Business Feature

Local cobbler keeps worn shoes walking

When shoes start to wear down and their soles fall apart, some people head to a department store or shop online for a new pair, while old ones are donated or end up in the trash. But when they can be saved, Des Moines-area residents can take their beloved shoes to one of three independently owned and operated shoe repair stores.

The Des Moines shoe repair market is dominated by locally owned master cobblers — people who specialize in repairing footwear and leather goods — rather than large chains. Blackford Shoe Repair in Urbandale, Des Moines Shoe Repair in Historic Valley Junction and El Zapatito Shoe Repair, located in Radio City Mobile Home Park in Des Moines, are among the metro’s best-known repair businesses.

Jamie Blackford is the owner and sole repairman of Blackford Shoe Repair. He shared his experiences with us.

In the last year, Blackford has experienced an influx of shoes in need of repair. As the economy weakens and everyday necessities become more expensive, people are opting to repair what’s broken instead of buying new.

“When the economy is bad it’s cheaper for people to get their shoes repaired than to buy new ones,” Blackford said.

Inside Blackford’s white brick building on the corner of 69th Street and Douglas Avenue, shoes of every style and size pile up along the long glass display counter. Everything sitting up front has accumulated over the last two weeks while Blackford was on vacation in New Mexico for his niece’s wedding. With no one else to help, he will be busy for the foreseeable future.

From work and cowboy boots to running shoes, tennis shoes, Birkenstocks, umpire shoes, children’s shoes, heels, dress shoes and UGG boots, Blackford will take nearly any pair in need of repair.

“Any kind of shoe — you name it, I got it,” he said.

An introduction to the trade

Blackford, who was born and raised in Des Moines and graduated from Hoover High School, started repairing shoes part-time at age 18 in Beaverdale after meeting someone in the business.

He has now been in the trade for 42 years, working in several businesses in Des Moines and even in Florida.

He spent about four years in Florida, working in Sarasota, Clearwater and the Tampa Bay area before moving back to Des Moines and taking a job repairing shoes for Red Wing. After saving enough money while working there, he branched out on his own and started Blackford Shoe Repair. He has operated at 6833 Douglas Ave. in Urbandale for the past 27 years.

Blackford celebrated his 60th birthday back in May and has no plans for retirement in the near future.

“All the stuff I got here,” he said, gesturing to the shoes lining the counter and walls and stacked in boxes, “it’ll be awhile before I retire.”

Blackford runs his business as a one-man operation. At one point, he had three employees, but they have all since passed away.

Since then, he has brought in people and taught them the skills of shoe repair, but none have stayed. For now, he alone answers the phone calls, balances the books and repairs the more than 500 pairs of shoes scattered throughout his shop.

Always something new

Although some might be overwhelmed by the amount of shoes and work Blackford has to do, especially after a vacation, Blackford enjoys what he does.

“Every shoe is different,” he said.

That’s what he likes most about the job. There is always something new to keep him busy.

Blackford said the shoes that come into his shop seem to arrive more damaged each year, but that has kept the work interesting. He doesn’t back down from a challenge or turn down service unless he knows, from his years of experience, that the shoes are beyond saving.

He actually prefers the more difficult repairs

About 15 years ago, he was brought a pair of boots that seemed destined for the trash.

“I mean they completely fell apart,” he said. “You could see through the shoe.”

But with determination, Blackford managed to put them back together. That particular repair has stayed with him ever since.

Amid the challenging jobs, Blackford also receives a lot of Birkenstocks, which are relatively easy and less time-consuming to repair.

Because he is the only one at and behind the counter, and depending on his backlog and the condition of the shoes, customers can expect a turnaround time of about one month to six weeks.

As busy as ever

He is as busy as ever, and so is Des Moines Shoe Repair, he said. While he was away in New Mexico, he had to turn away some customers and refer them to Des Moines Shoe Repair.

Blackford primarily performs half-sole and full-sole replacements, while also handling glue-sole repairs and, when time allows, purse and luggage repairs. A half-sole repair consists of replacing the front portion of the outsole where toe and tread wear appear. A full-sole repair includes the front and midsole, along with the heel.

He primarily works with three materials for sole repairs: rubber, crepe rubber and leather.

The condition of the sole isn’t what determines price.

“A full sole is a full sole,” Blackford said.

Instead, the type of material used on the shoe and whether the repair requires a half sole or full sole determine the cost.

Blackford measures and cuts all of the material by hand, uses a stitching machine to attach the new sole and finishes the repair with a professional S-1000 shoe repair finishing machine, which sands the material down to the welt — the a strip of leather, rubber or plastic that connects the upper sole.

The finishing machine roars to life as Blackford maneuvers one shoe at a time across the fast-spinning sander, creating a smooth finish.

In addition to sole replacements, Blackford polishes and performs button repairs for his customers. However, he prefers to refer zipper repairs to his neighbors next door at Geysa’s Tailors & Boutique, an alteration shop.

For Blackford, the work that does not involve repairing the shoes is the hardest part of the job. Going back and forth between his workspace and the front counter, answering phone calls and keeping track of more than 500 pairs of shoes is his least favorite part. But because he is the only employee, every responsibility falls on him.

Blackford Shoe Repair is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. Customers can stop by in person or call Blackford’s business to inquire about their shoe repair needs. ♦