Business Feature

Promoting from within

At Bankers Trust, promoting from within is a core pillar of the organization.

To make that happen, leaders participate annually in talent reviews to discuss succession planning for key roles and employee development plans. They also map out the current and future needs of the organization so they can align talent with professional development opportunities and growth within the bank — an approach that supports the organization’s culture and helps the team better serve its customers.

For employees, Bankers Trust offers numerous opportunities to develop and advance their careers internally. Many employees have created individual development plans and update them at least annually. They identify goals they want to achieve and build a plan to reach them, whether through on-the-job training, learning from others or self-study.

In addition to a large library of on-demand trainings, Bankers Trust regularly offers live sessions on topics such as crucial conversations and inclusive leadership. The bank has also developed two one-year leadership programs: Leadership Academy, which focuses on new and emerging leaders and has been around for more than a decade, and Ready Leader, a program created in partnership with Drake Executive Education to help leaders advance their skills in strategy and business planning.

In part because of this support, there are many success stories of team members who have grown within their teams or transitioned into new roles across the bank through these professional development programs.

One recent example is a Ready Leader graduate who has taken the skills and tools she learned in both programs and grown into a highly valued leader. Following the program, she implemented the business plan she developed in Ready Leader — an initiative that led to the bank receiving external recognition for her work. Her team members continue to praise her leadership approach, her support and her encouragement of their own professional development.

This example illustrates how promoting from within helps Bankers Trust maintain the strong culture it has worked hard to build.

“Team members can see our commitment to their growth and success, which helps increase engagement and retention,” Julie Eggleston, chief human resources officer at Bankers Trust, says. “Investing in professional development, which has been a key factor in allowing us to promote from within as much as we do, also helps to continue upskilling our workforce to support the evolving needs of our customers.”

Of course, developing internal talent comes with challenges, but Bankers Trust meets them head on.

“Employees are busy and give so much to the organization and our customers,” Eggleston says. “They often put their development last, which means taking time to invest in themselves constantly gets pushed to something that can be done ‘later.’ ”

To help team members prioritize their own development, the bank reminds managers to regularly discuss growth goals with employees. The company also offers training on how to create individual development plans and how managers can support them. Additionally, Bankers Trust has expanded its Learning Management System, which now includes more than 4,000 on-demand trainings, developed shorter micro-trainings such as the Manager Lunch and Learn series, and incorporated more virtual live trainings when possible.

To measure the success of these efforts, Bankers Trust conducts an employee engagement survey every two years, tracking progress in three major areas: employee engagement, equip factors (whether employees have the tools they need to do their jobs) and manager effectiveness.

“We are proud that Bankers Trust’s engagement scores consistently put us in the top quartile of our industry and that we’ve seen increases to overall engagement in our last two surveys,” Eggleston says.

From potential to purpose

Holmes Murphy has several ways to identify employees with potential to take the next step in their career journey, one of which stems from their relationship with their leaders.

“That is a vital relationship that helps foster the opportunities,” Julie McAnally, vice president of growth and development, says. “In addition to leader advocacy, we’ve built structured programs that create space for recognition and development. Through these channels, employees can showcase their strengths, take initiative and be seen by a broader audience.”

The company also offers a range of programs for employees, from interns to those on the path to becoming shareholders. The Brainery focuses on accelerating the growth of those new to their professional careers and to insurance, while Soul recognizes and develops high-potential talent by engaging them with a deeper understanding of the business, connecting them with senior leadership, encouraging cross-departmental relationships, providing tailored mentorship and helping them see the career opportunities available within Holmes Murphy.

Through Holmes Murphy University, a shareholder education program for nominated employees whose next step is becoming an owner, participants gain a deeper understanding of the company’s privately held structure, shareholder expectations, strategic history, financial insights and the benefits of ownership.

Why go to such lengths to nurture internal talent at Holmes Murphy?

“Promoting from within reflects our mission statement, ‘Caring for your unique potential is our soul purpose,’ ” McAnally says. “We believe that when employees see a clear path for growth, they’re more engaged, more invested and more likely to stay. Internal mobility recognizes that their development matters and their contributions are recognized.”

She adds that employees who grow within the organization already understand the culture, systems and clients. They bring knowledge and established relationships that accelerate their impact in new roles.

“Promoting from within builds trust,” McAnally says. “It shows that we’re not just filling seats — we’re building careers.”

One of Holmes Murphy’s challenges in this area is striking the right balance between individualization and scalability.

“We’re committed to creating meaningful, unique learning experiences that meet individuals where they are,” McAnally says. “But as our organization grows, so does the complexity of delivering tailored development at scale. Every employee has different aspirations, learning styles, and career paths. Designing programs that honor that, while still being efficient and accessible, is a balancing act.”

One way Holmes Murphy tracks the success of its internal promotion efforts is by monitoring the number of new hires who join through employee referrals. A high referral rate is a strong indicator that they’re encouraging an engaged, caring environment — one where employees feel proud to recommend Holmes Murphy to those in their personal networks.

“Once employees are part of our organization, it’s essential that we continue to invest in their unique potential,” McAnally says. “We believe in creating diverse pathways for employees to engage in areas they’re passionate about. Success here is reflected in the number of employees actively involved in our communities such as employee resource groups, culture teams and philanthropy initiatives. These connections deepen a sense of belonging and ultimately contribute to long-term loyalty.”

Investing in people

At Merchants Bonding Company, identifying future leaders within the organization begins with meaningful conversations about performance. Through regular one-on-one meetings, career discussions and annual performance reviews, leaders assess both results and growth potential.

“We want our managers and our associates to have great relationships, and that drives the way we grow our potential,” says Michelle Cole, director of training and development. “It’s truly at the heart of what we do.”

In addition, company leaders look beyond business goals to identify future leaders who engage in Special Interest Groups, Employee Resource Groups and the broader community and professional organizations.

“We are looking for people with a deep desire for continuous improvement,” Cole says. “Our goal is to recognize not only those who consistently deliver excellence, but also those who demonstrate curiosity, integrity and a willingness to stretch beyond their current role — qualities that align with our courageous culture.”

Merchants offers a variety of development opportunities designed to help associates grow in their current roles and prepare for future ones, including through their new learning management system, Paycom Learn, book discussions, an EC mentoring program in which executives serve as mentors, and specialized in-house training for associates at every level.

“We encourage associates and managers to have ongoing career conversations as part of our development approach, exploring aspirations and growth opportunities within the wide range of programs we offer,” Cole says. “We believe in developing potential through learning and involvement, ensuring every associate has a path to grow both personally and professionally.”

For Merchants, promoting from within reinforces its purpose: to be the most trusted team in surety.

“It reflects our belief that trust is built when we invest in our people, nurture their potential and recognize their contributions,” Cole says. “Internal growth not only supports business continuity and innovation but also strengthens engagement and loyalty.”

Merchants measures the success of these efforts through multiple lenses, including retention rates, promotion trends and associate feedback. The company also participates in the national Great Place to Work survey each year to assess its culture and ensure associates feel supported in every way, a recognition they recently received for the fifth year in a row.

“Ultimately, success is seen when our associates feel valued, supported and inspired to do their best work — because that’s what drives our culture and our business forward,” Cole says. ♦