The business of pop-ups

Pop-ups may look effortless — a cute booth, a friendly maker, a handful of products inviting you in — but there is so much more behind every display. Across the Des Moines metro, small-business owners are using pop-ups not just to sell but to connect and bring their brands to life in ways the digital world can’t always match. Three local entrepreneurs share how pop-ups are doing just that.

Macrame by Jess

For Jessica Cue, the face behind Macrame by Jess, the world of pop-ups began with inspiration. She watched other makers show up at events, share their work and connect with people face to face.

“I thought it was amazing how they put themselves out there and shared what they love with others,” Cue shares. “As my macrame business started to grow and people began asking if I had any upcoming events, I told myself, ‘You know what, we’re going for it.’ ”

Cue soon learned that pop-ups involve far more behind-the-scenes effort than they appear to — from figuring out booth setup to creating marketing materials to navigating event details. Still, she knew it was the right next step.

“People can’t find you if they don’t know about you or your brand,” she says. “So, I put in the hard work, believed in myself and went for it.”

For Cue, the in-person connection is everything.

“There’s nothing quite like connecting in person,” she says. “It’s a chance for small business owners like me, who don’t have a brick-and-mortar shop, to set up our own little space for the day and bring our brand to life.”

Her favorite part is curating a 10-foot by 10-foot space that feels welcoming — a spot where shoppers can browse and connect.

When choosing events, Cue looks for markets and communities that align with her values and aesthetic.

“From a business standpoint, I’ll also check out past events to see if the audience fits my style and brand,” she shares. “One of the great things about Des Moines is that people really show up for small businesses. It’s such a supportive community, and I love being part of that.”

She has also found that vendors form their own meaningful network.

“We help each other out, share tips and let one another know about future markets,” she says. “It really feels like a supportive family of makers and small business owners.”

Social media helps, too, giving people a way to discover pop-ups and follow small brands they might not encounter otherwise.

“Pop-ups are becoming more and more common, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to share space with brick-and-mortar shops that open their doors to us,” she adds. “If someone out there is on the fence about signing up for their first event wondering if they can really pull this off, my advice is to go for it. You won’t regret it.”

Every event, she says, teaches business owners something new — and those lessons add up.

DSM Flea

DSM Flea, co-owned by Phoenix Lee and his business partner, Boey Lu, began with a simple vision: Bring people together regularly and highlight the region’s creative talent. Their markets feature everything from vintage clothing to original art to local food vendors.

“We’ve seen a lot of the bigger cities have these styles of markets, and we really just wanted to bring something cool like that to the Des Moines metro,” Lee says.

They held their first event in June 2024. A year later, they have partnered with locations such as Zavy Kitchen, Secret Admirer, Big Grove Brewery and Val Air Ballroom, along with hosting a recent night market in the East Village.

Their most ambitious project yet is a holiday pop-up store on the second floor of the 1201 Keo Building, open from Nov. 7 through the end of the year with weekly hours Wednesday through Sunday.

“This has always been the goal. It’s been our dream to open our own space,” Lee says. “We’ve been selling vintage clothing for a long time, since 2017, but, recently, with new opportunities, our dream is now becoming a reality. We wanted to provide a hub for DSM Flea. Our events are only one day out of the month, so we wanted to provide a more permanent spot.”

The store features curated vintage clothing from Lee and Lu, along with vendors like nine.two, Pretty Lili’s and Katelyn’s Closet. Shoppers can also find jewelry makers and physical media like vinyl and VHS tapes.

“People love the holiday season,” Lee says. “Everyone is trying to find that special one-of-a-kind gift for someone in their life. So, pop-ups really bring something unique and special for the shopping or dining experience — a brand-new experience that maybe someone hasn’t been a part of before.”

From the moment customers walk in to the moment they leave, Lee and Lu want the experience to feel memorable and welcoming.

Little Hands Dough Co.

For Blair Lakis of Little Hands Dough Co., pop-ups offered a simple benefit: meeting people.

“There’s something special about watching kids’ eyes light up when they spot the colors and textures, and I realized pop-ups were the perfect way to create those moments,” she shares. “It also felt like a fun way to step out from behind the screen and actually connect with the community.”

Lakis primarily sells online, so pop-ups have helped her reach families she may not have encountered otherwise.

“Being able to talk face to face, hear what they’re looking for and see their reactions to the products has been so valuable,” she says. “It builds trust and makes the business feel a lot more personal. People love supporting something they’ve experienced in real life.”

She loves watching kids dive into play and chatting with parents, and she enjoys cheering on fellow small-business owners, too.

Lakis selects events that feel family-friendly and align with Little Hands Dough Co.’s mission of creativity and hands-on fun. Well-organized markets with a strong local turnout are at the top of her list.

Next up, she plans to appear at several holiday markets and continues to pop up regularly at the Downtown Des Moines Farmer’s Market.

“More people seem to be intentionally seeking out handmade or screen-free gifts, especially for kids,” Lakis says. “I’ve also noticed shoppers asking more questions and wanting to know the story behind the business. It feels like people really value supporting local makers, which is so encouraging.”

Ultimately, she says, the growth of her business still surprises her.

“Never in a million years did I imagine Little Hands Dough Co. would grow the way it has — from my very first pop-up events to now shipping to all 50 states,” she says. “It still blows my mind.” ♦