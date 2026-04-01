Business Feature

Locally owned car washes hold their own amid corporate boom

At Perry’s Service and Towing on University Avenue in Des Moines, a car glides through the wash while its owner relaxes in the driver’s seat, coffee in hand. For decades, drivers would have stepped out to scrub by hand. Now, machines do the work, and the self-service car wash is just one part of a business that has served the community for more than 50 years.

Across the Des Moines metro, new car washes seem to be popping up on nearly every major corridor, reflecting a broader national trend. Private equity firms and national chains have poured investment into the industry, drawn by subscription-style memberships, low labor costs and steady consumer demand.

According to recent IBISWorld research, the U.S. car wash market generates more than $14 billion annually, with new facilities opening rapidly in fast-growing metropolitan areas. The Des Moines area has followed suit, with numerous new washes opening in recent years.

Grimes is a hotbed for car washes

Brian Buethe, president and CEO of the Grimes Chamber and Economic Development, sees this firsthand. Grimes is a hotbed for car wash businesses, and Buethe views that as a good thing — even while acknowledging the many social media comments poking fun at just how many the town has. (He admits, some are pretty funny.)

“I recognize where people are coming from on this, but I’m really positive on [car washes],” he says.

Buethe has done his research and found there are more than 60,000 car washes in the United States, so the prevalence of new locations being built in Grimes and around the metro is not unique.

“If they’re happening in your community, it’s a really good sign that you have the right demographic that people are wanting to put them in there because car washes don’t just go anywhere,” he shares. “They do a lot of research like a lot of retail places do. They got to have high traffic counts, visibility, easy access, all these things that a lot of the communities around the metro area have at their disposal, including Grimes.”

If a car wash chooses to establish itself in a community, it is also a bit of a statement on the quality of the local economic development environment.

Another benefit to the abundance of car washes in the area, Buethe says, is that they do produce jobs.

“Now, one of the attractive things about building a car wash is they’re a little bit lower risk when it comes to that because it’s not a lot of employees typically that work at them, but it does create jobs and it creates tax base,” he says.

Not only is Grimes a prime market for new car washes, but it is also home to the largest manufacturer of automatic car washes in the Western Hemisphere. National Car Wash Solutions is headquartered in Grimes. While many people may know the company as Ryko, it has expanded and acquired additional brands over time. The company employs hundreds of people locally, manufacturing car wash systems that are delivered and installed all over the world.

Local services prosper, too

While many of car wash locations are owned by corporate chains with dozens — or even hundreds — of facilities nationwide, locally owned car washes are still finding ways to compete. Perry’s Service is one example.

The family-owned business purchased a car wash down the road from its original shop in 2025, adding it to its existing towing, auto repair and gas station services.

“We wanted to be more all-inclusive for automotive services, and with the car wash’s convenient location one block from our facility, it made perfect sense to expand,” said Andy DeBoard, president of Perry’s Service Inc.

The self-service car wash was originally built in the 1970s. DeBoard said he has already noticed how much the industry has evolved. Most older car washes required drivers to wash their own vehicles by hand. Today, many are fully automated.

“We have a lot of customers who prefer the self-serve style, but the automatics have definitely gained in popularity,” DeBoard said. “Drivers are able to stay in their cars and let the machines do all the work.”

Keeping up with technology and customer expectations has been one of the biggest challenges, especially for an older facility. The business has upgraded the car wash to accept credit cards and tap-to-pay options while automating the chemical mixing process for soap, wax and foaming brushes.

Competition from large chains that offer unlimited wash memberships is another challenge.

“We have kept our prices low while trying to increase the quality of the services we offer, as well as our rewards program with our gas station, to stay competitive,” DeBoard said. “When you choose a locally owned car wash, you have the peace of mind that if there is an issue, someone cares about it and your concerns.”

For many customers, the self-service format remains part of the appeal, allowing them to take their time and clean their vehicles exactly how they want. Some even wash their cars nearly every day.

Running the car wash, however, is rarely hands-off. Even when everything appears to be running smoothly, someone must check in regularly to ensure equipment functions properly. Some days require only a five-minute visit. Others involve hours of troubleshooting unexpected issues.

For DeBoard, adding the car wash carries special meaning. He represents the third generation running Perry’s Service, which was founded by his grandparents in 1968.

“Being a locally owned business, we strive to be part of our community by providing vital services,” DeBoard said. “With a locally owned company, you get personal service. You aren’t tied to corporate policies that prioritize the company’s bottom line over the customer experience. We have been on the same corner at Martin Luther King and University for 58 years. Customers whose parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles were ours now trust us enough to send their families here.” ♦