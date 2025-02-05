Belly Up To...

Striking Sparrow Lounge

When entering the Striking Sparrow Lounge, it is like taking a step back in time. Setting the vibe are vintage beer signs such as the Hamm’s Beer flowing lake, which suggests the beer was born in the land of sky blue waters.

Wood-paneled walls and orange-green wallpaper are reminiscent of the 1970s. Black bucket bar stools with dolls perched in random spots resemble a rec room basement. For some, this is how you, your parents, or even your grandparents’ home décor looked decades ago.

Striking Sparrow opened in mid 2023. Located at 1930 S.E. Sixth, the building has housed a variety of bars over the years. When pulling into the parking lot, one sees a stark contrast. Just behind the weathered property are two brand new pickleball courts.

The bar offers a variety of games including a pickleball league. Indoor games include bingo, trivia and karaoke nearly every night of the week.

The Sparrow knows not all patrons work a 9-5 job, and overnight shift workers desire social time, too. So, hit the bar early for $1 off happy hour drinks from 9-11 a.m., Monday through Thursday. Or, participate in the Price is Right at 10 a.m. for more drink specials.

If you’re searching for a joint that won’t bust your wallet, this is the place to be. A Gotcha vodka (an Iowa-made best-selling vodka) is just $3.75 and isn’t a watered-down version. Daily specials, reasonable beer prices and single-serve wine bottles for $5 are other highlights.

If you took the afternoon off and want to get the party started early, head over. Happy hour begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, where you get 50 cents off any drink. From 3-6 p.m., get half price apps and 10 for $10 wings. Apps include corn nuggets. The description is sure to make one chuckle: “battered creamy sweet corn that was handpicked at some point” for just $7.50. The pepperjack balls for $8 are boasted as the “best balls you’ve ever handled.”

All of their sausage items are made with Graziano sausage. It should be a law that any establishment in Des Moines be required to serve the local one-of-a-kind Graziano sausage. You can tell the difference. The sausage “samich” includes a half pound of Graziano’s Italian sausage, fried peppers and melted mozzarella on Krispy Krust bread for $12.

Cheese pizza starts at $12 plus a couple extra bucks for meat or veggie toppings. Other sandwiches and burger baskets come with fries. Most menu items cost less than $13.

On a Friday night, folks flocked to the place for steak night. An 8-ounce sirloin, with garlic mashed potatoes, toast and a salad cost just $14. The steak was seasoned perfectly, and the salad included pepperoncini peppers and shredded cheese. My friend said the salad tasted like the old Orlando’s salads.

This winter, take it from a Belly Up expert and try a new-to-you bar every month. It’s a great way to get out of the house to discover those hidden gems. ♦