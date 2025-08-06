Business Feature

More than just fun and games

For many companies, corporate games are a way to boost morale and bring coworkers together in meaningful (and often unexpected) ways.

Organizations like DLL Finance, Corteva Agriscience, and Zirous have found the joy in these types of events and the impact they can make on workplace culture.

A wellness culture in action

At DLL Finance, a global finance company with a location in Johnston, there’s a dedicated Wellness Committee. This group focuses on enhancing the mental and physical wellbeing of members (aka employees) by exploring ways to support a positive workplace and culture of healthy lifestyle choices.

The Des Moines Corporate Games is one of the ways DLL puts that into action. For the past eight years, DLL has fielded a team to participate in at least one of the approximately 25 events offered — activities like bags, pickleball, bowling, and track and field. DLL’s overall goal is to provide the maximum number of teams and encourages members to get involved in unlimited participation events such as yoga, the fitness walk, and the cycling tour ride.

Last year, the company achieved its highest participation rate yet, with 64% of its local office joining in at least one event.

The popularity of the games at DLL has grown over the years, thanks in part to the focused work of its Wellness Committee.

“Prior to the past few years, we struggled to fill rosters and often had to ask repeat members to fill team spots,” Emilie Herter, asset sales specialist, explains. “We are now very fortunate to be in the position of getting to choose teams and having a higher interest level than the team capacities in most cases.”

DLL sets goals at the beginning of each season (the Des Moines Corporate Games runs from late May through July 31) and aligns them with incentives for participants. Members receive a team shirt with a new design each year, opportunities to win gift cards via a raffle, and occasionally even additional paid time off.

In addition, DLL supports volunteer participation through the games by partnering with organizations like LifeServe to donate blood and Meals from the Heartland to package meals.

Beyond the Des Moines Corporate Games, DLL’s Wellness Committee also hosts internal tournaments like bags and pickleball.

Ultimately, participating in events like the games helps cultivate a culture of collaboration at DLL that goes beyond the office.

“It’s a great opportunity for members to engage with other teams and members they wouldn’t have reason to outside of their job role,” Herter says.

Grassroots fun

Troy Henrich has a unique role, as he helps manage two membership-based Wellness Centers on the Corteva Agriscience campus in Johnston, serving employees, retirees and contractors.

“Think of it as your typical corporate fitness/wellness center,” Henrich explains. “We offer ‘in-the-box’ programming like personal training and group fitness, but we also deliver ‘out-of-the-box’ programming, which is where events like the Des Moines Corporate Games come in.”

Since COVID, there has been a greater emphasis on programs like these, especially due to hybrid work schedules. A three-person team, including Henrich, coordinates all of it.

“Some companies approach the Des Moines Corporate Games with HR or leadership support, but, in our case, it’s a true grassroots effort driven by committees or just folks with passion for the games,” he says.

Corteva joined the games in 2017, seeing it as a morale boost during a time of significant organizational change (DuPont Pioneer went through a merger and was spun off into Corteva Agriscience in 2019).

In that first year, Corteva simply hoped to generate interest. Once teams formed, responsibilities were divided among staff, and captains were appointed to help with communication.

“That structure seemed to work well and is still in place today,” Henrich says. “This year marks our eighth year, and the impact has been undeniable, full of team building, camaraderie, pride and stronger employee connections.”

In 2021, Corteva launched an internal version of the games called the Heart of Nature Games (HONG).

“We had originally hoped to launch in 2020 as a ‘mini DMCG,’ but COVID delayed us,” Henrich explains. “In 2021, we officially kicked it off to reconnect employees and bring fun back to campus, and it’s grown ever since.”

When HONG first launched, teams were based on building locations. As employees moved around more, teams were reorganized by the first letter of employees’ last names.

Now in its fifth year, HONG offers 11 events, including two campus runs/walks, yoga on the lawn, dodgeball, tug-of-war, bags, kan jam, pickleball, bocce ball, doubles ping pong, trivia and a group bike ride.

Interest in employee participation is strong. For the Des Moines Corporate Games, approximately 250 employees typically take part. HONG, held on campus and during the workday, draws closer to 375 participants.

“We award medals, prizes and a traveling trophy,” Henrich says. “People love medals, seriously.”

Outside of HONG and the Des Moines Corporate Games, Corteva also organizes teams for local races like the Drake Road Races, Grand Blue Mile, Johnston Mayor’s Run, and the IMT Marathon events.

Henrich says that a strong, active culture existed at DuPont Pioneer even before he joined the company 14 years ago.

“My team and I just tried to complement and build on that,” he says. “Joining the Des Moines Corporate Games made perfect sense for the external engagement and friendly competition, and launching HONG allowed us to tailor events to our campus and workforce. It’s been a great mix of fun, wellness and inclusion.”

Henrich says participation in team events like these makes a big difference in company culture.

“Whether they’re playing or cheering from the sidelines, there’s positive energy that carries into the workplace,” he says. “It’s improved morale, boosted employees’ connections, and helped us grow participation in other initiatives.”

That said, hosting employee games isn’t without its challenges. Henrich identifies hybrid work as the biggest one.

“In-person communication is harder now, so we rely more on email and Microsoft Teams,” he explains. “Plus, most employees are on-site only three days a week, which compresses schedules and adds complexity. Early planning, clear communication and keeping things light and fun have helped us stay successful.”

Overall, Henrich says he is proud to see such strong participation.

“I love that employees are willing to show up, compete and cheer on their coworkers,” he says. “For me, some of the best moments have come from HONG. Just watching folks from around campus have fun, laugh, compete and get to know their coworkers is very rewarding. That’s what it’s all about: connection and fun.”

From shot put to team spirit

At Zirous, a tech firm in Des Moines that partners with mid-sized businesses to solve technical challenges, employee engagement is key. Chief People Officer Jenni Hipwell says a major part of her role is understanding how to keep people involved and enjoying Zirous beyond just the work itself.

One of their biggest initiatives? The Des Moines Corporate Games.

Zirous aims to participate in all the events, but one of the biggest draws is track and field at Drake Stadium, which brings out more than 20 employees. Hipwell usually competes in shot put.

“It’s something fun you normally wouldn’t do,” she says.

The company, which currently has approximately 120 employees, started participating seven years ago. Since then, interest has grown significantly from a team-building perspective, as it allows people to get to know their colleagues outside of work and connect with folks from across the organization.

“The competitiveness of our coworkers really shines out,” Hipwell adds. “It’s a lot of fun and has helped get everyone on our team involved in different capacities.”

The games have also inspired broader community engagement efforts. Zirous adopted a section of the Jordan Creek Trail, which they clean quarterly. They also participate in volunteer activities such as Meals from the Heartland and blood donations with LifeServe, all of which initially stemmed from their involvement in the Des Moines Corporate Games.

They have even competed in charity events like Kickin’ for the Cause, a kickball tournament fundraiser.

And Hipwell says the ripple effects are felt in everyday workplace dynamics.

“People know each other, they’re more comfortable, there’s excitement,” she says. ♦