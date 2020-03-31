5 Comments

What the?

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to: celeste@dmcityview.com

Next month’s photo

This month’s winner

“This was not the destination Marissa was thinking of when Mike got them tropical shirts.”

Jim McCool

Runners-up

“American Goofic.”

Terry Horn

“Jeeze, so I forgot the camera. It’s not the end of the world. That was last week.”

Patricia Reeves

“The new reality series titled ‘Falling behind the Kardashians’ features spectacular fashions and this glorious mansion.”

Mark Alvord