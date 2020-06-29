5 Comments

What the?

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“Fluffy reflects back on his days at the Playboy Mansion and ponders, ‘Wonder if Heff would be proud?’ ”

Dave Trzeciak

Runners-up

“If you can’t eat them, join them.”

Darrold Tremblowski

”After being shunned by all the other dogs, Snowball decided to try rabbit ears for a better ‘reception.’ “

Mark Alvord

“With social distancing by the Easter bunny, Timmy came up with his own replacement for his kids.”

Jim McCool