck: Incomparable legacy livens the Temple stage

The captivating specter of Bombeck’s humor comes to vibrant, reminiscent life at the Temple for Performing Arts Dec. 3-21. “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” gives audiences an extended opportunity to blissfully savor the eloquence, quick wit and uplifting storytelling of one of America’s most memorable columnists and authors.

Erma is surely smiling down from her heavenly vantage at the prospect of Pam Sherman fanning the flames of Bombeck’s work — “the woman who made women laugh.” What comes to vibrant life on the stage originates from the gifted writing team of Allison and Margaret Engel, who previously wrote “Red Hot Patriot.”

“We had written an earlier play about the journalist Molly Ivins, and Erma Bombeck’s longtime friend and agent (Aaron Priest) saw it and called us up and said, ‘You really need to do a play about another fantastic woman journalist, Erma Bombeck,’ ” recalls Margaret, who goes by Peggy. “Then he started to explain Erma to us, and we said, ‘No need — our mother used to read Erma to us and would laugh so uproariously that she couldn’t even tell us what was so funny. All she could do is spit out two words — Erma. Bombeck.”

This production will resonate with a deep sense of backstory, as Allison explains their special access to Erma’s legacy.

“After Matt Bombeck, Erma’s youngest son, saw the play (Molly Ivins), we developed a close relationship,” added Allison. “I then met Bill, Erma’s husband, who let me see family albums, her typewriter that’s now in the Smithsonian.”

Not only was Bombeck’s column syndicated in 920 newspapers, a record likely that will stand forever, she also wrote 18 books, none of which was just a retelling of her columns.

“She was so popular because she was very funny, every column was a hit,” Allison added. “But she was also very honest…Erma had the touch to describe what really happened behind closed doors in a family. It was amazing to us when we went through her books and her columns how prescient she was, how topical she was, that even years after she died, they were still very, very funny.”

Erma Bombeck was Johnny Carson’s favorite guest. She appeared on “Good Morning, America” for 16 years.

“There were a great many humorous lines that we did use (regarding the play), but there were almost as many great humorous lines that we didn’t use,” Allison says. “Because it’s not a stand-up. Her story of her life was so remarkable that we really did want to introduce people to who Erma was. She considered herself ordinary, which was really far from the truth. To her family, she was just ‘Mom.’ The kids didn’t know how famous their mom was. We found that so incredible, with incredible fame, to her family she remained ‘Mom’ and an ordinary person.”

This is likely to be one of the most anticipated shows to come to Des Moines in some time, as Erma Bombeck’s legacy continues to resonate strongly within countless women — and men — to this day. A bonus for attendees on Dec. 3 and 4 is that Allison and Peggy Engel will lead talk-backs following each night’s show.

Five other shows promise to enchant regional audiences

In a performance potpourri befitting the season, Des Moines area stages come alive with a bounty of offerings. From a beast to a nostalgic Christmas musical, plus a Holiday Cabaret, a brief return of “Chicago,” and finish the offerings with a delectable dash of Dickens. All theatre-goers’ dance cards should be enticingly filled for a month of cultural adventurism.

The listing is below in the Bare Boards Chatter, but a quick accounting is in order to whet the appetites for stage-feasting at its finest. The Playhouse brings the popular Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” back, sure to be a stellar show. Let the nostalgia well up in hearts when the beloved musical “White Christmas” graces the Ankeny Community Theatre stage, and more holiday musical joy is presented by Tallgrass Theatre Company when the A-Sisters return with “Holiday Cabaret.” Squeeze in a brief run of Chicago on tour at the Civic Center, then ghosts of Christmases Past arise with other memorable characters in a new adaptation of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” ♦

John Busbee is a creative project developer, critic, playwright, author, producer and media professional. He has produced his weekly show, The Culture Buzz, on KFMG since 2007.