Book Review

‘From Scratch: Adventures in Harvesting, Hunting, Fishing and Foraging on a Fragile Planet’

David Moscow was the kid who played the Tom Hanks role in “Big” before he got so. Jon is his dad, an ethics expert and asylum facilitator. This is no strange couple. David is as charming as his youthful persona, and Jon is a drop-dead smart writer. Both are completely focused on the right things to do with food.

David traveled the world for National Geographic making TV that contrasted the best and worst possible ways to produce food to feed a planet that Jon proclaimed doomed in the 1960s, when this reviewer bounced around Norman Borlaug’s India with him.

This book seeks answers in both charming and intelligent fashions. It also provides a cornucopia of food history, culture and curiosity. Did you know that Peruvian brides-to-be were long required to pass a potato skills test to marry? Little stories like that will keep you turning pages. ♦