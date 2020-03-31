5 Comments

What the?3/31/2020
Think you’re funny?
Send us your best caption…
Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com
Next month’s photo
This month’s winner
“This was not the destination Marissa was thinking of when Mike got them tropical shirts.”
Jim McCool
Runners-up
“American Goofic.”
Terry Horn
“Jeeze, so I forgot the camera. It’s not the end of the world. That was last week.”
Patricia Reeves
“The new reality series titled ‘Falling behind the Kardashians’ features spectacular fashions and this glorious mansion.”
Mark Alvord
October 20, 2016 3:48 pm
Skip had just shouted, “I guarantee the throttle won’t stick if I just gahhh “
December 12, 2016 3:52 pm
OK George, plug it in. If this works I’ll be the first woman on Mars.
February 9, 2018 1:38 pm
Reception’s great, but the color seems a little off.
April 8, 2019 3:22 pm
“What the…? ‘Cut out the middleman–get your Easter eggs directly from the hen!'”
October 8, 2019 3:20 pm
What makes you think I know where the other two bears are or Somebody stole my honey