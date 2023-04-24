Benny Benack III Quartet to perform for CMA’s 97th season finale

Civic Music Association (CMA) will present the Benny Benack III Quartet for their season finale at 7:30 PM on Friday, April 28, at the Temple Theater.

The concert will feature selections from Benack’s two studio albums, One of a Kind (2017) and A Lot of Livin’ to Do (2020). The performance comes just one month before his new album, Third Time’s The Charm, is set to be released.

ABOUT BENNY BENACK III

At just 32-years-old, Benack has made a name for himself in the jazz sphere for his talent as both a trumpeter and vocalist. Son of saxophonist and clarinetist Benny Benack Jr. and grandson of Pittsburgh jazz legend Benny Benack Sr., he continues to further the family’s musical legacy. In 2022 alone, he was recognized as both the #2 Rising Star Male Vocal and top Rising Star Trumpeter by the Downbeat Critics Poll. Today, he performs regularly at many of New York’s prime jazz venues, in addition to touring as both a soloist and bandleader.

CMA STUDIO

In addition to his Friday night performance, Benack will provide multiple clinics to local high school and college jazz programs over the course of three days. He will coach students on improvisation and other jazz techniques for both voice and brass.

TICKETS

Tickets start at $48.50 and are on sale now. Box office information for the concert can be found at civicmusic.org . For questions or an interview, please contact Calla Whipp at calla@civicmusic.org or 515.419.2124 (cell).

Benny Benack III Quartet Concert

Friday, April 28, 7:30PM, Temple Theater (1011 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309)

Benny Benack III – CMA Studio Education Events

Wednesday, April 26

– 1:00 PM: Improvisation Masterclass with Drake University Students, Turner Jazz Center

– 3:00 PM: Clinic with Des Moines Symphony Academy Youth Jazz Orchestra, Turner Jazz Center

– 7:00 PM: Concert with Des Moines Symphony Academy Youth Jazz Orchestra, Turner Jazz Center

Thursday, April 27

– 10:00 AM: Clinic with Waukee Northwest High School Students, Waukee Northwest High School

– 2:00 PM: Clinic with Valley High School Students, Valley High School

Friday, April 28

– 10:30 AM: Clinic with Grinnell Jazz Studies, Grinnell College

MORE INFORMATION

Find more information, including where to park and what to expect, at civicmusic.org/experience/venues/

For complete details about the program, please use the link below.