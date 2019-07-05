Saturday, July 6, 2019

Join our email blast

Trivia

Iowa State Fair

7/5/2019

/10

Iowa State Fair History

Test your knowledge on the history of the Iowa State Fair

1 / 10

When was the first Iowa State Fair held?

HIV

2 / 10

When did the Iowa State Fair move to its current Fairgrounds at East 30th and East University?

3 / 10

What are 2019 Iowa State Fair dates?

4 / 10

Who was Baby Mine?

5 / 10

When was the first Iowa State Fair cookbook published?

6 / 10

In what year did the Iowa State Fair attendance first top 1 million?

7 / 10

What year had the largest Iowa State Fair attendance?

8 / 10

How many bales of hay can fit into the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center?

https://www.gastrogrubpub.com

9 / 10

What was the hottest temperature recorded at the Iowa State Fair?

10 / 10

Who holds the record for attracting the largest Iowa State Fair Grandstand crowd?

Your score is

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Summer StirHIVWine & WhiskeyPizza