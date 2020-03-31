5 Comments

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

3/31/2020

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“This was not the destination Marissa was thinking of when Mike got them tropical shirts.”
Jim McCool

HIV

 

Runners-up

“American Goofic.”
Terry Horn

“Jeeze, so I forgot the camera. It’s not the end of the world. That was last week.”
Patricia Reeves

“The new reality series titled ‘Falling behind the Kardashians’ features spectacular fashions and this glorious mansion.”
Mark Alvord

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “

  2. OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.

  3. Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.

  4. “What the…? ‘Cut out the middleman–get your Easter eggs directly from the hen!'”

  5. What makes you think I know where the other two bears are or Somebody stole my honey

