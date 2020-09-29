6 Comments

What the?9/29/2020
Next month’s photo
This month’s winner
“Dude, that 360 Ollie was killer!”
Richard Wickersham
Runners-up
“In the skateboard fashion division the trick is to get the bruises and scars on your face to match both the custom paint job on your board, and the pattern on your Hawaiian shirt; and Walter won this division going away.”
Mark Alvord
“Even the board saw stars after Dale landed a 270 twisting ‘Whoopsie’ with an inverted face plant and a double wheel grab.”
John Morrissey
“Sometimes you just have to make your own shade.”
John Gray
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.
February 9, 2018 1:38 pm
Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.
April 8, 2019 3:22 pm
“What the…? ‘Cut out the middleman–get your Easter eggs directly from the hen!'”
October 8, 2019 3:20 pm
What makes you think I know where the other two bears are or Somebody stole my honey
September 21, 2020 1:59 pm
My grandson told me not to touch his skateboard!